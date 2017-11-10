No one can figure out what happened to Khloe Kardashian’s face in this Instagram

How cute is this little tater tot? Puppy Love 🐶 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

This was one of the top stories this morning on the Daily Mail. I have no idea why, except people love to analyze plastic surgery and Photoshopped photos. Khloe Kardashian posted this Instagram, above, this week and fans were going crazy. People were wondering… WTF is happening with Khloe’s face in this photo?? While it’s no secret – ?? – that Khloe’s face and body has been going through a surgical evolution over the past, say, four years, I think people were particularly startled to see this photo because Khloe’s nose looks almost Michael Jackson-like. Is this surgery? Or Photoshop?

Examining the IG closely, I have to admit… I don’t think it’s just her nose. I think her lips and her teeth are throwing everything off. Like, she might have gotten some new veneers and they look too big? And the lips have been a problem for far too long. And maybe something with her chin too? My God.

Remember that Khloe is currently pregnant too. We were worried that Kylie Jenner was going to have issues with stopping her cosmetic work during her pregnancy, but now I’m worried that Khloe is the bigger plastic surgery addict, and none of it can be good for the pregnancy.

⭐️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 27, 2017 at 5:20am PDT