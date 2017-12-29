Robin Wright is dating a younger French guy who works for Saint Laurent

Celebrities attend the Champions League match in Paris

These are some photos of Robin Wright in Paris this past September. She was seen at a Champions League match with her son, Hopper Penn, and a mystery man who looked a bit younger than 51-year-old Robin. There hasn’t been that much gossip about Robin’s love life since her last – and final – split with Ben Foster. Robin and Ben were off-and-on for several years, then they broke up for good and he impregnated Laura Prepon. I just figured that Robin probably has an assortment of young boy-toys, none of whom are “official.” Well, it seems the younger guy in these photos is pretty much official. I don’t know how old he is, but he’s French and he works in fashion.

Robin Wright has moved on again with a younger man. The “Wonder Woman” star is spending the holidays skiing with a handsome new beau, Clement Giraudet, worldwide VIP relations manager at upscale French fashion house Saint Laurent, in Tahoe City, Calif., a source exclusively tells Page Six.

“House of Cards” icon Wright, 51, and debonair Frenchman Giraudet were first pictured looking cozy together in September during Paris fashion week at a soccer match at Parc des Princes Stadium. Her son, Hopper, from her previous marriage to actor Sean Penn, also was with them. But Clement was labeled at the time as a “mystery man.” Wright had been in Paris that month attending the chic brand’s spring 2018 fashion show.

In May, she gave a talk sponsored by Kering, the luxury group which oversees YSL, during the Cannes Film Festival, while she was there promoting her short film “The Dark of Night.” Tousled-haired surfing fan Giraudet also posted images of himself at the film festival, but they were not spotted together. Now it looks like things are serious between the pair. According to a source, Giraudet has been staying at Wright’s home when he visits Los Angeles. This week, he has been posting Instagram Stories while skiing the slopes at Squaw Valley, with a source telling us they are staying together at an upscale resort.

A rep for Wright did not respond for comment. Giraudet, who has more than 35,000 followers, made his Instagram private after we reached out.

[From Page Six]

Sounds pretty official to me, although we won’t know for sure until she walks a red carpet with him, which she might do. Robin isn’t precious about that kind of thing – she often walked the carpet with Ben Foster, and I think her boyfriends just do what she tells them to do. Maybe Robin and Clement will show up at the Golden Globes, you never know! Anyway, good for her. Get some young French stuff, Robin.

Celebrities attend the Champions League match in Paris

Celebrities attend the Champions League match in Paris

Celebrities attend the Champions League match in Paris

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to “Robin Wright is dating a younger French guy who works for Saint Laurent”

  1. jferber says:
    December 29, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Yes. He’s gorgeous and Robin is a goddess so much bliss to these two.

    Reply
  2. Dorothy#1 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I love how everyone is laughing!

    She looks so beautiful with longer hair.

    Reply
  3. Neva_D says:
    December 29, 2017 at 7:52 am

    She has such an incredible smile! I love Robin Wright. I just hope this guy is a gentleman and treats her well. I think the last RW romance news I heard was when there rumors she was reconnecting with Penn *shudders*

    Reply
  4. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    December 29, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Good for her. She’s timeless, and I *gasp* love her bangs!

    Reply
  5. Neelyo says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:12 am

    These 50+ year old actresses like Wright, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman give me life with their work and love lives. And damn, Wright is just gorgeous.

    Reply
  6. TheOtherOne says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:18 am

    This!!! Robin, you are an inspiration to us all! She is effing ageless and I am here for it!

    Reply
  7. H says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:24 am

    I’ve loved her since her days as Kelly on the soap Santa Barbara. Glad she’s enjoying her 50′s!

    Reply
  8. Shelly says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Cute. While he looks younger than RW, he doesn’t seem boy toy young, late 30s perhaps.

    Reply
  9. mannori says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I also have the same feeling that she keeps a string of (hot younger) guys on the down-low and probably this one is the lucky one? Maybe he passed the “kids” test.? The fact that they’re all hanging out with her son smells like getting serious to me. But I don’t think she’s looking for a longtime relationship, and she doesn’t have that goal after a long and miserable marriage. And I love that Penn must be raging. Remember when he confronted a producer guy she was dating at the time and made a scene at the Oscars’ backstage? Karma Sean! He looks like n old foot, his movies bomb and Robin has never been more successful and happier than without him!

    I’ve always thought that she never really intended to get married to the Ben Foster guy, specially knowing that he’s a Scientologist. But she’s probably the kind of woman any guy would want to marry instead of just having a fling. Why would she want to get into that mess, just right know that she seems to be enjoying her career, her freedom of having growing up kids and still being able to pull off these hot guys?

    Anyway, as a longtime fan of Robin and Laura Dern I think they know exactly what they’re doing, so I’m happy to see them having personal and professional success, more power to them.

    Reply
  10. island_girl says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:28 am

    She is gorgeous. She looks so happy and glowy. She and Cameron, Eva are my role models as far as dating and romance are concerned. Find and date younger men. I am all in.

    Reply
  11. Wen says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:32 am

    She looks amazing. And Hopper is a very unfortunate name.

    Reply
  12. SM says:
    December 29, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Finally, a Robin Wright post. I love her. She is my beauty icon and contrary to the majority of oppinions here, I thought she was badass enough to pull of the short hair. She inspired me to get short haircut and I love my self more since that day.
    However, when the Spacey stories broke I felt rather unsettled. She had quote some power with the House of Cards universe, she produced and directed episodes. She made them pay more after threatening to go public with wage inequality story, they obliged and she still made that fight very public. So my point is, given her involvement creating the show, didn’t she hear how Spacey harrassed staff members on set? And given her power, how are we supposed to feel about her silence? I love the show but when I think about all that happened in this way, I am not sure even a Robin Wright standalone season of House of Cards can salvage it for me. I jist wonder of there is not too much of Claire Underwood in Robin Wright.

    Reply
    • mannori says:
      December 29, 2017 at 9:22 am

      I think, as a fan of both Robin and the show, and having been following the Spacey scandal development, that Robin is not the type or celebrity that we could expect a statement or sound bit. And exactly because of that: she’s not a celebrity. We rarely hear about her if not for these random gossips about her toy boys. For her, I think, is all about her work. She won’t be part of the slew of celebrities talking about the #metoo movement, for better or for worse. You won’t find her Amber Tamblyn-ing her way and keep posting on cute soundbites on social media to make herself popular and relevant as a feminist icon. That’s simply not her style.
      Recently she was interviewed and she said this, which I loved and made me respect her even more and pretty much says a lot about her style: “I’m not a political person. I’m a justice freak. I didn’t go to the Women’s March. I march every day doing what I do.”

      I don’t think we can assume she did nothing. She just never would run to the press and let the world know what she did or didn’t do. She’s the type of woman who would actively do things, like fight with a studio for equal pay and direct many episodes of her own show, instead of whine and cry out loud on social media about how unfair thing are for women in Hollywood. The roles that she played in the past year alone (General Antiope, Claire Underwood, Gosling’s LAPD boss in Blade Runner 2049) and the way she conducted her own career over the years, speak volumes.
      I don’t think she owes us any explanation at all. Why do we always expect women to justify themselves for the bad behavior of the sh*tty men around them?

      Reply
  13. Gaby says:
    December 29, 2017 at 9:36 am

    It’s kind of unfair how gorgeous she is.

    Reply
  14. JustJen says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:15 am

    She looks so much better since splitting with Sean. He is toxic beyond words.

    Reply
  15. Harryg says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:32 am

    No, he’s not hot. But she is stunning. Robin Wright is one of the most beautiful women on earth.

    Reply
  16. MI6 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:07 am

    You go, girl 😉👍🍆

    Reply
  17. Kiki says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Hey, if it worked for Emanuel Macron’s wife why not Robin Wright have a younger man to date. She is beautiful sexy woman and she should enjoy her life. I say live life to the fullest.

    Reply
  18. chlo says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Her smile is infectious!!! I’m so used to her as Claire on House of Cards. What a beautiful smile!!

    Reply
  19. Nev says:
    December 29, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    I hope she gets a Vogue cover now with all the show changes.
    long overdue. geez.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment