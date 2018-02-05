Pink nailed the National Anthem even though she was battling the flu

Embed from Getty Images

The flu season has been especially bad and especially deadly this year. There have been several prominent celebrities who have come down with the 2018 Death Flu already, and apparently Pink is one of them. She was feeling like ten kinds of hell, but she still had a gig at the Super Bowl. No, she wasn’t the Half-Time act – I wish – but she was scheduled to perform the National Anthem. She went out there with a throat lozenge (or gum?) and did it.

I thought she did fine – she made the Anthem her own but didn’t make it sound too avant-garde. You could also sort of tell that she didn’t feel great, and that her voice wasn’t 100%. I mean, Pink’s voice at 80% is still much better than most people, and I think she gets a lot of credit for not canceling the gig even though she was so sick.

As for her outfit, she wore silk separates from Ben Taverniti Unravel Project and Fronay earrings. She looked good! I like that she wore palazzo pants.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images