Prince William hopes Harry will ‘stay out of my fridge’ & ‘stop scrounging my food’

Prince William headed off to Finland for a keen Brexit Ambassador trip. I have mixed feelings about William as Brexit ambassador still, to this day. On one side, I imagine he gets more done and takes more meetings when he travels solo. On the other side, the whole bloody point of Will and Kate’s keenness to be Brexit ambassadors was that the “job” was basically an exercise in the monarchy’s soft power, doing photo-ops all around Europe and hoping those photo-ops encourage European nations to not completely write off Great Britain. William can’t do those photo-ops alone because (frankly) very few people give a sh-t about JUST William. He needs Kate because we like to talk about her hair, makeup and fashion. All of this to say, I probably wouldn’t have even covered William’s solo trip to Finland if he had not provided a handy quote – on camera – about his brother’s engagement.

“We’re very excited and delighted for them both and wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time… And for me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop him scrounging my food, which he’s done for the last few years. It’s a fantastic process to go through—the engagement and then the buildup to the wedding. They’ve got a lot of happy times ahead of them. I think they’re very caught up in the moment and I wish them all the happiness and success in planning the wedding. I hope it goes really well.”

Har har. I’ll give him some credit – this was “more real” than Kate’s gritted-teeth mumbling about the engagement. William seems genuinely happy for his younger brother, and why not? William genuinely hates it that people expect him to, like, do things and be a working royal. Now William has someone else to throw under the bus whenever he gets called out on his sh-t. As for the comment about Harry getting in William’s fridge… keep in mind, Harry lives in the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage. Will and Kate spent a total of £5.5 million renovating and redecorating Apartment 1 of Kensington Palace. The reno/redesign included adding a second kitchen to the mansion-within-a-palace, carving out space for Carole Middleton, and redoing all of the bad design choices Kate made initially. They’re also spending millions more to build more office space underneath the apartment, and that work is ongoing. I’m just saying… I doubt Harry really “pops by” Apartment 1 and scrounges for food. I mean, which kitchen does he even use?

