Steve Bannon & Donald Bigly Buttons are boy-beefing over treason

The last time anyone paid attention to Steve Bannon, he was stage-managing the senate run of a Republican pedophile hobgoblin in Alabama. The hobgoblin lost, and so no one should care what Steve Bannon has to say about anything right? I mean, this is a guy who openly admires Adolf Hitler and Darth Vader. AND he’s bad at his job. I’ve always been on Team Let’s Ignore Him. But people keep paying attention to him, which is how Michael Wolff ended up interviewing Bannon for his new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House (I guess Bigly Mein Kampf would have been too “on the nose”). Anyway, Wolff spoke to Bannon, and Bannon talked about that meeting at Trump Tower between Jared Kushner, Don Jr. and the Russian intelligence operatives. From the Guardian’s exclusive:

Bannon is particularly scathing about a June 2016 meeting involving Trump’s son Donald Jr, son-in-law Jared Kushner, then campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower in New York. A trusted intermediary had promised documents that would “incriminate” rival Hillary Clinton but instead of alerting the FBI to a potential assault on American democracy by a foreign power, Trump Jr replied in an email: “I love it.” The meeting was revealed by the New York Times in July last year, prompting Trump Jr to say no consequential material was produced. Soon after, Wolff writes, Bannon remarked mockingly: “The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers. Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad sh-t, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.” Bannon went on, Wolff writes, to say that if any such meeting had to take place, it should have been set up “in a Holiday Inn in Manchester, New Hampshire, with your lawyers who meet with these people”. Any information, he said, could then be “dump[ed] … down to Breitbart or something like that, or maybe some other more legitimate publication”. Bannon added: “You never see it, you never know it, because you don’t need to … But that’s the brain trust that they had.” Bannon also speculated that Trump Jr had involved his father in the meeting. “The chance that Don Jr did not walk these jumos up to his father’s office on the twenty-sixth floor is zero.”

[From The Guardian]

I mean… is Bannon wrong? No, of course he’s not wrong. But he doesn’t get a f–king cookie for burning down the house months after he moved out. He knew all about the meeting at the time, and he continued to work for Trump and do all of this hideous dirty work for months. Oh, and Bannon went on to discuss Bob Mueller’s investigation, and how he knows Mueller is going to put all the pieces together, saying:

“You realise where this is going. This is all about money laundering. Mueller chose [senior prosecutor Andrew] Weissmann first and he is a money-laundering guy. Their path to f–king Trump goes right through Paul Manafort, Don Jr and Jared Kushner … It’s as plain as a hair on your face. It goes through Deutsche Bank and all the Kushner sh-t. The Kushner sh-t is greasy. They’re going to go right through that. They’re going to roll those two guys up and say play me or trade me.”

[From The Guardian]

I believe that money laundering is part of this too. But I can believe that without resorting to anti-Semitic dog whistles. Anyway, Donald Bigly Buttons is dumping-in-his-diapers mad about Bannon. Wednesday afternoon, Trump issued this statement about Bannon:

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating 17 candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Republican party.”

[From CNN]

According to the Daily Beast, Trump “personally dictated” this statement to his Communications team (including ever-faithful Hope Hicks), wanting to ensure that the personal insults made it into the final draft. The Daily Beast also says that the fallout from the book is going to get even worse in the days and weeks ahead, because apparently everybody was badmouthing Trump and his not-so-bigly intelligence. Rupert Murdoch called him a “f–king idiot,” Gary Cohn, Trump’s top economic adviser, regards Trump as “dumb as sh-t.” H.R. McMaster called him a “dope.” Again, no cookies to any of these motherf–kers. Just because these a–holes say a few true things, doesn’t make them heroes.

