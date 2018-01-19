Kim Kardashian & Kanye West named their third child Chicago West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out for dinner at Craig's restaurant

I hate Kim Kardashian a little bit for ruining my TGIF celebrations. But here you go: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West named their third child Chicago West. That’s a name that didn’t appear on any of our prediction lists. I had actually convinced myself that Baby West #3’s name was going to be Love West or Elle West or True West. Kim made such a big deal about how they wanted a one-syllable name to “match” one-syllable names North and Saint.

As everyone is pointing out, Kanye was raised in Chicago and he is strongly identified with Chi-town. When you say “Chi-town” outloud, the name actually seems less bizarre – much like they call North “Nori,” I suspect Chicago West will go by Chi West (pronounced Shy West). Which I actually do not hate. Also: This could even be some kind of meta cross-promotion for Lena Waithe’s new TV show The Chi??

Anyway… love it or hate it, the Kardashian-Wests come up with some unusual names. West is such a great surname too, it makes anything sound cool, so maybe Chicago West will be the most righteous little girl on the playground.

Kim Kardashian helps son Saint ice skate as she hits the rink with daughter North

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

 

90 Responses to “Kim Kardashian & Kanye West named their third child Chicago West”

  1. Babs says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Love it. Welcome, Chicago West!

    Reply
  2. Sunshine mama says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    It beats Schenectady?

    Reply
  3. Nancy says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    She thinks she’s so profound, she isn’t. Chicago is the name of a city, North is a direction, Saint is a saint. What’s funny is if she named her child Mary or Lilly, that would have drawn attention. Chicago is expected and ridiculous.

    Reply
    • fruitloops says:
      January 19, 2018 at 4:16 pm

      At least Chicago IS a name.
      North is the saddest name I’ve ever heard, like they didn’t even want to name her so they chose a random word (despite the direction name/surname thing), and Saint is unjustifiably pretentious.

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        January 19, 2018 at 4:22 pm

        Yeah, it’s a name of a city, not a human being. North is awful, she was named for a compass. I don’t get it. She is an attention whore, as he is, but why take it out on the children. My kind of town Chicago is………..this poor kid is going to goofed on relentlessly, it’s not cool in any form. Ugh

      • Kelly says:
        January 19, 2018 at 5:01 pm

        I feel like Kim has little input in the naming of her children. The hoops she jumped through trying to explain how North was a superior name to South because it was the better direction was hilarious. Kanye picked it and she went along.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        January 19, 2018 at 5:11 pm

        What makes North so sad to me is that it doesn’t stand on its own, the last name is what makes it. I just seems like they set her up to be dependent on the family instead of being her own person. I totally agree about Saint being pretentious.

    • Katie says:
      January 19, 2018 at 4:45 pm

      I don’t have an issue with Chicago. Lots of place names have become common (or at least not UNcommon) names eg Brooklyn (thanks to the Beckhams), Florence (thanks to the nurse), Dakota (thanks to Melanie and Don), Ireland (Kim and Alec), Paris (the Hiltons, Michael Jackson), Georgia (the Jaggers)… I see no reason why anyone would make fun of this name.

      Reply
      • Jayna says:
        January 19, 2018 at 5:10 pm

        Because Chicago doesn’t work as an appealing female name IMO. Just because some place names have been used and some work doesn’t mean every city or state is an appealing name . Georgia is a pretty name and has been used through generations as a first name. Paris is a great name, but I wouldn’t want it for my child.

        I’m not making fun of them for choosing a place name. I hate that name for a little girl or adult woman. Chicago sounds dumb to me as a name. But many names that celebs name their kids are ugh-inducing to me. This is one of them. But it’s their kid. They can name her what they want.

        I don’t even mind North.

      • Arpeggi says:
        January 19, 2018 at 5:22 pm

        Paris is an actual name! People tend to forget, but way before being a city, Paris was a Greek male name. Paris kidnapped Helen of Troy and caused a war, another Paris was supposed to marry Romeo’s Juliette… Of course, the Hiltons don’t know or care about that, but it’s been around way before the city was built. Georgia and Florence are also fairly common

      • HH says:
        January 19, 2018 at 6:01 pm

        Dakota was the name of a collection of tribes before it was the name of a state. As Arpeggi has already said, Paris existed as a person’s name before it was a city. Also, some names simply sound better for a person. I said this below, but another example is flowers. Lily, Rose, and Daisy work well. Not the same for Tulip and Marigold.

      • Lightpurple says:
        January 19, 2018 at 6:02 pm

        Chicago, hog butcher for the world, tool maker, stacker of wheat. Player with railroads and the nation’s freight handler.
        Stormy, husky, brawling.
        City of big shoulders.

        Sure. Perfect for a baby girl!

    • Heather says:
      January 19, 2018 at 6:30 pm

      I actually like the nickname Chi though.

      Reply
  4. Frosty says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    The nickname’s growing on me. Also, props to Kim’s upper arm strength.

    Reply
  5. Tough Cookie says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    They can use the last syllable as a nickname…..’Go West

    Reply
  6. HH says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    UGH. Why do that to your child? I like Chi West. It makes way more sense than Chicago.

    Reply
  7. susiecue says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    I don’t like it, but maybe she’ll go by Chic? Chic West? I don’t hate that.

    Reply
  8. Michelle says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    And here I was thinking they were going to name her after Kanye’s mother. Silly me….

    Reply
  9. Sarah says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Oh, good Lord! 🙄
    I like Calabasas better!

    Reply
  10. velourazure says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Chichi West.

    Reply
  11. LW says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Don’t kill me, I actually don’t hate it. I think she tweeted she’s going by Chi (shy).

    Reply
  12. minx says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    I’m in Chicago. Can’t say I’ve heard a native call it Chi-Town, but whatever.

    Reply
  13. Moneypenny424 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Chicago is Kanye’s hometown, so at least it has some relevance to them?? *That was the nicest thing I could come up with*

    Reply
  14. Sam the pink says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    I am usually the person to defend names that are a little outside the norm, since I have a son with a very old name that is rarely heard in modern times, but JEEZ. Do they think they’re being super profound or witty or something? Because they’re not. And the kid is the one who will have to live with it!

    I swear, in 20 years, we’re gonna have a rush on the courthouse of young adults seeking name changes if this trend keeps up.

    Reply
  15. Susannah says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Oh well, I had Wild or Wyld as the guess, so I lose the bet with my Kardashian obsessed assistant.

    Reply
  16. Barrymore says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Worst list of names.

    St North Chicago

    Reply
  17. KiddV says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    I don’t hate it.

    I love ‘Go West. LOL I was thinking Chica West.

    Reply
  18. Paris says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Really? Chicago?

    Look in Wikipedia – The name “Chicago” is derived from a French rendering of the Miami-Illinois word Shikaakwa, known to botanists as Allium tricoccum (is a North American species of wild onion).

    Wild onion? You called your child “Wild Onion”?

    Reply
  19. Lucy says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Don’t hate it. I’m sure she’s totally adorable.

    Reply
  20. Kata says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Chicago West sounds like a motorway exit.

    Reply
  21. Danielle says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    I don’t hate it.

    Reply
  22. Backwards says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    When you realise Kanye named his kids – North West, Saint West, and Chicago West …..

    Because Kanye thinks of himself as a North Chicago Saint

    Lol!

    Reply
  23. happy girl says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    I like it. And I agree that West is a great surname, so it makes all the names cool.

    North, Saint, and Chi will never in their lives attend school or live in a common way, in an average place, so the chance of being made-fun-of (for their names) is slim to none.

    Reply
  24. Aang says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    I kind of like it.

    Reply
  25. tracking says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Dumb.

    Reply
  26. Alice says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    I think its a super cool name but that’s me

    Reply
  27. Nev says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    I like it, it’s scrappy.

    Reply
  28. Becki says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    I grew up in a suburb of Chicago called West Chicago, so the name seems backwards to me! LOL But I figured they would call her Chi. That part is cute at least. I have friends who transplanted from Chicago to Alaska & named their son Chicago, so to me, Chicago it a boys’ name. It’s not my fave, but once we put a face with the name, I’m sure it will grow on us.

    Reply
  29. Christina S. says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Still better than Sir

    Reply
  30. Littlestar says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    Chicago comes from a Native American word; it isn’t “just” a place word without further meaning or history. But I honestly doubt the Wests thought that far into it beyond their own meaning of it, just a viewpoint from me. Also people talking about Dakota as a “place” name are neglecting that a) there’s the Dakota people and b) that it means ally or friend. Still weird that non-Native American people are so fond of using it, kinda of like the use of the name Cheyenne for people. A lot of places here in the US are native words, like Miami, Connecticut, Mississippi, Massachusetts, etc. Guess who lived here first and had names for places ;)

    Reply
  31. Ruyana says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Sorry, but that’s awful. They name their children as if they were naming a dog. Those kids are going to have to live with those names all their lives unless they go to court as adults and change them.

    Reply
  32. Nikki says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    I’m so glad to read people liking it. Because I’d hate for the entire world to DISLIKE IT as much as I do.

    Reply
  33. Lori says:
    January 19, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    I like Chicago and North. Chi and Nori.

    Saint is just.. Its kinda descriptive. What if it becomes ironic? I prefer names that doesnt try to describe the child.

    Reply
  34. Mar says:
    January 19, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    I don’t like it for a girl. Brooklyn is cute but Chicago just doesn’t seem like a girls name. They will call her Chica? Yeah I know it’s symbolic for Kanye or whatever but she’s going to hate her name growing up.

    Reply
  35. Jag says:
    January 19, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    I don’t like it at all. It’s too masculine for a girl’s name. I don’t like the names North or Saint, either. Nori, though, I would have liked.

    It is a pet peeve of mine when people make nicknames out of short names. If the name is one syllable, why is the nickname two? It doesn’t make sense.

    And if they are only going to call her Chi, then name her that for Pete’s sake.

    Reply
    • Mela says:
      January 19, 2018 at 6:47 pm

      Chicago is a horrible name imo. So obvious Kanye names his kids these stupid names. I didnt think you could come up with a dumber name than Saint but Chicago wins that competition.

      Chi like Chai tea?

      Better than chicago…should have just named her Chi if that is what everyone is going to call her. I understand having a predesignated nickname if it is a family name carried down generations ie (you are named Robert after your father and everyone calls him Bob and you as well since you were named after him).

      I thought apple was the dumbest name ever but chicago wins

      Reply
  36. winterforever says:
    January 19, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    LOLOLOLOLOLO!!!! I can’t!

    Reply
  37. Ange says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    There’s a male character from pitch perfect 3 who is called Chicago. I saw the movie last night and said then ‘that’s a really stupid name,’ got out of the movie and saw this news. Timing could not have been more perfect.

    Reply
  38. Alexandria says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Uhh. All I have to say is at least this generation of celeb kids with fancy names have each other and can have a good support group from childhood to adulthood.

    Reply
  39. HeyThere! says:
    January 19, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    As someone who lives in Illinois this makes me laugh out loud! Horrible name.

    Reply
  40. ScotiaGirl says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    What a sin!!

    Reply
  41. LittlefishMom says:
    January 19, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Well Chi is cute. No hate.

    Reply
  42. Riley says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Chicago is my hometown so it makes me want to gag!

    Reply
  43. Blonde555 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:06 am

    Horrible name, worst choice in the world.

    Reply

