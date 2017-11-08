US: Ben Affleck got out of rehab recently, ‘Jen refuses to abandon him’



Ben Affleck is a grown ass man who has written and directed several movies, has tens of millions of dollars in the bank and never has to fly commercial again in his life. So why is US Magazine treating him like a teenager whose mom still bails him out of trouble? I don’t understand their PR reasoning here. Is it “Ben must not be a sexual harassing POS because his estranged wife and the mother of his children still looks out for him?” That’s the gist of this new US story, all about how Jennifer Garner and Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, held an intervention and got Ben to go to rehab. They’re saying that Ben went away to inpatient rehab for 30 days starting September 25th. We heard rumors about this but there was no confirmation and I assumed he was only going to outpatient rehab. Also, I sort-of understand why Ben is sharing cover billing with his ex and why this story is focusing on her support of him. People are much more interested in Jennifer Garner than him, and she can sell magazines. Plus they’re hoping her goodness can still rub off on Ben.

“Ben reached a breaking point,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He knew he was spiraling and was unhappy.” To get ahead, he turned to the one person who has always been there for him: estranged wife ­Jennifer Garner. “Ben told her everything that was going on with his life,” says the insider. “He was devastated but knew he had to change.” Along with his younger brother, Casey, Garner found him help at a rehab facility in northern L.A. “After everything they’ve been through, she is going to continue to be there for him when he needs her,” says the source. “No matter what the circumstances… “From the smoking to drinking and gambling, Jen has always been the person who can get through to him,” says a second insider. “She keeps Ben in line as much as she can… “Jen is a good person — she’s an angel,” says an Affleck confidant. “No one ever told her she needs to stick around to help Ben, but she always will. They are both good parents and good people.” [In rehab, Ben] “got into a great headspace,”says the Affleck source. “He has learned that dealing with his addiction is an ongoing battle. He understands he cannot just wake up one morning and say, ‘OK, we’re all done.’ Treatment is like a job.” Improving his health also means improving his relationship with his kids. “Ben will do whatever it takes to be a great ­parent,” says the Affleck insider. And, as always, Garner has his back on that mission. Adds the first source. “She wants her kids to have the best dad possible, and Jen knows Ben can be that person.”

[From US Magazine]

Oh I almost forgot that US often runs very Garner-centric stories, with details that could only come from her. This has been evident for years. So that could explain the spin to focus on her and her greatness as well. I just wonder why Affleck is doing so much press for Justice League. He probably should be lying low for a while. Instead he’s doing the same thing he always does and trying to control the narrative. Good for him for going to rehab though. I hope he’s sober and that he maintains it for a while. I also hope he makes good on his promise to donate all his Weinstein residuals to that “woman’s organization” RAINN and to Film Independent.

Here’s Jennifer Garner walking a chicken. She made Mean Girls references in her Instagram post about it. I swear she has team trying to make her look hip online, to mixed results.