“Marvel finally greenlights a ‘Black Widow’ movie, years too late” links

eh Black Widow was always the least interesting Avenger. And Scarlett just doesn’t do anything for me. I know a lot of people wanted it but I probably wont see it, And I love Marvel movies
yes ITA, i think with the right actress the black widow character could have really worked, however Scarlett is so flat and boring in the role- weird as most of the casting in the marvel movies has been pretty inspired, as has the choice of directors. Someone like ruth wilson would have brought an edge to the character sadly lacking.
+1 for Ruth Wilson. She’s my dream lead for basically everything.
It’s funny, I actually think her completely one note acting works really well for Black Widow’s character. It’s the only thing I’ve ever liked her in, but in 3 or 4 years superhero movies may very well be on the way out, so yeah it’s way too late.
the difference between black widow and WW is ScarJo is a terrible actress. I get they want to jump on the women in movies era, but couldn’t they do it with someone who can act?
Oh please gal is even worse than Scarlett in the acting department.
As for the standalone movie, it’s a bit too late now. Weird decision by marvel.
Exactly! If she could act and not just be eye candy, then the movie could work – yes, even after JLaw’s movie. (Which I won’t be seeing either, because I don’t think that she can act.)
Does anyone even care if we have a Black Widow movie?
I am looking forward to seeing Black Panther and maybe the next Avenger movie. And another Spiderman. Just feels like Marvel is getting greedy.
I think a lot of people don’t care. Maybe a few years ago it would have made a bigger impact. At this point I don’t think Scarjo cares except for the paycheck. I’m pretty sure they’re going to have to throw Hawkeye in there, the fans seem to like him a lot, the character, not the actor.
Nice try guys, but way too late to be remotely interested. You had your shot to set the stage and break ground for women superheroes and you blew it. Wonder Women gets that honour and all the credit. Let this be a lesson to other studios dragging their heels.
Honestly I’ve always shrugged at the idea of a Black Widow movie. Mysterious spy lady who is good at martial arts? I’ve seen that movie…about ten versions. Wonder Women was an actual super hero with superpowers. Black Widow has been a sidekick at best.
Oh well, hopefully Captain Marvel doesn’t suck.
Mysterious spy lady who is good at martial arts, you say? Watch Atomic Blonde and you’re done.
I agree with this. They had the chance to be truly groundbreaking but instead waited. I feel like the character isn’t charismatic, I don’t really care to know her, so that movie would need to be really compelling. My hubby was saying they should make it like a Jason Bourne movie, more spy than Marvel. I think that might be interesting.
Tell your president that he is blaming the wrong ex president. Oh dear… i just try to stay out of it but he is, you cannot avoid him. Like death
Katy with short hair is one of the most unattractive celebrities now , she’s not a pretty woman and the hair highlights it .
I wonder what Marvel ‘Phase 3′ will look like…..and I wonder if box office fatigue will Ever set in for superhero movies.
If the team that did John Wick and Atomic Blonde handle this project, it could be epic.
Just announced, a John Wick inspired show called The Continental on STARZ by the John Wick creators. I’ve been crushing on Keanu lately
I’m here for anything from the John Wick universe. May I suggest they add Adam Driver as a Keanu clone gone slightly “wrong”. That would be my dream movie LOL!
why does 45 lie about everything? The building was sold before Obama was in the office. The report for the sale cites security flaws. The sale of the old embassy paid for the new one. Can this waste of human be honest for once instead of dumping one lie after another?
My favorite Black Widow scene is the one in The Avengers where Loki calls her a “mewling quim”. I kind of gasped but I looked around and I realized that no one else in the theater knew the word and were looking puzzled. Well, I no longer live in a sophisticated urban milieu – the friend I was with, who grew up in an isolated area near here, whispered, “Does that mean what I think it does?” Yes, I said, and we got hysterical.
Apropos of nothing, as it were.
She’s so boring. Who cares
Am I the only one who finds the Natasha character great in Winter Soldier & Civil War – but really meh in the Avengers movies ?
No, you are not! I liked her too! 😀
The only reason I will watch the black widow rip off aka red sparrow is Matthias!
Yes, I will watch a stand alone black widow movie.
Try as they might, she ain’t Wonder Woman. Painful to say but the all the female Avengers are terrible and should be made missing in action. Solid pass.
