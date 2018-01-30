Angelina Jolie wore a caped coat to visit the Louvre with all six kids

Over the weekend, Angelina Jolie was in Jordan, visiting a Syrian refugee camp with her daughters Shiloh and Zahara. The coverage of the visit mentioned that Jolie’s other kids were in France. I wondered – in that post – if Jolie and the kids were staying at the Chateau Miraval, which is located in the South of France. They were not! They were in Paris! Angelina, Shiloh and Zahara reunited with Maddox, Pax, Vivienne and Knox on Tuesday, and the entire crew went to the Louvre. Apparently, they spent the whole day there.

From the way Angelina is dressed – THAT CAPE! – I would suspect that she had other things on her itinerary besides a trip to the Louvre, but you never know. Her style is all over the place these days, she might have just gotten all dressed up for a day with the kids. I love the caped coat, by the way. I love the fact that she’s wearing black heels instead of her beloved-yet-much-maligned nude heels. My favorite part of this outfit is probably her sunglasses though. I want those! I’m sure they cost a million dollars though.

As for the kids…how handsome is Pax? He dresses like Brad and carries himself like Brad, and he could easily be a model, I think.