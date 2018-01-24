Busy Philipps flew to Michelle Williams on the 10th anniversary of Heath Ledger’s death

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams have been best friends since their Dawson’s Creek days. Busy often attends events with Michelle to events and they are often photographed together. I’m sure many people in Hollywood have strong friendships but we don’t generally see them, especially after they start families. It’s great that these two are so close. Good friends are a treasure. And it’s nice to know someone always has your back:
SHAMEFUL IS CORRECT. https://t.co/7gyEpmw2Zx
— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) January 10, 2018
This is shameful. And both Wahlberg and Williams are repped by the same agency: WME….Exclusive: Wahlberg paid $1.5M for 'All the Money' reshoot, Williams got less than $1,000 https://t.co/Ig59pht7M8
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 10, 2018
Michelle has a lot going on emotionally right now. Not only is she at the center of a pay disparity discussion, having been so grossly undervalued for All the Money in the World (ironic title), she may be engaged to financial consultant Andrew Youmans. But Monday marked the tenth anniversary of the death of Michelle’s former partner Heath Ledger, the father of Michelle’s 12-year old daughter Matilda. Fortunately, Michelle did not have to mark this occasion alone. Busy flew to her side, posting this to her Instagram:
Prior to this photo, Busy documented her trip in an Instagram Story, where she wondered what to pack for the trip. Not only did she need to be strong for Michelle and Matilda, but Busy loved Heath, too. In another Instagram Story, she talked about being affected by this anniversary:
Earlier in the day, the actress cried in her car as a particularly meaningful song by MGMTplayed in the background. “I was just driving and I was thinking about my friend Heath, who died 10 years ago, and this song came on, ‘Time to Pretend,’” she said. “It came out after he had passed away and I remember when it came out, because I thought…it made me think of him. I just thought he would have liked this song. And for some reason, I just, every time I hear this song…it’s weird.” After she pumped up the volume, Busy wrote, “Just turn it up I guess?”
I have a song like that. A song that was released right after a friend died. A song he would have loved and which immediately makes me think of him every time I hear it, even after all these years.
I’m glad Michelle and Busy have each other. It’s hard to find someone you trust enough to lean on them. For those missing Heath, Us did a nice retrospective on him. You can read it here.
If you are looking for a little pick-me-up – I just found this out. Busy has a new Drunk History episode out. Busy has appeared in a few different episodes and she’s always funny. But this one in particular is worth a watch because Tiffany Haddish is the narrator! It’s the story of Rose Valland and it’s fun. NSFW – language and questionable historical ‘facts’ – in other words, a normal clip from Drunk History:
Photo credit: WENN Photos, Instagram and Twitter
Her traveling to be with Michelle would be a lot nicer had she not felt the need to release that picture of the two of them, publicizing what appeared to be quite a difficult moment for her friend. With friends like that…
MTE. Really weird to even think about taking a picture in that moment.
I agree. Especially because Michelle has generally been pretty private about Heath and his death.
I agree also. I like Busy, but it makes me uncomfortable how she seems to be making it about her, which I’m sure is not her intention, but as they say: optics. While I don’t doubt her love for her lost friend and the anniversary being a sad & difficult day, I also don’t doubt how much more difficult, sad and emotional it is for his parents, sister, daughter and Michelle. They’re just not documenting it on social media to show the world their grief (Michelle being in her photo aside). Her post about the song was lovely, though.
How do you get that picture? Selfie stick? Weird to think that she packs a selfie stick for her much publicized trip to comfort a friend.
Yep. She’s 38. That’s so tacky.
I agree, but unfortunately that’s how people behave nowadays… the constant need to publicize everything. ugh
My thoughts exactly. Knowing Michelle is usually a highly private person who shields Matilda from the spotlight, it is quite weird choice for a friend to post this picture.
The fact that she captioned the photo makes it even weirder…
This is going to make me sound like a total d*ck, but the whole thing looks very put-on to me. Do we really think Michelle didn’t know Busy was going to post that photo? That looks like a pose, not genuine grief— and I only say that because if it was genuine it wouldn’t be splashed on the Internet. Michelle is not the Widow Ledger. They were broken up when Heath passed. I understand that it’s still incredibly sad and he’s the father of her child, but this is gross. It comes off as using a dead man for attention. Let him rest.
Oh, wow, thank you, Shambles – that’s exactly how I feel.
I completely agree. You said with great tact what I was thinking in (more than ) slightly less polite terms. #AtrentionWhores.
Yeah, this all feels so gross and is transparently insincere. I never revered Heath, he clearly had his issues and was obviously a very flawed human man, but this show is so unnecessary, who gains what out of all of it?
That’s exactly what I was thinking, why does she need support, they were broken up already. If anyone needs support it should be the daughter not the ex girlfriend. And kinda disrespectful to the current boyfriend /fiancee to be acting this way about your ex who died 10 years ago.
Agree with all of you. I think when he died she was already dating Spike Jonze! Also, she isn’t private about him AT ALL. She talks about him in literally every interview when she has an awards potential movie to promote. I’ll wait while you google.
yes to all of these comments.
Yeah, this. I appreciate their friendship and I like them both well enough, but this isn’t a moment about private grief, it’s a moment about “optics” (as smcollins said above). Maybe they’re trying to connect with fans who may also be grieving right now, but to me it just seems so tacky.
This. She is not the Widow Ledger but has been playing the role for so long people forget. Our Lady of Perpetual Mourning. And I am sure she does/did mourn him but this is just another role. And the snarky part of me suspects she might be more upset about not getting an Oscar nom than Heath’s death.
I agree. Busy needs to make herself busy with other things. I don’t like Williams, especially after it came out she was keeping Matilda from Heath and then further his family, after his passing. She has the right to grieve, sure. But her friend just made it about herself. Williams isn’t the poor widow she constantly portrays herself as at awards season.
Yes, if anyone needs help in this time, it would be Matilda, the 12-year-old who was 2 when her father died. Hopefully she’s getting a lot of support behind the scenes (not on social media).
Something right after heath passed was when Michelle cut her hair short, n said something along the lines of, “its for the one man who liked/loved me with short hair (alluding to heath).” I always thought that was weird somehow, like it left a bad taste in my mouth or was in poor taste – don’t try to associate a man’s passing to a new ‘do. She acts like she has a monopoly over his legacy. They had a child together, who they undoubtedly both loved and love very much. That totally bonds people forever. But it kind of feels false or cheapens his memory to make it all abt her, all the time. It’s abt heath himself, n their child, n his immediate family who im sure misses him. She seems to be at the center of every conversation involving heath (self-directed, im sure).
Word.
It’s kind of strange really. I like Busy quite a bit. She’s someone who’s social media is a lot more realistic than put on. This is somewhat out of character for her.
So I don’t know. I doubt they’re faking the sadness- I’m sure they’re plenty sad. The photo is a bit much – but if it takes having other people comment nice things and build you up a bit to feel better when remembering the loss of a friend/partner/father then who am I to judge.
If it’s not documented on social media did it really happen? Unfortunately that is kind of where we are at as a society.
Yes! I would not want to be photographed and have the photo distributed widely while in a vulnerable place. What a self-serving, insensitive thing to do. It’s like a 4 yr-old who thinks it didn’t happen if Mummy didn’t witness it.
I can’t believe it’s been 10 years.
I have a song like that, too, which makes me think of my friend’s husband who passed away suddenly, way too young, three years ago. I am actually not sure if he would even have liked it but for some reason I think of him whenever I hear it and want to cry. It makes me think, not sure why, that he’s watching over her and his kids.
I have a few song like that also. It was released at the time of their death and even after 15 years for my longest friend gone….ALL the emotions come crashing back the second I hear those songs. I sometimes change the channel if I’m with others.
I don’t get all the hate for Michelle Williams in these Heath posts. I reserve my anger for Heath, who was recklessly irresponsible in his prescription drug and alcohol abuse.
He was an addict. That’s the definition of recklessly irresponsible.
He was a mad hatter, not unlike Kurt Cobain or Jim Morrison. Like he had a death wish. His gf at the time tried to get him to rehab for heroin, pills, booze, the same way Michelle had when she was with him. Some people can’t be saved and it’s heartbreaking. The saddest victim in my opinion is his daughter who only knows the stories. Not a big fan of Michelle’s, but she has learned to keep Matilda out of the limelight, she’s only 12 years old. Sad story that repeats itself over and over. They never think it will be them until it is and it’s too late.
People get mad at the person still here. It’s not fair but it’s very common.
I may find this odd but I’ll leave it at that. They knew him, I didn’t. I’m not going to tell them how to grieve.
Yeah, I never understood that. People talk about Michelle almost as if she’s a better-behaved Courtney Love to Heath’s Kurt Cobain or something.
They were young when he died and had a small child, the breakup was just months old, it’s not that hard to believe she was devastated/had actually hoped they’d get back together in the future (presumably after he was clean), like she said.
I agree, that photo is so posed and melodramatic. Who took it? I can see them saying “look sad!”.
Michelle mills Heaths death as much as she can. Weird.
The pic is not really a big deal. Creatives seeking attention at inappropriate times sounds about right. At least it was regarding their own pain vs others.
Also, the Drunk History clip has me in tears. Tiffany’s “Magnifique” and her fake German had me sliding out of my chair. Jesus, she’s so funny.
I agree. It is also a way of journaling.
Recently a friend died of an accidental overdose (on Christmas Day). When we went out for my birthday last weekend, we toasted to him and had someone take a picture. We posted it on FB. Sometimes it a way to honor that person and remember them. I’m not going to shade Busy or Michelle for that.
Now I gotta go watch Drunk History episodes. I needed that laugh.
After losing my brother to a fentanyl overdose in 2016, and witnessing the myriad ways in which people grieve, I’ve fully given up on expecting people to act a certain way when remembering a loved one. I completely pulled away from social media because it felt so damn fake, while my mom immersed herself in it.
I would love to have a friendship like this…my sister is the closest thing I have to that. Everyone else has grown up and has their own family now so no close relationships like this. They are friendship goals to me. Also, he is the father of her daughter….of course she is sad on the anniversary. I’m shocked at the weird comments on here. Everyone responds different to death. There is no right or wrong way.
A set-up photo to send out. They are actors and thus have a touch of narcissism, making things about them, wanting the kind, sympathetic comments, telling Busy what a good friend she is.
Michelle is not a widow. They were broken up. He was dating others. They shared a daughter. But Michelle has always played the widow. Busy’s tweet was fine. The photo was a bit much IMO.
Well, he was/is the father of her child after all.
They have a child together, they never denied that they still cared about each other. Sometimes people end relationships because it’s necessary, not because they don’t love each other anymore.
I have too many songs. There was a small stretch of time (way too small) when it seemed everyone I loved passed on. I’ll never be over losing them, and each passing came with its own soundtrack. It hurts, it’s sad, and there’s no way I’d like to see a pic of me during that time. But that’s me.
I can’t believe it has been ten years since Heath died.
I know. I have to watch 10 Things I Hate About You today. “I love you baby, and if it’s quite alright, I need you baby…”
Their friendship is refreshing. Also this post made me tear up a little, I’m glad they have each other’s back.
Me too.
:’(
“Playing the widow”-yikes you guys. This is harsh. They have a daughter together, plus tons of memories from you know having a daughter together. I’m shocked by this on here.
Agreed. The pic is a little much imo, but I don’t get all the criticism.
yeah. Heath Ledger’s death is the only celebrity death that has really touched me… And I was just a fan.
IMO it’s not because she’s not allowed to grieve the father of her child, of course she is. Of course this is incredibly hard for her, a 10 year anniversary. To me, the “playing the widow” comes from the fact that this is, indeed, very played up— the photo looks staged and it comes off as very insincere and very tacky.
Yea, maybe i was a lil too harsh, too. N people do grieve in different ways. I do think that the focus should be on their daughter, n hopefully that is done away from social media.
LOL That’s me. Okay. Criticism of my remark duly noted. I didn’t sleep one minute last night, not one. Giving up, at 5:00 I took a shower and got dressed. I am now on my second cup of coffee and bitchy. I’m not usually that harsh.
There was a period where she kind of overdid it years after he died. It was even commented on by some here. BUT I shouldn’t have gone so far as to say play the widow, but that posed photo turned me off, not their genuine sadness over the anniversary.. The tweet by Busy was very nice. I get being emotional over the ten-year anniversary. But I get tired of actors and their posed photos for effect, especially in this instance. It set me off in my sleep-deprived, caffeine overloaded mind.
Jayna,
“LOL That’s me. Okay. Criticism of my remark duly noted.”
Joining you in solidarity because I’m getting a little irritated with the passive-aggression here. Folks, if you have an issue with someone’s specific comment, you can reply to it directly. This is a space for discussion.
I don’t think you were too harsh. But I also didn’t sleep AT ALL last night. Ugh.
I can’t imagine consoling a friend and then being like “wait, snap a shot for insta!”. This is why I just cant stand Busy. And actually it’s sad. Can you imagine being that age, with beautiful children and a whole life going on, and still needing the attention of internet strangers so bad that you would even milk your friend’s grief for likes? She must be very insecure, in a way, to not be able to have private moments and just need attention for everything single thing.
It’s really not up to us to judge how other people grieve. WE don’t even know how we’re going to grieve. My best friend’s on-again-off-again bf and father of her three kids was murdered a few years ago. I had basically an on-again-off-again friendship with him since high school and frankly a lot of the time he got on my nerves. But I was friends with all his family and we were all just kind of a pack I guess; his death slayed me and left me depressed for a long time longer than I would have guessed. I doubt Busy posted this without Michelle’s approval; it seems like a fine way to memorialize him.
i’m wondering if it wasn’t calculated in a positive way. michelle’s publicist was probably getting absolutely hounded by outlets for a comment or do a story on the 10th anniversary. maybe this was michelle’s way of addressing the anniversary of his death to a built in sympathetic audience without having to release a statement?
her widow ledger thing can be grating but it is all she’s asked about. her tactic is obviously to lean into it rather than be prickly about it. right or wrong – that’s her way of dealing with it. i understand they were broken up but one of the reasons they broken up was b/c he was a drug addict who was slowly killing himself and she had to protect herself and her child. maybe she didn’t want to break up with him. she’s entitled to grieve not just for herself but also for her child who has grown up fatherless and surrounded by the stigma of his highly publicized death. i would dare someone to tell me i wasn’t allowed to demonstrably grieve if the father of my child or my close friend – no matter what state the relationship was in at the time of death or how long ago it was.
That’s a good point. Thanks for your compassionate n measured response. It’s good to remember he was an addict, loving an addict is hard, n we don’t know the circumstances of their breakup. She has raised Matilda for 10 years alone; that has got to be difficult n heartbreaking n trying.
It’s so odd to me that people feel the need to comment “they were broken up when he died” in every post about them. We don’t know the circumstances of the break-up, we don’t know how they felt about each other, we do know they shared a child who will never really know her father. That’s heartbreaking for a mother in itself.
I really dislike how this site started using the “Widow Ledger” and how many users have co-opted it. It’s ugly and unnecessary to me. I would assume most of you using it haven’t unexpectedly lost someone you loved at a young age and aren’t familiar with the ripple effect that causes in your life.
If you have an issue with my comment specifically, and it seems like you do since you’ve used two phrases I also used in my post, you could have replied to it directly upthread. This is a space for conversation and discussion, so the passive-aggression is unnecessary. It’s not like people are just attacking for no reason. The photo was posted and put out into the world of Michelle/Busy’s own volition (there’s no way Michelle didn’t approve), and folks are allowed to have an opinion about it. It comes off as insincere to some of us. I don’t think that’s wrong— we don’t have to treat her like a child because one of her loved ones passed away a decade ago. We can still have sympathy for her incredible loss AND think this display is gross.
Nope, not directed to you. I see those comments on every article that comes up about her and I think it’s unecessary and ugly across the board. No passive-aggressive intentions, that’s my clear thought on this. There’s not one commenter or reference in mind for me, I’ve seen it enough to believe it’s used by many.
Fair, and I genuinely apologize for taking it to heart/ making it about me. I had to take some emergency contraceptive and I’m on my second period of the month, so I’m all f*cked up right now. I do think in this specific instance, with this specific photo, the call-outs are warranted.
Im sorry, shambles! I hope you’re ok. Re: ec.
Yikes, I know – poor Michelle. Loving an addict is one of the hardest things and I can’t imagine her pain. This was the father of her child, not just a short relationship. She has handled the loss with such grace and seems to be a wonderful mother. I really don’t get all the hate.
Wasn’t the original post about them listening to a Dolores O Riordan song? Not about Michelle grieving Heath
Yes, I saw it on her insta story.
So the pic that everyone’s upset about isn’t even about HL? Classic.
Why is it so negative here all the time? She has a kid with the Heath. This is try hard, but Everytime she comes up people get so insensitive and rude, as if they know how to act and respond to everything. I would think if your child’s father died you’d feel a type of way about it. I’d imagine that she loved him, which is why it tears her apart years later.Even if they weren’t together. Why do people get so mad when she talks about the FATHER OF HER CHILD. I don’t want to hear any excuses, it’s so insensitive, to call someone “Widow” because they talk about someone they share a child with who died.
I always liked him with Naomi Watts – totally random comment.
And I see no problem sharing this moment. It’s not like it’s the day after and she’s crying. It’s years later. Plenty people probably put RIP to him or made videos about knowing him/being a fan, whatever.
I don’t know. I see no issue. I just think calling her “Widow” is picking at someone’s for grieving. She has every right to grieve, as long, as open and as much as she wants.
Naomi Watts put up a sweet dedication to Heath on her IG.
I forgot they were a couple at one time.
And that is has been TEN years since his death. I remember it like it was last year.
Time just chases you.
I think a captioned photo on social media is a lot weirder than giving an interview.
Maybe I’m just more used to seeing people post an old photo of the person with some comments underneath memorializing the person than a captioned photo like that one.
Nothing to do with the content of the post, but I prefer Busy Phillips’ outfit in every single photo here. That is all.
Lol. Me, too, kinda! They’re fun. Thank you for much-needed levity.
I’d love to hear Busy’s take on James Franco. They were at odds for years. I wonder what kind of receipts she has on him.
eh, i followed busy on instagram for a while. she’s ok, just playing the game. kim kelly will always be my friend. i will say i saw heath and michelle together in a coffee shop way back in the day and they looked super loved up. like melted my cold, dead, PDA-hating heart kind of loved up.
icky.
i hate people who use dead people for attention.
