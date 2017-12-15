Barack Obama wore a Santa hat & a leather jacket to pass out gifts to children

Embed from Getty Images

I’ve been trying to get into the Christmas spirit, but this week has been a massive downer. I’ve been looking for ways to spread cheer and goodwill instead of just sitting around and feeling sick to my stomach as I write endlessly about horrific rapes and sexual abuses and assaults. Maybe getting a Christmas kitten will help (sidenote: I’m going to get my Christmas kitten this weekend, hopefully!). Maybe this will help too: Barack Obama in a Santa hat, handing out gifts to kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington.

Here’s some Christmas cheer: check out @BarackObama surprising kids at the Boys and Girls Club. #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/RR0EOxSU8R — Katie Hill (@KatieMHill) December 14, 2017

There is literally nothing better than watching kids go absolutely crazy when they see President Obama. I would act like this too, if Obama walked into the room in a leather jacket and a Santa hat, looking like Cool Black Jesus Santa. I would faint. I would scream and fall to the ground. My God, I miss him. When he posed with all of the kids, this magnificent man had a baby on his lap. Look at these kids!!!

There's no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities. Great to hear from young people at the Boys & Girls Club in DC today. pic.twitter.com/FSJkj1qwg9 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 14, 2017

Does this get you into the Christmas spirit?? It’s certainly helping me.

