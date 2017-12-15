Barack Obama wore a Santa hat & a leather jacket to pass out gifts to children

I’ve been trying to get into the Christmas spirit, but this week has been a massive downer. I’ve been looking for ways to spread cheer and goodwill instead of just sitting around and feeling sick to my stomach as I write endlessly about horrific rapes and sexual abuses and assaults. Maybe getting a Christmas kitten will help (sidenote: I’m going to get my Christmas kitten this weekend, hopefully!). Maybe this will help too: Barack Obama in a Santa hat, handing out gifts to kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington.
Here’s some Christmas cheer: check out @BarackObama surprising kids at the Boys and Girls Club. #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/RR0EOxSU8R
— Katie Hill (@KatieMHill) December 14, 2017
There is literally nothing better than watching kids go absolutely crazy when they see President Obama. I would act like this too, if Obama walked into the room in a leather jacket and a Santa hat, looking like Cool Black Jesus Santa. I would faint. I would scream and fall to the ground. My God, I miss him. When he posed with all of the kids, this magnificent man had a baby on his lap. Look at these kids!!!
There's no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities. Great to hear from young people at the Boys & Girls Club in DC today. pic.twitter.com/FSJkj1qwg9
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 14, 2017
Does this get you into the Christmas spirit?? It’s certainly helping me.
This. I love him. And the clip of Joe Biden consoling Meghan Mccain gave me hope for civility…
Lovely and painful. Just turned off Orange Load’s speech to FBI graduates. God help us!!
I just gave my husband Pete Souza’s Obama book, for his birthday. For those who don’t know Souza was the official White House photographer, and the book has 8 years of wonderful photographs. It’s both beautiful, sad and infuriating to see these pictures…but worth it.
Minx,
Do you follow Souza on Instagram and Twitter. The shade he has been throwing can protect us from the sun for years.
Oh, yes I do! I ❤️ Souza.
I gave it to myself for my birthday. Wonderful!😍😍😍😍😍 And his IG is wicked!!😁😁😁
I love him. I tweeted him like every week asking for an Obama book for months. He actually responded to me when the news of his book dropped.
I have the special edition of the book. Its the best thing I own currently
What a sweet man.
I am getting a kitten too! Merry Christmas!
Those kids going crazy seeing him is so amazing. Love him and miss his compassionate leadership every day.
I might be down but I am going to do what I can to lift the spirit of someone else. I just read about the kid who lost his family in the massacre in Sutherland Springs and he will still be hospitalized thru the holiday and is asking for holiday cards so I am going to send him one.
I am also gonna look up some other things as well.
This year man, just…I am tired.
Love it!!! At least one good story today, thank you!!!
These are KIDS losing their minds over a POLITICIAN. Let’s think about that for a minute.
I miss him. We will become that country again. We just have to fight harder.
Guess Megan Kelly will have a meltdown
Santa is white
Every time I see his face, all I think is ‘if only he could come back’. sigh.
OBAMA AND KIDS.
*sobs quietly*
