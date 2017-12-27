Duchess Kate spent about $160K on new clothes this year, her most expensive year ever

There are several annual traditions towards the end of the year for royalty. Royal reporters tally up the cost of the Duchess of Cambridge’s clothing over the course of the year, which is always a fun story, plus the “numbers” of royal events are tallied and we always get hard numbers on how little the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge actually do over the course of any given year. Another annual tradition? Around New Year’s Day, we always get a story about the Cambridges’ keenness, and how the next year is going to be full of keenness and this time they really mean it, they’re so keen to work. The big difference this year is the entrance of Meghan Markle into the royal fold, and we still don’t know how everything will shake out in the coming months and years and decades.
The annual story about Kate’s wardrobe costs is usually a negative one, given how little she works and how much of her father-in-law’s money that she spends on the same coatdresses, shiny gold buttons and lace doily dresses. But you’ve gotta think that Kate is feeling pretty good this year – yes, she spent more money than ever on clothes, but at least she didn’t blow $75,000 on one Ralph and Russo ballgown, right? Right.
When the eyes of the world are on you, it’s natural to want to look your best – but that’s left the Duchess of Cambridge with a rather hefty shopping bill at the end of 2017. This year, Kate has increasingly turned her back on high street staples in favour of designer labels such as D&G and Preen. Totting up all the new pieces she’s worn throughout 2017 comes to a massive £119,000 ($160,000) – her most expensive year yet.
Femail estimated that in 2016 she wore clothing worth more than £174,170 ($233,072), however this took into account items she already owned and re-wore, making the total spend more likely to sit around the £100K ($133,800) mark.
Below FEMAIL reveals the new purchases Kate has been sporting on official engagements, only taking into account items that haven’t been seen before in public. These include her most expensive outfits of the year – the dusky pink ensemble she wore to Pippa’s wedding that came in at £11,500 ($15,400) and a Chanel outfit she sported in Paris costing almost £13,000 ($17,400).
You can see the cost breakdown there at the Daily Mail. As I was looking through this year’s archived Kate-fashion photos, I did notice that she repeated some looks over the course of the year, so obviously the price tags on those pieces shouldn’t be doubly counted. I think it’s far more likely that Kate spent about the same in 2017 and 2016 – around $150K. Or, about two Ralph and Russo dresses for Meghan! Ugh, poor Meg. One of her first choices as a royal bride and she f–ked it up. Kate has the upper hand here, at the end of the year. Kate looks like a bargain. I eagerly await the annual Kate-is-Keen-to-work story.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.
I thought it came out that Meghan bought the dress last year. ?
Regardless, it was privately purchased and she is not the first royal to wear a ball gown for her official engagement portrait (tradition as late as Diana). This narrative about it being a “misstep” is entirely based on optics and is being pounced on by the usual racists.
I’m certainly not a racist and I think it was a bad decision. I mean, I’m not going to cancel her over it or anything (as long as it’s not a harbinger of things/expenses to come), but I do think it was a misstep by Meghan. But, yeah, I do agree with your point that some people are looking for any little thing to be up in arms about with Meghan. Even things that other royal fiancees or married-ins have done.
I also think economically, things may be different now than in the 80s when Diana wore her gown. But even if personal or local economics are the same for many people supporting the royal family, the whole vibe of OTT conspicuous consumption of the 80s has passed, so I can see why wearing something so expensive now vs. then would come across differently.
@DES – Stop playing the race card. Not everything is about race.
The dress was too expensive. People will comment. It was a mis step. The end.
It is not racist to say it was a misstep to wear a $75,000 dress when many in the UK are struggling to make ends meet. It was tone deaf for Meghan, Harry, and Charles who obviously paid for the dress.
Meghan is marrying into the BRF aka immense wealth, she’s leaving her acting career behind as a result, and she’s American…A $75k dress was never going to go over well, no matter who paid. For some, it proves she’s a gold digger, for others, it’s proof she’s as out of touch as the rest of the lot.
@Inthekitchen – I said it was being used by racists, the way a lot of well-meaning narratives targeting POC/women are used by racists to further their own agenda. As far as it not being the 80s, yeah that’s what I meant by optics. I guess to me, it’s ridiculous people are mad about the 75k tag because it represents a lot of money paid into the British economy and supporting niche craftspeople who depend on the haute couture industry to survive. I bet Meghan was trying to do what Michelle O used to do but went for the high end straight out of the gate unlike Michelle who had a more nuanced approach and wasn’t backed by her own narrative of supporting British fashion.
Ikr – oh dear, somebody saw themselves in that comment. I suggest you head back to the Daily Fail comment board where you belong.
It’s not about race. It’s about optics, which, in this case, are not good. There are PLENTY of gorgeous gowns which don’t cost one tenth of that price. It was a bad misstep on her part. especially when many people in the UK are struggling. Heck, if she was a public figure here in the US, it’d be a bad move.
@Des at 9:54 — “I said it was being used by racists, the way a lot of well-meaning narratives targeting POC/women are used by racists to further their own agenda”
Yes, I completely agree with you here!!
Also, interesting what you say about the dress supporting British niche craftspeople. I’m so curious as to what her thinking was with choosing that dress…I wonder if we’ll ever find out.
@Des, girl you are spot on. Ignore the haters. Anyone getting overly sensitive about the race element you mentioned needs to relax.
People are making a massive deal out of a dress that wasn’t purchased using public money. Who cares.
des — For what it is worth, I understand what you’re saying, and agree…you’re saying some racists have USED it, not what people are trying to say you said. Alas, people see the word “race” or “racist” and flip out. Le sigh…can’t wait till we reach a time when more folks can have discussions about such things without immediately throwing up defensive remonstrations and shutting down.
@equalitygadfly – thanks, but I do think I misunderstood Des’s original point which she (he?) clarified on the second post. Oops, you’ve changed your post and directed it toward Des and not me. Either way, I appreciate your sentiment…
p.s. I love your username (as long as I’m interpreting it correctly that you’re a gadfly to promote equality? lol).
She did not f anything up. The British public didn’t pay for that dress so everyone can put a sock in it. What a woman decides to do with her money is her business. What PC decides to do with his money is his business. The pictures are great for that brand and I guarantee, next year there will be a big display with that dress and her wedding gown etc and lines around the block to look at all of that sh!t.
Maybe the Daily Mail just can’t stand the idea of a beautiful African-American in a couture gown. Maybe they’d prefer Aunt Jemima.
I’d love to see a breakdown of Jerry Hall’s wardrobe—just how much is Rupe shelling out to keep her happy?
@ikr- the fact that you actually use the phrase ‘the race card’ tells me everything I need to know about you.
+1 Des you are absolutely right. It’s clear that some people simply don’t “get it” because they don’t have to.
@IKR whenever anyone throws the term “race card” it tells me everything I need to know about them.
Racists? I didn’t like the dress at all, that does not make me a racist.
The $75,000 dress would have been less of an issue if William and Harry weren’t hell bent on pushing the “we’re normal just like you” narrative. How many times have we heard about how down to earth Meghan is? How she and Harry like to stay in and roast a chicken? They are nothing like us and they need to retire this ridiculous story line.
@Des
Agreed. It is her dress to wear when she wants to, and I definitely feel the outrage was over the top. Like I said couture craftspeople make a decent living and can spend 800 hours on one dress, all done by hand. Those are jobs, and I don’t doubt if she had been a white blonde nothing would have been said.
@NewKay
I hate the term race card because it is always said by people who can’t deal with race. It is dismissive and a way to refrain from listening to someone.
Where did it come out? Really interested to know. I hope it’s true that she bought it last year with her own money
It hasn’t. That’s another narrative. I think that if the dress were Meghan’s, they would’ve just said it was her dress from before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a dress from the previous winter season, you can probably still see it on their website.
So either she bought it last year – and I still can’t imagine she’d pay or have to pay $75,000 for it – or it was purchased this year at a significant discount for being from last year (and/or for the publicity involved).
I’m inclined to believe the latter. Can’t see too many reasons to have a dress like that for any but a really major occasion, so not sure why she’d buy it last year, and doesn’t seem like she generally was seen in high end couture.
Wondering if she wanted something beautiful and memorable for this special occasion, and to take the opportunity to highlight British high fashion, but picked last year’s style to cut down on the cost, or the perception of it. Oh well.
I loved the dress on her because it just looked like fun to wear. But I also liked her church outfit hat and bag for the same reason – a bit of fun. Liked the coat also, though agree it doesn’t look its best when walking around, and don’t get the criticism of the color scheme. She didn’t upstage anyone, probably her intention, and it looked appropriate and comfortable.
I get the optics of a potential $75,000 dress so don’t have anything to add there. Possibly KP should have released a more specific statement. But I’m sure it didn’t cost $75,000, she’s engaged to a member of the BRF and the engagement pictures will always be around – but she has money of her own and she’s not married to Harry yet, so she gets a pass on this from me.
But even if she didn’t and just bought it for the engagement, it’s different in my mind because Charles (AKA tax payer funds) didn’t buy the dress – like he does for Kate. Meghan paid for it herself, with money she earned herself…which is something Kate can never say.
Once Meghan is on the public purse, then I think we can start judging her clothing totals (and, yes, hopefully she’ll never wear such an expensive outfit again…even though I still don’t think she would have paid full price for the R&R!). Hopefully we’ll see a lot of previously-worn, pre-marriage outfits since she does already possess a work wardrobe and even an evening/gala/red carpet wardrobe.
Yep, that’s the difference and that she also could get a discount for it as a private citizen still. That’s frowned upon for royals but for Meghan that would be fine.
And how many engagements has she done so far that warrants her tax payer funded shopping habit? I hope Megs learns from the snark Katie keen gets over this and the snarks she got for that engagement dress (regardless of when and who bought it).
Of course Katie will be keen, she has keen competition so am sure that even thou she is pregnant she will be keen to be keen about the patronage’s she’s keenly keen about.
Maybe we should start the new year with a competition to see how many times we can use the word keen when taking about her.
I hope Santa gave Jason a New thesaurus.
Digital Unicorn, well said. What a waste of money. She should spend less and work more but I’m not sure she would understand tonassociate the word less with spending and the word more with working.
It’s the end of the year numbers of her spending compared to her working that get me fuming. And they parade like a bunch of peacocks on Christmas. How about giving back to those who are poor????? Seen to be doing something good. Maybe they do and I don’t see it but these numbers are ridiculous. Keenly ridiculous.
If they are doing more and we don’t see it, then they are doing it wrong. They have an unlimited platform and resources to do good and yet…
So much money to look so plain and boring. Oh well.
That Ralph & Russo dress really threw off the averages for Kate and Meghan. I wish I didn’t know how much that gown cost, it’s one of the biggest unforced errors I can think of.
Kate actually looked appropriate a few times this year. I happened to love her Christmas look for her.. it’s youthful and Christmasy and cute.
Yeah. The cost of Megan’s dress makes Kate’s annual budget seem small now.
I feel like somehow Carole Middleton is behind this whole gown snafu.
@Anabelle Bronstein
Huh? Carole Middleton made it happen?
I’ve heard it all now.
LOL Carole MIddleton has nothing to do with meghan wearing that dress. Why are you always mentioning her mother. Leave her out of it.
Y’all, it was literally a joke. I hate having to explain jokes, but it’s a joke because many see Carole as a social climbing schemer. And this move makes Kate look great by comparison. Just a joke… chill 😉
None of us know the actual cost that was paid for the dress or who paid for it. And, why be concerned about the perception? Is it genuine concern for her well-being?
@Annabelle B – I think it was incredibly tacky of Ralph & Russo to release the price of that gown. They could have easily just confirmed it was theirs and then said she looked lovely and how happy they were to be chosen for such historical photos, etc. I kind of feel like they threw her under the bus.
I think we can safely assume R&R will NOT now be making the wedding gown since they can’t keep their mouths shut!! One more designer off the list!
I’m still holding out for Phillipa Lepley for the wedding gown.
Exactly. Ralph and Russo made a major mistake and that’s because they are not a Maison. They probably deal with customers that appreciate having a visible price tag on any item they wear. Dior, Saint Laurent, Valentino never release this kind of information. Because their clients prefer to keep the price for themselves.
Price tags can be looked up via the internet. Not necessarily R&R’s mistake.
That’s a good point. For me, it’s difficult to enjoy a couture piece when I know how much it would cost at retail. R&R should’ve focused on the WORK that went into the details of the dress, not the price. That is quite tacky.
Nike
No, they can’t. If it’s couture, and not ready-to-wear, you don’t find them on the websites nor you can ask for them in the boutiques. There is usually from one to 5 replicas of the same dress (usually one per continent, in order to avoid that they might meet at the same event), you have to place the order directly to the maison and then go personally for the fitting sessions. In the haute couture world prices are highly confidential.
No. My sister is getting married and bought her dress a month ago. It is a designer dress. It is the only one, of that same design, in South America. The only way for anyone to know how much she paid for it is 1) asking her, and 2) getting an appointment and looking at “similar” dresses and requesting the same number of fitting sessions, etc.
Kate’s fashion choices looked more grown and appropriate this year so I don’t mind the price tag. The hems were longer and there was less of a twee vibe than before.
Also, in regards to Meghan’s Ralph and Russo dress, I think that may have been what made her more nervous during the Christmas church walk. Prior to then she was getting extremely positive reviews from the general public. However, people were pretty miffed about that price—and understandably so. I think she felt the first wave of large criticism and wanted to not put a foot wrong on Monday. If anything, she should have waited to spend that sort of money (or more) on the actual wedding dress. Also, I’m hoping some sort of adjustments will be made to the Ralph and Russo dress so she can wear it for an event. Even if she didn’t pay sticker price, that discount would have to be near free, for that not be a colossal waste of money.
The race to who spends the most is on!
Meghan might as well go crazy sis going to be vilified regardless to put Katie keen up on a pedestal. Even more when she becomes the wife to the 6th in line to the throne.
+1 about Meghan getting slammed and Kate put on a pedestal! Have you seen the DailyFail article about how horrible Meghan’s curtsy was while Kate was the bringer of everything graceful and lovely…all while being pregnant?? It was a complete joke of an article and full of under-handed slagging off of Meghan couched in “even my own first curtsy was a hot mess…”
Her biggest issue is that Meghan’s feet were wobbly and her back foot was not placed far enough back behind her. But, erm…she was standing with her heels at the stairs. Where on earth would she have put her back foot? Not to mention that Meghan actually dipped further down than Kate and bowed her head – while Kate did not – as one is supposed to do in a curtsy. Argh. But I guess we have years of this nonsense ahead of us!
100%. Harry’s wife was always going to be trashed in favour of Kate. Gotta have the heir looking better than the spare and that extends to spouses. Meghan is getting it worse than someone else might have done though, because of the nature of the British press. And that’s going to be the dynamic for years to come now, unless something happens they can’t ignore.
Well, paying high five figures for a dress was a big mistake on Markle’s part.
Kate’s curtsey was a joke and she didn’t lower her head like you are supposed to do. They straight up lied about Kate doing it better but since curtseying is archaic and no one really knows what it looks like then they can get away with this.
Google princess Anne, crown princess Victoria curtseying and you can see how Kate is still bad at it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan will never win even when she does right. I hope she realizes that fact already and navigates accordingly. I don’t envy her position but I wish her the best for small victories here and there that will hopefully be enough to sustain her.
I know what the counter point is: she is a spokesman and ambassador or whatever for the British. But I don’t care, it aches my heart to see that number and know that two families could live off of her clothing budget. And that money belongs to the people. Does she really need all those clothes? Would she not be better served spending less and doing more??? Like I said, it aches my heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Rhys
Pretty much.
She was third tier on a very low rated cable show. She did not have any major endorsements.
No shame there at all, but where on earth is this narrative of her being a millionaire coming from?
I don’t even think the Sex and City girls – save SJP -raked in that much moolah from their show.
I assume it was on one of those celebrity Net Worth sites but they are not correct. She is not worth 5 million. She’d be lucky to earn 500,000 a year in the last couple of years on the show. At the start she would have not earned anywhere near that amount. Then there are taxes and expenses to pay. I’d guess she has a net worth between 1-2 million but not 5 million.
So WHO paid for the dress?
That’s a good question. The only official information out there is from KP or an official spokesperson for the royals who said the dress was “privately purchased”. Not who purchased it. Nor the price, full or at a discount.
I do not believe Meghan bought it herself or if she did, that she spent such a fortune. She is a private citizen so far because only a marital contract makes her a spouse. An obvious NDA is something completely different. Should the wedding happen with no unforeseen circumstances (not likely at this stage, like almost impossible) she’s in a grey area. Even if a friend or friends bought it as a present that fits the official narrative but the optics are very bad because there is so little information available.
I totally get why the palace are ambiguous because otherwise they would have to explain themselves all the time. And we know they don’t like that but they do like the privilege.
I still cannot believe how wrong they did the whole dress thing and their lack of will or capacity to address this scandal. From the choice of dress to little and ambiguous information. And it’s only a dress.
Meghan will disappear until next year while taking secret and expensive vacays in preparation for the princess lessons, confirmation into the CoE and the wedding. We won’t see much of them.
If she bought it herself last year and she likely got a deep discount, I’m not going to quibble about it. She earned her money and didn’t spend a decade living off her parents. If she turns around and spends $8000 each on dozens of ugly custom coat dress like Kate Middleton, then we have a problem.
Yes but if she did buy it last year, did she keep it in the closet for one year and just used it now? No snark. Who even said that she had bought it last year? I don’t get it. I mean, woman buys dress and keeps it for months?
Problem is Kate hardly works during the year. Imagine all the clothes we haven’t even seen? I’m all for Kate having a wardrobe matching her station, but she hardly works. She’s hardly seen. It is safe to assume most of her clothes are worn privately while purchased with public money (YES, the Duchy of Cornwall is given to the heir to fund his/her lifestyle, however he/she does not OWN the Duchy nor its revenue).
EDIT to add: The Ralph & Russo dress was a misstep due to the price, however Meghan has her own money. She’s not funded by the taxpayer yet so I don’t think it fair to compare one dress to the amount of money Kate has consistenly spent on the same dress and coat for the past 7 years.
+ a million, Cee!!
And, don’t forget that in addition to buying the same coat/dresses over and over again, she buys the same ugly Kiki jewelry over and over again too! As of mid-way through 2016, Charles/tax-payers had purchased about $40,000 worth of samey, ugly, semi-precious Kiki earrings. There are several pairs added to her Kiki collection since then, so it’s probably up to about $50-60,000 by now!
Are there similar tallies for other RBF members’ clothes? Or vacations/other frivolities? How much did Harry spend on trips to Toronto? Genuinely curious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right! And you don’t find information about Rania of Jordan, for example, who is celebrated as a style icon. Or Mrs Macron. And it’s not like a bespoke coat from a Royal Tailor costs less than 2k. Or a Savile Road bespoke suit less than 5k. At the end Ibet the other members of the Royal Family are splashing more than Kate but they give no contribution to the revenues of the British Fashion industry.
I think people can be really mean when it comes to Kate.
Course not. No one here (or anywhere else where “Royal Watchers” congregate) cares what Camilla or Sophie or any of the others spend on clothes – just Kate. And now Meghan, of course. And Sophie gets a whole lot of love despite the fact that she doesn’t “work” all that much more than Kate. It’s all very tiresome.
I’ve heard that about Sophie several times recently and kind of had no idea. Now I’m really curious to know what she’s spending!! Although, I do think Sophie works a lot more than Kate, right? I feel like she does but is just not covered as widely.
I think totals should be kept for ALL the family members – including Charles and all the other men. Let the public know how much Charles or William spend on a custom made suit or handmade shoes. Or their 27 valets. It should all be public. The only person who gets a pass from me is Anne, since she’s often seen in an outfit first worn in 1987, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Edward 260 in the UK, 94 overseas
Sophie 169 in the UK, 49 overseas
William 87 in the UK, 35 overseas
Kate 62 in the UK, 0 overseas
January 2016 was when the insider story hit about Work Shy William taking four weeks off from EAAA at Christmas and rarely showing up over four months.
2016
Edward 241 engagements in the UK, 118 overseas
Sophie 143 engagements in the UK and 36 overseas
William 117 engagements in the UK, 71 overseas
KM 79 engagements in the UK and 61 overseas
Edward is not heir to throne either…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’ll be interesting to see cost per engagement, once the annual work numbers come out. And when I say interesting, I mean shocking.
I don’t get this pauperistic approach in Royal Gossip.
Either you go for a Republic (and by the way it’s not like mrs Macron or Mrs Trump come cheap) or you decide as a Nation to keep your Royal Family and in this case you have to let them be Royals and represent the Country glamorously. And, by doing this, give a contribution to the National fashion industry.
Once upon a time aristocracy was the main customer for haute couture. One Chanel or Dior HC gown costs more than 100k. One single gown. Kate never spent that much, instead we see actresses and nouveaux riches wearing them. Good to see the social elevator working properly, but we cannot blame Kate for spending a fraction of an oligarch’s wife budget.
Kate’s public clothing comes from taxpayers via Charles.
Secondly, she rarely wears British designers therefore not helping the national industry.
If she worked more, most people wouldn’t endlessly discuss the clothes or the clothing budget given to her *to work*.
Her approach to royal duties vs cost of clothing translates to a very expensive, dull, ornament.
That’s not true. She wears appr. 60% on british designers in the last years, somebody who had a lot of time on her hands made the list (last year not included).
Her clotingbudget comes from duchy of cornwall, if charles didn’t have that it wouldn’t go to taxpayers but the government. Potatoes patotos.
But if they do this they should do it for every member and not just kate. For example sophie was wearing a dress for christmas costing 2600 pounds or something like that. Cover every one or nobody.
You know that the government spends money for the benefit of taxpayers, right? (Along with the rest of the British people). Our MPs can’t even buy themselves floating duck islands at public expense any more.
Notok: i’ll bite. Please provide the list of Kate’ public clothing and we can compare %British vs % Non British designers.
We can start with 2017 list made by the DM .no snark.
Duchy of Cornwall: govt is the people. Perhaps you skipped civics?
101 about royal clothing worn in public: all taxpayer paid. Sophie included. This is a blog thread about Kate, not about Sophie.
In an essay about tax payer funding of the royals, all of them are walking case studies. Queen included.
Tina: true dat!😁
Kate wears a lot of bespoke items that cannot even be accounted for, with a cost that is much higher than ready to wear designer items. She has worn several gowns including at recent state dinners where no price has been estimated because they are bespoke. So the total provided doesn’t event include all these items.
And those custom items range from $5000 to $8000 coatdresses to all the custom evening gowns. The overall cost estimate is low IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting. No price for bespoke items? And those bespoke items are not included in that budget? No snark, I am genuinely curious.
I still don’t get how the items are accounted for and their price. Is there someone out there, like the fail people for example, who “watch” every public appearance and figure out retail prices for ready to wear items? And keep on checking if she had worn some items before? The logistics would be insane!
SoulSPA, much of the public info comes from her dedicated fans not critics. See the sites HRHDuchessKate and WhatKateWore.
Unless they’re Charlene of Monaco, it isn’t their job to be fashionable. It really isn’t, although many royal ladies fall into that trap. They need to dress appropriate for the job and according to protocol. They aren’t required to spend the taxpayers money on large wardrobes.
For years as Crown Princess, Letizia wore a low-cost, flexible working wardrobe. Her custom pieces were reserved for evening gowns. She’s started wearing some more expensive brands now that she’s queen (Hugo Boss, Carolina Herrera), but still wears lower cost day wear for many events.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get all this counting of how much her clothes cost…. Diana spend far more in her time on dresses. All of them, camilla and sophie, spend money on their clothes and nobody is counting that. They are also counting the cost of her jewelry.
Times, they are a changing. Of course the people want to know the cost. It’s their money that is being spent. And in an era where information flows freely, should the people still have blinders on? As it’s been stated and explained endlessly, the money is the people’s money and it would do the the people far better good to have more charity done than clothing Kate and MM.
MM would be wise not to get caught up in the lack of work ethic and expensive clothing.
Saying Diana did it does not justify profligate spending. There is Brexit now that changes things and already there are cuts to the NHS for health services and cuts to child benefits beyond two kids, when the Cambridge’s are going to have a third one while living in utmost taxpayer covered luxury. Sophie does have some of her clothing costed, as it was for the Christmas walk, but Camilla and the Queen wear bespoke very often so there is no obvious price. It should all be accounted for, but Kate makes herself a target for “working” so little and being lazy for seven years. Diana also worked a lot more than Kate ever has, which is another reason why her clothes wasn’t such a focus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sophie works more than twice as much as Kate Middleton and re-wears items frequently.
Kate is the most visible female figure in the BRF except for TQ, and the third highest ranking after TQ and the Duchess of Cornwall. And Kate is the one who works the least and the worst at the same time. Said position requires the highest of standards of excellency. And all discussions around her revolve around her bad fashion, seemingly lack of character and poor work ethic. For almost 7 years as a royal through marriage. She has absolutely no excuse. None whatsoever. If a change in the public narrative is needed by some, she should do a lot more and a lot better, with the Midds out of picture and no PR from their side. Kate is the “royal”, whatever that means because she is a poor and pathetic example. They are not royals.
If I was a British taxpayer I would be pissed. As an American who loves clothes, it just makes me sad that for all that money, Kate mainly looks “fine” versus how amazing she could look with a great stylist.
In Kate’s defence..the amount is a lot but all she is doing is using William’s ‘inheritance’ 10-15 years early. The Duchy of Cornwall will be William’s once he becomes to the Prince of Wales. Its different for Harry and Meghan – all their future expenses (including clothes) will be paid for by the Duchy of Cornwall but it will never be Harry’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? So even after Charles is dead the duchy still funds Harry? It would be so weird to be looking to one’s brother for living expenses throughout life…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if Harry told Meghan about his future financial situation. For now everything is jolly as Charles bankrolls his lifestyle and Meghan in extension but that will change big at some point. Harry isn’t that wealthy on his own.
Meghan is American so she may not know that the royals get tax money and that they have to show receipts for cloths etc.
It would explain her 75k dress. She definitely knows she marries in one of the richtest families so that dress was no big deal for her. The thing is the wealth will go to William, not Harry.
Somehow i think she had no Idea before the engagement photo op that her life is now tax payer funded as long as the public and William allow it?
Whatever, the Duchy belong to the people. That land and everything off of it belongs to the people.
Regarding the duchy……technically Charles shouldn’t be funding William or Harry because neither are the ‘heir to the throne’ per the wording of the paperwork. In ye old times, no one lived long enough to have children and grandchildren of the heir to the throne so wording sticks to ‘heir’ not ‘heir to the heir’ and ‘ heir to the heir to the heir’ and siblings.
Charles gets around that by funding his ‘household expenses’. William and Harry and Kate fall under that category in Charles’s accounts.
Once William becomes Heir, duchy will be transfered to him and Harry will be cut off because he is not the heir.
See Charles vs Anne, Andrew and Edward’s funding. That’s Harry and Charlotte’s future.
When the Queen dies, Harry will be funded by Charles through the Sovereign Grant and the Duchy of Lancaster. It will be jolly interesting to see what happens to Andrew and Edward at that stage. I suspect Charles will be happy to continue funding Anne, given how much work she does.
And @whatever, the Duchy belongs to the Crown (aka the state). Its income (around £20m per year) is given to the heir to the throne but he cannot dispose of any of its assets.
Exactly Tina.
The duchy of Cornwall will not be in the equation at all.
And it’s interesting that due to becoming heir as a small child, Charles immediately had more money than his siblings and possibly his own parents until they could build up their own investments.
Anne will do what Anne wants, no matter what Charles wants. Taxpayer paid security on her private home? That might only be paid while she’s “working”.
Andrew is “safe” with the 75 year lease on Royal Lodge, as are Beatrice and Eugenie who can legally inherit that lease. As long as Fergie and Andrew don’t go belly up again, B&E will eventually inherit private ownership of the Swiss ski lodge. Edward and Sophie are another matter. Their lease on Bagshot only runs another 30 years but they don’t have known outside private property.
I think Charles would be happy to shove Andrew out and make Harry trade ambassador. He cannot do that completely because Andrew is a Counsellor of State and will be until PGTips is 21 or Andrew dies. Unless Charles changes the rules, when he’s king both Andrew and Beatrice will be Counsellors and are required to live in the UK.
Of course the big difference is that Meghan bought her own dress…with her own money…that she made at a job she worked for 15 years.
1. When was this confirmed? 2. If true, it still baffles me. As a woman who seems to have her head on straight, I would really side eye her throwing 75K at a dress. Sure, you can say it’s her earned cash and she can spend it how she pleases. But, people have no problem judging the Kardashian’s for the same thing. It’s over the top extravagant and excessive.
That’s not the point if she paid for it herself or not. When you preach about poor people in africa etc. and helping charities etc but you are wearing a dress with that cost it makes her charity work fake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is that so?? Are you saying, if you decide to work for/donate to charity you must wear cheap clothing?? Because anything of cost/quality means you’re spending YOUR MONEY which would be better spent on charity…!! Hmmm.. wonder if anyone tells that to Oprah, Bill Gates, etc. I don’t see them dressing in the latest Walmart or Target specials. Hell…just look at “Oprah’s Favorite Things” list every year! lolololol
And it would have been purchased at a deep discount, which while she’s a private citizen is okay. See Kate Middleton’s decade of freebies from designers before they got engaged.
RHYS: according to Fortune magazine, Markle made $450K per year working on Suits (for 7 years).
“As a pilot in the British Army Air Corps, he drew an annual salary of around $45,000. That’s far below the $50,000 Markle reportedly earns per episode on Suits. Her salary on the show is said to be around $450,000 per year. Film income has supplemented that in previous years. (Keep an eye on her clothing budget, though. The Line the Label coat she wore in the official engagement photos shows she has a knack for fashion.)”
So it’s very easy to see that total if she had investment portfolios, etc. And since we are not privy to her life or financial status, I’m not sure anyone can quip that “ There’s no way she has that much money after working on semi-famous cable show and staying deeply under the radar the entire time.”
As for the cost of her dress. She can surely afford it on her own, hence the statement made because they knew people would judge her for it. And, I think they all spend way too much, considering the suffering around the world, on material things, but it’s not my money.
Exactly!
You forget taxes, agents, managers……. they all have to be paid.
The only statement made was that the dress was privately purchased. It does not mention who purchased the dress nor the price. The narrative that she bought it herself with her own funds is wishful thinking at this point.
You would think with the fallout that if she HAD purchased it, a statement would have been made to reflect that.
Meghan would not have been making $450,000 per year for the entire run of Suits. She was a an unknown with only a few credits when the show started. For the first few seasons she would have been making no more than 20-25,000 per episode. She’s not poor by any stretch but that 5 million is really inflated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t she have an endorsement with a Canadian Dept store?
This whole debate on the gown is enough. Movie stars for the Oscars do not pay full price for their couture gowns and most get them for free. I am quite certain whoever bought it did not pay $75000.
Kate spends an enormous amount of money for fugly clothing to shake hands with a few people and hang out with some kids for 45 minutes. She needs to repeat and use some less expensive pieces for low key events.
Yes, Karen. She had a line with Reitman’s, for which she would have been paid and gotten a percentage. She also had her website which would have earned her money.
Yes, she’s had a few endorsements but she’s never been in a position to command top dollar.
Every penny of it she earned herself, rather than living off her parents or her uncle. If she bought the dress herself, privately, at deep discount last year? It wouldn’t have been anywhere near the quoted figure and she paid for it herself, I’m not seeing the problem.
Please point out where I said the cost of the dress was a problem. I said nothing about the dress. I said her reported 5 million net worth is overinflated.
It’s going to be so much…fun watching the commentariat lambast Meghan every year for her clothing budget. Can’t wait. /s
Well they are already doing it for the engagement dress that was confirmed to be privately purchased so you didn’t have to wait for long.
I don’t envy Meghan any of this. There’s a chance her name will be remembered for all time in history books, but her every move from here on out will be scrutinized. Seems to me she’s already learned from dressgate, tho, and isn’t giving people much to discuss with her fashion. Personally, I loved the message of her understated brown outfit.
What about the queen? She has tones of clothes in all colors and like 100 leather bags, same one but still… and Camilla? Why just attack the young ones?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is why an in-house coutrier is a good investment for the young royals because then people (and the media) can’t cost the clothing.
As an example, the Queen wears bespoke handmade shoes from a coutrier who charges £2000 per pair, and has someone to break them in for her. She might be wearing a new pair everyday, but you’d never know.
@LAK – I’m speechless. And she does wear the same old boring shoe design all the time.
She has the same shoe in black and white…and that’s it for every day! Can you imagine ONLY wearing b/w your whole adult (daily) life? I know she has a few low heeled pumps for her gowns, but otherwise, it’s those same shoes. It’d make me nuts, and I’m not even a shoe person! lol
I’d be interested in how much Princess Mary spends in comparison to Kate as they have often been compared style-wise. Any Danes around? You have to factor in also that Kate was sick for two months and presumably didn’t need new clothes.
Seriously, the Queen needs two pairs of shoes. One black and one white. Ditto with the handbags.
Pretty sure they are consulting the thesaurus for a descriptive equivalent to “keen” for Harry and Megs. Betting that these two will prove just as lazy as William and Kate, they all like holidays too much.
Eh, Meghan will wear that R&R gown to a few engagements & all will be forgiven, just as Diana wore that green ball gown. Kate will forever remain keen in name only.
We’ve been critiquing Kate’s spending on here for years, and then the minute Meghan wears an obscenely expensive dress, anyone who points that out is racist?
Not sure why you are trying to equate the known factor of Kate’s spending $160K of the UK citizens’ money to Meghan’s engagement dress. Unlike Kate, Meghan has her own money. She hasn’t spent a lifetime mooching off her parents, UK citizens or father-in-law for clothes, Meghan could well afford to pay for that dress on her own. She also likely got a deal for the dress. Since she isn’t royal yet and is spending private money, that is well within her rights.
Kate is a lazy do-nothing, who spends UK taxpayers money on ugly clothes. None of those things apply to Meghan nor does deflecting to Meghan take away from Kate’s appalling spending while being lazy.
