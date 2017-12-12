GOTV Alabama: just a reminder, Roy Moore is a homophobe, a bigot & a pedophile

Embed from Getty Images

Today is Election Day in Alabama. The special election for the Senate seat – the seat abandoned by Jeff Sessions in his quest to become the Attorney General KKKeebler Elf – in Alabama has become one of the biggest national news stories of the year. It was probably always going to be a national story because it’s the biggest special election of the year, but the campaign took on a life of its own when Republican Roy Moore was outed as a pedophile and child molester. Vote Doug Jones today, Alabamians!

Anyway, Roy Moore went dark over the weekend, which is unusual for a candidate the weekend before election day. Reportedly, he traveled to Pennsylvania to watch the Army vs. Navy football game. Moore has been largely MIA in the last weeks of his campaign, although he did make one last push, and it was clear why he thought going MIA would be a preferable campaign tactic: he is awful, his wife is awful and his surrogates are awful. Here’s Roy Moore’s wife Kayla – the same woman he “noticed” when she was, like, 15 years old – telling “them” that she and her husband are fine with Jews because they have a Jewish lawyer, y’all!

Kayla Moore, wife of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, accuses media of painting couple as anti-Semitic. pic.twitter.com/Vcczj6pNPv — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 12, 2017

I mean… no. No no no.

Kayla Moore: “We know a Jew.”

Jews: pic.twitter.com/DAA1JzDBSH — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 12, 2017

And here’s Roy Moore praising Vladimir Putin, saying Putin is “more akin to me than I know,” then speaking Russian. My God.

WATCH, SHARE, and stay until the very end where Roy Moore starts speaking Russian fluently after praising Putin.

Then, watch again, share again, and repeat. pic.twitter.com/r3jAoOrwOM — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 11, 2017

And here’s a pro-Trump, pro-GOP PAC campaign video in which they literally sent a 12-year-old girl in to interview Roy Moore. Skip ahead to 2:30 to see it.

And finally, it occurred to me as I was watching my favorite liberal media shows last night that if Roy Moore wins – which is very likely – Donald Trump will consider it a personal victory for his administration. Trump will then reward “his side” by firing Robert Mueller. I think that will happen this week. Stay tuned.

