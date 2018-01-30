Alec Baldwin compared Dylan Farrow to Mayella Ewell from ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Over the past few weeks, more celebrities have come out to dissociate themselves with Woody Allen. Dylan Farrow gave them the path and the space to do so – now if you are an actor who has worked with Woody in the past, you get to publicly apologize for hurting Dylan and express regret, and she will publicly thank you, seemingly absolving you. It’s not a perfect system, honestly, and I have my issues with how and why celebrities are doing it this way, but still, it’s better than nothing. I’ve been saying for a while now that Woody Allen no longer has a constituency in Hollywood, and actors need to figure that out and act accordingly. Especially in the wake of #MeToo and Sex Predatorgate 2017, few people will really have the cojones to argue that Woody Allen is the real victim here. One of those people with big brass ones? Alec Baldwin, who compared Dylan Farrow to To Kill a Mockingbird’s Mayella Ewell in a series of now-deleted tweets over the weekend. Oh, Alec.
Alec Baldwin on Sunday continued to defend embattled director Woody Allen, who has been dogged by sexual abuse claims against him by adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. Previously, Baldwin called her allegations “unfair and sad.” On Sunday, he took it a step further and compared Dylan Farrow to Mayella Ewell, the character in the classic novel To Kill a Mockingbird, who falsely accuses an African-American man of rape.
“[One] of the most effective things Dylan Farrow has in her arsenal is the ‘persistence of emotion,’” Baldwin tweeted. “Like Mayella in ["To Kill a Mockingbird"], her tears/exhortations [are] meant [to] shame u [into] belief in her story. But I need more than that before I destroy [someone], regardless of their fame. I need a lot more.”
Baldwin followed that tweeted shortly after with: “To say that @RealDylanFarrow is telling the truth is to say that (brother) @MosesFarrow is lying. Which of Mia’s kids got the honesty gene and which did not?” He also shared a Sunday New York Times piece that discussed whether Allen would work in the business again. Baldwin concluded with, “If my defense of Woody Allen offends you, it’s real simple. Unfollow. Condemn. Move on.”
Dylan Farrow on Sunday responded to Baldwin’s comments with a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
“It’s interesting that Mr. Baldwin chooses to dismiss the judgments of Justice Wilk and Prosecutor Frank Maco, who reviewed ALL of the evidence instead of just selected bits and pieces,” she said in her statement. “However, considering that Mr. Baldwin confidently invoked Mayella Ewell to make his point while forgetting that it’s been hotly debated that she was, in fact, raped by her father, demonstrates that perhaps Baldwin is just not a stickler for details.”
Alec Baldwin needs to have his f–king head examined. This is what I don’t understand: say you don’t believe Dylan Farrow. It happens, and I’m sure there are some people who truly don’t believe her. But why would you go on a social media campaign, defending an alleged child molester and publicly bashing the alleged victim? There’s a difference between quietly questioning Dylan’s story and motives and feeling like you need to share your thoughts with the world. And it’s another thing entirely to use To Kill a Mockingbird’s central court case as some kind of parable about lying, scheming fake victims and, like, casting Woody Allen as the persecuted Tom Robinson.
Meanwhile, Diane Keaton also wanted to come out AGAIN in support of Woody. She tweeted this video of Woody’s 1992 60 Minutes interview, where he said: “If I wanted to be a child molester, I’ve had many opportunities in the past. I could’ve quietly made a custody settlement with Mia in some way and done it in the future. It’s so insane!”
Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him. It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minute interview from 1992 and see what you think. https://t.co/QVQIUxImB1
— Diane Keaton (@Diane_Keaton) January 29, 2018
The Bloviator.
Unfollowed, unfriended, moved on.
Were it that I followed him in the first place.
I wish Baldwin just stuck to eviscerating the Deplorables and playing Trump to a fault. I hate that one of ours bit the dust.
alec must think wood yi is the only path he has to an oscar
they both need to sit down
luckily, it’s very easy to cancel people that arent doing anything you want to see
Either that or he is determined to never work again.
Megan, I thought the same. I wonder how long before SNL dumps him. His Trump really isn’t that good. I was reminded of how good SNL impressions have been this weekend when Will Ferrell did W again. Baldwin plays Trump as a caricature of a caricature of a caricature. #cancelled
Ok, I’m not alone! I’ve never thought his Trump impression was particularly good. What makes it worse is that the skits he’s in are also really poorly written and his impersonation just isn’t able to carry the weight of making it funny
“If I wanted to be a child molester, I’ve had many opportunities in the past. I could’ve quietly made a custody settlement with Mia in some way and done it in the future. It’s so insane!”
that sentence is sickening , I want to vomit
I don’t get the point Diane Keaton was trying to make by tweeting this….I don’t think this statement by woody Allen makes him sound innocent. You’ve had many opportunities to molest children, who says that?
Keaton doesn’t realize you don’t get a cookie for doing the decent thing and not molest children.
@Odetta Who says that? People who contemplate the easiest ways to molest children.
That whole interview for me is bone chilling. It’s telling towards the end when the interviewer directs him to reflect on HIS behavior, and asks questions about what he did and remorse. Allen had just spent time demonizing Mia, showing that family Valentine she sent after learning about Soon-yi(where they all had skewers through their hearts and that her daughter was the knife he used to wound them)implying he was afraid of her, etc. The interviewer wanted him to consider her feelings, and started in on the porn pics of soonyi – asking about those: Allen looked liked a deer in headlights. He was like uh what’s the question? Interviewer says I’m sure you didn’t mean for her to find out that way. He literally says: well i thought, then changes I didn’t think of… He’s stumbling all over the place and then implies IF it had gotten serious he supposed he would have said something.
That tells the tale. He wasn’t serious. He had no feelings for soonyi, he was using her like tissue. He lobbwd a grenade into the heart of that family and took away a sheltered damaged kid’s only support system.
Also, important note: before Mia had ever found out about he and Soonyi, Allen was in therapy for his inappropriateness with Dylan.
He’s vile.
Yeah, that is NOT the clip I’d choose to show his obvious innocence. You can also see duping delight as he says it– he can’t help from a little smile, cuz he knows he’s got it.
The thing that stood out to me, in that video, is that the interviewer asked him point blank if he molested Dylan. And he answered the question with questions: “Is that logical that I would do that? Why would I do that during that specific time?” And then goes on to that weird thing about having opportunities to molest children. The thing is, he never really answered the question. He never said “No I didnt”. Very, very telling. He did it. This monster is proud of it.
It’s so gross. I feel like only an actual child molester can say something like this.
Exactly, it’s so revealing. And very Trump-esque.
I was Just gonna say that, Odetta — talk about a fecking Freudian slip! “Opportunities.” Ugh.
Yeah, I don’t know what the f*ck she was thinking, tweeting that. “I could have done it if I really wanted to” is not the kind of statement an innocent man makes. She has every right to believe him just as I have every right to think she is a complete idiot an an asshole
Right? I didn’t even watch the video. Just reading the quote made me shiver.
What normal person would ever think they’ve had “opportunities” to molest children? Sickening!
So f*cking disgusting. Says so much about his mindset.
Well, d*mn. I’m embarrassed for you fools.
Interesting to compare Dylan to character that was being raped by her father
LOL, I know right? So ironic. And let’s not forget that Mayella did not lie because she wanted to hurt Tom but lied because she had to protect herself. Such different situations.
i want to be in the room when someone points that out to him
I think Dylan already released the statement , pointing out the involuntary irony contained in his mental turds.
To guys like Alec, women are all Mayella Ewells. The me too movement has shown that there are a lot of men like Alec. This is why they jump to defend Men like Woody: They are all afraid of false accusations. Usually because they know they are doing something wrong.
And Diane Keaton? I think Woody has her buffaloed like he does Soon-Yi.
Diane Keaton has been friends with Woody Allen for almost 5 decades. Why do people expect he to throw him under the bus now?
If Mia Farrow can happily be a witness for the defense for convicted gross-masters like Roman Polanski cause he’s her ‘friend’, then Diane Keaton can surely do the same.
You’d have a point, except Mia has long since retracted her support.
But to your core point, rather than the demoniizng woman scorned, the criticism Mia got from the Judge is that she didn’t get away from Woody much sooner – she gave him chances to redeem himself even post soonyi, hence his coming to the ct home and molesting Dylan.
My guess is she was equally the lapdog with Polanski hence her initial support of him years ago. But like I said, she retracted her support. Your point is moot.
@Rapunzel
+1,000,000
Im surprised still nothing about him has come out. I cant imagine there is nothing.
You can be a asshole and not be a sexual predator.
In his case he’s both. I’m sure one day we’ll hear from his two girls.
He probably keeps his professional activities in Europe and third world countries.
We already know about his rage issues and the way he terrorized Kim Basinger.
and his rage demonstrated by calling his young daughter a thoughtless pig years ago
Alec. Alec. Alec.
Just stop, okay?
Oh, snap — I didn’t even make that connection about Mayella Ewell and her father. Yeah, Alec REALLY needs to shut it.
so is Moses to be believed or no?
this is a honest question…no snark…i don’t know enough about him to make a judgement
It is my understanding that Moses said no abuse took place, that Dylan and Mia lied, however the abuse is alleged to have taken place in an attic that only Woody and Dylan were in on that afternoon, Woody then denied being in that attic ever, until his hair sample was found in the attic and a DNA match was made. Mia had instructed babysitters that Woody was never to be alone with Dylan and he was in therapy to deal with his intense interest with Dylan. Three other people were in the home that day (French tutor and two babysitters)and all gave evidence that Woody and Dylan were missing for about twenty minutes and they did not know where they went, so Woody had time and opportunity to act.
So both may be true, he may have witness no abuse but it could have happened.
Edit to add: Those sworn statements given by the three people conflict with what Moses told People magazine.
A medical report was conducted that stated that Dylan was never abused, this was thrown out by the judge and prosecutor that requested them because the medical team never even met Dylan, the report was destroyed and then Woody Allen held a press conference outside the court announcing the “results”,, he then went on to lose FOUR court cases to have access to Dylan.
Maureen Orth at Vanity Fair has an article on ten facts of the case, it is worth the read.
It’s very likely both ways. Moses abused by Mia, as was Soon-Yi. The other children might not have had that happen. Dylan was sexually assaulted-either by Woody or one of Mia’s brothers. Dylan is a child, Mia was helping her talk to the police, tell her story, in case she needed to take the stand, etc…Moses might have seen that, and that’s where the “coaching” came from.
Both have tragic pasts, both have a fudged family. It doesn’t have to be one way or the other. It doesn’t have to be either, or. It’s probably both.
@broodytrudy
It’s odd, I’ve seen this whole ‘Mia’s child molester brother who molested boys, could have molested Dylan,’ theory pop up on boards frequented by Allen’s PR machine’s trolls. Nevermind that all reports suggest the brother was estranged from Mia and wasn’t a frequent visitor or knew those children well at all.
Fairly certain Dylan at 7yrs old knew who her father was. She was almost as close to him as her mother. Google pictures- Woody didn’t let that kid down for a second. Since Allen, prior to the SoonYi exposure was in therapy for his smothering inappropriate cloistering relationship with Dylan, it would make sense that Dylan probably had Woody seared into her brain unfortunately for her.
That people persist in saying Dylan must have been abused by another pedo she rarely saw who liked boys, just shows the lengths Allen’s team will go to, to rob Dylan of her voice.
@LetItGo definitely don’t need to google pictures. I’m aware of the situation. I’m simply offering an explanation of how it can be both ways. I didn’t state Woody didn’t molest Dylan. I didn’t advise that Dylan doesn’t know who her father is. Very simply just stating that both Moses and Dylan can be telling the truth, and that we don’t have to choose to believe one or the other.
of course. When he is speaking about his own experiences.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two freaking wack jobs
They can both be telling the truth. It’s not either or – one version doesn’t mean the other is a liar. Farrow could have seized on abuse as a weapon, without that meaning it did not happen. There’s a lot of circumstantial evidence that something very wrong happened with Allen and Dylan Farrow, no matter what take you have on Mia.
It is worth pointing out, though, that Moses now tells touching stories of exemplary parenting by Allen; quiet breakfasts together where they discussed everything and anything, from Moses’s life to world events. He said Allen was closely involved, loving and committed. Yet the judge found that Allen did not know such simple things as who his children’s friends were, their pets, their favourite colours, or even the names of their paediatricians.
Allen also stressed at length that adoption wasn’t ‘real’ and that he hadn’t actually slept with his children’s sibling, because it wasn’t like they were actually related. That, too, punches a rather large hole in claims Allen was a devoted father to his adoptive children. Either adoption creates family bonds, or it doesn’t.
Having an affair with your children’s sister, behind their shared mother’s back… there’s no way that isn’t emotionally abusive of the children. It was appalling when Affleck did that with the nanny! Their own sister? Just, no. Allen created that mess and Moses ignores it. You can’t have plausibility when praising your father when you do that.
Mia may well have been abusive and awful to Moses. His wanting to remember Allen as a wonderful parent isn’t unusual in kids raised from horribly hostile divorces – the fantasy of a better alternative is powerful and human. But his narrative is undermined by his determination to wholly vindicate Allen as a parent, because Allen’s own sworn testimony and his own freely chosen actions run absolutely counter, as the judge made plain.
Allen also made all these claims about Farrow at the time, and the judge heard from Allen’s witnesses as well as Farrow’s, and independent court appointed ones. Two appellate courts agreed with him that Farrow was a good parent and Allen anything but; in fact his main problem with Farrow was her remaining in a relationship with a man who treated her children so badly.
I don’t know. I think Farrow probably is hard work, and I absolutely think she was angry and nasty and foul when Moses wanted to reconnect with Allen. But Moses has his own issues in terms of his claims, in ways I don’t see Dylan’s being challengeable. She has independent testimony supporting her version, while Moses’s version contradicts other people’s and even Allen’s own words. Does that mean he’s wrong? Nope. It does mean there is a false equivalence in saying you should believe him if you believe her. With Dylan, there are a lot of receipts.
And again: you can believe both.
I believe Moses Farrow.
This is rape apologia and victim-blaming.
It would make more sense to say you believed Woody Allen as, at least, he was in the room.
But if you believe someone who was not even in the room, it is downright rape and abuse apologia.
#metoo #timetostandup #victimblaming
I also really, really, hope Moses Farrow gets an interview as well.
That whole family is a spider’s nest of abuse.
To what avail?
I am not interested because he would add nothing of value to a situation he wasn’t a witness of. And you are perpetuating a sort of behaviour that nothing has to do with abuse or rape.
Remember there are no perfect victims.
The fact Dylan was raped doesn’t invalidate the claims brought by Moses against Mia Farrow.
Moses could well be an abused child who was perhaps only defended by Woody Allen and therefore he only feels connected with him.
In no way this exonerate Woody from having raped his sister.
The two are not mutually exclusive.
And I also come from a viper nest of abuse, do you think that is a justification for violence?
Moses Farrow already gave an interview to People magazine, he said that Woody and Dylan were never alone that day, that Dylan was not abused in the attic by Woody and Woody has stated that he was never in that attic, ever. Woody’s hair was found in the attic and a positive DNA match was made, so yes I too would like to know what Moses has to say about that and also about the three people who gave sworn statements independently that contradict what Moses has to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t have any love towards Mia or Dylan so I get why he is telling crap about something he couldn’t have witnessed anyway.
I agree SilverUnicorn that he is talking about something that he could have no knowledge about, my heart breaks for Dylan for having her own brother minimize the abuse she suffered, from personal experience that is so damaging.
Alec needs to get a vasectomy and STFU
Do you guys remember when Alec came on SNL as Trump the first time and everyone lost their minds over how well Alec captured Trump? Well, here is the answer. He captured the crazy of Trump because he is equaly crazy. It jist spilled in the form of a character. They both say absurd things and can’t keep their mouths (twitted) shut even when they could actualy benefit from it.
Haha, I said that at the time! Both from an outer borough of Manhattan, both living their whole lives with delusions of grandeur.
I never thought he was funny at Trump, personally. Every time he was on, you could see how hilarious Alec things he is.
The President Show is much, much better, anyway.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7c6yU-tDEg
He is aggressively ending his career for some reason. Attacking victims is only cool in the US if you are running for President.
((( so sad, n so true. Where is our dignity as a people? When i travel, i tell people im Canadian (sorry to highjack your beautiful history Canadians!)
Sigh
Alec Baldwin has always been trash. Anyone that goes on a tirade against their 12 year old is trash. Maybe people can stop fawning over him because he manages to skewer trump on snl.
The irony of his statement is amazing and clearly he never read TKAM.
Diane Keaton has been canceled for me but that clip she posted made me want to scream.
It’s amazing how everybody was quick to dismiss his abusive behaviour towards his daughter…
He is trash, indeed. He probably nails the impersonation of Trump quite well because he is no different.
^this right here. the man was trash and will always be trash. i would bet my life that he is defending woody allen to the death b/c he himself is reckoning with his own bad behavior and is standing up for himself by proxy. but he’s picking the wrong damn proxy. i’ve actually cancelled tina fey for re-surging his career with 30 rock. her fawning admiration of this lunatic is beyond.
Not surprising that he would defend woody…Alec has been abusive towards his own daughter, not sexual, but still abuse.
I honestly have no idea how he was as Trump because I cancelled Baldwin a long time ago. I was really surprised how many people forgot his past behavior because he went after Trump.
i would have preferred for Diane Keaton just to not have commented on the issue. That would have been ‘defense’ enough.
I might cut some slack to Diane Keaton. It takes a lot of critical thinking to get out of the denial phase if you’ve been friends with a predator for 40-50 years. See P. Rashad or Camille Cosby, same thing.
I don’t condone her defence but I might understand why she is acting like this.
I agree with you SilverUnicorn. It must be hard to see one of your best friends for most of your life as anything but the decent person you think they are. I wouldn’t like to be in her situation, really.
Of course Alec defends him, Alec has his own (abusive rage) issues …Ask his daughter, ask his exes…
What a bizarrely revealing comparison he makes. Oops.
Yeah, agreed. It’s one thing to realize, “Well, I don’t know, I wasn’t there” to yourself, but to call someone a liar on social media – sorry, loved you on SNL but cancelled. See: Lena Dunham.
I see Allen is going the “let my friends speak for me” PR route.
I don’t get his defenders at all. What benefit could Dylan have in persisting in saying that he [allegedly] abused her?
It worked for Polanski so it is a good route apparently.
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2018/jan/30/hollywood-reverence-child-rapist-roman-polanski-convicted-40-years-on-run
How many daughters does he have?
The one he molested, the one he married, and the two he has with the one he married.
Seeing that Woody is one of the few movie directors who will truck with Alec at this point…there you go…
I assume he is doubling down because there is dirt out there on him that Woody knows and nor/has. However, it could also be because he is a narcissistic a@@hole that should be carted off to bedlam.
How would one know they had many opportunities to molest children if they didn’t think about opportunities to molest children? Most damning statement ever.
1. Using an example of false accusation from a work of fiction is ridiculously illogical.
2. TKAMB is more about racial issues than it is about the rare case of false accusation (not to mention the discussions around what actually happened to Myella).
3. People think it takes an OVERT MONSTER to perpetrate sexual assault but ANY woman is capable of false accusation. In fact, cases involving false allegations usually hace very specific circumstances.
4. Alec Baldwin is unforgiveable for these comments. He yells “innocent until proven guilty” while declaring Dylan a liar. The fact that he uses Dylan’s emotions against her tell you all you need to know. Disgusting.
Yea, seriously way to miss the point of the book alec.
@samantha, your point #3 is so good and so unfortunately true. The world is a tough place for women.
Alec is wrong. A child knows what was done to them. He doesn’t find it strange that Woody had an affair with his young (daughter? stepdaughter? adopted daughter?) and then married her after he was found out? That he then when on and adopted two little girls?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is unrelated, but I can’t get over how much Dylan resembles a young Carrie Fischer up top.
“There’s a difference between quietly questioning Dylan’s story and motives and feeling like you need to share your thoughts with the world. And it’s another thing entirely to use To Kill a Mockingbird’s central court case as some kind of parable about lying, scheming fake victims and, like, casting Woody Allen as the persecuted Tom Robinson.”
This. Alec has lost his mind.
Seriously!
This is a creepy man who took nude pictures of his now wife, when she was technically his step-daughter. Why do people have a hard time believing Dylan?
Because of Mia. She ruined her children’s lives right along with Woody
@Anna:
OOOOH, I need to research this. I didn’t know that.
You didn’t know it because Mia wasn’t accused of molesting her children and refused custody by the court. She didn’t equally ruin anything.
She’s not a good mom, but let’s not compare her ineptness to Woodys assaults. court documents say her biggest weakness was continuing to allow woody access to Dylan.
The biggest reasons are sexism and rape culture.
It’s funny to see the pass he got when he started to play Trump on SNL. Now he’s back to his usual antics and everyone remembers he was an asshole. He’ll make another SNL appearance and all will be forgiven. Barf. Typical white male treatment.
Oh, Diane. If anything, the video condemns him.
The interviewer asks him point blank if he molested Dylan, and he doesn’t answer yes or no. He coughs (deception) and then paints a hypothetical scenario. Guilty. As. Sin.
