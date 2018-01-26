“Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel has bad hair & a weird costume” links

BREAKING: Set photos reveal our first look at @brielarson suited up as CAPTAIN MARVEL! pic.twitter.com/NVymj2F2DR
— MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) January 25, 2018
The CAPTAIN MARVEL suit revealed in today's new set photos has quite a changed color scheme from the suit previewed in concept art at last year's Comic-Con: pic.twitter.com/cwmm3j5FtM
— MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) January 25, 2018
its probably an early suit and it actually fits in with comic lore. there’s been tweets discussing the evolving suit for CM. Also I doubt they would release set pics of THE suit this early
The blue is giving me throwback vibes to Mr Marvel. Even though his was still predominantly red. Could be homage and then we see her suit develop into her Captain Marvel one.
“Also I doubt they would release set pics of THE suit this early”
Is the suit really some iconic thing to hide? To the general public it’s nothing.
I get your point but to let this be the first look at your solo female lead superhero is a rare PR misstep for Marvel. She looks mediocre. Yes I know this likely isn’t the final look but that doesn’t change the fact that our first look at their attempt to finally do right by a female superhero is “meh”. That’s surprising.
Sorry Marvel but DC will always have the best female superhero action film of all time. I love Brie Larson but nobody can deny that Marvel’s female characters for the most part suck.
Because they’ve all been background characters. And poorly developed at that. I wish Marvel got their Xmen rights back sooner. I’d kill to see my lady Xmen who are also Avengers dominate the screen!
I can’t get excited until after Black Panther and Infinity War. My Marvel excitement meter is full at the moment. Lol
What’s wrong with her hair?
It looks cute to me .
Also does anyone care about super hero movies anymore ? There’s too many of em.
