Kim Kardashian & Kanye West named their third child Chicago West

I hate Kim Kardashian a little bit for ruining my TGIF celebrations. But here you go: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West named their third child Chicago West. That’s a name that didn’t appear on any of our prediction lists. I had actually convinced myself that Baby West #3’s name was going to be Love West or Elle West or True West. Kim made such a big deal about how they wanted a one-syllable name to “match” one-syllable names North and Saint.

As everyone is pointing out, Kanye was raised in Chicago and he is strongly identified with Chi-town. When you say “Chi-town” outloud, the name actually seems less bizarre – much like they call North “Nori,” I suspect Chicago West will go by Chi West (pronounced Shy West). Which I actually do not hate. Also: This could even be some kind of meta cross-promotion for Lena Waithe’s new TV show The Chi??

Anyway… love it or hate it, the Kardashian-Wests come up with some unusual names. West is such a great surname too, it makes anything sound cool, so maybe Chicago West will be the most righteous little girl on the playground.