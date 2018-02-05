Pink nailed the National Anthem even though she was battling the flu

The flu season has been especially bad and especially deadly this year. There have been several prominent celebrities who have come down with the 2018 Death Flu already, and apparently Pink is one of them. She was feeling like ten kinds of hell, but she still had a gig at the Super Bowl. No, she wasn’t the Half-Time act – I wish – but she was scheduled to perform the National Anthem. She went out there with a throat lozenge (or gum?) and did it.

I thought she did fine – she made the Anthem her own but didn’t make it sound too avant-garde. You could also sort of tell that she didn’t feel great, and that her voice wasn’t 100%. I mean, Pink’s voice at 80% is still much better than most people, and I think she gets a lot of credit for not canceling the gig even though she was so sick.

As for her outfit, she wore silk separates from Ben Taverniti Unravel Project and Fronay earrings. She looked good! I like that she wore palazzo pants.

38 Responses to “Pink nailed the National Anthem even though she was battling the flu”

  1. Backwards says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:43 am

    The throat lozenge bit made me smile.

  2. Seraphina says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I think she did a great job, but I also remember Whitney Houston singing the national anthem and that Diva NAILED it. She set the bar high.

    My hats off to Pink who despite her flu did a great job and did her job. I think she should have asked for a cup of tea afterwards 🤪

  3. Nicole says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I wish Pink had been the halftime act but maybe they will consider her in the coming years.
    People always sleep on Pink and her immense talent but I’ve been a fan since she came onto the scene.

  4. LittleWing says:
    February 5, 2018 at 7:47 am

    She sounded great!

  5. BendyWendy says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:40 am

    I didn’t find her spitting out a lozenge on camera endearing. I thought it was gross and unprofessional.

    While I think she did a great job, she missed a note on “land of the free.” It was painful. Overall, very nice.

  6. Margo S. says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:50 am

    My five year old son was hospitalized last week with this flu. I have what pink has, we both had no voice Saturday! And we both have young kids that basically lick the floor and rub snot in our eye balls…. Seriously everyone, wash your hands, and if you get sick, stay home and stay hydrated!!!!!

  7. Lizzie says:
    February 5, 2018 at 8:54 am

    i wonder if she had to change the key changes b/c of her flu? but i also wish people would just…sing it w/out all the extra embellishment. the song is already over the top dramatic for a vocalist – just sing it.

  8. Lindy says:
    February 5, 2018 at 9:26 am

    I love her. She did a great job and she’s always been one of my favorites.

  9. thaisajs says:
    February 5, 2018 at 10:01 am

    I thought she was a little flat in spots, which was unusual for her. Didn’t realize she was battling the flu. Hope she’s feeling better soon!

    • Tallia says:
      February 5, 2018 at 2:01 pm

      Thank you for saying this! I agree. I respect that she sang live, even her idol, Whitney’s version was recorded, but if you feel sick, maybe don’t sing? I can’t imagine what it must be lie to try to sing this song at this level not feeling 100%. No one would have been upset with her if she couldn’t sing. The flu is no joke.

  10. Bonzo says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:00 am

    With the worst flu season in a decade, there’s no way I’d be kissing that trophy after all those hands and lips been on it, the way the Eagles players were!

  11. HoustonGrl says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:13 am

    She was flat in some parts and had a hard time with the high note. But, she did pretty well considering she was sick! But OH MY GOD Leslie Odom made me cry.

  12. AdaRose says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:15 am

    I think Pink is a great artist. I also think it’s incredibly rude to go out in public when you have the flu. It’s so contagious. I don’t know if she didn’t want to back out or contractually couldn’t. Several people will likely get sick now.

  13. Cathryn says:
    February 5, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Let me preface this by saying I love Pink. After the show I was talking to two friends who are nurses and they were upset by her being lauded for performing with the flu. They were quite upset and I know their jobs have been very stressful lately with the epidemic. I live in an area where children are dying of the flu and I have a 3 year old and people are just working through being very, very ill because they don’t want to lose their job or whatever. I’m kind of tired of a moral association being placed on working through the pain. She is fantastic but if she was cleared by a doctor as 100% not contagious, I think she should say that… just a tweet or something, so people understand that the flu is serious.

  14. Lo says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    Cathryn, agreed. It’s frustrating and irresponsible.

  15. homeslice says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    I doubt she had the flu…probably a bad cold. Also, FB friends were at the Super Bowl this weekend saw her in concert Friday night?? If she was “so sick” how could she pull off this amazing feat?? She had a cold, the show went on…geesh.

  16. Tiffany :) says:
    February 5, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    I think she did a great job. I’m kind of sad we didn’t get to hear her at full strength.

    I LOVE her earrings. I’m really captivated by that funky star shape.

  17. Ash says:
    February 5, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    I agree abt the flu. I am so paranoid as a mom of a young child that brings me home all of the germs from gross school. Kids are dying. I’m wondering how she tried to prevent others from getting it. Other than that I don’t like her music, not my thing, but she’s incredibly talented and love her. I used to watch some sort of reality show with her husband on it and they were adorable. Her kids are so freaking cute. Cute fam. That’s all I got!

