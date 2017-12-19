“Kristen Wiig’s pretty Marc Jacobs dress won’t save ‘Downsizing’” links

Kristen Wiig wore Marc Jacobs to the Downsizing premiere. Laura Dern wore Vassilis Zoulias. Both women look great, but this movie is being eclipsed by Matt Damon’s inability to shut his damn mouth. [JustJared]
TJ Miller has been accused of sexual assault too. [Pajiba]
A revival of The Office may be in the works. [Looper]
Nicki Minaj was slammed for pointing out the obvious: there are a lot of white rappers on the charts these days. [LaineyGossip]
Destiny’s Child will not reunite at Coachella. [Dlisted]
God, I love Emo Kylo Ren’s Twitter. [Buzzfeed]
When Don Johnson met Harry Styles. [Seriously OMG WTF]
All I want for Christmas is Common in this green velvet suit. [GFY]
Noooo on the dress…and too much blush kills the blush !
The dress is gorgeous and so are the shoes.
I WANT that dress.
Laura Dern is having one helluva year
I was just about to post the same thing. Her Star Wars character practically steals the film.
The dress is kind of cool on her.
Kirsten Wiig’s dress is a caftan with lots of imagination.
Can’t decide if that’s a good or a bad thing.
I know! It’s a caftanmono.
What is up with Laura Dern. She is EVERYWHERE these days!!!
And why is it so bad that that an older actress is getting work?
and she looks AHHHHMAZING. Keep killing it, Laura!
I always thought Dern was a decent actress but she’s getting better and better. It’s like she has even more authority and depth the older she gets.
Both Kristen and Laura look fabulous, darling.
They really do!! I’m usually not crazy about either of their styles, but Laura and Kristin both look fabulous, IMO.
Loooove Laura Dern!
Love this dress!! They ALL look great. That silver dress is wonderful.
I wasn’t happy with the casting even before Damon made a fool out of himself in the press, and I was right! Alexander Payne is one of my favorite directors and I’ve always been super excited for his new projects but the terrible casting decision just ruined this one. It could have been a really enjoyable movie.
Please cover the TJ Miller story separately! This is a very compelling piece and should get coverage like the other #metoo stories. I am not shocked by this story, he is a nasty piece of work.
I will cover it tomorrow, the whole thing is awful.
Thank you, Kaiser! I know the guy had a brain tumor/ frontal lobe issue. There are so many self admitted instances of poor impulse control that he has shared with the public. He has always just struck me as someone who needs a handler there at ALL times. I think his wife must babysit a lot. Anyway looking forward to your take on the whole thing.
Yep. Not surprising. Only ever read acouple of his interviews here and he comes off like a mayor douch
Yep, that is some Jian Ghomeshi depraved-a-hole behavior.
I don’t know how I feel about Kristen Wiig. I found her hilariou, independent, and strong but also there is something about her that’s very… I don’t want to say alien or off putting. It’s not cold either. Maybe there is a Scandinavian word for it? Lol
