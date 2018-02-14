Dakota Johnson on the sex scenes in Fifty Shades: ‘It never got easy’

I have already mentioned that I haven’t read the Fifty Shades‘ books or seen the movies. I have a friend who loves them – like ‘make it a priority opening weekend’ loves them. She’s also read the trilogy more than once. I don’t get it when it comes to the Fifty Shades thing but I do know how fun it is to have something you look that forward to so I am not going to bash the franchise. But regardless of your interest level, you probably know that the books and movies are full of sex scenes. Like, that was the point. And, according to my Fifty Shades-loving friend, the movies did not disappoint when it came to the aforementioned sex. However Anastasia Steele-Grey herself, Dakota Johnson, said those scenes were never anything other than difficult for her and co-star, Jamie Dornan.

On if the sex scenes ever get easier: “No, it’s never easy. It’s not casual and it’s not fun. It never got easy.” On the toughest sex scene: “The most difficult one by far-I think in all three movies-was a sex scene in the third film where I was handcuffed with my arms and legs to the gate. It’s like a fence thing that comes down. And I was blindfolded. And it was kind of shocking, because I didn’t realize that no matter how prepared or rehearsed I was, when your senses are taken away like that, you can’t control the way your nervous system will react. So it was really tricky to navigate that scene. It was kind of difficult.” On how they ‘covered up’ for the sex scenes: “Oh yeah, Jamie’s little pouch. It’s super not glamorous-it’s really unsexy. He wore that, and I had these sort of strapless thongs that had glue on them. It’s not glue, but it’s sticky. They’re, like, basically if it were a nipple pastie, but underwear. But it’s only sticky at the top, it’s not sticky the whole way. It would also come off because the adhesive would wear out, so then they would superglue it to my body so that it wouldn’t fall off. And I would wear two of them. It’s not painful, I mean, it’s barely anything. But I guess you have some sense of being covered. It’s f*cking bizarre.” On honoring the BDSM community: “Jamie mostly had an advisor that was on set for the first film, not so much for the second. Then we just had people who specialized in knowing how things work, like how to use certain tools and toys. There’s a certain method. It’s very intricate and the details are really important. The rules are also really important. We didn’t want to go make a movie about something we didn’t research to the bone. So to really honor the BDSM community and we did it the right way.”

I love a good sex scene. Hell, I love a bad sex scene if I am attracted to the actors enough. But if I take the time to think about the filming of it, I imagine it is one of the most uncomfortable things to do, both physically and emotionally. Dakota talked about the fact that they do a lot of prep work before a sex scene, so they don’t have to sit around while they “are so vulnerable.” That reminded me of the John & Just Judy porn-lighting scenes in Love Actually. Dakota said sometimes they simply had to resort to doing shots of anything to make it through. When discussing the toughest sex scene Dakota had filmed, the interview told the readers, “you know the scene.” Well, obviously, I didn’t because I haven’t seen or read them. So, I looked it up and the scene in question takes place in the third film in the notorious Red Room. Apparently, it was so bad for Dakota, it brought on a panic attack. God, that must have been terrible. In case anyone is curious (I was) I came across this article that break down the sex scenes in the latest movie. Vulture breaks it down for all three. But what I really need answered is how the heck does a thong that is superglued to you not hurt?

Re: her last comment: Dakota makes a point to say they were honoring the BDSM community by doing “it right.” I remember hearing some criticism on both the books and movies handling of the BDSM community and I wonder if that comment was in response to past criticism. Or are the movies trying to distance them from the books on this? Is she trying to let the critics know they took those criticisms to heart and tried to fix those issues? My guess is the last one. I’d be curious to know if they were successful.

