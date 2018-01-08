Dakota Johnson killed it in Gucci at the Golden Globes, Margot Robbie did not

As many fashion people said last night, it’s ridiculous to act as if the Globes Blackout meant that people couldn’t actually talk about fashion. That was never what any of this was about! Please, talk about fashion. These gowns and overall appearances are the result of thousands of hours of work – much of it by women – by designers, tailors, bead-workers, atelier staffers, stylists, makeup artists, jewelers, etc. We can talk about and care about multiple things at once, you know?

So with that preface… I assume that many sites aren’t going to do “Best Dressed” lists, but if they did, I would assume that Dakota Johnson made it onto many of those lists. Dakota has a difficult history of red carpet appearances – she rarely gets it right, honestly. But man, she killed it at the Golden Globes. Dakota wore this amazing Gucci dress that was all-business in the front and all sparkle and drama in the back. Her ponytail looked awesome too. Great hair, great makeup, great jewelry – she just got it right, 100%.

Margot Robbie also wore Gucci, but weirdly… it feels like Gucci gave Margot the worse dress, even though she was the nominee, not Dakota. In the end, it didn’t matter because Margot had the flu and she barely talked to anyone on the carpet. This Gucci look sucks.

Penelope Cruz was late on the red carpet, so I get the feeling that many will forget to talk about her Ralph and Russo gown. This was spectacular, right? Ralph and Russo knows how to do couture, just ask Meghan Markle. I honestly get tired of Cruz’s showgirl style sometimes, but she looked amazeballs.