Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s wedding had a ‘Beauty & the Beast’ theme

Serena Williams really did it. Serena married Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans on Thursday, in what seemed like a grand, black-tie affair at the Contemporary Arts Center. Wedding guests wore full-on gowns and tuxedos, and there was a theme: Beauty and the Beast. Seriously! Arguably the Greatest of All Time had a Beauty-and-the-Beast-themed wedding. I’m still trying to process that. Serena and Alexis arrived in New Orleans earlier this week, and they seemed to do a full-on wedding extravaganza, involving a rehearsal dinner for 100 guests and a star-studded bachelorette party in New York last week. The bride wore a custom wedding gown by Galia Lahav. Alexis and Serena haven’t posted any photos yet!
Wedding guests included: Venus Williams & her hot, low-key model boyfriend (for real), Kim Kardashian, Caroline Wozniacki, Colton Haynes, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Kelly Rowland, LaLa Anthony, Eva Longoria, Larsa Pippen, Boris Kodjoe, Selita Ebanks, Cynthia Erivo, assorted family members (I saw photos of her mom but not her dad?) and various members of Team Serena, included her forever manager. I didn’t see photos of Beyonce, but she was reportedly in attendance. Weirdly enough, Serena’s ex-boyfriend and current coach Patrick Mouratoglou did not attend. I don’t even think they’ve seen each other in months, which is crazy. She’s supposed to be training for the Australian Open! Patrick did post a lovely Instagram about her wedding though:
So… congrats to Serena, Alexis and AO Junior. They really are calling their baby girl “Junior” which is sort of cute to me, even if I want them to call her AJ, for Alexis Junior. Here’s the real question, and I know I’m being a Debbie Downer about this, but: is Alexis Senior really The One? Would Serena really have married Alexis if she didn’t get pregnant? The reason why I think Alexis and Serena will work, long-term, is because he seems more than content to let her be “the star” in their relationship. Like, he’s fine taking the backseat to Serena and her career. And she needed that. So… it will work, I hope.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
BUT WERE HARRY AND MEGHAN THERE? Plzzzz gossip genie tell me so!
No. Wo derful Princess in waiting Sparkle may not have been.. if so, another grand confirmation – and, as she is moving her dogd. Some guess are really below ‘royal protocol’- so to speak.
Really beautiful wedding. Love the theme and grand attires – beautiful!
They weren’t there. She was filming and he was in London.
Yeah…….I kind of expected Meghan to be there……..I hope they haven’t fallen out…..especially since Meghan (reportedly) ditched Serena’s baby or bridal shower (don’t remember which) to watch Harry at Polo….?
Also, I was under the impression Alexis proposed to Serena before she got pregnant….?
Congratulations to them. Serena seems so happy & he’s a handsome dude.
But Beauty & the Beast theme? Christ- I can hear the racist trolls already.
Racist trolls shouldn’t deter them from doing what they want! Having said that, themed weddings in general are weird to me, especially ones based on very specific characters and their fictional relationships.
Not just the theme…..the pictures that have come out so far……..(heavy sigh)
Nonetheless, I hope they’re very happy….Alexis seems like a wonderful guy and Serena seems like she’s really into him, (and him, her)…..so all good.
I can’t wait to see what Alexis Junior looks like in a couple of years….
They can suck it because Serena is obvi the beauty!
It seems like a juvenile theme for a wedding, but it wasn’t my wedding so…. Congrats to Serena and Alexis, hope they stay happy.
Huh? I don’t understand…
I wish Serena all the best. Also, i wanna see pic of kim and beyonce. Just for fun.
I don’t understand themed weddings. Does it mean all guests have some dress code?
I get the same feeling about them. He gives her what she needs at the moment and he’s happy to do that, for how long that will last, who knows but that’s with any marriage. But yea don’t get the sense of truly, madly, everlasting love.
I get the sense they are compatible and crazy about each other. Even though Serena is a motivated and determined person, she still has this aura of being laid back, a person who doesn’t sweat the small stuff. He seems devoted to her with a laid back personality. They are perfectly happy with each other and I think they are in it for the long haul. I don’t see him taking a back seat either. He’s very successful with a totally different career, no need to be competitive.
i’m happy for her but even happier that’s it’s not some over the top sappy lovefest coming from them. truly, madly, everlasting love is overrated and usually fizzes out pretty quickly.
Oh I think so! Everything I hear about them they seem so smitten. I love them. I love that they have a dynamic that works for them.
Also, I love that they made there daughter a ‘junior,’ but I hate AJ. I hate initial names in general.
+1000
Not sure if Alexis is the one but he definitely seems best suited for her out of everyone she’s dated. Drake was too immature, Common’s career seems incompatible with hers although they were cute together, her relationship w/ her tennis coach seemed messy. Also everyone seems to have forgotten that she dated Brett Rattner. She could have, and has, done a lot worse than Alexis!
My 8 year old niece just had a Beauty and Beast Birthday party, but hey I can see it working as a Wedding theme. Party City had all the decorations for it.
We recently attended a family wedding [my husbands' nephew] that had this theme. The reception had a Broadway show theme. It was great fun.
I actually think the whole thing sounds amazing. Serena seems good at the themed celebrations.
Congrats. I hope they live happily ever after. He is handsome.
Given that they were planning to get married before she got pregnant, I think it’s fair to assume that the baby isn’t why they got married. From everything I’ve seen they seem totally happy and in love, they are both super successful in separate worlds so there’s nothing to be competitive about, it’s not necessarily an imbalance of power but rather two separate spheres of power. Those seem to be the type of relationships that work.
Exactly! This wasn’t a shotgun wedding. And it’s not like Serena was a serial fiancée. She waited and found the right man to start a family with.
Congrats, hope they have a long and happy.
“Would Serena really have married Alexis if she didn’t get pregnant?”
They were engaged before she found out she was pregnant.
She’s been engaged before and didn’t end up getting married tho.
so have millions of other people.
Don’t know why she can’t just, love him and want to marry him.
The “One”? What is this, junior high? He’s her husband and father of her child. End of story.
yeah. they will make it work, or they won’t. i mean, cupid itself could literally come down and shoot arrows through two people and be all “you are destined. you are one. you are soul mates.” and if they aren’t willing to work at their relationship then it is not going anywhere, fast. so totally agree, marmalazed.
Thank you, marmalazed. “the one” is such an annoying concept.
Congrats to Serena and Alexis. But I’m not feeling the Beauty and the Beast theme for a bride in her thirties. Be Our Guest was played as the guests entered the room getting a cocktail. And she sold the pictures to Vogue. I’ll have to see the pictures for a final opinion.
Right?? It seems a little juvenile. Hopefully it wasn’t disney princess-y, and done in a classy way, but the theme kind of turns me off.
I mentioned it was juvenile, above. I should have read a little further.
I don’t know, it sounds fun and care free. I don’t mind women in their thirties (I happen to be one lol) letting a child like side come out. Men have “nerdy” groom’s cakes, I’ve seen sci fi themed wedding cakes and lots of gamer, sports or sci fi themed weddings online. So that’s why this doesn’t bother me. It sounds cute, but yeah I will have to see the pictures to really judge.
They were engaged before she got pregnant so I think it’s safe to say that they wanted to get married. As for him giving her what she needs, isn’t that what marriage is anyway? We marry people who fulfill what we need in a relationship. Anyway, congrats to Serena and Alexis. I won’t put any negative energy on them – they seem like a solid couple.
I thought Beyoncé was going, I would be surprised if she didn’t considering she and Serena seem fairly close.
Tina Knowles and her husband Richard Lawson were photographed going into the wedding. Maybe Beyonce managed to sneak in without being photographed??
Alexis is like – wildly successful. He’s a major star in his own industry. I’m not sure I would categorize it as him taking a backseat to her. I think they are two successful, driven people who respect each other’s careers. Best wishes to them!
He is one of a few guys in charge at a non profitable site that mainly famous for misogyny and racism.
Its sad that a spectacular black woman has to settle for a mediocore white man.
She didn’t have to. Nobody put a gun to her head and forced her to marry him. She wanted to marry him.
there is so much wrong with your comment, but i’m going to let others tell you why. i’ll just say he’s the best she’s ever been involved with, by far.
Well..if we go by those rules, sometimes I see sexism and racism here. By regulars no less.
She didn’t settle for anyone, it’s disgusting that you think Serena flipping Williams has to “settle” she could very easily take care of a baby on her own.Or date and marry anyone. She chose him because obviously, she loves him.
I don’t believe she settled at all. They seem very much in love! And I don’t find anything about him mediocre.
you’re right – she’s spectacular. i don’t think she is settling for anything or anyone. i wonder if she would resent the hell out of that characterization?
He founded the 7th most popular website in America. What have you done with your life?
If you were talking about 4Chan, I’d jump on the hate train with you. But there is a huge amount of liberalism, intersectionality, and interesting content on Reddit. Like anywhere else on the Internet, it depends on where you go. As for myself, I’ve curated my front page to be the subreddits I want to see. If you stumble across TheDonald or something in that ilk, then you wanted to end up there.
Does he seems “mediocre ” to you just because he’s white, or is there something bad about him that I’m not noticing? They’re both very successful and attractive people, nothing mediocre about either one. Nobody forced them to fall in love, start a family together, and get married. Neither one of them let their skin color affect their relationship, so why are you?
Many congrats to the happy couple.
Patrick is smokin’ hot. Maybe Alexis prefers him at a distance when Serena’s not practicing. In the least, I can see why an average looking person wouldn’t want his partner’s gorgeous ex-lover appearing at the wedding.
I’ve seen videos of them together and he simply adores her. It’s cute.
I hope the wedding was as perfect as they wanted it to be and that they have a lifetime of happiness together.
I love that Serena and Alexis call their daughter Junior (though I assumed they were using Olympia, because that’s the name of her Instagram account). Reminds me of Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s daughter, who is Iman Junior but called Junie for short.
Tacky!
I thought Venus and Elio broke up. Now I hope to see a pic of them at the wedding. He’s a hottie.
I wish them luck, but that’s a terrible dress.
