“Rachel Weisz wore some fug Miu Miu curtains to her UK premiere” links

Rachel Weisz’s Miu Miu dress looks like some re-purposed old curtain. [Go Fug Yourself]
If you’d like a feelgood story today, please read this Wired story about the Bob Mueller investigation and how bigly and multi-pronged it is. [Wired]
Here’s the trailer (??) for Deadpool 2: Deadpoolier. [Pajiba]
Lindsay Lohan is still a cracked-out mess. [Dlisted]
Is Robert Pattinson doing shady sponsored vacations these days? [LaineyGossip]
The boy version of Hayley Kiyoko‘s “Curious”. [OMG Blog]
Mamie Gummer cast in True Detective Season 3. [Looper]
If Jordan Peele wants to make Get Out 2, let him. [The Blemish]
Jenelle Eason isn’t pregnant, just FYI. [Starcasm]
Stassi Schroeder’s ex sounds like a douchebag. [Reality Tea]
All of these frat bros need to be kicked out of school. [Jezebel]
Who did she piss off? Such a beatiful woman does not deserve being treated like this…
The problem with that dress is that cut and colour aren’t in line with the latest trend which seems to demand “short, tight, low-cut and preferably sheer”.
Actually it looks like a loose version of an asian-inspired shift dress with a long slit.
Just imagine it on Lupita Nyong’o and people will like it .
I kind of like it myself. Don’t like her choice of shoes though.
I don’t mind the dress that much. Her face is really pretty and she’s charismatic woman.
I saw it in the window and couldn’t resist.
*slow clap* That sketch STILL makes me damn near pee myself laughing.
Two things on the Lainey link:
1) I did NOT expect to see Pattinson looking like that. I like him but recognize that he’s not really been the most toned actor out there. The man has clearly been hitting the gym. Wow.
2) Good on him if he showed off his improved bod to get a free stay. No shade from me. Meanwhile, I’m over here counting points (both to look good : WW – and to get a free stay: SPG)
Rpatz is in a boot camp in Antigua training for his next movie, it’s probably the first time he looks GREAT shirtless, so no complain if he flaunted his abs for the papz once in a lifetime.
Looks like it was the location that tipped the paps – good advertising for them.
Even if it was paps/location being shady, might be the one time it’s a win/win for him.
This year he’s finally gotten acting cred recognition and now he looks like this?
I’d say good advertising for him too.
Man, Sparkles is ripped!
He’s shredded!
Thanks for the link to the Mueller article…it did indeed make me feel better. Come on, Bobby Three Sticks!
Woohoo !
She’s so pretty but looks really off here. Bad dress aside, her face looks too toxy or something, I dunno.
I don’t care for the print, the buttons, the cut or the slit in RW’s dress–so pretty much the whole thing. It looks cheap, cheap, cheap.
I think if her hair and make up were not so sloppy she would look better, or she could’ve brought her arm-candy husband to distract from the dress lol
