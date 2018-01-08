Dakota Johnson killed it in Gucci at the Golden Globes, Margot Robbie did not

As many fashion people said last night, it’s ridiculous to act as if the Globes Blackout meant that people couldn’t actually talk about fashion. That was never what any of this was about! Please, talk about fashion. These gowns and overall appearances are the result of thousands of hours of work – much of it by women – by designers, tailors, bead-workers, atelier staffers, stylists, makeup artists, jewelers, etc. We can talk about and care about multiple things at once, you know?
So with that preface… I assume that many sites aren’t going to do “Best Dressed” lists, but if they did, I would assume that Dakota Johnson made it onto many of those lists. Dakota has a difficult history of red carpet appearances – she rarely gets it right, honestly. But man, she killed it at the Golden Globes. Dakota wore this amazing Gucci dress that was all-business in the front and all sparkle and drama in the back. Her ponytail looked awesome too. Great hair, great makeup, great jewelry – she just got it right, 100%.
Margot Robbie also wore Gucci, but weirdly… it feels like Gucci gave Margot the worse dress, even though she was the nominee, not Dakota. In the end, it didn’t matter because Margot had the flu and she barely talked to anyone on the carpet. This Gucci look sucks.
Penelope Cruz was late on the red carpet, so I get the feeling that many will forget to talk about her Ralph and Russo gown. This was spectacular, right? Ralph and Russo knows how to do couture, just ask Meghan Markle. I honestly get tired of Cruz’s showgirl style sometimes, but she looked amazeballs.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, WENN.
Dakota’s dress is amazing, but would look even better without the belt.
Penelope’s dress is awful. It looks dated, like something from 10 years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Margot Robbie’s dress looks like it is wearing her. I expect to see her dress more so on a Rooney Mara kind of person – rich and weird.
Personally I think Robbie would have looked great in a black pantsuit with a low cut blazer, playing up her b*tch /cabronafactor. Seems more appropriate for a movie about Tonya Harding and someone who has the flu.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right, it looks to big and does nothing for her cute figure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never grown to like a bony sternum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dakota and Penelope’s gowns didn’t do much for me.
I actually love Margot’s dress, but she’s not tall enough for it. Every designer dresses her like she’s Charlize Theron, and I get why, but she’s just not tall enough for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the dress, hate the shoulder tat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOOOOOOOOOOVE Dakota’s gown AND make up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loved Dakota’s dress!!! Margot and Penelope, pass. Is it me or Margot is no longer the front runner in the oscar’s race?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Oscar’s been looking for a reason to award Saoirse Ronan for awhile; this may be her year. Margot is great, but hasn’t done as much ‘important’ work yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly once Ladybird dropped so did Margot. Ladybird is the superior film and I would be shocked if Saoirse did not win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a fan of Dakota Johnson but I thought she looked beautiful. She seemed to be having a better time without Jamie Dornan there (I think she had to present with him last year).
Hair and make-up look great
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The two of them are anti-chemistry. They seem like they can’t stand each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dakota looked great but for me she lacks so much charisma. Idk I find her boring. Also I did not need to see the 50 shades commercials a million times yesterday. Talk about yawn
Report this comment as spam or abuse