Busy Philipps flew to Michelle Williams on the 10th anniversary of Heath Ledger’s death

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams have been best friends since their Dawson’s Creek days. Busy often attends events with Michelle to events and they are often photographed together. I’m sure many people in Hollywood have strong friendships but we don’t generally see them, especially after they start families. It’s great that these two are so close. Good friends are a treasure. And it’s nice to know someone always has your back:

This is shameful. And both Wahlberg and Williams are repped by the same agency: WME….Exclusive: Wahlberg paid $1.5M for 'All the Money' reshoot, Williams got less than $1,000 https://t.co/Ig59pht7M8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 10, 2018

Michelle has a lot going on emotionally right now. Not only is she at the center of a pay disparity discussion, having been so grossly undervalued for All the Money in the World (ironic title), she may be engaged to financial consultant Andrew Youmans. But Monday marked the tenth anniversary of the death of Michelle’s former partner Heath Ledger, the father of Michelle’s 12-year old daughter Matilda. Fortunately, Michelle did not have to mark this occasion alone. Busy flew to her side, posting this to her Instagram:

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Jan 22, 2018 at 10:27pm PST

Prior to this photo, Busy documented her trip in an Instagram Story, where she wondered what to pack for the trip. Not only did she need to be strong for Michelle and Matilda, but Busy loved Heath, too. In another Instagram Story, she talked about being affected by this anniversary:

Earlier in the day, the actress cried in her car as a particularly meaningful song by MGMTplayed in the background. “I was just driving and I was thinking about my friend Heath, who died 10 years ago, and this song came on, ‘Time to Pretend,’” she said. “It came out after he had passed away and I remember when it came out, because I thought…it made me think of him. I just thought he would have liked this song. And for some reason, I just, every time I hear this song…it’s weird.” After she pumped up the volume, Busy wrote, “Just turn it up I guess?”

[From E!]

I have a song like that. A song that was released right after a friend died. A song he would have loved and which immediately makes me think of him every time I hear it, even after all these years.

I’m glad Michelle and Busy have each other. It’s hard to find someone you trust enough to lean on them. For those missing Heath, Us did a nice retrospective on him. You can read it here.

If you are looking for a little pick-me-up – I just found this out. Busy has a new Drunk History episode out. Busy has appeared in a few different episodes and she’s always funny. But this one in particular is worth a watch because Tiffany Haddish is the narrator! It’s the story of Rose Valland and it’s fun. NSFW – language and questionable historical ‘facts’ – in other words, a normal clip from Drunk History: