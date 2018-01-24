Suki Waterhouse, 26, is apparently dating 48-year-old Darren Aronofsky now

Does it sounds mean if I say I don’t really “get” why Suki Waterhouse is a thing? She’s pretty, she’s a model, and…? I don’t know. I don’t really associate her with one look, with one thing, with one campaign or fashion or anything like that. So why do we know her? Because she dated Bradley Cooper for a few years, basically. Suki and B-Coop broke up in 2015, and he took up with Irina Shayk and they had a baby. In that time, Suki dated Diego Luna, but it seems like they’ve broken up, as they haven’t been seen together in a few months. And now this:
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Darren Aronofsky, 48, steps out with Suki Waterhouse, 26, in Sundance https://t.co/1C3FTEJrZH
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 23, 2018
That’s Suki with Darren Aronofsky, who last dated Jennifer Lawrence. J-Law to Suki? He has a type: pouty, look-alike blondes. They were seen in Sundance together this week. What kind of pull does Darren Aronofsky have on women? He had a baby with Rachel Weisz, he dated J-Law and now he’s with a pretty – albeit forgettable – 26-year-old model? What’s he working with? My guess is that he’s the kind of guy who likes to be with much-younger women so he can impress them with his Harvard education and intellectualism.
Also: did you know Suki is an actress now? It’s true. Do you think Darren will write a role for her, just like he did with J-Law in Razzie-nominated mother!?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
That was quick.
The Razzie nomination for schlock shock mother! is great.
He looks pretty confident, which is attractive. I’m guessing his a$$hole nature doesn’t emerge on the first few dates.
Why does he keep dating such young women? Because he thinks they’d be easier to control? This is all conjecture, but he gives me the crazy vibe and he looks like he has a temper.
Between the sudden young chick mid-life crisis and his writing mother! I’m starting to think Rachael Weisz leaving him after a decade for James Bond (and entering a long, apparently happy marriage) really did a number on his ego.
And before anyone says we shouldn’t psychoanalyze him…he made mother!, he was begging to be psychoanalyzed.
I was just thinking the exact same thing! It’s like he’s overcompensating or something. Although I get such creep-vibe from him, I’m kind of #TeamRachel on that break up.
I find nothing about him attractive.
And you know he’s an asshole because?
The way he treated J-Law during the filming of mother?
The way he treated Mila and Natalie during Black Swan?
The way he looks like an egg?
@Queenb 😂😂😂 thanks for that!
The way he treated Emma Watson and Russell Crowe during Noah? The way he treated Mickey Rourke during The Wrestler?
HAHAHAHAHAHA! Oh honey, no.
I’m really getting the sense JLaw broke up with him. And now he tries it with an even younger blonde.
I doubt either cares but now I really want JLaw and Diego to have dinner together next time they’re in the same city. See what metaphor Darren would see in that. 😁
Right before Suki dated B-Coop was when all the J-Law/B-Coop rumors were flying post “Silver Linings Playbook.” Weird Coincidence???
I’ll bite, what are you trying to say here?
I chocked on my smoothy upon reading that headline. Gross
She has a type – celebrities. I know this worked for Sienna Miller but she at least has some talent as an actress.
I don’t get why she’s a thing – there is nothing of note about her, other than the friends she has and the men she dates.
It’s odd right? Cara Delevingne at least has a strong look, Suki isn’t even particularly photogenic.
Exactly, I don’t get why she’s a thing either.
Also, her dating BCoop when she was 21 and he was almost 40 was sooo gross. And her reading Lolita with him in a park wearing a romper….
I think her type is older celebrities. I don’t get it. (Except Diego Luna. I totally get that.)
To answer your last questions/statements: I agree he dates younger not as educated women to be the power in that dynamic. And yes he will write a role for Suki if she stays long enough. Otherwise not sure what else she’s doing with him. She’s been trying to act for a minute now (to no success)
It can take many years to become successful, and she does seem to be getting bit parts here and there. Not that I’m defending this relationship, though. LOL I’m just saying that it can take a very long time. It took Bradley several years too.
I don’t think she has any talent and she’s been around for years.
Maybe it’s her name lol. They like saying, “Suukkeehh.”
Man, he’s gross.
The hell?? Darren A. after Diego Luna? Girl..
Question: Why are they together?
Answer: “…did you know Suki is an actress now?”
How can one go from Diego Luna to this guy? I wanna say nerd, but that would insult all the lovely nerds out there.
I don’t get his or her appeal. Actually, they are very suited for each other. Meh and overrated.
This girl is very smart in that she manages to stay remotely relevant through celebrity hookups and VIP circles.
I know men like this, I’ve dated men like this. It’s all ego and control.
100%
Or perhaps, like most men when they are allowed to honest, he’s attracted to the physical beauty of a young woman. And lets be honest, thats enough for men. Rarely do they want anything more complex out of the partners they choose.
If your sample population is made up of frat bros and dumb douchebags. Hate to be anecdotal, but no guy I know/dated ever ONLY wanted an attractive girl (unless you’re talking about a hook up situation). It didn’t hurt, but it’s not the only thing. Let us not lose hope completely!
Probably JLaw dumped him and Suki is his rebound LOL.
BTW I want JLaw with a hot guy now
Prayer circle for Jennifer to date an attractive young man. Hopefully “The Aronofsy Experience” has made her move on from older guys for awhile.
IDK why but I’d like to see her with one of the Skarsgard brothers
Nicholas Hoult was young and seemed like such a good, sweet guy! She went from him to (someone else? to) Aronofosky. I don’t understand.
Suki has a millionaire father who bought her modeling career and PR buzz. Yes she is cute but not very memorable and her height and proportions are very short making her unsuited for it. She hustles hard though. And this pairing is gross.
Yes she is one of those aristo girls that were pushed by the Daily Mail until they became famous biggest example is Cara Delavigne.
Her father is a top plastic surgeon (Norman Waterhouse) and she is Cara’s childhood friend. I agree she is not very striking as a model.
Suki & Cara are both 5’8.”
Both are shorter than standard modelling height. But atleast Cara gives face sometimes…Suki always looks lost.
Jennifer has questionable taste in men, but she does have agency. She doesn’t need him, or need to be grateful to him for anything. She’ll always have opportunities.
@Talie
Yeah. JLaw didn’t need Aronofsky or other men to be successfull. She’s already one of the most powerful people in Hollywood.
Instead Suki needed Bradley Cooper to become more famous. She began to get roles as an actress after that relationship and problably now she needs Aronofsky. It’s this that makes this relationship gross and unbalanced. He has the power and she not.
If I had a physique like hers, I would dye my hair black or red, something noticeable.
She looks like any other blonde chick with mid-length straight hair. S
he seems like a nothing burger because she styles herself that way.
I can’t figure out how an adult cannot understand that to have a job as an actor or a high profile model you have to have something distinctive going for you.
Christina Hendriks understood that and dyed her hair red for instance (and apparently Karen Elson did the same following her advice).
I confuse her with Lily James all the time. I loved when Lily James dyed her hair brown for the exact reason you stated, while of course, these women are beautiful they all look so similar. And being similar in Hollywood is a bad thing.
True! I’m not fond of Lily James’ acting but I find her career choices very clever.
These millennial chicks are just too damn basic to get the allure of uniqueness.
I have a feeling this like Jennifer’s relationship is less about a relationship and more about an upcoming starlet wanting connections. Jennifer was quick to disassociate from him once there movie bombed.
That being said does that mean Diego Luna is single now?
@Diligentdiva
Jlaw wan’t an upcoming starlet. She was already one of the most famous and successfull women in the world and an Oscar winner. She has already her connections in the industry and didn’t need of Aronofsky.
I agree that Suki is with him for his connections.
@katie
Jlaw wasn’t upcoming, but she probably wanted connections, cause to some extent Jlaw has peaked. She’s been nominated and won once. I believe she wanted connections to ensure she got more award-winning parts. I’m sure she wants a second oscar bad.
Jlaw hasn’t made her career on her talent, her acting is mediocre at best. She’s made a career on getting the best connections possible.
@DiligentDiva
You can dislike JLaw as an actress but she made a career thank on her talent and star quality. She won an acting award at Venice Film Festival in 2008, she was Oscar nominated for the first time when she was a little know actress in 2010. Then she did X Men and Hunger Games and become a huge star. She hadn’t connections, she made them working. She doesn’t need of Aronosfky’s connections to work.
We are in the #Metoo moviment and still we try to discredit a woman’s success just because we don’t like her. It’s wrong.
“That being said does that mean Diego Luna is single now?”
LOL! That was my only question too. 😏
Although it’s hard to know with him as he seems to like to disappear and keep things locked down. As a friend pointed out, isn’t it funny that he was in NYC filming Barry Jenkins’ new movie in November and stayed almost completely under the radar? It’s almost like someone wasn’t there to call the paparazzi. Hmmmm. 🤔
Honestly, I hope he goes back to his wife. I thought they made a cute couple and they have two young children together.
Honestly that wouldn’t shock me @DiligentDiva, though they’ve been divorced for five years. Even the Spanish language media seems confused about how often they’re seen together, even without the kids. Whatever they’re doing it clearly works for their family, so who knows?
it’s official: Darren aronofsky is a fking average famewh*re and a pretty lame dude all around.
for real.
This confirms that. jLaw was way out of his league. She is better of without that nasty old man, i’m sorry but he’s nottttt hot and this makes him look so basic
“My guess is that he’s the kind of guy who likes to be with much-younger women so he can impress them with his Harvard education and intellectualism”
YUP!!! Very pathetic. And he looks like her Dad. Gross.
Suki gets the same reaction from me as Rita Ora. Who keeps trying to make them happen?
if you see D.A and Clint Mansell in real life, they have each other mimics.They are so good friends that you’d think they are twins, They look like brothers. Each following the path of thinking to the other.
Not sure which annoys me more, her name or his face.
eye roll
Ugh. He’s so hideous. Girls thirst is real tho; got a good one quickly after Bradley. I’m URE she’s hoping to do a Miranda.
As for how he keeps reeling the women in: I recently listened to a podcast that featured an interview with him, and he came off surprisingly well. He seemed open, friendly, unpretentious (!) and even a little self-deprecating—not at all what I expected. If this is the face he normally has on (at least at first) I can understand how he’d seem appealing.
