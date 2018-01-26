“Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel has bad hair & a weird costume” links
  • January 26, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel has ‘90s-era “Rachel” hair. [LaineyGossip]
Why does the House of Valentino hate Kate Hudson so much? [Go Fug Yourself]
Sean Hannity is an idiot. This clip is mind-numbingly stupid. [Pajiba]
Two additional women accused Nelly of assault. [Dlisted]
Saudis are actually Botoxing their camels & I can’t stop laughing. [The Blemish]
Kim Kardashian says it’s “fake news” that she’s ready for a fourth kid. [Wonderwall]
Insane Clown Posse + Dr. Phil = TV magic. [OMG Blog]
Star of Little Women: LA quits the show. [Reality Tea]
Ooooh, did Guillermo del Toro plagiarize the story for The Shape of Water? [Jezebel]
These are some good tweets about Call Me By Your Name. [Buzzfeed]

 

7 Responses to ““Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel has bad hair & a weird costume” links”

  1. Nicole says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    its probably an early suit and it actually fits in with comic lore. there’s been tweets discussing the evolving suit for CM. Also I doubt they would release set pics of THE suit this early

    Reply
    • Jordan says:
      January 26, 2018 at 12:51 pm

      The blue is giving me throwback vibes to Mr Marvel. Even though his was still predominantly red. Could be homage and then we see her suit develop into her Captain Marvel one.

      Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      January 26, 2018 at 1:05 pm

      “Also I doubt they would release set pics of THE suit this early”

      Is the suit really some iconic thing to hide? To the general public it’s nothing.

      I get your point but to let this be the first look at your solo female lead superhero is a rare PR misstep for Marvel. She looks mediocre. Yes I know this likely isn’t the final look but that doesn’t change the fact that our first look at their attempt to finally do right by a female superhero is “meh”. That’s surprising.

      Reply
  2. DiligentDiva says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Sorry Marvel but DC will always have the best female superhero action film of all time. I love Brie Larson but nobody can deny that Marvel’s female characters for the most part suck.

    Reply
  3. Hh says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    I can’t get excited until after Black Panther and Infinity War. My Marvel excitement meter is full at the moment. Lol

    Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    January 26, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    What’s wrong with her hair?
    It looks cute to me .
    Also does anyone care about super hero movies anymore ? There’s too many of em.

    Reply

