Is Jessica Chastain basically daring Bryan Singer to fire her from ‘Dark Phoenix’?

Is it okay to say that I like Jessica Chastain in general but I’ve been finding her sort of annoying lately? She’s been using her platform on social media to speak out about sexual harassment and abuse and stand up for victims within her industry. That’s fine. But it feels like Chastain is being promoted – or maybe even promoting herself – as some kind of spokesperson for these issues? I just feel like this is bigger than Jessica Chastain and she should not be promoted (or promote herself) as a spokesperson or “the voice” of this issue. I think she knows that too, and it’s clear that she’s mostly just trying to amplify victims’ voices. Anyway, all of this came up in Jessica’s Daily Beast interview, where she promoted her latest film, Molly’s Game, and ended up talking about everything that’s been happening with Harvey Weinstein and the other predators. Predators like… (allegedly!) Bryan Singer. You can read the full DB piece here. Some highlights:

On the outpouring of harassment & abuse victims sharing their stories: “I feel hopeful. I feel happy. I know it’s devastating, it’s terrible, it’s heartbreaking. These stories that are coming out are just so sad. But what makes me hopeful is that people are taking responsibility for their silence, their inaction. In no way should we, as a society, look at the victims and show any sense of blame. But anyone involved in an industry where there is abuse like this, you are part of the problem. And your inaction makes you complicit. So what’s happening now is… I think everyone is starting to look at where they fit in this industry.” This goes beyond Hollywood: “Only a woman can tell you what it’s like to be a woman in a society where men are in charge. When you have one demographic that controls the livelihood of minorities, then you’re always going to have abuses of power. So this goes way beyond Hollywood. I know it’s the focus right now because we’re an industry that’s always in the media. But you have to look at our political system. You have to look at Wall Street. You have to look at the news media. There are so many industries.” She’s signed on to ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ which is produced by Bryan Singer: It’s being produced by long-time series bigwig Bryan Singer, who’s also been accused of sexual abuse—including by Chastain herself, who on Friday night tweeted an article about the allegations with the message: “Let us not forget.” Pressed to comment on this thorny situation, Chastain is simultaneously diplomatic and forthright. “Because of the timing of when I came into the industry, I decided for me—my career could go away tomorrow, and I’ll do something else, and I’ll be OK. Because I was OK before I came into this career. For me, there’s a lot that I have that isn’t acting. I made a decision very early on to not work with people that I felt abused their positions, and didn’t create a healthy environment for those around them.” Why she’s doing the film: “I actually chose to do X-Men because I’m working with Simon Kinberg, who’s also a first-time filmmaker who I met on The Martian, and is an incredible writer and producer. He wrote this script—which I can’t say much about, because it’s X-Men—and there are many powerful female roles in this story that Simon is telling. And all of my dealings were with Simon and Hutch [Parker, another producer], who were on set.” Thus, any potential blowback from her Singer tweet is of little concern to Chastain, who refuses to stay silent. “I do not feel beholden to anything. I’m going to speak my mind about any injustice that I see. I’m not afraid of anything in terms of that. And I think the greatest myth that an industry can create is to make people feel like they’re easily replaceable. I’m not going to allow that into my life.”

So, it’s great that victims are coming forward and this will hopefully lead to a massive change in Hollywood and I’m still going to do a film that’s produced by Bryan Singer because I really like the script. Basically. Don’t get me wrong, I think she should still do the film too – God knows, by the time it’s filmed and released, Singer will have (perhaps) exited the project in a storm of controversy. And by openly criticizing Singer before she even starts filming, she’s covered her bases as far any public outcry might go. If someone tries to yell at her and say “I can’t believe you’re working with a rumored sexual predator” she gets to say “I know, he’s awful and he shouldn’t have a job.” And that’s it. Or will people expect Chastain to exit the project because of Singer’s association? It also occurs to me that Chastain is basically daring them to fire her, which is an interesting move.