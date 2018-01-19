Kim Kardashian & Kanye West named their third child Chicago West

I hate Kim Kardashian a little bit for ruining my TGIF celebrations. But here you go: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West named their third child Chicago West. That’s a name that didn’t appear on any of our prediction lists. I had actually convinced myself that Baby West #3’s name was going to be Love West or Elle West or True West. Kim made such a big deal about how they wanted a one-syllable name to “match” one-syllable names North and Saint.
As everyone is pointing out, Kanye was raised in Chicago and he is strongly identified with Chi-town. When you say “Chi-town” outloud, the name actually seems less bizarre – much like they call North “Nori,” I suspect Chicago West will go by Chi West (pronounced Shy West). Which I actually do not hate. Also: This could even be some kind of meta cross-promotion for Lena Waithe’s new TV show The Chi??
Anyway… love it or hate it, the Kardashian-Wests come up with some unusual names. West is such a great surname too, it makes anything sound cool, so maybe Chicago West will be the most righteous little girl on the playground.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Love it. Welcome, Chicago West!
I feel like it’s the name of an airport. LOL
Lol, my co-worker said the same!
It’s a ridiculous name and perhaps she will change it once she reaches adulthood.
I
I don’t mind it. But, I wonder if they know “Chicago” is based on a Native American word – Chicagoua –for a local variety of garlic.
(I love trivia, and that random tidbit stuck with me.)
It beats Schenectady?
Love this. My in-laws live there.
Yes. Or Burbank.
Yeah, I asked my niece whether she was going to name her next kid Valley Village!
I grew up near Schenectady, and your comment made me think of other Upstate New York names (Canandaigua, Sacandaga) . Then I thought, Canajoharie and realized that that would actually be kind of cute (“Jo,” “Cannie,” “Rie-rie”).
Coxsackie for the win. (Another great NYS city name.)
Cannibell
Lol, Colonie!
Or Vladivostok…
From Schenectady imagine being a child being teased with skin-neck-ti*ty
She thinks she’s so profound, she isn’t. Chicago is the name of a city, North is a direction, Saint is a saint. What’s funny is if she named her child Mary or Lilly, that would have drawn attention. Chicago is expected and ridiculous.
At least Chicago IS a name.
North is the saddest name I’ve ever heard, like they didn’t even want to name her so they chose a random word (despite the direction name/surname thing), and Saint is unjustifiably pretentious.
Yeah, it’s a name of a city, not a human being. North is awful, she was named for a compass. I don’t get it. She is an attention whore, as he is, but why take it out on the children. My kind of town Chicago is………..this poor kid is going to goofed on relentlessly, it’s not cool in any form. Ugh
I feel like Kim has little input in the naming of her children. The hoops she jumped through trying to explain how North was a superior name to South because it was the better direction was hilarious. Kanye picked it and she went along.
What makes North so sad to me is that it doesn’t stand on its own, the last name is what makes it. I just seems like they set her up to be dependent on the family instead of being her own person. I totally agree about Saint being pretentious.
I don’t have an issue with Chicago. Lots of place names have become common (or at least not UNcommon) names eg Brooklyn (thanks to the Beckhams), Florence (thanks to the nurse), Dakota (thanks to Melanie and Don), Ireland (Kim and Alec), Paris (the Hiltons, Michael Jackson), Georgia (the Jaggers)… I see no reason why anyone would make fun of this name.
Because Chicago doesn’t work as an appealing female name IMO. Just because some place names have been used and some work doesn’t mean every city or state is an appealing name . Georgia is a pretty name and has been used through generations as a first name. Paris is a great name, but I wouldn’t want it for my child.
I’m not making fun of them for choosing a place name. I hate that name for a little girl or adult woman. Chicago sounds dumb to me as a name. But many names that celebs name their kids are ugh-inducing to me. This is one of them. But it’s their kid. They can name her what they want.
I don’t even mind North.
Paris is an actual name! People tend to forget, but way before being a city, Paris was a Greek male name. Paris kidnapped Helen of Troy and caused a war, another Paris was supposed to marry Romeo’s Juliette… Of course, the Hiltons don’t know or care about that, but it’s been around way before the city was built. Georgia and Florence are also fairly common
Dakota was the name of a collection of tribes before it was the name of a state. As Arpeggi has already said, Paris existed as a person’s name before it was a city. Also, some names simply sound better for a person. I said this below, but another example is flowers. Lily, Rose, and Daisy work well. Not the same for Tulip and Marigold.
Chicago, hog butcher for the world, tool maker, stacker of wheat. Player with railroads and the nation’s freight handler.
Stormy, husky, brawling.
City of big shoulders.
Sure. Perfect for a baby girl!
I actually like the nickname Chi though.
The nickname’s growing on me. Also, props to Kim’s upper arm strength.
They can use the last syllable as a nickname…..’Go West
This baby will definitely be known as Go West*. Good call.
*If only in my mind now forever.
UGH. Why do that to your child? I like Chi West. It makes way more sense than Chicago.
I know of women named Brooklyn, Dakota and Paris. How is Chicago any different?
Dakota was the name of tribes before it was a state. Paris was the name of a Greek prince before it was the name of a city.
Also, some names simply work better as crossovers. Another example is flowers. Lily, Rose, and Daisy work well. Tulip and Marigold? Not so much.
I don’t like it, but maybe she’ll go by Chic? Chic West? I don’t hate that.
And here I was thinking they were going to name her after Kanye’s mother. Silly me….
Oh, good Lord! 🙄
I like Calabasas better!
Calabasas is plural for squash or pumpkin in Spanish 😂
Chichi West.
Don’t kill me, I actually don’t hate it. I think she tweeted she’s going by Chi (shy).
which I don’t get…it’s pronounced Chi like if…. chi -cago? so why would the chi nickname be pronounced shy? Please help me understand….
I’m in Chicago. Can’t say I’ve heard a native call it Chi-Town, but whatever.
Similar: Hotlanta. Perhaps they will go for a fourth? Hotlanta West.
I’m a native and the first time I heard that term was from Jamie Foxx during Obama’s first run. I immediately figured it out, but can’t recall ever hearing it.
The first time I heard Chi-town was in the late 70′s, Boz Scaggs “Lido Shuffle”. Took this small town South-West girl forever to figure out what he meant. Still a Boz Scaggs fan.
oh thank god. no one born here ever calls it chi-town. And they better pronounce it “chi-caaaaa-go”!
Chicago native here, maybe it is a generation thing? Everyone I know calls it “The Chi” and no one over pronounces the a that hard🤣
maybe, I am 44! Or the pronunciation is an Italian thing!
Chicago is Kanye’s hometown, so at least it has some relevance to them?? *That was the nicest thing I could come up with*
I am usually the person to defend names that are a little outside the norm, since I have a son with a very old name that is rarely heard in modern times, but JEEZ. Do they think they’re being super profound or witty or something? Because they’re not. And the kid is the one who will have to live with it!
I swear, in 20 years, we’re gonna have a rush on the courthouse of young adults seeking name changes if this trend keeps up.
Oh well, I had Wild or Wyld as the guess, so I lose the bet with my Kardashian obsessed assistant.
Worst list of names.
St North Chicago
North St., Chicago
👏👏👏👏
I don’t hate it.
I love ‘Go West. LOL I was thinking Chica West.
Really? Chicago?
Look in Wikipedia – The name “Chicago” is derived from a French rendering of the Miami-Illinois word Shikaakwa, known to botanists as Allium tricoccum (is a North American species of wild onion).
Wild onion? You called your child “Wild Onion”?
Okay, Paris.
Don’t hate it. I’m sure she’s totally adorable.
Chicago West sounds like a motorway exit.
Twitter is having fun. Coming this Fall on ABC, Chicago West, a new medical drama…lol. Where’s Kim’s ugly crying face meme, Chicago is a beautiful name…haha
I think it sounds like a hospital or hotel.
Sounds like the name of a hospital with a busy ER.
Chicago west sounds like an ABC tv drama set in a hospital.
I don’t hate it.
When you realise Kanye named his kids – North West, Saint West, and Chicago West …..
Because Kanye thinks of himself as a North Chicago Saint
Lol!
Ha ha ! Good one !
All these compass directions, places and throwing a Saint in there makes me think Kanye is trying to write a Dan Brown novel. Yeezus indeed. Or maybe it’s a treasure map.
I like it. And I agree that West is a great surname, so it makes all the names cool.
North, Saint, and Chi will never in their lives attend school or live in a common way, in an average place, so the chance of being made-fun-of (for their names) is slim to none.
Hey never say never. If their parents go bankrupt or somehow blow through all their money, these kids WILL have to live “normal” lives and get REAL jobs.
I kind of like it.
Dumb.
I think its a super cool name but that’s me
I like it, it’s scrappy.
Scrappy as in she won’t melt down if she chips a nail or doesn’t fall apart if she’s forced to wear a non-label outfit or can survive if she doesn’t get booked first class on a flight? That would be scrappy in the Kardashian world. LOL
I grew up in a suburb of Chicago called West Chicago, so the name seems backwards to me! LOL But I figured they would call her Chi. That part is cute at least. I have friends who transplanted from Chicago to Alaska & named their son Chicago, so to me, Chicago it a boys’ name. It’s not my fave, but once we put a face with the name, I’m sure it will grow on us.
Still better than Sir
Chicago comes from a Native American word; it isn’t “just” a place word without further meaning or history. But I honestly doubt the Wests thought that far into it beyond their own meaning of it, just a viewpoint from me. Also people talking about Dakota as a “place” name are neglecting that a) there’s the Dakota people and b) that it means ally or friend. Still weird that non-Native American people are so fond of using it, kinda of like the use of the name Cheyenne for people. A lot of places here in the US are native words, like Miami, Connecticut, Mississippi, Massachusetts, etc. Guess who lived here first and had names for places
Sorry, but that’s awful. They name their children as if they were naming a dog. Those kids are going to have to live with those names all their lives unless they go to court as adults and change them.
I’m so glad to read people liking it. Because I’d hate for the entire world to DISLIKE IT as much as I do.
I like Chicago and North. Chi and Nori.
Saint is just.. Its kinda descriptive. What if it becomes ironic? I prefer names that doesnt try to describe the child.
I don’t like it for a girl. Brooklyn is cute but Chicago just doesn’t seem like a girls name. They will call her Chica? Yeah I know it’s symbolic for Kanye or whatever but she’s going to hate her name growing up.
I don’t like it at all. It’s too masculine for a girl’s name. I don’t like the names North or Saint, either. Nori, though, I would have liked.
It is a pet peeve of mine when people make nicknames out of short names. If the name is one syllable, why is the nickname two? It doesn’t make sense.
And if they are only going to call her Chi, then name her that for Pete’s sake.
Chicago is a horrible name imo. So obvious Kanye names his kids these stupid names. I didnt think you could come up with a dumber name than Saint but Chicago wins that competition.
Chi like Chai tea?
Better than chicago…should have just named her Chi if that is what everyone is going to call her. I understand having a predesignated nickname if it is a family name carried down generations ie (you are named Robert after your father and everyone calls him Bob and you as well since you were named after him).
I thought apple was the dumbest name ever but chicago wins
Chi like Shy, not a Ch like choo choo, or Chai.
LOLOLOLOLOLO!!!! I can’t!
There’s a male character from pitch perfect 3 who is called Chicago. I saw the movie last night and said then ‘that’s a really stupid name,’ got out of the movie and saw this news. Timing could not have been more perfect.
Uhh. All I have to say is at least this generation of celeb kids with fancy names have each other and can have a good support group from childhood to adulthood.
As someone who lives in Illinois this makes me laugh out loud! Horrible name.
What a sin!!
Well Chi is cute. No hate.
Chicago is my hometown so it makes me want to gag!
Horrible name, worst choice in the world.
