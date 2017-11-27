“Jennifer Lawrence’s future plans involve buying a farm & milking goats” links

Jennifer Lawrence on her future plans: “I want to get a farm I want to be, like, milking goats.” And something about Doritos too, I bet. [Dlisted]
Disney’s Coco won the holiday weekend box office. [Pajiba]
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s interesting interviewer choice. [LaineyGossip]
The Fug Girls are delightfully freaking out about Prince Harry & Meg. [Go Fug Yourself]
Did Melania Trump want to be FLOTUS? No. Not really. [Jezebel]
I would love it if Olive Garden sued this family. [The Blemish]
Scheana Marie’s ex already has a new love of his life. [Reality Tea]
Behold, the power of Royal Twitter. [Buzzfeed]
Shania Twain’s still got it! [OMG Blog]
Hey Melania, that makes two of us! Or 63 some odd million of us rather.
What is it about celebrities and wanting to work on a farm? As someone who grew up on a farm, I have mixed thoughts on this. On the one hand, sure, great. Farms are lovely and I completely understand the urge to have that life (and, as someone who hates Southern California, I completely understand the urge to leave that area).
But, also, farms are hard. Goats eat everything and escape and piss off your neighbors. Bugs are everywhere. Barns are messy.
Do they not get it? Or is it some Martha Stewart fantasy? Or, I suppose, they pay people to do all the work in which case they just hang out on their porch and look at the goats? I guess that’s nice.
Farms are nice, except for the part when farmers ship the animals they “love and care for” off to a slaughterhouse to get profit.
Farm girl here and don’t worry, you don’t become “friends” or “love” the animals you slaughter or go to slaughter. Thats predominately in movies or farms where the animals aren’t slaughter for meat, yes CGF those do exist.Farms in the end are food sources, animal wise and crop wise. No one should expect anything else.
I dont think shes necessarily 100% serious about buying a farm. It could just be a euphemism of sorts about wanting a quiter, simpler life.
all about the idyllic pastoral fantasy life.
It’s like women who love to imagine themselves in a 19th century BBC show. Yeah except you’d probably die of disease before age 5 or from childbirth.
As someone whose labor didn’t go as planned (water broke 24 hours before giving birth), without pitocin and medical assistance I would have died on that bed and my sweet daughter probably would have died too.
#yeahnothanks.
I think she grew up on a farm- so she’d know about all that stuff.
She grew up on a farm and her parents own a camp. So it’s not actually strange for her
We have a little farm of sorts at our second home… goats for milk and chickens for eggs, and a bunch of veggies. Even that is a lot of work. But she grew up on a farm, so she knows the life.
It’s cos they don’t wanna be famous and want simple life and they are all ready to be shipped to the farms, but we want them to shine in their overpriced gowns with their overpriced facials and what not. Urgh…
It’s just like Marie Antoinette pretending to be a milkmaid and a shepherdess. The bucolic fantasy of a life very different from one’s own.
Except she grew up on a farm / horse ranch…
Good plan, JLaw. You and the goats can fart and snicker at each other all day long. Then, you and your spirit animals sneak off and vandalize some national monument or other in the morning. It will be beautiful, your best life. Do it.
that vanity fair piece on melania was a trip. the part about her ~supposedly~ telling donald “run or don’t run” just so she wouldn’t have to hear him whine for years to come about a chance he never took… sigh
I’m just her to say I ❤ Shania.
Has anyone here tasted goat milk before, does it taste different than cow’s?
yup. it does. more goaty? I’m not sure how to explain it.
It’s also easier on the tummy for lactose intolerant people as the proteins/sugars are a bit different.
It’s gamier. A bit more earthy. And makes awesome cheese.
I loves me some goat cheese.
she’s from kentucky, so I actually can see her doing and enjoying this.
I know it’s off topic, but since the royal announcement, will this site be just threads about that?
lol, as an american I also am wondering this.
