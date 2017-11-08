Amal Clooney & Rihanna are named as the hosts of the 2018 Met Gala

Without looking it up, try to remember what the theme of this year’s Met Gala was. Try to remember who the celebrity hosts were. Can you do it? Can you even remember? I couldn’t. I think that’s partly because every day in Trump’s America seems like a lifetime and an event in May seems like it happened 30 years ago, in another era. I also think that this year’s Met Gala was pretty boring overall. In 2016, we got Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston. At this year’s Met Gala, we got… Katy Perry and barely anyone going with the theme. Fun fact: the 2017 Met Gala hosts were Katy, Gisele and Tom Brady. The theme was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons. Well, guess what? Next year’s Met Gala is gonna be LIT.

With the Met Gala just six months away, Vogue revealed Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace are set to host this year’s soiree. The fashion magazine also announced the 2018 show title: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” Considered one of the biggest nights in fashion, the New York-based event will be held on May 7, 2018—so mark your calendars. Clooney, Rihanna and Versace are taking over the hosting duties from Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady.

Having Rihanna as the hostess of the Met Gala is pretty obvious: she’s a long-time attendee and she always, always brings it. She pays attention to the theme, she researches the theme and she always gets the theme dead right. Plus, Rihanna is everything and she should be part of the establishment, which is what “hosting the Met Gala” is all about. As for Amal Clooney as host… well, that’s interesting. Interesting that it’s not Amal AND George. Amal loves fashion, that is clear, but I do wonder how she was chosen…?

As for next year’s theme… it’s like it was tailor-made for Madonna. I’m imagining a lot of lace and crucifixes.