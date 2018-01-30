Angelina Jolie wore a caped coat to visit the Louvre with all six kids

Over the weekend, Angelina Jolie was in Jordan, visiting a Syrian refugee camp with her daughters Shiloh and Zahara. The coverage of the visit mentioned that Jolie’s other kids were in France. I wondered – in that post – if Jolie and the kids were staying at the Chateau Miraval, which is located in the South of France. They were not! They were in Paris! Angelina, Shiloh and Zahara reunited with Maddox, Pax, Vivienne and Knox on Tuesday, and the entire crew went to the Louvre. Apparently, they spent the whole day there.
From the way Angelina is dressed – THAT CAPE! – I would suspect that she had other things on her itinerary besides a trip to the Louvre, but you never know. Her style is all over the place these days, she might have just gotten all dressed up for a day with the kids. I love the caped coat, by the way. I love the fact that she’s wearing black heels instead of her beloved-yet-much-maligned nude heels. My favorite part of this outfit is probably her sunglasses though. I want those! I’m sure they cost a million dollars though.
As for the kids…how handsome is Pax? He dresses like Brad and carries himself like Brad, and he could easily be a model, I think.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She’s giving me serious Amal Clooney vibes here. It doesn’t make sense in terms of functionality. However, she may have just woke up feeling fabolous in Paris. So…yeah. Great. Do you, boo.
That was my thought, but to spend all day on your feet in a museum? I couldn’t.
There is no way I could do the Louvre in heels. I would be crawling on my hands and knees by the end of the day
I’ve seen women wearing heels at Disney World and I’d wonder if they were still able to walk after an hour
Amal was my first thought too. I’m one of those savages who wears yoga pants and leggings to everything, so this just looks unbearably uncomfortable to me.
Now that’s a movie star! And how much does Shiloh resemble Brad? She’s a mini-me for him, for sure!
Yes she is. She looks exactly like Brad!
anyone know the handbag here, i love it
Love the coat… they’re all so big!
She looks really great her. Red lips, killer sunglasses and this caped coat – I will take it along with a pair of those glasses.
She looks a bajillion times better since she unloaded Brad.
And Pax — my God, that boy is going to be absolutely gorgeous. He’s only 14 and he already has cheekbones.
Brad does as well. I think they were two people who should’ve remained an affair. I know…the kids… but Brad always looked trapped (self imposed I know!) and sad and unhealthy nearly from the minute they had Shiloh. At one point he looked like a homeless person and wouldn’t speak I remember.
Her purse is a fair size here. I’m hoping she had some sneakers in there to slip into once inside.
I beg to differ. In most of the pics of him since the separation he’s kind of scruffy and unkempt looking, except where he’s dressed up for a red carpet appearance. I think he realizes he threw away a good thing. I don’t know if he wants Angie back, but from the way she looks it’s fairly certain she’s done with him.
Loving this outfit esp the sunglasses
I’m normally very “take it or leave it” when it comes to her style but OMG I want that outfit, even the purse! Between this and Kate’s pompom hat in the other post, I’m coveting a lot today, lol.
Same!
She looks gorgeous!
I read that que had a meeting with Brigitte Macron today
She looks good. Really good. She is working that cape, her hair is full, the sunglasses everything. The look overall is “woman in Paris.” Every time I see Vivienne, my heart goes out to her. It wouldn’t be right to leave her home, so she has to go out with her family. But the little girl is so uncomfortable with the attention. I hope Angelina and Brad pays close attention to her and try to help her through their fame. Hopefully as she gets older, and more self-assured, the experience won’t be so much for her.
Flashback to Zahara and Pax, could not stand the paparazzi, look at them now.
I’m sure what they did for Zarhara and Pax, they’re doing for Vivienne.
Vivienne do have her moments, if she feels like smiling she will, otherwise she is ‘get the camera out of my face’.
There Is no reason for photographers to be that close, they can use the same telephoto lens that they use to spy into people backyards
She’s been killing it with her fashion lately, i think she had another outing where she was wearing this white business casual dress outfit and the one with camel colored coat with pants and she looks great in all of them. She should stick with whomever is styling her right now. Enough with those sack dresses.
But man, she looks like she forgot she had 3 daughters. It looks like she just gave her kids a big bag of boys clothes from Salvation army and let them find clothes in there that will fit them as she goes shopping for expensive clothes with the kids child support money. NOT that she does this because we all know she’s super rich and can afford to buy her own expensive things but that’s how it looks like if you look at it superficially.
Anyway, is she dating someone right now? She’s been looking really pretty and glowing lately.
It’s looks as if she lets the children dress themselves in whatever THEY want to be dressed in. Seeing as how they are all well past the age where a parent is selecting their clothes for them.
While I agree that kids should pick out their own clothes, I also think they need to learn how to dress appropriately for the venue. And I realize most places are more casual these days, and their clothes are neat and clean, but if mom is dressed for a red carpet then maybe nicer pants and shoes would be better for the kids.
And I’m a very casual person. My “uniform” is jeans, flip flops and fitted t-shirt. But I do upgrade my outfit if I go to the museum, or a restaurant, or a play, etc.
ETA: I meant for this to post at the end, I wasn’t commenting specifically to you, BitingPanda, but to everyone in general.
You do realize that daughters might want to wear what you are calling “boy’s clothes?” I hated wearing dresses! As soon as I was old enough to stop my mother from putting me into one, I started wearing pants and jeans. My style as a child and early teen would have fit right in with those girls.
Perhaps she lets the kids dress themselves and that is what they choose to wear? I would think so.
I do agree that she looks fabulous and if she’s using a stylist, she should permanently hire that person.
Please they’re children and entitled to dress how ever they please. Your comment is unnecessary and mean.
While I agree that, for kids of very wealthy people, their clothes does look well worn, it’s been noted that her girls have not been noted to love dressing up like “girls.” From seeing pictures of the kids over the years, it seems that when they are small, they’ve been dressed in traditional gender normative clothing. But once they reach the age to verbalize their choices, the girls have dressed to their personal tastes. For instance, if you see, Zahara has been seen in dresses and pants and her pants seem to be more on the skinny side. When Shiloh was younger, they dressed her in dresses and when she got older she started wearing more baggier clothes. I think the same can be said for Vivienne. The girls, in my opinion, are wearing their brothers’ hand me downs. I’m a little sensitive about this topic because my daughter is one of those girls. She is 10 years old and hates dresses. She’s most comfortable in her older brother’s old athletic wear and sneakers. I’m constantly asked by family members why I allow this. She just isn’t that kind of girl.
The kids look fine, comfortable. I’m sure AJ has nothing to say about what they wear, they pick out what they want.
Love Vivienne’s hair.
Does glowing automatically mean dating somebody? She’s happy, she’s traveling, she’s with her kids. Of course she’s glowing.
Nothing to say about your comments regarding the girls clothes because others have already responded to that.
But I will say that I think the reason she looks healthy is because she is not in a mentally demanding relationship anymore. She doesn’t have to hide from the public or maybe even her children that Brad was an alcoholic.
She is single, focusing on her health and her children, her career both Hollywood & UN. She is happy and it shows.
what are “boys clothes”? you know that not all girls go around dressed in a frilly party dress, stockings and mary janes 24/7, right?
I, myself, have been known to wear (*GASPS*) JEANS. and SNEAKERS. and OMG army jackets.
these kids look like normal, pre-teen and teenage kids, wearing what is comfortable or what THEY consider stylish.
Wow. What an ignorant and unnecessarily b!tchy comment. I have no clue about Angelina’s children (they always look adorable to me) but they’re obviously at the age where they can choose their own clothes. My son is high-functioning autistic; a lot of clothes bother him and he usually prefers sweats. I would hate to hear what you’d have said about me today, when I had a property closing to attend and I was dressed quite cute and he was along in his warm, cozy, well-loved dinosaur sweatshirt. That he picked out himself. Once, I paid a pretty penny to get him two new pairs of black jeans that looked very stylish to me – he’s never worn them once. I learned my lesson after that.
Love the outfit, but she looks out of place with the kids dressed so casual.
OMG are they walking into a fashion shoot?Fabulous!
One of them looks like it!
All I see is Joan Crawford. The mommy dearest diaries will be epic.
Ouch! But I think you may be right.
Movie star chic, but the look reminds me of Cruella Deville.
There is a disparity between her and her children’s apparel. I notice this too. It bugs me. I’m giving credit regarding traveling with kids and they probably grab clothes they can roll up in a backpack, but why does she always call the paps? Why so many constant pics of her out with her kids? Something feels wrong
Why the insistence that she calls the paps? There’s clearly a market for these photos and sufficient incentive for a lucky bystander to make some money — even if it’s just to textpost/call someone else to take the pic. There are certainly enough cameras around the Louvre to make this a spontaneous shot.
Definitely. I also suspect the girls are pressured to dress like boys. Only mom is allowed to be glamorous and feminine.
Project much? Not all mothers are catty women who look at their little girls as sexual competition, M’am. That may be a personal problem you have, but it’s certainly not the norm. Would you have left a comment like that if the genders were reversed and a male celebrity allowed his young sons to experiment with nail polish or the color pink?
lol wut?
“Only mom is allowed to be glamorous and feminine.” LOL omg you’re talking about someone who regularly wears sack dresses. I’m not mocking her for it but let’s be real here. People acting like she dresses her kids in rags while she’s always dressed to the 9s. Her kids are at the Louvre FFS, I’m sure they’ll survive.
It’s very sad that you WANT the children to suffer so that they can write mommy dearest books so that you can say “I told you so”.
How mean to wish that on children just because you don’t like their mother.
all i see is very happy children. they stay close to her and always appear to be enjoying her company. i don’t know why you would presume such an unpleasant outcome. do you not like children?
So basically you’re praying for children to be abused in order to get the takedown of a liberal woman you don’t like? Get help.
Love everything about this look.
1. I would LIVE in that coat. LIVE IN IT.
2. The youngest boy–Knox?–he looks more and more like his mother all the time.
3. Anyone criticizing how the kids look: go kick rocks. They’re kids. I’m QUITE sure they pick their outfits themselves.
They all look fab, as usual. My only issue with this is: isn’t the Louvre closed on Tuesday? With the flooding in Paris over the past week and all the art that had to be moved and secured because of it, I’m sure museum employees already had plenty of work that needed to be done without having to deal with “VIPs”.
That depends. They most likely only needed one guide – and many museums employ guides on the basis of per guided tour. So someone most likely got an extra paycheck because of this visit. Unless one of the curators wanted a little stardust and guided them him/herself.
BTW, the caped coat is fab.
Forget the kid’s clothes, can someone not get them a proper haircut? Knox especially looks like he was left to his own devices.
What’s wrong with Knox’s hair? Looks fine to me. They all look like very normal kids of that age range.
Holy fabulous. From a practical standpoint, you couldn’t pay me to wear heels at a museum. Especially one that takes up five city blocks.
Maddox seems really over the attention. I think that may be why he was skipping events. I think Maddox and Vivienne are going the be the low key ones who mostly stay out of the public eye after they grow up.
Shes shooting a commercial for Guerlain,so I’m pretty sure it’s in between shoots,either way she’s been looking Amazing in all her looks in Paris(especially the white with the shawl today,LOVE!)
Those heels on the floors of the Louvre – OUCH. I tried to be Parisian chic there too, but ended up wearing Nike’s and joggers. I’ve never seen anyone dressed like that there.
It was reported on Twitter that she was shooting for her new Guerlain commercial same day. She could have just walked out to the museum after that.
Parisian women tend to wear flats most of the time. It’s a walking city.
They all look great and the kids are so gorgeous. Pax could definitely be a model and I too see a lot of Brad’s posture and aura in him. I think Maddox carries himself a lot like his father too, he did it even as a toddler (I remember seeing it in photos) which was so funny and adorable.
I usually don’t care for her style, but that is one fabulous look.
Fabulous, but painful for walking around the Louvre. The kids all look comfortable, at least.
I love the coat! I love the whole look but that coat!😍
The kids are kids and are dressed like most other kids I see.
Oh, b*tch. I love her so much. That’s a LOOK.
Why is everyone pushing Pax to be a model? He’s far too short, and why aim for such a shallow career? Everyone complains nonstop about nepotism models. Why can’t we hope the child of wealthy celebrities actually goes to college for once?
This screams 1950′s Parisian glam. She looks stunning…
Wow Pax looks a lot like Brad here!
Is it just my imagination or us Jolie being awfully “all eyes on me” lately. She’s definitely channeling a Jackie O vibe with the hair and oversized sunglasses. She’s beautiful but sadly so tiresome. I just feel a huge eye roll coming on every time I see a pic of her. It’s too much fakery.
I also have a lovely daughter who begrudgingly wore the cute dresses we bought for her when she was little but as she got to be a teenager and now in her 20s she couldn’t care less about fashion. She is usually attired in jeans or yoga pants and giant sweatshirts or tees (some belonging to her older brother). Getting dressed up means she will begrudgingly pull on nice black jeans and a more fitted sweater then b*tch about being uncomfortable all night. Lol! I’ve been a little fashionista all my life but those genes did not show up in my daughter. 🤷♀️
