“Marvel finally greenlights a ‘Black Widow’ movie, years too late” links
  • January 12, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performing live on the 'Today' show

At long last, Marvel is finally doing a stand-alone Black Widow movie. I agree with Sarah, it will seem pointless after Jennifer Lawrence’s Red Sparrow comes out. [LaineyGossip]
David Letterman interviewed Barack Obama on his Netflix show. *cries at all that we have lost as a country* [Pajiba]
Nothing is going on between Chris Hemsworth & Angelina Jolie. [Dlisted]
I still hate Katy Perry’s short hair. [Go Fug Yourself]
Floyd Mayweather doesn’t understand #MeToo. [The Blemish]
Donald Trump canceled his trip to Britain & blamed Obama. [Buzzfeed]
Abby Lee Miller is “bored” in prison. [Reality Tea]
Mama June Shannon is dating again. [Wonderwall]
Riverdale has dank memes. Or something. [OMG Blog]
The Queen fired her bra-maker, how scandalous. [Jezebel]

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performing live on the 'Today' show

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to ““Marvel finally greenlights a ‘Black Widow’ movie, years too late” links”

  1. Nick says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    eh Black Widow was always the least interesting Avenger. And Scarlett just doesn’t do anything for me. I know a lot of people wanted it but I probably wont see it, And I love Marvel movies

    Reply
  2. Chef Grace says:
    January 12, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Does anyone even care if we have a Black Widow movie?
    I am looking forward to seeing Black Panther and maybe the next Avenger movie. And another Spiderman. Just feels like Marvel is getting greedy.

    Reply
    • V4Real says:
      January 12, 2018 at 12:56 pm

      I think a lot of people don’t care. Maybe a few years ago it would have made a bigger impact. At this point I don’t think Scarjo cares except for the paycheck. I’m pretty sure they’re going to have to throw Hawkeye in there, the fans seem to like him a lot, the character, not the actor.

      Reply
  3. Mia4s says:
    January 12, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Nice try guys, but way too late to be remotely interested. You had your shot to set the stage and break ground for women superheroes and you blew it. Wonder Women gets that honour and all the credit. Let this be a lesson to other studios dragging their heels.

    Honestly I’ve always shrugged at the idea of a Black Widow movie. Mysterious spy lady who is good at martial arts? I’ve seen that movie…about ten versions. Wonder Women was an actual super hero with superpowers. Black Widow has been a sidekick at best.

    Oh well, hopefully Captain Marvel doesn’t suck.

    Reply
  4. milla says:
    January 12, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Tell your president that he is blaming the wrong ex president. Oh dear… i just try to stay out of it but he is, you cannot avoid him. Like death

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    January 12, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    Katy with short hair is one of the most unattractive celebrities now , she’s not a pretty woman and the hair highlights it .

    Reply
  6. m0lle says:
    January 12, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    I wonder what Marvel ‘Phase 3′ will look like…..and I wonder if box office fatigue will Ever set in for superhero movies.

    Reply
  7. Ginger says:
    January 12, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    If the team that did John Wick and Atomic Blonde handle this project, it could be epic.

    Reply
  8. trollontheloose says:
    January 12, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    why does 45 lie about everything? The building was sold before Obama was in the office. The report for the sale cites security flaws. The sale of the old embassy paid for the new one. Can this waste of human be honest for once instead of dumping one lie after another?

    Reply
  9. seesittellsit says:
    January 12, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    My favorite Black Widow scene is the one in The Avengers where Loki calls her a “mewling quim”. I kind of gasped but I looked around and I realized that no one else in the theater knew the word and were looking puzzled. Well, I no longer live in a sophisticated urban milieu – the friend I was with, who grew up in an isolated area near here, whispered, “Does that mean what I think it does?” Yes, I said, and we got hysterical.

    Apropos of nothing, as it were.

    Reply
  10. Naptime says:
    January 12, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    She’s so boring. Who cares

    Reply
  11. River Song says:
    January 12, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Am I the only one who finds the Natasha character great in Winter Soldier & Civil War – but really meh in the Avengers movies ?

    Reply
  12. Miss M says:
    January 12, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    The only reason I will watch the black widow rip off aka red sparrow is Matthias!
    Yes, I will watch a stand alone black widow movie.

    Reply
  13. Bee says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Try as they might, she ain’t Wonder Woman. Painful to say but the all the female Avengers are terrible and should be made missing in action. Solid pass.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment