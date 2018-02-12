Is Prince Harry planning to break royal tradition by wearing a wedding ring?

Prince Harry spent the weekend watching the women’s Six Nations Championship game between England and Wales. Harry is the patron of the Rugby Football Union now, and has been for over a year – he took over the patronage from the Queen after she scaled down her patronage list at the end of 2016. I’m sorry to say that Meghan Markle didn’t attend the game with Harry. Even though rugby is played here in America, it’s never really taken hold as a much-watch sport, so I would imagine that Meghan has probably never even seen a complete rugby match, nor does she care about rugby all that much. Just wait until she says “soccer” instead of “football,” you guys. The British press well be in full meltdown mode.
Anyway, these photos are nice but at this point, I’m only interested in Harry if he’s escorting Meghan Markle somewhere. There is this somewhat interesting story about Harry though: will he follow in his father and his brother’s footsteps and refuse to wear a wedding band?
Prince Harry may follow in his brother Prince William’s footsteps and choose not to wear a wedding ring after marrying. Harry is set to exchange vows with his fiancée Meghan Markle on Saturday 19 May, so he has until then to decide, but the groom-to-be may opt out of wearing a band. A number of married male royals in his family have chosen not to, including his older brother William and his grandfather Prince Philip. The reason is very simple; it’s a case of personal preference.
William does not like wearing jewellery of any kind, and so decided to remain ringless following his nuptials to Kate in 2011. His decision was actually first announced shortly before his Westminster Abbey wedding ceremony, with a statement from St James’ Palace confirming the news. An aide said: “It was something the couple discussed but Prince William isn’t one for jewellery – he doesn’t even wear a signet ring – and decided he didn’t want to. It really is just down to personal preference. Catherine will wear a ring fashioned from a lump of Welsh gold owned by the Royal Family that has been smelted down.”
Despite being married to the Queen for nearly 70 years, Prince Philip has also never worn a wedding ring. William’s father Prince Charles, meanwhile, does wear one, next to a signet ring on the little finger of his left hand. Harry, however, may choose to wear a wedding ring as a symbol of his love for Meghan. Since meeting his soulmate, the romantic Prince has continued to wear a beaded blue, white and black “love bracelet” that he is believed to have bought with Meghan or received from her; his fiancée also has a matching bracelet.
I still think it’s shady that William doesn’t wear a wedding band. I get that there’s some sort of tradition with royal men and Charles and Philip don’t wear one either, but still: it’s shady. I will find it shady if Harry goes without a wedding band too. It would be different if William and Harry were doing work with their hands – I would completely understand that, and obviously there are many careers where a wedding ring would be distracting or detrimental (doctors, surgeons, athletes, engineers, etc). But Harry and William are no longer pilots, they are public servants who shake hands and go to dinners and talk to people. There’s no reason to NOT wear a ring other than “being shady.”
Charles wears a wedding band on his pinky.
No, he wears a signet ring on his pinky, and a wedding ring on his ring finger.
He wears a wedding ring under his signet on his pinky. Google it—there are tons of pics.
Here is charles’s wedding ring. It’s the second ring next to his signet ring.
Diana era:https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/106/590x/secondary/charles-diana-william-harry-866323.jpg
Camilla era: http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-IdNNjx5HOvo/VgvPx6I4TiI/AAAAAAAAkp4/2u13nXGkvoA/s1600/Prince%2BCharles%2Band%2BDuchess%2Bof%2BCornwall.jpg
William is the only one who doesn’t have a wedding ring. Didn’t have one made even for the ceremony.
Philip, Charles, Andrew, Edward – all wear/wore them as pointed out, on their pinky finger under the signet ring. Philip stopped wearing his a few years ago, likely due to swollen fingers.
To add: Charles started re-wearing his wedding ring from Diana the day after she died. He had taken it off after the divorce. He continued to wear that wedding ring until his engagement to Camilla was announced. The next time he wore a wedding ring was at his marriage to Camilla.
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/charles-casts-off-wedding-ring-7257975.html
LAK & Goat, I misread the post. My bad.
Then that does make William’s choice strange. He is a bit uptight anyway, but that is odd.
@LAK–so interesting about how Charles started wearing his wedding ring again after Diana died–never knew that!
.
Sorry, Kaiser, but you are wrong here. My father and my husband don’t wear wedding bands. They do not cheat. They are committed to their marriages. They just don’t wear jewelry. No story there.
My husband doesn’t wear a ring and it doesn’t bother me at all. He doesn’t cheat and honestly a wedding ring isn’t going to stop anyone anyway. I work from home and have 3 young kids, so I barely wear my wedding and engagement rings either and it doesn’t bother my husband. If I go somewhere nice I wear them, because they are pretty and I do love them. We’ve been married for 12 years, and there’s so much more that symbolizes our marriage than rings anyway.
Same. I never wear them at home.I like to cook. Last year, I cracked a prong and almost lost the center stone. Any cleaning solution, in the tiniest and most diluted amount, caught under the rings gives me a chemical burn that blisters and makes my finger swell for 2-3 weeks with peeling. Spouse takes his off at work due to performing sterile procedures, and gross hospital germs. Married 23 years. Rings are an afterthought at this point!!!
Agreed. One of my dearest friends doesn’t wear a ring. He genuinely doesn’t like wearing it. He is far from shady. He is so dedicated and sweet to his wife (but low key about it- he often has me buy gifts for her via Amazon etc so she doesn’t notice the order). they are ” hashtagrelationshipgoals” but in no way perfect.
That being said, I don’t know the Royals personally so I can’t say they are or aren’t “ring people.” But clearly the history of Charles tarnishes the tradition of “no ring.” And the looooong wait for William to commit also adds to the layer of Will’s lack of an obvious ring.
I think Harry seems like a “ring guy.” But we shall see.
When my husband and I were first married, he wore a wedding ring, but as time passed and he gained weight, he took it off because he was afraid it would get stuck. I didn’t care. If the only thing keeping him faithful to me is a gold piece of jewelry on his finger, then our marriage has bigger problems.
I’m eyerolling the idea that it’s shady. As though some woman will think Prince William or Prince Harry isn’t married because they’re not wearing a wedding ring?
Signed,
Happily married 34 years even though my husband doesn’t wear a ring and I never changed my last name (maybe I’m shady, too?)
If William doesn’t wear a ring because he doesn’t care for jewelry, more power to him. Everyone on the freaking planet knows he is married. Is there some sort of ring he will have to wear at his (if it happens) coronation? The sovereign gets loaded down with the orb, the scepter, the crown, gets anointed, does something involving the coronation stone; surely, there is a ring in there somewhere. The coronation of Elizabeth II took place before the vast majority of us were born, so do any of us know? Well, any of us other than the stuffy old guy in the corner of the palace who lives and breathes this stuff.
Hello. Stuff old guy in the corner of the palace here😊
Yes, there is a ring. It signifies marriage of monarch to the nation. https://i.pinimg.com/originals/9c/93/4b/9c934bbf98767d3f681dcce23c9cd6df.jpg
It’s a gold ring with a large ruby etched with a Cross of St George and bordered by 26 diamonds.
It’s only worn on coronation day and then put away in the tower of London with the rest of the crown jewels for the next person to be crowned.
My parents were happily married for 35 years until my dad passed away. He absolutely refused to wear a wedding ring. He wouldn’t wear any kind of jewelry. He just didn’t like it.
ITA. My grandparents were married for sixty years and my grandfather never wore a ring, which was common for men in his generation. A physical ring never stopped a man from cheating if that’s what he’s going to do.
Yeah my dad doesn’t either. They tried: he had 3 rings over the years, but he kept taking them off to do things and losing them. He is always gardening, painting, cycling, hiking, out at quarries being a geologist, etc. Jewelry just doesn’t work for him! He is also completely besotted with my mother and I’ve honestly never seen the slightest bit of shadiness from him. You talk about a supermodel and he gives you a speech about how my mother is superior (to which she rolls her eyes). It’s cute.
My ex wore his until he caught it on a piece of mechanical equipment and almost cut his finger off. Not worth it. Ruined the ring too.
My husband and I almost never wore one either, except on wedding day.
We keep them at home and we often forget to wear them outside too.
I don’t understand the American obsession for ring watch/wear… a ring doesn’t mean you cannot cheat. It’s a ring, not a chastity belt with a key FGS…
I don’t find it shady of William since he doesn’t wear any jewelry. However, Harry has worn both necklaces and bracelets. So, it would seem more shady to me. But hey, as long as their wives don’t have a problem and the men remain faithful, not really that big of a deal.
ETA: As much as the rings are a symbol to the couple, they are also a symbol to everyone else. If one conducts themselves like they are married, then that’s what counts.
We’ve seen William with bracelets from Africa on his wrist, he just doesn’t wear rings.
Harry has perpetually worn bracelets and a necklace with some sort of charm on it –although I forgot what it symbolizes–for years. William wore some metal bracelets in his late teens/early adult years. However, as an adult, I don’t recall seeing William with anything but a watch.
I don’t have strong feelings about people wearing wedding bands. My husband’s gold wedding band gave him eczema so he had to switch to stainless steel. If that, too, had been an issue, I would much rather he go ringless than have a scaly hand.
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with not wearing a ring. Some people don’t like to wear them. And rings come off, they aren’t going to stop someone from cheating.
Rings won’t stop some men from cheating, and rings don’t stop some women from sleeping with unavailable men. They’re jewelry, not talismans to ward off infidelity. If someone doesn’t want to wear one, so be it.
Yep, exactly.
@goats – exactly!
Yup. Commitment is in the heart, not on the hand.
LOL, rings on won’t stop it, either. Some women, I think, are drawn to men with rings ( as we have seen is the case when out on date nights, lol) !!
What’s shady about William or Harry not wearing a ring? I mean the entire world has seen/will see their wedding pictures, so it’s not like they can go on Tinder and pretend to be single.
This. Kind of a silly argument.
I’m picturing William and Harry surreptitiously swiping on Tinder, lol…..
It states in the story that Charles DOES wear a ring. Eh – there’s nothing all that shady about this. Patriarchal? Yes. But it’s not like William is some random guy who can walk into a bar and hit on chicks and get away with it because he’s not wearing his wedding ring. He’s pretty recognizable as the heir to the throne. I have two thoughts on this: 1. Wearing wedding rings is a recent historical phenomenon that has only really been a thing in the last century or so. And lots of cultures don’t exchange rings at all. 2. If Meghan and Kate are “required” to wear rings then tbeir husbands should be as well. Simple as that.
Are Meghan and Kate required to wear rings or do they just want to do so? Some royal women don’t wear rings. Crown Princess Victoria frequently doesn’t wear hers. Queen Letizia had to stop wearing her original ring because it was part of her sister in law’s scandal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care enough to google, but that sounds shadoy interesting.
Wedding rings are an ancient custom going as far back as Egyptian civilisations. Depending on the culture and circumstance, it appears that women were / are frequently expected to wear a ring to symbolise their marriage. Not so Men, and it depends on the culture and circumstance. In modern times, we tend to expect both to wear a ring.
There is no law to enforce this expectation. More societal pressure. I think because of the patriarchy still running through our society and the ideas it has created, if MM or Kate decided to skip having a wedding ring like William did, there would be a big ol scandal.
And there would be a neverending running commentary about what the lack of a ring said about the state of their relationship – see frequent articles when celeb women remove their rings.
I think it would be nice for him to wear a wedding ring too, but I don’t understand why it would be ‘shady’ for him not to wear one? Like, he’s not some regular douchebag trying to hit on strangers in bars, most people would recognize him and will know he’s married. The matching bracelet thing is pretty cute already tbh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha like what I said.
I don’t think it’s shady because hello who won’t know that they are married. It’s not like they are civilians going to a dodgy bar ringless pretending to be single.
I agree. Who doesn’t know William isn’t married to someone named Kate and that he has a son named George who is going to be a future King of England?
Even if he tried to go incognito to a bar, I’m sure the newspapers in England probably have some reporter on his tail who would tell us about his shenanigans.
If a royal wants to cheat with one of their aristocrat friends, they’re going to do it anyway, ring or no ring. In this case, a ring really has no impact.
My husband doesn’t wear his ring and I hardly do either, it doesn’t matter much either way to me, I know we’re married.
There were Kings who wore their wedding bands on a small gold chain worn around their necks. Maybe Harry can bring it back hundreds of years later?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mr. Secrets lost his hella expensive wedding ring so he doesn’t wear one right now. Just waiting to get a new one. He works with a lot of women in a hospital but I trust him implicitly so I have no worries at all. I also find it absolutely hilarious when I visit him at work and see all the sad/mad/confused faces of the female employees when they realize he’s married. We both get such a kick out of it. 😂
I disagree. I don’t find it shady not to wear a ring. I think in this case it really does come down to personal preferences.
It’s not necessarily shady for the royal men not to wear them, I think. I mean, any more shady than anything else (side-eye Philip, side-eye Charles). It’s not as if people aren’t going to know they’re married after a wedding that’s been televised all over the world. And anyone who isn’t going to be deterred by that isn’t going to be deterred by the ring.
That said, it’s lovely if Harry wants to wear one. I think it’s up to everyone’s personal choice these days, but it’s a sweet choice.
All the royal men wear wedding rings except for William who went as far as not having one made in the first place.
The rings aren’t obvious to most people because they are worn behind their signet rings unlike regular men who wear them on their fourth finger. Philip stopped wearing ALL his rings after his rings swelled past the point where he could wear his rings comfortably. Charles’s fingers are heading the same way.
Prince Philip: https://78.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_m5if01Z7z01r7b7kho1_500.jpg
Prince Charles
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2007/03_01/PrinceCharlesPA_228x261.jpg
Prince Andrew: https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/nintchdbpict000000841867.jpg?strip=all&w=960
Prince Edward: https://i.pinimg.com/originals/6e/0c/0e/6e0c0e7c4496648f8970668809f723a0.jpg
Why have one made if you are never going to wear it?
It’s not as if anyone isn’t going to KNOW that they’re married.
The British royal family are so ridiculous with some of their “traditions” especially when you look at other royal families like Sweden,Spain, Denmark, etc.
I hope Harry does wear one, it’s always bothered me that William doesn’t. I don’t necessarily think it means they’re “shady,” but for some reason it’s just a pet peeve of mine. Jon Stewart doesn’t wear one either and it always annoyed me.
Of course it won’t prevent cheating, but there’s a reason that most married people do wear them. I would be upset if my husband refused to.
I agree, I dont think there is anything shady about it, but I still like my husband wearing his ring, I think its nice that married men wear there rings, thats just my feelings about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband is the same about our rings. I have an engagement ring that is special, but I only wear it for special occasions. I am not a bling type, so we wear bands that have special meaning. We got new ones recently remade from our old ones for our new beginning, and I wouldn’t dare take it off because it makes me happy when I look at it.
I like them more now than I did before. There is something old-fashioned and sweet about it.
There is nothing “shady” about not wearing a wedding ring…..especially William,, nobody thinks he’s single, lol.
Some people just don’t like jewelry, myself included. Rings feel so uncomfortable for some reason.
I don’t wear any jewelry, like wise for Mr. Aang. I haven’t cheated yet, but I guess there is still time to entice men with my naked ring finger.
I prefer a wedding band, but I’m very traditional. I think both Harry and Meghan are very sentimental about this wedding and I wouldn’t be suprised if they checked every marriage box.
Oh, I hope he wears one! Dude likes jewelry, and it’d be such a sentimental gesture. Mazel tov, you crazy kids!
“He doesn’t even wear a signet ring.” LMFAO Hello Magazine.
I laughed at that line too!
Yes! Reported in the same shocked tones of “he even goes commando!” or something.
Single gal here. First thing I look for is a ring and if I don’t see one on an attractive man then I pay a whole different kind of attention. Like flirting, my best angles. Yeah, that’s how that works. That’s why we have social cues like wedding rings. And that’s why even married special sno flakes who don’t wear rings as a personal preference (eye rollz) are shady. Because they know that even if their spouses don’t. Maybe they like the ego boost? Shady af.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would never rely on the absence of a ring to determine whether someone was single. Unmarried does not mean unattached. Also, some people just don’t like wearing rings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s also why we have social cues like ignoring your advances. I assure you, flirting with my bare fingered spouse goes absolutely no where. To each his or her own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the only thing preventing my husband from cheating on me is his wedding ring (like a chastity belt for his finger!!) then we have a problem. I don’t much care if single ladies flirt with him, as we have an adult relationship built on trust. He’s a big boy, he can deal with a stranger flirting with him (and I wouldn’t blame them – he’s hot!)
The argument is even more ridiculous when applied to William because, as Valiantly notes, virtually no woman who would find herself in his presence would be unaware that he is married.
I’m pretty sure ring or no ring William will do as he likes. Kate as much as admitted it to Chelsey, saying something along the lines of having to turn a blind eye to them cheating. Be nice to think he was faithful but I doubt he is, he has too much opportunity to play away and ‘everyone knowing he’s married’ won’t stop a lot of girls. Kate is well taken care of, and William will do whatever it is he does. It obv works for them both.
Lol so you would end up with one of those married men who purposely take it off he he
Never trust the absence of a ring as proof.
Hubby and I never wore one. I can tell you that even after knowing he’s/I’m married we had people making their moves on us.
Many single women/men actually do not care if the object of their desire is taken…. therefore in a marriage the most important part is to love & trust each other. Wedding rings are not magic rings and do no forbid anyone to cheat.
My best friend is getting married in June and she also decided that she will not wear a wedding ring. Her future husband will wear his ring. And that is fine with her future husband. She doesn’t like jewellery at all. So she also doesn’t have an engagement ring. She didn’t want one and she told him when they first started talking about their future life together. Don’t buy expensive ring I won’t wear it. And yet, they are really an amazing couple and have been together for a long long time. So in my opinion, this is really a non story. If Harry doesn’t like rings, it is ok to not wear one.
I am an engaged woman and hate jewelry. My hands tend to swell and shrink depending on how cold I am, and I frequently wash/dirty my hands. Weddung rings aren’t happening lol. I have no problem with people’s preferences, regardless of whether or not I share them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The husband hasn’t worn his ring in years. I doesn’t bother me in the slightest. I don’t actually wear my wedding rings anymore either. He replaced the originals with something shinier for a big anniversary and that’s all I wear now.
It’s not shady to not wear a wedding band. I’m without mine 70% of the time and my husband is always without his. It’s not a priority for us. We’re busy, actually being married and raising a bunch of kids and not being worried about jewelry.
There’s nothing shady or wrong with not wearing a ring & a man’s choice in this area is no indicator of marital devotion or fidelity. Some people, not just men, have large knuckles, so a ring which they can get on is loose & slides around, distractingly. Some people have such small knuckles & tubular finger shapes that rings don’t stay on or are uncomfortable.
My husband lost 3 rings in the first year we were married – once while we were swimming in the Carribbean & it slid off his finger & glittered as it sank, another while washing his hands, (it went down the drain, past the J-trap & couldn’t be retrieved even after taking the plumbing apart, & # 3 taking off a ski glove – we did find that one in the snow.
I told him I’d rather he didn’t wear one at all.
On a side note, I think Harry started taking Propecia. His hair has been looking fuller lately.
It helps that he’s started brushing it lol.
Not at the back…It’s still so thin.😢
I was just thinking how great his hair looked in that top pic! Good for him if that’s what he wants.
Your ring finger isn’t the only way to wear a wedding band, that’s what struck me about William never even having one made. To each their own, but I’d want my husband to wear one in some fashion.
That’s actually a tradition?! What the f*ck. That is so wrong on so many levels.
It’s not tradition. This report is completely wrong. Only William doesn’t wear a wedding ring. He never had one made.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“he doesn’t even wear a signet ring”(!) May be one of the funniest, most British things I have ever read 😂
My husband was pretending with our nephew this weekend that his wedding ring was the ONE true ring. Our nephew, being 3, was in awe and wanted to see it. The hubs told him if he lost it Gandalf would be mad and he needed it back so he could hide it from Gollum. I may have been inwardly freaking out. Both of our rings are family heirlooms, and I love that there’s a history behind them even more than what they mean to us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just imagine the outcry if Kate had claimed the same right – not even slipping a ring on her finger for the ceremony!
I can’t help it – if only the wife has to wear a ring, it reminds me of a branded cow. It signals to everyone: “This one is taken!” whereas the husband is still as free as before?
This article is full of so many inaccuracies. Philip wore a ring until the swelling in his fingers got so bad he had to remove it. Charles wears one now and did when he was married to Diana too. He didnt take Di’s one off until the day before he married Camilla. He wears one now on hispinky finger alongside his signet ring like a lot of aristo men.
Will’s ‘doesnt like’ jewellery excuse is odd as he wears a watch and bracelets all the time.
