“Kristen Wiig’s pretty Marc Jacobs dress won’t save ‘Downsizing’” links

Kristen Wiig wore Marc Jacobs to the Downsizing premiere. Laura Dern wore Vassilis Zoulias. Both women look great, but this movie is being eclipsed by Matt Damon’s inability to shut his damn mouth. [JustJared]

TJ Miller has been accused of sexual assault too. [Pajiba]

A revival of The Office may be in the works. [Looper]

Nicki Minaj was slammed for pointing out the obvious: there are a lot of white rappers on the charts these days. [LaineyGossip]

Destiny’s Child will not reunite at Coachella. [Dlisted]

God, I love Emo Kylo Ren’s Twitter. [Buzzfeed]

When Don Johnson met Harry Styles. [Seriously OMG WTF]

All I want for Christmas is Common in this green velvet suit. [GFY]