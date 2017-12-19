Track Palin’s arrest was crazy, he assaulted his father & called the cops ‘peasants’

Over the weekend, Track Palin was arrested for the second time in two years on charges of domestic violence. In 2016, Track admitted to hitting his girlfriend with a closed fist, and his mother Sarah Palin said it was all Obama’s fault. At first, we didn’t know the details of Track Palin’s domestic violence arrest, and I honestly assumed that he had assaulted another woman or a girlfriend yet again. As it turns out, the story was a hell of a lot crazier than that.

Sarah Palin’s oldest son allegedly broke into his parents’ house and beat his dad bloody until cops showed up and busted him … TMZ has learned. According to an affidavit by the arresting officer, Sarah called police in Wasilla, Alaska Saturday saying her son, Track, was “freaking out” and on “some type of medication.”

As cops were responding, they got an update that Track had broken through a window at the Palin house and was assaulting his father, Todd. Upon arriving, cops say they found Todd fleeing in a vehicle and bleeding from the face … with Track still inside.

While trying to subdue him, the officer says Track called the cops “peasants” and told them to drop their guns. Eventually, they arrested him and got the full story.

According to Todd, he and Track got into a heated argument earlier in the night about picking up his son’s truck. Todd told Track not to come since he’d been drinking and was on pain meds, but Track came anyway. Todd told cops that he had armed himself with a pistol and was prepared to “protect his family.” That’s when Track busted through the window, disarmed his dad and started pounding on his head … before Todd was able to escape.

As we reported … Track was arrested on 3 separate charges related to domestic violence. It’s the 2nd time in two years he’s been busted for similar cases.

[From TMZ]

http://www.tmz.com/2017/12/18/track-palin-arrested-attacked-father-sarah-palin-called-cops/

Alcohol and pain meds? Sure, Jan. My initial thought was “isn’t meth a huge thing in Alaska?” but then I thought about the opioid crisis and how people a lot like the Palins are downing hydrocodone pills like Tic Tacs (60 Minutes did a big thing about it on Sunday’s episode too). So what I’m saying is that sure, I’ll believe Track was on “pain meds.” What I question is how he got those pain meds and why he was taking them and why, for the love of God, was he allowed to keep his guns even after his arrest last year? Here’s part of the police affidavit from the LA Times’ FOIA request:

And here’s the chaser:

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

50 Responses to “Track Palin’s arrest was crazy, he assaulted his father & called the cops ‘peasants’”

  1. Goats on the Roof says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Read the arrest documents last night, and I wasn’t surprised. This family was always messy to the nth degree. There’s no way in hell Track should have been driving under the influence. He’s lucky he didn’t kill someone.

  2. Esmom says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I read the arrest report yesterday and the “peasants” thing made me laugh out loud. This family…Dysfunctional with a capital D, JFC. Dad having to greet his son at the door with a gun pointed at him. And son turning it back on him. Yikes.

    As for the “medication,” do opioids really make people violently unhinged like he was? To me it seemed more meth-y in nature.

  3. Red says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Is this the kid that was in the army? If so, my first thought was some sort of PTSD mixed with medication/alcohol. And also, how on earth did Palin blame Obama originally?

  4. grabbyhands says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Hmmm, it will be interesting to see how this ends up being Obama’s fault again.

  5. hbic says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Just when I was starting to forgive John McCain

  6. HK9 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Whether it’s opioids or meth he’s abusing a substance and needs rehab. It always amuses me when white people interact with the police-no black man would be alive after that interaction and calling the cops ‘peasants’. If anyone wonders if the cops treat people differently-here’s an example.

  7. Jen says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I can’t laugh at this. She was an absolute idiot to bring Obama into the first time (but she is an absolute idiot, so…). I have a family member with a serious drug problem and when they come to the house like that, you have no idea what can happen. Things easily spiral out of control. Definitely sounds like meth to me.

    • Esmom says:
      December 19, 2017 at 9:19 am

      You’re right, it is easy to laugh but I can’t imagine how harrowing it must be to end up in an armed standoff with your own child.

      • Marlene says:
        December 19, 2017 at 9:27 am

        Also having to call the police on their own son, well aware that it’s going to be national news and have serious (legal) consequences for him. It can’t have been an easy decision.
        I wonder if some of their younger children were in the house with them?

      • MC2 says:
        December 19, 2017 at 10:21 am

        Marlene makes a good point & I wonder how many times they have NOT called the police on Track. The guy beats people, has a drug problem, has guns & is allowed to keep doing this cuz no one holds him accountable. They are victims of his BUT they are allowing him to run around & victimize others. I am sure he was abusing people while under their care as a minor too. I have no sympathy for them raising this loaded gun, putting bullets in him, using their influence to get him out of trouble, egging him on & then telling society to feel sorry for them. I hope they focus on making the dv charge stuck so he can’t legally have guns anymore & goes into treatment unlike the last time he did this. (please tell me Alaska doesn’t allow dv perps to have guns).

    • Molly says:
      December 19, 2017 at 9:45 am

      I don’t laugh at the circumstances, but I 1000% laugh at the hypocrisy of that entire family.

  8. Margo S. says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I’m sorry to say, but I blame the parents. Both of her kids (does she have more kids?) Are messed.

  9. Snowflake says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Oh, p.s. So he disarmed his dad? The gun did not save him? Interesting. My husband insists I have a gun, but I have my doubts as to if I would be able to get too or use it in an emergency

  10. Millenial says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Well, I hope he gets whatever help he needs, whether it’s rehab or medication for mental illness.

    Since they came on the scene, this whole family has acted like their s— didn’t stink. I think that’s what bothered me most. Judging everyone else, wanting to legislate everyone else, when they are messier than everyone else.

  11. Sherry says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:33 am

    To think this family could have been a heartbeat away from the presidency. A heartbeat away … think about it. Think about this family living in the White House in Washington, DC representing us to the rest of the world.

    The Trump family is bad, but at least we don’t have Don, Jr. punching his father in the face and Trump pointing a gun at his own son with Ivanka knocked up and wondering who the father is.

  12. Ali says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:47 am

    One thing no one is mentioning: where was Baby Trig? Sarah told the cops the house was empty, so, either her youngest child with Down’s Syndrome was elsewhere (where would he be away from his mother?), or she left him inside. Alone. With a tweaked-out sibling roaming loose. WTF

  13. Amy says:
    December 19, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Was Track allowed to keep his guns? This story doesn’t mention Track being armed. The father, Todd, was armed and the son disarmed him, but it doesn’t sound like Track had his own gun(s) with him.

