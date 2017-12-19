Track Palin’s arrest was crazy, he assaulted his father & called the cops ‘peasants’

Over the weekend, Track Palin was arrested for the second time in two years on charges of domestic violence. In 2016, Track admitted to hitting his girlfriend with a closed fist, and his mother Sarah Palin said it was all Obama’s fault. At first, we didn’t know the details of Track Palin’s domestic violence arrest, and I honestly assumed that he had assaulted another woman or a girlfriend yet again. As it turns out, the story was a hell of a lot crazier than that.
Sarah Palin’s oldest son allegedly broke into his parents’ house and beat his dad bloody until cops showed up and busted him … TMZ has learned. According to an affidavit by the arresting officer, Sarah called police in Wasilla, Alaska Saturday saying her son, Track, was “freaking out” and on “some type of medication.”
As cops were responding, they got an update that Track had broken through a window at the Palin house and was assaulting his father, Todd. Upon arriving, cops say they found Todd fleeing in a vehicle and bleeding from the face … with Track still inside.
While trying to subdue him, the officer says Track called the cops “peasants” and told them to drop their guns. Eventually, they arrested him and got the full story.
According to Todd, he and Track got into a heated argument earlier in the night about picking up his son’s truck. Todd told Track not to come since he’d been drinking and was on pain meds, but Track came anyway. Todd told cops that he had armed himself with a pistol and was prepared to “protect his family.” That’s when Track busted through the window, disarmed his dad and started pounding on his head … before Todd was able to escape.
As we reported … Track was arrested on 3 separate charges related to domestic violence. It’s the 2nd time in two years he’s been busted for similar cases.
[From TMZ]
http://www.tmz.com/2017/12/18/track-palin-arrested-attacked-father-sarah-palin-called-cops/
Alcohol and pain meds? Sure, Jan. My initial thought was “isn’t meth a huge thing in Alaska?” but then I thought about the opioid crisis and how people a lot like the Palins are downing hydrocodone pills like Tic Tacs (60 Minutes did a big thing about it on Sunday’s episode too). So what I’m saying is that sure, I’ll believe Track was on “pain meds.” What I question is how he got those pain meds and why he was taking them and why, for the love of God, was he allowed to keep his guns even after his arrest last year? Here’s part of the police affidavit from the LA Times’ FOIA request:
Scary details from the Track Palin domestic violence arrest. Police say he beat up his dad, Todd, and that Sarah Palin called 911. We have the police affidavit. https://t.co/w2Pn9Z9Xic pic.twitter.com/lczdkVuihG
— Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) December 18, 2017
And here’s the chaser:
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) December 18, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Read the arrest documents last night, and I wasn’t surprised. This family was always messy to the nth degree. There’s no way in hell Track should have been driving under the influence. He’s lucky he didn’t kill someone.
And amazingly he was not “accidentally” shot dead by the police.
I noticed that. I wonder why. Hmmm.
When does this become bad parenting and not Obama’s fault?
A black mark on McCain will always be introducing these Wasilla Hillbillies to the national stage.
He’s a product of his dumb, grifting parents. Typical Republicans who shift blame onto everyone else.
I read the arrest report yesterday and the “peasants” thing made me laugh out loud. This family…Dysfunctional with a capital D, JFC. Dad having to greet his son at the door with a gun pointed at him. And son turning it back on him. Yikes.
As for the “medication,” do opioids really make people violently unhinged like he was? To me it seemed more meth-y in nature.
I’ve taken them after back surgery. Never felt violent, although they can make you really irritable after a few days on them. They make some people hyper and some people groggy. I think the alcohol, or whatever else he’s mixing with the pills, is really dangerous. He has a violent nature that is probably exacerbated by whatever poisons he’s ingesting.
Yeah, more methy. Love how that guy Ken posted that article next to her comments about black protesters
You know it was bad for Sarah to call the cops. Something tells me she’d prefer to keep family drama out of the press. Breaking through a window to attack his father? Yep, meth. That stuff is scary.
The whole “protect his family” thing…Todd, you could have protected your family by raising your kids better.
Seriously.
I’m no fan of tracks parents, but sometimes you can’t blame the parents for how their child ends up. I’ve know people who had wonderful unbringings with kind and supportive parents, and they still turned out awful.
Sometimes you can’t blame the parents & if they were good parents. These two have been horrific parents & purposefully raised privileged, violent children. If Sarah Palin can blame Obama for her son beating his girlfriend, then we can blame her & her husband for raising them.
Is this the kid that was in the army? If so, my first thought was some sort of PTSD mixed with medication/alcohol. And also, how on earth did Palin blame Obama originally?
The kid was in the Army as punishment for some crime in lieu of prison. His job was chauffeuring officers around. No combat. No excuses.
IIRC, Palin blamed Obama for his “lack of focus” on veterans’ healthcare. As if she gave a rat’s ass. Lol.
You’re right about his job. The son of a sitting governor, and a dumbass problem child at that, would have spent his time in bubble wrap and never would have left base.
By most accounts his PTSD is questionable. And his issues started way before he was in the Army. He was in the service because he was given a choice of military or jail for several arrests while he was still in high school.
He messed with the brakes on a bunch of school buses. This kid is messed up in the head.
He drained the coolant from the buses. The blocks cracked in the freezing weather. Thousands of $$$ in repairs/replacements. Jail or the Army. Sarah milked the Army thing for all it was worth-patriotism and all that.
So he’s basically a psychopath. Wonder if hes ever abused animals.
Hmmm, it will be interesting to see how this ends up being Obama’s fault again.
Just when I was starting to forgive John McCain
Whether it’s opioids or meth he’s abusing a substance and needs rehab. It always amuses me when white people interact with the police-no black man would be alive after that interaction and calling the cops ‘peasants’. If anyone wonders if the cops treat people differently-here’s an example.
I can’t laugh at this. She was an absolute idiot to bring Obama into the first time (but she is an absolute idiot, so…). I have a family member with a serious drug problem and when they come to the house like that, you have no idea what can happen. Things easily spiral out of control. Definitely sounds like meth to me.
You’re right, it is easy to laugh but I can’t imagine how harrowing it must be to end up in an armed standoff with your own child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if some of their younger children were in the house with them?
Marlene makes a good point & I wonder how many times they have NOT called the police on Track. The guy beats people, has a drug problem, has guns & is allowed to keep doing this cuz no one holds him accountable. They are victims of his BUT they are allowing him to run around & victimize others. I am sure he was abusing people while under their care as a minor too. I have no sympathy for them raising this loaded gun, putting bullets in him, using their influence to get him out of trouble, egging him on & then telling society to feel sorry for them. I hope they focus on making the dv charge stuck so he can’t legally have guns anymore & goes into treatment unlike the last time he did this. (please tell me Alaska doesn’t allow dv perps to have guns).
I don’t laugh at the circumstances, but I 1000% laugh at the hypocrisy of that entire family.
Exactly. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, but if Palin had a grain of humility in her body, she’d go away and not criticize others. But she doesn’t, so she won’t.
I’m sorry to say, but I blame the parents. Both of her kids (does she have more kids?) Are messed.
Sarah has 5 kids. The oldest two are a mess.
lol she has 5 kids. Willow and Piper are the younger daughters, then Trig is the one with down syndrome.
Besides the fact that his parents are total duds, I feel like track has some sort of undiagnosed mental issue, plus substance abuse issues.
And Bristol is another story…lots of teens with great parents get pregnant too…I think it has something to do with their religious upbringing
Oh, p.s. So he disarmed his dad? The gun did not save him? Interesting. My husband insists I have a gun, but I have my doubts as to if I would be able to get too or use it in an emergency
He “insists” you have a gun? uhhhhhhhhh yikes.
I have long maintained that arming yourself or responding with a gun is likely to make a bad situation even worse (especially in a crowd). I’m just an idiot, according to the right wing gun nuts.
That’s why you need to learn how to use it. A gun is completely useless without lessons and shooting practice. If you have one, for you safety and sanity learn how to use, it or chances are disgustingly good it will be used on you. Find a shooting range today.
Esmom- you follow stats & facts. A gun is your home is more likely to be used against you, no matter how many times you’ve been on a driving range. I am SURE that Todd Palin knows how to use a gun, has shot them many times & his still could have been used to kill him & his wife that night.
MC2- Those stats are misleading. A lot of the deaths are made up of suicides and injuries/deaths by accidents. It’s not that people are breaking into homes and using your gun against you all the time. As Odetta mentions below, Todd may have been reluctant to shoot Track. Had it been a stranger or someone else? Probably would have been a different story.
Bleeding heart liberal here, BTW. I just grew up around guns and see their value. I also believe it should be much harder to get a gun, which would help cut down on accidents
I would imagine his father was reluctant to shoot his own son and thats why track disarmed him
Agreed. If it were a stranger he may not have hesitated long enough for Track to get close to him.
I don’t get the arming yourself stuff. Unless you sleep with it under your pillow, which IMO is a very bad idea, its probably locked away and by the time you go and get it chances are if bad sh*t is going to happen it already happened. I told my boyfriend if he went and got a handgun, (he has one for hunting which I’m ok with), that I would dump him b/c while I don’t think he would EVER use it against me, I know he would do something stupid if someone broke into his car or apartment and he would end up in jail in a fit of rage.
Well, I hope he gets whatever help he needs, whether it’s rehab or medication for mental illness.
Since they came on the scene, this whole family has acted like their s— didn’t stink. I think that’s what bothered me most. Judging everyone else, wanting to legislate everyone else, when they are messier than everyone else.
To think this family could have been a heartbeat away from the presidency. A heartbeat away … think about it. Think about this family living in the White House in Washington, DC representing us to the rest of the world.
The Trump family is bad, but at least we don’t have Don, Jr. punching his father in the face and Trump pointing a gun at his own son with Ivanka knocked up and wondering who the father is.
No, just Senior punching Junior in the face.
One thing no one is mentioning: where was Baby Trig? Sarah told the cops the house was empty, so, either her youngest child with Down’s Syndrome was elsewhere (where would he be away from his mother?), or she left him inside. Alone. With a tweaked-out sibling roaming loose. WTF
Trig is nine years old. He spends a lot of time with Bristol and her kid Tripp, who is close to him in age.
Bristol moved to Texas with her husband and kids back in the spring.
Was Track allowed to keep his guns? This story doesn’t mention Track being armed. The father, Todd, was armed and the son disarmed him, but it doesn’t sound like Track had his own gun(s) with him.
