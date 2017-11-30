Prince William hopes Harry will ‘stay out of my fridge’ & ‘stop scrounging my food’

Embed from Getty Images

Prince William headed off to Finland for a keen Brexit Ambassador trip. I have mixed feelings about William as Brexit ambassador still, to this day. On one side, I imagine he gets more done and takes more meetings when he travels solo. On the other side, the whole bloody point of Will and Kate’s keenness to be Brexit ambassadors was that the “job” was basically an exercise in the monarchy’s soft power, doing photo-ops all around Europe and hoping those photo-ops encourage European nations to not completely write off Great Britain. William can’t do those photo-ops alone because (frankly) very few people give a sh-t about JUST William. He needs Kate because we like to talk about her hair, makeup and fashion. All of this to say, I probably wouldn’t have even covered William’s solo trip to Finland if he had not provided a handy quote – on camera – about his brother’s engagement.

“We’re very excited and delighted for them both and wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time… And for me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop him scrounging my food, which he’s done for the last few years. It’s a fantastic process to go through—the engagement and then the buildup to the wedding. They’ve got a lot of happy times ahead of them. I think they’re very caught up in the moment and I wish them all the happiness and success in planning the wedding. I hope it goes really well.”

[From E! News]

Har har. I’ll give him some credit – this was “more real” than Kate’s gritted-teeth mumbling about the engagement. William seems genuinely happy for his younger brother, and why not? William genuinely hates it that people expect him to, like, do things and be a working royal. Now William has someone else to throw under the bus whenever he gets called out on his sh-t. As for the comment about Harry getting in William’s fridge… keep in mind, Harry lives in the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage. Will and Kate spent a total of £5.5 million renovating and redecorating Apartment 1 of Kensington Palace. The reno/redesign included adding a second kitchen to the mansion-within-a-palace, carving out space for Carole Middleton, and redoing all of the bad design choices Kate made initially. They’re also spending millions more to build more office space underneath the apartment, and that work is ongoing. I’m just saying… I doubt Harry really “pops by” Apartment 1 and scrounges for food. I mean, which kitchen does he even use?

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

93 Responses to “Prince William hopes Harry will ‘stay out of my fridge’ & ‘stop scrounging my food’”

  1. Astrid says:
    November 30, 2017 at 9:22 am

    It’s a cute quote but I doubt Harry really scrounges in William’s apartment

    Reply
    • Carrie1 says:
      November 30, 2017 at 3:03 pm

      I don’t. They’re genuinely close. Harry has needed and relied on William emotionally all his life. That’s why I could see Harry scrounging in Williams fridge. Food and kitchen home warmth so he feels he has a home. Not because he can’t feed himself.

      I’m so glad Harry met Meghan and now they’re marrying and in love! They both deserve to be happy and ever since Diana died, I’ve worried about Harry. Losing a mother that young has deep impact no matter who you are.

      Reply
    • Royalsparkle says:
      November 30, 2017 at 3:46 pm

      +1million

      Muddleton once blame Willilnot I am A Prince of parting much with potential l King Henry and friends — then waitie carol middletons exclude PH from charlote christening.

      Reply
  2. Cherrypie32 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 9:25 am

    The man beside William in that bottom pic (sorry didnt read enough of the article to catch his name). The look on his face is epic!!

    Reply
  3. Leela says:
    November 30, 2017 at 9:25 am

    I’m sure he’s happy for him for several reasons. They seem pretty close to me.

    Reply
  4. annabanana says:
    November 30, 2017 at 9:25 am

    He probably thinks comments such as this makes him more relatable. It doesn’t.

    Reply
    • SlightlyAnonny says:
      November 30, 2017 at 9:33 am

      Yeah, maybe it’s the little sibling in me but all I saw was a jerk trying to get in a dig at his brother on his brother’s happy day. So relatable but totally not in a good way. And Harry has always come across as the more socially competent to me. Like, he would have food in his fridge, maybe the British equivalent of frozen pizza but food, and he would know how to get more where William would just stare at an empty fridge in confusion.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      November 30, 2017 at 9:50 am

      I think it’s cute, he’s just busting Harry’s chops a bit.

      Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      November 30, 2017 at 10:31 am

      I agree with you, annabanana. He could have said something that wouldn’t put Harry in a bad light. What do I read from William the Ordinaries comment: he has no filter and made a funny comment to show that Harry could have been unhappily single, desperate and reliant on his brother. The use of word “scrounge” was very bad.
      How about showing some lad’s support, like I’d be happy to teach him some marriage tricks or something? Or now we won’t be able to see each other that often – Harry, forget-me-not!! Not that I think they were close in their adult years. I’ve seen an interview where William didn’t pay attention to Harry on camera when he laughingly joked with him. Harry’s reaction and embarrassment were excruciating to watch. I have a sibling close in age too and we’ve had our share of heartache. I would never do something like that to my sibling.
      I am really happy for Harry now that he has a partner that loves him and is willing to go with all the family drama. He deserves love.

      Reply
      • Jabberwocky says:
        November 30, 2017 at 11:58 am

        Holy projecting.

      • minx says:
        November 30, 2017 at 12:18 pm

        Uh, really?

      • SoulSPA says:
        November 30, 2017 at 1:20 pm

        There are limits to what and how can be shared. The two brothers are public figures and there is a lot of media attention on them. Made up or real drama. I am not projecting at all. Non-verbal cues speak louder than words. Saying this I worked in places where I could not understand more than a few words because of course we can’t speak all languages in the world. When you don’t understand a language and you have to make something out of what is said, you rely on someone interpreting (with simultaneous translation is a lot, lot easier). What you do in addition to listening to the intepretation is that you pay attention to body language. You put together some other cues/details that you might have. You know that you are working in a certain context that again gives you clues about the situation. It’s all about putting together knowledge and clues you observe. How do you think poker people and negotiators manage to do their work? Even when negotiating in a language you master fully? Look at the body language. Not only at work but with “friends” too.

      • Carrie1 says:
        November 30, 2017 at 3:08 pm

        @SoulSPA, great comment.

        I’m over many things in 2017 but in the top 5 is every time someone yells “projecting”. Now when I see it, immediately think the accuser is projecting. Time to retire that particular silencing technique. It’s helpful to others when people share. Shutting down voices is a low Vera tactic.

    • perplexed says:
      November 30, 2017 at 10:37 am

      I think they both tease each other. I saw a clip on Youtube where Harry made fun of William for losing his hair. William didn’t seem offended.

      Reply
    • Sid says:
      November 30, 2017 at 11:02 am

      Not relatable at all. And I say that as the eldest child of three, who occasionally engages in good-natured big sibling-little sibling teasing. Whenever William tries to make a relatable or funny comment regarding his wife, children, or brother, there often seems to be a passive-aggressive undertone.

      Reply
      • Jabberwocky says:
        November 30, 2017 at 12:01 pm

        It’s almost as though…. hold my beer here… being brought up in weird insane circumstances may make relating to “normal” people very hard.
        In the same way I can’t relate to having to follow my mother’s coffin down the street in front of millions of people.

        It’s like when Harry talks about wanting to throw off the shackles of “doing pretty much nothing and getting a tonne of money”. They don’t realise it’s weird.

    • Princessk says:
      November 30, 2017 at 2:38 pm

      William is always turning any reference to Harry into a stupid joke. I am sure the boys love each other but they are both very different and I think that reading between the lines of these jokes William is actually envious of his more extrovert and popular brother who has now managed to hook a very clever, vivacious and sexy woman. William always seems to put Harry down, albeit in a jokey way. Introvert William is probably regretting the fact that he did not make more of an effort with women like Harry, who goes all out for what he wants. During the interview Harry referred to Meghan’s beauty at least three times. It must be wonderful to feel ‘wow’ every time you look at your partners face. We are all attracted to good looking people.

      Reply
  5. Linda says:
    November 30, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I’m sure this is what Bros think, “man! I can’t wait for the cat fight!”

    That’s the narrative that’s being shoves down our throats.

    Reply
  6. Digitial Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    November 30, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I could say something about him and his family scrouging from the tax payer but….

    The Windsor gene’s are really kicking in, in some of those shots he looks like Chuck but he does appear to have started stepping up to the big boy table and is doing more to support his 90 yr old grandmother.

    Reply
  7. Beth says:
    November 30, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Getting married didn’t stop my sister from food shopping in my kitchen. Now she’s divorced and still going through my fridge and cabinets daily

    Reply
  8. The Hench says:
    November 30, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Mr Hench read the royal engagement story in somewhat of a hurry and thought that Prince Harry had gone and got engaged to Mrs Merkel. He said ” I know the Brexit negotiations aren’t going very well but seriously…”

    Reply
  9. WombatNation says:
    November 30, 2017 at 9:52 am

    “Kate’s gritted-teeth mumbling ” FFS, she did no such thing. Stop pitting women and against women. Jeez.

    Reply
  10. Lainey says:
    November 30, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Harry doesn’t pop into the Cams apartment as until recently we were told they couldn’t work because they were in Anmer. If they were there why would they have a full fridge for him to raid and how would they know he was doing it.
    As for the tour he only did 3 engagements yesterday and i’m sure its pretty much the same today. Hardly a hard working tour.
    Kates only stepping up for the end of year. We were told she was now back to the planned schedule she was meant to be doing as a part of stepping up. And yet she can still find time to fit in the engagements she had to cancel when she was sick and still has many days off. And isn’t really doing that much.

    Reply
  11. Jenn says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:25 am

    I thought this was pretty cute. ;)
    Family rummagers are a real thing. I know my younger siblings act like they own my fridge’s contents.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      November 30, 2017 at 1:02 pm

      It was a cute comment. It’s a nice visual that Harry would pop over for food sometimes, gives their life a normal feeling. I used to visit my sister when I was single and she was married and I headed straight for the fridge. LOL

      He seemed very happy for them and even added about the excitement they would have of planning a wedding. My brother would have made a comment of poor guy has to be involved in planning a wedding now. LOL

      Will and Harry are close and love each other. I’m glad they’ve stayed closed. And Harry has said Kate is like a sister to him. So in that family, at least the boys always had each other growing up after Diana died.

      Reply
  12. Who ARE These People? says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Maybe I need to see something nice this morning but he did seem genuinely pleased and thoughtful about his brother’s engagement. And commenting that they’re “all caught up in the moment” – I imagine it was different for him, after having been with Kate on and off and on for so many years.

    Just good-natured ribbing.

    Did you see the floor plan for Harry’s apartment? It’s very basic and NOT large. They must have some massive royal storage lockers somewhere.

    Reply
  13. Becks says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:40 am

    I think its actually a cute quote and he came off very natural when he was saying it. It made me think that if we were able to see William in less rehearsed settings, without so many prepared quotes, we may like him more.

    The “scrounging” thing is back to the roast chicken again. There was a story out over the summer or in the spring about how close Harry was to William and Kate and how he often just popped over to their KP apartment and would snag a bit of whatever Kate was making for dinner, usually roast chicken, a favorite of both William and Harry’s. (I think that’s pretty close to an exact quote, lol.)

    The whole story was ridiculous in how hard it was trying to emphasize that the Wales brothers are “normal.”

    Reply
  14. Hazel says:
    November 30, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I dunno. His comment seemed similar to Kate’s, to me. They both got their talking points; William ad libbed a bit, as he does, & tried to be ‘humorous’.

    Reply
    • perplexed says:
      November 30, 2017 at 10:55 am

      I noticed he said “they’re very caught up in the moment.” That could mean any number of things or it could mean absolutely nothing, but I’m surprised that part of his comment wasn’t dissected.

      I actually thought there was nothing to pick apart in Kate’s statement. Her comment was safe, but also nothing could be read into it.

      Reply
  15. perplexed says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Meghan Markle is known to cook. I thought that was one of her hobbies. Apparently, she’s a foodie and that was incorporated into the character she plays on Suits.

    I thought the comment about the refrigerator could have been a compliment to her cooking skills. Obviously, women shouldn’t be confined to cooking blah blah blah, but my mind did wander over to MM’s comments about appreciating good food and making it.

    Did Charles and Diana ever comment on Andrew and Fergie? Everyone made it sound like Diana and Fergie were best friends, and we know what happened there…

    Reply
    • Citresse says:
      November 30, 2017 at 1:42 pm

      Charles and Diana had ski trips with Andrew and Fergie. At one point (when Fergie was viewed as a breath of fresh air) it was rumoured Charles asked Diana why she couldn’t be more like Fergie?
      Looking back, it wasn’t the nicest thing to say given what happened with Fergie.

      Reply
  16. cas says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:26 am

    William didn’t lose his looks – he lost his hair. It happens, and it does alter your appearance quite considerably. When Diana married Charles it really seemed as if she had won the lottery, but then all the stuff came out later, and now I just feel sorry for the people marrying into the royal family. I looked at Meghan’s nice house in Canada where she lived with her dogs, and I’m wondering, does she know what she’s doing, giving up her freedom…?

    Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      November 30, 2017 at 12:20 pm

      I think starting from our storybooks, young boys and girls are taught to marry for love. My the time teenage-hood comes around, boys are re-programmed to be more practical about who to marry. Sleep with the girl you are horny about but choose a woman that either adds value to the family (rich) or makes your life easier (in a low pressure job to take care of the kids, your home) AND is good looking.

      For teenage girls, the love programming continues. Only have sex if you are in love. Marry for love not looks or money. Because apparently there is only one man in the world that is your love match! And how does one separate love from lust? Why are other aspects of the man, your sacrifices etc irrelevant?

      Reply
      • graymatters says:
        November 30, 2017 at 2:45 pm

        I’m telling my newly-independent sons to look for love. It makes all the inevitable crises bearable and the problems fixable. And you make the dogs jealous which, in our (my husband and mine) case, is pretty damn funny.

        I’m telling my 23-year-old daughter to also look for love but to first concentrate on establishing her career so that she’s better able to integrate her love interest’s life into hers.

        And if you really like the storybooks listen to disney soundtracks. It’s fun and doesn’t shortchange your life.

    • perplexed says:
      November 30, 2017 at 12:33 pm

      I don’t think he lost all of his looks, but even his face looks different from what it did at 21.

      I do think he as a really good physique though.

      Reply
      • Jayna says:
        November 30, 2017 at 1:35 pm

        His face is different. His whole face didn’t fill out, but the bottom half of his face filled out, which gives him a much different look than when younger in college. Whereas, Harry just looks like a little bit older version of himself when he was in his 20s.

        And I agree, William has always had a nice body with great legs. Harry is also blessed in that regard. Harry was blessed in the personality department more than William was, though, as far as being extroverted.

  17. HoustonGrl says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:29 am

    “I think they’re really caught up in the moment…”

    Reply
  18. ally says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Remember when William was the handsome Prince? I just googled young photos of him and oh boy did he age horribly. Poor Kate. Although she’s got the tax payer’s money to make staring at his balding pate and buck teeth for the rest of her life worth it…

    Reply
  19. Betsy says:
    November 30, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Anyone have an ID on that dress the First Lady of Finland is wearing? Internet is no help.

    Reply
  20. Tess says:
    November 30, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Gosh Will is so distasteful. He almost sounds bitter? Idk. One of the of things I enjoyed about the Harry/Meghan interview is how much she supported him. She held his hand in both of hers and talked about wanting to work with him and included the commonwealth. I feel like both Will and Harry were emotionally stunted from their childhood trauma, but whereas William found a person (and family) to sort of indulge him, Harry has found someone more mature who will actually support him in personal growth. He seemed almost shy and she seemed so reassuring, but idk that’s just what I saw.

    Reply
  21. Scarlett says:
    November 30, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Bill just sounds like his usual insufferable jerk self to me.

    Reply
  22. Maude says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    British humor guys, it’s just British humor.

    Reply
  23. Carrie1 says:
    November 30, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Observation: siblings of parents who treated each other badly, whether divorced or not, it’s not uncommon for siblings to be affected to the point where they polarize against each other, each identifying with the other parent, whichever parent they are closer to in temperament for instance.

    So, for William, I see and hear Diana’s disdain for Charles. I’ve read that Harry is close to Charles. Closer than William? I dunno. But now I’m looking a bit to Harry as feeling like Charles must have. I dunno, guessing, something that’s occurred to me is all.

    Also, I feel sympathy for William and Kate because they had so much responsibility to meet in life and their marriage and no allowance for failing. I think Kate loves him but I’m not sure he loves her in the same way …. I wish he did. Harry seems to have found a true love he is embracing and William never really got that chance. Or he did but it was denied him for whatever reason.

    I just see Diana and Charles in William and Harry and their relationship.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment