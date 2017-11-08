Is Jessica Chastain basically daring Bryan Singer to fire her from ‘Dark Phoenix’?

Is it okay to say that I like Jessica Chastain in general but I’ve been finding her sort of annoying lately? She’s been using her platform on social media to speak out about sexual harassment and abuse and stand up for victims within her industry. That’s fine. But it feels like Chastain is being promoted – or maybe even promoting herself – as some kind of spokesperson for these issues? I just feel like this is bigger than Jessica Chastain and she should not be promoted (or promote herself) as a spokesperson or “the voice” of this issue. I think she knows that too, and it’s clear that she’s mostly just trying to amplify victims’ voices. Anyway, all of this came up in Jessica’s Daily Beast interview, where she promoted her latest film, Molly’s Game, and ended up talking about everything that’s been happening with Harvey Weinstein and the other predators. Predators like… (allegedly!) Bryan Singer. You can read the full DB piece here. Some highlights:
On the outpouring of harassment & abuse victims sharing their stories: “I feel hopeful. I feel happy. I know it’s devastating, it’s terrible, it’s heartbreaking. These stories that are coming out are just so sad. But what makes me hopeful is that people are taking responsibility for their silence, their inaction. In no way should we, as a society, look at the victims and show any sense of blame. But anyone involved in an industry where there is abuse like this, you are part of the problem. And your inaction makes you complicit. So what’s happening now is… I think everyone is starting to look at where they fit in this industry.”
This goes beyond Hollywood: “Only a woman can tell you what it’s like to be a woman in a society where men are in charge. When you have one demographic that controls the livelihood of minorities, then you’re always going to have abuses of power. So this goes way beyond Hollywood. I know it’s the focus right now because we’re an industry that’s always in the media. But you have to look at our political system. You have to look at Wall Street. You have to look at the news media. There are so many industries.”
She’s signed on to ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ which is produced by Bryan Singer: It’s being produced by long-time series bigwig Bryan Singer, who’s also been accused of sexual abuse—including by Chastain herself, who on Friday night tweeted an article about the allegations with the message: “Let us not forget.” Pressed to comment on this thorny situation, Chastain is simultaneously diplomatic and forthright. “Because of the timing of when I came into the industry, I decided for me—my career could go away tomorrow, and I’ll do something else, and I’ll be OK. Because I was OK before I came into this career. For me, there’s a lot that I have that isn’t acting. I made a decision very early on to not work with people that I felt abused their positions, and didn’t create a healthy environment for those around them.”
Why she’s doing the film: “I actually chose to do X-Men because I’m working with Simon Kinberg, who’s also a first-time filmmaker who I met on The Martian, and is an incredible writer and producer. He wrote this script—which I can’t say much about, because it’s X-Men—and there are many powerful female roles in this story that Simon is telling. And all of my dealings were with Simon and Hutch [Parker, another producer], who were on set.” Thus, any potential blowback from her Singer tweet is of little concern to Chastain, who refuses to stay silent. “I do not feel beholden to anything. I’m going to speak my mind about any injustice that I see. I’m not afraid of anything in terms of that. And I think the greatest myth that an industry can create is to make people feel like they’re easily replaceable. I’m not going to allow that into my life.”
So, it’s great that victims are coming forward and this will hopefully lead to a massive change in Hollywood and I’m still going to do a film that’s produced by Bryan Singer because I really like the script. Basically. Don’t get me wrong, I think she should still do the film too – God knows, by the time it’s filmed and released, Singer will have (perhaps) exited the project in a storm of controversy. And by openly criticizing Singer before she even starts filming, she’s covered her bases as far any public outcry might go. If someone tries to yell at her and say “I can’t believe you’re working with a rumored sexual predator” she gets to say “I know, he’s awful and he shouldn’t have a job.” And that’s it. Or will people expect Chastain to exit the project because of Singer’s association? It also occurs to me that Chastain is basically daring them to fire her, which is an interesting move.

Hmmmm I don’t get that vibe but I love that she’s calling him out. Singer needs to exit stage left quickly.
Filming has completed, and since she stated that she had no dealings with him and he wasn’t on set I believe he was just credited as a producer as an “honorary” title. He was prepping and beginning to film the Bohemian film during DP’s production.
It wasn’t an honorary title, she knew about but she’s just saving face by calling him out. She had no problem with the allegation when she was offered a big check. She no problems with making him money 6 months ago.
So she worked with Weinstein and Singer but had no idea about them? K sure, if this was a man he’d get called complicit not a woke hero like she is now.
Do you understand what I mean by that? He kicked off the entire franchise and has been credited as a producer in all of them. He had nothing to do with X-Men First Class and was still credited as a producer. I’m sure that’s written into his deal with FOX to receive residuals.
It very well could be honorary. He’s got a financial stake in everything X-Men related because his production company has a deal with Fox and he wrote and directed the first X-Men that basically set the stage for all subsequent films and shows.
Jon Favreau is a credited producer on every Avengers movie because of his role in launching Iron Man.
Yep. Every subsequent version of X Men using the characters and work created initially by Singer he is credited as a “producer”.
Yes but her line on twitter was she “didn’t know” he was involved. Singer has practically been the whole XMen phenom for nearly 20 years. If he bothers her that much she would have checked?
You know to hell with this…he’s the garbage here and I don’t want to take away from that but just like no perfect victims there are few perfect advocates. So for that reason I will welcome Chastain’s comments on this, and Blanchett’s, and Winslet’s, etc. Let’s fight the real enemy.
Singer is a producer in that he gets the credit because he originated the current iteration of X Men movies, but it’s like how Jon Favreau is a producer on the Avengers movies. It’s because of past contribution, not current involvement. The likelihood is that Singer wasn’t involved one single bit. And that’s the distinction that she’s making.
Singer always gets producer credits for X-Men movies even when he has no involvement at all. It’s more like a seal to fans that it will be as high quality as the original films. Like Marvel does sometimes too. It’s done in post.
@Kaiser, Dark Phoenix has already filmed, it’s in post production. If the story gave the impression they haven’t filmed they are mistaken. Filming wrapped in October.
I think it’s great she speaks out, honestly it’s welcome, but her line on twitter that she “didn’t know” Singer was involved?
Ummm, bulls**t?
Singer has been in on XMen almost non-stop for nearly 20 years. Either actors really are naive and “don’t read up on things” or she felt the need to lie. Actually I do know why. Just like victims, advocates get attacked if they are not perfect.
Simon Kinberg is directing Dark Phoenix. Bryan was never signed on as a director as he was set to begin filming Bohemian Rhapsody at the same time DP was shooting. That’s why this is all coming out now because she retweeted an old article about Singer last week. Someone questioned her involvement in DP since Singer is credited as a producer. With that said it’s shameful for FOX to keep this predator on payroll.
I would guess he has a contract for some chunk of the X Men money, and if they booted him, he’d sue. Just a guess
What they can do is not work with him on any future stuff, but we’ll see how that goes.
I personally think criticizing her is a waste of energy. He’s the one who sucks.
Agree. The thing is, i’m complicit too. I love the X-men franchise, having seen all the movies, and I have read about the Singer rumors for years. I choose not to criticize Jessica for being one of the few to speak ill of the creeps. I admire that she is using her platform to call out the abuse and support victims instead of shying away from controversy (i’m talking about Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett).
Exactly.
She’s another Clooney. Their heart is generally in the right place on most issues, and they so live to be spokespeople for the ‘Do the right thing,’ movement in all things (which is noble, it really is)…however there’s one small problem, their mouthes are writing checks their asses can’t cash.
There’s video footage of her happily and animatedly gabbing with ol’ Harvey at a party, her eyes are glued to him. This wasn’t that long ago, and she had to have heard all the stories, rumors, anecdotes that everyone else in that biz, has heard for years.
Real glad she finds him a pig now, but why not 3 mos. ago?
Perhaps because whispers and rumours are not clear accusations? Perhaps because she was turning on a performance for a big player she may privately have despised because it’s part of her job? I mean victims of HW did the same thing. This is a dangerous path to tread. We can’t expect every victim and every prominent supporter of victims to be perfect at all times going back into their histories. We’ve all sucked it up and pretended to get along with someone we dislike at a work event. If it then comes out that they’re a hideous rapist (when perhaps you thought they were a gross sexual harrasser but you couldn’t do anything about it) that doesn’t mean you’re to be blamed for being fake friendly at the work Christmas party. Let’s save our rancour and disgust for the right people. Let’s not forget that Chastain supported the victims right off the bat after the first article while most of Hollywood waited 4 days to a week to start saying something about it. Let’s not demand perfection from her.
Skf, but there were clear accusations. No one had moved to shut down Weinstein, but there were stories by fellow actresses that she admittedly heard.
I’m not judging her for continuing to work and socialize and smile and laugh and party with him for work reasons, that’s understandable… but I am judging her for saying she made it a point not to work with louses and awful people because, hey, acting isn’t her end all be all and she didn’t need it…and yet there she is partying and schmoozing.
I don’t fault any of the victims for going along to get along, whatever that took. They were fighting that monster for control of their dreams.
I wouldn’t fault Jessica either of she smiled in that gross pos face, just so he wouldn’t crush her dream.
However, she’s the one making the bold announcement she’s chosen not to work for and with molesting raping aggressive awful a-holes.
So I’m like… Okay…what’s this about?
Perhaps for the exact same reason that 90% of the actresses in Hollywood did – because he could literally destroy your career if he pleased. Jessica Chastain is not responsible for Harvey Weinstein. None of the women who were forced to compromise themselves by making nice with him in order to have the career that they likely sacrificed a lot for are responsible.
I don’t fault any actress for manipulating that predator to keep their dreams alive, whatever it took.
However, did you read the piece Bridget?
Jessica is saying she’d never do that, that she doesn’t need the business or acting, etc. She’s making that claim that its something she personally wouldn’t put up with.
I’m just pointing out that, as you so aptly point out, many women did and had to, including her it seems – despite what she says here.
I did read. And I read your comment, which was essentially “oh, look at her gabbing with Harvey, hypocrite”.
This can be said about everyone in the world. You have seen a Weinstain film at least twice or a xmen movie….
I predict Singer will pull a Polanski and leave the country if things get too hot for him here.
he’s already in London shooting the freddie mercury movie right now. I had to cancel my boo Rami Malek for working w/Singer and being good pals with Casey Affleck.
I don’t get the negative vibes. She put herself out as a supporter of Weinstein’ victims straight away after the first article when most of Hollywood was completely silent. She has supported them all the way through and it could have cost her jobs or her career. She isn’t promoting herself, she’s using her platform to support others. Let’s not tear down people who do this. Let’s not expect supporters of victims to always be perfect either – that is setting up a dangerous paradigm. I think in Hollywood some predatory person almost always has some involvement with most films, let’s be honest. She didn’t work directly with Singer and she had called him out publicly. Fair play, i cannot condemn her for that.
I like and admire Chastain. But she’s having her cake and eating it with this Singer business. He may not be directing Dark Phoenix – but the entire series of X-Men films has very much been his baby, and I have no doubt he was heavily involved with the planning of this one as well, behind the scenes. Also, there’s no question of Chastain getting fired – not least because, as several people have said already, filming on this has wrapped more than a month ago. So she came into a series associated with Singer, presumably having heard some of the rumours floating around about him, shot her part, and now is targeting him – while claiming that she didn’t realise he had much to do with X-Men. I appreciate her campaigning, but she’s on shaky ground here. And the idea that she’s taking some sort of risk is baloney.
He walked away from the series movies ago. He hasn’t had anything to do with them since he left before the filming of XMen 3. She is saying that she did the movie specifically because she was NOT working with Singer, that he had nothing to do with Dark Phoenix. She’s saying “Singer had nothing to do with this movie”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wrong. He was the director of Days of Future Past and Apocalypse less than two years ago. This new one is a sequel to Apocalypse. So he’s been VERY involved very recently. Spreading further lies does no one any favours.
He’s just a producer…yes just a producer who will make millions off this movie. Let’s be clear. But as I said, there are no perfect advocates, Jessica is not perfect and made a troubling choice to work on a film that will make millions for a man she apparently believes to be an abuser. So what? That doesn’t invalidate her at all, it’s all complicated.
I could have sworn that was Matthew Vaughn.
So she can work w him on this project make a solid pay check and then just talk trash? I get he’s garbage but same w her excuse of not knowing his involvement on the film or being associated w him in the dealings. He’s been on Xmen is its fruitation so…..sure Jan. Speak up whenever it’s convenient and trendy (I know she’s been speaking up for causes forever however this seems timed) when you have a movie to promote
I cannot blame a woman for “working” with a predator in hollywood, since it seems if you swing a stick in that town you hit one. I can blame them for gushing over them, providing cover….But showing up, not working directly with him… nope. Can’t be mad.
And I think it a bold choice to call him out. Stronger statement than any man on the project has made, to be sure. And how come it is, I wonder, that in an industry so stacked against the success of women, it is also on them to be the ones losing out on opportunities because of principles. I mean, really. They have to put up with absolute sh*t, AND be the ones to clean it all up? Nicely, of course, not to over eager, don’t want to make it all about them.
Thank you, Jessica, for putting yourself out there. It will never be a safe thing to do, and I appreciate it.
Amen.
I dont get the feeling that she’s trying to be a spokesperson for anyone. I think she is a woman in a male-dominated industry who feels empowered to speak out. And that should be applauded. Chastain has rubbed me the wrong way a few times – mainly with some of her white feminist tendencies- but on this subject I dont have any issues with her speaking out. She isn’t talking over the victims or for them. As for the Singer thing – he’s a credited producer. Not directly involved. And I have a feeling that it would be very hard as a woman to work in that industry and avoid working with at least one person who doesn’t have a bad rep when it comes to harassment.
Chastain has always tried to say the right things at the right time. I find this all-round perfection phony, sorry. Regardless the cause. I put Brie Larson in the same category too.
This. She can piss off.
Her first statement really rubs me the wrong way. First because she suggests those who kept silent are enablers when she herself kept silent. About Weinstein. About Toback. About Singer. Now that her check is cashed, she throws out a statement. Other people, actresses and actors, didn’t have much of a choice if they wanted to keep a career, so what’s her excuse since acting isn’t the be-all and end-all for her?
Her sanctimony is grating.
We want people to speak out, but only in a certain way or we’ll consider them “self promoting”?
Jessica Chastain’s situation exemplifies the problem with Hollywood and speaking out, and how pervasive some of these predator’s influence is. Brian Singer walked away from the X Men franchise a while ago, but as I noted above because he created the iteration that the movies are based on he still gets producer credit (similar to Jon Favreau and anything that Iron Man is in). It’s very possible that he had literally nothing to do with the movie and how it was made, and that it was entirely Kinberg’s work. But this exemplifies the problem. Some of these predators are EVERYWHERE. Look at Brett Ratner and RatPac. He’s financing movies all over the place. Weinstein and buying movies for distribution after they’re made. Louis CK gets a producer credit for Tig Notaro’s work even if he doesn’t so much as have a single meeting on it.
With you on this one Bridget. I’m tired of looking for perfection in allies and supporters. It just doesn’t exist. Can’t we keep our ire for the sh-tbags that perpetrate these crimes as well as those actively complicit in rape culture? Like the agents and managers who sent those women into the Predator’s den. Let’s also take the time to do a little research and analyze a situation before we knee-jerk to pitchforks hm? I say that because I see it’s been pointed out again and again by you and others that Singer only gets producer credit because of past affiliation with the franchise but it’s sadly being ignored whilst being used as fodder for criticism against her.
Ding ding ding.
Duplicate post.
I go back and forth between liking her and not liking her. I get what she’s trying to do, and I think if the system in Hollywood was less corrupt she might be better. It must be an incredibly hard system. One that forces you to make choices regular people don’t have to make.
Wow, they’re damned if they do & damned if they don’t.
Well, and truly.
This is the power of having the courage of speaking out: now if she gets fired we know why. They can’t have her fired now. And they can’t silence her. And the fact that she’s not just subtly and shyly taking dig at Singer but actively pointing her finger to him, is a great act of courage and something that might start changing things positively. Because that’s something the abusers can’t fight against: public opinion and public outrage will keep them in their places. Had she have done this in the privacy of a production meeting the whole story would be different and she could actually risk not only getting fired but also subject of a smear campaign and risk future jobs. Her courage an proactive behaviour something it brings almost tears to my eyes because THIS is real change, not just donate a few bucks of residuals to a “woman’s organization” while promoting a blockbuster….cough…yeah, that a **hole,….cough….
Huh. I was kinda under the impression she was calling the studio out to fire HIM.
Why should SHE leave HER job when HE is the sexual harasser?
