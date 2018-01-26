What else can ‘This is Us’ reveal about Jack’s cause of death?

Warning: this post contains spoilers about this week’s episode of This is Us.

Well, we were warned. Tuesday night’s episode of NBC’s This is Us finally brought us to Jack’s last day. The show’s writers and creator, Dan Fogelman, have done a great job of keeping us guessing as to how the Pearson family patriarch, played by Milo Ventimiglia, would meet his end. As Milo recently told Entertainment Weekly, “I think the best thing I can say — or the worst thing I can say — is: It’s going to be f—ing painful.” If you guessed Jack’s demise came by way of “house fire,” you were right. As we discovered during Tuesday’s episode, an old slow cooker bestowed on Jack and Rebecca by their neighbors had a faulty switch, and started a fire in the kitchen. We left Jack fighting the flames. Not surprisingly, the show’s fans lost it on social media.

Dan also took to Twitter to commiserate with the fans, as did my beloved Randall, Sterling K. Brown.

As bad as I feel for the Pearson clan (and my fellow TIU fans), I feel worse for the poor public relations/social media team over at Crock-Pot, who had to provide a little crisis counseling to This is Us fans who hijacked a comment thread on a Facebook post featuring a delicious recipe for pork carnitas. Mmm… carnitas. Anyway some of the top responses to distraught home cooks from the brand included, “We’re heartbroken over last night’s episode, too!” and “Jack Pearson was our Valentine so we equally understand your pain with his loss. We love him and we love you too.”

Show creator Dan Fogelman also did a little crisis control for the cooking devices, tweeting that a “20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch” was the culprit of the fire, not the “lovely hardworking” Crock-Pots we all have in our kitchens. Side note: this may be the first time this man has made me chuckle. It’s a nice break from ugly crying.

We didn’t really see Jack perish in the flames, he was still alive at the episode’s end, trying to get everyone out of the house. Maybe he used the fire to fake his death and he’s living on an island on Bora-Bora? I’m sure I’m not the only one holding out hope, but I think we all know the inevitable conclusion of this storyline. And if you think that you heard the whole story this week, think again. Check out the preview for the next episode and stock up on those tissues.

And I thought having to root for the defeat of the Patriots by my second most disliked team was sad enough. South Carolina news reporter Matt Dowell is new my spirit animal after this epic tweet.

Mandy Moore back at work on the set of "This Is Us"

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards

The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com

 

33 Responses to “What else can ‘This is Us’ reveal about Jack’s cause of death?”

  1. Honeybadger says:
    January 26, 2018 at 7:12 am

    Jack goes back in to save Kate’s dog. It was telegraphed over and over Tuesday night.

    Reply
  2. ALOT says:
    January 26, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Meh. I really liked this show at first… but the writers have been dragging this story line out for so long that I don’t really care anymore. The show isn’t as good as it thinks it is.

    Reply
  3. smcollins says:
    January 26, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I pretty much ugly cry with every episode and Tuesday’s latest was no different. I even cried watching the preview for the post SB episode. But…..one of my favorite moments during Tues.’s episode was when the older ladies from the apartment building started gathering to watch a tank top-clad Kevin take down a wall with a sledge hammer. I love those little comic moments, not to mention Beth & Randall’s banter. It keeps the show from getting too heavy and melodramatic. Such a great show!

    Reply
  4. LizLemonGotMarried (aka The Hufflepuff Liz Lemon) says:
    January 26, 2018 at 7:42 am

    AND Jack was a Steelers fan and Lord knows we’re all already in mourning *sob*

    Reply
  5. Scarlett says:
    January 26, 2018 at 7:56 am

    That show is emotional porn, every week I tell myself it is just a TV show. Every week after watching it, my heart feels trampled on.

    Not looking forward to the episode where Jack died, it will remind me too much of losing my dad and yet I am looking forward to seeing what happened and getting answers.

    It’s not even 7AM here, how early is too early to have a drink? This article…!! Damn!!

    Reply
  6. Bishg says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Ok, let’s not get ahead of ourselves!
    As much as I love the show, I think they pretty much set everything out and unless they can pull a rabbit out of the hat and do something really unexpected and sensational, we can see where this is going.
    I just hope they didn’t think of anything extremely unbelievable, to the point of absurdity, such as a freak accident.
    This is no “who killed Laura Palmer”!

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:04 am

    I haven’t cried during this show….but I did get misty when Kate rescued Audio from the shelter after all. And I never liked Toby but he was adorable with that adorable dog.

    Reply
  8. momoffour says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:07 am

    It was so sad. I love the show. It’s just sweet and nice, but, this one is sad. And I agree- we Steelers fans are already mourning in Super Bowl Sunday. Half my family are Vikings fans too so it’s a major double hit.

    Reply
  9. Tania says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I think we’re going to have some hospital scenes where Jack is still alive and he tells Rebecca to live her best life and do well by the kids and he’ll see her on the other side then he dies from smoke inhalation.

    Reply
  10. Lindsey says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:57 am

    I wonder if it’s not going to happen the way we all think. There’s something else going on. Remember the scene where Rebecca pulls up to the burned up house and has Jack’s belongings with her? Not sure that makes sense if he dies in the fire. And the timeline isn’t quite right with what Randall and Kevin were talking about in the last episode: he’s been gone longer than he was with us, something about twenty years and Randall says he can’t imagine being older than Jack made it to. It makes it seem like he died when they were closer to 20.

    Reply
  11. HelloSunshine says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:57 am

    I absolutely love this show and was definitely crying at the end of this episode but can I be honest? Kevin and Kate’s storylines are so meh. I would legit watch a show of just Randall’s family, they’re the best part of the show, especially now that Jack is dead dead.

    Reply
  12. Jess says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:21 am

    I told my husband I don’t want to watch it anymore, I’ll live in a fantasy world where Jack is still somewhat alive in my mind. It will be too traumatizing to watch him die, even though we know he’s already dead it’s just too much! I’m dreading it.

    Reply

