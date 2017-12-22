“Season’s greetings, merry Christmas & happy holidays!” links

Season’s Greetings! All of us here at Celebitchy wish everyone a happy, safe and joyful Christmas and holiday break! Eat a lot, don’t drink and drive, and try not to worry about that baby-fisted Grinch in the All-White House for at least one solid day. We’ll be back next week, after Christmas, with lots of royal photos (I’m assuming). Best wishes and happy holidays!
Is Christian Bale’s new movie Hostiles any good? Eh. [Pajiba]
The trailer for Gringo looks interesting. [LaineyGossip]
Happy birthday to Ralph Fiennes, one of my Forevers. [Dlisted]
Noomi Rapace happened upon a good suit. [Go Fug Yourself]
I would not accept bitcoin as payment. Cash only! [The Blemish]
Another Duggar is having a baby. Ugh. [Starcasm]
Holy crap, there have been 35 seasons of Survivor? Yikes. [Reality Tea]
DJ Khaled was injured in a skiing accident. [Wonderwall]
I think I might be here for HBO’s A Quinceanera Story? [OMG Blog]
I can’t even bring myself to watch the Overboard trailer. [Jezebel]
This story makes me want to vlog about politics. [Buzzfeed]
Is Bright the worst movie of the year? Maybe? [Looper]
Photos courtesy of Kevin Dooley on Flickr and A_Peach on Flickr.
Feliz Navidad, everyone!!! Have fun, eat all you can, and be safe
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Back to you!!
Merry Christmas to all of you!! Buon Natale a tutti voi!!
<3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry and Happy to one and all! Hoping your holidays are filled with whatever and whomever brings you joy! So glad to have this site and my fellow Celebitches to share the holidays. Cheers! ❤️🥂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays everyone! Be safe and warm, hug your loved ones and remember that temporarily drowning yourself in wine or dessert is totally acceptable if it means you don’t go off on your Trump supporting family members!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Season’s greeting to all celebitches from my little corner in Ireland! Nollaig Shona Duit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays to everyone! Let’s all hope 2018 is better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays. May you be happy and healthy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidaze!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Feliz Navidad! Happy Holidays to all my celebitchies! This site is such a bright spot in my life when all else seems to be dull and collapsing. Much love to each and every one of you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Io Saturnalia (I know, it was yesterday), Belated Happy Chanukah, Joyous Festivus, Good Yule, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays to all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays to all you celebitches!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays to one and all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays to everyone.
Warm hugs and lots of love to you all! ❤️️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas and Season’s Greetings to all.
Love that Christmas is on a Monday. Long weekend. Enjoy your family and Friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays to my fellow bitches! Went to see Lady Bird with my bff last night and we added a note to her children’s Santa list to please remove the festering sh*t heap from the White House. Cheers and be safe!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays to the Celebitchy writers and editors! You have provided so much inspiration and hope during one of the hardest years. Many thanks! Best wishes also to the super intelligent and compassionate commenters!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Man, those movie reviews are long winded.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas everyone. I’d also like to thank and wish a merry Christmas to the staff of Celebitchy. I hope the New Year brings you everything you need.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How am I supposed to keep my mouth shut while pregnant and therefore extremely limited alcohol consumption? We are seeing the Trumpsters (not my side of the family) in a matter of days!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lots of dessert and avoidance! My favorite excuse while pregnant was telling people i was exhausted and then laying in bed reading or watching Netflix lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never been able to drink alcohol but wish I could tonight while with my Trumpster parents and their Trumpster friends. I don’t think I’ll be able to keep my mouth shut, so maybe I’ll have my first beer to relax after all of frustrations of listening to all of their BS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry you have to listen to that BS. I’m eternally grateful that I was born into a family of die hard Democrats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just smile with a twinkle in your eye. They KNOW he’s failing. They know he’s a buffoon and an embarrassment. Next year will be really hard on them because of Mueller’s investigation. Let them have their joy for now, because it will be temporary. You need to be there for them when they come back with their tails between their legs when impeachment and imprisonment happen.
Bless their hearts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the spirit!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tell them youre nursing a massive hangover. That works as you likely feel tired or barfy anyway. Great cover
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays everyone. Wishing you joy and blessings in the coming year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays, everyone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best header pic ever. Happy Holidays & happy long weekend!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays! Bonnes fêtes ! Merci celebitchies for another year of gossip, and the engagement in politics too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas to optimists everywhere!
Special shout out to Jeru, Esmom, BranV, Christine, et al (many names I’m forgetting!) for resisting hard on the Dotard, Emperor Zero.
Thank you Kaiser!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right back atcha, Eric the Eternal Optimist. Your posts, as you know, have helped keep me from going completely off the rails. Peace, love and joy to you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Back atcha doubled, Eric! Happy Holidays to all. Recharge and resist!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays everyone!
I hardly ever comment, but I appreciate all of you who do, and have such thoughtful things to say. This site has the only comments section I regularly read, and I look forward to it every day.
Thank you so much for being such a welcoming and intelligent group!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. Merry Christmas…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love it here too. Haven’t commented as much lately, but still a devoted reader EVERY DAY!!! Happy Holidays to the awesome writers and (mostly) all commenters!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww how sweet! Merry Christmas
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just read that Taylor Swift bought a house to some pregnant fan. Really nice of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays to all and to Kaiser thank you for great posts! May we all get bitchier in 2018!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know what I would have done without CB during 2017. Happy holidays, all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays to everyone at Celebitchy and the community. 2018 WILL BE BETTER!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays everyone. I love you CBers, and cheers to Kaiser and you wonderful ladies.
Stay safe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas everyone!
And Happy Birthday to Ralph Fiennes – to think that not so many years ago him joining the mile-high club with a flight attendant was considered a huge sex scandal!? Now it seems so mild – two consenting adults having sex in a gross place – while that pig Weinstein and his likes were already running around abusing people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg I’d totally do it in an airplane bathroom with ralph Fiennes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This website and all of the kind, insightful posters made my 2017 bearable. Miss Magnoliarose could not have said it better “Thank you for your humor, debates, snark, opposing views and provocative comments.”
Best wishes and *hugs* to the writers and commentors all over the world. If I won the lottery, the first thing I would do would be to fly each and every one of you to some island for the weekend and a grand party. I’m not even a “people person” but I’d make an exception, for all you smart, lovely ones. ❤
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mery christmas and happy new year to everyone on CB. Thanks for teaching me so much in the comments, and I hope 2018 is a good one for all of you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Winter Solstice blessings! I love you guys! Thank you to CB, Kaiser, et all for everything you’ve done to get us through this year. Thank you, commenters, for your wit, heart, and fierceness. Xoxoxo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I work weekends and then the two days after Christmas so it’s going to be a crash day after dealing with tourists in the shops.
And around here, we’re going to be on Democracy watch in case you know who tries something stupid and we have to hit the streets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said goodbye to my fur baby of nearly 16 years this week. It has been really hard to muster up any holiday cheer, but I am going to try. My bf and I are entering a whole new phase of life, with a family of 2 instead of 3. Sigh.
Sending big hugs to everyone out there who might need extra love this time of year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I lost my fur baby of 18 years this week too. It’s heartbreaking, and going to take a long time not to be. I will always, always, love and miss her.
I’m hoping the universe sends me a new fur baby to love soon, and to you too if you are going to adopt again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry to hear that ladies. I lost my fur baby last year but I still miss him like the dickens.
When the time is right, your fur babies will send you another soul to take care of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To those in mourning, You have my sympathies. It is hard, and they take a little bit of love with them as they go.
Try to enjoy what you can but don’t fear the tears and let them out. No need to be stoic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seasons greetings and warmest wishes to my favorite writers and commenters on the interwebz! I’m so thankful for the humor and wisdom I find here. Best to you all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays, Kaiser. I hope you enjoy a well earned break.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays to CB writers and wonderful posters!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays my fellow celebitches, and best to kaiser and CB! 🥂🎁🎄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays!
To the fantastic writers who work hard to keep it all going Thank you for providing political coverage as well as entertainment. Democracy dies in the dark.
To all the commenters and readers regardless of beliefs or views, I wish you a peaceful holiday and a bountiful 2018. Thank you for your humor, debates, snark, opposing views and provocative comments.
Be safe and be merry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So late to this party but with warm wishes just as heartfelt. This has been a place of safety, solace and sanity. Everybody enjoy this time, rest up and hug your loved ones tight!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays! 😁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays.
I along with my three siblings just left our immediate families ( 10 kids in all) at a western ski town to fly out to Florida to visit our father who unexpectedly had to have a pacemaker put in his chest this afternoon. He was scheduled to join us but had a heart episode on the way to the airport with my mom. We all hope to make it back in time for Christmas but it’s not clear that that is going to happen..depending on my fathers’s condition and available flights back, I have never been so grateful to have such a strong family and an awesome spouse.
Wishing you all peace and health this holiday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope your dad pulls through and you all get to spend the holidays together. Please accept the warmest of wishes from this internet stranger. *hugs*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry X to all and Gringo looks great. Peace!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prettige feestdagen! Happy Holidays from the Netherlands xx
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Festas felizes! Joyeuses Fêtes! Happy Holidays! Thank you all for teaching me so much about stuff that matters, womanism, politics, film and some gossip along the way. A shout out to CB team who bring us all together!
🥂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have a Blessed Yule.
Peace on Earth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse