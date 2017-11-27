Prince Harry & Meghan Markle step out for their engagement photocall

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for their formal engagement photocall. Considering this is happening in late November, I’m surprised they chose to do the photocall outside, in what seemed like grey, overcast weather. They walked out to the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, and posed very briefly for photos, and Harry said a few words. What did he say? He said he knew Meghan was “the one” the “very first time” they met. Meghan was asked “was the proposal romantic?” and she said “very” and that she is “thrilled” to be engaged and “very happy.” The video:
Meghan wore a white coat by LINE the Label, and earrings by Maison Birks. Her engagement ring was made from three diamonds: two diamonds from Diana’s personal collection, and one diamond from Botswana, where Meg and Harry went on vacation over the summer. I’m trying to get a good look at it… the ring is obviously smaller than Diana/Kate’s massive sapphire, but it suits Meghan’s slender fingers. My only qualm about this is that it looks like yellow gold? I kind of wish it was platinum or white gold, but that’s just my preference.
Meghan looked gorgeous and SO HAPPY. Harry was apparently a bit red-faced and nervous.
He designed the ring! I love it. So romantic.
very romantic , i think they are perfect for each other she will handle that job very well
I LOVE that ring. It’s so beautiful, classic-looking, and really suits her. It’s big without being gaudy. A+++
Me too! Really beautiful ring and it suits her hand. They look happy – congratulations to the crazy kids!!
I think it’s really lovely too. Classic and beautiful, not gaudy.
It’s lovely, and they look so in love and happy. What a nice thing to wake up to on an overcast Monday morning! And the ring is beautiful! Wishing the couple much happiness and beautiful babies! 🥂
Dream ring.
The ring is perfect because it’s so personal. And it’s just classicly beautiful too. LOVE IT!!
+1000
Regal Beautiful and her own personal – Very Romantic! and he knew she was the one at their first meeting – After the PCall, a bird landed behind them walking back to the Palace.
I love it! Love their story…hope they have so much happiness. Good to wake to happy news today!!
She looks very natural and very in love…I watched on the news…they have chemistry!!
They look so happy. I got chills watching the video. Nice news on rainy Monday.
I want that ring!!!! It’s beautiful!
Meghan has very thin calves, I’ve noticed it before but with the white coat it stands out a lot more.
Agree!
Princess Henry Sparkle in waiting – will be out and about on Royal Duties tomorrow meeting the people ? ….
Personally I prefer platinum, but it looks pretty. I always chuckle at “he designed it himself” accolades. It is a large diamond flanked by two smaller diamonds-not exactly intricate or unique.
They refer to them as diamonds from Diana’s personal collection. Did she have lots of loose stones hanging a round, or were they taken from a piece of her jewelry?
Very beautiful ring, impressive stone but not Kardashian sized.
+100!!
Totally agree. Classy/Royal/regal – but not trashy excessive – more than middleton’s.
Kate’s ring was one of Diana’s rings and a very iconic piece at that.
I’m smiling at how happy they are. They look great together. All the best, you two crazy kids!
+1
Ditto!
Me too! They both looked sort of awkward and nervous. Adorable.
I love how she kept rubbing his arm……It actually looked like she was assuring him…..too cute…:-)
Ditto on the Adorable, and Bella Dupont’s comment below of how she kept rubbing his arm. I love it!!
I could have never predicted to myself that this announcement would have me all teary-eyed and , like you, smiling. Congratulations to the happy couple.
I am so meh on the Royals. There is just no way you can get me excited about them, but that ring is very pretty
He is particularly beaming from ear to ear.
Beautiful. I love to see people in love.
She looks stunning and so happy. Also I need that coat.
And the shoes! Already besting Waity at her bland shoe game. Yay!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MM those are nude heels. And they aren’t that nice.
@ Nick +1, and I’m not mad about the coat either, but if she likes it then that is ok by me.
me predicts she’ll get over her stilettos soon enough…
walking on cobbles is brutal on shoes!
Oh please. I’m no Middleton fan, but these are just nude shoes.
On a funnier note, Harry was freezing. His hand is almost blue.
The shoes are meh, they look too big IMO.
stinky I have to tell you I have walked on icy sidewalks in stiletto boots out of sheer stubbornness and will. Cobblestones are not nearly as risky. I was a boneheaded fool but a stylish one. lol
Seriously though, her ankles are so tiny she should be careful on the stones. But I suppose it was probably rehearsed well beforehand. The shoes are ok. Not my thing, a little too big but conservative without looking like orthopedic pumps, so it is a win.
Her shoes are just a higher version of Kate’s nude pumps that everyone seems to hate. Color me confused why these are so much better that she “wins.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Magnoliarose
Lol!!! (re wearing pencil thin stillettos even in the most treacherous circumstances out of sheer stubborness)……..you are my style sister.
People like to hate on Kate so somehow Meghan’s bland nude heels are “winning” when in reality they are just as bland as anything kate would wear
They look uncomfortable like all spike heels. One thing I noticed though is that without them he sure would tower over her.
Is he very tall or is she very short? She’s wearing 4 inch stilettos and he’s towering over her.
Whatever. They make a lovely couple. I’m delighted for them both.
Re: the coat — no stupid superfluous buttons!
All of this. I’m a little teary eyed for some reason. haha! They look so happy and she is just so gorgeous.
Wow do they ever make a good looking couple!
They’re so gorgeous
Was just thinking they are a stunning couple. And they both look so happy and in love. I love it.
Yes, I agree! And their children will be gorgeous, just like them. Can’t wait for all of it!
Hotsuace: I so can’t wait for the babies, with Ging and black and white in there, they could be dark, light, Ging, but I’m betting big blond curly mixed hair, maybe even a little strawberry blond or GIng. but any kids will be gorgeous. I hope QEII lives long enough to hold her biracial great grandchild, that will mean so much to me, and show hoe much the Royals have grown and adapted over the years. I can’t wait.
The ginge is strong. Both my spawn ended up ginger even with a father with brown hair.
Ginger mixed babies. They’re going to be adorable & probably beautiful.
They look fantastic together….great chemistry, quite electric.
Amen!
Just beautiful – on to the interview
I love this so much. I’m cheesy and don’t care at all.
Me too! This morning has got me “squeeing” like I haven’t in ages!
SAME!!! i’m taking all the happiness i can get these days and i ADORE these two together. <3
I’ll join you today! I don’t care either! 😂
I loved the way they had their arms around each other and really looked in love! This couple know what they are doing. Lord, please let it be a happy marriage.
I feel vindicated vis a vis things people assume about the royals.
Oh LAK, you had me in stitches the way you batted away every single ‘it couldn’t possibly be’ with hard facts.
Well Done for entertaining us and hanging in there! 😀🙏🏼
We’d better get that BH, we need one!
Yes LAK, you should feel vindicated, there’s been a lot of ill informed nonsense written about the BRF attitude towards this pairing.
I’m with you. What a lovely couple and I’m so happy for them!
Me too!!
I cannot believe I’m happy for a royal wedding. The only famous wedding i loved was Kate Moss’.
Yellow gold is definitely in now. And I prefer it now, which I never thought would be the case since I was born a 90′s brushed silver baby.
Altogether I find the ring exceedingly ho-hum.
BUT I just love them, they seem so happy together. I like the location except they’re so far away from reports it’s awkward and hard to hear.
Yeah, I was going to say the same thing. Yellow gold is back in, and I’ve seen some gorgeous engagement rings recently. I worked with a female attorney the other day. She was a woman of color. And the yellow gold wedding ring looked gorgeous against her skin tone. I kept looking at her ring on her finger and remember thinking I would love to have that ring. I was the same as you. I never thought I would feel that way about yellow gold.
Yeah, I find the ring pretty ho-hum as well. But it doesn’t matter, they are thrilled and that is what counts.
Also maybe she just prefers gold jewelry.
Agreed. Yellow gold like copper/gold tones are coming back in – especially kitchens.
The ring is lovely her hands are elegant and slender. Main stone likely just around 3 carat oval. Truly lovely and very very classy!
Oh, god… no Harvest gold, avocado and burnt sienna kitchens, please.
Also, don’t all the royals receive yellow gold wedding bands from the same piece of gold? Or did I make that up? Maybe she chose the yellow gold so it would match. I could be wrong but I feel like I remember seeing that Kate’s engagement ring doesn’t match her wedding band which would drive me crazy personally.
Looks more like a cushion cut to me. I’m completely obsessed with cushion cuts so I love this ring!
The yellow gold may be from the same Welsh gold nugget that has produced previous Royal Family wedding sets.
Interesting, I didn’t know the royals had their own hunk of gold to “mine” from. What a good idea, I should get my own. lol
I like the yellow gold too. I just think it’s a classic style for wedding rings that doesn’t really date.
Mind you, I’m probably biased since my own rings are yellow gold
Yellow gold is better for her skin tone. I’m her color and white gold and platinum make me look washed out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like them together and wish them every happiness
Awww. They look so happy!!
Meghan looks just gorgeous. I am ready for style wars, finally it is getting interesting there.
Yes, maybe Kate will step it up now.
she must be freezing though. i will never get how women (have to) wear strappy sandals/ pumps and bare legs in london or new york in november. it’s what, maximum 10°C ? hello, bladder infection!
Bare legs at 10C isn’t that bad, especially if you’re only outside for a bit. But then again, I’ll wear skirts even when it’s -20C (with nylon stockings at that point of course).
But this is definitely not how you get a bladder infection
That’s one reason Kate wears the hose or tights. But how do bare legs in the cold equal a bladder infection?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
wow. im wearing a snowsuit at that point. but cold feet and legs is how you get a bladder infection. ask my granny. yes, there are other ways to get it, but she’s certainly not fuc*ing around.
She lived in Canada for years. 50 degrees Fahrenheit can’t be that big of a deal once you’ve dealt with a few Canadian winters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
well, just my experience and i’ve had quite a few over the years. you can google it, but the two most common triggers for bladder infections: cold weather and sex. the bacteria is always there, it just travels when your immune system is lowered (cold) or there is, erm, mechanical activity (sex). still, i advocate for the right to pants, even for (almost) royal women during a photocall in autumn or winter.
Canadian here… on Saturday, I went out with bare legs and a thigh high slit dress and a light trench at 3 degrees Celcius, and everyone was remarking on how warm the weather was. Meghan’s lived here long enough, she’s prob immune to the cold by now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Canadian microbiologist here (thus the used to have almost bare legs in cold-ish weather). Bladder infections usually occurs when bacteria from the gut (usually e. coli) end up in your urinary tract. There are a few routes possible, the most frequent ones are sex (because of all the rubbing and all) and not going from front to rear when wiping after going to the toilet. Temperature is not a factor, just like you won’t get a cold because you went out with wet hair while it’s below 0C (that was my mum’s favorite when I was a teenager)
She lived in Canada for years. Besides, the whole world is watching and she and Harry knew they had to look great. Perfect, cos we will see those pics until they get a baby or sth.
MostlyMEghan – cold most definitely CAN give you cystitis. I can provide a link to a relatively recent clinical study if necessary. Or just search for cold legs + cystitis, you’ll see. It’s likely to be the very first hit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful couple. And the ring is gorgeous!
I love the ring also but then again I like plain and simple. They look so happy and totally at ease with each other (Kate and William don’t look at ease most times).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So lovely. I agree the ring suits her and I prefer white gold but maybe she doesnt. Harry looks so nervous its cute. Honestly you can tell will and harry are brothers…their mannerisms are SO similar here. Meghan looks nice and very into harry. Gah I’m having so many emotions because I LOVE LOVE LOVE weddings.
Anyways happy days for the BRF…what an exciting year they have coming up as a family.
Also I snorted when someone tweeted that she was wearing nude heels so she was already a quick study LOL
“Honestly you can tell will and harry are brothers…their mannerisms are SO similar here.”
I was struck by that too. Here he seemed similar to William to me (either that or super-duper British, not sure which).
Yea it just struck me that I saw the same reaction at Will/Kate’s photocall and his wedding. That same nervous excitement. Idk it just hit me how similar they can be.
Maybe it’s just my perception but Harry and Bill could have not been more different. Harry looked really happy in those two minutes whereas Bill looked like a badly prepared head of state. Yes, Harry was standing and was not really trying to hide how excited he was. Bill was seated and his back was kind of slightly bent, shoulders down? At least in my view Bill looked as if the engagement interview had been an ordeal. Keen Kate was trying to look excited and upbeat, albeit unsuccessfully. She was trying so hard. I giggle when I think about it.
Harry’s mannerisms were just like Charles’, touching his nose with his hand and other hand movements.
Their love is very cute. It’s weird because I don’t think I’ve seen Harry anxious/nervous in front of the press. It was caught me a little off guard, but I love how Meghan comforted him. Also, I love that they are a PDA couple.
I like them too. I think PDA should be whatever level is comfortable and they look very at ease. I had no opinion on them but seeing them in video just showed how loved up they are. Its adorable
Yes, confident Harry did look a little shy and Meghan was definitely nervous, she kept gazing up at him for reassurance and was rubbing his arm, not to calm his nerves but her own. I think she is gorgeous. Harry, the world’s most eligible bachelor could have his pick of women but this is the one that is going to help keep him warm and happy after all the difficulties he has had to endure.
That was my favourite part, too – how she was clearly comforting him and rubbing his arm in a “You’ve got this” sort of way. Very sweet (and a little mother-y, but I’m sure that’s what he needs, and deserves). Honk!
He appears more nervous when he has to be serious (giving a speech) vs. less formal (kids at WellChild, joking with Usain Bolt).
Perhaps the band is Welsh gold as the wedding band will be, so that they will match? I like it.
I’m not sure there’s enough left of that one nugget to make another wedding ring, much less an engagement ring. I’d think they’d stick with keeping the Welsh nugget for the wedding bands. William choosing not to have a wedding ring of any kind maybe left enough for bands for these two.
Nota,
Will Harry wear a ring? None of the royal men do. They all wear their signet rings.
William is the only BRF man who never had one made and doesn’t wear a wedding band. The rest of them have wedding rings that they wear on their pinky finger next to their signet ring. Philip stopped wearing his a few years ago because of swelling in his hands, otherwise he wore his for decades.
@nota
It doesn’t have to have been made from the same Welsh gold. It could be Welsh gold that was purchased so that it will match the wedding band. Or even just gold similar enough to match her wedding band.
(I took so long to comment below that your comment showed up before I posted and I didn’t see it since I didn’t reload the page. That’s what I get for unloading the dishwasher. Never again, lol.)
Maria:with the exception of William, all the men in the royal family wear / wore wedding rings. They wear them behind their signet rings instead of the usual finger.
If you look at their signet ringed finger in the pictures below, you can see the wedding band behind the signet.
Prince Philip: https://i.pinimg.com/originals/3f/b8/33/3fb83332d22738fbe1a3edfcf25895d5.jpg
Prince Charles: http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2007/03_01/PrinceCharlesPA_228x261.jpg
Prince Andrew: http://www.macleans.ca/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/ANDREW+SARAH-banner.jpg
http://img.gal.pmdstatic.net/fit/http.3A.2F.2Fwww.2Egala.2Efr.2Fvar.2Fgal.2Fstorage.2Fimages.2Fmedia.2Fimages.2Factu.2Fphotos_on_ne_parle_que_de_ca.2Fphotos_847.2Ffergie_et_andrew.2F1235810-1-fre-FR.2Ffergie_et_andrew.2Ejpg/1140×499/crop-from/top/fergie-et-andrew.jpg
Prince edward: https://bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com/host.madison.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/8/28/82828db2-52b6-11e7-8d48-1ba5e8b0b686/594410b480462.image.jpg?resize=1200%2C938
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2014/03/10/article-2577363-1C2ACA0100000578-380_634x518.jpg
true, Galaxias. I automatically associate “Welsh Gold” and royals with that one dwindling chunk of Welsh gold used for BRF wedding bands in the past.
That was my first thought, as well. All royal wedding bands are made of Welsh gold, so if the band of an engagement ring is platinum, silver, white gold, etc. they do not match.
Some people don’t mind it, some like it, and some hate it. Meghan and/or Harry might just prefer for the rings to be a matching set.
YEEEEEEAAAAHHHHH! SO EXCITED! 2017 has been a terrible year, but 2018 is looking up with a royal wedding and a royal baby.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
And hopefully an IMPEACHMENT or resignation!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love her outfit!! Congrats to them although this all seemed inevitable… countdown to the wedding of the century!
She looked beautiful. He didn’t seem nervous to me, just a little more reserved.
Agree. He looked really confident and happy.
He couldn’t hide his excitement! An engagement is very personal but he also had to announce it, and be seen by billions potentially! I am so happy for Harry! A man proud of his love, and he deserves to be loved! I am very happy for Harry. It’s official!
Totally superficial comment but man she has great legs, goals
I know, tiny calves and ankles, her legs are so elegant.
I actually find her legs a little too slim, if I’m nitpicking. I think Kate has nicer legs, but I’m not shaming Meghan. She has such small ankles (which make those shoes even better), so it is clear she is naturally small.
So happy for these two. Meghan is beautiful and accomplished and I’m here for it!
Meghan must be tiny. Next to 6ft plus Harry, she is wearing heels and barely reaches his shoulder.
This was really sweet. They look really good together – happy and in love.
Their body language is so relaxed and comfortable, and in some of their pics on here and other places, they are mirroring each other perfectly, maybe I am romanticizing it too much, but damn if they don’t look cute and in love! Not as stiff and formal as Wills & Kate.
I wear yellow gold and it looks better on darker skin, love her ring!
As an amateur body language observer I agree with you, Scarlett!
This has made my day. I love seeing people in love and they look so happy together.
The affection is genuine to me. The roll call and photos are cute.
The ring is beautiful.
I gasped out loud with happiness to see this headline and then my eyes filled with tears. Things have been so awful that happy news like this made me tear up. (Mind you, I am not a fan of the royalty and generally could not care less one way or another about them so this is, at least for me, a remarkable reaction)
Oh, I hope that they are happy and I hope that things get better for all of us!
Same here.
same!
They look SO HAPPY together. And the ring is gorgeous (I love yellow gold bands and her wedding band will likely be yellow gold, too, like Diana’s, Camilla’s and Kate’s).
This makes me so happy. As a bonus I think Meghan understands all of the good she can do as a member of the Royal family, & the work that is expected of her in this role. (I’m trying to write this without throwing shade at Kate, but she has been such a massive disappointment.)
I’m with you, Jenni. I think Meghan is ready and willing to take on the task of a brilliant, hard-working Royal. She’s going to be a real star in the BRF, just watch.
One of the editors from ELLEUK was on BBC talking about this. Laying it on a bit thick, but still very excited to have a self-described feminist in the royal family. Waiting for maren to come point out why these two getting married means MM is not a feminist…
But first, she has to work on that wave. Too much motion going on with her fingers, hand and wrist. She’s going to have carpal tunnel problems after her first few outings.
But they do seem very happy together.
This has made my week!
So happy and excited for them!!
Love is beautiful:)
They look so happy good for them I’m keeping my fingers crossed!
I just think Harry is trolling the British Press at this stage. He has had them on a state of high alert since last week, told them the photo call would be inside and then did it outside in the freezing cold for literally two minutes. I can feel his contempt for them in every decision he makes.
Did he tell them to be on high alert? That’ was their choice. They should have known there would be no announcement during American Thanksgiving holidays.
True, it was their choice. But they obv knew something was happening and I just can’t help but imagine Harry loving them scrambling about and didn’t some of them tweet how they have had really long days last Wed or Thurs? It could totally be the press getting carried away but I am choosing to believe it’s Harry exerting his control over them.
acakeofcheese – yeah I wondered too why they didn’t hold this in one of the publice reception rooms inside. I guess making the press stand outside gave him a sense of control over this and also gives the excuse for a very brief appearance. Assuming the BBC interview that was spoken of as coming this evening will be the more traditional sitting on a couch together etc.
That said, I’ve been dying to see her ring so glad there were close up shots made available. I think a simple setting with stunning stones makes total sense and the simplicity looks more modern to my eye too. I contrast my opinion to my feelings about Pippa Middleton’s ring which for all the hype about how classically elegant it was supposed to be was just not to my taste at all I guess and I find Pippa’s ugly. Everyone’s taste is different of course as it should be.
I would’ve guessed it was the symbolism of being in his mother’s memorial garden.
It’s not his mother’s memorial garden. It’s just a garden at KP. As part of the celebrations this summer to mark 20th anniversary of her death, the garden was planted with her favourite flowers to bloom just in time.
Celebrations over, and it’s back to being just a garden at KP.
Media, wishing to remind everyone that this is Diana’s son, wrongly calling it Diana’s garden for maximum emotive effect.
If Harry had told any of them that specifically, the news would have been all over the place sooner. It seems a lot of post-announcement spin to attack this couple.
Photo calls are usually outside. W&K were the exception. HM and PP, Charles and Diana, Andrew and Sarah, Edward and Sophie — all outside photo calls.
With the barrier of a large pool between them and the media ? Talk about distancing and control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Notasugarhere – I didn’t even think about other photocalls. I was just thinking about W&K. You are right, they are normally outside. I was just watching the live coverage on the BBC and the presenter was surprised the photocall wasn’t inside and she kept on mentioning how cold it was and then when it was over in 2 minutes and how far away he was, I just thought he was showing his control to the media. I don’t blame him in the slightest. It’s like he is saying, ok, I will do what you want of me but only after making you work for it. I might be reading too much into the situation though.
In the newly replanted Diana garden was the point I suspect.
I think he is doing this to keep himself and Meghan comfortable. Why should they bend over backwards for the press? The press (and me, and all the other people) got the photos they wanted. I think it was a good idea to do it like this, I enjoyed the “control and self-protection” aspect of the rollout.
Aww they really are happy. Good for them!
They are such a pretty couple! She consistently looks stunning and her fashion sense is amazing! I wonder how Kate is going to handle less individual attention and more fashion comparisons?
People are built differently. Meghan could wear the same outfit criticized on Kate and adore it on Meghan. She is small framed and wears any clothes beautifully. Kate is slim but built differently, broader shouldered, different proportions, and has a less feminine walk or stance. I’m not criticizing her. My best friend is the same way and she talks about it. I think Kate looks amazing in sports clothes and wellies. I just think many non-fans of Kate they will love to point out how much more elegant Meghan is than Kate. It’s not really fair. And it’s not a fashion show for Kate. She dresses fine most of the time. She is married to the man who will be king one day. Kate will always get lots of attention because of that and their children. I think Meghan will be a great sister-in-law to Kate and be a great aunt to the children. Will and Harry are very close. I expect Kate and Meghan will have a good relationship, nice to have someone her own age around. I am small-framed and wear clothes well, but my closest friend is just built perfectly to look great in everything and anything. Some days I hate standing next to her. LOL It’s natural.
It’s certain women on here that will salivate over comparing how much more stylish Meghan is and comparing in a mean-spirited way.
Definitely. They’re built completely differently but it’s inevitable that they’ll be compared in the media and stuff. I hope that Kate and Megan do get along and I’m really looking forward to all the cute babies running around together if/when Harry and Megan have them 😍
Does anyone else think Harry and Megan will adopt? I just have a feeling they will adopt along with having biological children.
“And it’s not a fashion show for Kate.” I beg to differ Jayna, I think she approaches every one of her appearances as a cat walk. I’m not saying she’s not there to do the work, but I think she pictures herself a model each and every time she steps out in formal wear. To be honest, if I was in a $12 grand dress, I would probably react more model-like too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate is taller, more athletic with a long lean torso. Her shoulders are her widest part, narrow hips.
Meghan is shorter with a more boxy torso and very thin arms and legs (like Angelina Jolie except with butt and hips).
They will look so different when they stand next to each other.
Don’t know about anyone else, but I’m refusing to compare them. They should stand on their own, and be their own people.
They look so cute and in love with one another.
I don’t wear yellow gold, but that ring is beautiful. It’s good that it’s not so huge, which would make it look like junk costume jewelry.
I hate the outfit. It makes her look pregnant in the stills. Love the ring. I’m not a Harry fan at all, but lovely to see two people happy and in love. Good luck to them!
Amanda Panda, i agree! She looks pregnant. Which is fine, i think they love each other and are well suited. Im wondering if this wedding will be soon for a reason??.
Of course she is not pregnant!
They look amazing and I love the ring. It is simple and elegant. So excited!
Siiiigh…. She’s such a beautiful woman, and they look so happy to be together, and I don’t have a romantic bone in my body! I believe she is going to be a real asset to the BRF, and will surprise and impress many people. Hopefully, the naysayers will eat their bitter words. I think the ring is lovely; it suits her very well, and just goes to show how well Harry understands and appreciates her understated glamour.
I’m with you AK, I think she will be a real asset. I have just been watching some of the coverage of her speaking at the UN – she’s a natural.
I still can’t get over Harry making such a smart choice, I have never taken him seriously in the past!
Ugh I know, I am really amazed by Harry for this. Salute to him, they were respectful, modern yet traditional at the same time with this roll-out.
I’m not fan of monarchies – but I do appreciate how happy and in-sync they seem to be! I also really hope Meghan continues her humanitarian work, she has such a huge platform now and can do alot of good.
Meghan and I have similar skin tones and I also have a yellow gold wedding band. My engagement ring was white gold but the silvery color didn’t really look great on my skin. This was 6 years ago and yellow gold was def not “in”, had to go vintage to find mine. Happy to see yellow gold making a comeback
The yellow gold looks perfect with her golden skin tone. Very appropriate choice for her, good on Harry.
Oh my goodness, they are so cute and happy I just can’t stand it. This is what I needed on a Monday morning! I love the ring. It’s so pretty and I love that it’s not over the top. Megan looks so very very happy, which is wonderful. They look adorable – I am SO HAPPY for them and I cannot wait for the wedding! Megan is so refreshing and not stuffy like the rest of them (well, in that way she reminds me of Harry)!
heather – I love it too. When you have stunning diamonds like that a simple setting is all you need. I bet Meghan is excited she can wear in publich now. I don’t know when the ring was finished by the jeweler but I have been imagining Meghan the last few weeks wearing her ring secretly at home
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww- I like the ring. Think of the beautiful children they will have.
Hope for twinnies!
She’s a total pro…he made a great match. She wasn’t nervous and knew exactly how to handle the situation. Can’t wait for the interview!
They seem to have great chemistry. He just beams at her when he glances her way. I saw a British press report that spring means a March wedding. That seems fast to me. Also when I heard Spring, I thought May. I imagine a date will be announced soon though. How long after Will and Kate’s engagement photo call did you get the firm wedding date ?
Well, it might seem fast, but it’s not like these two have to “save up” for their wedding. Plus, if it’s only a few months off, that might indicate that it’s not going to be an over the top wedding. But who knows…
They look fantastic. Love the shoes & the ring but more importantly-I love the fact that they both look so very happy.
I agree. The romantic that I am was just beaming at them as they walked away with their arms around one another.
gallons more chemistry and energy and life and poise and charisma and charm than certain other royal couples.
I like how she handles this so well, very professional, and he’s like awkward and normal like I would’ve been lol (talking about the vid)
Good for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, she’s already so active in charitable causes, so if she doesn’t hit the ground running I assume it’s because they don’t want her to show up Kate, which would be unfortunate.
Where all the commenters who used to enviscerate Kate for wearing her hair down and long after 30? You know, demanding she get a mom-bob cos long hair is “unprofessional”
I’m really going to enjoy the mental gymnastics and cognitive dissonance that will ensue when Certain commenters will have to excuse Meghan for doing the exact same things they’ve been hating on Kate for )
Congrats to the pair! They look happy!!
I think if she starts to constantly fiddle with her hair people will say she needs to cut it.
Twiddling with your hair (that was the phrase when I was young!) plus sausage curls is an unfortunate look for anyone past puberty.
Kate doesn’t have sausage curls. Waves but not curls.
They look so adorably happy.
omg, on IG, theroyalfamily, clarencehouse and kensingtonroyal all just shared the EXACT same picture.
Come on. Cant one of you have something different? lol
This has made my morning! I watched the video and honestly felt so giddy. Admittedly I am a romantic and I’ve been a fan of this coupling since the very beginning, but damn it they looked so exuberantly happy and in love. I loved how Meghan kept rubbing Harry’s arm and comforting him, and it was cute to see Harry so nervous but excited. Like others have said, I like their PDA.
I’m amazed at her beauty. She doesn’t look a day over twenty-five.
True.
They also acted so young, like shy adorable teenagers unveiling their first “real” love relationship. Does true love turn everyone back into teenagers? I found it adorable. They both looked so happy and beautiful.
Watching her walk on the cobbles in those stilettos and then stand less than an inch away from the edge of the pool had me freaking out a bit, but that could be because I am notoriously clumsy. I actually had to go back and watch the video again to focus on their faces and what they were saying bc I was staring at her feet the first time!
Aw, they look wonderful together. So happy!
I pray the media doesn’t go digging and try to discredit her. I’m happy for them. Wish them nothing but the best.
He looked happy and so did she. It was a good presentation to the public. Short, simple and of course in sync. I had a feeling it was orchestrated as they stopped and started walking in sync at the same time. But I liked it. They were glowing and you can tell it was a love match. Wish them a long life together. Hope they don’ t loose the sparkle. With couples like this people can tell when they are done. With Will and Kate you can never tell if they love or loathe each other which I hate.
She looked beautiful – radiating happiness. The ring is lovely.
Also I read the news on the DM first and went straight to the comment section. All I can say is “poor Megan”. She will be hated with the strength of a 1000 sun. Even the article had “divorce” on the f&&g title as that is the most important trait of hers
Meh. I doubt she pays attention to it. It’s just white noise by nobodies who are mean-spirited on every article with celebrities for the most part. When should a bunch of people that sit in comment sections mean anything to your real life that you are living? It’s just part of being in the public eye. It means more to you than her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@K, That’s funny. LOL Daycare for the aresholes.
@K….online daycare for arseh*les 😂😂😂……..
“It’s just white noise by nobodies who are mean-spirited on every article with celebrities for the most part. When should a bunch of people that sit in comment sections mean anything to your real life that you are living? ”
When that bunch of “nobodies” is paying for your upkeep and facilitating your existence as a “royal”, that’s when.
(They have no legitimate “private” money – money they have actually earned in any way -, except for Harry and William who inherited it from their mother. If they are going to use that money only – fine.)
In theory I agree Mel, and I am certainly no monarchist. But the vast majority of hardcore anti-Meghan tinhats are not British. They are mostly Harry stans, and/or racists. The ones who are British are mostly very pro-royalty and just can’t stand ‘their’ Harry marrying a non-white woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really excited for them and, more specifically, to see Meghan as duchess. I think she’s going to be great.
The haters on DM are an irrelevance and constitute a minute dirty speck in view of the worldwide adoration that this couple will attract.
The world really isn’t as naive and plain stupid as it was 50 years ago. And people don’t have to be “haters” to refuse bestowing “adoration” on random people.
@Mel…I am sure you know that I am referring to the overt and covert racism and outright lies. But maybe like so many on DM you conveniently try to pretend it does not exist.
The top comment was ‘Congratulations’ though. I think even the moaners will soon start to like her if she does a bit of work. If Camilla can turn it around, anyone can.
Raise your hand if you expect to get anything done in the next four hours (three hours to the interview and counting down).
Love the ring. It’s nice that he designed it himself and that he used some of Diana’s diamonds as well as one of their own.
Happily I’m on hols today because I’m now watching repeat coverage even though I have housework to do!
@nota….I am still glued to SkyNews their coverage is the best….and of course celebtichy.com. I have suspended all my plans for the the rest of the evening.
Probably the closest he’d ever get to come to a Michelle Obama. Loooosely comparing her anywhere at all around MO.
They look very happy and in love which is what’s important.
And also, I dislike her shoes. They’re too big for her feet and look like a style Mariah Carey would have worn in 1998.
I wonder whether the British press will decide to make her into a Fergie (embarrassing) or a Sophie (invisible).
Agree on the shoes, bread. They do not fit properly and I don’t care for the style either.
Love the white coat, though. She’s so pretty she always looks good to me.
Fashion in general seems to be having a very 90s moment right now, so I don’t think it’s really a criticism to say something is 90s.
All other things aside, that’s a pretty ring and I actually like that it’s yellow gold and not white gold or platinum – maybe it’s just what I grew up seeing but I feel like yellow gold has a warmer/more classic look.
She is a stunning natural beauty and they both look so happy. They are just too freaking adorable!
Totally agree!
And that, my friends, is how you wear some nude pumps. Not some boring old plain pumps or wedges.
I think his mom would have been proud. Congratulations to the happy couple! I’m looking forward to the Royal to do.
She looks GORGEOUS and that ring!! So beautiful!!
That ring is really beautiful. I think the side diamonds are so clever, because they distract from the fact it’s actually a fairly enormous rock – if you mentally remove them and turn it into a solitaire then it’s suddenly huge. It’s a lot more tasteful with them.
Kate’s ring looks bigger I think partly because her side stones increase the appearance of size instead of reduce it, but also, I thought that sapphires are less valuable than diamonds? If a diamond was that kind of size we’d be in Elizabeth Taylor territory.
I like that it has his mother’s stones in it. That’s a nice touch.
I’m not really a royalist – it’s the opposite of democratic and as his brother shows, unelected heads of state can be problematic as there’s nothing to ensure they work, if the job is there whatever – and my heart does go out to her, because for all the privilege, it looks like a horribly exposed and dull life. But I am glad that we are having a mixed race princess. It’s going to mean a lot of little girls can grow up with a wider notion of what constitutes beauty, and that has to be a good thing.
I hope they have a really good life together, and a lasting and happy marriage.
Such a beautiful couple!!! I’m so happy for them. I saw something funny on Twitter: Prince Harry’s kids will be Americans. What if one of them runs for President and is in line for the throne. This is how Britain gets America back. I know this will never happen but it made me laugh and after all the depressing news I will take it. Congratulations to them!!!
Love this!!! And her shoes!!! You know Dutchess Kate is thinking, that would be so much cuter with wedges. And more buttons!!
Yellow gold is very traditional uppercrust British. Rose Leslie’s ring is also yellow gold.
They look really happy but are we allowed to criticise the outfit?? Cos that too big white coat looks like a dressing gown and the nude shoes don’t go with it at all.
They’re clearly meant to work with the green dress she’s wearing under that coat.
Bad coat for pics.
I was going to say the coat looks like a bathrobe. I know these type of coats are in fashion right now but I don’t like them they just look like bathrobes/dressing gowns.
Princess Eugenie keeps wearing coats like this or dresses designed like trench coats, which don’t work on her curvy figure.
I’m happy for them. I think she looked radiant and being an actress helps A LOT – she is totally at ease, it’s her element, she chose this profession (Harry was born a royal not chose to be one), I bet the majority of us here would be scared yet I didn’t get the impression M. was nervous, just excited. I think she has what it takes and will use her name to make something good and enjoy it!
I don’t get how people are fans of her shoes. They are ill-fitting. Click on the photo for an up-close view. The back is jutting out, where you can see her heels with space between that and the shoe. It makes them look cheap because they aren’t fitting better on her foot.
I love the coat. It’s a little bunchy, but it’s unique and still very pretty on her. As with Kate, I don’t mind long hair hanging down past the shoulders, and I never understand the comments to cut the hair, do this, do that. Meghan isn’t very adventurous with her hair, but I think Meghan’s long hair looks nice.
Perhaps those shoes were a last minute choice? Perhaps her first choice of shoes got dirty … and then she had to take those nudes …
I think people might be a bit sick of seeing a member of the British Royal family wearing nude shoes … thanks to Kate’s witless shoe game: nudes all day.
Upon consideration: Kate should be called Princess Nudes. Nude shoes. Nude pics of her nude pancakes sitting nude on a terrace with nude William. Flashing nude crotch. Flashing nude bum. Princess Nudes she is.
Your last paragraph is gross and mean, and not very clever. But maybe you’re a nevernude, and that’s why you have such strong feelings?
and already the comparisons and mental gymnastics to explain why one is overly boring with a choice while the other is obviously just reacting to a last minute catastrophe and forced to settle…oh the nude shoe!
As for the coat:
Meghan is wearing a green dress underneath. Now Harry’s foggy blue suit and Meghan’s green dress next to each other wouldn’t look good on a picture. So I guess they made her wear that white coat and it looks nice in the picture colour-wise.
So sweet, darned near in tears & I don’t even know these people! Mabel tov!
I love it! I’m so happy for him and she looks great. Lol, now in going to go peek at royaldish. Sure they are so happy…..
Remember that royal brides must wear a yellow gold wedding band made from that one lump of Welsh gold. So Kate has a yellow gold band with her platinum engagement ring. Her set doesn’t match. Meghan’s engagement ring being yellow gold will match her wedding band. So I think the yellow was the right choice for her engagement ring.
Just watched the video and got choked up when they walked away with their arms around each other. Sigh.
He simply beams around her. So sweet.
She is just lovely, and seems comfortable in her own skin. What a wonderful couple.
They look so beautifully happy! I’m so happy for them!
Ok now we need a date cuz I need to make some reservations.
I like how casual their photocall is, Its so much cuter that way. I have been eagerly awaiting their announcement so yay!!
They look SOOOO happy. Gosh XD
This is sweet.
Beautiful photo call and the surroundings are so pretty even in late fall!! I loved how they put their arms around each other as they walked away!!
Ecstatic for them, mainly because it’ll piss off the bigoted Daily Fail commenters who kept calling her family trashy (?!) when her mom’s a social worker. We all knew they meant something else. They make a very attractive couple!
After the Palace PR is done whitewashing her, the DM commentors will love her. See also Kate at engagement.
Already this afternoon, articles are being written about her ‘dynamic mother”, ‘award winning father’ and ‘affluent childhood’ nevermind that a few months ago they were writing that she was ‘straight outta compton’.
They will keep up this OTT positive spinning for duration of engagement and through to a couple of years post wedding. And the public will love the new version of her, DM commentors included.
If she lives up to her new image, great. If she does not, they’ll go back to hating her – again see Kate.
They look so happy!! I can’t believe how happy this makes me!
That was the best two minutes of 2017.
@Hella you are SO RIGHT!
This is a great time to be alive as a black woman I have seen a black POTUS & FLOUS & now this! Royal melanin, just great, love is in the air is its real so wonderfully happy. Cant wait to see her mom at the palace!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Girl yasss! My feelings exactly! I’m so happy for them!
I’m sold on this couple!!!! They look so happy and lovely and gorgeous. Totally made my day! Meghan looks amazing. The poise, the gravitas, the grace. Great smiles on both of them. Meghan will make a very good addition to the Windsors.
He looks a lot happier than her.
What a lovely, vibrant couple. I like that they chose Mishal Hussein, a woman of color, to interview them. They’re already so much more interesting and light-hearted than some other royal couples, and I hope that holds up over time. Wishing them every happiness and that they will always bring out the best in each other!
Get ready folks! More stuff to look forward too! ENGAGEMENT INTERVIEW COMING UP AT 6PM LONDON TIME……..😄😄😄….I can’t wait, I am SO excited……….
Particularly loved how they walked away with their arms firmly around each other. You could feel the bond and love.
She has been losing weight. Just look how thin her legs are.
I like her engagement ring a lot more than Kate’s big blue. It is much more classy and elegant. As Kate’s engagement ring is practically Diana’s old ring I suppose it was obligatory that Meghan would get something from Diana in her engagement ring, too?
It IS Diana’s old ring, which personally I thought was crass of William
How is that crass? Seriously? That is protocol for the Royal family and a lot of non-royal people.
It’s a nice thought, but it is not royal protocol.
I love the way she caresses his hand, like she is telling him “don’t worry baby,everything is fine”
YES!! He’s clearly nervous and she’s like, “It’s ok, Sweetie.”
The ring is gorgeous as is the sentiment behind it. I love the fact he designed it himself.
They are gorgeous together and look so ridiculously in love. May they have many happy days together.
While Will couldn’t be bothered to create something special for Kate only and he had to think for a really long time about marrying her …
Meghan engagement white coat. Nude shoes. She is imitating Kate who wore that white dress for her official engagement photo. And Kate’s eternal nude heels.
http://i.telegraph.co.uk/multimedia/archive/01783/royal_1783681b.jpg
I really doubt it
Kate wore Blue dress for her official engagement photocall.
http://www3.pictures.zimbio.com/bg/Kate+Middleton+Prince+William+Kate+Middleton+1IDB1jtNi6cl.jpg
http://cdn-img.instyle.com/sites/default/files/styles/684xflex/public/migrated_assets/13/05/Kate-Middleton-Issa-240513.jpg?itok=rNy_Li37
The engagement photo in your link came days later.
Kate must be seething. Harry is marrying a beautiful, intelligent woman of substance who has achieved highly in her life so far. And they’re getting married exactly when Waity is either an uber preggo or very recently was one… Brexiteers must be pleased on this match too. They desperately need a good relationship with Trumps America to try and stop the economy from tanking and all publicity is good publicity.
or she is delighted for someone else to have/share the limelight.
Nothing to do with Brexit, won’t make a blind bit of difference.
LOVE IT! I look forward to years of fashion from her! She really delivered here. So beautiful. Her shoes and coat are perfection. He looked excited/nervous here, but the entire world is watching after all. I enjoy her ring A LOT more than the one Kate has. Just my personal taste that I don’t enjoy colored gems in engagement rings/wedding bands.
I didn’t read all the comments yet but is there a reason they are allowed all the PDA and Will and Kate aren’t? Or is it just their personal choice? Just curious.
The lack of PDA between William and Kate has everything to do with them and not royal protocol. Charles is more affectionate with Camilla in public and was with Diana in the early years.
NIC919, thank you!!
WOW! I have just watched the interview, this is going to make the headlines. Meghan is super confident, and spoke more than Harry. She did not tread the shy fiancee route. British people are usually much more reserved but I like the fact that she is not pretending and being absolutely true to herself. The interpretation of this interview will be that Meghan is going to wear the trousers in this relationship. But she is even more clever and impressive than I thought. Her maturity shone through. Lots and lots of things to digest with this interview!
I love the yellow gold ring and hope Megan inspires others. Too many white gold rings. Time for a change.
Congratulations to them a very charismatic couple. Clearly want to make a big difference in the world and promote their charitable causes as a team. She was flawless in her interview very normal and down to earth, crossing my fingers she doesn’t adopt some fake posh English accent over time.
Yes. ‘flawless’ sums it up. I also hope she keeps her own accent.
If I am not mistaken, I have read here that he had fallen in love with her character, “Rachel Zane”. Now it transpires that he had “never heard of her” before that blind date.
???
Ah, who cares. Have fun, everyone.
Yes, the many many ‘untruths’ to use Meghan’s own words in the interview, that we have been fed are now unravelling. Harry had NEVER heard of Meghan Markle before he met her. But ‘somebody’ who they did not want to reveal set up a blind date for them….and the rest is history. But watching that interview…..Wow! Meghan is even more amazing than I thought. She is definitely going to be one of the most intelligent people the RF have ever had. I can now see that she is a good actress, because the role she played in Suits is nothing at all how she really is. All I can say is….”Wow! Meghan”….everybody needs to watch the interview. I have watched it twice in two hours. Phew!!!……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, Americans, especially well educated ones tend not to hide their confidence like British people do. I like the fact that Meghan is her own woman but I am sure that she will learn that the Brits just love ‘self deprecation’, this is something that non British people can only learn over time.
Agree I have never heard her speak before (never seen Suits) and I thought she was SO impressive in this interview.
I wonder who the mutual friend is who introduced them? In the interview Meghan jumped in quickly when Harry alluded to this and said they need to protect her privacy…
I think we know who it was, but lets not say because the couple want to protect ‘her’ privacy but no doubt she will be at the wedding.
oh come on now princessk, don’t keep me in suspense!!!
katie3 – I caught that too. Meghan showed a rare instant moment of panic almost that Harry might blurt out the name. I guess it wasn’t the male friend – Markus ? – then as surmised during the Invictus games last month. Not sure what the privacy issue is unless they don’t want that person to have the press hounding her for details on why she fixed them up ?
It was on Goodmorning America this morning the story but can’t remember the name they threw out?
Will nobody spare a thought for how the Chef must be feeling right now??!!
as a cynical old brit I was surprised and charmed by th interview – it was very informal and they look genuinely happy and head over heels – iv never seen harry so unguarded as he was in this interview -
he can be a bit surly with th press. I wish them all th very best n hope theyl be very happy together.
This is wonderful. I’m so happy for them! I actually teared up a little. They seem so sweet together.
Meghan is such a breath of fresh air compared to Kate; articulate, confident, stylish. I don’t ever remember seeing this kind of genuine affection & chemistry between her & William. This is going to be really interesting.
They look so happy! I think this is genuine head-over-heels love situation. The yellow gold is her favorite and I think it suits her. It’s unusual and not the cookie cutter white gold. Ok, I’m gonna say it… she looks a bit pregnant. Maybe it’s just the coat tie. Her outfit today was fantastic and I think will outshine Kate in fashion and in personality very quickly. THIS will be the new “people’s princess”. Best wishes to them!
I want to see the skirt or dress underneath the white coat, it being my fave color – dark green (hunter green).
Why wouldn’t they hold the announcement outside? It was a beautiful setting and the weather wasn’t awful. She looked very nice, until you get to the shoes, which were way too big for her.
Both of their eyes give their happiness away – in love! All the best. Lovely ring.
He is a Virgo, she is a Leo, they are not very compatible. She needs to shine, while he is shy…
In the interview she kept talking over him and holding on to his hand desperately.
They should have lived toghether for much longer before engagement. Anyway, they seem emotionally smart and reallly connected with each other…
PS You wouldn’t like her so much if she weren’t Americand and mixed raced. It’s boring to read nothing but praises
Sun sign compatibility is not accurate, you need to look at the connections between the personal planets and where the planets are placed in each others’ houses. They actually could be quite compatible since their Sun signs are close together (personal planets in each others’ Sun signs).
But go ahead and be the less than 5% on here that aren’t singing praises!
HM is a Taurus, Philip is a Gemini. If you went by strict sun signs, they’d never work – but just celebrated 70 years together.
Meghan looks so cute! They really look like genuinely nice people. Plus her royal style is going to be so much more fun to follow than Kate’s! I actually think the yellow gold makes it a bit different and gives it a vintage feel.
Barack tweeted his and Michelle’s congrats. Effing adorable. This is just the sweet pick me up we need.
