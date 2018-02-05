Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl

Embed from Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl. I literally don’t know anything about the Eagles, quite honestly, but I was rooting for them. I was rooting for them because their quarterback didn’t proudly display a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker. I was rooting for them because their owner didn’t give Donald Trump a letter of support on the eve of the election in 2016. I was rooting for them because their coach isn’t a well-known Trump supporter. I was rooting for them because they aren’t the team which white supremacists have claimed as their own. And in the end, the Eagles won! They didn’t choke, and while the Patriots made it a lot closer than people expected, the Eagles kept pushing and kept fighting and it ended up being one of the best – and likely most highly-rated – Super Bowl telecasts.

It felt like the underdog won, right? Like David slayed Goliath, like the working class beat the rich 1%. And Philadelphia peeps were, like, rioting all night. It was fine! Everybody had fun. And a bunch of the Eagles are already saying that if invited, they will refuse to go to Donald Trump’s All-White House.

Anyway, some additional tweets:

Brady getting crushed like that feels like a turning point in American history. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 5, 2018

Champions AT LAST: Make sure you grab tomorrow's @PhillyInquirer for all of our coverage of the #Eagles first #SuperBowl win in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/vGTtheoqlu — Philly Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) February 5, 2018

