US: Ben Affleck got out of rehab recently, ‘Jen refuses to abandon him’

Ben Affleck is a grown ass man who has written and directed several movies, has tens of millions of dollars in the bank and never has to fly commercial again in his life. So why is US Magazine treating him like a teenager whose mom still bails him out of trouble? I don’t understand their PR reasoning here. Is it “Ben must not be a sexual harassing POS because his estranged wife and the mother of his children still looks out for him?” That’s the gist of this new US story, all about how Jennifer Garner and Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, held an intervention and got Ben to go to rehab. They’re saying that Ben went away to inpatient rehab for 30 days starting September 25th. We heard rumors about this but there was no confirmation and I assumed he was only going to outpatient rehab. Also, I sort-of understand why Ben is sharing cover billing with his ex and why this story is focusing on her support of him. People are much more interested in Jennifer Garner than him, and she can sell magazines. Plus they’re hoping her goodness can still rub off on Ben.
“Ben reached a breaking point,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He knew he was spiraling and was unhappy.”
To get ahead, he turned to the one person who has always been there for him: estranged wife Jennifer Garner. “Ben told her everything that was going on with his life,” says the insider. “He was devastated but knew he had to change.”
Along with his younger brother, Casey, Garner found him help at a rehab facility in northern L.A. “After everything they’ve been through, she is going to continue to be there for him when he needs her,” says the source. “No matter what the circumstances…
“From the smoking to drinking and gambling, Jen has always been the person who can get through to him,” says a second insider. “She keeps Ben in line as much as she can…
“Jen is a good person — she’s an angel,” says an Affleck confidant. “No one ever told her she needs to stick around to help Ben, but she always will. They are both good parents and good people.”
[In rehab, Ben] “got into a great headspace,”says the Affleck source. “He has learned that dealing with his addiction is an ongoing battle. He understands he cannot just wake up one morning and say, ‘OK, we’re all done.’ Treatment is like a job.”
Improving his health also means improving his relationship with his kids. “Ben will do whatever it takes to be a great parent,” says the Affleck insider.
And, as always, Garner has his back on that mission. Adds the first source. “She wants her kids to have the best dad possible, and Jen knows Ben can be that person.”
Oh I almost forgot that US often runs very Garner-centric stories, with details that could only come from her. This has been evident for years. So that could explain the spin to focus on her and her greatness as well. I just wonder why Affleck is doing so much press for Justice League. He probably should be lying low for a while. Instead he’s doing the same thing he always does and trying to control the narrative. Good for him for going to rehab though. I hope he’s sober and that he maintains it for a while. I also hope he makes good on his promise to donate all his Weinstein residuals to that “woman’s organization” RAINN and to Film Independent.
Here’s Jennifer Garner walking a chicken. She made Mean Girls references in her Instagram post about it. I swear she has team trying to make her look hip online, to mixed results.
If there isn't a Chicken Lady Day 🐣, there really should be. Man, my life gets more exciting all the time. —– Meet one of our ladies, 🐔Regina George. Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale. Regina hates….carbs. #shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl #MeanGirlsthemovie #ithinkshehasaburnbook #cluckcluck
Photos credit: WENN and US Magazine cover
Oh stop. Am I supposed to find this adorable or something? You married and continued to have children with an addict who repeatedly cheated on you. For your children’s sake you damn well better be trying to help. What do you want a cookie Jennifer? Give me a break.
Careful, someone will yell at you to not blame the wife.
Oh I have no doubt, but I absolutely do not blame her for his behaviour. That’s all on him. But I am seeing more and more how they seem to push and enjoy the Sainted Martyr Garner narrative, bow down to her selflessness. 🙄 Yeah…no.
I give her a lot of slack but I don’t understand what I’m supposed to find enduring about this story. It’s just sad. I pity her.
Yeah, I was gonna say if this is true it’s because she has a vested interest in him as father of her children and primary breadwinner. I’m sure she doesn’t want her kids to have an absentee trainwreck for a dad. And she doesn’t want him gambling away the child support either.
I agree! The kids love their father and she doesn’t want them to see him as an addictive drunk. But someone they can respect and admire.She is no saint just.. because she is trying to help him. They are no longer married but she still cares enough for him not to see him hit rock bottom, what is wrong with that
Yeah I don’t get the objective of this article. It doesn’t make either one of them look good: he’s a loser who left inpatient rehab after less than a week, she’s the forever doormat who can’t/won’t move on and will settle for scraps, etc. I don’t really believe that it was planted by one or the other’s PR — it sounds like it came straight from a Garner/Bennifer 2.0 stan.
I didn’t know it was even possible to walk a chicken on a leash, learn something new everyday
Hm. As someone who used to own chickens, I’m sceptic. I imagine it’s like having a feather clad satellite, always swerving and pointing in the direction of bugs and dandelions.
I wish she had posted a video instead of a photo of her attempt at walking that chicken. I don’t even care about Affleck I just want to know what’s going on with the chicken.
(I’m easily amused today I guess lol.)
ETA : easily amused or is a chicken more interesting than both Affleck and Garner
Chickens can be rather adorable, what with their razor sharp enthusiasm for food and their fluffy little bottoms. However, they are as dumb as dirt. You need a minimum of intelligence to learn tricks. Video or it didn’t happen, Jennifer!
I figure most animals can be conditioned in at least a basic manner to do certain things as long as food is used as a motivator. It doesn’t take a genius to understand that every time your owner does x they give you a treat – you’re going to be at least somewhat motivated to do it. It might take a LOT of conditioning from a young age, but I figure it’d be possible.
Hell, my fish are conditioned to do things for food. The dog barks whenever we get home. When I get home from work is usually when I feed the fish. They start freaking out at the top of the tank, all excited and trying to catch my attention. They now do this every time the dog starts barking – not only when I come home, and in no way was I attempting to teach them anything.
AP recently stated what some of us already knew: These suburban, backyard chicken farmers are prompting diseases from Salmonella to severe respiratory illnesses because they treat their chickens like pets picking them up and petting them and all.
Put the chickens down!
I’m innocent…mostly…
It’s a thing. If you google chicken on a leash, you find all sorts of info, including places to buy the leashes.
Last night, ET ran a clip-JG is not the only celeb with a leashed chicken.
Oh, I don’t doubt that people try. But even cats ought to be better at it.
I don’t know , the article sources “Ben confidants “. I think it’s his pr machine trying to attach to her goodness. Did anyone notice, not one mention of current girlfriend Lindsay. Nothing about how she is supporting him. If you want to stay sober, how are you in a relationship that leads you back to the bottle? The post also says that he left after 5 days and now does outpatient- something which has been well documented via pap pics. Ben has been in London for past few days doing JL junket, think Lindsay is with him?
No, highly unlikely she is with him. SNL has a new episode this week.
LOL! He always shoves her to the sidelines and latches on to Garner when he wants good press. That must hurt.
There was a twitter sighting of him at the Four Seasons in NYC yesterday, so I would assume that his promo is done for the moment and he’s visiting her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
if I had to guess, this story was planted by Ben and he’s still using his ex wife to get good press. You’re the father to her children, of course she wants you to get help but that doesn’t mean anything more you bag of crap. Jen has been doing her own thing and looking fabulous.
I’m sure Jen can get through to him because at the end of it all, she’ll be the one getting sole custody if things take a toll for the worst. Whether or not any details leak from such court proceedings will be irrelevant. Sole custody means something is very wrong and that would feel tons of speculation and/or confirm other stories.
ETA: Justice League… I’m wary. I’m gonna see it regardless, but I dunno guys. The reshoots make the movie look totally different. I’m worried it’s gonna be Suicide Squad situation where you could clearly see the movie had one direction and then reshoots and editing took it in another direction.
Well, he definitely looks off the booze. After Justice League opens nationwide and no more public appearances scheduled, we’ll see if he stays with some sort of ongoing treatment or relapses.
Oh good gawd. So all it takes for a damaged, poor assh*le … I mean good man to stay the course is a good woman. Are we still doing this? Of course she won’t let him destroy himself, he’s the father of her children.
She needs to disentangle herself from this narrative. THAT would be smart PR.
They only appear together when it’s a child centered cause-Halloween, school meetings, etc. I think she’s disentangled and looks the better for it.
I just want to know what brand of green tea he drinks to de bloat so fast. Damn that was fast, it seems like last week he was so big and carby face.
I need this for when I woof down pizza and cheese fries.
If you cut out grains and sugar (and alcohol, obvs), you’ll see a big depuff in a week. You might feel terrible going off all three at once, but you’ll look better.
I’d like to know too, especially when I have PMS, although growing a beard probably helps shape his face too. Maybe I should just let all my hair grooming go and grow a beard!
I think he did what Courtney Cox did and had his face fillers dissolved.
He is just going to squeeze, squeeze, squeeeze every single bit of goodwill people have for JG, isn’t he.
How to subtly deep six your toxic ex without it falling back on the children… she needs to figure out how to thread that needle, methinks, or he is going to drag her down. I feel for her.
I’m getting contact embarassment from that chicken post but I get her desire to help the father of her children. She needs him to succeed for them.
Rehab or Refreshening? He looks different.
Jen needs to start attending some AL ANON meetings. She is seriously co-dependent with Affleck and her need to be his soft place to fall is ONE of the reasons why he wont get and stay sober. Why would he when he has someone who will always catch him? She needs to stop worrying about his image and well being and start focusing on her own and her kids. I get that she wants the kids to have two parents in their lives but what good is having both parents around when one is a raging alcoholic? Kids are smart and they know when something is wrong. I highly doubt Affleck has had the self-control to not be drunk around them.
My daughters’ dad never got sober and he was a very minimal part of their lives. They were healthy and had positive childhoods, but their dad’s absence definitely messed with their self esteem and healthy relationships with men as adults.
He needs to be as much of a presence as he possibly can be, especially for the girls. If he won’t sober, then no, but if he can, then yes.
Speaking from personal experience – yes to everything you said – self esteem issues; healthy relationships with men
Of course if he’s sober he should be a part of his kids’ lives. My comment was specifically about the fact that he clearly isn’t. Alcoholism runs in my family on BOTH sides. I have seen firsthand what being in a home with an alcoholic parent can do to a person. Which is why Ben has to get the help that he needs. Jen can’t save him from himself and shouldn’t sacrifice the emotional well being of herself and her kids attempting to do so.
how is it possible to be in an inpatient facility for 30 days starting September 25th when he was seen ALL October on both coasts with and without his current drinking buddy? This is so obviously all PR BS ahead of Justice League and they think it will pass?
Because it’s not true is my guess.
🤣
He didn’t go for 30 days. The article states very clearly that he left after 5. (lol)
Agree that US Mag. used to be the go-to for Jen, but after it changed ownership, she seems to switch to ET. At least, they are the ones that have released stuff that appears sourced from her team for the past few months. Most of the editing and reporting staff that was at US has left, from what I have read, so her contacts are likely elsewhere now – maybe ET?
Relating to its change of ownership, US is now owned by the same entity that owns National Enquirer, Radar, Star, OK. Did you read Lainey this week when she covered the relationship Weinstein had with Dylan Howard, the Chief Content Officer of that entity. Apparently, Weinstein worked with Howard, using his Enquirer resources to get stuff to use against his victims, etc. Ben’s buddy was Weinstein and who knows, did they share PR team? Ben has YET to call out Weinstein. He refers to “someone” and “that guy,” but hasn’t called him out by name. I think that is very significant in how he perceives Harvey and what he’s done – like sorry you got caught dude, but I got your back.
Ben’s been using US in the past few months, I think, along with E and People. His PR team is clearly getting desperate. They likely think (probably justifiably) Jen is pretty much the only hope Ben has for redemption of his reputation at this point.
Were there five days when we didn’t see Ben after the Emmy event and in between the LA and NY shows he and Lindsey put on for the paps? That’s all he apparently was secreted away before he decided that wasn’t for him, according to the sources that fed this story.
Do I think Jen participated in getting him into a facility? Yes – and I would have done the same with my ex for my kids’ sake. Do I think she participated in this article? No, I don’t. Can she do anything to deny it? I can’t imagine what. The comments about her were very flattering – she would deny she will always support his sobriety? It’ll be interesting to see how she works around this. She started filming her new movie, so her time may be taken up with work and kids for a while now.
I think this just shows the low BA will go – in using her AGAIN in spite of having traipsed the woman who was likely a great cause of hurt to Jen in his house-hunting just a few days ago. He’s likely buying a house a couple down from Jen, where LS will be visiting/living. THAT factor alone would tell me Jen did not consent to being used in this way. She has been careful in her demeanor when around him – not to show expression of being engaged with him. She wants her image separated from him as much as possible and has been quite successful.
This is total PR on Ben’s part and it is beyond gross.
Also, I like Jen’s instagram. Not everything is for everyone, but I enjoy cute funnies.
Agree with you.
Oh my days…just stop. Every time there is bad press it’s like a cycle of pap outings (church and some café where they something cute like icecream). Then if that doesn’t work or BA effs up more, it’s rehab. Then it’s JG supporting him always because he’s good dad.
I was with JG until the assault allegations came out. JG, the man has 2 daughters is that the ‘good dad’ example they have? He was a shit husband so we already know they did not have a good example of a man respecting a woman in the household. And I’m sure his girls are smart enough to know too. Let’s hope the daughters have more self-respect than their mom. There is no reason she’s going to bat for him, he ain’t shit. Shookus isn’t on the scene anymore, is that how they want to play it now? JG can pick up the pieces and the side piece can give the entertainment and BA has to do nothing but eff up and then debloat…honestly these women…
Along with his younger brother, Casey, Garner found him help at a rehab facility in northern L.A.
Right, maybe they should have left Casey there too to deal with his sexual assault tendencies…
From the smoking to drinking and gambling, Jen has always been the person who can get through to him,” says a second insider. “She keeps Ben in line as much as she can…
Right, that’s why he’s never stopped being a mess and added serial philanderer and sexual assault to his ‘I want to be a better person’ resumé?
It is spin. The sources are even cited as Ben’s. They are using Jen and her good name because they have nothing left to use.
If it were really from Ben’s sources they would not state that he left inpatient rehab after less than a week. The language would be more ambiguous than that because it’s not actually a good look for him. I think the whole thing is just completely fabricated. Since US changed ownership it is complete trash and I don’t actually think even Affleck is using them.
“Right, that’s why he’s never stopped being a mess and added serial philanderer and sexual assault to his ‘I want to be a better person’ resumé?”
EXACTLY. What is Jen trying to take credit for here anyway? Convincing him to go to inpatient rehab? He left after five days. How’d she feel about THAT?? Is that “getting through to him”? Seems to me that he did exactly what he wanted to do in the end anyway. He’s been a PR mess for the last two years but especially the last month or so, pap strolling with the kids, to church, the puppy, and getting called out publicly for all of it. Then there was that ill-advised statement about Weinstein. I could go on.
I don’t think this article is true — it’s more tabloid fantasy. Did he even go to inpatient rehab (for a mere 5 days before declaring himself cured lmao) back in September? Is that part even true? I don’t really buy it. I think when it comes to the Affleck-Garner drama, they’ll print anything. I don’t doubt that Jen wants him to be sober (duh) but I don’t think Buddhist outpatient rehab with Lindsay was her idea.
Did a Garner stan write this? The whole article reads like a tumblr entry. “Ben continues to be hopeless but Saint Garner the Doormat to the rescue!”
So let me get this straight: US is claiming that Saint Jen and Casey got Ben into inpatient rehab on Sept 25, he checked himself out on Sept 30 (lol) and then was spotted in NYC attending SNL after parties a week later? Oh okay. In the first place, I don’t think the inpatient rehab actually happened. I also don’t think that Ben’s PR people planted this article. It makes him look bad. If it came from anyone it was Jen’s people. Someone needs to tell them that this ongoing saga just makes her look sad and pathetic and clinging to something that isn’t there anymore. She needs a new narrative.
Same old fake shit. US mag doesn’t have any credible sources re: Affleck and Garner.
is it possible that this is just a false story that even Jen didn’t plant? I really thought she was trying to distance herself and was remaking her image as an independent divorcee with an action film career reboot in the making.
I agree.
+2
Her IG is so cringeworthy. No comment on this fake, Garner stan plant of an article.
5 days in rehab before bailing to spend time with his gf in NYC? Yeah Jen really got through to him, made him see the light. lmaooooo US weekly not even trying with this anymore.
I’m sorry but when was Ben in rehab? He has been consistently photographed with his enabling ex-mistress since July and he really went full ham in October being photographed multiple times per week. There’s a stark difference between attending meetings and doing a couple of hours of outpatient care per day and being IN rehab.
Who decided to use “megastar” lol. That really made me laugh. What a cheesy word.
I saw the trailer for justice league at the movies seeing Thor and he’s very “Ben Affleck” in it. So if that’s your cup of tea, and it must be for lots of people since he’s a megastar and all, I can see why they have him doing the promo work and have articles like this shining him back up.
I like her IG. I like cute and funny and harmless posts like hers.
Fact is Ben is not seeking help for his drinking and gambling. Celebrities that are serious about getting help don’t invite the media/Tabloids because that’s a non-factor to them. These celebrities go dark and get the help they need and then months maybe years after completing treatment they speak on it.
Ben is putting on a show to fix his image without getting help. Right now he drinking less because on the movie coming out, but he is still drinking.
Do the sons of Ben and Casey emerge from all of this unscathed? Or does it carry over to the third generation? Thoughts?
