Blogger to Taylor Swift: ‘Why is it so hard to say that white supremacy is bad?’

As we discussed earlier this week, Taylor Swift needs new people. People who will convince her that to NOT send threatening letters to small-time bloggers who are merely exercising their right to free speech. Taylor’s lawyer tried to threaten a blogger who questioned Swifty’s utter silence on the fact that she’s embraced by the neo-Nazi community, and that those alt-right douchebags have declared her to be an “Aryan goddess.” Some snake fans tried to argue that Taylor has the right to not say anything political either way. Sure… but if the most popular neo-Nazi publication in the country was on your side, wouldn’t you want to make it clear that (at the very f–king least) you don’t want to be associated with neo-Nazism? What makes that argument a million times worse is that instead of simply issuing a statement about where she really stands, she had her lawyer threaten this one small-time blogger. I love the fact that the blogger is now being represented by the ACLU too. And the blogger gave an interview to Newsweek!!! Dear Swifty: welcome to The Streisand Effect.

On October 25, Meghan Herning was at her computer when some alarming news arrived in her email: Taylor Swift was mad at her. It was worse than that, in fact. Swift’s legal team was threatening to sue her for criticizing the pop star’s politics in a months-old blog post. “When I saw [the letter] at first, I didn’t even think it was real,” Herning, a 30-year-old blogger and entrepreneur who works in the solar industry, told Newsweek. “I was just kind of like, ‘OK, how do I verify this?’” The very real cease-and-desist letter was signed by the entertainment attorney William J. Briggs II and sent on behalf of Swift. It accused Herning of defamation for writing a blog post analyzing the pop star’s appeal to white supremacists and neo-Nazis. In the piece, published by the tiny online magazine PopFront, Herning argues that Swift’s recent lyrics appeal to white privilege and white anger and that her silence on racial and political matters constitutes “support for the oppressor.” “PopFront is a writing collective I started with a few of my friends,” Herning said. “[I] definitely never thought she would see it.” The site has a small audience, roughly 275 Twitter followers and a nonexistent operational budget. Compare that to Taylor Swift, who has a massive global fanbase, an estimated net worth of $280 million and a team of high-priced lawyers prepared to defend her on matters serious and trivial. It’s a remarkable power imbalance. Nevertheless, Swift’s legal rep demanded Herning remove the post and immediately issue a retraction. If she didn’t, Swift would “proceed with litigation.” The attorney concluded his letter with an unusual warning: “You are not authorized to publish this letter in whole or in part absent our express written authorization.” “I actually went to law school, so I understood that what they were threatening legally was not legitimate,” Herning said. After a few days of reflection, she decided to take on the global pop superstar from her apartment in the Bay Area. So she ignored the threat and contacted the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). “I wanted to stand up for the principles of free speech and free press at a time when the press is really under attack by the government.” The ACLU eagerly took Herning’s case. “Our client’s blog is a critical opinion piece that discusses current politics and the rise of white supremacy in the United States,” said Matt Cagle, a technology and civil liberties policy attorney at the ACLU of Northern California. “These are opinions that the Constitution fully protects. And we’re concerned to see powerful figures using legal threats to silence opinions they don’t like.” When she wrote the original post, Herning hoped to create a dialogue urging stars like Swift to become more politically outspoken. “Why is it so hard to say that white supremacy is bad and racism is bad?” But the goal changed once she received the cease-and-desist letter. “Then it became: I want to make a statement for free speech,” she said. “I want to make a statement about the rich not throwing their lawyers around and being able to bully people.”

[From Newsweek]

Ah, Meghan Herning went to law school, that’s why she wasn’t intimidated by the takedown threat. It’s really cool that Herning went to the ACLU too, and that they took the case. Newsweek goes on to note that after the ACLU published their open letter to Swift and her lawyer, several other journalists and media outlets confirmed that this is standard operating procedure for Team Swift – journalists from The Daily Beast and New York Magazine confirmed that they had also received ridiculous takedown threats from Swift’s lawyer too, about everything from coverage of The International Tiddlebanging to Taylor’s apolitical public image. Incidentally, here at Celebitchy, we’ve had some dealings with Team Swift’s threats too and it was about something so innocuous, you wouldn’t even believe it if I told you. The point is that Taylor Swift is reading all of this. She reads about herself constantly and she’s litigious. So, Tay, since you’re reading this…Herning makes a great point: “Why is it so hard to say that white supremacy is bad and racism is bad?” SERIOUSLY, WHY IS THAT SO HARD?