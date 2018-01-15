Rebecca Hall apologizes for working with Woody Allen, donates salary to Time’s Up

As I’ve said before, I believe the dividing line between “people who knew about Dylan Farrow’s accusations against Woody Allen” and “people who didn’t know” happened in February 2014. That’s when Dylan wrote her open letter and told her story publicly for the first time. Before that, there were rumors and old tabloid stories and unverified accounts of what happened. While I think Woody’s gross predilections – for teenage girls, for one-dimensional female characters, for being generally gross – were well-known, I just don’t think that most actors, pre-2014, really knew the scope of Dylan’s accusations or the real history. But after Dylan’s essay, actors knew. If you were signing onto a Woody Allen after that, you had to know what you were doing. You had to know you were going to get questions about it.
But a weird thing happened – actors still signed on to his projects, from Blake Lively to Joaquin Phoenix to Emma Stone to Jesse Eisenberg to Steve Carrel to Kate Winslet to Miley Cyrus to Justin Timberlake. Last fall, Woody Allen filmed a new movie in New York, starring Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet, Jude Law and Rebecca Hall. Rebecca Hall had worked with Woody before, on Vicky Cristina Barcelona. She probably didn’t know back then. But she definitely knew before she started work last fall, right? Well, I guess Hall had a come-to-Jesus moment in the past week, because she says she’s donating her entire salary from the film to Time’s Up, and she pledges to never work with Allen again. From her Instagram:
The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie in New York. I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day. When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown – easy. I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this.
In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened.
After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones – I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed. That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today.
It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I’ve donated my wage to @timesup. I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere. #timesup
We can debate who knew what and when and we can throw around “cancellations” and all of that, but should we also allow for people to grow and change their minds and apologize for their mistakes? I’m not turning into a softie – I think Rebecca didn’t give a sh-t seven months ago about Dylan Farrow. I think Hall only started to give a sh-t when she started imagining how f–king awkward the press tour for this film was going to be. But that’s a good thing – it should be awkward, and that’s how all of this is supposed to work. Plus, I think this is the way to make these kinds of “I now disavow this person” statements. It’s good PR.
…Of course, I now wonder if Jude Law or Timothee Chalamet or Justin Timberlake will be making similar statements, or if only *women* are being held accountable for Woody Allen. You know who’s accountable for Woody Allen? Woody Allen. But if you’re going to hold the people who work with him accountable, hold women AND MEN accountable too.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I appreciate this gesture, and so does Dylan (she has sent a message to Rebcca via Tw).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could not disagree more about 2014 being some sort of dividing line. If the story that’s been ingrained in Hollywood is about a brutally bitter break up and manipulation of children to hate their father then the letter changed nothing…and the public kept coming…and Blanchett won her Oscar…the reviews were OK..and nothing changed.
But yes people are having their pre-conceived notions challenged, and yes they can grow, change, and regret. It’s fine. I mean I just cannot get that worked up about this when heaven knows how many agents and managers who actively procured victims for Weinstein, Singer, and others are still happily working away.
The truth is I don’t think this movie will see the light of day for years (after he’s dead most likely). Then like Michael Jackson it will be examined as the work of a “complicated” genius. Same old story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please…before you back your bus over Michael Jackson…get the facts…and do NOT!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 Lala!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Allen’s fans would say the same. And Jackson had several accusers (not during a contentious break up)…Allen had one. 🤷♀️ I don’t know the truth about either (I only have beliefs). The only thing we have in these cases is what we “believe”, not what we “know”. That’s why I just cannot get too upset unless people are actively enabling abuse. It’s complicated and very grey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why not? Why is he exempt?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prediction: Elle, Selena and Timothee will not promote this new movie. They won’t be able to handle the questions…hell, even Kate Winslet can’t!
He’ll probably have to go back to Europe for financing and cast foreign actors for his next project. The French will always love him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are only women apologizing for working with Woody Allen and nothing is being said about the men? Why do men continually get a free pass?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
And there was a good point made about this and the Greta Gerwig apology.
http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/greta-gerwig-woody-allen-sexual-harassment-ronan-farrow-film-work-together-actor-a8153701.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The promo for the next movie is going to be a mess. I bet some of the actors are praying that is not released.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, yes, yes. I want the men to be asked and pressed for a real response/course of action.
When Timberlake is doing press for the Super Bowl ASK HIM.
The next time Jude Law wears the TimesUp pin ASK HIM.
As Chalamet continues his award campaign in talk shows, print and on red carpets ASK HIM.
(And don’t let Chalamet get away with a dodge again just because he’s talented and seems so nice… he was asked by Christiane Amanpour and he says he didn’t want to talk about it now and the right time was when and “if” the movie is released).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well done, Rebecca! Such strength! She’s been one of my fave actors since The Town. It’s starting to feel a lot like a Movement now. 💕
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah please ask men too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, yes, we should allow people to grow and change their minds and apologize. If we don’t do that, then who are we? This is a marathon, not a sprint. It’s about changing a culture that’s been ingrained since the beginning of time. Scorched earth, while it might feel good momentarily, isn’t going to get us anywhere in the long run.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not judging any woman for working with Woody because men never are. Dylan and people on this site are part of the problem in blaming women for men’s action. Every time an actress is cast by him there is a big “how could she” discussion about her. Not a blink at men. Until VERY recently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In a long run, it’s a positive thing, there are finally movements to disavow Allen. Hopefully by the time his new movie comes out, no one is in his corner. And at least this is an admission that it is not ok to support a child molester. It is very different talk from Allen’s bigest fan who keeps saying she knows nothing because Allen never sat her down and explained himself. At least this is an admission of Dylan Farrow and her truth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My parents fostered a number of children over the years. My two youngest brothers, now in their 20s were actually fostered at the age of 3 months old and grew up with us, legally changing their name to our family name when they turned 18. The first few months they spent with their mother, (who didn’t abuse or physically neglect them but was unable to form an emotional bond with them) has had a huge and lasting impact on their emotional and psychological development. The act of being taken away from her, even at the age of three months and placed in foster care, was a very traumatising event in their lives. Growing up in foster car; the insecurity if it, knowing they could be taken away at any time or fearing that we would reject them, played a very significant aspect in their development. Even though they grew up in a staple, loving, nurturing, functional family for almost their entire lives, their emotional development was stunted and although they might have been adults legally at 18, anybody who knew them could see that emotionally, they were still very much children. They were incredibly vulnerable and open to manipulation, and we’ve seen it with ‘friends’ who take advantage of them. If somebody, a relation who they loved and trusted, had wanted to exploit them, it would have been incredibly easy to do so. If a relation or any adult who had been in a position of responsibility or authority had begun a sexual relationship with them, I would have killed that person.
My brothers were best case scenario. Soon-Yi was worst case; abused, abandoned, brought to a foreign country with a completely different language and culture, into a family that (with all due respect to the Farrows) might not have been the most staple environment to grow up in, apparently she had learning difficulties too (hardly surprising). At 18, she might legally have been an adult, but she was an incredibly vulnerable, traumatised, abused young woman who I very much doubt had the emotional and psychological development of an adult and Woody Allen, an adult who had been in a position of trust and authority in her life, began a sexual relationship with her. By beginning a relationship with her, he cut her off from her family and support network and turned them against her, isolating her entirely and and leaving her utterly dependent on him.
Even if the Dylan Farrow accusations were proved to be false, even if she came out tomorrow and said she made the whole thing up, Woody Allen is still a 100% abusive creep, he is still repulsive and vile, and I have no time for anybody who works with him and defends him in any way. So many times, the conversation about what he did centers on Dylan Farrow, but Soon-Yi is his victim too, still his victim and that should never be forgotten.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES! My god why does everyone act like her being 18 was the be all end all of human existence. I remember her back then and she looked like a scared pre teen. And anyone who thinks he waited until her 18th birthday to touch her is naive to the point of mental deficiency. He groomed her from day one. I think of her less as a wife and more of a hostage. I worry about their adopted girls. He has always been trash. But he was trendy. And the same people who are gung ho against sexual assualt would fall all over themselves to star in his movies. Why? Because the only thing they really want is fame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not the be all and end all but at 18 your an adult by law, your only answer is to yourself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well done, Ninks. Agree on all counts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a question. I was rereading some old articles dealing with sexual abuse, to see how this topic used to be handled in the English-speaking press not so long ago, and I stumbled upon some articles about the aftermath of the Duke lacrosse team case. I got me wondering : when does exoneration or the end of prosecution matter ?
In both the Farrow/Allen case and the Duke lacrosse team case, there was one plaintiff (Dylan Farrow, Crystal Mangum). In both cases, the accused (Woody Allen, the team) denied. In both cases, the prosecution eventually dropped the case without even going to trial. In both cases, the plaintiff maintains her accusations and testimony to this day. Yet, in the Duke lacrosse team case, there appears to be a general consensus that the men are innocent while in the Farrow/Allen case, the consensus now appears to cristallise around Allen’s guilt.
I genuinely wonder why that is. Why is Crystal Mangum’s continued accusation not audible even though Dylan Farrow’s is ? Is it solely a matter of the latter having a twitter account and calling out people by name ? If Ms. Mangum had access to such a public forum, would the consensus around the Duke lacrosse team change ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse