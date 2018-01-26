What else can ‘This is Us’ reveal about Jack’s cause of death?

Warning: this post contains spoilers about this week’s episode of This is Us.
Well, we were warned. Tuesday night’s episode of NBC’s This is Us finally brought us to Jack’s last day. The show’s writers and creator, Dan Fogelman, have done a great job of keeping us guessing as to how the Pearson family patriarch, played by Milo Ventimiglia, would meet his end. As Milo recently told Entertainment Weekly, “I think the best thing I can say — or the worst thing I can say — is: It’s going to be f—ing painful.” If you guessed Jack’s demise came by way of “house fire,” you were right. As we discovered during Tuesday’s episode, an old slow cooker bestowed on Jack and Rebecca by their neighbors had a faulty switch, and started a fire in the kitchen. We left Jack fighting the flames. Not surprisingly, the show’s fans lost it on social media.
Remember when we were all chomping at the bit to learn how Jack died?!? #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/VHlCjMKkNw
— Amor Vincit Omnia (@Amorkalagang) January 24, 2018
@JSi5 did you notice the attention to detail in last night's #ThisIsUs episode? Randall went with his girlfriend to see Titanic. Who dies at the end of Titanic? JACK. Those writers are on point.
— Justin Nicholson (@GravySauceCream) January 24, 2018
Did anyone else see the red light when Jack was cleaning and scream "THE CROCK POT" and then he switched it off and you sighed in relief but then George shows up in the flashback with the glitchy Crock Pot … #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/rMlOc2ncRt
— Cheryl (@cheryl_norman) January 25, 2018
Dammit #ThisIsUs! Every week. Every single week. pic.twitter.com/nlu60Sfvdn
— Jen Pilot (@jen_pilot) January 25, 2018
Dan also took to Twitter to commiserate with the fans, as did my beloved Randall, Sterling K. Brown.
I know. It's a lot (but you wanted to know!).
We have the world's best fans. Thank you guys for caring. I'm sorry if you're crying. I blame @MiloVentimiglia for being so spectacular. #ThisIsUs
— Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 24, 2018
Genuinely asking. Are you okay??? #ThisIsUs
— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) January 24, 2018
As bad as I feel for the Pearson clan (and my fellow TIU fans), I feel worse for the poor public relations/social media team over at Crock-Pot, who had to provide a little crisis counseling to This is Us fans who hijacked a comment thread on a Facebook post featuring a delicious recipe for pork carnitas. Mmm… carnitas. Anyway some of the top responses to distraught home cooks from the brand included, “We’re heartbroken over last night’s episode, too!” and “Jack Pearson was our Valentine so we equally understand your pain with his loss. We love him and we love you too.”
Show creator Dan Fogelman also did a little crisis control for the cooking devices, tweeting that a “20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch” was the culprit of the fire, not the “lovely hardworking” Crock-Pots we all have in our kitchens. Side note: this may be the first time this man has made me chuckle. It’s a nice break from ugly crying.
Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let's not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together. #ThisIsUs
— Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 24, 2018
We didn’t really see Jack perish in the flames, he was still alive at the episode’s end, trying to get everyone out of the house. Maybe he used the fire to fake his death and he’s living on an island on Bora-Bora? I’m sure I’m not the only one holding out hope, but I think we all know the inevitable conclusion of this storyline. And if you think that you heard the whole story this week, think again. Check out the preview for the next episode and stock up on those tissues.
This is the episode.
Tune in Sunday, February 4 after the Super Bowl and set your DVR with extra time so you don't miss a single minute. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/yBpnIlqLrC
— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 24, 2018
And I thought having to root for the defeat of the Patriots by my second most disliked team was sad enough. South Carolina news reporter Matt Dowell is new my spirit animal after this epic tweet.
OF COURSE THE DAY WE FIND OUT ABOUT JACK’S DEATH IS GONNA BE AFTER THE SUPER BOWL BECAUSE JACK LOVED THE SUPER BOWL AND IT WILL BECOME A DAY OF GRIEVING FOR ALL OF AMERICA #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/AsXz61AHnh
— Matt Dowell (@TheMattDowell) January 24, 2018
Jack goes back in to save Kate’s dog. It was telegraphed over and over Tuesday night.
I think you nailed it. And hasn’t Kate been saying all along that it’s her fault her father died? If he went back in to save her dog, that explains why she feels this way.
This show leaves me crying every week!
Honestly, I gave up watching it lat 2017. Can not stand the angst, and I adore Sterling Brown. I want him, Courtney Vance and Morgan Freeman to read the phone book to me while I drink red wine.
Meh. I really liked this show at first… but the writers have been dragging this story line out for so long that I don’t really care anymore. The show isn’t as good as it thinks it is.
Boy are we cranky, lol? It actually is a very good show…
Same. Actually, the only storylines I care about anymore are Randall and his family.
I stopped after season 1, Randall’s family and story were great, but I didn’t care about anyone else, and actively hated Toby.
Co-sign, I want a Randall family only spin-off!
agree – i think the entire thing is preposterous. just…too much.
I still watch it every week, but, yeah, it’s dragged on a bit.
Agreed. I’m starting to hate-watch this show. Kevin is annoying. Kate’s issues are endless. Mandy moore’s wig doesn’t age her 20 years.
Randall was the one character I didn’t mind I liked his story and his character but I feel like Randall jumped the shark this week.
The writers have been using ‘electrical’ problems in the house forever. Jack was always off fixing the breaker. And now it’s a 2nd hand crock pot with a mind of its own switch? I’m almost done with this show. Like I said , hate watch.
@Jordana – you summed up my thoughts, exactly! Kevin and Kate are such brats as kids, and annoying as adults. Randall was ok until the past few eps. I think I’m gonna watch the ep to see how Jack dies, and then I’m out.
@Lobstah
Thank you! I thought I was the only one!!
Kevin and Kate were bratty kids, who turned into not-great adults. Randall was the only decent person on the show.
The dog shelter scene was just too much…..Omg a dog…..Kate has ‘issues’ because she had a dog when her dad died.
Was I the only one shouting at the tv ‘the dog doesn’t care about your ‘daddy’ issues?! He needs a home. The adoption tease is just cruel!. I only felt bad for the dog in that scene.
I’m done with this show!
@ALOT about the shows not as good as it thinks it is,I say yes and no to that.We were not even a little interested first season,but on a humid ,rainy day last summer ,husband,daughter,and I sat down and binge watched the first season in one day.We really liked it especially the story of Randal and his bio father.We were excited for season 2-have not been as impressed.We’ll watch (I think)after super bowl,and after that no more until season is done and can be on demand .Some summer day I’d like to binge all of season 2-I think binge watching this show is the only way to go because it can get super sad,but redundant too?IDK-when you’re not waiting week to week and watch the story flow it just works better.Don’t see how long this show is meant to last once their story is told-😃Just my two cents
Have some RESPECT
(as I continue to cry and snivel and be emotionally manipulated by television)
I pretty much ugly cry with every episode and Tuesday’s latest was no different. I even cried watching the preview for the post SB episode. But…..one of my favorite moments during Tues.’s episode was when the older ladies from the apartment building started gathering to watch a tank top-clad Kevin take down a wall with a sledge hammer. I love those little comic moments, not to mention Beth & Randall’s banter. It keeps the show from getting too heavy and melodramatic. Such a great show!
AND Jack was a Steelers fan and Lord knows we’re all already in mourning *sob*
That show is emotional porn, every week I tell myself it is just a TV show. Every week after watching it, my heart feels trampled on.
Not looking forward to the episode where Jack died, it will remind me too much of losing my dad and yet I am looking forward to seeing what happened and getting answers.
It’s not even 7AM here, how early is too early to have a drink? This article…!! Damn!!
Ok, let’s not get ahead of ourselves!
As much as I love the show, I think they pretty much set everything out and unless they can pull a rabbit out of the hat and do something really unexpected and sensational, we can see where this is going.
I just hope they didn’t think of anything extremely unbelievable, to the point of absurdity, such as a freak accident.
This is no “who killed Laura Palmer”!
I haven’t cried during this show….but I did get misty when Kate rescued Audio from the shelter after all. And I never liked Toby but he was adorable with that adorable dog.
Yeah,minx I’m trying to like Toby,but he still grates my nerves trying to find the good in him not just the annoying.He is a bit childish I’m sure Kate will end up caring for the pup cause Toby seems to immature to get up in the night and stand in the yard FOREVER-at least that’s what we’re doing with our mini poodle pup!I just want the dog to be good for Kate!
The episode that absolutely destroyed me was the one when William died. I’d just lost my mom and hadn’t really dealt with it. That episode almost sent me to therapy.
I’m sorry! That was a heartbreaker, but that would definitely compound everything.
It was so sad. I love the show. It’s just sweet and nice, but, this one is sad. And I agree- we Steelers fans are already mourning in Super Bowl Sunday. Half my family are Vikings fans too so it’s a major double hit.
I think we’re going to have some hospital scenes where Jack is still alive and he tells Rebecca to live her best life and do well by the kids and he’ll see her on the other side then he dies from smoke inhalation.
omg they would totally do that and drag it out another season. replete with blood transfusions and more guessing games about what will actually cause the death. I can’t with this show. it’s like a melodramatic version of Final Destination.
I wonder if it’s not going to happen the way we all think. There’s something else going on. Remember the scene where Rebecca pulls up to the burned up house and has Jack’s belongings with her? Not sure that makes sense if he dies in the fire. And the timeline isn’t quite right with what Randall and Kevin were talking about in the last episode: he’s been gone longer than he was with us, something about twenty years and Randall says he can’t imagine being older than Jack made it to. It makes it seem like he died when they were closer to 20.
Rebecca is probably bringing his things home from the hospital after he dies (wedding ring and other stuff) in that episode.
The kids were 18 when he died and he’s been gone 20 years, so they only had him for 18 years vs. the 20 years they’ve had to live without him.
In the episode when Kevin is in therapy, the mom say that their dad wasn’t there for their graduation if I recall right. So he really died when they were 17
I absolutely love this show and was definitely crying at the end of this episode but can I be honest? Kevin and Kate’s storylines are so meh. I would legit watch a show of just Randall’s family, they’re the best part of the show, especially now that Jack is dead dead.
Yes, but can he just staaaahp dragging his wife and family into things without actually asking for their input or feelings? It’s not cute. Beth (best character on the show imo) deserves more respect lol.
I love me some Beth!
I told my husband I don’t want to watch it anymore, I’ll live in a fantasy world where Jack is still somewhat alive in my mind. It will be too traumatizing to watch him die, even though we know he’s already dead it’s just too much! I’m dreading it.
