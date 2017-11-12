Louis CK admits everything: ‘I have been remorseful of my actions’

In previous jobs, I’ve been mistreated by male bosses, but never to any kind of Harvey Weinstein or Louis CK level. One of the worst bosses I ever had was a terrible homophobe who regularly used “f-got” in casual conversation. When I told him flat-out I would appreciate it if he didn’t use that language in front of me, he first asked me if I was gay, then he demoted me (I sh-t you not) and I quit soon after. So I used that memory as a “what if” exercise with this Louis CK thing. What if that former boss “came clean” about the extent to which he was in the wrong. What if he validated every complaint I had. What if he admitting everything in a public forum. How would I feel? How would you feel? A slight bit of relief, because at least people know you’re not crazy and/or a fantasist? And then once the sense of relief dissipates, wouldn’t you still be angry? I think I would probably be just as angry. Anyway, Louis CK issued a lengthy statement in which he admits everything. Here’s the statement:
“I want to address the stories told to the New York Times by five women named Abby, Rebecca, Dana, Julia who felt able to name themselves and one who did not. These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d-ck without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d-ck isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”
“I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position. I also took advantage of the fact that I was widely admired in my and their community, which disabled them from sharing their story and brought hardship to them when they tried because people who look up to me didn’t want to hear it. I didn’t think that I was doing any of that because my position allowed me not to think about it. There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for. And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.”
“I wish I had reacted to their admiration of me by being a good example to them as a man and given them some guidance as a comedian, including because I admired their work. The hardest regret to live with is what you’ve done to hurt someone else. And I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them. I’d be remiss to exclude the hurt that I’ve brought on people who I work with and have worked with whose professional and personal lives have been impacted by all of this, including projects currently in production: the cast and crew of Better Things, Baskets, The Cops, One Mississippi, and I Love You Daddy. I deeply regret that this has brought negative attention to my manager Dave Becky who only tried to mediate a situation that I caused. I’ve brought anguish and hardship to the people at FX who have given me so much The Orchard who took a chance on my movie. and every other entity that has bet on me through the years.”
“I’ve brought pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother. I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen. Thank you for reading.”
Meh. Granted, this is better than Harvey Weinstein’s series of reactions. It’s also better than Jeremy Piven and Brett Ratner’s threats to sue the women they already sexually harassed and abused. But we’re setting the bar pretty low, right? I mean, that’s literally the best thing I can say about this – Louis CK is not AS bad as Harvey Weinstein. But to be clear, Louis CK is still a garbage person who misused and abused his power, his image, his authority. Admitting that he did so doesn’t change the fact that HE DID SO, nor does it change the fact that he lied about it for years. It doesn’t change the fact that he surrounded himself with people who covered up for him and intimidated the women he abused. It doesn’t change the fact that this was his M.O. for what? Two decades.
What else? He’s been dropped by his manager, his agency and his publicist. His management company is doing an internal review of this situation, likely to assess their liability, I would think. FX has completely cut ties with Louis CK too. His longtime collaborator and co-producer Pamela Adlon released a statement too.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Louis advantage is that he wasnt accused of rape like basically all others and he was the only one putting out a long statement. All the others weirdly profit from Weinstein and Tobak being that extreme.
I dont want him to ever come back but he probably has the best chances.
“I have been remorseful…” So, he’s not anymore?
How about he compensates the victims financially to prove he’s truly sorry he has plenty of cash
That would be really nice.
Two things: a writer on Slate pointed out this “asked first” thing is BS because at least a few people said no and he did it anyway. Second, it seems disingenuous to make this about personal admiration. They were scared for their careers. Did he ever do this to a non-comedian, out of curiosity?
Yeah that’s what I was wondering: how many women were like “no, I’ll pass thanks” when he offered to whip out his wang.
These men are no different than the creepy dude jacking off in the corner of a subway train–they’re all just common pervs who happened to become famous.
” a writer on Slate pointed out this “asked first” thing is BS because at least a few people said no and he did it anyway. ”
He was also operating in very special circumstances. A comedy duo being asked by another comedian “Hey can I get my dick out?” does sound a lot more like a joke than doing the same in an office.
That yes is not really consent.
Good point.
Exactly consent under coercion due to the power imbalance that’s being played out can never really be consent. So many if these wankers have a real problem with ‘consent’ yet it’s such a simple word.
Yes exactly, totally disingenuous of him to say he had power over those women because ”they admired him”…. um, no, they needed to pay the rent, pay for healthcare, etc. They were lower status than him, more junior comedians/employees with less status and power. He’s a bully and a coward. I totally agree with Kaiser’s assessment, the bar is set so low that we’re saying ”well at LEAST he’s not a rapist and at least he admitted to it”, uggh. And yes nice try at the ”asking permission” rationale, it’s like holding a gun to someones head then asking permission to hold the gun to their head. I totally believe they didn’t give permission, or if they remained silent they were just in shock and stunned, it probably happened so fast.
It is gross that he tried to make it seem like there was some consent. Asking means nothing if the person says no or is too stunned by the question to respond.
Also the power balance alone makes that yes BS. If these people are worried about their jobs and being blackballed they will hesitate. Or run. Either way the onus is on him.
It’s whats so egregious about these stories coming out. These men wielded a large amount of power to prey on victims and then silence them
Well, at least he admitted the truth publicly and his victims’ credibility has been proven. Maybe that fact will give those women some closure.
A phony plea for redemption strategy to reset his scumbag image. Sorrynotsorry, but he is a depraved creep who enjoyed using his power to see if he could denigrate and break women’s spirit and lives.
He had his chance to live a good life. Now go back home and get some mental health treatment. However, I don’t foresee any redemption for him.
He will never get any more work, or people to work with him. His career is over.
He can always work Republican affairs. They love pedophiles, rapists, harrassers, liars, and all around shit people.
Mansplaining, ugh.
The part that threw me off about this apology is him saying he thought his behavior was okay because “he asked first.” At what point is masturbating in front of someone or asking if they want to see your privates okay at work? I’m just confused. I’m confused. Power or no power over them. WHY would you do that (especially at work)?!
Seriously… any men out there.. random women do not ever want to see your dick!
There, that shuts that down.
Stop showing us via sxt and in person in other inappropriate situations. It’s not ‘worth a shot just in case she is into it’. Stop this now.
Plenty of people seek for casual random sexual encounters online, and they request nude pictures of their bodies and genitalia, but it is done by adults in a consensual manner. It is offensive especially for women to receive sexual pictures or sexual text messages they haven’t asked for. My point is that it is okay if the parties are okay with it.
Yeah I’d meant that through ‘random’ but the context wasn’t clear perhaps
OMG, Yes! +100! What is it that these men are thinking?
I go to my place of employment to be paid for completing my assigned work. I work because I need money to live. And that is all. I think this applies to just about every single human reporting to their job. Zero people go to work to be put in a spot like this. ZERO.
It is better than some but, as you say, Kaiser, it’s such a low bar. Perhaps more accurately described as less awful than some?
If only one of them could cut the verbal diarrhoea and stop asserting that they are going to rise like a phoenix from the ashes of their misdeeds and crimes as the wonderful person they (still) believe they really are. If only one of them could just say, “I did these things. This makes me a shit person. I’m sorry,” and then STOP TALKING.
I dunno, it’s pretty piss poor, imo. he did use a lot of words, but he said very little. He doesn’t even actually apologize, and he mentions twice how deeply admired he is. Nowhere does he admit power imbalance, and he poses it as mutual admiration, and then paragraphs of concern for his business partners.
A sincere apology includes, I’m sorry, it was my fault, how can I fix it. An abusive apology consists of I’m sorry, but here is my excuse.
A narcissist apology is
That didn’t happen.
And if it did happen, it wasn’t that bad.
And if it was that bad, that’s not a big deal.
And if it is a big deal, that’s not my fault.
And if it was my fault, I didn’t mean it.
And if I did mean it…
You deserved it.
I’m not sure that it’s phony, he may genuinely regret what he did. But does any woman really care about his feelings or the feelings of any of these creeps at this point?
It all rings hollow.
Tbh I can’t feel anything for them at all except revulsion. I think what they are all really sorry about is getting caught. Not one of them stopped voluntarily, to seek treatment or whatever and if they hadn’t been called out they would all still be abusing women whenever an opportunity presented itself.
He was calling women liars two months ago about this very thing, so this apology… I don’t buy it.
Yep.
A month ago, he was still publicly saying it was all BS…definitely a hollow statement.
I don’t think he regrets it. He legit called these accusations a lie a year or two ago. And refused to answer questions when the allegations popped up. He didn’t have remorse then and I doubt he has any now. It’s only because his rep and his money are in free fall
Exactly. Rings hollow. Well said.
Me, me, me, I, I, I.
That’s what jumped out at me, too. Comics tend to be very focused on themselves, but this is stretching it more than a bit too far.
He’s only remorseful because it’s all out. If he could still hide he would and act the same. So glad this entire balloon has exploded in Hollywood. I love watching the men at work squirm because they know they need to be careful with not only their actions but words too.
Oops posted pretty much the same thing above before I read you post, soz.
It’s all hollow bulls**t. While I’m pleased his victims weren’t physically touched it’s the same power, ego, narcissism as the others. If this is your fetish? Well guess what you piece of garbage, take some of your millions and pay one of the many professionals available to watch. In the circles you run in escorts and call girls are not exactly unusual. To force this on your co-workers and colleagues makes you a sex offender just like the others. He needed that extra jolt of power to get off. Disgusting.
I will say I am unbelievably sorry for his young daughters. Imagine going to school after this story broke. They are blameless and yet the humiliation will be profound. What a terrible father.
He really didn’t know about the power dynamic until “too late in life”? That is disingenuous at best or the worst lie in this whole statement at worst. This is a bunch of self serving garbage that most people will eat up. Also, Jon Stewart is canceled.
He doesn’t get a pass but he admits it. It’s more than Harvey Weinstein, Bryan Singer, Jeremy Piven, Brett Ratner & James Toback. Maybe he truly regrets his actions, maybe he doesn’t. Some sociopaths look around them & mimic responses so it’s hard to know to if this is if him empathizing or an attempt to. It appears to be real but most men wouldn’t whip out their d*cks & masturbate in front of women, even if they “asked” first…it’s kind of suspect. Louis CK is probably one of the most depraved predators out there because he caused a lot of damage without even touching a woman. He now thinks admitting to it, apologizing for it and simply being quiet for awhile it will go away that it will. Hopefully it won’t.
Apologizing after he’s been backed into a corner and has no other chance at saving his career is too little, too late. The language he uses in this statement makes it very clear that his primary intention is to distance himself from the man who committed these actions and in doing so remain marketable; “At the time,” “What I’ve learned,” “I have been remorseful.”
It reads as “What I did was awful, but I’m not the man who did those awful things anymore, so please feel ok continuing to enjoy my work because I really don’t want this to end my career.”
If he had already come to the realization that his actions were morally unacceptable, damaging, and criminal, where was the apology when that realization happened? He spent years ignoring and shutting down anyone who brought these rumors up in interviews. Surely if he had already seen the light and grown into a better man sometime in the past–as his statement implies–he would have taken or created an opportunity to address his “mistakes” and attempt to apologize to the women he had hurt.
He may be “better” than Weinstein because he isn’t as heinous an offender (that we know of), but never forget that this is the man who stood on stage and won over many female fans with lines like this: “How do women still go out with guys, when you consider the fact that there is no greater threat to women than men? We’re the number one threat! To women! Globally and historically, we’re the number one cause of injury and mayhem to women. We’re the worst thing that ever happens to them!”
He framed himself as being the rare, insightful man who understood what most do not, and then exited stage left, went back to his hotel, and whipped out his dick infront of young, upcoming comediennes who felt trapped by proximity and unable to refuse because of his power in their industry. Don’t give this sack of sh*t a soft pass because he came out with an apology that was ultimately more about protecting himself than anything else.
My problem with everyone’s response to all of these sexual assaults is people tend to treat them all the same. Some are dramatically worse than others. Plus it is helpful to the victim to have the abusers admit they did it too. Even if their apology isn’t perfect, we want them to do this. I think all should be punished, but appropriate punishment to the crime they committed, not the same. Not saying we should say yeah good for Louis CK, but this is one small step better than some of the others.
We have to start somewhere. I’ve been around lawyers a bit and they always say to not admit anything. He at least admitted the truth, at least his victims have that.
“I was admired” “these women admired me” “the level of their admiration to me” .. god complex much?
I disagree that he admits everything in this apology. He minimizes and misstates what he actually did, the actual economic power he wielded over these women, the fact that they didn’t all consent, and the fact that he physically blocked at least one of them. In fact, this apology is a bit evil because it’s all some people know about his actions so they don’t think what he did is any big deal.
There’s no actual apology. He never says I’m sorry.
“NOW I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned YESTERDAY the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly…”
You’re just now catching on, Louis CK? Roseanne Barr called you out more than a year ago. Tig Notaro called you out over and over. And what did you say about these accusations? This: “I don’t care about that. That’s nothing to me. That’s not real.”
What did you tell the NY Times only LAST MONTH? Here’s an excerpt:
“If you actually participate in a rumor, you make it bigger and you make it real.” So it’s not real? “No.” he responded. “They’re rumors, that’s all that is.”
Nice gaslighting there. You knew all along it was real, and you flat-out lied. You didn’t just come to Jesus yesterday. Where is that part in your faux apology?
My aunt managed a very popular comedy club when I was young and I would hang out in her office after school and do homework and – more often, I’ll admit – listen to music on my Discman and read extra-curricular books in the afternoons before someone else would come to pick me up. I met many comedians when they would come in to check out the space before a gig.
Louis was nice when I met him, and I remember liking him because of how genuine his laugh seemed when I told my perfunctory child neglect joke. I’m sure no one here would be surprised at how many comedians are jerks in real life, so it sucks that he’s garbage person, but I’ve never not believed the rumors.
I’m hardly ever surprised by the horrible things people do, nor was I even back then. People are awful lot. People are good a lot, but they’re awful about just as much. But if he wanted this statement to be a little less awful, perhaps he should have actually included the words ‘I’m sorry’ or ‘I apologize’ instead of writing an op-ed about his feelings.
A couple of things. First, this was not an apology because nowhere in that statement does he say he’s sorry. He’s “remorseful, he regrets…” but he did not say he’s sorry. He also doesn’t discuss how this has affected the women in his life, nor does he say how he will make amends to all these women who he’s traumatized. Yes, he wrote a very nice little note talking about how he’s reflected on his behavior, how he ASKED these women if he can show them his dick before whipping it out (how polite, right?) , and yes, at least he didn’t raped them.
“Sorry I got caught but they just liked me so much…”
