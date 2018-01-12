Donald Trump refers to Haiti, El Salvador & African nations as ‘sh-thole countries’

I’m the daughter of immigrant – an Indian immigrant, who came to America with a college degree, who came through a work visa and became a citizen years later, after I was born. I wonder if the white supremacist in the All-White House thinks India is a sh-thole. Probably. Without question, Donald Trump thinks Haiti, El Salvador and the entire African continent are sh-tholes. That’s the word he used to describe those countries when discussing how we need to stop letting people from those countries immigrate into the United States.

President Trump grew frustrated with lawmakers Thursday in the Oval Office when they floated restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal, according to two people briefed on the meeting.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to African countries and Haiti. He then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met Wednesday. The comments left lawmakers taken aback, according to people familiar with their reactions. Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) proposed cutting the visa lottery program by 50 percent and prioritizing countries already in the system, a White House official said.

A White House spokesman defended Trump’s position on immigration without directly addressing Trump’s remarks.

“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement issued after The Washington Post first reported Trump’s remarks. “. . .Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.”

Outlining a potential bipartisan deal, the lawmakers discussed restoring protections for countries that have been removed from the temporary protected status program while adding $1.5 billion for a border wall and making changes to the visa lottery system.

[From The Washington Post]

It’s not a surprise that Donald Trump is the worst. It’s not a surprise that Donald Trump is a racist pig. It’s not a surprise that Donald Trump is a nativist who casually employs negative stereotypes about certain nationalities. It’s not a surprise that Donald Trump is only okay with immigrants who are white, and who come from first-world countries. Donald Trump knows nothing about immigration, or why immigrants come to this country, or why our immigrant nation has always prioritized and championed our melting-pot culture. He is a f–king moron and the only sh-thole is his mind and his diaper.

NBC News confirmed with their sources that Trump did indeed refer to “all these sh-thole countries.” Real question: why the f–k didn’t all of the Democrats in that meeting leave at once? “You know know what? No. I’m not going to sit down with a white supremacist who says sh-t like that.”

Update: Here’s Senator Dick Durbin confirming that Trump said all that sh-t.

148 Responses to “Donald Trump refers to Haiti, El Salvador & African nations as ‘sh-thole countries’”

  1. RBC says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:06 am

    The silence from the Republician leadership is deafening. I have to say Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon were not putting up with any nonsense from people on their shows defending 45’s comments. Wow

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:15 am

      I left screaming messages on Paul Ryan’s voice mail last night. There were several Republican Senators in that room when he said those words, Tom Cotton and Lindsey Graham among them, not a peep from them. Orrin Hatch wants more information despite the fact that his own constituent and party member Representative Mia Love, a Haitian-American, has expressed her hurt over the comments. If Love has any sense, she’ll switch to Independent immediately; her own party won’t stand with her against this filth.

      Reply
      • Surely Wolfbeak says:
        January 12, 2018 at 7:24 am

        Marco Rubio’s voicemail was full, so I apologize to whatever intern picks up my call today, but Rubio’s been hiding this time around because he got too much flak from conservatives last time he pushed for DACA, and he’s been silent on this racist xenophobic bs so f**k him. Rage makes me write run on sentences.

      • broodytrudy says:
        January 12, 2018 at 9:54 am

        Mia Love is tea party trash who never shows up. She was caught a few years ago using state and federal funds for personal vacations and expenses, blamed it on a staffer and fired them. Never took accountability. Never paid the money back. She’s AWFUL and gets a pass here because my dumb ass state likes to parade a conservative black woman around and claim Utah and the LDS church isn’t full of racist f-cks. She’s slimy like the rest of them, and has been silent on Mango Mussolini save for the occasionally “stern” comments she gives out. I’d be wary of praising anything she says as she’s only concerned with her own agenda.

    • WMGDtoo says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:16 am

      Just going to say the same. The GOP needs to wear this mess for the upcoming election. Everything that he says should be used in every campaign ad. They are worse than he is. They claimed for years to be the Moral Party…. I’m just speechless again and again and again. It is like being in the Twilight Zone and some futuristic World where everyone has lost their minds.

      Reply
    • C says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:29 am

      “Real question: why the f–k didn’t all of the Democrats in that meeting leave at once? ”
      Instead of this, Pelosi`s son spent the New Year at Mar – a – Lago with those people. Democrats are gross.
      Ps: I`m not Republican!!

      Reply
    • Jenns says:
      January 12, 2018 at 8:14 am

      *Grabs a megaphone*

      THE GOP IS SILENT BECAUSE THEY AGREE WITH HIM!

      You think all of those white Republicans want more brown people coming here? LOL.

      Oh sure, some will give a “This is a disappointing statement coming from the president” BS, but their privately nodding their heads at that statement.

      Reply
    • U.S and them says:
      January 12, 2018 at 8:34 am

      This is probably mild compared to the stuff the Republican leadership have heard him say in private.

      Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:08 am

    Racist says racist things. Shocker.
    As someone who has a parent from this so called “sh*thole” these comments hit hard. My family worked hard just like everyone else to come here and make a life here. As if I already don’t feel like a second class citizen as an African American as well. Today is the anniversary of the earthquake too. We lost family in that earthquake 8 years ago. So yea these comments hurt.
    This is why I say I loathe this country now. The hatred is from all sides at this point. Not sure what to do but I’m tired.

    Reply
    • Mandymc says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:11 am

      I’m sorry you lost family in the earthquake. There aren’t words to describe how I feel about this man. I loath anyone who still supports him.

      Reply
      • Nicole says:
        January 12, 2018 at 7:26 am

        Thank you. Today is always hard for that reason. I had a former friend make a racist joke about the earthquake days after it happened and I ended up screaming at her in the middle of my campus caf. No one but a few friends knew I lost family. Took me a while to deal with it

    • lightpurple says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:19 am

      So very sorry for your loss. The anguish of that day should never be forgotten. My lifelong best friend had only returned to Haiti the day before, after a brief visit here. He and his family were safe but I remember desperately trying to make contact to find his status, along with numerous friends and colleagues who, so sadly, lost so much. One co-worker’s extended family lost eight children. Such inconsolable heartbreak. And for Trump to utter such filth on the eve of that anniversary. Words fail to describe how reprehensible he is.

      Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:20 am

      I’m so sorry. America would not be the unique place that it is without people from other countries. As a person who has not traveled outside the US, I love talking to people from other countries. This POS in the WH does not represent everyone. I hope you get to meet some good people and feel better.

      Reply
      • Nicole says:
        January 12, 2018 at 7:43 am

        thanks! I have some great friends and after college i realized i don’t need to hold onto people that don’t make my life better.
        I also love talking to those from other countries and traveling. Part of what makes the US special
        I’m just exhausted by the last 4 years of politics essentially.

      • Beth says:
        January 12, 2018 at 8:01 am

        The only thing that I like about living in the Disney World area is getting to meet tourist from all over the world. Even just talking to them in line at stores or when they’re related to my neighbors and are here visiting the, it’s so interesting to have conversations and get to know them

        I’m so sorry for the loss of your family members, Nicole. I can’t imagine what that would be like

    • Lorelai says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:21 am

      Nicole, I’m so sorry, but please try not to let it get to you — consider the source, he is a literal piece of shit.

      Disgusting, hateful little man.

      Reply
    • Cannibell says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:51 am

      So sorry for your family’s loss, and the cruelty and disrespect of yesterday on top of it.

      Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:59 am

      I’m so sorry, Nicole. I know it doesn’t really help much but let me tell you, it’s not just the anti-Trump people in the US who are with you, the rest of the world is watching and we do NOT understand how any of this is happening. Don’t think of him as the president, think of him as just one small-fingered f*ckface.

      Btw, why the hell would Norwegians trade their country for the US? Hell, if they let me, I’d probably immigrate to Norway.

      Reply
      • Nicole says:
        January 12, 2018 at 8:13 am

        I went to Scandinavia recently and they all offered to sponsor me to move there. Seriously every person I met asked if I wanted to move because of trump.
        I’ve been considering it for a while now but a move might help my sanity

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        January 12, 2018 at 9:01 am

        I think what sets the Scandinavian countries apart is the attitude. They have their share of issues, of course. Every country does, always. But the basic sense of solidarity that’s reflected in their politics and policies, their health care and educational systems etc., it’s just a different way of life and a different way of thinking. Their taxes are very high but you do get you money’s worth. I think the American way is more “Leave me alone, the government is the devil, every man for himself.” You know, super Christian. ;-)

      • Jessica says:
        January 12, 2018 at 9:35 am

        @Nicole

        Are you white? Serious question, I’m glad Scandis are so welcoming. I’m interested in Germany once I finish my bachelor’s. Hopefully someone will sponsor an AA.

      • Nicole says:
        January 12, 2018 at 9:51 am

        I am not! I was with a friend who was black and another that is middle eastern. We had no issues.

    • Esmom says:
      January 12, 2018 at 8:33 am

      I hear you, and I’m sorry you’ve been subjected to this garbage. And I’m sorry for your loss. I get why you’d want to leave but I feel better knowing an intelligent, thoughtful and compassionate person like you is here among us to shine some light into the darkness!

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      January 12, 2018 at 8:37 am

      Exactly though. The way MSM is reporting this like it’s f*cking breaking news…smdh..

      Reply
    • Goldengirllover34 says:
      January 12, 2018 at 9:09 am

      The earthquake was horrible. Waiting to hear from my grandmother. My uncle lost his cousin. Friends lost. It was horrific. I was born here but truthfully don’t trust America. My husband and I are both highly educated (his family is from Trinidad) and we are discussing moving out of the country to an island when we save enough. We don’t want our kids dealing with this crap.

      Reply
    • Arpeggi says:
      January 12, 2018 at 9:16 am

      I’m so sorry, it’s true that the timing makes it even worst. I went to Haiti last April for some vacations and run away from the Montreal winter for a bit. It was beautiful! I’m so glad I went even if it’s expensive and not that easy to travel through. It’s filled with so much natural beauties (the Blue Bassins near Jacmel are gorgeous!) and the people I met were so nice and interesting to talk with. I’ll go back to Haiti anytime, but I’d never set a foot in Mar-a-Lago. To me this is what a sh-th-ole looks like

      Reply
  3. Tanguerita says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:08 am

    is is too early to cancel 2018 or should I give it another couple of weeks?

    Reply
  4. Sinead says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:13 am

    As IF someone from such a forward thinking country as Norway would want to live in the US?!

    Reply
    • Odetta says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:30 am

      Right??!! Why the hell would anyone from Norway want to immigrate to the USA…

      Reply
      • SoulSPA says:
        January 12, 2018 at 8:25 am

        Why not? Norwegians travel abroad to study, work, travel or be with their SOs. Living standards are superior in Norway from all points of view as compared to the US. But it doesn’t mean one can’t benefit from the experience of living in the US, especially when they can make the choice and have a safety net back home.

      • SilverUnicorn says:
        January 12, 2018 at 9:34 am

        I get what you are saying (I lived in USA for a while) but a Norwegian should be drunk as hell to move to Trump’s America now.

        Hubby and I even thought to do the green card lottery in 2016 after Brexit but we waited for the elections to decide and once Trump was elected we even postponed a 3-week touristic trip to USA…. I don’t think we wouldn’t even make it through the customs once they ask for our social media accounts lol

    • ichsi says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:31 am

      Exactly my thoughts. And he’s on the best route to turn the US into a “sh!thole country” too. Hope the people cheering this racist prick will realise this when it’s not too late.

      Reply
    • Aang says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:44 am

      I’m pretty sure the US is a shitehole compared to Norway. In violence, healthcare access, education, family leave, happiness, I would guess Norway beats the US. I just had a good friend from Norway move back to Oslo from Toronto with her Canadian husband because they decided their young children would be more secure in Norway than even in Canada.

      Reply
    • Maria F. says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:52 am

      exactly.

      Reply
    • kellybean says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:57 am

      The only reason Norway came to his mind was because he had met the PM the day before. The idiot probably couldn’t think of any other “non-shit-hole” countries off the top of his head. He probably really only knows the US and Russia. Maybe North Korea and China too.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      January 12, 2018 at 9:38 am

      That was my first thought also. Why would a Norwegian want to come to this sh-thole of a country?!? :)

      Just getting into the US for a visit is so humiliating nowadays. Some years ago, a friend back from an interpreting job in Europe felt compelled to apologize to an elderly Belgian tourist who was being badly treated at the airport.

      But in Trump’s defense, he probably was too distracted to think about using his best words. He was too busy canceling his attendance at a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new US Embassy in London, and blaming Obama for selling the old one and buying a new one. Except actually the Bush Administration made that decision for security reasons. See how distracted Trump was? He forgot which former President to blame. We’ll have to forgive him for his sh-tty remarks and his sh-tty attitude and his sh-tty Administration.

      Reply
  5. savu says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:15 am

    It’s like you think as a global citizen, you can’t be more embarrassed to be American… and then the next day happens.

    Reply
    • Millennial says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:22 am

      I seriously told my husband we needed to delay our vacation to the U.K. Because I didn’t want to go while Trump was president. I’m so ashamed, I would be worried people there would wonder if we were Trump supporters.

      Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:33 am

      It is so hard to believe that someone like Trump who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth would have so little class and compassion. I truly hope people in other countries do not think we all think like Trump, maybe most of his supporters do I certainly do not. Trump had no right to publicly denigrate those countries. If people from Haiti and El Salvador were white then he wouldn’t have a big problem.

      Reply
      • swak says:
        January 12, 2018 at 8:11 am

        Just because he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth doesn’t guarantee he will have class or compassion. It’s more about upbringing than the amount of money one has when it comes to being compassionate.

      • Deanne says:
        January 12, 2018 at 8:52 am

        His Father was well known to be incredibly racist. The shithead apple didn’t fall far from the tree. He literally says he only wants immigrants from the whitest country on earth. My God. It’s horrific. It literally makes me sick to my stomach that the GOP continue to support this racist, barely literate, garbage human. My country isn’t perfect, but I’m so grateful to be Canadian.

      • savu says:
        January 12, 2018 at 9:47 am

        @deanne I see it all the time – my father’s prejudices that come from what his father ingrained in him. But I’m also reminded of how some of those prejudices can change with a pushing force and honest self awareness. Ten years ago when he and my mom were getting serious, he was refusing to go stay with her best friend and his partner of 17 years for New Years. “What if they make out in front of me?” Would your straight adult friends do that?? Even more hilarious, “what if he hits on me?” A) you think very highly of your OG dad bod b) that won’t happen. He agreed to go on the trip but said “if I feel uncomfortable we’re going to a hotel.” She said “no, if YOU feel uncomfortable, YOU can go to a hotel.” He was so apprehensive and nervous. He had never spent more than 5 minutes with an openly gay person. My stepmom framed this as a dealbreaker – if this is gonna work, you must accept my friends, they’ve been there for me a lot longer than you have. He went on the trip. He stayed with them. He’s now a gay marriage supporter with quite a few gay friends.

        Does he still have lingering racial prejudice? Yep. But good people can learn.

      • Nic919 says:
        January 12, 2018 at 9:47 am

        His dad was a KKK member in New York in the 30s. That is more than just the regular racism of that era and more particularly in that part of the US. And then he actively continued it with the housing discrimination in the 70s and his obsession with the Central Park Five. He has always been a horrible racist. He just was a bit more sly about it, but now his mental deterioration makes it harder for him to conceal all the ugliness.

  6. emerald eyes says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Every day brings a new low, and new humiliation.

    It’s not Trump anymore, or at least not all him. It’s all those “respected” policymakers who sit in the room with him who don’t get up and leave, en masse, when this crap comes out of his mouth.

    Reply
    • Midigo says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:37 am

      Unfortunately those respected policy makers know that many will vote for him. Again. And again. And therefore they behave accordingly .
      Because Trumpists didn’t vote for him despite his openly declared racism. They voted him exactly because of it. And they are still out there, all of them, happy and content that their President is openly discussing what they were ashamed to say.

      Reply
  7. Seraphina says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:18 am

    I agree kaiser. Daughter of immigrant parents. The Democrats should have walked. They just add to his sense of self righteousness when they sit there and not protest. I’m just disappointed all the way around.

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:18 am

    I can’t say I was shocked to see this story last night. That’s embarrassing that it’s not a shock that Trump is such a shit head and would say such cruel and shitty things. It’s time for the Republicans to finally do something to get this monster out of the WH

    Reply
  9. glb says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:18 am

    Aaand of course we have professional and amateur trolls chiming in

    https://twitter.com/TomiLahren/status/951727859814490112

    These people are so blinded by their hatred,nothing they ever say makes any sense.

    Reply
  10. Cannibell says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:20 am

    I was waiting for Suckabee Sanders to come out and berate the media for not understanding the vision and courage of her horror show boss at today’s White House Press Briefing. But guess what?

    IT’s CANCELLED.

    Because this “15-month-old-with-its-collective-head-in-a-cookie-jar-and-its-eyes-closed” administration thinks that if it waits a day, no one will remember?

    We’d be better off throwing the tax dollars that pay these shitholes’ salaries into a trash fire. Oh wait…..we already are…..sad…..

    I am heartbroken for what they are trying to turn my country into.

    Reply
  11. Maya says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:20 am

    He won’t call India by any names because the top people in NASA & IT sections are Indians.

    USA will be extinct if no countries immigrated to because White people in that country are least educated.

    And how dare he call Africa a SH? African Americans didn’t voluntarily come to that country, they were forced and used as slaves.

    Oh and someone remind Trumps*it that white people are also immigrants because the country belongs to Native Americans..

    Reply
  12. Joy says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:21 am

    I’m just shocked he didn’t fully say WHERE ARE SOME WHITE PEOPLE WE CAN HAVE? BRING ME A DIET COKE!

    Reply
  13. Snowflake says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:23 am

    I’m white so don’t get mad. But what the fuck do we expect when we keep electing these old white men? We need to elect younger, more diverse people to represent us. Trump’s POV does not reflect all of us.

    Reply
    • Maya says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:30 am

      Exactly if you keep electing whites racist old men then what do you expect.

      Having said that – millions of immigrants and Democrats have been complacent for years and haven’t fought back against the Republicans. This is the result of that as well.

      Vote Democrat all the way and extinct those f**** Republicans. That party was created to abolish slavery and racism and it can go down for those reasons as well.

      Reply
    • Cee says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:33 am

      Unfortunately there are a lot of young people with his same viewpoint.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        January 12, 2018 at 9:30 am

        “A lot”? I don’t think so. Some? Yeah I’m sure.

        Fox News’s audience is overwhelmingly white and senior. And Breitbart doesn’t have much of an audience in Millennials. Conservative news outlets in general have made Millennials their favorite target, perpetually touting the false narrative that they are lazy, emotionally fragile, and lack financial knowledge.
        I just don’t believe that the conservative movement has this huge, young following. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t young conservatives and Alt-Righters who are changing the face of the KKK, but I think they are the minority in the younger generations.

  14. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:24 am

    I wonder if he’d refer to Slovenia as a shithole. Because from a Trumpian perspective I’d imagine he has similar thoughts about all these poor(er), kinda underdeveloped (compared to the West), pretty much socialist countries, from where people migrate to the US because the home country lacks a future (unlike in Norway). But then there’s this little issue of Melania …

    Reply
    • anna222 says:
      January 12, 2018 at 7:51 am

      Actually Slovenians are predominately white so I bet he wouldn’t class it as a shthole. He’s a raging racist and I feel devastated for all the men, women and children who have to hear his hateful words against them.

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      January 12, 2018 at 8:11 am

      His in-laws are currently living in the White House. They came here through chain migration, which he is now trying to end.

      Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      January 12, 2018 at 8:46 am

      Even if some European countries are less developed than the US, some but not all are years ahead in terms of education policies and social consciousness. Factor in immigration between EU countries and the cheap possibilities to travel. Most 20-40 year olds I know, with or without a university degree, speak at least one language other than their own. More or less fluently. At least one. And are able to talk, share experiences and compare experiences of living or just knowing another country. Positively or negatively. Yes, Europe is smaller than the US. Overall less developed than the US. But it’s not just money that makes a country awesome. Yes there are political extremes, more or less subtle racism. But not at the level of some countries outside Europe.
      Take no offence, I’ve never been to the US but at least for now give me Europe any day.

      Reply
      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        January 12, 2018 at 9:25 am

        I’m not American. I’m from the above mentioned potential shithole, which is far less developed than Trump’s ATM fav, Norway. I’m just laughing because I’m pretty sure in his mind Trump would list this whole region as a shithole, but he imported both of his wives from Slavic countries so I’m curious if he’d be willing to utter it out loud.

      • SoulSPA says:
        January 12, 2018 at 9:50 am

        @Nanny yes, and four of his children have European blood. Those with Ivanka and Melania. Don’t know about Marla. And as far as I can remember his own mother was an immigrant from the UK. I think. Don’t know about his father but dotus himself his half white European. So I agree he wouldn’t say anything top bad about Europe. I don’t even know if he could see the difference. Oh, only between Europe and Russ*a.

  15. Anna says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:25 am

    But on the plus side, at least he cancelled his London Trip now., Horray!

    Reply
  16. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:28 am

    I can NOT believe Washington is allowing this shit. Why the frak are these grown professionals listening to his filth? GTFU and walk the f#ck OUT. Spineless sycophants.

    Reply
  17. Cee says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Donald Trump is a populist president. Before you know it, his government will begin using this rhetoric: “we defend americans first and if you don’t, you’re unpatriotic, you’re selling your country out, you don’t count and you deserve to be punished for it”. That’s exactly what happened in my country under the previous administration (12 years of it). We’re now divided in two and we hate each other. I wouldn’t date or be friends with someone who agreed with them.

    So be strong, american celebitches. Hopefully when his time is up those who didn’t vote will actually do so and keep him from office for a second term.

    Reply
  18. Daisyfly says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:37 am

    This tang-stained cretin is the living, breathing personification of the term odious.

    Reply
  19. grabbyhands says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Disgusting, but not surprising.

    He says this shit because he knows know one is going to do more than throw out a token protest and he’s been proven right. Silence on the right and barely a ripple on the left. This is why I’m not pinning all my hopes on the mid-terms – if he can say this and be unapologetic and not deny it, it is because he feels pretty damned assured that he has nothing to worry about and that isn’t just because he’s delusional. We’re not finished slogging through the dreck in this country. Not by a long shot.

    Reply
  20. Lila says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Trump is our Sh-thole-in-Chief.

    Reply
  21. Leo says:
    January 12, 2018 at 7:50 am

    So, I hope I don’t get yelled at, but…
    Trump’s a racist arse, always has been.
    But speaking as someone who comes from a European country with a highly developed turist industry, are you even aware how many Americans share his point of view even when it comes to Europe, much less other parts of the world?
    Trump’s horrendous, but he is a product of a system that’s not really on the fringes of the US society.

    Reply
  22. Shannon says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:13 am

    OMFG. I’ve given up thinking he’s hit rock bottom; he literally HAS NO rock bottom. He makes me want to scream and cry pretty much daily.

    Reply
  23. Ela says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:19 am

    I am from Africa. I am happy with my life here and recent developments in my country have made me cautiously optimistic about the future. We are all not clamoring to get out.

    Reply
  24. Nope says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:25 am

    What the actual f*ck. My husband is in Africa right now on a PARTNERSHIP building mission. This is absurd. I can’t even with this…is there nobody around him to tell him to shut his face?! One would think(I know) that having a huge military mission focused on building a working partnership would prevent such dangerous, provocative and straight up false statements. If not nothing else for the safety of those over there. *Facepalm*

    Reply
  25. Indiana Joanna says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:26 am

    This is who drump is. The Republicans were defending him with double speak trying to explain his crude, vicious languague by way of patriotism or some othet idiotic excuse. That is who they are. Revolting.

    Reply
  26. U.S and them says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:28 am

    More locker room talk?

    Reply
  27. pupsie says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:32 am

    This morning I turned on the radio in the car, to a station my husband had programmed for the music solely, and the freaking host on there said: “I wish he would chose his words more wisely. I really like him and his politics, but this was just not okay.” Of course, I deleted the station immediately. I cannot understand how you can like a racist, s***hole pig and his “politics”, but then get offended by what he says now. Have you never listened to him before??? This is what you voted for, this is who you like, so don’t start to be picky all of a sudden. All that who like him are racist bigots!!
    I am so angry, I want to scream!

    Reply
  28. Eric says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Time to censure the “president.”

    Of course he’s denying it this morning.

    Cmon, Mr Mueller, drop a massive bomb today

    Reply
  29. Ally says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Vicente Fox’s tweet is exactly on point:
    https://mobile.twitter.com/VicenteFoxQue/status/951586161931235328

    Btw, when Norwegians first started immigrating to the US in large numbers, they were resented because perceived to not be integrating fast enough, apparently. At the time, Donald wouldn’t have liked them either.

    Finally, the US and Europe have been punishing Haiti for centuries for throwing off the yoke of slavery; it’s about Western responsibility not Haitian inferiority. A brief history here:
    https://mobile.twitter.com/KatzOnEarth/status/951659189423796224

    Reply
  30. Rosey says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:38 am

    What happened to tact and diplomacy Mr President. I don’t think you have any.

    Reply
  31. Tiffany27 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:41 am

    I hate him so much I could start crying.

    Reply
  32. MaryJo says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Nothing this byproduct of humanity says surprises me anymore… but why would norwegians want to immigrate to the USA?

    Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      January 12, 2018 at 9:09 am

      Not to be rude in response, but NONE of drump’s statements have ever had any basis in fact. He is a huge, slimy flatterer which he believes is charming and Norway’s prime minister visited that day so he was flattering her. Norwegians would not want to immigrate to the US.

      He also used Norway because most of its population is white and drump and his family are well documented, multi-generational racists.

      Reply
  33. Veronica says:
    January 12, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Why didn’t Democrats leave the meeting after hearing that? *eyebrow raise* You mean, other than the fact that thousands of American’s citizen status is hinging on these negotiations coming out with workable legislation?

    We’ve known he’s been a racist all along, so a part of me is just glad he’s being more blunt about it at this point instead of couching it in terms like “urban.” Finally, just rip the mask off and show the ugly.

    Reply
  34. Jc says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:03 am

    And the ridiculous part of this is that after the Muslim ban, Norwegians could not get into the U.S. either. Sondre Lerche’s band (he is Norwegian but lives in Brooklyn) was coming from Norway to tour and were blocked from entering two days before the tour. Sondre had to hire new musicians and still keep his tour on schedule with two days to practice.

    Reply
  35. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:05 am

    He’s denying it now.

    Reply
  36. Goldengirllover34 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I’m a first generation American of Haitian descent and I’m not even phased by this. Maybe because I’m not surprised? It’s the same crap i heard growing up in NYC in the 80s. I used to fight people over stuff like that but now realize people are idiots and threatened. They see how much harder we work and that they have tried to break us and can’t. You can make it hard for us to advance financially but you can’t break our strength and spirit. And that means they always lose.

    I know the sacrifices my family made to be here and how hard we continue to work for a country that doesn’t deserve any of us. He’s a shithead.

    FYI, check out the cover of the NY Daily News. i have been laughing since last night.

    Reply
  37. Christina S. says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:25 am

    My husband is Moroccan, which is in Northern Africa. We are going into year 3 of legally getting him a visa here. I see comments like this and it enrages me. What’s worse is that he says hateful things like this and it just fuels the racists pieces of sh*t in our country to think it’s okay to be racist and to hate people for not being white. My husband is a Muslim and is copper brown, not white. I walked into this journey with my eyes closed it seemed. I assumed Morocco was decent and since my husband wasn’t labeled a criminal or terrorist, it wouldn’t be hard for him to get a visa. I am white so I personally have never experienced true racism towards my skin tone (my gender is another story though), but since I’ve gotten with my husband I hear racist comments all the time. I had a habit of attacking internet trolls and almost always they would come back with attacking my husband. It’s like that’s all the fuel they have so that’s what they do. This whole journey has made me see how hateful people really are and the saddest part of all is my husband and his family are kinder than any American I’ve ever met. They could teach us all a lesson in compassion and humility. Trump seems to think America is some prestigious school like Harvard which ironically he wouldn’t be able to get into himself (even though he’s sooo smart). If countries raised their standards of who “qualified for a visa” he’d only get in based off money alone. I find that despicable that money is so heavily relied upon and considered for anything. I’m an average joe worker in America, I make enough to support 2 people, but it’s not enough to “buy” a visa. My husband doesn’t make a lot of money considering Morocco is poor and the hourly rate is like $4 an hour. It’s heartwrenching and Trump can go suck a monkey’s balls. He posed with the old king of Morocco a decade ago, the current kings father, and then says this sh*t.

    On a side note, when this is over and my husband is here finally, I plan to write a book about our experience including the racism and the politics. I think it’ll be good for people to take a look into immigration from a native born American and realize it’s not as simple and fast as many might think. It’s anything but simple unless you’re white or rich. That’s our world. A rich white man’s world.

    Reply
  38. robyn says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Silence from the GOP is deafening. Trump has opened a Pandora’s Box of hatred, racism and authoritarianism and there are people who love him for it and use him as a tool. I once thought that when he was gone the world could shake off his rotten ideas but now I’m not so sure. Now we know that democracy, even in America, is vulnerable and a strong man, smarter than Trump, could very well gain power again one day. It’s frightening and people can no longer afford to be quiet and sit on the couch. Get up … go out … speak out … march … resist, resist, resist!!!!

    Reply
  39. B n A fn says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Dick Durbin was just on tv a few minutes ago, he said he was in the meeting yesterday when the dotard was being a 🐷 and disparaging people from Haiti and Africa. He said the dotard used the shithole several times and more disrespectful comments. This morning the dotard said those were not his words, DD said he’s lying he did used racially divisive comments, enough said. We on this board has been saying for over a year that he’s racist, now he confirmed it for us.

    Reply
  40. LittlefishMom says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Please in the name of all that is holy impeach this guy.

    Reply
  41. Tess says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Excuse me, his spokesperson that defended these words is a 1 st generation brown man from an immigrant family hailing from Mumbai. Where in the world does this administration find these self loathing Uncle Toms???

    Reply
  42. rahrahroey says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:44 am

    My country of birth (El Salvador) made the news!! Oh wait…:/ I’ll just be here in the corner being an unstable genius while Cheeto McC*NT Face just keeps reinforcing who he really is. Because was it EVER a secret?

    Reply
  43. B n A fn says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:56 am

    What I find so sad is, lots of people from those countries he called shithole voted for him. I have seen some people of color giving him a pass during election time. As Miya Angelo used to say, when someone shows who they are believe him. The dotard has shown us from back in the day that he was a racist pig and some people looked away. Now he’s rubbing s..t in their faces.

    Reply
  44. Cinderella says:
    January 12, 2018 at 10:00 am

    As he continues to mentally decline, he’s going to say (and do) much worse. Can’t wait to hear the results of his medical exam. His mind will be his downfall. I don’t think his mental health will carry him to 2020.

    Reply

