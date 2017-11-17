Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s wedding had a ‘Beauty & the Beast’ theme

Serena Williams really did it. Serena married Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans on Thursday, in what seemed like a grand, black-tie affair at the Contemporary Arts Center. Wedding guests wore full-on gowns and tuxedos, and there was a theme: Beauty and the Beast. Seriously! Arguably the Greatest of All Time had a Beauty-and-the-Beast-themed wedding. I’m still trying to process that. Serena and Alexis arrived in New Orleans earlier this week, and they seemed to do a full-on wedding extravaganza, involving a rehearsal dinner for 100 guests and a star-studded bachelorette party in New York last week. The bride wore a custom wedding gown by Galia Lahav. Alexis and Serena haven’t posted any photos yet!

Wedding guests included: Venus Williams & her hot, low-key model boyfriend (for real), Kim Kardashian, Caroline Wozniacki, Colton Haynes, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Kelly Rowland, LaLa Anthony, Eva Longoria, Larsa Pippen, Boris Kodjoe, Selita Ebanks, Cynthia Erivo, assorted family members (I saw photos of her mom but not her dad?) and various members of Team Serena, included her forever manager. I didn’t see photos of Beyonce, but she was reportedly in attendance. Weirdly enough, Serena’s ex-boyfriend and current coach Patrick Mouratoglou did not attend. I don’t even think they’ve seen each other in months, which is crazy. She’s supposed to be training for the Australian Open! Patrick did post a lovely Instagram about her wedding though:

@serenawilliams I send you all my positive feelings for that very special day. I wish you a very happy wedding, a fantastic party and a full life of happiness with @alexisohanian A post shared by PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@patrickmouratoglou) on Nov 16, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

So… congrats to Serena, Alexis and AO Junior. They really are calling their baby girl “Junior” which is sort of cute to me, even if I want them to call her AJ, for Alexis Junior. Here’s the real question, and I know I’m being a Debbie Downer about this, but: is Alexis Senior really The One? Would Serena really have married Alexis if she didn’t get pregnant? The reason why I think Alexis and Serena will work, long-term, is because he seems more than content to let her be “the star” in their relationship. Like, he’s fine taking the backseat to Serena and her career. And she needed that. So… it will work, I hope.