Angelina Jolie on why she started acting: ‘I wanted to help my mom with bills’

Angelina Jolie took part in The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter Podcast, an annual podcast for long-form interviews with some of the actors, directors, writers and producers who will likely be nominated during the awards season. Jolie has made no secret of the fact that she really wants First They Killed My Father to be nominated for Best Foreign Film. She’s been openly campaigning and hustling for the movie for months already. But I think she’s found an interesting balance – even though we’ve seen a lot of her, it doesn’t feel like she’s been in our faces constantly, and she hasn’t been giving a ton of in-depth personal interviews. Anyway, you can hear the podcast here. Some highlights, from E! News:

Her wild-child behavior: “I love that the whole world knows I lived with somebody at 14, like that somehow is relevant. It sounds weirder than it was, I think. I always made very strong choices. I was always very strong-willed. I didn’t blend in very well. All of those things… I think I’m still a bit like that. And I don’t know… I see that same wild in my children in that sense of wanting to kind of break barriers. I see them finding something very strong and needing to go their own way, and it’s against what society’s norms are. And I think that’s wonderful and I think that’s the thing that eventually makes for change. But of course it needs to be directed and ya know when you’re young it can get you in a lot of trouble and it can be self-destructed and it can be just chaotic. When it finds purpose it can be fantastic. It can be something that then guides you. A sense of wild and a sense of unconventional is I think something I always embrace and try to continue to embrace.”

Dating life in her teens: “To be very honest, my mother knew that when I turned 14, I was gonna start dating and she felt, knowing me, that she wanted it to be on my terms in my room and under her roof. In a way that was safer and where I could feel in control. And it was actually a very smart choice because I didn’t date again until I got married [to Jonny Lee Miller].”

Why she started acting at first: “I think you want to figure out who you are and… There are a lot that’s not in my nature to be an actor. And I’m very happy, very lucky, and very fortunate. I realized how much it was for my mother when she passed away because I felt very differently about it as soon as she was gone. I think when I started acting it was a job. I wanted to help my mom with bills. It was a creative job. Something you get to explore different times in history, different people, different sides of yourself, learn different skills so it’s a wonderful job to have as you grow, as you learn as a person. But you’re also not those people, and you’re young and you don’t know exactly who you are and yet you also get a microphone in front of your face and you’re 17, 18, people asking for your opinions and you haven’t formed those yet and you shouldn’t form them yet, completely.”

She was close to giving up acting after splitting with Jonny: “It’s so hard to explain yourself when you’re still a mystery to yourself. Again, I think I’ve always been in this kind of struggle with being an actor, or being public. It never answered everything for me. It wasn’t suddenly I got to act and then why would I make choices? I make choices because I still wasn’t me. I still wasn’t feeling a complete and whole as a person. After Gia, I separated from Jonny and I separated amicably and we’re still very close friends but we were young and I was moving to New York. There’s life to be lived and we needed some space to do so and help each other grow. So I moved to New York on my own, didn’t know anybody and got an apartment and started to go to NYU. I thought I had expressed what I could and wanted to figure out who else I was. I was ready to kind of have a different life. I had grown up, ya know, Hollywood and New York but mainly Hollywood. I’d done what everybody said you should do, become an actor, this is what should make you happy right? People tell you if you look good enough, if you have money, if you have success, if you’re an actor, this is… these are all the things that should make a person happy, I was miserable. I was completely unhappy.”

Why she wrote ‘By the Sea’ for herself and Brad: “We had met working together and we worked together well…I wanted us to do some serious work together…I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate. In some ways it was, and in some ways we learned some things. But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on and it wasn’t because of the film. It was something that we were dealing…things happen for different reasons, and things…why did I write that exact piece? Why did we feel that way when we made it? I’m not sure… My life has been… I’ve had many, many extraordinary very fortunate things happen and it’s also been many things over the years that had been challenging. So that wasn’t a particular time when I wrote it…I had my mastectomy right before I had Unbroken. Over the span of that decade, I did lose my mother. I did have my mastectomy, and I did then have an ovarian cancer scare and have that surgery as well, and other things of course that happened in life that you go through. A piece of art can be something that’s healing or something that’s difficult. I don’t know. I’m glad we did that film because we did explore something together. Whatever it was maybe it didn’t solve certain things, but we did communicate something that needed to be communicated to each other.”