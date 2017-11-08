Amal Clooney & Rihanna are named as the hosts of the 2018 Met Gala

2015 Met Gala - Arrivals

Without looking it up, try to remember what the theme of this year’s Met Gala was. Try to remember who the celebrity hosts were. Can you do it? Can you even remember? I couldn’t. I think that’s partly because every day in Trump’s America seems like a lifetime and an event in May seems like it happened 30 years ago, in another era. I also think that this year’s Met Gala was pretty boring overall. In 2016, we got Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston. At this year’s Met Gala, we got… Katy Perry and barely anyone going with the theme. Fun fact: the 2017 Met Gala hosts were Katy, Gisele and Tom Brady. The theme was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons. Well, guess what? Next year’s Met Gala is gonna be LIT.

With the Met Gala just six months away, Vogue revealed Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace are set to host this year’s soiree. The fashion magazine also announced the 2018 show title: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Considered one of the biggest nights in fashion, the New York-based event will be held on May 7, 2018—so mark your calendars. Clooney, Rihanna and Versace are taking over the hosting duties from Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady.

Having Rihanna as the hostess of the Met Gala is pretty obvious: she’s a long-time attendee and she always, always brings it. She pays attention to the theme, she researches the theme and she always gets the theme dead right. Plus, Rihanna is everything and she should be part of the establishment, which is what “hosting the Met Gala” is all about. As for Amal Clooney as host… well, that’s interesting. Interesting that it’s not Amal AND George. Amal loves fashion, that is clear, but I do wonder how she was chosen…?

As for next year’s theme… it’s like it was tailor-made for Madonna. I’m imagining a lot of lace and crucifixes.

2015 Met Gala - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

40 Responses to “Amal Clooney & Rihanna are named as the hosts of the 2018 Met Gala”

  1. D says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:24 am

    So what do you think the odds are of celebrities managing to follow the theme…without offending someone? Should be interesting to see anyway.

    Reply
  2. Misti says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Amal has terrible style IMO. She’s practically a WAG!

    Reply
  3. Nicole says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:27 am

    RIH RIH yassssss

    Reply
  4. Lynnie says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:28 am

    As someone who went to Catholic school when I was younger, and has a morbid fascination with Catholicism and human expression, I was excited for the theme…

    And then I remembered the guest list has been trash for a while, and of those who do go only 3% of those who do go manage to stay on theme, and then I got sad smh. Will be interested to see what Rihanna chooses to wear though.

    Reply
  5. Milla says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:29 am

    The Clooney show. This whole concept is gone, it was supposed to be fashion meets art not famous people hanging out with Wintour.

    Why is Amal there? Why was Blake Lively there? Who knows. But memes will be nice.

    Reply
  6. Julianna says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Rihanna as host, finally!

    Amal’s a weird choice, but she’s also way more into fashion than most of the people chosen to be hosts, so whatever, fine with it. Could do without Donatella though, and I hope Rihanna doesn’t end up in Versace.

    Seriously though, if Rihanna and Solange just alternated as hosts every year that’d be ideal.

    Reply
  7. aang says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I’m looking forward to this one. One of the few reasons I still attend mass is the catholic aesthetic. I love the pageantry.

    Reply
  8. Donna says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Having attended a Catholic high school where sexual abuse of students was rampant, and where the Archdiocese of Baltimore suppressed the abuse and the knowledge of it, I find the theme irresponsible and in extremely poor taste.

    Reply
  9. INeedANap says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:35 am

    I love how bold and experimental Rihanna is with her fashion. I would legit buy a coffee table book of it.

    And I expect to see a lot of Valentino and D&G here.

    Reply
  10. Maria F. says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I love the choice of the two chair women, but I am a bit sceptic about the theme. It will be very difficult to do this without offending the catholic church, which deserves the same respect as any other religion out there. I do not want to see Insta models swathed in priest like robes or wearing crucifixes etc. I assume a lot of people will stay away from the theme which makes it pointless. And then will we have the see through dresses etc, which do not fit an evening honouring a religion?

    This will be a mess.

    And i am calling dibs on Rihanna looking like an incarnated Madonna.

    Reply
  11. Faye says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Lame. Lady Gaga did this theme with her Born This Way Album and gave the Church both the respect and criticism it deserves. She’ll rock the theme of she goes next year, but it’s old.

    Reply
  12. Artemis says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Madonna has not only lost her sense of making good music but also her sense of style. Her last great MET appearance was 2014. Although nobody can do fashion and Catholicism better than her, she already reached the peak of OTT symbolism during her COADF tour when she was literally on a disco cross. Unless she’s going to enter the MET Gala carrying one, I don’t see how she can bring anything controversial or new to the table. Especially not when her and tacky ass Jeremy Scott are besties. Madonna and JPG from the early to mid- 90s are the only team that could bring it at the MET.
    Plus we have Madonna lite Lady Gaga who carried on the torch of OTT symbolism and she’s more relevant with the younger crowd.

    Although I understand these host choices for the MET, I feel like Amal is not that relevant with the general public. She’s a barrister with a good fashion style and a celeb husband, not sure how she connects with the younger audience they’re trying to reach (her vs Rihanna is a big difference in type of fame). Amal’s style is quirky at best, never controversial. How could she? She has a real life job, she’s not here to ‘entertain’ as such. I do admire her for having a unique style, before she got with Clooney, which shows off her personality. She’s not here to be sexy but she is with her mature, different and confident sense of style.

    As for Rihanna: I get it she’s beautiful and she brings fashion to the table. Anybody would be able to do that with her money and team. And yeah she is ‘it’ because of the confidence she exudes while doing her thing…but that’s all there is. She’s not that great at performing, she often bores herself live (intoxicated or doesn’t move) and her beauty excuses her worst character traits for most people. I’m not here for putting people like her on a pedestal because she’s presented in a beautiful wrapper. Authentic wise, I prefer Amal but the younger demographic (under 25) for sure see Rihanna as ‘aspiration’. No thanks.

    Reply
  13. MissMarierose says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:52 am

    This should be interesting. With that theme, there’s all sorts of potential for attendees to outrage Catholics and it’s guaranteed that that one guy from the so-called “Catholic League” will blow his top off. That’s his raison d’etre, after all.

    Reply
  14. Bridget says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:00 am

    The art and imagery of the Catholic Church is separate from the actual Catholic Church, and represents MANY of the world’s greatest works of art – after all, the Church was the single biggest patron of the arts for centuries in Europe. However, the Met Ball is the same event who translated ‘the technology of fashion’ to mean ‘robots’ so I’m a little horrified to think about what’s going to be worn next May.

    Reply
  15. Sarah says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:18 am

    That theme is pretty much every Dolce & Gabbana collection since forever. Katy Perry wore an appropriate D&G outfit for this theme to the 2013 Met Ball.

    Reply
  16. jess1632 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Expecting a lot of dolce and Prada

    Reply
  17. JA says:
    November 8, 2017 at 11:01 am

    I envision TONS of interpretations of the virgin Mary and ethereal robes. I also imagine not all will be respectful or entirely flattering. Excited as there so many ways this can go! :-)

    Reply
  18. Felicia says:
    November 8, 2017 at 11:22 am

    I’m putting money on someone showing up in a sheer nun’s habit with a corset and stockings underneath. Cross shaped pasties are optional…

    Reply
  19. Kri says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Riri…YES

    Reply
  20. AngieB says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Will SJP show up?

    Reply
  21. dee says:
    November 8, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    They should gotten Jude Law as the Young Pope. He rocks !!

    Reply

