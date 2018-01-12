Donald Trump refers to Haiti, El Salvador & African nations as ‘sh-thole countries’

Embed from Getty Images

I’m the daughter of immigrant – an Indian immigrant, who came to America with a college degree, who came through a work visa and became a citizen years later, after I was born. I wonder if the white supremacist in the All-White House thinks India is a sh-thole. Probably. Without question, Donald Trump thinks Haiti, El Salvador and the entire African continent are sh-tholes. That’s the word he used to describe those countries when discussing how we need to stop letting people from those countries immigrate into the United States.

President Trump grew frustrated with lawmakers Thursday in the Oval Office when they floated restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal, according to two people briefed on the meeting. “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to African countries and Haiti. He then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met Wednesday. The comments left lawmakers taken aback, according to people familiar with their reactions. Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) proposed cutting the visa lottery program by 50 percent and prioritizing countries already in the system, a White House official said. A White House spokesman defended Trump’s position on immigration without directly addressing Trump’s remarks. “Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement issued after The Washington Post first reported Trump’s remarks. “. . .Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.” Outlining a potential bipartisan deal, the lawmakers discussed restoring protections for countries that have been removed from the temporary protected status program while adding $1.5 billion for a border wall and making changes to the visa lottery system.

It’s not a surprise that Donald Trump is the worst. It’s not a surprise that Donald Trump is a racist pig. It’s not a surprise that Donald Trump is a nativist who casually employs negative stereotypes about certain nationalities. It’s not a surprise that Donald Trump is only okay with immigrants who are white, and who come from first-world countries. Donald Trump knows nothing about immigration, or why immigrants come to this country, or why our immigrant nation has always prioritized and championed our melting-pot culture. He is a f–king moron and the only sh-thole is his mind and his diaper.

NBC News confirmed with their sources that Trump did indeed refer to “all these sh-thole countries.” Real question: why the f–k didn’t all of the Democrats in that meeting leave at once? “You know know what? No. I’m not going to sit down with a white supremacist who says sh-t like that.”

Update: Here’s Senator Dick Durbin confirming that Trump said all that sh-t.

