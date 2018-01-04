Prince Charles is scaling down his charitable foundations ahead of his 70th b-day

Prince Charles formed The Prince’s Trust 42 years ago. The Prince Trust’s does a lot of different things, like handing out scholarships to students and providing work programs and funding arts programs and that sort of thing. The Prince’s Trust is actually one of the largest foundations in the UK, and what’s even more interesting is that it’s not even Charles’ only foundation. Charles has a wide array of charities and foundations and patronages. He’s also turning 70 years old in November of this year. He’s been wanting to take a step back from his charities and foundations for a while – even back in 2015, we heard that Charles had asked William to take over The Prince’s Trust, but William refused. Since then, we’ve also heard that Charles would have been fine with Harry taking over some of the foundations’ work, but that Harry was more focused on his work with Sentebale and Invictus. So what will happen with all of Charles’ foundations? Will they just fade away as he takes on more “shadow king” responsibilities?

Prince Charles is doing less charitable work as he approaches his 70th birthday and starts filling in for the Queen. The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Foundation handed out less than half the donations this year than it did during the previous year. In 2016 the foundation gave charities a total of £7.7million, compared with £3.1million in the 12 months to March, according to accounts. Clarence House told the Daily Telegraph Charles, 69, is ‘reviewing’ his charity work as he takes on more jobs to support the Queen. A spokesman told the newspaper: ‘The approach of the Prince’s 70th birthday provided a sensible opportunity to review his charities to ensure that they continue to deliver the maximum benefit for those people they were set up to help. The review was also designed to ensure the Prince’s involvement was at the right level and had the right focus. This will ensure that the charities become sustainable with less necessity for the engagement of HRH on a day-to-day basis, and will contribute in building a lasting legacy of his philanthropic work.’ The Prince attended the most official engagements of all the royals last year – managing to make 546 in total. He is believed to have increased the number of events he goes to as the Queen, 91, reduces her workload. She has been slowly scaling back her duties over the past few years, reducing the number of official events she goes to by 11 per cent compared with last year, down from 332 to 296. Her husband Philip, 96, retired from royal duties in August after totting up 22,219 solo engagements since Her Majesty became Queen in 1952. As Charles appears more in public to support his mother, some his foundation’s major beneficiaries have seen a drop in support. Building Community had their funding cut from £1.6million in 2016 to £545,000, according to Companies House. The Royal Drawing School’s grant was also cut, plummeting from £439,000 to just £93,000.

[From The Daily Mail]

It has been my hope for some time that as William and Harry transition into keen, full-time working royals that one of them starts taking over Charles’ foundations instead of trying to reinvent the wheel and do their own separate things. William would be the obvious choice, considering he’ll eventually inherit the Prince of Wales title and the Duchy of Cornwall estate. But I suspect Harry is the one who needs to be persuaded, as he is the “persuadable” one. Harry is the one who is closer to Charles, and Charles reportedly adores Meghan Markle already. Maybe Meghan will convince Harry that they should take on more of Charles’ charitable work. Because it will just be sad if neither Will nor Harry takes over any of it, and Charles’ foundations just sort of fade away.