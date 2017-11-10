No one can figure out what happened to Khloe Kardashian’s face in this Instagram

This was one of the top stories this morning on the Daily Mail. I have no idea why, except people love to analyze plastic surgery and Photoshopped photos. Khloe Kardashian posted this Instagram, above, this week and fans were going crazy. People were wondering… WTF is happening with Khloe’s face in this photo?? While it’s no secret – ?? – that Khloe’s face and body has been going through a surgical evolution over the past, say, four years, I think people were particularly startled to see this photo because Khloe’s nose looks almost Michael Jackson-like. Is this surgery? Or Photoshop?
Examining the IG closely, I have to admit… I don’t think it’s just her nose. I think her lips and her teeth are throwing everything off. Like, she might have gotten some new veneers and they look too big? And the lips have been a problem for far too long. And maybe something with her chin too? My God.
Remember that Khloe is currently pregnant too. We were worried that Kylie Jenner was going to have issues with stopping her cosmetic work during her pregnancy, but now I’m worried that Khloe is the bigger plastic surgery addict, and none of it can be good for the pregnancy.
Photos courtesy of Khloe’s Instagram.
It looks like a different woman. A better looking one, if I may add.
Different woman yes, better looking…? Decidedly not. The tip of her nose has been thinned to the point I doubt there is any blood flow reaching it. I won’t be surprised when it falls off. I honestly think she was far more attractive before. Now she looks like a thousand other her plastic surgery addicts, odd and well, plastic.
She got carried away with the liquify tool in PS.
You can plump your lips, pinch your nose, and change the entire shape of your jawline and eyes with it.
Yep. Vapid, superficial idiots, the whole lot of them.
Purposeful editing to get people talking…. She’ll chalk it up to lighting and makeup.
Exactly what I was thinking. And look! It worked.
She looks like La Toya Jackson
Yes! Exactly.
and like Beyoncé in the second one.
If you look just at her eyes and nose, she looks like Ivanka Trump.
I thought it was Ivanka when I first looked at the top picture. Didn’t look like Khloe to me.
This! You’re right 100% Ivanka that’s weiiiird
Yes, it’s LaToya’s nose job.
I thought Sofia Vergara a bit.
Holy new face batman
She looks a lot like Chrissy Teigan in that first picture.
All these women look effin bizarre to me. Chiclet teeth, inflated lips, microblade eyebrows, spider lashes, weird facepaint-y makeup. It all looks so unnatural and unsexy IMO.
LMAO! The chiclet speacial… Reminds me of Dennis the menace movie when he does this to Mr. Wilson’s dentures: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNfhhsRZcH4
Are we sure the first pic is of her because I’m calling shenanigans. The bottom pic yes but that’s just not her.
Her nose looks so pinched & small. I hope it’s makeup & lighting. Leave ya face alone
She wishes she actually looked like that. It’s just filter/photoshop at the Plastic Barbie setting.
Didn’t recognize her. Was that her goal? Delusional self-shaming. She was good looking already.
Gotta get attention. Isn’t that rule #1 in PMK’s money-making rule book?What pathetic lives the K women have. SMH
It’s the nose and jaw. Like she got a huuuuuge jaw reduction
Yeah I thought of Rumer Willis jaw thing and wondered if Khloe did same.
Narrowed her nose, and sawed down her jaw, to give her whole face an overall meeker appearance. Probably also lip injections.
Lost a bit of weight. Less dramatic eyebrows in a new, upward shape and no more of the thick black eyeliner all around the eyes, which made her eyes even darker and heavier when she already had a “bolder” face. (defined bones)
Only a filter free going shopping pic will show the real truth. Waiting for that one!
This.
I didn’t even recognize her. Is that someone else, not really her?
It‘s called facetune… thats why every chick on ig looks the same
More like tuna face effect…
Are they preggo, tho??! Has there been a konfirmation??
Unrecognizable.
Wow! WTF!?
That looks nothing like Khloe. WTF?
There was a pic of Kim and Kanye on IG where Kim’s face has this look too! It was captioned “date night.”
She looks like Beyoncé in the second pic
Could it just be that she’s smiling in this photo as opposed to making the weird duck face that she does in every other photo? It looks like she’s not wearing nearly as much contour as usual either. She does look like an entirely different person, but there is so much that you can do with makeup. Or if you always wear a certain makeup look and then you switch to doing something totally different, or not wearing makeup at all.
I really liked her natural face, and prefer to see the beauty in individuality. All these plastic faces – you can tell who is going to which surgeon because they all reflect that particular surgeon’s “look” or aesthetic. Everyone winds up looking alike, and equally plastic. I totally get that that plastic look has become appealing on its own – because you’re telegraphing you care about appearance upkeep and are willing to spend big bucks to attain/maintain it. And based on what I see where I am, plastic surgery is kind of a happy thing, it’s not necessarily coming from this sad neurotic self-hate place.
But it still sucks.
Combination of extreme contouring and facetune app. You can literally change your features and face shape with that app.
I mean with a generation that lives on SM more than in real life, they probably don’t think too much about what people will think when they actually see them in real life.
What the hell is wrong with them all??? Can’t they just go away already, I’m sick of them.
Sorry, but the fact that they refuse to go away is what’s wrong with them.
I think she got one of those 8 point facelift or whatever they’re called. It’s done with botox and fillers.
I always wonder if the Kardashians (or any other celebs that get a drastic amount of plastic surgery) are ever kind of thrown when their kids are born and have their original features.
I bet they feel guilty, far more so than for being messy and thirsty. They probably put aside a fund for baby’s first plastic surgeries.
Good point. It’s so weird. What’s so wrong with their original faces?
Her nose, but it could be makeup and face apps doing this. If she really did have her nose narrowed…then she now looks like any other generic hot white woman.
Probably just overdone Photoshop IMO.
There’s no better time to have plausible deniability than during pregnancy. I can see it now “Pregnancy caused my lips to swell and nose to shrink.” Just like puberty caused Kylie to emerge as a fully formed plastic butterfly.
She looks great. Who is her plastic surgeon?
Can one of you technology geniuses put an old picture up next to this. I don’t know how.
She looks like a different person! !!!!
It really just looks like aggro post editing. Pregnancy changes a face – maybe results in even more photoshopping
She looks like Hillary Duff here.
Thank you! That is exactly what I was thinking, a plastic Hillary Duff.
Looks like she got a lip lift. Her nose looks so caked over I can’t tell if it’s a tip refinement surgery or just lighting and make up. The lip lift decreases the space between the upper lip and nose and literally transforms an entire face.
