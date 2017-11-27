Donald Trump lied about being offered Time Mag’s ‘Person of the Year’ cover

Donald Trump has long been obsessed with Time Magazine, and getting on the cover of Time. Before he even ran for president (such a simpler time), Trump had fake Time covers made, featuring flattering photos of himself, and he had those covers framed and hung all over his Trump properties. He was named Time’s Person of the Year last year, and they framed him along with the “TIME” banner so it looked like he had devil horns. I’m not sure if Time has ever done consecutive years with the same Person of the Year, but it seems like Trump thought he was in the running for it, like it’s an award. Adolf Hitler was POTY. It’s not an AWARD. But this is what he tweeted:
Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017
“I said probably is no good and took a pass.” How small. How petty. How fictitious.
The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.
— TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017
E! News says this year’s list of possible POTY candidates include: Ariana Grande, Colin Kaepernick, Emma Stone, Jimmy Kimmel, Mark Zuckerberg, Patty Jenkins, Rose McGowan, Serena Williams and Taylor Swift. I kind of hope it’s Kaepernick or Serena.
Meanwhile, people were trolling Trump. My favorite is Andy Murray’s tweet!!
I don’t know who’ll be Time’s 2017 Person of the Year, but I must say it would be nice if Robert Mueller turns out to be Time’s 2018 Person of the Year.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 25, 2017
Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!
— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 24, 2017
I gotta say I think @HillaryClinton being @Time’s Person of the Year may drive Trump’s insanity to a level no one could ever even fathom. They should do it.
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 25, 2017
Tiger Beat called and said I was probably going to be Boybander of the year, but it was going to take a long photo shoot and interview. Unfortunately, i have a long awaited appointment to frost my tips on the day of the interview so i turned it down! No thanks Tiger Beat!!!
— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) November 25, 2017
Hollywood called to say that The Big Sick was PROBABLY going to be named “Movie (Film) of the Century,” & make a billion dollars at the box office (domestic) & win every Oscar, even ones from years past. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 25, 2017
Wait-Trump lied?! I am shocked. Said no one EVER.
I feel like Iago.
An especially stupid lie, given that he was POTY last year and presumably remembers that the honoree doesn’t get a heads up or “offer”.
My guess is, the Persons of the Year will be all the women who’ve spoken out against sexual predators.
I was thinking that too..hope they would include comments from the women he called ‘liars’..
I had a good chuckle at Andy’s tweet, but then came Lance Bass. Frosted tips?!?!?! Hahahaha! Tiger Beat?! AAAAAAHAHAHAHHAAHHAHA!
that tweet is probably the best thing he’ll ever do.
I know, me, too. I also have to give style points to Nanjiani for his mocking use of parentheses.
Trump’s insecurity and pettiness knows no bounds.
I liked them all, especially Scott Dworkin’s. If only TIME took his cue…
The report of Rump’s lying tweet was shown on our nation news on Saturday night. I’ve only been out of hospital for a week, and still in recovery mode, but when I saw this, I guffawed and chortled so loudly that my family all come running in, worrying I’d falling over. Oh, my god, but this orange thing has got to be the w@nkiest w@nker on the planet.
Hope you have a speedy recovery!
Those tweets were so hilarious and perfectly satirized the absurdity/childishness of Trump’s tweet and the subsequent embarrassment felt by most of us.
I still have days where I cannot believe any of this is real.
Lance Bass FTW. He could have taken it a step further to add an “It’s Gonna Be Me” pun, but I think we’re all in the mood for “Bye Bye Bye” anyway.
Yes! I’m dying at Lance’s response 😂😂😂
He makes himself look more stupid every day. He needs to stop spreading this #fake news
He is such a loser. And he is stuck in the past. He thinks it is the 1980’s and Time is the leading voice in journalism.
Unfortunately with the Koch bros buying Time, Trump may very well be able to flaunt a real cover as another once legitimate news source disappears into the ether.
The Koch brothers didn’t buy Time, they invested in Meredith’s acquisition of Time, Inc. They aren’t interested in magazine covers, they are interested in Meredith’s big data operation.
That is what they want you to think. This is the perfect vehicle for spreading disinformation by the fossil fuel loving, global warming is a hoax, Koch brothers and their endless supply of dark money.
I am quite familiar with Meredith and they have one of the largest consumer data marts in the country. The Kochs want to bring that together with their voter database to better target and turn out right wing voters.
Ah well I don’t read magazines anymore Why buy a magazine when news is free on the net?
Coming from a human being (?) who tweetSplains pure doublespeak…are we surprised? Honestly we need a tweet museum of presidential lies. It’s expected, but we should gather and display each and every lie!
Of course he lied he’s obsessed with media coverage and “winning”. He cannot tell the truth about even the simplest of things.
I cannot believe this guy is the president. Will forever hate the people that voted for him
Lance wins. Patricia Arquette also had a good one, but can’t find it right now.
https://twitter.com/pattyarquette/status/934192884588277760
Lance base wins that one. Brilliant. Trump can say anything and suffers no repercussions. Those who hate him hate him and those who don’t think he’s speaking plain. He can literally say whatever he pleases.
I can’t lie- I had to read trump’s tweet about nine times before I could make sense of it. He would be hilarious were it not for the fact that he is the most powerful person on the planet. If his toupé were put in sole charge of his twitter account, would we necessarily notice any difference to the grammar, syntax and substance of these utterances?
No, I don’t think we would. It also kills me that his writing wouldn’t pass muster in middle school, let alone be worthy of our highest office. Or any office, for that matter.
I cannot count how many times I’ve read one of his tweets and initially assumed it was a parody account. But nope, this is real and we are all completely f*cked.
Read it several times myself (even in this article). Would his “people” (AKA Kelly) really let him sit down for an interview?
Have any of you seen the Last Week Tonight segment about listening to Trump talk vs reading the transcripts? They “wrote” a mini speech using only the auto text selections and, OMG, it made more sense than Trump. Hilarious! Sad…but hilarious.
I’ll have to do that. Thanks.
I hope you can watch it
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&cd=1&ved=0ahUKEwjNs5ad09_XAhUsleAKHQ8CDr0QwqsBCA0wAA&url=https%3A%2F%2Fm.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DL0eY5TGEK2I&usg=AOvVaw1VnwNRI592nGQx14nYj-XP
Thanks for the link. I really thought the first one was the one created by choosing the auto text. The auto text made more sense.
People have to stop thinking the US President is still the most powerful person on the planet. He’s not, not anymore.
In case it slipped notice, the world is carrying on and evolving without the US at the helm. The Paris Accord is still a top priority, Mexican and Canada are not capitulating to NAFTA demands, the TPP is still a go. trump’s ways of doing business are not resulting in what the Republicans imagined. The world doesn’t need the US, not like this. Merkel, Macron, Trudeau, etc, are stepping into the void. Countries are far out distancing the US in terms of human rights, global initiative, and leadership.
Power isn’t tweets or press coverage, though trump thinks it is. Just do yourself (pl) and let it go until he is impeached.
This.
I’m also sceptical of referring to the US as the ‘free world’ – it has, I believe, the highest incarceration rate in the world.
THIS ^^^ x by a bazillion. Thank you. FYI There are currently more POC incarcerated in American prisons than during the entire apartheid years in South Africa. ‘Leader of the Free World’ The entire world is laughing at Donald Trump.
How can anyone support a man who spends his days needing to be complimented ad nauseum and told how amazing he is 24/7, and since that isn’t enough, compliments himself and his accomplishments (all lies) 24/7. He is the most pathetic, shallow, narcissistic, immature man on the face of the planet, and yet he is out president. And the deplorables find no issues with his lack of dignity and compete shallowness as a human being. It blows me away.
Sighs yet again. .
This was one of the ones I had to go back and check and verify that he actually tweeted because I couldn’t believe even he would be that dumb. I wanted to say why lie about something that could be so easily disproved? But then I remembered there are people who would believe him no matter what he said.
‘i said probably is no good..WTF?
I knew he was lying. He’s a narcassistic personality, no way would he turn it down if it was offered to him.
I hope POTY is Kaepernick, that would make Donald Trump go into a tantrum on twitter.
YES! That would be awesome. HRC or Kaep or MUELLER FTW.
I want Colin or Rose.
My vote goes to Barack Obama: Private Citizen as POTY.
Edit: I actually clicked through all the links and E! Reported that the list of names here are included on a (Long) list of people for this. I don’t think any of those people in the E! Article deserve it; I hope it ends up going to someone like Robert Mueller or something. You’re not going to convince me that Ariana Grande’s Manchester Benefit Concert was more significant than what he’s currently doing.
(Also re: Kaepernick. I’m sure his peaceful protests are very powerful, but honestly I don’t think American football has enough of an audience for him to be named POTY).
Rose is good. The first ones who spoke out about Weinstein would be good. Maybe #metoo for Person of the Year! Jimmy’s done some good stuff this year for the importance of health coverage, talking poignantly about his sick child. I wouldn’t say it’s POTY noteworthy. But I think the groundswell of women, men, and children taking down predators is pretty remarkable.
Colin is good.
But yeah, most of E’s list is a headscratcher.
I’d fully support #metoo (or even the reporters who first broke the story). But McGowan? Eh.
Tbh, I don’t know how much attention #metoo and Kaepernick is getting in international coverage. I talk to people on a daily basis who don’t know about either situation (I don’t live in America). Especially in Kaepernick’s case; American Football may be a gigantic industry in USA, but outside of it their audience is very limited.
I believe it will be the #me too movement; perhaps Trump will be featured in the article as an accused abuser.
Lance Bass you win the Internet today.
What’s scary is Time, Inc., was just sold to the Meredith Corp., with major backing from the Koch Brothers. This company is on a buying spree of local news stations, etc. Makes me worry about what the media coverage will be like next election cycle, amongst other things.
And as funny as this is, there was a story about all the areas where this administration and Congress are making major change, from weakened environmental laws to banks becoming even bigger and stronger potential for even bigger impact on laws with the rapid approval of conservative judges at the federal level.
Why is the DOJ not suing Meredith Corp for buying Time, Inc the same they are suing AT&T for buying Time/Warner? Oh, that’s right, this involves the Koch brothers and the other involves CNN (you know, the fake news outlet – rolling eyes now).
If it has to be a celebrity, then there’s a few I’d like to see.
As a Brit, my estimation of Ariana Grande went up x infinity after Manchester. She dealt with it with bravery and grace.
Hell yes, to Rose McGowan and Anthony Rapp and anyone else who helped expose the pedophiles and rapists and abusers. Hell. YES.
Colin Kaepernick – definitely. He stuck to his guns amidst ferocious and appalling attacks. More power to him.
SERENA!!! The greatest ever, period. (I’d like to throw a bone in for Addy Murray for championing females too, if I may).
Taylor Swift??? What for??? Being a mediocre talent and petty mean girl bully? FUCK NO.
These are fan votes. It is not likely that any singer or actor will be the choice. See my post below.
I just can never get my head around this happening over and over and over again. Childish, easily disproved lies, but he literally cannot stop himself from doing it. The pathological need for approval, to be better than anyone else is pathetic in normal society. In him it is dangerous since most people don’t have nuclear arms to throw around like a toddler if they don’t get what they want.
This is my mother, and you are right, they literally cannot stop doing it.
My mother was fighting with my sister once, and they called me to intervene. My mother, when it was going her way, said “I have cancer. In my hip”. I called her out and after a while she actually admitted she didn’t. But if I had gone with it, the lie would have stood. It’s lie after lie, lies that contradict other lies, and if you speak out, they twist it and fly into narcissistic rages. Uncontrollable rages. They pull out any and every abusive maneuver in the book just to keep from having to face what they really are. Scary enough to discover it’s your own mother, but the president? Terrifying.
Of course he did.
Just curious on what Emma Stone has done that’s so remarkable for POTY besides win an award for a mediocre movie musical….
I think Putin will be the person of the year.
I’d prefer to see Rose McGowan, though.
I wonder if he ever even realizes that the obvious bull shit things he says all the time are lies. Mueller as Peson of the Year would be great
I think Colin deserves it.
Without saying a word, he changed the landscape of an entire nation, and that stretched to the world. He brought forth a conversation that was long overdue, and did it with such respect and dignity.
that’s a grandiose view of the America race discussion and the importance outside countries put on it. I speak as a non-American not in the US. I don’t think it stretched to the world. I think the ongoing need for conversations about racism in America continue to be covered, just as #Blacklivesmatter does though.
yet, here you are commenting on it, so I guess it reached you, eh?
I follow international news, and it reached their headlines. so, let’s call it 50/50.
@ArchieGoodwin it’s reached us mostly because we follow celebrity news. Day-to-day, outside of America? I know that American football has some following in Japan and Australia (probably Korea too, though I think they prefer baseball), but it’s definitely not football/soccer or tennis.
Also, Black racism in America is very tied up in issues specific to the US. It really doesn’t translate well over to other contexts. Not that I’m saying racism doesn’t exist in other places, but Black racism different from other forms of racism even in America (for instance, Asian-Americans, Hispanic people, etc.) because it has such a heavy history directly relating to US history.
Person of the year does not have to be a celebrity in the traditional sense of the word. It is the person who has most influenced the world, for good or ill, in the past year. It is not usually an actor or singer. Look at the list of all persons of the year.
I fell into the Twitter rabbit hole on Saturday night and read a huge thread on Tom Arnold’s feed and from what I could tell from it, either he or someone close to him, has a tape of Trump beating the crap out of a female in an elevator. Has anyone else heard anything about that? There were so many posts on that feed I couldn’t tell what was fact or speculation.
“How small. How petty. How fictitious.” How accurate. How concise.
I say POTY should either be Putin (again) or a group. The #metoo movement or possibly refugees.
“I said probably is no good.” Bring back George Bush for better grammar. Good, Gawd!
Ohmygod I hope It’s Hillary Clinton.
If we’re going the Hollywood Scandal route than I think it should be Ronan Farrow but I’m not sure Time will veer in that direction. hmm…
No, it should be Colin Kaepernick. Trump would break out into azzholes and crap himself to death.
i never thought he’d manage to stay as President for this long.
lmao Twitter is the only thing he accomplishes
Donald Trump is mentally ill. He demonstrates his illness every day. Sad, For us.
