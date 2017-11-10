No one can figure out what happened to Khloe Kardashian’s face in this Instagram

How cute is this little tater tot? Puppy Love 🐶

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

This was one of the top stories this morning on the Daily Mail. I have no idea why, except people love to analyze plastic surgery and Photoshopped photos. Khloe Kardashian posted this Instagram, above, this week and fans were going crazy. People were wondering… WTF is happening with Khloe’s face in this photo?? While it’s no secret – ?? – that Khloe’s face and body has been going through a surgical evolution over the past, say, four years, I think people were particularly startled to see this photo because Khloe’s nose looks almost Michael Jackson-like. Is this surgery? Or Photoshop?

Examining the IG closely, I have to admit… I don’t think it’s just her nose. I think her lips and her teeth are throwing everything off. Like, she might have gotten some new veneers and they look too big? And the lips have been a problem for far too long. And maybe something with her chin too? My God.

Remember that Khloe is currently pregnant too. We were worried that Kylie Jenner was going to have issues with stopping her cosmetic work during her pregnancy, but now I’m worried that Khloe is the bigger plastic surgery addict, and none of it can be good for the pregnancy.

⭐️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Photos courtesy of Khloe’s Instagram.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

55 Responses to “No one can figure out what happened to Khloe Kardashian’s face in this Instagram”

  1. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:01 am

    It looks like a different woman. A better looking one, if I may add.

    Reply
  2. Reginaphalange says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Purposeful editing to get people talking…. She’ll chalk it up to lighting and makeup.

    Reply
  3. KBB says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:04 am

    She looks like La Toya Jackson

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Holy new face batman

    Reply
  5. MissMarierose says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:06 am

    She looks a lot like Chrissy Teigan in that first picture.

    Reply
  6. Kitten says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:06 am

    All these women look effin bizarre to me. Chiclet teeth, inflated lips, microblade eyebrows, spider lashes, weird facepaint-y makeup. It all looks so unnatural and unsexy IMO.

    Reply
  7. Sayrah says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Are we sure the first pic is of her because I’m calling shenanigans. The bottom pic yes but that’s just not her.

    Reply
  8. Miss Kittles says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Her nose looks so pinched & small. I hope it’s makeup & lighting. Leave ya face alone

    Reply
  9. CynicalAnn says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:09 am

    She wishes she actually looked like that. It’s just filter/photoshop at the Plastic Barbie setting.

    Reply
  10. Natalia says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Didn’t recognize her. Was that her goal? Delusional self-shaming. She was good looking already.

    Reply
  11. burnsie says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:10 am

    It’s the nose and jaw. Like she got a huuuuuge jaw reduction

    Reply
  12. teehee says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Narrowed her nose, and sawed down her jaw, to give her whole face an overall meeker appearance. Probably also lip injections.

    Lost a bit of weight. Less dramatic eyebrows in a new, upward shape and no more of the thick black eyeliner all around the eyes, which made her eyes even darker and heavier when she already had a “bolder” face. (defined bones)

    Reply
  13. blonde555 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Only a filter free going shopping pic will show the real truth. Waiting for that one!

    Reply
  14. Beth says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:10 am

    I didn’t even recognize her. Is that someone else, not really her?

    Reply
  15. Lora says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:11 am

    It‘s called facetune… thats why every chick on ig looks the same

    Reply
  16. Amanduh says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Are they preggo, tho??! Has there been a konfirmation??

    Reply
  17. Ennie says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Unrecognizable.

    Reply
  18. Happy21 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Wow! WTF!?

    Reply
  19. Tate says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:17 am

    That looks nothing like Khloe. WTF?

    Reply
  20. huckle says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:19 am

    There was a pic of Kim and Kanye on IG where Kim’s face has this look too! It was captioned “date night.”

    Reply
  21. Ce2495 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:23 am

    She looks like Beyoncé in the second pic

    Reply
  22. Amy says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Could it just be that she’s smiling in this photo as opposed to making the weird duck face that she does in every other photo? It looks like she’s not wearing nearly as much contour as usual either. She does look like an entirely different person, but there is so much that you can do with makeup. Or if you always wear a certain makeup look and then you switch to doing something totally different, or not wearing makeup at all.

    Reply
  23. Frosty says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:25 am

    I really liked her natural face, and prefer to see the beauty in individuality. All these plastic faces – you can tell who is going to which surgeon because they all reflect that particular surgeon’s “look” or aesthetic. Everyone winds up looking alike, and equally plastic. I totally get that that plastic look has become appealing on its own – because you’re telegraphing you care about appearance upkeep and are willing to spend big bucks to attain/maintain it. And based on what I see where I am, plastic surgery is kind of a happy thing, it’s not necessarily coming from this sad neurotic self-hate place.

    But it still sucks.

    Reply
  24. JeanGray says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Combination of extreme contouring and facetune app. You can literally change your features and face shape with that app.

    I mean with a generation that lives on SM more than in real life, they probably don’t think too much about what people will think when they actually see them in real life.

    Reply
  25. Harryg says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:37 am

    What the hell is wrong with them all??? Can’t they just go away already, I’m sick of them.

    Reply
  26. Isa says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:44 am

    I think she got one of those 8 point facelift or whatever they’re called. It’s done with botox and fillers.

    Reply
  27. queenE says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:50 am

    I always wonder if the Kardashians (or any other celebs that get a drastic amount of plastic surgery) are ever kind of thrown when their kids are born and have their original features.

    Reply
  28. Talie says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Her nose, but it could be makeup and face apps doing this. If she really did have her nose narrowed…then she now looks like any other generic hot white woman.

    Reply
  29. Littlestar says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Probably just overdone Photoshop IMO.

    Reply
  30. Emily says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    There’s no better time to have plausible deniability than during pregnancy. I can see it now “Pregnancy caused my lips to swell and nose to shrink.” Just like puberty caused Kylie to emerge as a fully formed plastic butterfly.

    Reply
  31. Mrs.K says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    She looks great. Who is her plastic surgeon?

    Reply
  32. JRenee says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Can one of you technology geniuses put an old picture up next to this. I don’t know how.
    She looks like a different person! !!!!

    Reply
  33. Ashley says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    It really just looks like aggro post editing. Pregnancy changes a face – maybe results in even more photoshopping

    Reply
  34. Cupcake says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    She looks like Hillary Duff here.

    Reply
  35. Cali says:
    November 10, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Looks like she got a lip lift. Her nose looks so caked over I can’t tell if it’s a tip refinement surgery or just lighting and make up. The lip lift decreases the space between the upper lip and nose and literally transforms an entire face.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment