“Kristen Wiig’s pretty Marc Jacobs dress won’t save ‘Downsizing’” links

  • December 19, 2017

  • By Kaiser
Paramount Pictures Special Screening Of 'Downsizing'

Kristen Wiig wore Marc Jacobs to the Downsizing premiere. Laura Dern wore Vassilis Zoulias. Both women look great, but this movie is being eclipsed by Matt Damon’s inability to shut his damn mouth. [JustJared]
TJ Miller has been accused of sexual assault too. [Pajiba]
A revival of The Office may be in the works. [Looper]
Nicki Minaj was slammed for pointing out the obvious: there are a lot of white rappers on the charts these days. [LaineyGossip]
Destiny’s Child will not reunite at Coachella. [Dlisted]
God, I love Emo Kylo Ren’s Twitter. [Buzzfeed]
When Don Johnson met Harry Styles. [Seriously OMG WTF]
All I want for Christmas is Common in this green velvet suit. [GFY]

Paramount Pictures Special Screening Of 'Downsizing'

 

  1. Val says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Noooo on the dress…and too much blush kills the blush !

  2. Other Renee says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    The dress is gorgeous and so are the shoes.

  3. KBB says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Laura Dern is having one helluva year

  4. Jayna says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    The dress is kind of cool on her.

  5. Slowsnow says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Kirsten Wiig’s dress is a caftan with lots of imagination.
    Can’t decide if that’s a good or a bad thing.

  6. booRadley says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    What is up with Laura Dern. She is EVERYWHERE these days!!!

  7. minx says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Both Kristen and Laura look fabulous, darling.

  8. Lo says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Loooove Laura Dern!

  9. Pandy says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Love this dress!! They ALL look great. That silver dress is wonderful.

  10. Norman Bates' Mother says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    I wasn’t happy with the casting even before Damon made a fool out of himself in the press, and I was right! Alexander Payne is one of my favorite directors and I’ve always been super excited for his new projects but the terrible casting decision just ruined this one. It could have been a really enjoyable movie.

  11. Crystal says:
    December 19, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Please cover the TJ Miller story separately! This is a very compelling piece and should get coverage like the other #metoo stories. I am not shocked by this story, he is a nasty piece of work.

  12. Electric Tuba says:
    December 19, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    I don’t know how I feel about Kristen Wiig. I found her hilariou, independent, and strong but also there is something about her that’s very… I don’t want to say alien or off putting. It’s not cold either. Maybe there is a Scandinavian word for it? Lol

