Rebecca Hall apologizes for working with Woody Allen, donates salary to Time’s Up

As I’ve said before, I believe the dividing line between “people who knew about Dylan Farrow’s accusations against Woody Allen” and “people who didn’t know” happened in February 2014. That’s when Dylan wrote her open letter and told her story publicly for the first time. Before that, there were rumors and old tabloid stories and unverified accounts of what happened. While I think Woody’s gross predilections – for teenage girls, for one-dimensional female characters, for being generally gross – were well-known, I just don’t think that most actors, pre-2014, really knew the scope of Dylan’s accusations or the real history. But after Dylan’s essay, actors knew. If you were signing onto a Woody Allen after that, you had to know what you were doing. You had to know you were going to get questions about it.

But a weird thing happened – actors still signed on to his projects, from Blake Lively to Joaquin Phoenix to Emma Stone to Jesse Eisenberg to Steve Carrel to Kate Winslet to Miley Cyrus to Justin Timberlake. Last fall, Woody Allen filmed a new movie in New York, starring Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet, Jude Law and Rebecca Hall. Rebecca Hall had worked with Woody before, on Vicky Cristina Barcelona. She probably didn’t know back then. But she definitely knew before she started work last fall, right? Well, I guess Hall had a come-to-Jesus moment in the past week, because she says she’s donating her entire salary from the film to Time’s Up, and she pledges to never work with Allen again. From her Instagram:

The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie in New York. I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day. When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown – easy. I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened. After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones – I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed. That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today. It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I’ve donated my wage to @timesup. I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere. #timesup

[From Rebecca’s Instagram]

We can debate who knew what and when and we can throw around “cancellations” and all of that, but should we also allow for people to grow and change their minds and apologize for their mistakes? I’m not turning into a softie – I think Rebecca didn’t give a sh-t seven months ago about Dylan Farrow. I think Hall only started to give a sh-t when she started imagining how f–king awkward the press tour for this film was going to be. But that’s a good thing – it should be awkward, and that’s how all of this is supposed to work. Plus, I think this is the way to make these kinds of “I now disavow this person” statements. It’s good PR.

…Of course, I now wonder if Jude Law or Timothee Chalamet or Justin Timberlake will be making similar statements, or if only *women* are being held accountable for Woody Allen. You know who’s accountable for Woody Allen? Woody Allen. But if you’re going to hold the people who work with him accountable, hold women AND MEN accountable too.