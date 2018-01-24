Busy Philipps flew to Michelle Williams on the 10th anniversary of Heath Ledger’s death

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams have been best friends since their Dawson’s Creek days. Busy often attends events with Michelle to events and they are often photographed together. I’m sure many people in Hollywood have strong friendships but we don’t generally see them, especially after they start families. It’s great that these two are so close. Good friends are a treasure. And it’s nice to know someone always has your back:

Michelle has a lot going on emotionally right now. Not only is she at the center of a pay disparity discussion, having been so grossly undervalued for All the Money in the World (ironic title), she may be engaged to financial consultant Andrew Youmans. But Monday marked the tenth anniversary of the death of Michelle’s former partner Heath Ledger, the father of Michelle’s 12-year old daughter Matilda. Fortunately, Michelle did not have to mark this occasion alone. Busy flew to her side, posting this to her Instagram:

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on

Prior to this photo, Busy documented her trip in an Instagram Story, where she wondered what to pack for the trip. Not only did she need to be strong for Michelle and Matilda, but Busy loved Heath, too. In another Instagram Story, she talked about being affected by this anniversary:

Earlier in the day, the actress cried in her car as a particularly meaningful song by MGMTplayed in the background. “I was just driving and I was thinking about my friend Heath, who died 10 years ago, and this song came on, ‘Time to Pretend,’” she said. “It came out after he had passed away and I remember when it came out, because I thought…it made me think of him. I just thought he would have liked this song. And for some reason, I just, every time I hear this song…it’s weird.” After she pumped up the volume, Busy wrote, “Just turn it up I guess?”

I have a song like that. A song that was released right after a friend died. A song he would have loved and which immediately makes me think of him every time I hear it, even after all these years.

I’m glad Michelle and Busy have each other. It’s hard to find someone you trust enough to lean on them. For those missing Heath, Us did a nice retrospective on him. You can read it here.

If you are looking for a little pick-me-up – I just found this out. Busy has a new Drunk History episode out. Busy has appeared in a few different episodes and she’s always funny. But this one in particular is worth a watch because Tiffany Haddish is the narrator! It’s the story of Rose Valland and it’s fun. NSFW – language and questionable historical ‘facts’ – in other words, a normal clip from Drunk History:

76 Responses to “Busy Philipps flew to Michelle Williams on the 10th anniversary of Heath Ledger’s death”

  1. Alix says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Her traveling to be with Michelle would be a lot nicer had she not felt the need to release that picture of the two of them, publicizing what appeared to be quite a difficult moment for her friend. With friends like that…

    Reply
  2. Esmom says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:42 am

    I can’t believe it’s been 10 years.

    I have a song like that, too, which makes me think of my friend’s husband who passed away suddenly, way too young, three years ago. I am actually not sure if he would even have liked it but for some reason I think of him whenever I hear it and want to cry. It makes me think, not sure why, that he’s watching over her and his kids.

    Reply
  3. Millennial says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:44 am

    I don’t get all the hate for Michelle Williams in these Heath posts. I reserve my anger for Heath, who was recklessly irresponsible in his prescription drug and alcohol abuse.

    Reply
    • bluhare says:
      January 24, 2018 at 7:51 am

      He was an addict. That’s the definition of recklessly irresponsible.

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        January 24, 2018 at 9:07 am

        He was a mad hatter, not unlike Kurt Cobain or Jim Morrison. Like he had a death wish. His gf at the time tried to get him to rehab for heroin, pills, booze, the same way Michelle had when she was with him. Some people can’t be saved and it’s heartbreaking. The saddest victim in my opinion is his daughter who only knows the stories. Not a big fan of Michelle’s, but she has learned to keep Matilda out of the limelight, she’s only 12 years old. Sad story that repeats itself over and over. They never think it will be them until it is and it’s too late.

    • Mia4s says:
      January 24, 2018 at 7:59 am

      People get mad at the person still here. It’s not fair but it’s very common.

      I may find this odd but I’ll leave it at that. They knew him, I didn’t. I’m not going to tell them how to grieve.

      Reply
    • teacakes says:
      January 24, 2018 at 1:16 pm

      Yeah, I never understood that. People talk about Michelle almost as if she’s a better-behaved Courtney Love to Heath’s Kurt Cobain or something.

      They were young when he died and had a small child, the breakup was just months old, it’s not that hard to believe she was devastated/had actually hoped they’d get back together in the future (presumably after he was clean), like she said.

      Reply
  4. Whataboutme says:
    January 24, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I agree, that photo is so posed and melodramatic. Who took it? I can see them saying “look sad!”.

    Michelle mills Heaths death as much as she can. Weird.

    Reply
  5. Reef says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:01 am

    The pic is not really a big deal. Creatives seeking attention at inappropriate times sounds about right. At least it was regarding their own pain vs others.

    Also, the Drunk History clip has me in tears. Tiffany’s “Magnifique” and her fake German had me sliding out of my chair. Jesus, she’s so funny.

    Reply
  6. HeyThere! says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:05 am

    I would love to have a friendship like this…my sister is the closest thing I have to that. Everyone else has grown up and has their own family now so no close relationships like this. They are friendship goals to me. Also, he is the father of her daughter….of course she is sad on the anniversary. I’m shocked at the weird comments on here. Everyone responds different to death. There is no right or wrong way.

    Reply
  7. Jayna says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:08 am

    A set-up photo to send out. They are actors and thus have a touch of narcissism, making things about them, wanting the kind, sympathetic comments, telling Busy what a good friend she is.

    Michelle is not a widow. They were broken up. He was dating others. They shared a daughter. But Michelle has always played the widow. Busy’s tweet was fine. The photo was a bit much IMO.

    Reply
  8. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I have too many songs. There was a small stretch of time (way too small) when it seemed everyone I loved passed on. I’ll never be over losing them, and each passing came with its own soundtrack. It hurts, it’s sad, and there’s no way I’d like to see a pic of me during that time. But that’s me.

    Reply
  9. Merritt says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:30 am

    I can’t believe it has been ten years since Heath died.

    Reply
  10. serena says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Their friendship is refreshing. Also this post made me tear up a little, I’m glad they have each other’s back.

    Reply
  11. HeyThere! says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:40 am

    “Playing the widow”-yikes you guys. This is harsh. They have a daughter together, plus tons of memories from you know having a daughter together. I’m shocked by this on here.

    Reply
  12. Patricia says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:43 am

    I can’t imagine consoling a friend and then being like “wait, snap a shot for insta!”. This is why I just cant stand Busy. And actually it’s sad. Can you imagine being that age, with beautiful children and a whole life going on, and still needing the attention of internet strangers so bad that you would even milk your friend’s grief for likes? She must be very insecure, in a way, to not be able to have private moments and just need attention for everything single thing.

    Reply
  13. Shannon says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:43 am

    It’s really not up to us to judge how other people grieve. WE don’t even know how we’re going to grieve. My best friend’s on-again-off-again bf and father of her three kids was murdered a few years ago. I had basically an on-again-off-again friendship with him since high school and frankly a lot of the time he got on my nerves. But I was friends with all his family and we were all just kind of a pack I guess; his death slayed me and left me depressed for a long time longer than I would have guessed. I doubt Busy posted this without Michelle’s approval; it seems like a fine way to memorialize him.

    Reply
  14. Lizzie says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:43 am

    i’m wondering if it wasn’t calculated in a positive way. michelle’s publicist was probably getting absolutely hounded by outlets for a comment or do a story on the 10th anniversary. maybe this was michelle’s way of addressing the anniversary of his death to a built in sympathetic audience without having to release a statement?

    her widow ledger thing can be grating but it is all she’s asked about. her tactic is obviously to lean into it rather than be prickly about it. right or wrong – that’s her way of dealing with it. i understand they were broken up but one of the reasons they broken up was b/c he was a drug addict who was slowly killing himself and she had to protect herself and her child. maybe she didn’t want to break up with him. she’s entitled to grieve not just for herself but also for her child who has grown up fatherless and surrounded by the stigma of his highly publicized death. i would dare someone to tell me i wasn’t allowed to demonstrably grieve if the father of my child or my close friend – no matter what state the relationship was in at the time of death or how long ago it was.

    Reply
    • Jeannie says:
      January 24, 2018 at 11:50 am

      That’s a good point. Thanks for your compassionate n measured response. It’s good to remember he was an addict, loving an addict is hard, n we don’t know the circumstances of their breakup. She has raised Matilda for 10 years alone; that has got to be difficult n heartbreaking n trying.

      Reply
  15. Jen says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:45 am

    It’s so odd to me that people feel the need to comment “they were broken up when he died” in every post about them. We don’t know the circumstances of the break-up, we don’t know how they felt about each other, we do know they shared a child who will never really know her father. That’s heartbreaking for a mother in itself.

    I really dislike how this site started using the “Widow Ledger” and how many users have co-opted it. It’s ugly and unnecessary to me. I would assume most of you using it haven’t unexpectedly lost someone you loved at a young age and aren’t familiar with the ripple effect that causes in your life.

    Reply
    • Shambles says:
      January 24, 2018 at 9:06 am

      If you have an issue with my comment specifically, and it seems like you do since you’ve used two phrases I also used in my post, you could have replied to it directly upthread. This is a space for conversation and discussion, so the passive-aggression is unnecessary. It’s not like people are just attacking for no reason. The photo was posted and put out into the world of Michelle/Busy’s own volition (there’s no way Michelle didn’t approve), and folks are allowed to have an opinion about it. It comes off as insincere to some of us. I don’t think that’s wrong— we don’t have to treat her like a child because one of her loved ones passed away a decade ago. We can still have sympathy for her incredible loss AND think this display is gross.

      Reply
    • Vanessa says:
      January 24, 2018 at 10:27 am

      Yikes, I know – poor Michelle. Loving an addict is one of the hardest things and I can’t imagine her pain. This was the father of her child, not just a short relationship. She has handled the loss with such grace and seems to be a wonderful mother. I really don’t get all the hate.

      Reply
  16. Louise says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Wasn’t the original post about them listening to a Dolores O Riordan song? Not about Michelle grieving Heath

    Reply
  17. Overandunderit1 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Why is it so negative here all the time? She has a kid with the Heath. This is try hard, but Everytime she comes up people get so insensitive and rude, as if they know how to act and respond to everything. I would think if your child’s father died you’d feel a type of way about it. I’d imagine that she loved him, which is why it tears her apart years later.Even if they weren’t together. Why do people get so mad when she talks about the FATHER OF HER CHILD. I don’t want to hear any excuses, it’s so insensitive, to call someone “Widow” because they talk about someone they share a child with who died.

    Reply
  18. JoJo says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:15 am

    I always liked him with Naomi Watts – totally random comment. :)

    Reply
  19. Overandunderit1 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:19 am

    And I see no problem sharing this moment. It’s not like it’s the day after and she’s crying. It’s years later. Plenty people probably put RIP to him or made videos about knowing him/being a fan, whatever.
    I don’t know. I see no issue. I just think calling her “Widow” is picking at someone’s for grieving. She has every right to grieve, as long, as open and as much as she wants.

    Reply
  20. Tiffany says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Naomi Watts put up a sweet dedication to Heath on her IG.

    I forgot they were a couple at one time.

    And that is has been TEN years since his death. I remember it like it was last year.

    Time just chases you.

    Reply
  21. perplexed says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:54 am

    I think a captioned photo on social media is a lot weirder than giving an interview.

    Maybe I’m just more used to seeing people post an old photo of the person with some comments underneath memorializing the person than a captioned photo like that one.

    Reply
  22. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Nothing to do with the content of the post, but I prefer Busy Phillips’ outfit in every single photo here. That is all.

    Reply
  23. Cayy says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:12 am

    I’d love to hear Busy’s take on James Franco. They were at odds for years. I wonder what kind of receipts she has on him.

    Reply
  24. a concerned citizen says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:27 am

    eh, i followed busy on instagram for a while. she’s ok, just playing the game. kim kelly will always be my friend. i will say i saw heath and michelle together in a coffee shop way back in the day and they looked super loved up. like melted my cold, dead, PDA-hating heart kind of loved up.

    Reply
  25. mela says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    icky.

    i hate people who use dead people for attention.

    Reply

