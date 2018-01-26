Kendall Jenner: ‘We don’t work any less hard than the ’90s models did’

I’m still enjoying the fact that Kendall Jenner was once hailed as the most “natural” of all the Kardashians, and that she’s spent the last year buying herself a new face. To my eyes, it’s mostly about her lips, but if you told me she had some eye work and nose work, I would probably believe you. The Kardashian-Jenners will not stop until they all get enough plastic surgery to look like Lucifer’s Homegirl. Anyway, Kendall covers the February issue of Harper’s Bazaar- you can see the full piece here. The editorial looks like… Emily Ratajkowski, just straight-up. I thought Emily was posing in half the photos. The interview was conducted by Cara Delevingne, and Kendall sounds dumb as a box of hair. Some highlights:
How she feels at the age of 22: “It fluctuates. Sometimes I feel like a complete kid when I’m running around with my friends being stupid for a week, and then sometimes I just want to sit in my house and sip tea and watch old movies like I’m 60…. I feel like the life I live is extraordinary in a lot of ways but that it also comes with a lot of responsibilities. I’ve had to grow up pretty fast and deal with situations most 22-year-olds aren’t really put into. There are days and weeks and months when you just don’t stop.
Her dream of farm life: “You know me and how OCD I can get over the littlest things. If something isn’t going the way I planned, I freak out. Some days I just want to go live on a farm and not talk to anyone and just exist in the middle of nowhere. On my farm? I would literally have tons. I’d have seven horses because I feel like that’s a reasonable amount of horses to love and take care of, and sheep and goats and chickens and dogs—like, 10 dogs. But no cats because I’m not a cat person, unless they’re Savannah cats, which are like little cheetahs.
Whether she feels like she missed out on normal life: “The obvious answer is college, I guess, but I don’t even know if I regret that. I had a pretty normal childhood, with a twist, and went to school until the 10th grade. For 11th and 12th, I did homeschool, but I still saw a lot of my old friends. I didn’t go to prom, though, which was kind of annoying. I can’t really complain except for now, maybe, I would like to go to Disneyland or a public beach. To go to a beach in peace would be lovely. To be able to hang out and meet new people and not be bothered would be awesome.
Anxiety: “It’s funny you ask that because I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks. Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it’s hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds. You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive. It’s hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity.
The new age of “supermodels”: “I’ve actually talked about it with a couple of women, like Cindy Crawford, who have been doing this for a long time. I feel like social media obviously has a lot to do with how it’s different. A lot of people are like, “Oh, it’s so much easier now because you have Instagram. You don’t even need an agency anymore.” But that’s just not true. I still had to go to all the castings, I still had to go meet all the photographers, I still had to do all of that to get to where I am now. There wasn’t a step taken out just because I had social media. I still have 12-hour days, I still have even 24-hour days sometimes; I still have to do all those things. We don’t work any less hard than the ’90s models did when they were young.
“The obvious answer is college, I guess, but I don’t even know if I regret that…” You will. College isn’t for everyone, I understand that, but I’m always astounded by the fact that Kris Jenner never made education a priority for any of her children. I think only Kourtney and Rob went to college. Think about that – say what you will, but Robert Kardashian was a brilliant and well-respected lawyer who wanted to raise intelligent, capable children. Caitlyn Jenner… not so much. And all of these kids have turned out to be pretty dumb overall. Kim might be the smartest, actually, but Kylie and Kendall are just sentient rocks at this point.
As for this idea that the Instamodels aren’t “working any less hard” than the ‘90s models… bitch please. Stop comparing Kendall and Cara to Cindy, Linda, Naomi and Christy. There is no comparison.
Photos courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar.
If she wants to do college she still can. She sure has the money too. And even if she was worried about taking the time off from her job to do so, she could always take part time classes or take online classes. Point is, if she feels like she missed out on it…she could still do it. I think the more likely answer to that question should have been her lack of privacy. That she doesnt have a moment to herself without a camera shoved in her face (either the paparazzi or their reality show cameras).
Jodie Foster, Brooke Shields, Julia Stiles, Natalie Portman, and Emma Watson all managed to attend universities, Ivy League ones at that, and they were probably all a lot better known than Kendall Jenner when they did so.
You are right in general but all of them except Emma were at uni before social media. Portman talked about how she feels lucky to have gone before sm was so widespread.
Yeah but Emma still did it, and smack in the middle of the social media age, no less.
If someone wants to go badly enough, they’ll go. It was a priority for Emma, so she went. But do we seriously believe a Kardashian has any value for education?
It should be mentioned that it’s pretty easy to get into an Ivy League school if you’re already a celebrity.
“Sentient rocks” HAHAHA 🤣🤣
No comparison at all. We know instamodels May “go” to castings but let’s not pretend you don’t walk in having most of those jobs already booked. Like stop it.
Because between you and Gigi and your awful walks you wouldn’t have gotten these jobs in the 90s.
And yea I’m sure Robert is rolling over at his dumb and vapid his kids turned out. I remember when Kim told that story of how he refused to buy her the purses she wanted so she came up with a business plan that helped her earn money. I think she puts that knowledge to good use now but the fact that her mom had to sell her out to get there can’t be undone.
I can believe they work just as hard, but that was never the main critique. The critique was that they weren’t as interesting. And my dear Kendall, that criticism still stands. That being said, if my choices were between Kendall and Kaia Gerber, I’m going with Kendall.
Also, I’m over celebs wanting to indulge their narcissism on social media and then also complain about having no privacy. There are PLENTY of celebs that don’t engage with social media, put their heads down, and just do the work. Sure they don’t have total anonymity, but they don’t feed the beast like these girls and then complain.
Exactly. Their looks are average and without their last names they would’ve had to fight to be in the Sears catalogue. They can’t walk, and it took most of them a really long time to figure out they are there to show the product and not themselves. So no, it’s not and will never be the same. I by magazines or product in spite of them, not because of them.
I guess I just wonder how they could possibly know how hard the 90′s models worked (I mean, I can’t possibly know, either) but this statement reminds me of when Kris said of Kim “no one works harder than Kim”. Really? Ever been a single mom w/3 jobs? These proclamations of how hard they work are relative, and they just don’t seem to understand that.
“…then sometimes I just want to sit in my house and sip tea and watch old movies like I’m 60″
STOP WITH THE AGEISM!! I know plenty of 20-somethings who sip tea and watch old movies. Hell, I did that as a teen. That description doesn’t fit a single 60 year old woman I know. The ones I know are all active in their workplaces, in leadership positions, running marathons for charity, cheering on sports teams outside in frigid weather or rain, doing yardwork, hiking or skiing in mountains, riding bikes through Tuscany and on and on, living full, active lives, with an occasional afternoon sipping tea or watching old movies.
Ageism is discrimination. Ageism is as much against the law as discrimination based on disability, gender, or race. Just stop it!
This! I’m 30 and my aunts who are in their 60s and early 70s are more active than me lol! I’m the one reading, sipping tea and watching movies. That’s such a bad stereotype that older (60 isn’t even old to me…) women just sit at home.
Seriously, I’m in my early thirties and staying in sipping tea and cuddling my hubs and kitties on the couch sounds like my dream evening. My parents (in their 60s) on the other hand, have a way more active social life than I! stupid stereotype
lol not enough eye rolls in the world for this comment, find something real to be indignant about please..
Thanks for proving my point. We constantly hear how older actresses can’t get work. I practice labor law and constantly see cases where women have been denied career opportunities because they’re over 40 and are perceived as “too old” and ready for retirement when they aren’t at 40 or even at 60. This is very real but go ahead and roll your eyes.
@lucy – oh look, women supporting women, yay!
Oh, it’s real. In my last job, for which I had 20 years experience, I was hired but the condition was they hired a fresh-out-of-two-year-tech-school twenty two year old to “share” the job and for me to train him to replace me in future. I was fine with the concept at the outset, but the poor boy thought he should be on top and had no design talent and I couldn’t train that into him. He got pouty when I tried to direct him, and eventually started giving me the silent treatment. It was very uncomfortable because we shared a small office. I complained to the biggies about the ageism and his spoiled attitude. I should have sued the company but just gave up and quit. I wish I had recognized the ageist discrimination at the outset and saved myself months of discomfort and wasted effort.
Wonder if she will even be working when she is 60. Meanwhile us “oldies” (in our 60′s and over) will keep doing what we are doing. I did my first 5K after 60. Did a Warrior Dash (after 60) and out did some of the 20 year olds. I ump softball and baseball, ref soccer, play softball and up until my soccer team folded played soccer (I was 60 at the time). I know SO many 60+ year olds that are active. Even my aunt (rest her soul) churned butter by hand every day of her life. So she needs to take a seat.
Beyond what you expressed is the fact that PMK is over 60 and she most certainly is not sitting at home and sipping tea. Out of the entire Klan, she is the one who actually does work hard.
And re having cameras in their lives 24/7, why hasn’t Kylie been seen in months?
This. I got turned down for a p/t retail job because “why would you want to work here?” I was like, I love your clothing and as a teacher I need a p/t job to pay my bills? At the time, I was 45 but looked 35. However, bro-dude who resembled a 29 y.o Tom Cruise couldn’t believe a woman of my age would want to “work retail.” So yeah Kendall can s*ck it.
Right? Women of all ages work because we need to pay bills
I don’t get it, while she’s very pretty she’s not interesting or stricking enough to be a “Super model.”
Agreed! I don’t get it either. Must have to do with her last name.
I hate when people talk about OCD as if it’s something trivial. And she does sound like a legitimate insta girl.
Right, or ADD…this drives me insane, too. Like, I don’t think this means what you think it means (i.e. Do you have an actual diagnosis?). I’m right there with you.
Absolutely! There are many people struggling with actual DIAGNOSED OCD and other anxiety disorders. This little girl really needs to zip it.
The work has changed. Yes the instagram models are getting picked up without the same kind of merit that some of the 90s models had. But they’re also expected to constantly self promote. It’s a different kind of competitive than it used to be. 90′s models had to freaking WORK to get where they were. But they at least had more of a private life, and there wasn’t the expectation for them to constantly be branding themselves and being active on social media and such.
Today the modeling talent isn’t as necessary but these girls are basically selling their image all day every day. They aren’t a person so much as a product.
I don’t think the two are comparable because the demands are SO different in multiple ways.
Good point, Erinn-had not thought of it this way before.
I think people compare them because of their looks and presence, not their work ethic. And the Insta-Nepo crowd doesn’t hold a candle.
Yeah, you know damn well none of this girl’s pictures are going to end up on any fashion moodboards 10, 20, 30 years from now the way the 90s models constantly do.
Cara and Gigi might, they’re striking in their own right but this one? No way.
I’m not understanding how she’s doing 12 or 24 hour days…I never see her in ads, magazines or on runways anymore. The Hadid sisters (still) and Cindy’s daughter Kaia are getting booked everywhere. I don’t know how you’re working hard, when it seems like you’re hardly working at all.
“sentient rocks” *sniggers*
Listen to the middle-of-the-night anxiety attacks. Make the changes you need to make to be at peace.
Two things: she definitely got more than lips done. Her nose, eyes, and her cheeks have been tampered with. She looks ridiculous because she was a normal pretty girl before.
Also, I hate when she (and other celebs) say that they works months at a time. SO DOES EVERYONE ELSE. I work twelve hour days where people do not cater to me. And I work twelve months out of the year. Please don’t.
No one with a set of working eyes can question whether she’s had a nose job. I also think she’s had MAJOR eye work done, namely an eyebrow ridge shave (brow bone reduction). She used to have a fairly masculine forehead/eye area, that’s obviously not the case now. Typically it’s a surgery done during facial feminization transformation when people go from male to female. It makes a huge difference to how feminine one’s face looks. Here are some old pics of Kendall that show pretty well what I’m talking about
https://www.gettyimages.es/evento/onitsuka-tigers-selena-gomez-and-the-scene-record-release-party-carpet-91022090?esource=SEO_GIS_CDN_Redirect#-picture-id96873210
http://akns-images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2015213/rs_634x1024-150313095054-634-3kendall-jenner-fashion.ls.31315.jpg
Shea like 12/13 in those photos , you are aware peoples faces change as they grow from a child to an adult right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was waiting for this comment. No, people’s facial bones don’t dramatically reduce as they go from 14 to 20. Do you also think that Kylie’s jaw magically fixed itself due to age?
Flk, I think you are dead on with the brow bone procedure! I always thought her eye area looks more open now. I figured she had a brow lift but I think it was the shaving procedure. I mean models have always gotten nose jobs or implants, but these Jenner girls have entire new faces! Bizarre.
It’s crazy how much work, both obvious and subtle, models have done. I follow a more honest one who talks about her procedures and it’s like one a week, sometimes more. Exhausting!
I do think Kendall has had a lot less done than other Kardashians but still plenty yeah.
Honestly who cares ? It’s not like modelling was ever some super important job that these pretty girls constant possibly do.
I say this as a model , lol let’s not pretend you actually care about the 80s models and don’t just want a reason to hate on a pretty young woman .
@Lucy, wow so much to unpack in your statements. I’m going to be over here admiring my pictures of Linda Evangelista, who was you know an actual modeling icon.
Yeah, anyone who doesn’t see the difference between models then and now doesn’t know much about good quality.
Is anyone else cynical about whether she actually does have ‘full on panic attacks’ because I’m getting tired of people saying they’re having a panic attack when they’re not, a bit like when people are sitting one the bus saying the have the flu: if you have the flu you can barely sit up to say ‘i have the flu’.
I’ve had a full-on hyperventilating panic attack once when I was 16 and it was terrifying, i thought I was having a heart attack and would die. It’s never happened since, i only got slightly close to it once when in bad turbulence on a plane 10 years ago. Why do people need to exaggerate so much? I just devalues the meaning of words.
I adore the expression ‘dumb as a box of hair’
YES! The panic attack and OCD comments people say so lightly infuriate me. My sister suffered from debilitating panic attacks since the age of 14 to the point of needing to go to the hospital because her heart was beating out of her chest, making her vomit and as a result making the panic attack so much worse. These are not trivial matters and can affect people’s lives and the living of their lives. And OCD, girl don’t even get me started.
Yeah all that “hard work” posting selfies on instagram because those dead eyes would only be modelling for mall clothes if it wasn’t for high fashion brands being in thrall to follower counts. And even there, Gigi and now Kaia Gerber do better, I’d take them over this surplus Kardashian any day.
And it’s not like she actually helps with sales, didn’t her Estee Lauder collection get scrapped after a year because of low sales? Meanwhile Gigi’s Tommy Hilfiger line is still on.
If you have to tell everyone how hard you’re working, you’re not. And her answer shows that she has no clue what people actually do to break in – sentient rock indeed.
She is absurd.
I miss the supermodels of the 80’s….the ones who made it based on their own merit.
Most 22 year-old are either working or paying their student debt.. most 22 year-old don’t have the lavish style she has been given and no one to hand them over a nepotist job starting with a credit card at 12..
The models of today definitely have it easier, firstly they all come from extremely wealthy families and already had the connections established. Secondly it 100% gives you a leg up if Daddy and Mommy can float you a few million and give you a nice New York apartment so you can “follow your dream” and you don’t have to miss out on casting calls because you need to work some minimum wage job to still eat.
She also had work done to her face before now. Lip injections way back when and likely a nose job as a teenager.
These girls have zero notions of what life was like without social media. The comparisons of “work” are laughable. Remove all online activities, and go work your modeling career. The foot traffic alone would crumble these puff pastries.
No, no, no, no, no, no. How on earth would she know how hard 90s models worked? She was a squealing infant in her nanny’s arm in 1995! Girl, please.
Well, if the world seems harsh at times she could always just drink a Pepsi.
Please don’t give anyone in this family anymore animals. They just drop them off at the shelter when they’re bored with them, as if they were objects.
Why do college if you have already millions in the bank account? Live your life and enjoy. FYI…Kendall would of never made it this big as a model without her famous family. There are plenty models out there x100 prettier and talented than her.
You know, if I had millions, I definitely would’ve went to college and not just college, go all the way through to a graduate degree. When I went to college, because college was a way to live a better life, I majored in something sensible – something that guaranteed me a comfortable living. Growing up poor, I didn’t have the privilege to major in Art History or African-American Literature like I would’ve liked to. I could’ve, of course, but the fear of not having a better life than my childhood haunted me. So I majored in finance. In my next life, it will definitely be Literature.
Same. I would have finished long ago if not for my debt! Wish I had the money to finish all in one shot. Unlike Kendall, most of us need the degree first in order to get the money.
What a boring picture and article.. In this interview, in my opinion, she came off as boring and lacking the inability be nuanced about anything. Does she really believe that SHE worked harder than 90s models or current unknown models? She likes to dismiss it, but she had a hella-of-a leg up from others. She needs to stop trying to sell that, “I pounded the pavement and worked tirelessly for my big break.”
lmao she looks no better than any of the ladies I’m watching on ANTM. After “modeling” for a few years she still isn’t any better?
Brilliant and well respected? I thought he wasn’t even practising when OJ’s trial came around (and is only known as a lawyer because he acted as co-counsel on that trial – and not for his expertise, but b/c the two were friends and perhaps OJ had confided something about the murder to RK).
It’s the filler in her cheeks that really changed her and hardened her. Sometimes it’s more. Sometimes it’s less. But I saw a photo of her at a basketball game and thought to myself, “Wow, she really is morphing into a Kardashian before my eyes with those fake lips and cheeks.”
