Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s wedding had a ‘Beauty & the Beast’ theme

Serena Williams really did it. Serena married Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans on Thursday, in what seemed like a grand, black-tie affair at the Contemporary Arts Center. Wedding guests wore full-on gowns and tuxedos, and there was a theme: Beauty and the Beast. Seriously! Arguably the Greatest of All Time had a Beauty-and-the-Beast-themed wedding. I’m still trying to process that. Serena and Alexis arrived in New Orleans earlier this week, and they seemed to do a full-on wedding extravaganza, involving a rehearsal dinner for 100 guests and a star-studded bachelorette party in New York last week. The bride wore a custom wedding gown by Galia Lahav. Alexis and Serena haven’t posted any photos yet!

Wedding guests included: Venus Williams & her hot, low-key model boyfriend (for real), Kim Kardashian, Caroline Wozniacki, Colton Haynes, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Kelly Rowland, LaLa Anthony, Eva Longoria, Larsa Pippen, Boris Kodjoe, Selita Ebanks, Cynthia Erivo, assorted family members (I saw photos of her mom but not her dad?) and various members of Team Serena, included her forever manager. I didn’t see photos of Beyonce, but she was reportedly in attendance. Weirdly enough, Serena’s ex-boyfriend and current coach Patrick Mouratoglou did not attend. I don’t even think they’ve seen each other in months, which is crazy. She’s supposed to be training for the Australian Open! Patrick did post a lovely Instagram about her wedding though:

So… congrats to Serena, Alexis and AO Junior. They really are calling their baby girl “Junior” which is sort of cute to me, even if I want them to call her AJ, for Alexis Junior. Here’s the real question, and I know I’m being a Debbie Downer about this, but: is Alexis Senior really The One? Would Serena really have married Alexis if she didn’t get pregnant? The reason why I think Alexis and Serena will work, long-term, is because he seems more than content to let her be “the star” in their relationship. Like, he’s fine taking the backseat to Serena and her career. And she needed that. So… it will work, I hope.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

53 Responses to “Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s wedding had a ‘Beauty & the Beast’ theme”

  1. Ib says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:27 am

    BUT WERE HARRY AND MEGHAN THERE? Plzzzz gossip genie tell me so!

    Reply
  2. darkladi says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Congratulations to them. Serena seems so happy & he’s a handsome dude.
    But Beauty & the Beast theme? Christ- I can hear the racist trolls already.

    Reply
  3. JA says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I get the same feeling about them. He gives her what she needs at the moment and he’s happy to do that, for how long that will last, who knows but that’s with any marriage. But yea don’t get the sense of truly, madly, everlasting love.

    Reply
    • Sabrine says:
      November 17, 2017 at 10:39 am

      I get the sense they are compatible and crazy about each other. Even though Serena is a motivated and determined person, she still has this aura of being laid back, a person who doesn’t sweat the small stuff. He seems devoted to her with a laid back personality. They are perfectly happy with each other and I think they are in it for the long haul. I don’t see him taking a back seat either. He’s very successful with a totally different career, no need to be competitive.

      Reply
    • eto says:
      November 17, 2017 at 10:46 am

      i’m happy for her but even happier that’s it’s not some over the top sappy lovefest coming from them. truly, madly, everlasting love is overrated and usually fizzes out pretty quickly.

      Reply
  4. KP says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Oh I think so! Everything I hear about them they seem so smitten. I love them. I love that they have a dynamic that works for them.

    Also, I love that they made there daughter a ‘junior,’ but I hate AJ. I hate initial names in general.

    Reply
  5. Squiggisbig says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Not sure if Alexis is the one but he definitely seems best suited for her out of everyone she’s dated. Drake was too immature, Common’s career seems incompatible with hers although they were cute together, her relationship w/ her tennis coach seemed messy. Also everyone seems to have forgotten that she dated Brett Rattner. She could have, and has, done a lot worse than Alexis!

    Reply
  6. Lila says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:31 am

    My 8 year old niece just had a Beauty and Beast Birthday party, but hey I can see it working as a Wedding theme. Party City had all the decorations for it.

    Reply
  7. V4Real says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Congrats. I hope they live happily ever after. He is handsome.

    Reply
  8. Starryfish says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Given that they were planning to get married before she got pregnant, I think it’s fair to assume that the baby isn’t why they got married. From everything I’ve seen they seem totally happy and in love, they are both super successful in separate worlds so there’s nothing to be competitive about, it’s not necessarily an imbalance of power but rather two separate spheres of power. Those seem to be the type of relationships that work.

    Reply
  9. minx says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Congrats, hope they have a long and happy.

    Reply
  10. cr says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:38 am

    “Would Serena really have married Alexis if she didn’t get pregnant?”
    They were engaged before she found out she was pregnant.

    Reply
  11. marmalazed says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:38 am

    The “One”? What is this, junior high? He’s her husband and father of her child. End of story.

    Reply
  12. aquarius64 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Congrats to Serena and Alexis. But I’m not feeling the Beauty and the Beast theme for a bride in her thirties. Be Our Guest was played as the guests entered the room getting a cocktail. And she sold the pictures to Vogue. I’ll have to see the pictures for a final opinion.

    Reply
  13. Valiantly Varnished says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:42 am

    They were engaged before she got pregnant so I think it’s safe to say that they wanted to get married. As for him giving her what she needs, isn’t that what marriage is anyway? We marry people who fulfill what we need in a relationship. Anyway, congrats to Serena and Alexis. I won’t put any negative energy on them – they seem like a solid couple.

    Reply
  14. Dj Jazzy Jen says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I thought Beyoncé was going, I would be surprised if she didn’t considering she and Serena seem fairly close.

    Reply
  15. Lizzie says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Alexis is like – wildly successful. He’s a major star in his own industry. I’m not sure I would categorize it as him taking a backseat to her. I think they are two successful, driven people who respect each other’s careers. Best wishes to them!

    Reply
  16. Radley says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Many congrats to the happy couple.

    Reply
  17. JeanGenie says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Patrick is smokin’ hot. Maybe Alexis prefers him at a distance when Serena’s not practicing. In the least, I can see why an average looking person wouldn’t want his partner’s gorgeous ex-lover appearing at the wedding.

    Reply
  18. Jenn says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I’ve seen videos of them together and he simply adores her. It’s cute.

    Reply
  19. Donna says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:45 am

    I hope the wedding was as perfect as they wanted it to be and that they have a lifetime of happiness together.

    Reply
  20. Annie S. says:
    November 17, 2017 at 11:24 am

    I love that Serena and Alexis call their daughter Junior (though I assumed they were using Olympia, because that’s the name of her Instagram account). Reminds me of Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s daughter, who is Iman Junior but called Junie for short.

    Reply
  21. Joannie says:
    November 17, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Tacky!

    Reply
  22. bonobochick says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    I thought Venus and Elio broke up. Now I hope to see a pic of them at the wedding. He’s a hottie.

    Reply
  23. Annetommy says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    I wish them luck, but that’s a terrible dress.

    Reply

