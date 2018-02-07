“Rachel Weisz wore some fug Miu Miu curtains to her UK premiere” links
  • February 07, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

'The Mercy' World Premiere - Arrivals

Rachel Weisz’s Miu Miu dress looks like some re-purposed old curtain. [Go Fug Yourself]
If you’d like a feelgood story today, please read this Wired story about the Bob Mueller investigation and how bigly and multi-pronged it is. [Wired]
Here’s the trailer (??) for Deadpool 2: Deadpoolier. [Pajiba]
Lindsay Lohan is still a cracked-out mess. [Dlisted]
Is Robert Pattinson doing shady sponsored vacations these days? [LaineyGossip]
The boy version of Hayley Kiyoko‘s “Curious”. [OMG Blog]
Mamie Gummer cast in True Detective Season 3. [Looper]
If Jordan Peele wants to make Get Out 2, let him. [The Blemish]
Jenelle Eason isn’t pregnant, just FYI. [Starcasm]
Stassi Schroeder’s ex sounds like a douchebag. [Reality Tea]
All of these frat bros need to be kicked out of school. [Jezebel]

'The Mercy' World Premiere - Arrivals

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to ““Rachel Weisz wore some fug Miu Miu curtains to her UK premiere” links”

  1. SM says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Who did she piss off? Such a beatiful woman does not deserve being treated like this…

    Reply
  2. Amy Tennant says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    I saw it in the window and couldn’t resist.

    Reply
  3. mia girl says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Two things on the Lainey link:

    1) I did NOT expect to see Pattinson looking like that. I like him but recognize that he’s not really been the most toned actor out there. The man has clearly been hitting the gym. Wow.

    2) Good on him if he showed off his improved bod to get a free stay. No shade from me. Meanwhile, I’m over here counting points (both to look good : WW – and to get a free stay: SPG)

    Reply
  4. Gaby says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Man, Sparkles is ripped!

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Thanks for the link to the Mueller article…it did indeed make me feel better. Come on, Bobby Three Sticks!

    Reply
  6. BorderMollie says:
    February 7, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    She’s so pretty but looks really off here. Bad dress aside, her face looks too toxy or something, I dunno.

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    February 7, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    I don’t care for the print, the buttons, the cut or the slit in RW’s dress–so pretty much the whole thing. It looks cheap, cheap, cheap.

    Reply
  8. Dhavynia says:
    February 7, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    I think if her hair and make up were not so sloppy she would look better, or she could’ve brought her arm-candy husband to distract from the dress lol

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment