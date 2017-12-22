“Season’s greetings, merry Christmas & happy holidays!” links
Season’s Greetings! All of us here at Celebitchy wish everyone a happy, safe and joyful Christmas and holiday break! Eat a lot, don’t drink and drive, and try not to worry about that baby-fisted Grinch in the All-White House for at least one solid day. We’ll be back next week, after Christmas, with lots of royal photos (I’m assuming). Best wishes and happy holidays!

65 Responses to ““Season’s greetings, merry Christmas & happy holidays!” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Feliz Navidad, everyone!!! Have fun, eat all you can, and be safe :D

    Reply
  2. HelloSunshine says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Happy holidays everyone! Be safe and warm, hug your loved ones and remember that temporarily drowning yourself in wine or dessert is totally acceptable if it means you don’t go off on your Trump supporting family members!

    Reply
  3. Zapp Brannigan says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Season’s greeting to all celebitches from my little corner in Ireland! Nollaig Shona Duit.

    Reply
  4. lucy2 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Happy Holidays to everyone! Let’s all hope 2018 is better.

    Reply
  5. milla says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Happy holidays. May you be happy and healthy.

    Reply
  6. Nev says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Happy Holidaze!!!!

    Reply
  7. OSTONE says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Feliz Navidad! Happy Holidays to all my celebitchies! This site is such a bright spot in my life when all else seems to be dull and collapsing. Much love to each and every one of you!

    Reply
  8. lightpurple says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Io Saturnalia (I know, it was yesterday), Belated Happy Chanukah, Joyous Festivus, Good Yule, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays to all.

    Reply
  9. Alix says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Happy holidays to all you celebitches!

    Reply
  10. Annie says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Happy Holidays to one and all!

    Reply
  11. mia girl says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Happy Holidays to everyone.
    Warm hugs and lots of love to you all! ❤️️

    Reply
  12. WMGDtoo says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Merry Christmas and Season’s Greetings to all.

    Love that Christmas is on a Monday. Long weekend. Enjoy your family and Friends.

    Reply
  13. BengalCat2000 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Happy Holidays to my fellow bitches! Went to see Lady Bird with my bff last night and we added a note to her children’s Santa list to please remove the festering sh*t heap from the White House. Cheers and be safe!

    Reply
  14. adastraperaspera says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Happy Holidays to the Celebitchy writers and editors! You have provided so much inspiration and hope during one of the hardest years. Many thanks! Best wishes also to the super intelligent and compassionate commenters!

    Reply
  15. Jenna says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Man, those movie reviews are long winded.

    Reply
  16. Lady D says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Merry Christmas everyone. I’d also like to thank and wish a merry Christmas to the staff of Celebitchy. I hope the New Year brings you everything you need.

    Reply
  17. Stacy Dresden says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:07 am

    How am I supposed to keep my mouth shut while pregnant and therefore extremely limited alcohol consumption? We are seeing the Trumpsters (not my side of the family) in a matter of days!

    Reply
  18. Other Renee says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Happy holidays everyone. Wishing you joy and blessings in the coming year.

    Reply
  19. smcollins says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Happy Holidays, everyone!

    Reply
  20. Bettyrose says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Best header pic ever. Happy Holidays & happy long weekend!

    Reply
  21. Enitsu says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Happy holidays! Bonnes fêtes ! Merci celebitchies for another year of gossip, and the engagement in politics too!

    Reply
  22. Eric says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Merry Christmas to optimists everywhere!

    Special shout out to Jeru, Esmom, BranV, Christine, et al (many names I’m forgetting!) for resisting hard on the Dotard, Emperor Zero.

    Thank you Kaiser!

    Reply
  23. Ginna says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Happy holidays everyone!

    I hardly ever comment, but I appreciate all of you who do, and have such thoughtful things to say. This site has the only comments section I regularly read, and I look forward to it every day.

    Thank you so much for being such a welcoming and intelligent group!

    Reply
  24. GD says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:33 am

    I just read that Taylor Swift bought a house to some pregnant fan. Really nice of her.

    Reply
  25. Maria says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Happy Holidays to all and to Kaiser thank you for great posts! May we all get bitchier in 2018!

    Reply
  26. minx says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:48 am

    I don’t know what I would have done without CB during 2017. Happy holidays, all!

    Reply
  27. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Happy Holidays to everyone at Celebitchy and the community. 2018 WILL BE BETTER!

    Reply
  28. PunkyMomma says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Happy holidays everyone. I love you CBers, and cheers to Kaiser and you wonderful ladies.

    Stay safe.

    Reply
  29. Norman Bates' Mother says:
    December 22, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Merry Christmas everyone!

    And Happy Birthday to Ralph Fiennes – to think that not so many years ago him joining the mile-high club with a flight attendant was considered a huge sex scandal!? Now it seems so mild – two consenting adults having sex in a gross place – while that pig Weinstein and his likes were already running around abusing people.

    Reply
  30. Lori says:
    December 22, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Mery christmas and happy new year to everyone on CB. Thanks for teaching me so much in the comments, and I hope 2018 is a good one for all of you.

    Reply
  31. Shambles says:
    December 22, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Winter Solstice blessings! I love you guys! Thank you to CB, Kaiser, et all for everything you’ve done to get us through this year. Thank you, commenters, for your wit, heart, and fierceness. Xoxoxo

    Reply
  32. wood dragon says:
    December 22, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    I work weekends and then the two days after Christmas so it’s going to be a crash day after dealing with tourists in the shops.
    And around here, we’re going to be on Democracy watch in case you know who tries something stupid and we have to hit the streets.

    Reply
  33. Tiffany :) says:
    December 22, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    I said goodbye to my fur baby of nearly 16 years this week. It has been really hard to muster up any holiday cheer, but I am going to try. My bf and I are entering a whole new phase of life, with a family of 2 instead of 3. Sigh.

    Sending big hugs to everyone out there who might need extra love this time of year.

    Reply
  34. Esmom says:
    December 22, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Seasons greetings and warmest wishes to my favorite writers and commenters on the interwebz! I’m so thankful for the humor and wisdom I find here. Best to you all!

    Reply
  35. Deleted User says:
    December 22, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Happy Holidays, Kaiser. I hope you enjoy a well earned break.

    Reply
  36. third ginger says:
    December 22, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Happy Holidays to CB writers and wonderful posters!!!

    Reply
  37. Sophia's Side eye says:
    December 22, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Happy holidays my fellow celebitches, and best to kaiser and CB! 🥂🎁🎄

    Reply
  38. magnoliarose says:
    December 22, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Happy Holidays!
    To the fantastic writers who work hard to keep it all going Thank you for providing political coverage as well as entertainment. Democracy dies in the dark.
    To all the commenters and readers regardless of beliefs or views, I wish you a peaceful holiday and a bountiful 2018. Thank you for your humor, debates, snark, opposing views and provocative comments.
    Be safe and be merry.

    Reply
  39. Who ARE these people? says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    So late to this party but with warm wishes just as heartfelt. This has been a place of safety, solace and sanity. Everybody enjoy this time, rest up and hug your loved ones tight!

    Reply
  40. Snowflake says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Happy Holidays! 😁

    Reply
  41. Justwastingtime says:
    December 23, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Happy holidays.

    I along with my three siblings just left our immediate families ( 10 kids in all) at a western ski town to fly out to Florida to visit our father who unexpectedly had to have a pacemaker put in his chest this afternoon. He was scheduled to join us but had a heart episode on the way to the airport with my mom. We all hope to make it back in time for Christmas but it’s not clear that that is going to happen..depending on my fathers’s condition and available flights back, I have never been so grateful to have such a strong family and an awesome spouse.

    Wishing you all peace and health this holiday.

    Reply
  42. Anare says:
    December 23, 2017 at 1:09 am

    Merry X to all and Gringo looks great. Peace!

    Reply
  43. Retty says:
    December 23, 2017 at 2:50 am

    Prettige feestdagen! Happy Holidays from the Netherlands xx

    Reply
  44. Slowsnow says:
    December 23, 2017 at 3:23 am

    Festas felizes! Joyeuses Fêtes! Happy Holidays! Thank you all for teaching me so much about stuff that matters, womanism, politics, film and some gossip along the way. A shout out to CB team who bring us all together!
    🥂

    Reply
  45. Chef Grace says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Have a Blessed Yule.
    Peace on Earth.

    Reply

