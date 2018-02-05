Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl. I literally don’t know anything about the Eagles, quite honestly, but I was rooting for them. I was rooting for them because their quarterback didn’t proudly display a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker. I was rooting for them because their owner didn’t give Donald Trump a letter of support on the eve of the election in 2016. I was rooting for them because their coach isn’t a well-known Trump supporter. I was rooting for them because they aren’t the team which white supremacists have claimed as their own. And in the end, the Eagles won! They didn’t choke, and while the Patriots made it a lot closer than people expected, the Eagles kept pushing and kept fighting and it ended up being one of the best – and likely most highly-rated – Super Bowl telecasts.
The Philadelphia #Eagles are Super Bowl Champions.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/KyzzEiEgHz
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2018
Best thing you'll hear tonight from #Eagles center Jason Kelce. #12Sports pic.twitter.com/I1QgxkLfIY
— Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 5, 2018
It felt like the underdog won, right? Like David slayed Goliath, like the working class beat the rich 1%. And Philadelphia peeps were, like, rioting all night. It was fine! Everybody had fun. And a bunch of the Eagles are already saying that if invited, they will refuse to go to Donald Trump’s All-White House.
Anyway, some additional tweets:
Brady getting crushed like that feels like a turning point in American history.
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 5, 2018
The Eagles win the #SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/XGBFVezkQC
— Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) February 5, 2018
PHOTOS: Eagles celebrate as Philadelphia wins its first Super Bowl in franchise history. https://t.co/UXZ07Xmcqx #SuperBowl #SB52 pic.twitter.com/VX3Ira0M2S
— ABC News (@ABC) February 5, 2018
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 5, 2018
Champions AT LAST: Make sure you grab tomorrow's @PhillyInquirer for all of our coverage of the #Eagles first #SuperBowl win in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/vGTtheoqlu
— Philly Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) February 5, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Hahahahaaaa Giselle is going to be so resentful.
THIS!
Remember her “my husband can’t throw the ball and catch it too.” Well this time it looked like he couldn’t even throw the ball. Best sack/fumble yet. Yes I found it funny that he made the motion of throwing the ball that was already out of his hands. And he did that Bradying thing again where he just sat there like a pouting child after that play.
I still can’t believe she said that, how awful.
He did have a couple of great throws, but I flat out guffawed when he got all cocky and then dropped that pass. Especially considering the Eagles did a similar play later and Foles caught it with no problem for a touchdown.
Everything you just said-The sack throw fumble was awesome.Brady sitting there like a pouty child.I wander who Giselle is blaming for this?
I remember she was pretty badly heckled when she said that and she responded in the heat of the moment, but I get that majority of people here dislike her – I’m not one of those people.
She thanked and congratulated every Eagles player she came across yesterday and then wrote a nice post congratulating them too on instagram. So yeah, she has every right to be a different person this time and she has been
I don’t dislike Gisele but she isn’t the kindest person in the world, and she is hyper-aware of her image and very controlling. I feel sorry for her because she married such a disgusting liar who is more like Ben Affleck than his image suggests. He has no scruples, and the people he surrounds himself with are a mirror to who he is. 45 is a great example, and he lies about his support of 45. She hates him and was livid about the association, but that is who he is, and he was all in for MAGA.
There is a reason he isn’t raining with endorsements. He’s one of those people when you take all the pieces of the puzzle and put them together the picture isn’t very pretty.
I think she made personal decisions for the wrong reasons, as in the men she hooks herself to, but I admire her toughness and her unbreakable discipline.
Also, I’m sure Tom couldn’t have failed to notice that Nick Foles caught a TD pass… so some QBs can indeed throw and catch!
Harrierjet, after I heard Gisele congratulated all the Eagles players she passed, I’m feeling a lot more forgiving to her as well.
Magnoliarose, I don’t know that much about Brady, but this is very interesting – I shall have to scope it out. I did hear that he makes people use burner phones… which is just weird.
Why does Giselle think it’s her job to congratulate the whole team? Does she really think the rest of the team, coaches and owners care about what she says? I get that she thinks pretty highly of herself but she needs to learn that most of the world doesn’t.
Best tweet I saw: “Tom Brady’s going to rage eat an extra almond tonight.” Lol.
That almond tweet is perfect! 😂
I read somewhere she was telling their (understandably) upset children that “sometimes you have to let the other team win.” Because that’s how the Eagles won, the Pats “let” them win. Rolls eyes.
This is what happens when you donate to Trump’s campaign.
Everything orangino touches turns to mold. So Pats are you going to stop cheering on the Idiot in Chief?
I lived in Philadelphia for 13 years, and I’m so happy they finally won!!!
Congratulations, Eagles fans. Your team had a great season and played a great game. Celebrate safely.
New England fans, sending out hopes that Brandin Cooks is okay after that hit yesterday. Moving on. How about that Al Horford buzzer beater yesterday afternoon? And it’s Beanpot Monday!
Seriously that hit was brutal. I hope he’s ok.
I’m so happy for the Eagles!!!!!!!
Now I need to see Silver Linings Playbook again LOL
I thought of SLP too! Did you see Bradley Cooper was at the game supporting the Eagles?
Yes!!! He was so happy!
Yess I am so happy for them ! I hope its the Raiders next year . Raider Nation Yay area
This made me so happy. And to know that it was Brady who pretty much lost the game with that tackle/fumble was the icing on the cake.
Though I still believe the claims that Football championships are paid for. Esp, the superbowl between the Pats and Seahawks. Didn’t two players from the Jaguars say they were told to lose to the Patriots.
Ooh that is intriguing. The cynical side of me has no problem believing that.
Last night some MAGAt tweeted that this exciting Super Bowl was a direct result of the direction Trump was taking the country. Barf.
Totes borrowing MAGAt. That’s awesome.
Coming from Cleveland where the fans had a parade for the team who hasn’t won a game in two years, I gotta hand it to Philly. When the Cavs won the Championship for the first time we had won anyone, I didn’t stop smiling for a week. Can only imagine how the Eagles feel!!! Great game by both teams.
Right there with you Nancy I remember the crazy happiness when Cavs won their championship-The Browns are my team,but can’t figure out what they can do to get it right.My husband is so thrilled to see the underdog Eagles take down the Pats!
No, this is not a David and Goliath situation in the slightest, but it does feel nice that that fugly smug MAGAT Tom Brady got his ass handed to him this one time.
Amen to this! I am not an Eagle fan, but I have to say, I did start watching just in time to see Brady’s ass handed to him. Felt glorious. Pompous twat! Yay Eagles!
My family and extended family are all from Philly. Most of my co-workers called off today, including my manager. This is awesome. So glad the eagles won. They earned it. It is annoying everyone assumes the eagles pulled off something miraculous by beating the Patriots. They worked for it, I mean they ended up in the Superbowl. The underdog storyline is fun I guess. They’ve been considered the underdog numerous times and Nick foles was a mid season replacement after the star qb got injured. Seeing Tom Brady as the 80s movie villian who gets defeated by the underdog is inspiring.
Just happy to have been spared the smug Brady family post-game show.
I’m from New England, but since this is the Eagles’ first Super Bowl win ever, I can only be glad for them.
Now on to more important things, like baseball!
Today is Truck Day! Go Sox!
Also Beanpot Monday!
We move on.
I love your graciousness and optimism. Very refreshing (although not surprising from you).
Thank you. It’s only a game, right? A billion dollar business, yes, but to fans, it really is just a game. We should be gracious in victory and defeat. Eagles fans have waited decades for this moment. Growing up in Red Sox nation, we know how that feels. As sports fans here in New England, we have been truly blessed over the past two decades. This time it wasn’t our turn. It’s Philadelphia’s turn. May they enjoy it. Safely. Meanwhile, we have a big college hockey tournament starting tonight, our basketball team is playing great, our hockey team is doing okay, and our baseball team’s truck leaves for spring training today. There’s always next year for football. We move on.
I still can’t believe it! I’ve been an Eagles fan my whole life, and my dad has been going to every game since he was in high school. I always root for the underdog, but this time it really mattered to me, and there was something really special about the team this year.
The fact that they beat Brady and the patriots to do it? Even better.
Wonderful game. My only ache is for the Pats player who was walked off the field due to a hard hit. That hit shows how brutal the sport is. But I am so happy Philly won.
Brandin Cooks. And there has been no update on his status since the report of “head injury.” He was sorely missed through the rest of the game. I do hope he will be okay. Same with Patrick Chung who suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter.
Thank you for the name clarification. I was going to check on his status. I really hope and pray he’s ok.
that guy got knocked out cold. I really hope he’s OK.
I hope he’s OK too, thanks for the reminder about the injured players (which LP did above as well). It enrages me that we have to ignore the repercussions to players because money. But they’re lucky to make millions of dollars (some of them anyway), right? >:0
I’m not an eagles fan (that kind of talk will get you disowned here) and I didn’t watch the game.
BUT
Turning the tv on to the final seconds to see them win made me happy. Knowing a terrible team like the Patriots lost made my night. Seeing Sad Brady made me even happier. Knowing that trump’s team didn’t win made me the happiest. This is what we needed from Atlanta last year.
But now that the whole 45 fiasco is in full view, and we have suffered for the last year, I feel like it felt so much better this year. Like an omen!
Seeing the pictures of Tom Brady being sad and then pouty is hilarious. I heard he walked off the field instead of shaking hands with anyone?
Anyway, I hope they all refuse to go to the WH. Bad enough for 45 that he isn’t getting one of his moronic foot soldiers, even better if the winning teams declines a visit.
Tom Brady looked so…..DEFLATED. ….didn’t he? Sorry, I just had to.
It’s almost like he COULDN’T SEE WHAT WAS ON THE CARDS.
I don’t pay attention to football much but all of the coverage made seem like the Patriots were a huge favorite to win. Glad Eagles won because I don’t like Brady.
Bridget Moynihan tweeted about how well Foles was playing. That right there is some epic next-level shade.
Ha, nice. She may well be peeved about the stupid controversy about Tom kissing their son. Not the kissing part, but the allowing him to be filmed and exposing him to public ‘ridicule’ part.
Good for her. The moments for her to shade him publically are few and far between. Can’t be easy for her, but it’s been eleven years and she will forever be in the shadow of his perfect marriage with his supermodel. I think she’s prettier!!
She married a handsome financier not long ago and by all accounts the two families get along well. But I read she did not want her son to receive public exposure of any kind, why I think she might be mad about this recent brouhaha.
That is no perfect marriage dear Nancy. It is perfect PR. Bridget is the lucky one in this.
TB is a terrible husband and a cheater. You don’t think Ben’s nanny just wore the rings because they were blingy?
Dear Nancy???? It’s not my birthday………..lol
@Nancy. She is prettier. Gisele Bunchen isn’t even pretty (or Brazilian, she’s a child of Germans who came over…after the war). Gisele has a great body, great hair, striking eyes, and an okay to plain face.
My dislike of the Patriots is completely irrational, so I’d like to thank Tom Brady for supporting Trump and a busload of idiotic pseudoscience to lend it some legitimacy.
+1!! I like to think my yelling at the tv ‘will somebody please sack brady?!’ actually worked..I do love a happy ending..
Genuine question here, and maybe this is going to sound really stupid of me, so apologies in advance if that’s the case. I know VERY little about football, I’m not American and have never watched a game in my life.
However, I know JUST enough to know when I think of the Patriots, I think of the info you’ve provided above, about the awful politics of the key people behind them (and some in the team.) I ALSO know that the team, and those people, seem to be absolutely worshipped by celebs such as Chris Evans, Matt Damon, John Krasinski and too many more to list. These are people whose personal politics and beliefs are diametrically opposed to Trump and his supporters. Some of them, like Evans, are extremely vocal about those beliefs. And there’s no way that they can ALL be totally ignorant of the info, not when these are people interested in the sport and the team, and someone like me, so far away from the US and with no interest, can have heard about it.
I just… don’t get how they can support those people? I get, to an extent, that you’re supporting the team rather than the individuals, but it’s NOT just the team, they all seem to worship the individuals (Brady in particular, of course). Can anyone shed any light on it? It’s perplexing to me.
My guess is all of those guys are from New England and grew up fans of the team. When that happens, it sometimes it’s hard to stop- especially when it’s a family tradition and the team is doing well and winning. I’ve been a lifelong Eagles fan, but I was really disgusted when they hired Michael Vick for a few years.
Matt and Chris are from Boston, that’s why they support the Pats. Brady is a so called friend of Trump, it doesnt mean that the other players are. I don’t think it has to do with politics where Matt and Chris are concerned. Chris is a Democrat and has voiced his strong opinions about Trump and his administration. Also Matt and Chris have been Pats fan long before Trump considered running for President.
Krasinski is also from the Boston area too.
Brady has never made a political statement. Ever. And he has been asked by numerous candidates for support, turning them all down. He is as much a friend of John Kerry, a democrat, as he supposedly is of Trump. He is extremely close friends with the Shriver family, democrats who also happen to be Kennedys. Yes, he had a MAGA hat in his locker on one occasion. So did every other player on the team because Trump sent them to everyone. None of them wore them. Giselle has dissed Trump. Brady didn’t attend the White House ceremony.
Football teams have dozens of players. Patriots players like Devin McCourty, Donta Hightower, Patrick Chung have made their contempt for Trump well-known. They also have done their own BLM matter protests over the past two years without any repercussions from management.
It’s almost impossible to shake a team in a big area like New England. I grew up in NYC and I don’t think I’ll ever not be a Giants/Yankees/Ranger fan. I just expanded to support teams of other places I grew up with. Big teams have long histories and growing up in those areas means lifelong fandom.
Also not all patriots are like Brady. A good chunk of them skipped last years WH visit. It just so happens that the most visible people suck and support a white supremicist
This is true.
45 loved Brady so much he tried to set him up with Ivanka. He downplays their association, but it has been there for a long time.
My husband always loathed him and knew he was a conservative Republican well before 45 came around. I can’t remember why he knew because Brady isn’t very interesting to me so it wasn’t an important conversation but he did. Something about who he associates with and ties or something. Idk. When he was seen with MAGA merch on a few occasions, I remembered the conversation.
Apparently, he just joined an exclusive country club that used to exclude black people until the mid-90s!
Very surprised Brady is a conservative Repub. I believe his family is pretty liberal. The dad signed some kind of petition that was published in the SF Chronicle a few years ago. Don’t exactly remember what the issue was but it was a protest over some kind of conservative law or something.
People who grew up in New England are going to support the Pats. Trump is from New York, why isn’t he supporting the Giants? I have no problem with those celebs supporting their home team. Why is Trump ride or die for the Pats? Because he is a bandwagon fan who jumped on a team who has a lot of wins and he’s buddies with Bob Kraft. I don’t associate New England or the team with Trump for any other reason than Trump himself going to bat for them.
So Matt and Ben and Chris and John shouldn’t feel ashamed that the big orange bandwagon jumper loves their team. And Brady is just a douche.
No way does Brady support Trump. I think they were friendly in Trump’s reality show days and that is it. Brady is the uncle of a number of biracial nieces whom he adores. Like many celebrities he does not make statements about politics. Are we supposed to condemn him because his bosses and coaches are Trumpers? And based on her tweets, Giselle is quite liberal. I don’t get either the Brady or Giselle hate. I respect the hard work, discipline and dedication to health. It’s not as though they inherited their money, they earned it. And Giselle and supports her whole family.
Brady had a MAGA hat in his locker and when asked about it was coy. He supported Trump.
@TheOriginalMia Trump sent hats to everyone on the team. The locker room was full of them and they were all gone the next day. Brady never wore the thing and he has made a point throughout his career that he doesn’t discuss politics. Dont’a Hightower and Lagarrette Blount got MAGA hats too and they were both vocal in their opposition to Trump. Very few of them went to the White House.
I’m so tired of this narrative that the entire Patriots team and fans are Trump supporters. My husband is from Boston and we live in Boston now. We are Pats fans. We are also Democrats who believe Trump is destroying our country. I’m no fan of Kraft or Belichick and I admit that Brady’s refusal to address Trump is problematic, but let’s not pretend every player on the team supports Trump or is representative of Trump’s America. The team is made up of a lot of people who are not Tom Brady. As @Lightpurple pointed out, several Patriots players refused to go to the White House last year BECAUSE of Trump. I get people outside of New England can’t stand the Patriots, but this is ridiculous.
One of the best Super Bowls ever. They gave us a great game all the way through. Kudos to both teams, but the Eagles were on fire. I was rooting for them.
I agree. The Eagles played hard right from the start. Congrats to them for their first SB win. I’m in MN and the Vikings are still waiting for our first SB. Btw, Justin Timberlake was not very good, IMO. Even Katy Perry and her Left Shark were more entertaining.
Lily Foles was the 2nd MVP. So cute!!
Congrats, Eagles fans.
Born and raised in Philly here. I wish my Dad was here to see them win, he was a lifelong Eagles fan.
That being said it’s fantastic the Eagles got their first Super Bowl win in franchise history but it’s even sweeter because the team is filled with a lot of good guys worth rooting for: Carson Wentz, Nick Foles (who was pondering retirement and wants to be a pastor once he’s done football, actually teared up speaking about his daughter and said all he wants to do is make her proud), Malcolm Jenkins-who spends his time helping dialogue between Police and the African-American community, Chris Long, who donated all of his regular season paychecks to charity…
Nice to see nice guys win one.
Love that some of the players are using their platform for good!
I feel like there are some really great guys on the team right now. The NFL sure has a LOT of issues, no question, but a lot of the players throughout the league really do make an effort in their communities and are good guys.
I’m sorry your dad wasn’t here to see them win. A friend from high school lost her dad last year and said the same.
Me too — I wish my Dad was still here to see this too. He was born and raised in Philly and always a Phillies and Eagles fan. Passed away from cancer a year ago in Sept. He would’ve been so excited. So I cheered on the Eagles for him…if it couldn’t be the Vikings, then I’m glad it was the Eagles.
She really was adorable. The noise and activity didn’t seem to faze her in the least.
Her dad’s story is an inspiring one, and I’m happy for the whole “underdog” team.
Little Lily was precious
Calling the Patriots the white supremacists team is SO offensive! This is coming from a first generation born Mexican American, who was born and raised in the DIVERSE city of Boston and LOVES the Pats. People of all colors and races love the Pats and it’s gross to call them that.
Congrats to the Eagles! They played a great game and I am happy they got their first ring
Right? Patriots players have been doing their own anthem protest for the past two years without any interference whatsoever from management.
I’m a Giants fan, and I don’t think that. I think of it more as Trump being a bandwagon fan and not loyal to his home team (aka The Giants).
I also don’t think Brady is a deplorable, I don’t find him to be smart enough to be political anyway. Sorry Boston people on here, but yeah the rest of us do hate your boy *shrug*
I’ve always suspected that Trump’s anti-Giants stance has something to do with ownership repeatedly blocking him from buying a NFL team. He’s a bitter man.
In his nearly two decades here, Brady, who is registered as unaligned, has made a point of never speaking about politics. He refused to endorse Romney. He refused to endorse Kerry. And he knows both of them as well as he knows Trump. Kerry does his Best Buddies challenge almost every year. He never endorsed Trump. I find it rather amusing that people are so insistent that they know his politics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great win. Thrilled for the Eagles, and I’m a Giant fan 👏👏
…has anyone checked to see if Philadelphia is still standing this morning?
It feels good that the most socially conscious team in the NFL won against a team led by Trump cheerleaders. lol Tom Brady put up his best performance ever as a QB against a QB who probably won’t even start on his own team next year and lost. When Destiny has favored you, no one can deny you. Good job, Eagles!!!
My Cowboys-ride-or-die megafan of a boyfriend was so upset that the Eagles won last night and has forbid me from ever saying anything good about the Patriots ever (i live in Boston). As for me… i am SO glad football season is over.
What a fabulous game! My husband and I were screaming. And we live in NY but hate the Patriots.
Melania was wearing a jacket in the Patriots colors at their Super Bowl celebration. Kraft, Brady and the coach are all part of the Maga movement. What a fabulous loss!
I’ve never watched a Super Bowl in my life, but for some reason we decided to last night. Mostly because we wanted to see the commercials and also I didn’t want my DVR to screw up the timing of This Is Us recording – which it would have!! But WOW that was a GREAT game. It was so stressful! haha. I’m so happy for the Eagles. They deserved this. And it was a little fun to see Tom Brady lose. After deflategate he shouldn’t be allowed to play anyway.
I love to see a team that has never won the big game finally win.
But Philly, y’all are wild.
You’re no longer the NFC East team without a big win, you’re now the only NFC East team with one super bowl win. Congrats to the Eagles, and their belligerent fans!
SOOOOOOO happy they won. The game was really fun to watch and I teared up during the speeches.
That game was edge of your seats good! No big blow out and it kept you interested until the end. The Pats have gotten too smug for my taste – especially Brady. All those pro-Trumper and his pseudo science business news is a big turn off.
It was a great night for me!
Well I live in Philly and never was a football fan, but watching last night at a superbowl party I was pleased as punch and jumping up and down and cheeringn and yelling with the rest of everyone. Totally infectious joy and watching stupid precious pony tom brady get his ass handed to him gave me all the smiles. Go eagles!
