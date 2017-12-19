Track Palin’s arrest was crazy, he assaulted his father & called the cops ‘peasants’

Embed from Getty Images

Over the weekend, Track Palin was arrested for the second time in two years on charges of domestic violence. In 2016, Track admitted to hitting his girlfriend with a closed fist, and his mother Sarah Palin said it was all Obama’s fault. At first, we didn’t know the details of Track Palin’s domestic violence arrest, and I honestly assumed that he had assaulted another woman or a girlfriend yet again. As it turns out, the story was a hell of a lot crazier than that.

Sarah Palin’s oldest son allegedly broke into his parents’ house and beat his dad bloody until cops showed up and busted him … TMZ has learned. According to an affidavit by the arresting officer, Sarah called police in Wasilla, Alaska Saturday saying her son, Track, was “freaking out” and on “some type of medication.” As cops were responding, they got an update that Track had broken through a window at the Palin house and was assaulting his father, Todd. Upon arriving, cops say they found Todd fleeing in a vehicle and bleeding from the face … with Track still inside. While trying to subdue him, the officer says Track called the cops “peasants” and told them to drop their guns. Eventually, they arrested him and got the full story. According to Todd, he and Track got into a heated argument earlier in the night about picking up his son’s truck. Todd told Track not to come since he’d been drinking and was on pain meds, but Track came anyway. Todd told cops that he had armed himself with a pistol and was prepared to “protect his family.” That’s when Track busted through the window, disarmed his dad and started pounding on his head … before Todd was able to escape. As we reported … Track was arrested on 3 separate charges related to domestic violence. It’s the 2nd time in two years he’s been busted for similar cases.

Alcohol and pain meds? Sure, Jan. My initial thought was “isn’t meth a huge thing in Alaska?” but then I thought about the opioid crisis and how people a lot like the Palins are downing hydrocodone pills like Tic Tacs (60 Minutes did a big thing about it on Sunday’s episode too). So what I’m saying is that sure, I’ll believe Track was on “pain meds.” What I question is how he got those pain meds and why he was taking them and why, for the love of God, was he allowed to keep his guns even after his arrest last year? Here’s part of the police affidavit from the LA Times’ FOIA request:

Scary details from the Track Palin domestic violence arrest. Police say he beat up his dad, Todd, and that Sarah Palin called 911. We have the police affidavit. https://t.co/w2Pn9Z9Xic pic.twitter.com/lczdkVuihG — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) December 18, 2017

And here’s the chaser:

