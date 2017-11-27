Donald Trump lied about being offered Time Mag’s ‘Person of the Year’ cover

Donald Trump has long been obsessed with Time Magazine, and getting on the cover of Time. Before he even ran for president (such a simpler time), Trump had fake Time covers made, featuring flattering photos of himself, and he had those covers framed and hung all over his Trump properties. He was named Time’s Person of the Year last year, and they framed him along with the “TIME” banner so it looked like he had devil horns. I’m not sure if Time has ever done consecutive years with the same Person of the Year, but it seems like Trump thought he was in the running for it, like it’s an award. Adolf Hitler was POTY. It’s not an AWARD. But this is what he tweeted:

“I said probably is no good and took a pass.” How small. How petty. How fictitious.

E! News says this year’s list of possible POTY candidates include: Ariana Grande, Colin Kaepernick, Emma Stone, Jimmy Kimmel, Mark Zuckerberg, Patty Jenkins, Rose McGowan, Serena Williams and Taylor Swift. I kind of hope it’s Kaepernick or Serena.

Meanwhile, people were trolling Trump. My favorite is Andy Murray’s tweet!!

73 Responses to “Donald Trump lied about being offered Time Mag’s ‘Person of the Year’ cover”

  1. CynicalAnn says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Wait-Trump lied?! I am shocked. Said no one EVER.

    Reply
  2. Hh says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I had a good chuckle at Andy’s tweet, but then came Lance Bass. Frosted tips?!?!?! Hahahaha! Tiger Beat?! AAAAAAHAHAHAHHAAHHAHA!

    Reply
  3. Beth says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:47 am

    He makes himself look more stupid every day. He needs to stop spreading this #fake news

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Of course he lied he’s obsessed with media coverage and “winning”. He cannot tell the truth about even the simplest of things.
    I cannot believe this guy is the president. Will forever hate the people that voted for him

    Reply
  5. Val says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Lance wins. Patricia Arquette also had a good one, but can’t find it right now.

    Reply
  6. Brunswickstoval says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Lance base wins that one. Brilliant. Trump can say anything and suffers no repercussions. Those who hate him hate him and those who don’t think he’s speaking plain. He can literally say whatever he pleases.

    Reply
  7. AideVee says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I can’t lie- I had to read trump’s tweet about nine times before I could make sense of it. He would be hilarious were it not for the fact that he is the most powerful person on the planet. If his toupé were put in sole charge of his twitter account, would we necessarily notice any difference to the grammar, syntax and substance of these utterances?

    Reply
  8. Jayna says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:51 am

    How can anyone support a man who spends his days needing to be complimented ad nauseum and told how amazing he is 24/7, and since that isn’t enough, compliments himself and his accomplishments (all lies) 24/7. He is the most pathetic, shallow, narcissistic, immature man on the face of the planet, and yet he is out president. And the deplorables find no issues with his lack of dignity and compete shallowness as a human being. It blows me away.

    Reply
  9. JRenee says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Sighs yet again. .

    Reply
  10. Amy Tennant says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:53 am

    This was one of the ones I had to go back and check and verify that he actually tweeted because I couldn’t believe even he would be that dumb. I wanted to say why lie about something that could be so easily disproved? But then I remembered there are people who would believe him no matter what he said.

    Reply
  11. Loopy says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:54 am

    ‘i said probably is no good..WTF?

    Reply
  12. Snowflake says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I knew he was lying. He’s a narcassistic personality, no way would he turn it down if it was offered to him.

    Reply
  13. Lolo86lf says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I hope POTY is Kaepernick, that would make Donald Trump go into a tantrum on twitter.

    Reply
  14. Cs says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Edit: I actually clicked through all the links and E! Reported that the list of names here are included on a (Long) list of people for this. I don’t think any of those people in the E! Article deserve it; I hope it ends up going to someone like Robert Mueller or something. You’re not going to convince me that Ariana Grande’s Manchester Benefit Concert was more significant than what he’s currently doing.

    (Also re: Kaepernick. I’m sure his peaceful protests are very powerful, but honestly I don’t think American football has enough of an audience for him to be named POTY).

    Reply
    • Amy Tennant says:
      November 27, 2017 at 9:15 am

      Rose is good. The first ones who spoke out about Weinstein would be good. Maybe #metoo for Person of the Year! Jimmy’s done some good stuff this year for the importance of health coverage, talking poignantly about his sick child. I wouldn’t say it’s POTY noteworthy. But I think the groundswell of women, men, and children taking down predators is pretty remarkable.

      Colin is good.

      But yeah, most of E’s list is a headscratcher.

      Reply
      • Cs says:
        November 27, 2017 at 9:27 am

        I’d fully support #metoo (or even the reporters who first broke the story). But McGowan? Eh.

        Tbh, I don’t know how much attention #metoo and Kaepernick is getting in international coverage. I talk to people on a daily basis who don’t know about either situation (I don’t live in America). Especially in Kaepernick’s case; American Football may be a gigantic industry in USA, but outside of it their audience is very limited.

      • third ginger says:
        November 27, 2017 at 10:05 am

        I believe it will be the #me too movement; perhaps Trump will be featured in the article as an accused abuser.

  15. OSTONE says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Lance Bass you win the Internet today.

    Reply
  16. MMC says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:22 am

    What’s scary is Time, Inc., was just sold to the Meredith Corp., with major backing from the Koch Brothers. This company is on a buying spree of local news stations, etc. Makes me worry about what the media coverage will be like next election cycle, amongst other things.

    And as funny as this is, there was a story about all the areas where this administration and Congress are making major change, from weakened environmental laws to banks becoming even bigger and stronger potential for even bigger impact on laws with the rapid approval of conservative judges at the federal level.

    Reply
  17. WombatNation says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:41 am

    If it has to be a celebrity, then there’s a few I’d like to see.

    As a Brit, my estimation of Ariana Grande went up x infinity after Manchester. She dealt with it with bravery and grace.

    Hell yes, to Rose McGowan and Anthony Rapp and anyone else who helped expose the pedophiles and rapists and abusers. Hell. YES.

    Colin Kaepernick – definitely. He stuck to his guns amidst ferocious and appalling attacks. More power to him.

    SERENA!!! The greatest ever, period. (I’d like to throw a bone in for Addy Murray for championing females too, if I may).

    Taylor Swift??? What for??? Being a mediocre talent and petty mean girl bully? FUCK NO.

    Reply
  18. grabbyhands says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:46 am

    I just can never get my head around this happening over and over and over again. Childish, easily disproved lies, but he literally cannot stop himself from doing it. The pathological need for approval, to be better than anyone else is pathetic in normal society. In him it is dangerous since most people don’t have nuclear arms to throw around like a toddler if they don’t get what they want.

    Reply
    • ArchieGoodwin says:
      November 27, 2017 at 10:31 am

      This is my mother, and you are right, they literally cannot stop doing it.

      My mother was fighting with my sister once, and they called me to intervene. My mother, when it was going her way, said “I have cancer. In my hip”. I called her out and after a while she actually admitted she didn’t. But if I had gone with it, the lie would have stood. It’s lie after lie, lies that contradict other lies, and if you speak out, they twist it and fly into narcissistic rages. Uncontrollable rages. They pull out any and every abusive maneuver in the book just to keep from having to face what they really are. Scary enough to discover it’s your own mother, but the president? Terrifying.

      Reply
  19. MI6 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Of course he did.

    Reply
  20. jess1632 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Just curious on what Emma Stone has done that’s so remarkable for POTY besides win an award for a mediocre movie musical….

    Reply
  21. stephka says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:12 am

    I think Putin will be the person of the year.

    I’d prefer to see Rose McGowan, though.

    Reply
  22. Beth says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I wonder if he ever even realizes that the obvious bull shit things he says all the time are lies. Mueller as Peson of the Year would be great

    Reply
  23. ArchieGoodwin says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:25 am

    I think Colin deserves it.

    Without saying a word, he changed the landscape of an entire nation, and that stretched to the world. He brought forth a conversation that was long overdue, and did it with such respect and dignity.

    Reply
    • Oh-Dear says:
      November 27, 2017 at 11:20 am

      that’s a grandiose view of the America race discussion and the importance outside countries put on it. I speak as a non-American not in the US. I don’t think it stretched to the world. I think the ongoing need for conversations about racism in America continue to be covered, just as #Blacklivesmatter does though.

      Reply
      • ArchieGoodwin says:
        November 27, 2017 at 12:28 pm

        yet, here you are commenting on it, so I guess it reached you, eh?

        I follow international news, and it reached their headlines. so, let’s call it 50/50.

      • cs says:
        November 27, 2017 at 9:30 pm

        @ArchieGoodwin it’s reached us mostly because we follow celebrity news. Day-to-day, outside of America? I know that American football has some following in Japan and Australia (probably Korea too, though I think they prefer baseball), but it’s definitely not football/soccer or tennis.

        Also, Black racism in America is very tied up in issues specific to the US. It really doesn’t translate well over to other contexts. Not that I’m saying racism doesn’t exist in other places, but Black racism different from other forms of racism even in America (for instance, Asian-Americans, Hispanic people, etc.) because it has such a heavy history directly relating to US history.

  24. third ginger says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Person of the year does not have to be a celebrity in the traditional sense of the word. It is the person who has most influenced the world, for good or ill, in the past year. It is not usually an actor or singer. Look at the list of all persons of the year.

    Reply
  25. KiddVicious says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:45 am

    I fell into the Twitter rabbit hole on Saturday night and read a huge thread on Tom Arnold’s feed and from what I could tell from it, either he or someone close to him, has a tape of Trump beating the crap out of a female in an elevator. Has anyone else heard anything about that? There were so many posts on that feed I couldn’t tell what was fact or speculation.

    Reply
  26. littlemissnaughty says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:52 am

    “How small. How petty. How fictitious.” How accurate. How concise.

    I say POTY should either be Putin (again) or a group. The #metoo movement or possibly refugees.

    Reply
  27. Jayna says:
    November 27, 2017 at 11:14 am

    “I said probably is no good.” Bring back George Bush for better grammar. Good, Gawd!

    Reply
  28. KatieBo says:
    November 27, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Ohmygod I hope It’s Hillary Clinton.

    If we’re going the Hollywood Scandal route than I think it should be Ronan Farrow but I’m not sure Time will veer in that direction. hmm…

    Reply
  29. Monsy says:
    November 27, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    i never thought he’d manage to stay as President for this long.

    Reply
  30. kimbers says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    lmao Twitter is the only thing he accomplishes

    Reply
  31. Deeanna says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Donald Trump is mentally ill. He demonstrates his illness every day. Sad, For us.

    Reply

