“Jennifer Lawrence’s future plans involve buying a farm & milking goats” links

Jennifer Lawrence on her future plans: “I want to get a farm I want to be, like, milking goats.” And something about Doritos too, I bet. [Dlisted]

Disney’s Coco won the holiday weekend box office. [Pajiba]

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s interesting interviewer choice. [LaineyGossip]

The Fug Girls are delightfully freaking out about Prince Harry & Meg. [Go Fug Yourself]

Did Melania Trump want to be FLOTUS? No. Not really. [Jezebel]

I would love it if Olive Garden sued this family. [The Blemish]

Scheana Marie’s ex already has a new love of his life. [Reality Tea]

Behold, the power of Royal Twitter. [Buzzfeed]

Shania Twain’s still got it! [OMG Blog]