What else can ‘This is Us’ reveal about Jack’s cause of death?

Warning: this post contains spoilers about this week’s episode of This is Us.

Well, we were warned. Tuesday night’s episode of NBC’s This is Us finally brought us to Jack’s last day. The show’s writers and creator, Dan Fogelman, have done a great job of keeping us guessing as to how the Pearson family patriarch, played by Milo Ventimiglia, would meet his end. As Milo recently told Entertainment Weekly, “I think the best thing I can say — or the worst thing I can say — is: It’s going to be f—ing painful.” If you guessed Jack’s demise came by way of “house fire,” you were right. As we discovered during Tuesday’s episode, an old slow cooker bestowed on Jack and Rebecca by their neighbors had a faulty switch, and started a fire in the kitchen. We left Jack fighting the flames. Not surprisingly, the show’s fans lost it on social media.

Remember when we were all chomping at the bit to learn how Jack died?!? #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/VHlCjMKkNw — Amor Vincit Omnia (@Amorkalagang) January 24, 2018

@JSi5 did you notice the attention to detail in last night's #ThisIsUs episode? Randall went with his girlfriend to see Titanic. Who dies at the end of Titanic? JACK. Those writers are on point. — Justin Nicholson (@GravySauceCream) January 24, 2018

Did anyone else see the red light when Jack was cleaning and scream "THE CROCK POT" and then he switched it off and you sighed in relief but then George shows up in the flashback with the glitchy Crock Pot … #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/rMlOc2ncRt — Cheryl (@cheryl_norman) January 25, 2018

Dan also took to Twitter to commiserate with the fans, as did my beloved Randall, Sterling K. Brown.

I know. It's a lot (but you wanted to know!). We have the world's best fans. Thank you guys for caring. I'm sorry if you're crying. I blame @MiloVentimiglia for being so spectacular. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 24, 2018

Genuinely asking. Are you okay??? #ThisIsUs — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) January 24, 2018

As bad as I feel for the Pearson clan (and my fellow TIU fans), I feel worse for the poor public relations/social media team over at Crock-Pot, who had to provide a little crisis counseling to This is Us fans who hijacked a comment thread on a Facebook post featuring a delicious recipe for pork carnitas. Mmm… carnitas. Anyway some of the top responses to distraught home cooks from the brand included, “We’re heartbroken over last night’s episode, too!” and “Jack Pearson was our Valentine so we equally understand your pain with his loss. We love him and we love you too.”

Show creator Dan Fogelman also did a little crisis control for the cooking devices, tweeting that a “20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch” was the culprit of the fire, not the “lovely hardworking” Crock-Pots we all have in our kitchens. Side note: this may be the first time this man has made me chuckle. It’s a nice break from ugly crying.

Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let's not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 24, 2018

We didn’t really see Jack perish in the flames, he was still alive at the episode’s end, trying to get everyone out of the house. Maybe he used the fire to fake his death and he’s living on an island on Bora-Bora? I’m sure I’m not the only one holding out hope, but I think we all know the inevitable conclusion of this storyline. And if you think that you heard the whole story this week, think again. Check out the preview for the next episode and stock up on those tissues.

This is the episode. Tune in Sunday, February 4 after the Super Bowl and set your DVR with extra time so you don't miss a single minute. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/yBpnIlqLrC — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 24, 2018

And I thought having to root for the defeat of the Patriots by my second most disliked team was sad enough. South Carolina news reporter Matt Dowell is new my spirit animal after this epic tweet.

OF COURSE THE DAY WE FIND OUT ABOUT JACK’S DEATH IS GONNA BE AFTER THE SUPER BOWL BECAUSE JACK LOVED THE SUPER BOWL AND IT WILL BECOME A DAY OF GRIEVING FOR ALL OF AMERICA #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/AsXz61AHnh — Matt Dowell (@TheMattDowell) January 24, 2018

