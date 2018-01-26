Donald Trump got booed at Davos when he whined about ‘fake news’

Donald Trump arrived in Davos, Switzerland yesterday. Today was for interviews with the international media and his big speech. I don’t even know why Trump wanted to go to Davos – he knows he doesn’t travel well, but I suspect he went to Davos for the same reason why Steve Bannon speaks to the New York Times: wingnut dumbasses crave acceptance from the very people they attack. Surrounded by the “globalists” he claimed to despise, Trump pushed his deep-as-a-puddle “America First” bullsh-t and then bitch got booed for whining about fake news.
The room boos and hisses @realDonaldTrump when he calls the press vicious, mean, and fake. Reaction from crowd instantaneous and robust. @Davos #WEF18
— Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) January 26, 2018
"It wasn't until I became a politician that I realized how nasty, how mean, how vicious and how fake the press can be": Donald Trump https://t.co/CnxtAPsdmm #WEF18
— AFP news agency (@AFP) January 26, 2018
That’s all I need to know. Thanks, I don’t have to watch the speech. You know why? Because I watched a one-minute clip of Trump being interviewed by Piers Morgan and I had my f–king fill. Piers Morgan fed Trump the answers he wanted as Trump rambled on and on about how he didn’t know what he was doing when he retweeted propaganda from a white nationalist hate group. Trump said: “It was done because I am a big believer in fighting radical Islam terror, this was a depiction of radical Islamic terror. If you’re telling me they’re horrible people, horrible racist people I would certainly apologize if you would like me to do that…I am the least racist person that anybody is going to meet. Certainly I wasn’t endorsing anybody.” I can’t. I’m so done with all of this.
"I would certainly apologize if you'd like me to do that. I know nothing about them."
President Trump answers questions from Piers Morgan about retweeting anti-Muslim videos posted by British far-right group Britain First. pic.twitter.com/JIJNqvRynt
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 26, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I guess things are quite different when one cannot handpick the audience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If only I could find that video clip of Obama explaining that part of his job as president was to fight for the right of the American people to openly criticise him.
Happy days…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently there was booing during his introduction and very tepid clapping before and after that pile of crazy they are calling a speech. It is so humiliating to be an American right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sincerely hope that every time a crowd sees the orange menace, there are boos. I wish that I had some Xanax to help me through the embarrassment and humiliation of having him represent our country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My disdain for him prevents me from watching the news too much. I need to retain my sanity and blood pressure.
Also, during this speech Hope Hicks was wearing thigh high boots and a wrap dress? GIRL.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5316619/Hope-Hicks-stuns-World-Economic-Forum-Devos.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Hope, who wore very heavy makeup, looked fascinated as Trump declared the US open for business.’” Dying here!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HA!
She likes to make overseas trips her “fashion moments.”
Also, I used to wonder why Sarah Huckabee Sanders did her makeup so heavy. Now, I know that she’s following in Hope’s footsteps. It’s beautiful makeup, but not for work. Although, at this point, everyone women in the Trump administration seems to be consumed with looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hope knows that her job overseas consists of looking sexy, and looking fascinated. He wants other leaders to envy his glam Girl Friday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG those boots. I don’t even hate them but they just feel so out of place I can’t. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
. . . because they are out of place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
. . . and horribly dated. Olivia Palermo wore a very similar ensemble – way back in 2013. I liked it then, but now it’s not only old news, it’s not even remotely occasion appropriate. Hicks is attending a policy conference, not a fashion show.
http://www.stylebistro.com/lookbook/Olivia+Palermo/CG7pNUJYMpY/Boots
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the uniform he prefers on “his women” in the wintertime…wrap dresses/short skirs and high boots…and ALWAYS heavy makeup and long hair…When I saw Huckabee dressed in that type of outfit last week, I felt ill…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Huckabee takes so much of her style ques from Hope Hicks. When Huckabee first stepped on the scene, she looked very…unrefined. Since then she’s attempted to jazz up her appearance, but she has missed the mark. I wondered why, but after seeing Hope, I totally get it. Hope has the fake lashes, the heavy eye makeup, etc. and Huckabee thinks that’s what is appropriate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
During his very brief orbit in the WH, the Mooch mentioned he’d ordered hair and makeup help for Sarah (and himself). She seems back on board with the heavier makeup of the Mooch week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was wearing false eyelashes and a smokey eye well before that. Mooch said it during a day wear she wasn’t wearing that look, but she had a “makeover” so to speak well before then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her make-up is tragic. She looks like a clown and not professional AT ALL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks a good decade or two older than her actual age with all that crap on her face. Awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs to learn to BLEND her makeup! I can see the foundation ending at her neck.
I did love her lady tux at a state dinner last year, but otherwise…girl. At least try to look professional.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh goodness, I have zero understanding about makeup but Hope’s looks the wrong colour. the difference between neck and face is pretty noticeable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a national embarrassment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sorry, I must correct you. I believe the words you are looking for is international embarrassment.
When dictators look like diplomats compared to you, you need to evaluate a lot of things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True. I stand corrected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed with international embarrassment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His staff babies him and isolates him, so it is nice to see him in exposed to normal people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It must be such a shock to his baby temperament to be hit with such a wall of disdain, or even worse, mild indifference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cheeto is on Air Force One right this minute, sucking his thumb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As the rest of the world moves on beyond the US and drump’s MAGA childish, ignorant project leading us into isolationism, one day we might find our country becoming the “s******e” of the world. The billionaires will be OK because they essentially have their own international network and buddies club.
Thank God for those hisses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kleptocracy is coming into fruition,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yesss, yessssss…rain down the boos on the orange demon!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but, as President, if you know nothing about something, you shouldn’t retweet it. You should do research and you have these things called “Intelligence agencies, 17 of them, to do that research for you. Those videos you retweeted were pure racist propaganda intended to incite violence. You knew EXACTLY what you were doing and, if you really didn’t, resign.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m laughing so hard. It’s not even like I respect the WEF that much. Every year Davos just proves how very Western-centric it is and how it treats large parts of the world as unimportant and/or places to be “handled”. Like children. I’m not a huge fan but there are some interesting issues being discussed and the people attending are not stupid. They’re also NOT going to let a buffoon like him get away with this sh*t. WHO thought this speech was a good idea? He’s probably crying into his ice cream.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet today will be a three scoops day for the Fat Man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*wipes off the 1 from my white board*
0 days since the last international embarrassment
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Y’all are better than I. I can’t listen (or read) anything he says, but I can read quoted text if the author is about to slam his ass lol. For more than a year, when his image assaults my screens, I change channels or exit the room. He makes me want to vomit, and every single day I wait to read something something about the masses doing and saying negative something something and yadda yadda yadda about our disgraceful state of political affairs. I’ve signed so many petitions I should create an app that automatically does it for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. We’re watching Netflix more than ever to avoid seeing He Who Should Not Be Named. (or heard or seen)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t listen to him talk either. I’m trying to stay away from the news also because it seems like the same old sh!t just a different day and it’s depressing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s at a world economic summit pushing “America First”. Why should other countries put America first? It’s idiotic.Especially with this moron at the helm. Apparently many countries are planning to walk out on his speech to protest his shi!thole country comments. I hope they do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad he was booed. Who in the heck (other than Trump) complains about fake news to an international crowd. If you didn’t think he was childish before, you have to believe that now. Kelly wasn’t there to keep Trump in check. The picture of Jared and Hicks makes me wonder who is sleeping with whom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loving how it was described . . . bitch got booed🤣😂🤣.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Picture had me wondering the same thing, swak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amazing how he hates “radical Islam terror” and is a big believer in fighting it, but has no problem at all with home-grown White Nationalist and KKK terror. And let’s not forget the terror sanctioned by the NRA every time they urge “a gun for everyone”.
I hate him with the fire of a thousand suns and I really hope I get to see a televised perp walk with him sobbing big greasy tears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just read somewhere that The White House claims that Trump’s jibe at the media was received with laughter in the Davos hall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their spin on the subject. Got to make sure Bigly isn’t hurt by the reaction. Waiting to see what he tweets about the boos and hisses. “Bigliest ones EVA!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you see how the president of siemens shaded him? Trump was all like “by the way, when he says he works for Siemens, he’s the *president* of Siemens, but that’s okay. That’s a good way of saying it, but go ahead.”
Siemens president: “But don’t you work for your country?”
https://twitter.com/davidmackau/status/956599355120734209
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mia, I could have predicted Trump would lie about the booing actually being cheering for him hi is the biggest dispenser of fake news, which is defined by the Pope as disinformation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I watched it, I wasn’t sure if they were booing him or the media. Him always saying that ” CNN just turned off their cameras,” cracks me up because I’m actually watching it on CNN
Report this comment as spam or abuse