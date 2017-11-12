Louis CK admits everything: ‘I have been remorseful of my actions’

Embed from Getty Images

In previous jobs, I’ve been mistreated by male bosses, but never to any kind of Harvey Weinstein or Louis CK level. One of the worst bosses I ever had was a terrible homophobe who regularly used “f-got” in casual conversation. When I told him flat-out I would appreciate it if he didn’t use that language in front of me, he first asked me if I was gay, then he demoted me (I sh-t you not) and I quit soon after. So I used that memory as a “what if” exercise with this Louis CK thing. What if that former boss “came clean” about the extent to which he was in the wrong. What if he validated every complaint I had. What if he admitting everything in a public forum. How would I feel? How would you feel? A slight bit of relief, because at least people know you’re not crazy and/or a fantasist? And then once the sense of relief dissipates, wouldn’t you still be angry? I think I would probably be just as angry. Anyway, Louis CK issued a lengthy statement in which he admits everything. Here’s the statement:

“I want to address the stories told to the New York Times by five women named Abby, Rebecca, Dana, Julia who felt able to name themselves and one who did not. These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d-ck without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d-ck isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.” “I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position. I also took advantage of the fact that I was widely admired in my and their community, which disabled them from sharing their story and brought hardship to them when they tried because people who look up to me didn’t want to hear it. I didn’t think that I was doing any of that because my position allowed me not to think about it. There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for. And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.” “I wish I had reacted to their admiration of me by being a good example to them as a man and given them some guidance as a comedian, including because I admired their work. The hardest regret to live with is what you’ve done to hurt someone else. And I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them. I’d be remiss to exclude the hurt that I’ve brought on people who I work with and have worked with whose professional and personal lives have been impacted by all of this, including projects currently in production: the cast and crew of Better Things, Baskets, The Cops, One Mississippi, and I Love You Daddy. I deeply regret that this has brought negative attention to my manager Dave Becky who only tried to mediate a situation that I caused. I’ve brought anguish and hardship to the people at FX who have given me so much The Orchard who took a chance on my movie. and every other entity that has bet on me through the years.” “I’ve brought pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother. I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen. Thank you for reading.”

Meh. Granted, this is better than Harvey Weinstein’s series of reactions. It’s also better than Jeremy Piven and Brett Ratner’s threats to sue the women they already sexually harassed and abused. But we’re setting the bar pretty low, right? I mean, that’s literally the best thing I can say about this – Louis CK is not AS bad as Harvey Weinstein. But to be clear, Louis CK is still a garbage person who misused and abused his power, his image, his authority. Admitting that he did so doesn’t change the fact that HE DID SO, nor does it change the fact that he lied about it for years. It doesn’t change the fact that he surrounded himself with people who covered up for him and intimidated the women he abused. It doesn’t change the fact that this was his M.O. for what? Two decades.

What else? He’s been dropped by his manager, his agency and his publicist. His management company is doing an internal review of this situation, likely to assess their liability, I would think. FX has completely cut ties with Louis CK too. His longtime collaborator and co-producer Pamela Adlon released a statement too.

