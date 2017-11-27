Prince Harry & Meghan Markle step out for their engagement photocall

Harry Meghan engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for their formal engagement photocall. Considering this is happening in late November, I’m surprised they chose to do the photocall outside, in what seemed like grey, overcast weather. They walked out to the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, and posed very briefly for photos, and Harry said a few words. What did he say? He said he knew Meghan was “the one” the “very first time” they met. Meghan was asked “was the proposal romantic?” and she said “very” and that she is “thrilled” to be engaged and “very happy.” The video:

Meghan wore a white coat by LINE the Label, and earrings by Maison Birks. Her engagement ring was made from three diamonds: two diamonds from Diana’s personal collection, and one diamond from Botswana, where Meg and Harry went on vacation over the summer. I’m trying to get a good look at it… the ring is obviously smaller than Diana/Kate’s massive sapphire, but it suits Meghan’s slender fingers. My only qualm about this is that it looks like yellow gold? I kind of wish it was platinum or white gold, but that’s just my preference.

Meghan looked gorgeous and SO HAPPY. Harry was apparently a bit red-faced and nervous.

Harry Meghan engagement

Harry Meghan engagement

Harry Meghan engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially announce their engagement at Kensington Palace

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

303 Responses to “Prince Harry & Meghan Markle step out for their engagement photocall”

  1. Deedee says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:38 am

    He designed the ring! I love it. So romantic.

    Reply
  2. Natalie S says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:38 am

    I’m smiling at how happy they are. They look great together. All the best, you two crazy kids!

    Reply
  3. HadToChangeMyName says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Beautiful. I love to see people in love.

    Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:39 am

    She looks stunning and so happy. Also I need that coat.

    Reply
  5. CommentingBunny says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Wow do they ever make a good looking couple!

    Reply
  6. launicaangelina says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:40 am

    I love this so much. I’m cheesy and don’t care at all.

    Reply
  7. KP says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Yellow gold is definitely in now. And I prefer it now, which I never thought would be the case since I was born a 90′s brushed silver baby.
    Altogether I find the ring exceedingly ho-hum.
    BUT I just love them, they seem so happy together. I like the location except they’re so far away from reports it’s awkward and hard to hear.

    Reply
  8. mia girl says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I like them together and wish them every happiness

    Reply
  9. Jennifer says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Awww. They look so happy!!

    Reply
  10. lala says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Meghan looks just gorgeous. I am ready for style wars, finally it is getting interesting there.

    Reply
  11. KSquared says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Beautiful couple. And the ring is gorgeous!

    Reply
  12. Guest says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:41 am

    They look great!! Love her coat. And I love her ring and it’s white gold to me.

    Reply
  13. Nicole says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:42 am

    So lovely. I agree the ring suits her and I prefer white gold but maybe she doesnt. Harry looks so nervous its cute. Honestly you can tell will and harry are brothers…their mannerisms are SO similar here. Meghan looks nice and very into harry. Gah I’m having so many emotions because I LOVE LOVE LOVE weddings.
    Anyways happy days for the BRF…what an exciting year they have coming up as a family.

    Reply
  14. HeidiM says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Perhaps the band is Welsh gold as the wedding band will be, so that they will match? I like it.

    Reply
  15. Layla Beans says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:42 am

    YEEEEEEAAAAHHHHH! SO EXCITED! 2017 has been a terrible year, but 2018 is looking up with a royal wedding and a royal baby.

    Congratulations to the happy couple!

    Reply
  16. JA says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Love her outfit!! Congrats to them although this all seemed inevitable… countdown to the wedding of the century! ;-)

    Reply
  17. KBB says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:44 am

    She looked beautiful. He didn’t seem nervous to me, just a little more reserved.

    Reply
  18. Umyeah says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Totally superficial comment but man she has great legs, goals

    Reply
  19. Valiantly Varnished says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:45 am

    This was really sweet. They look really good together – happy and in love.

    Reply
  20. Scarlett says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Their body language is so relaxed and comfortable, and in some of their pics on here and other places, they are mirroring each other perfectly, maybe I am romanticizing it too much, but damn if they don’t look cute and in love! Not as stiff and formal as Wills & Kate.

    I wear yellow gold and it looks better on darker skin, love her ring!

    Reply
  21. Veronica says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:45 am

    This has made my day. I love seeing people in love and they look so happy together.

    Reply
  22. Tiffany says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:46 am

    The affection is genuine to me. The roll call and photos are cute.

    Reply
  23. Sushi says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:46 am

    The ring is beautiful.

    Reply
  24. Frida_K says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I gasped out loud with happiness to see this headline and then my eyes filled with tears. Things have been so awful that happy news like this made me tear up. (Mind you, I am not a fan of the royalty and generally could not care less one way or another about them so this is, at least for me, a remarkable reaction)

    Oh, I hope that they are happy and I hope that things get better for all of us!

    Reply
  25. Cee says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:47 am

    They look SO HAPPY together. And the ring is gorgeous (I love yellow gold bands and her wedding band will likely be yellow gold, too, like Diana’s, Camilla’s and Kate’s).

    Reply
  26. Jenni says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:47 am

    This makes me so happy. As a bonus I think Meghan understands all of the good she can do as a member of the Royal family, & the work that is expected of her in this role. (I’m trying to write this without throwing shade at Kate, but she has been such a massive disappointment.)

    Reply
  27. Menlisa says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:48 am

    This has made my week!
    So happy and excited for them!!
    Love is beautiful:)

    Reply
  28. Luca76 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:48 am

    They look so happy good for them I’m keeping my fingers crossed!

    Reply
  29. acakeofcheese says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I just think Harry is trolling the British Press at this stage. He has had them on a state of high alert since last week, told them the photo call would be inside and then did it outside in the freezing cold for literally two minutes. I can feel his contempt for them in every decision he makes.

    Reply
    • Peeking in says:
      November 27, 2017 at 9:58 am

      Did he tell them to be on high alert? That’ was their choice. They should have known there would be no announcement during American Thanksgiving holidays.

      Reply
      • acakeofcheese says:
        November 27, 2017 at 10:09 am

        True, it was their choice. But they obv knew something was happening and I just can’t help but imagine Harry loving them scrambling about and didn’t some of them tweet how they have had really long days last Wed or Thurs? It could totally be the press getting carried away but I am choosing to believe it’s Harry exerting his control over them.

    • YankLynn says:
      November 27, 2017 at 10:00 am

      acakeofcheese – yeah I wondered too why they didn’t hold this in one of the publice reception rooms inside. I guess making the press stand outside gave him a sense of control over this and also gives the excuse for a very brief appearance. Assuming the BBC interview that was spoken of as coming this evening will be the more traditional sitting on a couch together etc.

      That said, I’ve been dying to see her ring so glad there were close up shots made available. I think a simple setting with stunning stones makes total sense and the simplicity looks more modern to my eye too. I contrast my opinion to my feelings about Pippa Middleton’s ring which for all the hype about how classically elegant it was supposed to be was just not to my taste at all I guess and I find Pippa’s ugly. Everyone’s taste is different of course as it should be.

      Reply
      • Dally says:
        November 27, 2017 at 1:41 pm

        I would’ve guessed it was the symbolism of being in his mother’s memorial garden.

      • LAK says:
        November 27, 2017 at 4:57 pm

        It’s not his mother’s memorial garden. It’s just a garden at KP. As part of the celebrations this summer to mark 20th anniversary of her death, the garden was planted with her favourite flowers to bloom just in time.

        Celebrations over, and it’s back to being just a garden at KP.

        Media, wishing to remind everyone that this is Diana’s son, wrongly calling it Diana’s garden for maximum emotive effect.

    • notasugarhere says:
      November 27, 2017 at 10:10 am

      If Harry had told any of them that specifically, the news would have been all over the place sooner. It seems a lot of post-announcement spin to attack this couple.

      Photo calls are usually outside. W&K were the exception. HM and PP, Charles and Diana, Andrew and Sarah, Edward and Sophie — all outside photo calls.

      Reply
      • hmmm says:
        November 27, 2017 at 10:31 am

        With the barrier of a large pool between them and the media ? Talk about distancing and control.

      • acakeofcheese says:
        November 27, 2017 at 10:58 am

        Notasugarhere – I didn’t even think about other photocalls. I was just thinking about W&K. You are right, they are normally outside. I was just watching the live coverage on the BBC and the presenter was surprised the photocall wasn’t inside and she kept on mentioning how cold it was and then when it was over in 2 minutes and how far away he was, I just thought he was showing his control to the media. I don’t blame him in the slightest. It’s like he is saying, ok, I will do what you want of me but only after making you work for it. I might be reading too much into the situation though.

      • notasugarhere says:
        November 27, 2017 at 11:02 am

        In the newly replanted Diana garden was the point I suspect.

    • KLO says:
      November 27, 2017 at 11:55 am

      I think he is doing this to keep himself and Meghan comfortable. Why should they bend over backwards for the press? The press (and me, and all the other people) got the photos they wanted. I think it was a good idea to do it like this, I enjoyed the “control and self-protection” aspect of the rollout.

      Reply
  30. Aerohead21 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Aww they really are happy. Good for them!

    Reply
  31. HelloSunshine says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:49 am

    They are such a pretty couple! She consistently looks stunning and her fashion sense is amazing! I wonder how Kate is going to handle less individual attention and more fashion comparisons?

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      November 27, 2017 at 10:20 am

      People are built differently. Meghan could wear the same outfit criticized on Kate and adore it on Meghan. She is small framed and wears any clothes beautifully. Kate is slim but built differently, broader shouldered, different proportions, and has a less feminine walk or stance. I’m not criticizing her. My best friend is the same way and she talks about it. I think Kate looks amazing in sports clothes and wellies. I just think many non-fans of Kate they will love to point out how much more elegant Meghan is than Kate. It’s not really fair. And it’s not a fashion show for Kate. She dresses fine most of the time. She is married to the man who will be king one day. Kate will always get lots of attention because of that and their children. I think Meghan will be a great sister-in-law to Kate and be a great aunt to the children. Will and Harry are very close. I expect Kate and Meghan will have a good relationship, nice to have someone her own age around. I am small-framed and wear clothes well, but my closest friend is just built perfectly to look great in everything and anything. Some days I hate standing next to her. LOL It’s natural.

      It’s certain women on here that will salivate over comparing how much more stylish Meghan is and comparing in a mean-spirited way.

      Reply
      • HelloSunshine says:
        November 27, 2017 at 10:36 am

        Definitely. They’re built completely differently but it’s inevitable that they’ll be compared in the media and stuff. I hope that Kate and Megan do get along and I’m really looking forward to all the cute babies running around together if/when Harry and Megan have them 😍
        Does anyone else think Harry and Megan will adopt? I just have a feeling they will adopt along with having biological children.

      • Lady D says:
        November 27, 2017 at 11:20 am

        “And it’s not a fashion show for Kate.” I beg to differ Jayna, I think she approaches every one of her appearances as a cat walk. I’m not saying she’s not there to do the work, but I think she pictures herself a model each and every time she steps out in formal wear. To be honest, if I was in a $12 grand dress, I would probably react more model-like too.

      • Ollie says:
        November 27, 2017 at 12:20 pm

        It will be very visible.
        Kate is taller, more athletic with a long lean torso. Her shoulders are her widest part, narrow hips.
        Meghan is shorter with a more boxy torso and very thin arms and legs (like Angelina Jolie except with butt and hips).

        They will look so different when they stand next to each other.

    • bluhare says:
      November 27, 2017 at 2:57 pm

      Don’t know about anyone else, but I’m refusing to compare them. They should stand on their own, and be their own people.

      Reply
  32. Loo says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:50 am

    They look so cute and in love with one another.

    Reply
  33. Beth says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I don’t wear yellow gold, but that ring is beautiful. It’s good that it’s not so huge, which would make it look like junk costume jewelry.

    Reply
  34. AmandaPanda says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I hate the outfit. It makes her look pregnant in the stills. Love the ring. I’m not a Harry fan at all, but lovely to see two people happy and in love. Good luck to them!

    Reply
  35. Karen says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:52 am

    They look amazing and I love the ring. It is simple and elegant. So excited!

    Reply
  36. AnnaKist says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Siiiigh…. She’s such a beautiful woman, and they look so happy to be together, and I don’t have a romantic bone in my body! I believe she is going to be a real asset to the BRF, and will surprise and impress many people. Hopefully, the naysayers will eat their bitter words. I think the ring is lovely; it suits her very well, and just goes to show how well Harry understands and appreciates her understated glamour.

    Reply
  37. lala says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I’m not fan of monarchies – but I do appreciate how happy and in-sync they seem to be! I also really hope Meghan continues her humanitarian work, she has such a huge platform now and can do alot of good.

    Meghan and I have similar skin tones and I also have a yellow gold wedding band. My engagement ring was white gold but the silvery color didn’t really look great on my skin. This was 6 years ago and yellow gold was def not “in”, had to go vintage to find mine. Happy to see yellow gold making a comeback :)

    Reply
  38. heather says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Oh my goodness, they are so cute and happy I just can’t stand it. This is what I needed on a Monday morning! I love the ring. It’s so pretty and I love that it’s not over the top. Megan looks so very very happy, which is wonderful. They look adorable – I am SO HAPPY for them and I cannot wait for the wedding! Megan is so refreshing and not stuffy like the rest of them (well, in that way she reminds me of Harry)!

    Reply
    • YankLynn says:
      November 27, 2017 at 10:05 am

      heather – I love it too. When you have stunning diamonds like that a simple setting is all you need. I bet Meghan is excited she can wear in publich now. I don’t know when the ring was finished by the jeweler but I have been imagining Meghan the last few weeks wearing her ring secretly at home :)

      Reply
  39. Seraphina says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Congrats. I can’t wait to see her style and work ethic. They look great and happy. Yay!!! Good for your Harry. Awesome.

    Reply
  40. Digitial Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Aww- I like the ring. Think of the beautiful children they will have.

    Reply
  41. Talie says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:58 am

    She’s a total pro…he made a great match. She wasn’t nervous and knew exactly how to handle the situation. Can’t wait for the interview!

    Reply
    • YankLynn says:
      November 27, 2017 at 10:02 am

      They seem to have great chemistry. He just beams at her when he glances her way. I saw a British press report that spring means a March wedding. That seems fast to me. Also when I heard Spring, I thought May. I imagine a date will be announced soon though. How long after Will and Kate’s engagement photo call did you get the firm wedding date ?

      Reply
  42. HK9 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:02 am

    They look fantastic. Love the shoes & the ring but more importantly-I love the fact that they both look so very happy.

    Reply
  43. Nibbi says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:03 am

    gallons more chemistry and energy and life and poise and charisma and charm than certain other royal couples.

    Reply
  44. Katherine says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I like how she handles this so well, very professional, and he’s like awkward and normal like I would’ve been lol (talking about the vid)

    Reply
  45. Feebee says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Good for them.

    The Daily Mirror correspondent reckons they’ll ease Meghan into official duties like Kate. I have a feeling Meghan will hit the ground running a damn sight better. I wonder if she’ll be conscious of not overshadowing Kate but that’ll be Kate’s problem. She can’t have babies forever.

    Reply
  46. Spider watcher says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Where all the commenters who used to enviscerate Kate for wearing her hair down and long after 30? You know, demanding she get a mom-bob cos long hair is “unprofessional”
    I’m really going to enjoy the mental gymnastics and cognitive dissonance that will ensue when Certain commenters will have to excuse Meghan for doing the exact same things they’ve been hating on Kate for ) :) :)
    Congrats to the pair! They look happy!!

    Reply
  47. Becks says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:11 am

    They look so adorably happy.

    Reply
  48. Becks says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:12 am

    omg, on IG, theroyalfamily, clarencehouse and kensingtonroyal all just shared the EXACT same picture.

    Come on. Cant one of you have something different? lol

    Reply
  49. Jen says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:13 am

    This has made my morning! I watched the video and honestly felt so giddy. Admittedly I am a romantic and I’ve been a fan of this coupling since the very beginning, but damn it they looked so exuberantly happy and in love. I loved how Meghan kept rubbing Harry’s arm and comforting him, and it was cute to see Harry so nervous but excited. Like others have said, I like their PDA.

    Reply
  50. Bitsy says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I’m amazed at her beauty. She doesn’t look a day over twenty-five.

    Reply
    • Princessk says:
      November 27, 2017 at 12:57 pm

      True.

      Reply
    • Amy says:
      November 27, 2017 at 3:18 pm

      They also acted so young, like shy adorable teenagers unveiling their first “real” love relationship. Does true love turn everyone back into teenagers? I found it adorable. They both looked so happy and beautiful.

      Watching her walk on the cobbles in those stilettos and then stand less than an inch away from the edge of the pool had me freaking out a bit, but that could be because I am notoriously clumsy. I actually had to go back and watch the video again to focus on their faces and what they were saying bc I was staring at her feet the first time!

      Reply
  51. tracking says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Aw, they look wonderful together. So happy!

    Reply
  52. RandomGirl says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I pray the media doesn’t go digging and try to discredit her. I’m happy for them. Wish them nothing but the best.

    Reply
  53. Egla says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:14 am

    He looked happy and so did she. It was a good presentation to the public. Short, simple and of course in sync. I had a feeling it was orchestrated as they stopped and started walking in sync at the same time. But I liked it. They were glowing and you can tell it was a love match. Wish them a long life together. Hope they don’ t loose the sparkle. With couples like this people can tell when they are done. With Will and Kate you can never tell if they love or loathe each other which I hate.

    Reply
  54. Donna says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:15 am

    She looked beautiful – radiating happiness. The ring is lovely.

    Reply
  55. Egla says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Also I read the news on the DM first and went straight to the comment section. All I can say is “poor Megan”. She will be hated with the strength of a 1000 sun. Even the article had “divorce” on the f&&g title as that is the most important trait of hers

    Reply
  56. notasugarhere says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Raise your hand if you expect to get anything done in the next four hours (three hours to the interview and counting down).

    Reply
  57. DAWN says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Probably the closest he’d ever get to come to a Michelle Obama. Loooosely comparing her anywhere at all around MO.

    Reply
  58. bread says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:24 am

    They look very happy and in love which is what’s important.

    And also, I dislike her shoes. They’re too big for her feet and look like a style Mariah Carey would have worn in 1998.

    I wonder whether the British press will decide to make her into a Fergie (embarrassing) or a Sophie (invisible).

    Reply
  59. teacakes says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:27 am

    All other things aside, that’s a pretty ring and I actually like that it’s yellow gold and not white gold or platinum – maybe it’s just what I grew up seeing but I feel like yellow gold has a warmer/more classic look.

    Reply
  60. Parigo says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:28 am

    She is a stunning natural beauty and they both look so happy. They are just too freaking adorable!

    Reply
  61. thaisajs says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:30 am

    And that, my friends, is how you wear some nude pumps. Not some boring old plain pumps or wedges.

    Reply
  62. WakaDoo says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I think his mom would have been proud. Congratulations to the happy couple! I’m looking forward to the Royal to do.

    Reply
  63. L84Tea says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:33 am

    She looks GORGEOUS and that ring!! So beautiful!!

    Reply
  64. K (now K2!) says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:40 am

    That ring is really beautiful. I think the side diamonds are so clever, because they distract from the fact it’s actually a fairly enormous rock – if you mentally remove them and turn it into a solitaire then it’s suddenly huge. It’s a lot more tasteful with them.

    Kate’s ring looks bigger I think partly because her side stones increase the appearance of size instead of reduce it, but also, I thought that sapphires are less valuable than diamonds? If a diamond was that kind of size we’d be in Elizabeth Taylor territory.

    I like that it has his mother’s stones in it. That’s a nice touch.

    I’m not really a royalist – it’s the opposite of democratic and as his brother shows, unelected heads of state can be problematic as there’s nothing to ensure they work, if the job is there whatever – and my heart does go out to her, because for all the privilege, it looks like a horribly exposed and dull life. But I am glad that we are having a mixed race princess. It’s going to mean a lot of little girls can grow up with a wider notion of what constitutes beauty, and that has to be a good thing.

    I hope they have a really good life together, and a lasting and happy marriage.

    Reply
  65. Starfish says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Such a beautiful couple!!! I’m so happy for them. I saw something funny on Twitter: Prince Harry’s kids will be Americans. What if one of them runs for President and is in line for the throne. This is how Britain gets America back. I know this will never happen but it made me laugh and after all the depressing news I will take it. Congratulations to them!!!

    Reply
  66. Sharon says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Love this!!! And her shoes!!! You know Dutchess Kate is thinking, that would be so much cuter with wedges. And more buttons!!

    Reply
  67. Maum says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Yellow gold is very traditional uppercrust British. Rose Leslie’s ring is also yellow gold.

    They look really happy but are we allowed to criticise the outfit?? Cos that too big white coat looks like a dressing gown and the nude shoes don’t go with it at all.
    They’re clearly meant to work with the green dress she’s wearing under that coat.

    Bad coat for pics.

    Reply
  68. liriel says:
    November 27, 2017 at 10:50 am

    I’m happy for them. I think she looked radiant and being an actress helps A LOT – she is totally at ease, it’s her element, she chose this profession (Harry was born a royal not chose to be one), I bet the majority of us here would be scared yet I didn’t get the impression M. was nervous, just excited. I think she has what it takes and will use her name to make something good and enjoy it!

    Reply
  69. Jayna says:
    November 27, 2017 at 11:10 am

    I don’t get how people are fans of her shoes. They are ill-fitting. Click on the photo for an up-close view. The back is jutting out, where you can see her heels with space between that and the shoe. It makes them look cheap because they aren’t fitting better on her foot.

    I love the coat. It’s a little bunchy, but it’s unique and still very pretty on her. As with Kate, I don’t mind long hair hanging down past the shoulders, and I never understand the comments to cut the hair, do this, do that. Meghan isn’t very adventurous with her hair, but I think Meghan’s long hair looks nice.

    Reply
    • curious says:
      November 27, 2017 at 1:28 pm

      Perhaps those shoes were a last minute choice? Perhaps her first choice of shoes got dirty … and then she had to take those nudes …

      I think people might be a bit sick of seeing a member of the British Royal family wearing nude shoes … thanks to Kate’s witless shoe game: nudes all day.

      Upon consideration: Kate should be called Princess Nudes. Nude shoes. Nude pics of her nude pancakes sitting nude on a terrace with nude William. Flashing nude crotch. Flashing nude bum. Princess Nudes she is.

      Reply
    • curious says:
      November 27, 2017 at 1:33 pm

      As for the coat:
      Meghan is wearing a green dress underneath. Now Harry’s foggy blue suit and Meghan’s green dress next to each other wouldn’t look good on a picture. So I guess they made her wear that white coat and it looks nice in the picture colour-wise.

      Reply
  70. Hazel says:
    November 27, 2017 at 11:13 am

    So sweet, darned near in tears & I don’t even know these people! Mabel tov!

    Reply
  71. Guest says:
    November 27, 2017 at 11:19 am

    I love it! I’m so happy for him and she looks great. Lol, now in going to go peek at royaldish. Sure they are so happy…..

    Reply
  72. JayGee says:
    November 27, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Remember that royal brides must wear a yellow gold wedding band made from that one lump of Welsh gold. So Kate has a yellow gold band with her platinum engagement ring. Her set doesn’t match. Meghan’s engagement ring being yellow gold will match her wedding band. So I think the yellow was the right choice for her engagement ring.

    Reply
  73. Penelope says:
    November 27, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Just watched the video and got choked up when they walked away with their arms around each other. Sigh.

    He simply beams around her. So sweet.

    She is just lovely, and seems comfortable in her own skin. What a wonderful couple.

    Reply
  74. Reece says:
    November 27, 2017 at 11:29 am

    They look so beautifully happy! I’m so happy for them!

    Ok now we need a date cuz I need to make some reservations.

    Reply
  75. Llamas says:
    November 27, 2017 at 11:33 am

    I like how casual their photocall is, Its so much cuter that way. I have been eagerly awaiting their announcement so yay!!

    Reply
  76. KLO says:
    November 27, 2017 at 11:47 am

    They look SOOOO happy. Gosh XD

    This is sweet.

    Reply
  77. Zondie says:
    November 27, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Beautiful photo call and the surroundings are so pretty even in late fall!! I loved how they put their arms around each other as they walked away!!

    Reply
  78. DiegoInSF says:
    November 27, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Ecstatic for them, mainly because it’ll piss off the bigoted Daily Fail commenters who kept calling her family trashy (?!) when her mom’s a social worker. We all knew they meant something else. They make a very attractive couple!

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      November 27, 2017 at 2:21 pm

      After the Palace PR is done whitewashing her, the DM commentors will love her. See also Kate at engagement.

      Already this afternoon, articles are being written about her ‘dynamic mother”, ‘award winning father’ and ‘affluent childhood’ nevermind that a few months ago they were writing that she was ‘straight outta compton’.

      They will keep up this OTT positive spinning for duration of engagement and through to a couple of years post wedding. And the public will love the new version of her, DM commentors included.

      If she lives up to her new image, great. If she does not, they’ll go back to hating her – again see Kate.

      Reply
  79. CityGirl says:
    November 27, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    They look so happy!! I can’t believe how happy this makes me!

    Reply
  80. Hella says:
    November 27, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    That was the best two minutes of 2017.

    Reply
  81. Her Higness says:
    November 27, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    This is a great time to be alive as a black woman I have seen a black POTUS & FLOUS & now this! Royal melanin, just great, love is in the air is its real so wonderfully happy. Cant wait to see her mom at the palace!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  82. Rainbow says:
    November 27, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    I’m sold on this couple!!!! They look so happy and lovely and gorgeous. Totally made my day! Meghan looks amazing. The poise, the gravitas, the grace. Great smiles on both of them. Meghan will make a very good addition to the Windsors.

    Reply
  83. Spring says:
    November 27, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    What a lovely, vibrant couple. I like that they chose Mishal Hussein, a woman of color, to interview them. They’re already so much more interesting and light-hearted than some other royal couples, and I hope that holds up over time. Wishing them every happiness and that they will always bring out the best in each other!

    Reply
  84. Princessk says:
    November 27, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Get ready folks! More stuff to look forward too! ENGAGEMENT INTERVIEW COMING UP AT 6PM LONDON TIME……..😄😄😄….I can’t wait, I am SO excited……….

    Reply
  85. happy girl says:
    November 27, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Particularly loved how they walked away with their arms firmly around each other. You could feel the bond and love.

    Reply
  86. curious says:
    November 27, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    She has been losing weight. Just look how thin her legs are.

    I like her engagement ring a lot more than Kate’s big blue. It is much more classy and elegant. As Kate’s engagement ring is practically Diana’s old ring I suppose it was obligatory that Meghan would get something from Diana in her engagement ring, too?

    Reply
  87. electra says:
    November 27, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    I love the way she caresses his hand, like she is telling him “don’t worry baby,everything is fine”

    Reply
  88. The Original Mia says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    The ring is gorgeous as is the sentiment behind it. I love the fact he designed it himself.

    They are gorgeous together and look so ridiculously in love. May they have many happy days together.

    Reply
  89. curious says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Meghan engagement white coat. Nude shoes. She is imitating Kate who wore that white dress for her official engagement photo. And Kate’s eternal nude heels.

    http://i.telegraph.co.uk/multimedia/archive/01783/royal_1783681b.jpg

    Reply
  90. IndifferentCat says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Kate must be seething. Harry is marrying a beautiful, intelligent woman of substance who has achieved highly in her life so far. And they’re getting married exactly when Waity is either an uber preggo or very recently was one… Brexiteers must be pleased on this match too. They desperately need a good relationship with Trumps America to try and stop the economy from tanking and all publicity is good publicity.

    Reply
  91. HeyThere! says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    LOVE IT! I look forward to years of fashion from her! She really delivered here. So beautiful. Her shoes and coat are perfection. He looked excited/nervous here, but the entire world is watching after all. I enjoy her ring A LOT more than the one Kate has. Just my personal taste that I don’t enjoy colored gems in engagement rings/wedding bands.

    I didn’t read all the comments yet but is there a reason they are allowed all the PDA and Will and Kate aren’t? Or is it just their personal choice? Just curious.

    Reply
  92. Princessk says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    WOW! I have just watched the interview, this is going to make the headlines. Meghan is super confident, and spoke more than Harry. She did not tread the shy fiancee route. British people are usually much more reserved but I like the fact that she is not pretending and being absolutely true to herself. The interpretation of this interview will be that Meghan is going to wear the trousers in this relationship. But she is even more clever and impressive than I thought. Her maturity shone through. Lots and lots of things to digest with this interview!

    Reply
  93. Aileen Rosenberg says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    I love the yellow gold ring and hope Megan inspires others. Too many white gold rings. Time for a change.

    Reply
  94. Starlight says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Congratulations to them a very charismatic couple. Clearly want to make a big difference in the world and promote their charitable causes as a team. She was flawless in her interview very normal and down to earth, crossing my fingers she doesn’t adopt some fake posh English accent over time.

    Reply
  95. Mel says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    If I am not mistaken, I have read here that he had fallen in love with her character, “Rachel Zane”. Now it transpires that he had “never heard of her” before that blind date.
    ???

    Ah, who cares. Have fun, everyone. :)

    Reply
    • Princessk says:
      November 27, 2017 at 2:31 pm

      Yes, the many many ‘untruths’ to use Meghan’s own words in the interview, that we have been fed are now unravelling. Harry had NEVER heard of Meghan Markle before he met her. But ‘somebody’ who they did not want to reveal set up a blind date for them….and the rest is history. But watching that interview…..Wow! Meghan is even more amazing than I thought. She is definitely going to be one of the most intelligent people the RF have ever had. I can now see that she is a good actress, because the role she played in Suits is nothing at all how she really is. All I can say is….”Wow! Meghan”….everybody needs to watch the interview. I have watched it twice in two hours. Phew!!!……

      Reply
      • whatever says:
        November 27, 2017 at 2:44 pm

        I may be the only one but I found it annoying how she talked over him in the interview. And the giddiness – I get that she is happy but the school girl giddiness was a bit too much. I preferred the poise that Kate showed in her engagement interview even though she was probably giddy on the inside about marrying the future King and getting Diana’s ring. I hope Meghan can tone down the giddiness for the wedding because if interpitated the wrong way it can be seen as smugness and Brit’s won’t shy away from calling her out on that.

      • Princessk says:
        November 27, 2017 at 2:52 pm

        Well, Americans, especially well educated ones tend not to hide their confidence like British people do. I like the fact that Meghan is her own woman but I am sure that she will learn that the Brits just love ‘self deprecation’, this is something that non British people can only learn over time.

      • Tourmaline says:
        November 27, 2017 at 3:21 pm

        Agree I have never heard her speak before (never seen Suits) and I thought she was SO impressive in this interview.

  96. katie3 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    I wonder who the mutual friend is who introduced them? In the interview Meghan jumped in quickly when Harry alluded to this and said they need to protect her privacy…

    Reply
  97. Bella Dupont says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Will nobody spare a thought for how the Chef must be feeling right now??!! :D :D

    Reply
  98. Burdseyeview says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    as a cynical old brit I was surprised and charmed by th interview – it was very informal and they look genuinely happy and head over heels – iv never seen harry so unguarded as he was in this interview -
    he can be a bit surly with th press. I wish them all th very best n hope theyl be very happy together.

    Reply
  99. Aud says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    This is wonderful. I’m so happy for them! I actually teared up a little. They seem so sweet together.

    Reply
  100. cindyp says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Meghan is such a breath of fresh air compared to Kate; articulate, confident, stylish. I don’t ever remember seeing this kind of genuine affection & chemistry between her & William. This is going to be really interesting.

    Reply
  101. Hiyah says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    They look so happy! I think this is genuine head-over-heels love situation. The yellow gold is her favorite and I think it suits her. It’s unusual and not the cookie cutter white gold. Ok, I’m gonna say it… she looks a bit pregnant. Maybe it’s just the coat tie. Her outfit today was fantastic and I think will outshine Kate in fashion and in personality very quickly. THIS will be the new “people’s princess”. Best wishes to them!

    Reply
  102. Natalia says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    I want to see the skirt or dress underneath the white coat, it being my fave color – dark green (hunter green).

    Reply
  103. Robin says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Why wouldn’t they hold the announcement outside? It was a beautiful setting and the weather wasn’t awful. She looked very nice, until you get to the shoes, which were way too big for her.

    Reply
  104. khaveman says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Both of their eyes give their happiness away – in love! All the best. Lovely ring.

    Reply
  105. Bianca says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    He is a Virgo, she is a Leo, they are not very compatible. She needs to shine, while he is shy…
    In the interview she kept talking over him and holding on to his hand desperately.
    They should have lived toghether for much longer before engagement. Anyway, they seem emotionally smart and reallly connected with each other…
    PS You wouldn’t like her so much if she weren’t Americand and mixed raced. It’s boring to read nothing but praises :)

    Reply
  106. stelly says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Meghan looks so cute! They really look like genuinely nice people. Plus her royal style is going to be so much more fun to follow than Kate’s! I actually think the yellow gold makes it a bit different and gives it a vintage feel.

    Reply
  107. Betsy says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Barack tweeted his and Michelle’s congrats. Effing adorable. This is just the sweet pick me up we need.

    Reply

