Suki Waterhouse, 26, is apparently dating 48-year-old Darren Aronofsky now

Does it sounds mean if I say I don’t really “get” why Suki Waterhouse is a thing? She’s pretty, she’s a model, and…? I don’t know. I don’t really associate her with one look, with one thing, with one campaign or fashion or anything like that. So why do we know her? Because she dated Bradley Cooper for a few years, basically. Suki and B-Coop broke up in 2015, and he took up with Irina Shayk and they had a baby. In that time, Suki dated Diego Luna, but it seems like they’ve broken up, as they haven’t been seen together in a few months. And now this:

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Darren Aronofsky, 48, steps out with Suki Waterhouse, 26, in Sundance https://t.co/1C3FTEJrZH — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 23, 2018

That’s Suki with Darren Aronofsky, who last dated Jennifer Lawrence. J-Law to Suki? He has a type: pouty, look-alike blondes. They were seen in Sundance together this week. What kind of pull does Darren Aronofsky have on women? He had a baby with Rachel Weisz, he dated J-Law and now he’s with a pretty – albeit forgettable – 26-year-old model? What’s he working with? My guess is that he’s the kind of guy who likes to be with much-younger women so he can impress them with his Harvard education and intellectualism.

Also: did you know Suki is an actress now? It’s true. Do you think Darren will write a role for her, just like he did with J-Law in Razzie-nominated mother!?