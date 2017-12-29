Robin Wright is dating a younger French guy who works for Saint Laurent

These are some photos of Robin Wright in Paris this past September. She was seen at a Champions League match with her son, Hopper Penn, and a mystery man who looked a bit younger than 51-year-old Robin. There hasn’t been that much gossip about Robin’s love life since her last – and final – split with Ben Foster. Robin and Ben were off-and-on for several years, then they broke up for good and he impregnated Laura Prepon. I just figured that Robin probably has an assortment of young boy-toys, none of whom are “official.” Well, it seems the younger guy in these photos is pretty much official. I don’t know how old he is, but he’s French and he works in fashion.

Robin Wright has moved on again with a younger man. The “Wonder Woman” star is spending the holidays skiing with a handsome new beau, Clement Giraudet, worldwide VIP relations manager at upscale French fashion house Saint Laurent, in Tahoe City, Calif., a source exclusively tells Page Six. “House of Cards” icon Wright, 51, and debonair Frenchman Giraudet were first pictured looking cozy together in September during Paris fashion week at a soccer match at Parc des Princes Stadium. Her son, Hopper, from her previous marriage to actor Sean Penn, also was with them. But Clement was labeled at the time as a “mystery man.” Wright had been in Paris that month attending the chic brand’s spring 2018 fashion show. In May, she gave a talk sponsored by Kering, the luxury group which oversees YSL, during the Cannes Film Festival, while she was there promoting her short film “The Dark of Night.” Tousled-haired surfing fan Giraudet also posted images of himself at the film festival, but they were not spotted together. Now it looks like things are serious between the pair. According to a source, Giraudet has been staying at Wright’s home when he visits Los Angeles. This week, he has been posting Instagram Stories while skiing the slopes at Squaw Valley, with a source telling us they are staying together at an upscale resort. A rep for Wright did not respond for comment. Giraudet, who has more than 35,000 followers, made his Instagram private after we reached out.

[From Page Six]

Sounds pretty official to me, although we won’t know for sure until she walks a red carpet with him, which she might do. Robin isn’t precious about that kind of thing – she often walked the carpet with Ben Foster, and I think her boyfriends just do what she tells them to do. Maybe Robin and Clement will show up at the Golden Globes, you never know! Anyway, good for her. Get some young French stuff, Robin.