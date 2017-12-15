Barack Obama wore a Santa hat & a leather jacket to pass out gifts to children

I’ve been trying to get into the Christmas spirit, but this week has been a massive downer. I’ve been looking for ways to spread cheer and goodwill instead of just sitting around and feeling sick to my stomach as I write endlessly about horrific rapes and sexual abuses and assaults. Maybe getting a Christmas kitten will help (sidenote: I’m going to get my Christmas kitten this weekend, hopefully!). Maybe this will help too: Barack Obama in a Santa hat, handing out gifts to kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington.

There is literally nothing better than watching kids go absolutely crazy when they see President Obama. I would act like this too, if Obama walked into the room in a leather jacket and a Santa hat, looking like Cool Black Jesus Santa. I would faint. I would scream and fall to the ground. My God, I miss him. When he posed with all of the kids, this magnificent man had a baby on his lap. Look at these kids!!!

Does this get you into the Christmas spirit?? It’s certainly helping me.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

17 Responses to “Barack Obama wore a Santa hat & a leather jacket to pass out gifts to children”

  1. Annaloo. says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:44 am

    This. I love him. And the clip of Joe Biden consoling Meghan Mccain gave me hope for civility…

    Reply
  2. third ginger says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Lovely and painful. Just turned off Orange Load’s speech to FBI graduates. God help us!!

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:50 am

    I just gave my husband Pete Souza’s Obama book, for his birthday. For those who don’t know Souza was the official White House photographer, and the book has 8 years of wonderful photographs. It’s both beautiful, sad and infuriating to see these pictures…but worth it.

    Reply
  4. Lilith says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:50 am

    What a sweet man.

    I am getting a kitten too! Merry Christmas!

    Reply
  5. Laughysaphy says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Those kids going crazy seeing him is so amazing. Love him and miss his compassionate leadership every day.

    Reply
  6. Tiffany says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:51 am

    I might be down but I am going to do what I can to lift the spirit of someone else. I just read about the kid who lost his family in the massacre in Sutherland Springs and he will still be hospitalized thru the holiday and is asking for holiday cards so I am going to send him one.

    I am also gonna look up some other things as well.

    This year man, just…I am tired.

    Reply
  7. dumbledork says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Love it!!! At least one good story today, thank you!!!

    Reply
  8. Renee2 says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:52 am

    These are KIDS losing their minds over a POLITICIAN. Let’s think about that for a minute.

    Reply
  9. TheOtherOne says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:55 am

    I miss him. We will become that country again. We just have to fight harder.

    Reply
  10. Shelley says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Guess Megan Kelly will have a meltdown
    Santa is white

    Reply
  11. HK9 says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Every time I see his face, all I think is ‘if only he could come back’. sigh.

    Reply
  12. Nicole says:
    December 15, 2017 at 11:02 am

    OBAMA AND KIDS.
    *sobs quietly*

    Reply

