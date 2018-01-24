Suki Waterhouse, 26, is apparently dating 48-year-old Darren Aronofsky now

The Fashion Awards 2017

Does it sounds mean if I say I don’t really “get” why Suki Waterhouse is a thing? She’s pretty, she’s a model, and…? I don’t know. I don’t really associate her with one look, with one thing, with one campaign or fashion or anything like that. So why do we know her? Because she dated Bradley Cooper for a few years, basically. Suki and B-Coop broke up in 2015, and he took up with Irina Shayk and they had a baby. In that time, Suki dated Diego Luna, but it seems like they’ve broken up, as they haven’t been seen together in a few months. And now this:

That’s Suki with Darren Aronofsky, who last dated Jennifer Lawrence. J-Law to Suki? He has a type: pouty, look-alike blondes. They were seen in Sundance together this week. What kind of pull does Darren Aronofsky have on women? He had a baby with Rachel Weisz, he dated J-Law and now he’s with a pretty – albeit forgettable – 26-year-old model? What’s he working with? My guess is that he’s the kind of guy who likes to be with much-younger women so he can impress them with his Harvard education and intellectualism.

Also: did you know Suki is an actress now? It’s true. Do you think Darren will write a role for her, just like he did with J-Law in Razzie-nominated mother!?

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - Mother Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

65 Responses to “Suki Waterhouse, 26, is apparently dating 48-year-old Darren Aronofsky now”

  1. Slowsnow says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:22 am

    That was quick.

    Reply
  2. Indiana Joanna says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:24 am

    The Razzie nomination for schlock shock mother! is great.

    Reply
  3. tegteg says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:26 am

    He looks pretty confident, which is attractive. I’m guessing his a$$hole nature doesn’t emerge on the first few dates.

    Why does he keep dating such young women? Because he thinks they’d be easier to control? This is all conjecture, but he gives me the crazy vibe and he looks like he has a temper.

    Reply
  4. Mia4s says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:26 am

    HAHAHAHAHAHA! Oh honey, no.

    I’m really getting the sense JLaw broke up with him. And now he tries it with an even younger blonde.

    I doubt either cares but now I really want JLaw and Diego to have dinner together next time they’re in the same city. See what metaphor Darren would see in that. 😁

    Reply
  5. KP says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Right before Suki dated B-Coop was when all the J-Law/B-Coop rumors were flying post “Silver Linings Playbook.” Weird Coincidence???

    Reply
  6. SM says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I chocked on my smoothy upon reading that headline. Gross

    Reply
  7. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:33 am

    She has a type – celebrities. I know this worked for Sienna Miller but she at least has some talent as an actress.

    I don’t get why she’s a thing – there is nothing of note about her, other than the friends she has and the men she dates.

    Reply
  8. Nicole says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:33 am

    To answer your last questions/statements: I agree he dates younger not as educated women to be the power in that dynamic. And yes he will write a role for Suki if she stays long enough. Otherwise not sure what else she’s doing with him. She’s been trying to act for a minute now (to no success)

    Reply
  9. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Maybe it’s her name lol. They like saying, “Suukkeehh.”

    Reply
  10. Rachel says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Man, he’s gross.

    Reply
  11. serena says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:33 am

    The hell?? Darren A. after Diego Luna? Girl..

    Reply
  12. monette says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:34 am

    How can one go from Diego Luna to this guy? I wanna say nerd, but that would insult all the lovely nerds out there.
    I don’t get his or her appeal. Actually, they are very suited for each other. Meh and overrated.

    Reply
  13. Bishg says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:38 am

    This girl is very smart in that she manages to stay remotely relevant through celebrity hookups and VIP circles.

    Reply
  14. OriginalLala says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:41 am

    I know men like this, I’ve dated men like this. It’s all ego and control.

    Reply
  15. Juliette says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Probably JLaw dumped him and Suki is his rebound LOL.
    BTW I want JLaw with a hot guy now

    Reply
  16. Linabear says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Suki has a millionaire father who bought her modeling career and PR buzz. Yes she is cute but not very memorable and her height and proportions are very short making her unsuited for it. She hustles hard though. And this pairing is gross.

    Reply
  17. Talie says:
    January 24, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Jennifer has questionable taste in men, but she does have agency. She doesn’t need him, or need to be grateful to him for anything. She’ll always have opportunities.

    Reply
    • Juliette says:
      January 24, 2018 at 8:57 am

      @Talie
      Yeah. JLaw didn’t need Aronofsky or other men to be successfull. She’s already one of the most powerful people in Hollywood.
      Instead Suki needed Bradley Cooper to become more famous. She began to get roles as an actress after that relationship and problably now she needs Aronofsky. It’s this that makes this relationship gross and unbalanced. He has the power and she not.

      Reply
  18. Slowsnow says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:02 am

    If I had a physique like hers, I would dye my hair black or red, something noticeable.
    She looks like any other blonde chick with mid-length straight hair. S
    he seems like a nothing burger because she styles herself that way.
    I can’t figure out how an adult cannot understand that to have a job as an actor or a high profile model you have to have something distinctive going for you.
    Christina Hendriks understood that and dyed her hair red for instance (and apparently Karen Elson did the same following her advice).

    Reply
  19. DiligentDiva says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:05 am

    I have a feeling this like Jennifer’s relationship is less about a relationship and more about an upcoming starlet wanting connections. Jennifer was quick to disassociate from him once there movie bombed.
    That being said does that mean Diego Luna is single now?

    Reply
    • Katie says:
      January 24, 2018 at 9:23 am

      @Diligentdiva
      Jlaw wan’t an upcoming starlet. She was already one of the most famous and successfull women in the world and an Oscar winner. She has already her connections in the industry and didn’t need of Aronofsky.
      I agree that Suki is with him for his connections.

      Reply
      • DiligentDiva says:
        January 24, 2018 at 10:25 am

        @katie
        Jlaw wasn’t upcoming, but she probably wanted connections, cause to some extent Jlaw has peaked. She’s been nominated and won once. I believe she wanted connections to ensure she got more award-winning parts. I’m sure she wants a second oscar bad.
        Jlaw hasn’t made her career on her talent, her acting is mediocre at best. She’s made a career on getting the best connections possible.

      • Katie says:
        January 24, 2018 at 12:47 pm

        @DiligentDiva
        You can dislike JLaw as an actress but she made a career thank on her talent and star quality. She won an acting award at Venice Film Festival in 2008, she was Oscar nominated for the first time when she was a little know actress in 2010. Then she did X Men and Hunger Games and become a huge star. She hadn’t connections, she made them working. She doesn’t need of Aronosfky’s connections to work.
        We are in the #Metoo moviment and still we try to discredit a woman’s success just because we don’t like her. It’s wrong.

    • Mia4s says:
      January 24, 2018 at 9:44 am

      “That being said does that mean Diego Luna is single now?”

      LOL! That was my only question too. 😏

      Although it’s hard to know with him as he seems to like to disappear and keep things locked down. As a friend pointed out, isn’t it funny that he was in NYC filming Barry Jenkins’ new movie in November and stayed almost completely under the radar? It’s almost like someone wasn’t there to call the paparazzi. Hmmmm. 🤔

      Reply
  20. mannori says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:08 am

    it’s official: Darren aronofsky is a fking average famewh*re and a pretty lame dude all around.

    Reply
  21. Nello says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:16 am

    “My guess is that he’s the kind of guy who likes to be with much-younger women so he can impress them with his Harvard education and intellectualism”
    YUP!!! Very pathetic. And he looks like her Dad. Gross.

    Reply
  22. Bobafelty says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Suki gets the same reaction from me as Rita Ora. Who keeps trying to make them happen?

    Reply
  23. trollontheloose says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:28 am

    if you see D.A and Clint Mansell in real life, they have each other mimics.They are so good friends that you’d think they are twins, They look like brothers. Each following the path of thinking to the other.

    Reply
  24. LittlefishMom says:
    January 24, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Not sure which annoys me more, her name or his face.

    Reply
  25. HoustonGrl says:
    January 24, 2018 at 11:07 am

    eye roll

    Reply
  26. blonde555 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Ugh. He’s so hideous. Girls thirst is real tho; got a good one quickly after Bradley. I’m URE she’s hoping to do a Miranda.

    Reply
  27. starkiller says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    As for how he keeps reeling the women in: I recently listened to a podcast that featured an interview with him, and he came off surprisingly well. He seemed open, friendly, unpretentious (!) and even a little self-deprecating—not at all what I expected. If this is the face he normally has on (at least at first) I can understand how he’d seem appealing.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment