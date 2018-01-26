Kendall Jenner: ‘We don’t work any less hard than the ’90s models did’

I’m still enjoying the fact that Kendall Jenner was once hailed as the most “natural” of all the Kardashians, and that she’s spent the last year buying herself a new face. To my eyes, it’s mostly about her lips, but if you told me she had some eye work and nose work, I would probably believe you. The Kardashian-Jenners will not stop until they all get enough plastic surgery to look like Lucifer’s Homegirl. Anyway, Kendall covers the February issue of Harper’s Bazaar- you can see the full piece here. The editorial looks like… Emily Ratajkowski, just straight-up. I thought Emily was posing in half the photos. The interview was conducted by Cara Delevingne, and Kendall sounds dumb as a box of hair. Some highlights:

How she feels at the age of 22: “It fluctuates. Sometimes I feel like a complete kid when I’m running around with my friends being stupid for a week, and then sometimes I just want to sit in my house and sip tea and watch old movies like I’m 60…. I feel like the life I live is extraordinary in a lot of ways but that it also comes with a lot of responsibilities. I’ve had to grow up pretty fast and deal with situations most 22-year-olds aren’t really put into. There are days and weeks and months when you just don’t stop.

Her dream of farm life: “You know me and how OCD I can get over the littlest things. If something isn’t going the way I planned, I freak out. Some days I just want to go live on a farm and not talk to anyone and just exist in the middle of nowhere. On my farm? I would literally have tons. I’d have seven horses because I feel like that’s a reasonable amount of horses to love and take care of, and sheep and goats and chickens and dogs—like, 10 dogs. But no cats because I’m not a cat person, unless they’re Savannah cats, which are like little cheetahs.

Whether she feels like she missed out on normal life: “The obvious answer is college, I guess, but I don’t even know if I regret that. I had a pretty normal childhood, with a twist, and went to school until the 10th grade. For 11th and 12th, I did homeschool, but I still saw a lot of my old friends. I didn’t go to prom, though, which was kind of annoying. I can’t really complain except for now, maybe, I would like to go to Disneyland or a public beach. To go to a beach in peace would be lovely. To be able to hang out and meet new people and not be bothered would be awesome.

Anxiety: “It’s funny you ask that because I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks. Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it’s hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds. You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive. It’s hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity.

The new age of “supermodels”: “I’ve actually talked about it with a couple of women, like Cindy Crawford, who have been doing this for a long time. I feel like social media obviously has a lot to do with how it’s different. A lot of people are like, “Oh, it’s so much easier now because you have Instagram. You don’t even need an agency anymore.” But that’s just not true. I still had to go to all the castings, I still had to go meet all the photographers, I still had to do all of that to get to where I am now. There wasn’t a step taken out just because I had social media. I still have 12-hour days, I still have even 24-hour days sometimes; I still have to do all those things. We don’t work any less hard than the ’90s models did when they were young.