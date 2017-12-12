GOTV Alabama: just a reminder, Roy Moore is a homophobe, a bigot & a pedophile

Today is Election Day in Alabama. The special election for the Senate seat – the seat abandoned by Jeff Sessions in his quest to become the Attorney General KKKeebler Elf – in Alabama has become one of the biggest national news stories of the year. It was probably always going to be a national story because it’s the biggest special election of the year, but the campaign took on a life of its own when Republican Roy Moore was outed as a pedophile and child molester. Vote Doug Jones today, Alabamians!
Anyway, Roy Moore went dark over the weekend, which is unusual for a candidate the weekend before election day. Reportedly, he traveled to Pennsylvania to watch the Army vs. Navy football game. Moore has been largely MIA in the last weeks of his campaign, although he did make one last push, and it was clear why he thought going MIA would be a preferable campaign tactic: he is awful, his wife is awful and his surrogates are awful. Here’s Roy Moore’s wife Kayla – the same woman he “noticed” when she was, like, 15 years old – telling “them” that she and her husband are fine with Jews because they have a Jewish lawyer, y’all!
Kayla Moore, wife of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, accuses media of painting couple as anti-Semitic. pic.twitter.com/Vcczj6pNPv
— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 12, 2017
I mean… no. No no no.
Kayla Moore: “We know a Jew.”
Jews: pic.twitter.com/DAA1JzDBSH
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 12, 2017
And here’s Roy Moore praising Vladimir Putin, saying Putin is “more akin to me than I know,” then speaking Russian. My God.
WATCH, SHARE, and stay until the very end where Roy Moore starts speaking Russian fluently after praising Putin.
Then, watch again, share again, and repeat. pic.twitter.com/r3jAoOrwOM
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 11, 2017
And here’s a pro-Trump, pro-GOP PAC campaign video in which they literally sent a 12-year-old girl in to interview Roy Moore. Skip ahead to 2:30 to see it.
And finally, it occurred to me as I was watching my favorite liberal media shows last night that if Roy Moore wins – which is very likely – Donald Trump will consider it a personal victory for his administration. Trump will then reward “his side” by firing Robert Mueller. I think that will happen this week. Stay tuned.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Will trump really fire mueller? Wouldn’t that be really bad for him…isn’t that what Nixon tried to do before he finally gave in and resigned
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s whining about the investigation on Twitter this morning. And we no longer have Republicans like Hamilton Fish, Tom Railsback, Caldwell Butler, Lawrence Hogan, Howard Baker and Ed Brooke in Congress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would he really dumb enough to do that??? Would that even be legal? How can he fire someone who is investigating him??
Who appointed Muller originally? This whole situation is hella sketch and shit is about to go down!!
P.S. Fu*k Roy Moore and those who are backwards and racist from that God forsaken state. I used to live on the TN/AL border. Never met so many uneducated, racist, homophobic people in my life (on both sides). Obviously those type of ppl can be anywhere but let me tell ya, they seem to be everywhere down there. And out and proud of it too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been really worried that he’s just been waiting for the polls to close in Alabama to fire Mueller.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is the logic of sending a twelve-year-old to interview him?! “See, he’s not a child molester! Here he is totally sitting with a child and not even molesting her a little bit, so all those other women must be lying! Vote Moore!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
America 2017: where people were so mad a black guy was president for 8 years that they will appoint and elect every piece of trash that is white and evangelical
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly this. It makes me so sad. And scared. And I’m not even american.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But, guys, he has a jewish lawyer!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m in Alabama and having major anxiety, I keep telling myself Moore is probably going to win so don’t get my hopes up, but it’s hard. The same feelings from the presidential election are coming up, we cannot put another sexual abuser in office who has no idea what he’s doing. There are signs for Jones all over the place, truly I’m seeing 1 Moore for every 50 to 75 Jones, so I do think there’s a chance. Y’all send us good vibes, prayers, juju, and whatever else you can muster up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alabamian here! I’ve seen Doug Jones signs all over the place too. I’m trying not to get my hopes up. My FB feed is full of DJ supporters, so I’m feeling very positive. Fingers and toes crossed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So how many Republicans does Vladimir Putin own? Just curious.
Burning all the Palo Santo, chanting, doing all sorts of witchcraft today. C’mon, Alabama, send Jones to the senate! Alabamian CBs, all the good vibes to you. I know no one is optimistic about this but I refuse to give up before the polls are even open. I have hope, so there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Russian speaking is creepy. Why are all these GOP Trumpanzees connected to Putin? How long has Russia been infiltrating our government?
Report this comment as spam or abuse