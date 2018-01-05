Sarah Paulson on being childfree: ‘It’s selfish, but… the word selfish gets a bad rap’

Sarah Paulson covers the latest issue of Town & Country because she is still promoting her supporting role in The Post, the Steven Spielberg movie about the Washington Post’s publication of the Pentagon Papers. Paulson recently covered The Edit to promote the film too, and she talks about a lot of the same stuff, including why she chose not to have kids, and why she’s never particularly wanted to be a mother. She’s 43 years old, her girlfriend/partner is 74 years old, and Paulson just likes to work. She doesn’t have time for anything else other than herself, her own interests, her job and her girlfriend. All of which is fine – I sort of wish Paulson wouldn’t feel the need to “defend” her choice to be childfree, but I’m also sort of pleased that she’s representing those of us who are happily childfree. Some highlights from her
On her cast mates in her latest film, The Post: “These are arguably the most respected filmmakers and actors of their generation. That made it a very extraordinary place to be. It was a pinch me moment.”
On being a working actress in her 40s: “I’ve got a window as a woman of 43. …I’m trying to keep it open with both hands, as wide as possible, for as long as possible.”
On the rise of her career: “Going to the next level means that you’re at the bottom of the next rung. Look, many of them [top-tier actresses] have won Academy Awards. I don’t expect to get offered those roles before them, but I still want them. All it means is that I have to keep working the way I always have, leaving my ego at home and trying to just think about what is true.”
On her relationship with Holland Taylor: “I do not want to be defined by who I share my bed, my home, my soul with. My choices in life have been unconventional, and that’s my business. …Our relationship represents a certain amount of hope and risk. Maybe there’s something brave in it. Maybe it encourages others to make brave choices. What else can I say? We love each other.”
On fear of having children: “I don’t want to be torn. I don’t want to look at my child and say, ‘You’re the most extraordinary thing that ever happened to me, but also the death knell.’ It was hard for my mother to be everywhere, to come to the school play and make a living, I’ve always known what I wanted out of professional life, and I didn’t want to turn around and go, ‘If I had only made the choice to just dedicate this time in my life to me.’ It’s selfish, but I think the word selfish gets a bad rap.”
People do act as if being childfree is the most selfish choice to make, and while I can see that argument, I also see it like Paulson sees it: why is self-interest such a bad thing? Why do I have give everything to a baby when that’s literally the last thing I want for my life? I’m honestly feeling slightly overwhelmed these days because I got a kitten before Christmas and it’s such an adjustment of my schedule (and he woke me up at 2 am this morning). Anyway… I’m Team Paulson. I love her. I think she’s amazing.
Photos courtesy of Victor Demarchelier for Town & Country.
I don’t believe it’s selfish. I was one of those women who didn’t want children. Now my daughter will be 7 in march and I’ve never been so in love with anyone. Kids are a personal choice, not for everyone. I don’t understand why some women are tortmented for saying they’re too selfish.
I agree – it’s a choice. I have kids and I’ve had friends tell me I’m selfish for doing that. I don’t take offense either way – having kids is one of the biggest decisions a person can make and there’s no right or wrong, it’s whatever is best for that individual.
PS I adore Sarah Paulson!
This its not selfish at all to not have a kid.
I’ve known couples who were grinning ear-to-ear, because they found out they were finally pregnant. Then these giddy-with-delight couples would call people who didn’t want children “selfish.”. I don’t know how they could be so bursting with joy for doing something they considered self-less. I know the religion I grew up in said God would not make a soul until humans produced a new child and every child would have the grace to achieve heaven. So the pressure was on for megafamilies! And maybe that produced unhappy, overwhelmed parents. But nowadays I firmly believe parents think the joys will outweigh the sacrifices for them. So .. why call others “selfish.”
It’s not selfish. It’s a choice. For many people, being childless is the right choice. I adore my spawn. Love them so damned much. But I could have made the choice to not have children and have been perfectly fine with that decidedly NOT selfish decision.
Thank you! I honestly never considered my choice to be child free as selfish. I feel like I’m being selfless because I have never had the desire or mental energy to raise a child.
Yes, are people still calling that decision “selfish” in 2018? This isn’t the Fifties. I think we have bigger fish to fry.
Why would anyone call it selfish, and I say that as a mum??
Its your decision and good for anyone who makes it.
Agreed!
And let’s face it, it’s not like people who decide to have kids do it for some higher purpose of saving the world. If you ask someone why they had kids, usually their answer will start with “I wanted to…”
I don’t get the selfish thing. People who don’t want to be mothers shouldn’t have to be mothers; dudes don’t have to deal with this shit. As the child of a deeply ambivalent mother who’s said she wouldn’t have kids again if she’d had her life over: it’s better for everybody if women have the freedom to choose child-free lives.
That’s definitely not selfish. She has the right to put herself and her career first instead of making the huge mistake to have a child she never wanted just because there’s people who say all women should be a mother
It’s not as selfish as some of the reasons people do have kids!
Agreed.
So true! I wish most parents would consider more what it means to bring a child into the world. I know many who constantly complain about their kids and have no idea how that actually impacts their kids.
Exactly! Also, I don’t see choosing to NOT have children as selfish. Selfish would be having them, and then NOT treating them like a priority.
Right. I have had multiple people ask me at different times, “But who will visit you in the nursing home in your old age?” And that really appalls me, because the question suggests that that is the main reason that those people asking it had children (and having actually worked in a nursing home at one point, I know there are a vast number of residents whose kids don’t visit and don’t call, so my critics may ultimately find that they have gone through all those years of child bearing and rearing for naught).
I absolutely agree. I know so many friends who look at their kids and say: “OMG! Look at her legs (or whatever)!! Aren’t they gorgeous??!!” And I’m like: The kid has YOUR legs. Exactly. You’re loving this spitting image of yourself. It’s a self-centred act, creating someone that will be born to love you and to take care of you when you’re older. I personally think that it is more selfish — or at the very least, ego-driven — to have children than to remain childless.
It’s not selfish either way. It’s a personal choice that isn’t anyone’s business.
Not really. We all the right to make the choices we want in our lives and either side of the argument can be selfish depending on the character of the person making the decision.
How is it selfish? I’ve been told I was selfish for not having kids, but truly don’t understand how. It could be argued (not that I believe this, just a devil’s advocate argument) that having children is selfish.
Absolutely.
Neither decision is selfish. I wish Sarah hadn’t brought that word into the conversation, because it opened it up for debate.
But it’s the common phrase used; nothing she really started.
Sure. How selfish of me to get cancer and then take treatments that caused infertility.
(((Hugs lightpurple)))
I don’t think Paulson was referring to people who are unable to have them or, like in my case, people who were abused as children and never wanted them for years.
Although, curiously, I ended up being in your group as I developed serious health issues, which could lead to my death in case of pregnancy, and I ‘selfishly’ decided to survive instead of having ‘orphans’.
And before someone jumps all over me, women with chronic conditions are not considered suitable to adopt.
oh, come on. i’m sorry for what you’ve been through but that’s definitely NOT what she meant, jfc
I agree with disliking her label of selfish. There are plenty of selfish people who have children they don’t really want, or are unwilling/unable to prioritize.
Having children is inherently selfish, which is why it drives me insane when a parent pulls the, “I did everything for you and this is how I’m treated?” As if a baby makes the decision of where and when to be planted.
Kittens are exhausting. Your kitty will stop the 2am play time at 2 years of age. And trust me, you’ll miss it. Eventually.
Mine didn’t stop. She sprints about the house all night long, racing up and down the stairs and doing gymnastics on my pilates machine (the only action it gets). I once heard a person describe their rescued squirrel as a “toddler on gunpowder”, and that’s how I think of Arya.
This is *literally* the first time I have ever responded to a thread on this site – and I have been reading it for 10 years.
We adopted a 2 year old female about 4 weeks ago – she is hilarious, full of sass and a joy – however! She is a wee tornado at 4:00 am. I have taken to playing with her heavily with a “feather fishing rod” (that’s what I call it anyway) it’s like CRACK for her! So it wears her out a bit! LOL
Also, never had wanted to have kids, never will and dont feel selfish at all. I support whatever choice is right for the mom, family or whomever is raising the child so long as it is done with love and respect.
Hope that was ok for a first post.
@HungryCanukster – great first post!
We adopted our girl when she was 1.5 and she was exactly the same way – except she liked 2 am. She is still nocturnal (she is now 6), but making sure she does not nap too much in the evenings and tuckering her out has definitely helped with the tornado aspect. However, without fail, at 2 am, she’s in your face looking for a snuggle. It’s to the point where when we travel, I still wake up at 2 and I’m actually disappointed she is not there to snuggle. I wish you much joy with your newest addition!
@HungryCanukster, that was a lovely first post! I used to have this amazing upright revolving laser pointer that would keep her busy for a good amount of time, but then it broke. She still doesn’t realize I can’t see in the dark, and we frequently collide on my way to the bathroom. She thrives on dashing horizontally before my feet, and attempting to “herd” me. I named her Arya after the very feisty character on Game of Thrones, and later wished I’d named her after the calmer, quieter Sansa. Lol.
@Nicole, when my kitten is not galloping throughout the house, she sleeps on my side. She’s learned how to balance and accomodate when I turn to the opposite side. I’ve always found that a funny trait in cats. A dog will lurch and scramble to get out of the way in a pinch, even if he ends up tripping you, but not cats. My forever favorite, Jasmine, refused to move from the front of the fridge, so I’d slowly open the door and she’d slide right along with it.
Both of mine never stopped!!
Am I the only one that doesn’t think parents are inherently selfless? My mother, who was amazing was also really selfish. My cousin, who is an amazing mother is also the paragon of selfishness. I also know mothers and those who are child free who are not. Being a parent dosn’t make you selfless, it makes you a parent. I don’t need a child to have the ability to think of someone other than myself.
My dad, who I love to pieces, is a very self-entered person. Even selfish sometimes. So, yes, parents are not these selfless saints. I am a parent and really need to find that selfish place where I only think of myself and for myself at times.
My father had five children and was lousy towards all of us. Except for his second wife who was just as terrible , the rest of us were lucky in that our mothers wanted us and we’re good parents.
For a variety of reasons I am childless and it’s for the best.
This entire discussion is so insane. Yes, to be a good parent you have to have the ability to put someone else first. Is that selfless? I don’t know. Not necessarily. But the reasons for having children in the first place are 100%, entirely selfish. Nobody has kids for the kids’s sake! You do it for yourself. How is this even a thing we’re talking about?
Not having children by choice in turn may not be selfless but that does not mean it is selfish either. You know yourself well enough to make that decision. You consider the options and you decide. And yes, it CAN absolutely be selfless if you do want them but know you should not be a parent. I’ve never met a childree person (childfree by choice) who said “Oh it was technically not planned but I’m SO happy.” WTF? Parents say that a LOT. So who’s the better planner? Who made the conscious decision? I’m so over this selfish sh*t.
People should give birth to sulky teenagers. The birth rate would go way down. It’s the baby most people want.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You could also make the argument that having children is selfish since overpopulation is destroying the planet. So, in the end, it’s just a choice and could be called selfish or selfless, both for valid reasons.
To be fair, it’s not overpopulation, but overconsumption that’s destroying the planet. The richest minority are responsible for the vast majority of carbon emissions, while emissions in the poorest countries have flatlined since 1990. I’m not saying this is what you’re doing, but sometimes I worry that talk of overpopulation, which is often framed as a developing world problem, shifts the blame to vulnerable populations who will be hardest hit by climate change, and lends itself to racist ideologies.
You’re right though, when it comes to Westerners, not having kids is the single biggest thing an individual can do to reduce their carbon footprint (decidedly unselfish!).
“Westerners” have significantly fewer kids than non-westerners already. Having 1 (or even 2) children is, by most demographers, NOT considered a burden to the planet. Having 7 is.
I see what she is saying.
Colloquially, selfish has come to mean that you are only concerned with yourself, etc. Well to be a parent, you have to be concerned with another person/life, in a very intimate way. So in that case, it’s not a terrible term. It means that you do not want to focus on someone else–your main focus is yourself and all that comes with that.
What? Childfree people don’t have friends, parents, partners they love and care about? Only themselves?
In general–there is a difference between having a child dependent on you for everything, and your relationships with your siblings/parents/friends/spouses. Of course, it’s all work to maintain–but for the most part, a child is really the only person who is dependent on you/the parent.
My comment had nothing to do with how much love/care a childfree person has to give to any other person in their life–but that for the people who choose to be childfree, there is a marked difference between how a child impacts your life vs. a spouse or a sibling, etc. A person can break up with a spouse/partner, be estranged from adult family members–but it is a whole different situation for a child.
And some people don’t want that…..”responsibility”. It is a responsibility. And it’s a choice–to say I want to focus on me/my romantic relationships/familial relationships/work/passion or hobby, etc and not focus on a child.
I’m the childless, primary caregiver of an 89 year old with mild dementia and some major medical issues. And a cat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is saying that she is choosing to primarily focus on herself vs. a kid, hence the word “selfish”, and I am saying I get that she is saying that “selfish” isn’t technically a bad word. It’s how we’ve used it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get what you’re saying but it depends on the parents. My brother and I started to work quite young (about 12-13), I still remember my father stealing money from our little wallets to go gambling.
Who was dependent on whom then?
@SilverUnicorn
You’re talking about a very specific scenario. Sarah Paulson is basically “redefining” the word “selfish” to say that to be “selfish” isn’t necessarily a bad thing. She chose to be selfish i.e. presumably focus on her career and passions, instead of using that energy and time into having a kid. In that context, “selfish” isn’t truly a bad word–we’ve just used it differently.
The point is–IN GENERAL, a kid overtakes your life. It is an enormous amount of time and resources and missed opportunities and a constant balance. I have a friend who had kids, who pursued her career in marketing for a long time and was fairly high up–and eventually quit and started a more flexible career, because all the energy she put into her job (which was working over 12 hours a day–the only time she did not spend with her child that didn’t involve her working, even at home, was when they ate dinner together), resulted in her child preferring her other parent, because she spent almost zero time with my friend.
So in SP’s context–she is “selfish” about not wanting to divide her time into someone who is dependent on her.
I think “selfish ” is a funny word to attribute to not wanting to have kids if you want to get into how we use the word… Generally, selfish behaviour is viewed as negative when you care about yourself to the exclusion of other people. In this context, though, the only “other people” in the equation are children who don’t actually exist. It doesn’t make a lot of sense.
It depends on the person. My mom has a friend who travels a ton for work, and generally lives a very good lifestyle–she is not married and doesn’t have any kids and describes herself as “selfish” for not having kids. She said “I’m selfish. I want to spend money on me. I want to spend my money on nice hotels and spas and purses.”…..
………it depends on how you use it. I mean, we use the term “selfish” in a bad way, almost exclusively. But all it means is that you are putting yourself/your self interest before others. In some circumstances, that’s not a bad thing. It doesn’t have to be a bad thing.
For example–say someone asked you to watch their dog. But you hate taking care of dogs/animals, and even though you are literally doing nothing at that certain time frame–is it a bad thing that you are putting your own self interest before someone else’s need to have their dog watched while they are out of town? Not necessarily.
I understand what you’re saying, Virgilia… When you have a baby, you can’t just drop it and do whatever you want to do at a moments notice. So there is self interest in not wanting kids, but there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s nothing to get offended over. To each their own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean–one of the things I want to do is become a foster mother. But I also want to travel, and I am really grappling with the fact that whenever I do decide to become a single foster mother, that I would not be able to just get up and go. So do I decide to wait or what? There are a lot of things that I am able to do, because I don’t have kids. Sleeping in, for one LOL.
Sheesh, women who have children have to justify why and how they do. Women who don’t have to justify why they don’t. Can we please start a trend of not asking women about kids?
Btw, having and not having are equally selfish but different kinds of selfish so let’s not describe it like that ok? It’s such a nasty way to qualify two equally beautiful choices of life.
There is absolutely nothing selfish not to have kids. Is it also selfish not to have a dog? No. Neither is not having a kid. Nobody gets a kid for greater good these days, everyone gets one or more because they want them. Could just as well be said that getting kids is selfish.
I feel like I know people who:
a. had a kid because their parents were bothering them about it
b. had a kid because they weren’t sure what else to do with their adulthood
c. had a kid because it’s just ‘what you do’
if we’re talking about the ‘greater good’ here, NOT having a kid is better for the human race and the planet at this point. Also it’s just a kiss, hope and a prayer that anything positive will be left for your child born in 2018 by the time they’re adults themselves.
or…. we could always choose to not use words like ‘selfish’ to describe a decision to or not to have children.
I agree with you, and now I’m getting annoyed at all the people who are saying that having children is selfish!
Having a ‘mini me’ when there are so many kids who need to be adopted could also be considered selfish.
Sorry not sorry, i do not see how not wanting to spend the rest of your existance raising children is selfish…
i don’t get that argument. the carbon footprint of a child ALONE is more ‘selfish’ than not wanting to dedicate your life to raising one. you’re choosing what YOU want (to be a parent) over what is best for the human race and the planet in a way.
And also, I’m SELFISH because I’m going to NOT dedicate my life to another person THAT WOULDN’T EXIST HAD I NOT GONE OUT OF MY WAY TO CREATE THEM?
If children were delivered randomly by the stork and a man or woman said ‘eh…no, i don’t want to raise that child, i don’t want my life to change like that’…then I can see how that choice might seem selfish…
but children do not come from nowhere. most parents make the conscious decision to raise a child, and just because you’ve made that choice and someone else has not doesn’t make them selfish.
woman doesn’t want to be a mother = selfish
man doesn’t want to be a father = bachelor, living his truth, totally OK “I can’t see him as a dad anyways”
hey Kaiser, if anything it’s the less selfish choice! Overpopulation is a problem, and I forget the exact numbers at this point, but we are pretty close to the earth’s carrying capacity (or past it, already). Not to mention, having a child for the wrong reasons (like – “everyone does it” “I want to see how a little me comes out” are often making a selfish choice that severely hurts the child). People have children for themselves. I’ve never understood the argument that it is selfish. Selfish implies taking something away from others in favor of one’s self (at least, as I have always understood it).
Most demographers estimate the global population will cap at 10-12 billion, thanks to increasing access to birth control, education, and opportunities for women. That is far below the planet’s carrying capacity; however, those 12 billion aren’t (well, won’t be) equally distributed across the Earth’s surface- that’s where “overpopulation” problems exist, in the densely populated regions of South Asia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, West Africa, Europe, and the northeast US coast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m selfish because at this moment i don’t want kids and don’t foresee myself having any. If that changes then it does but i would rather be ready and committed. there are so many parents unprepared and should not be parents. Those kids later become my clients.
If you dont want to be a parent you shouldn’t
I don’t think she’s selfish, but she probably decided to say it about herself before anyone else could.
I remember her last interview igniting the selfish vs. selfless debate.
I agree, I think she saying it to deflect potential criticism. Either that or there is someone in her life who does keep referring to it as a selfish decision, and the idea is stuck in her head. I don’t think either way is a selfish decision. You have to do what is best for your life.
I’ve always said the choice to not have kids is selfish, but selfish doesn’t have to be a negative term here. It’s YOUR life and you should do whatever makes YOU happy! There’s nothing wrong with putting yourself first. It’s selfish to have kids too, most people don’t bring children into the world for the child itself, they have them because it fills some selfish desire they have deep down to reproduce, it’s nature and biology, and there’s nothing wrong with that either😄
Oh my God this flew all over me! I’m so mad I’m almost sick. To say that you’re selfish because you chose not to have kids is the most ridiculous, horrible thing I’ve heard and I can’t believe she felt compelled to say this. I’m coming from a place where I can’t have children and my husband and I chose not to have IVF or adopt. That was our personal choice and I don’t have to explain or justify this to anyone. It certainly isn’t because we’re selfish and if you choose to not have children YOU ARE NOT SELFISH! You just don’t want kids. It’s okay. Just say I don’t have kids. If someone challenges you tell them straight up it’s none of their business why you don’t and tell them to never ask anyone else that question ever again. I’m 50 years old and I’ve dealt with this for 20 years. I know what I’m talking about. Plus I’ve talked to many other women who have gone through the same thing or who are childless by choice. They get the same questions. If you don’t have kids and choose not to ever have kids you are not selfish. You are you. You have other interests and people you care for in your life. Fini.
Whenever I hear the word “selfish”, I think of someone who chooses not to share anything at all with anyone, ever. That includes friends, partners, and relatives other than children. I’m pretty sure Sarah has plenty of those It has never crossed my mind that such a concept could apply to not wanting children.
As someone who just found out that she’s pregnant for the very first time, on Christmas Eve and two days before my 39th birthday, I have to say that my decision to terminate is probably the least selfish thing I’ve ever done. To be blunt, the past two weeks have been the hardest two weeks of my life.
I’m keenly aware that this could be my last chance to have a baby and I’ve resigned myself to the fact that I’ll probably never know if I made the right decision. But I also know that being pregnant is something we should both be thrilled about. We should both want this baby. This baby deserves being born into as-close-to-perfect circumstances as we could provide for it.
We are not there right now and we still have plenty of bumps to get through before we will be there.
My decision is what’s right for my baby and has absolutely nothing to do with what’s right for me. My decision to remain childless is quite literally the opposite of “selfish”. “Selfish” would be having this baby simply because I don’t know if I’ll have the chance to again without taking into consideration the baby’s needs and what would be an optimal situation for him/her to grow up in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh I wish I had someone like you close to me right now. I feel so alone. I know I’m not, but I feel like nobody understands…
You’re not alone sweet Kitten. Ever. If you need to talk, I’m here everyday even tho I rarely post. You will get thru this. It’s awful and liberating at the same time. I’m glad you have a good man. I always appreciate your intelligence and comments. Take care of yourself!!! ❤❤❤
Sending hugs, Kitten.
Kitten, all the hugs and support from me! Please take care of yourself. You are not alone.
Sending nothing but love Kitten!
When I read the first few lines my heart almost stopped, because I knew you’d said that you hadn’t wanted kids, and then I went “oh fuck” because I knew whichever way you went, it would be a painful/difficult decision.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me, the word “selfish” was used in previous generations to scold children who wanted to grab too many cookies and not share. It really has no place in the discussion of being a parent. Most healthy people are mixtures, we have times of self-absorption and times of selflessness. It’s not a personality type (well, except for POTUS).
You guys have me crying (again) over here. It’s been like this every day since I found out: crying one second and holding it together the next.
Thank you so much for all the kind words, love, and support. It means the world to me.
@v/C- re: children, I have always maintained that I didn’t know if I wanted children or not but that I was never compelled to have them like so many women I know. I have also always maintained since I turned 30 that if I ever got pregnant I would keep the baby.
I guess that was easier for me to say when I never thought it would happen.
But my BF has maintained since Day One that he doesn’t want kids. When we found out, he said that he would support me if I wanted to keep the child, that he would change his job, we would get a house, he would do everything it would take and that we would get through it no matter what.
When he said that, I realized that he will do absolutely anything for me and as such, I need to do right by him and do right by our unborn baby who deserves two parents who are 100% thrilled to welcome him/her into their lives.
Sorry this is so hard for me to type without losing it so I should probably just stop now…
Thank you guys again so much ♥
That is literally so sweet of your BF! You chose well! I’ve read a few threads where you’ve said you are so happy with him, and this seems to be another instance of him being great. I’m glad you had the support you needed.
Awwww Kitten, I don’t know if it is fine for me to contribute to the conversation as I am in the position of ‘baby who should not have been born’. I hope I am not making you cry right now, hopefully I will only give you another point of view.
My father didn’t want children, my mum did.
I gather your boyfriend is acting lovely now, yet… It is different from saying something and then doing it: a baby is/can be, a lifelong commitment. Forget the 18 years, college, etc. In the future kids will stay with parents as long as possible, life and accommodation will always be more expensive.
Until I was the only child, things went almost ‘normal’. When my brother was born, just a couple of years after me, my father completely rejected us and the physical/psychological abuse started. Of course, we wanted out of the hellish situation and became ‘independent’ quite early.
Unfortunately, my brother became seriously and mentally ill in his early 30ies and ‘was’ returned to my father’s home, as he lost job, girlfriend, rented flat, etc. My parents had divorced; my mum is on state benefits and cannot give accommodation to my brother or she loses everything.
My father, to get rid of him, has basically attempted everything, except murder maybe. Although perhaps he’ll attempt even that one at some point….
It’s all cute and fine when children are children. But then they grow up; some of them will have amazing lives; some of them won’t. It’s just life. So do not think that you are 100% ‘I am missing the chance of having a fabulous baby’, only 50%. The other 50% could be disgraceful (plus I had depression for all my life so my mother openly describe us as her cross to bear).
Oh, Kitten. I wish I could reach out and hug you. You are strong, you are wise, you are a lovely human being. Be good to yourself. Big, giant bear hugs to you.
Oh kitten, hugs to you. Sounds like a heartbreaking situation either way, I’m so so sorry. You aren’t alone, so many women have been in this situation, myself included, it’s not easy to experience but you just know when it isn’t right. Don’t let those feelings of guilt or “selfishness” creep in either, this is your life, you know what’s best. I wish we all lived closer and could be there for you, my biggest mistake/regret is not talking about it at the time. We’re here for you! ❤️
I’m sorry to hear you are going through this.
Thank you for sharing this, Kitten.
Lots of love and admiration for your bravery. Very glad you had the support you needed.
Choosing not to have children can be quite the opposite of selfish. I have kids – always wanted them and couldn’t imagine my life without them – but if that’s not your bag, it is entirely appropriate and responsible to choose not to have them. No one owes the world their progeny.
not having children you do not want is not selfish. not if the alternative is to have kids you aren’t 100% about in order to fit society’s expectations. THAT is selfish.
the whole “selfish for not having kids” mindset always seemed to come from people who might be bitter about their choices to have kids that limited their own lives, IMO. “How dare you not sacrifice everything to have kids like I did! How dare you not give up what you enjoy about your life like I did! This is what we are supposed to do!”
I agree, Olive. My mother, who is generally such a caring and supportive person towards me, sometimes has these odd minor outbursts of resentment about my apparently carefree, single, childless life. It took a while, but the more we talked about them, the more I began to realize that the source of the outbursts is some bitterness about how the social expectation that women marry and have children greatly limited her own life. It seems to her so unfair that for my generation, the choice to not marry and not have children is viewed as so much more normal than it was for hers.
Do people get harassed for not having kids? I’m 46, not a kid in sight and no one has ever hassled me about that. Although perhaps that is because I didn’t bother to get married until 42 when that ship had basically sailed anyway.
Sometimes people ask me if I have kids. Sometimes they express surprise that I don’t have kids, saying that they think I would have been a good mom. But I’ve never been called selfish or judged for choosing the path I’m on.
Wow. People are judgy jerks if they feel they can just comment on someone else’s life like that!
Yes. By family members who should know better.
I’m lucky since my family kind of really only “hassled” me about dating (I went on my first date at 22 a few months ago)…….but kids?? They are probably celebrating that I and a few other cousins/siblings, etc don’t have any, because they’ve had to help pay for them!
That would actually be an interesting sort of sociological “study” of some sort–will there be a decline in the societal pressures of having kids as more and more grandparents have to to give their children financial help for their grandkids? My mom has given so much to my sister for her two kids, that it would have been cheaper and less just to have them live with us.
Yes. And harassed about pretty much every choice surrounding the issues of traditional womanhood: having children, mode of having children (I adopted as first choice), working while having children and HOW MUCH working while having children and what type of work is appropriate while having children, how to educate those children, how to feed and dress and train and amuse those children, the list is never-ending.
It’s great being with and raising kids — but I found some of the socially stereotyping aspects of it annoying and exhausting.
I didn’t want kids until I met my boyfriend. He seems like he would be such a great dad and that’s been a source of comfort in terms of talking about making such a big decision down the road. In the past, when I thought about kids, I thought a lot in terms of me doing it by myself without having a vision for sharing the load, which was a complete turn off. That said, it is completely UNSELFISH to remain childless. In this crazy world, the last thing we need is more people and more damage to the environment. It’s also quite difficult to go against the tide and constantly be asked about kids, the way Sarah Paulson is! Seems like it comes up in all her interviews!
Isn’t it nice to be with someone who makes it look easy? I also evaluated my hubby’s dad potential, so many of us do, and here we are – I was right!
That said, if you decide to have children, it’s still important to feel confident about your ability to handle it should something happen to your partner – illness, divorce, death. Horrible things to contemplate, but we need to make the irrevocable decision to take on someone’s utter dependency knowing we could handle it. Maybe not easily, and not wanting to do it that way, and probably recruiting a lot of helpers, but still, we are that child’s bottom line. We have to want them as individuals AND as a family unit. Sounds like you’re on that path, and good luck!
It’s so true, very important to consider. I had a morbid thought in the opposite direction, if I died who would take care of them? He’s the only boyfriend I’ve ever had whom I would leave my unborn non-existent kids with, lol. Takes a lot of courage to start a family, there are so many unknowns. Good luck too <3
One of my friends was ambivalent about having kids. She had an abortion while with her long-term alcoholic boyfriend. She was one of the few people I’ve known who weren’t charmed by a content baby. I remember her helping me get an EKG on the most adorable, happy baby. My friend crinkled her nose like she had to touch a dead rodent. Fast forward to the one, and she got a little baby crazy. Within a year of marriage (in her later 20s) she had in vitro. Took a little longer because she refused to tell her hubby she has been pregnant in the past, so they tested her first when he was the one with low and slow sperm count. Typical IVF – fraternal twins, boy/girl. Got pregnant the first try, yet talked about the horrors of the process and that she would have never tried a second implantation.
I had a conversation with someone once who told me I was selfish for not wanting kids but then told me I was responsible when I said that I would like a dog but don’t have time to take care of it. I’m not getting a dog for the same reason I don’t want kids- it’s more responsibility then I can handle. Being a parent doesn’t make you a saint, if anything one could argue that parents who don’t adopt and have their own kids are the selfish ones as overpopulation is the biggest issue that we face right now.
Choosing to not have children is a selfless and responsible act a person can do. For themselves, for others.
The bottom line is people who are happy with their own lives and their own choices don’t criticize other people’s choices, period! If someone judges you it’s rooted in their own insecurities or small mindedness and they don’t deserve your energy. This is not something I knew in my 20′s or early 30′s but pushing 50 I actually feel sorry for people who judge me for not having children because I am happy with my life! Live and let live.
I don’t have children, never wanted them because I felt I didn’t have it in me to be a good parent, dysfunctional family background and all that. I’ve been called selfish and always rolled my eyes at people. My years of working in schools showed me kids being raised by grandparents, aunt/uncles because mom/dad were in prison, kids being raised in foster care, if they were lucky and in some cases, foster care ain’t so good. It would be all kinds of awesome to have a time machine to go back to those instances of being called “selfish” to have those people witness these very sad cases of children so I can so say “Oh rly? All I asked you is to pass the guacamole and you come at me w/ That?!” I live in one of the poorest states in the country and the cases of child abuse . . .
So look forward to the day when women will no longer have to defend their choice for not having children AND/OR deciding to have as many as they want without fear of judgement from those [usually other women] who think they know better! I support you Sarah…You do you girl!
Wait, isn’t having a child also selfish? I mean, I chose consciously to have a child. For me – I wanted a child. Me, me, me. Ok the husband had to agree too. lol.
@Janey, lol, I agree, having kids is a “ME” thing to do! Glad your husband came along for the ride! xD
I hate when people refer to not having kids as “selfish”. Honestly, with more than 7.5 billion people on a planet that’s being ravaged by climate change choosing not to procreate is a self-less thing to do!
Mother of 1 here, He is, indeed, the most awesome thing to have ever happened to me. I’ve been pursuing a career change and advanced degree through his life. It’s been slow going because schooling always had to be fit in AROUND him.
Paulson is absolutely right in her assessment of being a parent. She’s being realistic.
And that’s what makes her choice to remain child free absolutely UN-selfish in my opinion.
Selfish is having a child just because of what his or her presence in your life does for YOU.
The biggest thing to me is that not all decisions about children – to have or not to have – are under our control. Some people want to bear kids but can’t. Some people don’t want kids but are forced into it. Some want them and have them. Some don’t want them and don’t have them. We can’t assume anything about any given woman or man in terms of their intimate and chosen relationships. And ‘selfish’ is a valid term to describe a given course of action but not a personality type, unless we’re talking a narcissistic disorder. It’s an old-fashioned use of the term, like calling kids who do one bad thing “bad girl” and “bad boy.” Yes, we all commit selfish acts sometimes. Yes, we all commit selfless acts sometimes. But to extend that to a blanket description of a person either way – very rare to have a 100% selfish person (especially as POTUS), very rare to have a 100% selfless person too.
Most parents are just people who became parents for one reason or another; most non-parents are just people who did not become parents for one reason or another. It’s not for us to judge.
Sarah Paulson has her life the way she likes it, and is probably tired of being told she IS selfish or WAS selfish and is trying to turn that around and claim it proudly. Can’t blame her. It’s so hard to be judged.
most headlines lately:
“selfish woman is selfish”
“childless eligible bachelors talk about their amazing accomplishments and explain why #metoo has gone too far”
#therealest
so mad and then sad whenever I read about the “childfree” life choice. First of all, there are children everywhere, and in my experience, their parents are more than willing (if they know you well, duh) to let you hang out with them, take them for mani/pedi or a sporting event. I do not have a child of my own born of my vagine but I adore the children who are in my life and have loved watching them grow into amazing humans. There was never a proclamation on my part to not have children or that I’m going to maintain a childless, “selfish” existence BY CHOICE, as if those are the only boxes to check in creating your lifestyle. The rap about childfree =selfish / family=selfless has become so tiresome. It’s hard to imagine anyone’s life is so one dimensional and easily defined.
Kaiser I adopted 2 kittens just after Christmas after losing my elderly kitty. They are bananas but so much fun.
Ugh. I hate this debate. It is not selfish to not have kids, and it is not selfish to have kids. End of!!! When will a women quit being judged for what they do and don’t do with their uterus?! I hope 2018 is better about stuff like this. Every single person has a different situation for both and to put a person in a box for either choice is wrong, and annoying.
I have no issue with people who are childfree except if they choose to become childfree after the child is born. Abandoning your children for no good reason…well don’t get me started, I’ve issues with it.
As a person who is child oppressed, I can honestly say it is the best thing that ever happened to me. But my life before becoming a parent wasn’t that good, so I wasn’t giving up much. Had I been a person with a vibrant social life and the ability to hop from one attractive partner to the next will relative ease then I could understand why becoming child oppressed wouldn”t seem that appealing. But you play the hand you’re dealt I guess.
Am curious to hear what other readers think about the large age gap in her relationship – about 30 years if I’m not mistaken. Other May-December romances get a lot of flack on this site but the thread is curiously quiet about this one… am wondering what people think?
I never used the term childless, without even thinking about it, it just feels harsh. I don’t understand why people use the term childfree, it’s equally harsh but to the people with children.
Why is selfish a word even linked to deciding not to have children or not wanting them? It’s a choice, not being selfish. Selfish is is when parents have children and are shitty parents. Every day you read about abused children or adults talk abut parents who were mentally abusive or too busy for them.
