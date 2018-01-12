Donald Trump refers to Haiti, El Salvador & African nations as ‘sh-thole countries’

I’m the daughter of immigrant – an Indian immigrant, who came to America with a college degree, who came through a work visa and became a citizen years later, after I was born. I wonder if the white supremacist in the All-White House thinks India is a sh-thole. Probably. Without question, Donald Trump thinks Haiti, El Salvador and the entire African continent are sh-tholes. That’s the word he used to describe those countries when discussing how we need to stop letting people from those countries immigrate into the United States.
President Trump grew frustrated with lawmakers Thursday in the Oval Office when they floated restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal, according to two people briefed on the meeting.
“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to African countries and Haiti. He then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met Wednesday. The comments left lawmakers taken aback, according to people familiar with their reactions. Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) proposed cutting the visa lottery program by 50 percent and prioritizing countries already in the system, a White House official said.
A White House spokesman defended Trump’s position on immigration without directly addressing Trump’s remarks.
“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement issued after The Washington Post first reported Trump’s remarks. “. . .Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.”
Outlining a potential bipartisan deal, the lawmakers discussed restoring protections for countries that have been removed from the temporary protected status program while adding $1.5 billion for a border wall and making changes to the visa lottery system.
It’s not a surprise that Donald Trump is the worst. It’s not a surprise that Donald Trump is a racist pig. It’s not a surprise that Donald Trump is a nativist who casually employs negative stereotypes about certain nationalities. It’s not a surprise that Donald Trump is only okay with immigrants who are white, and who come from first-world countries. Donald Trump knows nothing about immigration, or why immigrants come to this country, or why our immigrant nation has always prioritized and championed our melting-pot culture. He is a f–king moron and the only sh-thole is his mind and his diaper.
NBC News confirmed with their sources that Trump did indeed refer to “all these sh-thole countries.” Real question: why the f–k didn’t all of the Democrats in that meeting leave at once? “You know know what? No. I’m not going to sit down with a white supremacist who says sh-t like that.”
Update: Here’s Senator Dick Durbin confirming that Trump said all that sh-t.
Sen. Durbin on Trump comments. Was in the room. Calls racist language heartbreaking.
— Mike Puccinelli (@MPuccinelliCBS2) January 12, 2018
The silence from the Republician leadership is deafening. I have to say Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon were not putting up with any nonsense from people on their shows defending 45’s comments. Wow
I left screaming messages on Paul Ryan’s voice mail last night. There were several Republican Senators in that room when he said those words, Tom Cotton and Lindsey Graham among them, not a peep from them. Orrin Hatch wants more information despite the fact that his own constituent and party member Representative Mia Love, a Haitian-American, has expressed her hurt over the comments. If Love has any sense, she’ll switch to Independent immediately; her own party won’t stand with her against this filth.
Marco Rubio’s voicemail was full, so I apologize to whatever intern picks up my call today, but Rubio’s been hiding this time around because he got too much flak from conservatives last time he pushed for DACA, and he’s been silent on this racist xenophobic bs so f**k him. Rage makes me write run on sentences.
Mia Love is tea party trash who never shows up. She was caught a few years ago using state and federal funds for personal vacations and expenses, blamed it on a staffer and fired them. Never took accountability. Never paid the money back. She’s AWFUL and gets a pass here because my dumb ass state likes to parade a conservative black woman around and claim Utah and the LDS church isn’t full of racist f-cks. She’s slimy like the rest of them, and has been silent on Mango Mussolini save for the occasionally “stern” comments she gives out. I’d be wary of praising anything she says as she’s only concerned with her own agenda.
Just going to say the same. The GOP needs to wear this mess for the upcoming election. Everything that he says should be used in every campaign ad. They are worse than he is. They claimed for years to be the Moral Party…. I’m just speechless again and again and again. It is like being in the Twilight Zone and some futuristic World where everyone has lost their minds.
I’d agree but unfortunately Teflon Don is getting a pass. As usual his base is delighted that he’s triggering the libs. And many of them are in agreement about what he said about those countries…so yeah, people have lost their minds and/or they just suck.
Raj Shah should be ashamed of himself.
“Real question: why the f–k didn’t all of the Democrats in that meeting leave at once? ”
Instead of this, Pelosi`s son spent the New Year at Mar – a – Lago with those people. Democrats are gross.
Ps: I`m not Republican!!
There was only one Democrat invited to that meeting and he was out numbered by an excess of Republicans there – ones that were not supposedly part of that special meeting. However, I wonder whether he (or his aide) was the indirect source of this leak once he reported back to his colleagues on Capitol Hill.
Wood Dragon, there were two sources, so pretty sure they were Dick Durban and his staffer.
Why didn’t the six or seven Republicans leave.Personally I am glad the one Democrat stayed.There is no telling what he would have said after the one Democrat had left.I am sure none of the Republicans would have leaked what was said after the Democrat left.
*Grabs a megaphone*
THE GOP IS SILENT BECAUSE THEY AGREE WITH HIM!
You think all of those white Republicans want more brown people coming here? LOL.
Oh sure, some will give a “This is a disappointing statement coming from the president” BS, but their privately nodding their heads at that statement.
Exactly. It’s so depressing.
Ding ding ding!!!! Winner, winner tofu dinner.
Jenns, you are exactly right that Republicans don’t want more brown people in the States. Last year I was secretly terrified that they would actually start round people of colour up and sending us to camps.
This is probably mild compared to the stuff the Republican leadership have heard him say in private.
And that they say also.
Racist says racist things. Shocker.
As someone who has a parent from this so called “sh*thole” these comments hit hard. My family worked hard just like everyone else to come here and make a life here. As if I already don’t feel like a second class citizen as an African American as well. Today is the anniversary of the earthquake too. We lost family in that earthquake 8 years ago. So yea these comments hurt.
This is why I say I loathe this country now. The hatred is from all sides at this point. Not sure what to do but I’m tired.
I’m sorry you lost family in the earthquake. There aren’t words to describe how I feel about this man. I loath anyone who still supports him.
Thank you. Today is always hard for that reason. I had a former friend make a racist joke about the earthquake days after it happened and I ended up screaming at her in the middle of my campus caf. No one but a few friends knew I lost family. Took me a while to deal with it
So very sorry for your loss. The anguish of that day should never be forgotten. My lifelong best friend had only returned to Haiti the day before, after a brief visit here. He and his family were safe but I remember desperately trying to make contact to find his status, along with numerous friends and colleagues who, so sadly, lost so much. One co-worker’s extended family lost eight children. Such inconsolable heartbreak. And for Trump to utter such filth on the eve of that anniversary. Words fail to describe how reprehensible he is.
Yea the earthquake hit har and I’m glad your friend is okay. It took us all day to get statuses on our family too. Just awful awful day. Luckily my best friend held me together in a lot of ways that make me grateful.
I’m so sorry. America would not be the unique place that it is without people from other countries. As a person who has not traveled outside the US, I love talking to people from other countries. This POS in the WH does not represent everyone. I hope you get to meet some good people and feel better.
thanks! I have some great friends and after college i realized i don’t need to hold onto people that don’t make my life better.
I also love talking to those from other countries and traveling. Part of what makes the US special
I’m just exhausted by the last 4 years of politics essentially.
The only thing that I like about living in the Disney World area is getting to meet tourist from all over the world. Even just talking to them in line at stores or when they’re related to my neighbors and are here visiting the, it’s so interesting to have conversations and get to know them
I’m so sorry for the loss of your family members, Nicole. I can’t imagine what that would be like
Nicole, I’m so sorry, but please try not to let it get to you — consider the source, he is a literal piece of shit.
Disgusting, hateful little man.
So sorry for your family’s loss, and the cruelty and disrespect of yesterday on top of it.
I’m so sorry, Nicole. I know it doesn’t really help much but let me tell you, it’s not just the anti-Trump people in the US who are with you, the rest of the world is watching and we do NOT understand how any of this is happening. Don’t think of him as the president, think of him as just one small-fingered f*ckface.
Btw, why the hell would Norwegians trade their country for the US? Hell, if they let me, I’d probably immigrate to Norway.
I went to Scandinavia recently and they all offered to sponsor me to move there. Seriously every person I met asked if I wanted to move because of trump.
I’ve been considering it for a while now but a move might help my sanity
I think what sets the Scandinavian countries apart is the attitude. They have their share of issues, of course. Every country does, always. But the basic sense of solidarity that’s reflected in their politics and policies, their health care and educational systems etc., it’s just a different way of life and a different way of thinking. Their taxes are very high but you do get you money’s worth. I think the American way is more “Leave me alone, the government is the devil, every man for himself.” You know, super Christian.
@Nicole
Are you white? Serious question, I’m glad Scandis are so welcoming. I’m interested in Germany once I finish my bachelor’s. Hopefully someone will sponsor an AA.
I am not! I was with a friend who was black and another that is middle eastern. We had no issues.
I hear you, and I’m sorry you’ve been subjected to this garbage. And I’m sorry for your loss. I get why you’d want to leave but I feel better knowing an intelligent, thoughtful and compassionate person like you is here among us to shine some light into the darkness!
*hugs* i do love my fellow cb regulars
Nicole,
Sending lots of hugs your way. Don’t care about POS-POTUS, he’s a recognised imbecile all over the planet and the fact he did this on the eve of the earthquake anniversary makes even more vile than he is.
P.S. Never been to Scandinavia but they say it’s nice. If you get the chance, move (hubby and I will leave UK but we couldn’t find a job there).
Exactly though. The way MSM is reporting this like it’s f*cking breaking news…smdh..
The earthquake was horrible. Waiting to hear from my grandmother. My uncle lost his cousin. Friends lost. It was horrific. I was born here but truthfully don’t trust America. My husband and I are both highly educated (his family is from Trinidad) and we are discussing moving out of the country to an island when we save enough. We don’t want our kids dealing with this crap.
same here. I was born and raised in the US but I’m a first gen on one side. Other side is descendants of slaves. Its not in my blood to trust the US either. I’m always weary
I’m so sorry, it’s true that the timing makes it even worst. I went to Haiti last April for some vacations and run away from the Montreal winter for a bit. It was beautiful! I’m so glad I went even if it’s expensive and not that easy to travel through. It’s filled with so much natural beauties (the Blue Bassins near Jacmel are gorgeous!) and the people I met were so nice and interesting to talk with. I’ll go back to Haiti anytime, but I’d never set a foot in Mar-a-Lago. To me this is what a sh-th-ole looks like
is is too early to cancel 2018 or should I give it another couple of weeks?
As IF someone from such a forward thinking country as Norway would want to live in the US?!
Right??!! Why the hell would anyone from Norway want to immigrate to the USA…
Why not? Norwegians travel abroad to study, work, travel or be with their SOs. Living standards are superior in Norway from all points of view as compared to the US. But it doesn’t mean one can’t benefit from the experience of living in the US, especially when they can make the choice and have a safety net back home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hubby and I even thought to do the green card lottery in 2016 after Brexit but we waited for the elections to decide and once Trump was elected we even postponed a 3-week touristic trip to USA…. I don’t think we wouldn’t even make it through the customs once they ask for our social media accounts lol
Exactly my thoughts. And he’s on the best route to turn the US into a “sh!thole country” too. Hope the people cheering this racist prick will realise this when it’s not too late.
I’m pretty sure the US is a shitehole compared to Norway. In violence, healthcare access, education, family leave, happiness, I would guess Norway beats the US. I just had a good friend from Norway move back to Oslo from Toronto with her Canadian husband because they decided their young children would be more secure in Norway than even in Canada.
@aang, I’d like to add social safety, social cohesion, employment, labour laws, governance, democracy in general, protection of the environment, humanitarian endeavours, diplomacy. Norway *is* one of the best countries in the world.
exactly.
The only reason Norway came to his mind was because he had met the PM the day before. The idiot probably couldn’t think of any other “non-shit-hole” countries off the top of his head. He probably really only knows the US and Russia. Maybe North Korea and China too.
That was my first thought also. Why would a Norwegian want to come to this sh-thole of a country?!?
But in Trump’s defense, he probably was too distracted to think about using his best words. He was too busy canceling his attendance at a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new US Embassy in London, and blaming Obama for selling the old one and buying a new one. Except actually the Bush Administration made that decision for security reasons. See how distracted Trump was? He forgot which former President to blame. We’ll have to forgive him for his sh-tty remarks and his sh-tty attitude and his sh-tty Administration.
It’s like you think as a global citizen, you can’t be more embarrassed to be American… and then the next day happens.
I seriously told my husband we needed to delay our vacation to the U.K. Because I didn’t want to go while Trump was president. I’m so ashamed, I would be worried people there would wonder if we were Trump supporters.
Honestly, please don’t. Do come here. It’s a great place for a holiday. Most people know that the Americans who travel abroad are unlikely to be Trump supporters (and those who don’t know this are idiots who should be ignored).
Come over here. We Brits are in the throes of Brexit, so we’re living in a glass house and can’t throw stones.
Thanks, ya’ll. That’s helpful to hear! I’ll also try not to start every conversation with an, “I’m so sorry, our president is horrible.”
@Dodgy
Or they might stumble on some Brexiteers who would congratulate them to have elected Trump lol
I traveled right after the election to germany. people felt sorry for me and asked a lot of questions. Everyone (rightly) assumed I did not vote for him and it spurred a lot of lively discussions in the hostel bars
It is so hard to believe that someone like Trump who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth would have so little class and compassion. I truly hope people in other countries do not think we all think like Trump, maybe most of his supporters do I certainly do not. Trump had no right to publicly denigrate those countries. If people from Haiti and El Salvador were white then he wouldn’t have a big problem.
Just because he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth doesn’t guarantee he will have class or compassion. It’s more about upbringing than the amount of money one has when it comes to being compassionate.
His Father was well known to be incredibly racist. The shithead apple didn’t fall far from the tree. He literally says he only wants immigrants from the whitest country on earth. My God. It’s horrific. It literally makes me sick to my stomach that the GOP continue to support this racist, barely literate, garbage human. My country isn’t perfect, but I’m so grateful to be Canadian.
@deanne I see it all the time – my father’s prejudices that come from what his father ingrained in him. But I’m also reminded of how some of those prejudices can change with a pushing force and honest self awareness. Ten years ago when he and my mom were getting serious, he was refusing to go stay with her best friend and his partner of 17 years for New Years. “What if they make out in front of me?” Would your straight adult friends do that?? Even more hilarious, “what if he hits on me?” A) you think very highly of your OG dad bod b) that won’t happen. He agreed to go on the trip but said “if I feel uncomfortable we’re going to a hotel.” She said “no, if YOU feel uncomfortable, YOU can go to a hotel.” He was so apprehensive and nervous. He had never spent more than 5 minutes with an openly gay person. My stepmom framed this as a dealbreaker – if this is gonna work, you must accept my friends, they’ve been there for me a lot longer than you have. He went on the trip. He stayed with them. He’s now a gay marriage supporter with quite a few gay friends.
Does he still have lingering racial prejudice? Yep. But good people can learn.
His dad was a KKK member in New York in the 30s. That is more than just the regular racism of that era and more particularly in that part of the US. And then he actively continued it with the housing discrimination in the 70s and his obsession with the Central Park Five. He has always been a horrible racist. He just was a bit more sly about it, but now his mental deterioration makes it harder for him to conceal all the ugliness.
Every day brings a new low, and new humiliation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because Trumpists didn’t vote for him despite his openly declared racism. They voted him exactly because of it. And they are still out there, all of them, happy and content that their President is openly discussing what they were ashamed to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all should have walked. I don’t give a pass to the others on not walking out just because they are not Democrats.
Since there was only one democrat in the room, I’m glad he didn’t walk because probably he was the person who leaked this news out. We need all the witnesses and whistleblowers we can get.
Durbin was in the room and has confirmed to the press that what was reported is accurate.
I can’t say I was shocked to see this story last night. That’s embarrassing that it’s not a shock that Trump is such a shit head and would say such cruel and shitty things. It’s time for the Republicans to finally do something to get this monster out of the WH
Aaand of course we have professional and amateur trolls chiming in
https://twitter.com/TomiLahren/status/951727859814490112
These people are so blinded by their hatred,nothing they ever say makes any sense.
I can’t remember where I read it so I can’t attribute it, but I thought this statement was so apt: “Trump supporters would let him sh*t in their mouths if it meant a liberal had to smell it.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I saw a lot of this response yesterday. Both my parents left their “shithole” country because of war. How hard is it to understand that often people leave because they have no choice, for reasons that are varied and complex? My dad’s heart has always remained behind, I don’t think he’s ever considered the US his true home even after 60+ years. The willful ignorance of people like Lahren is so enraging.
I was waiting for Suckabee Sanders to come out and berate the media for not understanding the vision and courage of her horror show boss at today’s White House Press Briefing. But guess what?
IT’s CANCELLED.
Because this “15-month-old-with-its-collective-head-in-a-cookie-jar-and-its-eyes-closed” administration thinks that if it waits a day, no one will remember?
We’d be better off throwing the tax dollars that pay these shitholes’ salaries into a trash fire. Oh wait…..we already are…..sad…..
I am heartbroken for what they are trying to turn my country into.
He’s scheduled to have his medical exam today too. No wonder Suckabee wants to avoid questions.
I hate this man with every fiber of my being.
He won’t call India by any names because the top people in NASA & IT sections are Indians.
USA will be extinct if no countries immigrated to because White people in that country are least educated.
And how dare he call Africa a SH? African Americans didn’t voluntarily come to that country, they were forced and used as slaves.
Oh and someone remind Trumps*it that white people are also immigrants because the country belongs to Native Americans..
Maya, when I heard he had said this, I immediately thought it was also a slap to african americans. He is disgusting.
+100 I got into an argument while trying to explain to a 90 year old Trumpster about all of this. She’s sick of immigrants coming in, I told her that Native Americans were the only ones who didn’t start here as immigrants ,so the rest of us should pack our bags and go back to our ancestors countries where our families were originally from. I actually laughed because I thought she was joking when she said she is a Native American because her parents were legal immigrants from Europe, and she was born and raised in America. Couldn’t get it through her head that it means she is an American native or native of America, NOT a Native American
The ENTIRE American continent was stolen from the native populations, by WHITES. Even “America” comes from the name of a European (Italian) explorer.
It was a slap in the face. Many white Americans carry on as if they’re the only true Americans, conveniently forgetting this hemisphere’s original occupants and how it was literally stolen from them. Genealogy is a hobby of mine. It always amuses me when someone starts bragging about their European ancestor arriving in the early 1900’s and helping build America. My response is that my ancestors have been here since the 1700’s and had no choice but to build America. This country would be no where if not for those who bore the lash and whip to help build it.
Loud clap @IlsaLund!
#TRUTH
So true. If I remember correctly 90% of the native population in Latin America were killed during the Spanish invasion. Either directly, or due to the diseases that Spanish people had, like tuberculosis and gonorrhea.
I’m just shocked he didn’t fully say WHERE ARE SOME WHITE PEOPLE WE CAN HAVE? BRING ME A DIET COKE!
I’m white so don’t get mad. But what the fuck do we expect when we keep electing these old white men? We need to elect younger, more diverse people to represent us. Trump’s POV does not reflect all of us.
Exactly if you keep electing whites racist old men then what do you expect.
Having said that – millions of immigrants and Democrats have been complacent for years and haven’t fought back against the Republicans. This is the result of that as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“A lot”? I don’t think so. Some? Yeah I’m sure.
Fox News’s audience is overwhelmingly white and senior. And Breitbart doesn’t have much of an audience in Millennials. Conservative news outlets in general have made Millennials their favorite target, perpetually touting the false narrative that they are lazy, emotionally fragile, and lack financial knowledge.
I just don’t believe that the conservative movement has this huge, young following. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t young conservatives and Alt-Righters who are changing the face of the KKK, but I think they are the minority in the younger generations.
I wonder if he’d refer to Slovenia as a shithole. Because from a Trumpian perspective I’d imagine he has similar thoughts about all these poor(er), kinda underdeveloped (compared to the West), pretty much socialist countries, from where people migrate to the US because the home country lacks a future (unlike in Norway). But then there’s this little issue of Melania …
Actually Slovenians are predominately white so I bet he wouldn’t class it as a shthole. He’s a raging racist and I feel devastated for all the men, women and children who have to hear his hateful words against them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania’s parents are living in the White House??? Why isn’t sh!t being said about that like when Michelle’s mom lived in the White House? Hope they’re paying rent like Michelle’s mom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Take no offence, I’ve never been to the US but at least for now give me Europe any day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nanny yes, and four of his children have European blood. Those with Ivanka and Melania. Don’t know about Marla. And as far as I can remember his own mother was an immigrant from the UK. I think. Don’t know about his father but dotus himself his half white European. So I agree he wouldn’t say anything top bad about Europe. I don’t even know if he could see the difference. Oh, only between Europe and Russ*a.
But on the plus side, at least he cancelled his London Trip now., Horray!
So happy! But Downing Street is all, “It’s still on.” When? Where?
There goes that royal wedding invite, right?
Not that he was ever on the list…
Yes, although I was well up for another protest march
And did you hear it’s Obama’s fault? I don’t know how but I read that headline this morning.
Just because he hates Obama. Bush was the one who decided to move the embassy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The orange idiot is lying once again on Obama cause he can never get his facts straight:
“Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!
Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
January 12, 2018”
The truth is: “The problem with that rationale is that Trump’s tweet misrepresented the history of the U.S. Embassy move. According to the State Department , it was the administration of President George W. Bush – not Obama – that decided to build a new embassy in 2006 and chose the new location in 2008.” -WUSA
I can NOT believe Washington is allowing this shit. Why the frak are these grown professionals listening to his filth? GTFU and walk the f#ck OUT. Spineless sycophants.
Even if I am sitting here from across the pond, I am wondering the same. He sounds like a loose dictator from a country in turmoil. *Insert the continent*. If he worked as a contract employee, he’d be long gone. #SMH
Not only are they allowing it, but I’ve been watching his shit head surrogates defending his cruel comments all night and morning. These shit heads seem to have no hearts as they are defending and pivoting Trump news every single day
Donald Trump is a populist president. Before you know it, his government will begin using this rhetoric: “we defend americans first and if you don’t, you’re unpatriotic, you’re selling your country out, you don’t count and you deserve to be punished for it”. That’s exactly what happened in my country under the previous administration (12 years of it). We’re now divided in two and we hate each other. I wouldn’t date or be friends with someone who agreed with them.
So be strong, american celebitches. Hopefully when his time is up those who didn’t vote will actually do so and keep him from office for a second term.
This tang-stained cretin is the living, breathing personification of the term odious.
Disgusting, but not surprising.
He says this shit because he knows know one is going to do more than throw out a token protest and he’s been proven right. Silence on the right and barely a ripple on the left. This is why I’m not pinning all my hopes on the mid-terms – if he can say this and be unapologetic and not deny it, it is because he feels pretty damned assured that he has nothing to worry about and that isn’t just because he’s delusional. We’re not finished slogging through the dreck in this country. Not by a long shot.
Trump is our Sh-thole-in-Chief.
So, I hope I don’t get yelled at, but…
Trump’s a racist arse, always has been.
But speaking as someone who comes from a European country with a highly developed turist industry, are you even aware how many Americans share his point of view even when it comes to Europe, much less other parts of the world?
Trump’s horrendous, but he is a product of a system that’s not really on the fringes of the US society.
I agree with you, there are a lot of ignorant Americans. That’s how he got elected.
Snowflake, may I remind you that Hillary won the popular vote? Without interference, #45 would have lost.
And what makes it even sadder that so many Americans feel that way about European countries is that for many their ancestors migrated from Europe.
People hating on other people isn’t an exercise in domestic isolationism. It’s a global problem. Pointing fingers, assigning blame, negatively speaking about “those _________.” I hate the continued issue. I hate people who cling to this speak. Our countries have survived horrors. Horrors we’ve distributed and horrors we’ve endured. Humanity’s history is messy and everyone’s a part of it dammit. When will we all grow up and collectively move on? It drives me insane. And then we vote a tyrant in and drive us back decades. INSANE.
OMFG. I’ve given up thinking he’s hit rock bottom; he literally HAS NO rock bottom. He makes me want to scream and cry pretty much daily.
I am from Africa. I am happy with my life here and recent developments in my country have made me cautiously optimistic about the future. We are all not clamoring to get out.
But is there a McDonalds on every corner? If not, your country must be a s-hole! A 70 year old obese infant needs his quarter pounders.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. No, but there is a Nandos on every corner.
Far tastier.
More than outraged, I think it’s laughable how ignorant Trump and his ilk are.
We really aren’t waiting to descend upon America in great hordes. We love our countries and want to make them a success.
What the actual f*ck. My husband is in Africa right now on a PARTNERSHIP building mission. This is absurd. I can’t even with this…is there nobody around him to tell him to shut his face?! One would think(I know) that having a huge military mission focused on building a working partnership would prevent such dangerous, provocative and straight up false statements. If not nothing else for the safety of those over there. *Facepalm*
This is who drump is. The Republicans were defending him with double speak trying to explain his crude, vicious languague by way of patriotism or some othet idiotic excuse. That is who they are. Revolting.
More locker room talk?
This morning I turned on the radio in the car, to a station my husband had programmed for the music solely, and the freaking host on there said: “I wish he would chose his words more wisely. I really like him and his politics, but this was just not okay.” Of course, I deleted the station immediately. I cannot understand how you can like a racist, s***hole pig and his “politics”, but then get offended by what he says now. Have you never listened to him before??? This is what you voted for, this is who you like, so don’t start to be picky all of a sudden. All that who like him are racist bigots!!
I am so angry, I want to scream!
Time to censure the “president.”
Of course he’s denying it this morning.
Cmon, Mr Mueller, drop a massive bomb today
Vicente Fox’s tweet is exactly on point:
https://mobile.twitter.com/VicenteFoxQue/status/951586161931235328
Btw, when Norwegians first started immigrating to the US in large numbers, they were resented because perceived to not be integrating fast enough, apparently. At the time, Donald wouldn’t have liked them either.
Finally, the US and Europe have been punishing Haiti for centuries for throwing off the yoke of slavery; it’s about Western responsibility not Haitian inferiority. A brief history here:
https://mobile.twitter.com/KatzOnEarth/status/951659189423796224
Thank you for the links, Ally!
And look where is Norway now. Hahaha.
What happened to tact and diplomacy Mr President. I don’t think you have any.
I hate him so much I could start crying.
Nothing this byproduct of humanity says surprises me anymore… but why would norwegians want to immigrate to the USA?
Not to be rude in response, but NONE of drump’s statements have ever had any basis in fact. He is a huge, slimy flatterer which he believes is charming and Norway’s prime minister visited that day so he was flattering her. Norwegians would not want to immigrate to the US.
He also used Norway because most of its population is white and drump and his family are well documented, multi-generational racists.
Why didn’t Democrats leave the meeting after hearing that? *eyebrow raise* You mean, other than the fact that thousands of American’s citizen status is hinging on these negotiations coming out with workable legislation?
We’ve known he’s been a racist all along, so a part of me is just glad he’s being more blunt about it at this point instead of couching it in terms like “urban.” Finally, just rip the mask off and show the ugly.
And the ridiculous part of this is that after the Muslim ban, Norwegians could not get into the U.S. either. Sondre Lerche’s band (he is Norwegian but lives in Brooklyn) was coming from Norway to tour and were blocked from entering two days before the tour. Sondre had to hire new musicians and still keep his tour on schedule with two days to practice.
He’s denying it now.
So it took him over 12 hrs after WH released statement for him to deny it.
Boy Bye
I’m a first generation American of Haitian descent and I’m not even phased by this. Maybe because I’m not surprised? It’s the same crap i heard growing up in NYC in the 80s. I used to fight people over stuff like that but now realize people are idiots and threatened. They see how much harder we work and that they have tried to break us and can’t. You can make it hard for us to advance financially but you can’t break our strength and spirit. And that means they always lose.
I know the sacrifices my family made to be here and how hard we continue to work for a country that doesn’t deserve any of us. He’s a shithead.
FYI, check out the cover of the NY Daily News. i have been laughing since last night.
My husband is Moroccan, which is in Northern Africa. We are going into year 3 of legally getting him a visa here. I see comments like this and it enrages me. What’s worse is that he says hateful things like this and it just fuels the racists pieces of sh*t in our country to think it’s okay to be racist and to hate people for not being white. My husband is a Muslim and is copper brown, not white. I walked into this journey with my eyes closed it seemed. I assumed Morocco was decent and since my husband wasn’t labeled a criminal or terrorist, it wouldn’t be hard for him to get a visa. I am white so I personally have never experienced true racism towards my skin tone (my gender is another story though), but since I’ve gotten with my husband I hear racist comments all the time. I had a habit of attacking internet trolls and almost always they would come back with attacking my husband. It’s like that’s all the fuel they have so that’s what they do. This whole journey has made me see how hateful people really are and the saddest part of all is my husband and his family are kinder than any American I’ve ever met. They could teach us all a lesson in compassion and humility. Trump seems to think America is some prestigious school like Harvard which ironically he wouldn’t be able to get into himself (even though he’s sooo smart). If countries raised their standards of who “qualified for a visa” he’d only get in based off money alone. I find that despicable that money is so heavily relied upon and considered for anything. I’m an average joe worker in America, I make enough to support 2 people, but it’s not enough to “buy” a visa. My husband doesn’t make a lot of money considering Morocco is poor and the hourly rate is like $4 an hour. It’s heartwrenching and Trump can go suck a monkey’s balls. He posed with the old king of Morocco a decade ago, the current kings father, and then says this sh*t.
On a side note, when this is over and my husband is here finally, I plan to write a book about our experience including the racism and the politics. I think it’ll be good for people to take a look into immigration from a native born American and realize it’s not as simple and fast as many might think. It’s anything but simple unless you’re white or rich. That’s our world. A rich white man’s world.
Silence from the GOP is deafening. Trump has opened a Pandora’s Box of hatred, racism and authoritarianism and there are people who love him for it and use him as a tool. I once thought that when he was gone the world could shake off his rotten ideas but now I’m not so sure. Now we know that democracy, even in America, is vulnerable and a strong man, smarter than Trump, could very well gain power again one day. It’s frightening and people can no longer afford to be quiet and sit on the couch. Get up … go out … speak out … march … resist, resist, resist!!!!
Dick Durbin was just on tv a few minutes ago, he said he was in the meeting yesterday when the dotard was being a 🐷 and disparaging people from Haiti and Africa. He said the dotard used the shithole several times and more disrespectful comments. This morning the dotard said those were not his words, DD said he’s lying he did used racially divisive comments, enough said. We on this board has been saying for over a year that he’s racist, now he confirmed it for us.
Please in the name of all that is holy impeach this guy.
Excuse me, his spokesperson that defended these words is a 1 st generation brown man from an immigrant family hailing from Mumbai. Where in the world does this administration find these self loathing Uncle Toms???
My country of birth (El Salvador) made the news!! Oh wait…:/ I’ll just be here in the corner being an unstable genius while Cheeto McC*NT Face just keeps reinforcing who he really is. Because was it EVER a secret?
What I find so sad is, lots of people from those countries he called shithole voted for him. I have seen some people of color giving him a pass during election time. As Miya Angelo used to say, when someone shows who they are believe him. The dotard has shown us from back in the day that he was a racist pig and some people looked away. Now he’s rubbing s..t in their faces.
As he continues to mentally decline, he’s going to say (and do) much worse. Can’t wait to hear the results of his medical exam. His mind will be his downfall. I don’t think his mental health will carry him to 2020.
