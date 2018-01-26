Donald Trump got booed at Davos when he whined about ‘fake news’

Embed from Getty Images

Donald Trump arrived in Davos, Switzerland yesterday. Today was for interviews with the international media and his big speech. I don’t even know why Trump wanted to go to Davos – he knows he doesn’t travel well, but I suspect he went to Davos for the same reason why Steve Bannon speaks to the New York Times: wingnut dumbasses crave acceptance from the very people they attack. Surrounded by the “globalists” he claimed to despise, Trump pushed his deep-as-a-puddle “America First” bullsh-t and then bitch got booed for whining about fake news.

The room boos and hisses @realDonaldTrump when he calls the press vicious, mean, and fake. Reaction from crowd instantaneous and robust. @Davos #WEF18 — Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) January 26, 2018

"It wasn't until I became a politician that I realized how nasty, how mean, how vicious and how fake the press can be": Donald Trump https://t.co/CnxtAPsdmm #WEF18 — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 26, 2018

That’s all I need to know. Thanks, I don’t have to watch the speech. You know why? Because I watched a one-minute clip of Trump being interviewed by Piers Morgan and I had my f–king fill. Piers Morgan fed Trump the answers he wanted as Trump rambled on and on about how he didn’t know what he was doing when he retweeted propaganda from a white nationalist hate group. Trump said: “It was done because I am a big believer in fighting radical Islam terror, this was a depiction of radical Islamic terror. If you’re telling me they’re horrible people, horrible racist people I would certainly apologize if you would like me to do that…I am the least racist person that anybody is going to meet. Certainly I wasn’t endorsing anybody.” I can’t. I’m so done with all of this.

"I would certainly apologize if you'd like me to do that. I know nothing about them." President Trump answers questions from Piers Morgan about retweeting anti-Muslim videos posted by British far-right group Britain First. pic.twitter.com/JIJNqvRynt — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 26, 2018

Embed from Getty Images