Alec Baldwin compared Dylan Farrow to Mayella Ewell from ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Alec Baldwin attends the National Geographic Ocean Experience in Times Square, New York

Over the past few weeks, more celebrities have come out to dissociate themselves with Woody Allen. Dylan Farrow gave them the path and the space to do so – now if you are an actor who has worked with Woody in the past, you get to publicly apologize for hurting Dylan and express regret, and she will publicly thank you, seemingly absolving you. It’s not a perfect system, honestly, and I have my issues with how and why celebrities are doing it this way, but still, it’s better than nothing. I’ve been saying for a while now that Woody Allen no longer has a constituency in Hollywood, and actors need to figure that out and act accordingly. Especially in the wake of #MeToo and Sex Predatorgate 2017, few people will really have the cojones to argue that Woody Allen is the real victim here. One of those people with big brass ones? Alec Baldwin, who compared Dylan Farrow to To Kill a Mockingbird’s Mayella Ewell in a series of now-deleted tweets over the weekend. Oh, Alec.

Alec Baldwin on Sunday continued to defend embattled director Woody Allen, who has been dogged by sexual abuse claims against him by adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. Previously, Baldwin called her allegations “unfair and sad.” On Sunday, he took it a step further and compared Dylan Farrow to Mayella Ewell, the character in the classic novel To Kill a Mockingbird, who falsely accuses an African-American man of rape.

“[One] of the most effective things Dylan Farrow has in her arsenal is the ‘persistence of emotion,’” Baldwin tweeted. “Like Mayella in ["To Kill a Mockingbird"], her tears/exhortations [are] meant [to] shame u [into] belief in her story. But I need more than that before I destroy [someone], regardless of their fame. I need a lot more.”

Baldwin followed that tweeted shortly after with: “To say that @RealDylanFarrow is telling the truth is to say that (brother) @MosesFarrow is lying. Which of Mia’s kids got the honesty gene and which did not?” He also shared a Sunday New York Times piece that discussed whether Allen would work in the business again. Baldwin concluded with, “If my defense of Woody Allen offends you, it’s real simple. Unfollow. Condemn. Move on.”

Dylan Farrow on Sunday responded to Baldwin’s comments with a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s interesting that Mr. Baldwin chooses to dismiss the judgments of Justice Wilk and Prosecutor Frank Maco, who reviewed ALL of the evidence instead of just selected bits and pieces,” she said in her statement. “However, considering that Mr. Baldwin confidently invoked Mayella Ewell to make his point while forgetting that it’s been hotly debated that she was, in fact, raped by her father, demonstrates that perhaps Baldwin is just not a stickler for details.”

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

Alec Baldwin needs to have his f–king head examined. This is what I don’t understand: say you don’t believe Dylan Farrow. It happens, and I’m sure there are some people who truly don’t believe her. But why would you go on a social media campaign, defending an alleged child molester and publicly bashing the alleged victim? There’s a difference between quietly questioning Dylan’s story and motives and feeling like you need to share your thoughts with the world. And it’s another thing entirely to use To Kill a Mockingbird’s central court case as some kind of parable about lying, scheming fake victims and, like, casting Woody Allen as the persecuted Tom Robinson.

Meanwhile, Diane Keaton also wanted to come out AGAIN in support of Woody. She tweeted this video of Woody’s 1992 60 Minutes interview, where he said: “If I wanted to be a child molester, I’ve had many opportunities in the past. I could’ve quietly made a custody settlement with Mia in some way and done it in the future. It’s so insane!”

2016 TIME 100 Gala - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

92 Responses to “Alec Baldwin compared Dylan Farrow to Mayella Ewell from ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’”

  1. Alix says:
    January 30, 2018 at 7:18 am

    The Bloviator.

    Reply
  2. lisa says:
    January 30, 2018 at 7:19 am

    alec must think wood yi is the only path he has to an oscar

    they both need to sit down

    luckily, it’s very easy to cancel people that arent doing anything you want to see

    Reply
  3. Léna says:
    January 30, 2018 at 7:21 am

    “If I wanted to be a child molester, I’ve had many opportunities in the past. I could’ve quietly made a custody settlement with Mia in some way and done it in the future. It’s so insane!”

    that sentence is sickening , I want to vomit

    Reply
  4. LizLemonGotMarried (aka The Hufflepuff Liz Lemon) says:
    January 30, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Well, d*mn. I’m embarrassed for you fools.

    Reply
  5. Farah says:
    January 30, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Interesting to compare Dylan to character that was being raped by her father

    Reply
  6. Rapunzel says:
    January 30, 2018 at 7:24 am

    To guys like Alec, women are all Mayella Ewells. The me too movement has shown that there are a lot of men like Alec. This is why they jump to defend Men like Woody: They are all afraid of false accusations. Usually because they know they are doing something wrong.

    And Diane Keaton? I think Woody has her buffaloed like he does Soon-Yi.

    Reply
    • Misti says:
      January 30, 2018 at 7:46 am

      Diane Keaton has been friends with Woody Allen for almost 5 decades. Why do people expect he to throw him under the bus now?
      If Mia Farrow can happily be a witness for the defense for convicted gross-masters like Roman Polanski cause he’s her ‘friend’, then Diane Keaton can surely do the same.

      Reply
      • LetItGo says:
        January 30, 2018 at 12:41 pm

        You’d have a point, except Mia has long since retracted her support.

        But to your core point, rather than the demoniizng woman scorned, the criticism Mia got from the Judge is that she didn’t get away from Woody much sooner – she gave him chances to redeem himself even post soonyi, hence his coming to the ct home and molesting Dylan.

        My guess is she was equally the lapdog with Polanski hence her initial support of him years ago. But like I said, she retracted her support. Your point is moot.

    • SilverUnicorn says:
      January 30, 2018 at 8:19 am

      @Rapunzel

      +1,000,000

      Reply
  7. QueenB says:
    January 30, 2018 at 7:24 am

    Im surprised still nothing about him has come out. I cant imagine there is nothing.

    Reply
  8. wood dragon says:
    January 30, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Alec. Alec. Alec.
    Just stop, okay?

    Reply
  9. Insomniac says:
    January 30, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Oh, snap — I didn’t even make that connection about Mayella Ewell and her father. Yeah, Alec REALLY needs to shut it.

    Reply
  10. queenE says:
    January 30, 2018 at 7:41 am

    so is Moses to be believed or no?

    Reply
    • queenE says:
      January 30, 2018 at 7:41 am

      this is a honest question…no snark…i don’t know enough about him to make a judgement

      Reply
      • Zapp Brannigan says:
        January 30, 2018 at 7:59 am

        It is my understanding that Moses said no abuse took place, that Dylan and Mia lied, however the abuse is alleged to have taken place in an attic that only Woody and Dylan were in on that afternoon, Woody then denied being in that attic ever, until his hair sample was found in the attic and a DNA match was made. Mia had instructed babysitters that Woody was never to be alone with Dylan and he was in therapy to deal with his intense interest with Dylan. Three other people were in the home that day (French tutor and two babysitters)and all gave evidence that Woody and Dylan were missing for about twenty minutes and they did not know where they went, so Woody had time and opportunity to act.

        So both may be true, he may have witness no abuse but it could have happened.

        Edit to add: Those sworn statements given by the three people conflict with what Moses told People magazine.

        A medical report was conducted that stated that Dylan was never abused, this was thrown out by the judge and prosecutor that requested them because the medical team never even met Dylan, the report was destroyed and then Woody Allen held a press conference outside the court announcing the “results”,, he then went on to lose FOUR court cases to have access to Dylan.

        Maureen Orth at Vanity Fair has an article on ten facts of the case, it is worth the read.

    • broodytrudy says:
      January 30, 2018 at 9:35 am

      It’s very likely both ways. Moses abused by Mia, as was Soon-Yi. The other children might not have had that happen. Dylan was sexually assaulted-either by Woody or one of Mia’s brothers. Dylan is a child, Mia was helping her talk to the police, tell her story, in case she needed to take the stand, etc…Moses might have seen that, and that’s where the “coaching” came from.
      Both have tragic pasts, both have a fudged family. It doesn’t have to be one way or the other. It doesn’t have to be either, or. It’s probably both.

      Reply
      • LetItGo says:
        January 30, 2018 at 11:52 am

        @broodytrudy

        It’s odd, I’ve seen this whole ‘Mia’s child molester brother who molested boys, could have molested Dylan,’ theory pop up on boards frequented by Allen’s PR machine’s trolls. Nevermind that all reports suggest the brother was estranged from Mia and wasn’t a frequent visitor or knew those children well at all.

        Fairly certain Dylan at 7yrs old knew who her father was. She was almost as close to him as her mother. Google pictures- Woody didn’t let that kid down for a second. Since Allen, prior to the SoonYi exposure was in therapy for his smothering inappropriate cloistering relationship with Dylan, it would make sense that Dylan probably had Woody seared into her brain unfortunately for her.

        That people persist in saying Dylan must have been abused by another pedo she rarely saw who liked boys, just shows the lengths Allen’s team will go to, to rob Dylan of her voice.

      • broodytrudy says:
        January 30, 2018 at 12:12 pm

        @LetItGo definitely don’t need to google pictures. I’m aware of the situation. I’m simply offering an explanation of how it can be both ways. I didn’t state Woody didn’t molest Dylan. I didn’t advise that Dylan doesn’t know who her father is. Very simply just stating that both Moses and Dylan can be telling the truth, and that we don’t have to choose to believe one or the other.

    • deets says:
      January 30, 2018 at 10:04 am

      of course. When he is speaking about his own experiences.
      Not when he’s speaking about his sisters.

      Reply
    • Anna says:
      January 30, 2018 at 12:34 pm

      The oddest things in their stories (Mia and Woody) 1. Woody – why would he want to adopt Mia’s child (Dylan) while he was having an affair with her adult daughter and hiding it? 2. Mia – why would she want to make a movie with a man who was having an affair with her adult daughter and molested her child?

      Two freaking wack jobs

      Reply
    • K (now K2!) says:
      January 30, 2018 at 1:54 pm

      They can both be telling the truth. It’s not either or – one version doesn’t mean the other is a liar. Farrow could have seized on abuse as a weapon, without that meaning it did not happen. There’s a lot of circumstantial evidence that something very wrong happened with Allen and Dylan Farrow, no matter what take you have on Mia.

      It is worth pointing out, though, that Moses now tells touching stories of exemplary parenting by Allen; quiet breakfasts together where they discussed everything and anything, from Moses’s life to world events. He said Allen was closely involved, loving and committed. Yet the judge found that Allen did not know such simple things as who his children’s friends were, their pets, their favourite colours, or even the names of their paediatricians.

      Allen also stressed at length that adoption wasn’t ‘real’ and that he hadn’t actually slept with his children’s sibling, because it wasn’t like they were actually related. That, too, punches a rather large hole in claims Allen was a devoted father to his adoptive children. Either adoption creates family bonds, or it doesn’t.

      Having an affair with your children’s sister, behind their shared mother’s back… there’s no way that isn’t emotionally abusive of the children. It was appalling when Affleck did that with the nanny! Their own sister? Just, no. Allen created that mess and Moses ignores it. You can’t have plausibility when praising your father when you do that.

      Mia may well have been abusive and awful to Moses. His wanting to remember Allen as a wonderful parent isn’t unusual in kids raised from horribly hostile divorces – the fantasy of a better alternative is powerful and human. But his narrative is undermined by his determination to wholly vindicate Allen as a parent, because Allen’s own sworn testimony and his own freely chosen actions run absolutely counter, as the judge made plain.

      Allen also made all these claims about Farrow at the time, and the judge heard from Allen’s witnesses as well as Farrow’s, and independent court appointed ones. Two appellate courts agreed with him that Farrow was a good parent and Allen anything but; in fact his main problem with Farrow was her remaining in a relationship with a man who treated her children so badly.

      I don’t know. I think Farrow probably is hard work, and I absolutely think she was angry and nasty and foul when Moses wanted to reconnect with Allen. But Moses has his own issues in terms of his claims, in ways I don’t see Dylan’s being challengeable. She has independent testimony supporting her version, while Moses’s version contradicts other people’s and even Allen’s own words. Does that mean he’s wrong? Nope. It does mean there is a false equivalence in saying you should believe him if you believe her. With Dylan, there are a lot of receipts.

      And again: you can believe both.

      Reply
  11. Misti says:
    January 30, 2018 at 7:44 am

    I believe Moses Farrow.

    Reply
    • SilverUnicorn says:
      January 30, 2018 at 8:11 am

      This is rape apologia and victim-blaming.

      And if you digress on that, I might tell you that that is the only explanation for your beliefs.
      It would make more sense to say you believed Woody Allen as, at least, he was in the room.

      But if you believe someone who was not even in the room, it is downright rape and abuse apologia.

      #metoo #timetostandup #victimblaming

      Reply
      • Misti says:
        January 30, 2018 at 8:17 am

        I also really, really, hope Moses Farrow gets an interview as well.
        I’m looking forward to what he has to say.
        That whole family is a spider’s nest of abuse.

      • SilverUnicorn says:
        January 30, 2018 at 8:25 am

        To what avail?

        I am not interested because he would add nothing of value to a situation he wasn’t a witness of. And you are perpetuating a sort of behaviour that nothing has to do with abuse or rape.

        Remember there are no perfect victims.
        The fact Dylan was raped doesn’t invalidate the claims brought by Moses against Mia Farrow.
        Moses could well be an abused child who was perhaps only defended by Woody Allen and therefore he only feels connected with him.
        In no way this exonerate Woody from having raped his sister.
        The two are not mutually exclusive.

        And I also come from a viper nest of abuse, do you think that is a justification for violence?

    • Zapp Brannigan says:
      January 30, 2018 at 8:23 am

      Moses Farrow already gave an interview to People magazine, he said that Woody and Dylan were never alone that day, that Dylan was not abused in the attic by Woody and Woody has stated that he was never in that attic, ever. Woody’s hair was found in the attic and a positive DNA match was made, so yes I too would like to know what Moses has to say about that and also about the three people who gave sworn statements independently that contradict what Moses has to say.

      Reply
      • SilverUnicorn says:
        January 30, 2018 at 8:38 am

        I think Moses is lying about Dylan and Woody, probably due to the fact he was abused by Mia; lying to protect someone you love can be understandable.

        He doesn’t have any love towards Mia or Dylan so I get why he is telling crap about something he couldn’t have witnessed anyway.

      • Zapp Brannigan says:
        January 30, 2018 at 8:44 am

        I agree SilverUnicorn that he is talking about something that he could have no knowledge about, my heart breaks for Dylan for having her own brother minimize the abuse she suffered, from personal experience that is so damaging.

  12. BlueSky says:
    January 30, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Alec needs to get a vasectomy and STFU

    Reply
  13. SM says:
    January 30, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Do you guys remember when Alec came on SNL as Trump the first time and everyone lost their minds over how well Alec captured Trump? Well, here is the answer. He captured the crazy of Trump because he is equaly crazy. It jist spilled in the form of a character. They both say absurd things and can’t keep their mouths (twitted) shut even when they could actualy benefit from it.

    Reply
  14. Heather says:
    January 30, 2018 at 7:53 am

    He is aggressively ending his career for some reason. Attacking victims is only cool in the US if you are running for President.

    Reply
  15. Nicole says:
    January 30, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Alec Baldwin has always been trash. Anyone that goes on a tirade against their 12 year old is trash. Maybe people can stop fawning over him because he manages to skewer trump on snl.
    The irony of his statement is amazing and clearly he never read TKAM.
    Diane Keaton has been canceled for me but that clip she posted made me want to scream.

    Reply
  16. Maria F. says:
    January 30, 2018 at 7:55 am

    i would have preferred for Diane Keaton just to not have commented on the issue. That would have been ‘defense’ enough.

    Reply
  17. LittleWing says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Of course Alec defends him, Alec has his own (abusive rage) issues …Ask his daughter, ask his exes…

    Reply
  18. Giulia says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:44 am

    What a bizarrely revealing comparison he makes. Oops.

    Reply
  19. Shannon says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Yeah, agreed. It’s one thing to realize, “Well, I don’t know, I wasn’t there” to yourself, but to call someone a liar on social media – sorry, loved you on SNL but cancelled. See: Lena Dunham.

    Reply
  20. OG OhDear says:
    January 30, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I see Allen is going the “let my friends speak for me” PR route.

    I don’t get his defenders at all. What benefit could Dylan have in persisting in saying that he [allegedly] abused her?

    Reply
  21. Belle Epoch says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:00 am

    How many daughters does he have?

    Reply
  22. Lala says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Seeing that Woody is one of the few movie directors who will truck with Alec at this point…there you go…

    Reply
  23. Tallia says:
    January 30, 2018 at 9:48 am

    I assume he is doubling down because there is dirt out there on him that Woody knows and nor/has. However, it could also be because he is a narcissistic a@@hole that should be carted off to bedlam.

    Reply
  24. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:04 am

    How would one know they had many opportunities to molest children if they didn’t think about opportunities to molest children? Most damning statement ever.

    Reply
  25. Samantha says:
    January 30, 2018 at 10:54 am

    1. Using an example of false accusation from a work of fiction is ridiculously illogical.
    2. TKAMB is more about racial issues than it is about the rare case of false accusation (not to mention the discussions around what actually happened to Myella).
    3. People think it takes an OVERT MONSTER to perpetrate sexual assault but ANY woman is capable of false accusation. In fact, cases involving false allegations usually hace very specific circumstances.
    4. Alec Baldwin is unforgiveable for these comments. He yells “innocent until proven guilty” while declaring Dylan a liar. The fact that he uses Dylan’s emotions against her tell you all you need to know. Disgusting.

    Reply
  26. Ruyana says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Alec is wrong. A child knows what was done to them. He doesn’t find it strange that Woody had an affair with his young (daughter? stepdaughter? adopted daughter?) and then married her after he was found out? That he then when on and adopted two little girls?

    No, Woody is twisted and Alec should STFU and take ALL the seats.

    Reply
  27. Nikki says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:08 am

    I’m outraged by his statement. Too angry and disgusted to say anything else.

    Reply
  28. LetItGo says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:55 am

    This is unrelated, but I can’t get over how much Dylan resembles a young Carrie Fischer up top.

    Reply
  29. Jayna says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    “There’s a difference between quietly questioning Dylan’s story and motives and feeling like you need to share your thoughts with the world. And it’s another thing entirely to use To Kill a Mockingbird’s central court case as some kind of parable about lying, scheming fake victims and, like, casting Woody Allen as the persecuted Tom Robinson.”

    This. Alec has lost his mind.

    Reply
  30. Juliaoc says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    This is a creepy man who took nude pictures of his now wife, when she was technically his step-daughter. Why do people have a hard time believing Dylan?

    Reply
  31. Jordan says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    It’s funny to see the pass he got when he started to play Trump on SNL. Now he’s back to his usual antics and everyone remembers he was an asshole. He’ll make another SNL appearance and all will be forgiven. Barf. Typical white male treatment.

    Reply
  32. Ginger says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Oh, Diane. If anything, the video condemns him.

    The interviewer asks him point blank if he molested Dylan, and he doesn’t answer yes or no. He coughs (deception) and then paints a hypothetical scenario. Guilty. As. Sin.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment