Donald Trump got booed at Davos when he whined about ‘fake news’

Donald Trump arrived in Davos, Switzerland yesterday. Today was for interviews with the international media and his big speech. I don’t even know why Trump wanted to go to Davos – he knows he doesn’t travel well, but I suspect he went to Davos for the same reason why Steve Bannon speaks to the New York Times: wingnut dumbasses crave acceptance from the very people they attack. Surrounded by the “globalists” he claimed to despise, Trump pushed his deep-as-a-puddle “America First” bullsh-t and then bitch got booed for whining about fake news.

That’s all I need to know. Thanks, I don’t have to watch the speech. You know why? Because I watched a one-minute clip of Trump being interviewed by Piers Morgan and I had my f–king fill. Piers Morgan fed Trump the answers he wanted as Trump rambled on and on about how he didn’t know what he was doing when he retweeted propaganda from a white nationalist hate group. Trump said: “It was done because I am a big believer in fighting radical Islam terror, this was a depiction of radical Islamic terror. If you’re telling me they’re horrible people, horrible racist people I would certainly apologize if you would like me to do that…I am the least racist person that anybody is going to meet. Certainly I wasn’t endorsing anybody.” I can’t. I’m so done with all of this.

48 Responses to “Donald Trump got booed at Davos when he whined about ‘fake news’”

  1. Christin says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I guess things are quite different when one cannot handpick the audience.

  2. HH says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:04 am

    My disdain for him prevents me from watching the news too much. I need to retain my sanity and blood pressure.

    Also, during this speech Hope Hicks was wearing thigh high boots and a wrap dress? GIRL.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5316619/Hope-Hicks-stuns-World-Economic-Forum-Devos.html

  3. Olenna says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:04 am

    He is a national embarrassment.

  4. minx says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:08 am

    His staff babies him and isolates him, so it is nice to see him in exposed to normal people.

  5. Indiana Joanna says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:08 am

    As the rest of the world moves on beyond the US and drump’s MAGA childish, ignorant project leading us into isolationism, one day we might find our country becoming the “s******e” of the world. The billionaires will be OK because they essentially have their own international network and buddies club.

    Thank God for those hisses.

  6. Girl_ninja says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Yesss, yessssss…rain down the boos on the orange demon!

  7. Lightpurple says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Sorry but, as President, if you know nothing about something, you shouldn’t retweet it. You should do research and you have these things called “Intelligence agencies, 17 of them, to do that research for you. Those videos you retweeted were pure racist propaganda intended to incite violence. You knew EXACTLY what you were doing and, if you really didn’t, resign.

  8. littlemissnaughty says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:19 am

    I’m laughing so hard. It’s not even like I respect the WEF that much. Every year Davos just proves how very Western-centric it is and how it treats large parts of the world as unimportant and/or places to be “handled”. Like children. I’m not a huge fan but there are some interesting issues being discussed and the people attending are not stupid. They’re also NOT going to let a buffoon like him get away with this sh*t. WHO thought this speech was a good idea? He’s probably crying into his ice cream.

  9. Nicole says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:22 am

    *wipes off the 1 from my white board*
    0 days since the last international embarrassment

  10. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Y’all are better than I. I can’t listen (or read) anything he says, but I can read quoted text if the author is about to slam his ass lol. For more than a year, when his image assaults my screens, I change channels or exit the room. He makes me want to vomit, and every single day I wait to read something something about the masses doing and saying negative something something and yadda yadda yadda about our disgraceful state of political affairs. I’ve signed so many petitions I should create an app that automatically does it for me.

  11. Deanne says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:35 am

    He’s at a world economic summit pushing “America First”. Why should other countries put America first? It’s idiotic.Especially with this moron at the helm. Apparently many countries are planning to walk out on his speech to protest his shi!thole country comments. I hope they do.

  12. swak says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:51 am

    I’m glad he was booed. Who in the heck (other than Trump) complains about fake news to an international crowd. If you didn’t think he was childish before, you have to believe that now. Kelly wasn’t there to keep Trump in check. The picture of Jared and Hicks makes me wonder who is sleeping with whom.

  13. Ruyana says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Amazing how he hates “radical Islam terror” and is a big believer in fighting it, but has no problem at all with home-grown White Nationalist and KKK terror. And let’s not forget the terror sanctioned by the NRA every time they urge “a gun for everyone”.

    I hate him with the fire of a thousand suns and I really hope I get to see a televised perp walk with him sobbing big greasy tears.

  14. Mia says:
    January 26, 2018 at 11:06 am

    I just read somewhere that The White House claims that Trump’s jibe at the media was received with laughter in the Davos hall.

  15. Lyla says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Did you see how the president of siemens shaded him? Trump was all like “by the way, when he says he works for Siemens, he’s the *president* of Siemens, but that’s okay. That’s a good way of saying it, but go ahead.”

    Siemens president: “But don’t you work for your country?”

    https://twitter.com/davidmackau/status/956599355120734209

  16. Janet Gerber says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Mia, I could have predicted Trump would lie about the booing actually being cheering for him hi is the biggest dispenser of fake news, which is defined by the Pope as disinformation.

  17. Beth says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    When I watched it, I wasn’t sure if they were booing him or the media. Him always saying that ” CNN just turned off their cameras,” cracks me up because I’m actually watching it on CNN

