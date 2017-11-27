“Jennifer Lawrence’s future plans involve buying a farm & milking goats” links
Jennifer Lawrence on her future plans: “I want to get a farm I want to be, like, milking goats.” And something about Doritos too, I bet. [Dlisted]
Disney’s Coco won the holiday weekend box office. [Pajiba]
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s interesting interviewer choice. [LaineyGossip]
The Fug Girls are delightfully freaking out about Prince Harry & Meg. [Go Fug Yourself]
Did Melania Trump want to be FLOTUS? No. Not really. [Jezebel]
I would love it if Olive Garden sued this family. [The Blemish]
Scheana Marie’s ex already has a new love of his life. [Reality Tea]
Behold, the power of Royal Twitter. [Buzzfeed]
Shania Twain’s still got it! [OMG Blog]

22 Responses to ““Jennifer Lawrence’s future plans involve buying a farm & milking goats” links”

  1. Yaara says:
    November 27, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Hey Melania, that makes two of us! Or 63 some odd million of us rather.

    
  2. Diane says:
    November 27, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    What is it about celebrities and wanting to work on a farm? As someone who grew up on a farm, I have mixed thoughts on this. On the one hand, sure, great. Farms are lovely and I completely understand the urge to have that life (and, as someone who hates Southern California, I completely understand the urge to leave that area).

    But, also, farms are hard. Goats eat everything and escape and piss off your neighbors. Bugs are everywhere. Barns are messy.

    Do they not get it? Or is it some Martha Stewart fantasy? Or, I suppose, they pay people to do all the work in which case they just hang out on their porch and look at the goats? I guess that’s nice.

    
  3. Asherah says:
    November 27, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    It’s just like Marie Antoinette pretending to be a milkmaid and a shepherdess. The bucolic fantasy of a life very different from one’s own.

    
  4. Ankhel says:
    November 27, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Good plan, JLaw. You and the goats can fart and snicker at each other all day long. Then, you and your spirit animals sneak off and vandalize some national monument or other in the morning. It will be beautiful, your best life. Do it.

    
  5. ashleesimpsonsnose says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    that vanity fair piece on melania was a trip. the part about her ~supposedly~ telling donald “run or don’t run” just so she wouldn’t have to hear him whine for years to come about a chance he never took… sigh

    
  6. Annika says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    I’m just her to say I ❤ Shania.

    
  7. marc kile says:
    November 27, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Has anyone here tasted goat milk before, does it taste different than cow’s?

    
  8. machalatastic says:
    November 27, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    she’s from kentucky, so I actually can see her doing and enjoying this.

    
  9. CharlieBouquet says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    I know it’s off topic, but since the royal announcement, will this site be just threads about that?

    

