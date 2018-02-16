Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian named their baby girl Story Annabelle



I love Aaron Paul so much. He stars on The Path on Hulu, which is a vastly underrated show which doesn’t get enough exposure. It co-stars Hugh Dancy, another highly watchable actor, and Michelle Monaghan. Frankly I would rather see Paul as a leading man in franchises than someone like Chris Pratt. I still don’t understand Pratt’s career except for the fact that he got buff and has an accessible look. Paul is a better actor and is completely believable in any role. Plus I think he’s hot. There I said it.

Anyway Aaron is also a devoted husband, he constantly gushes about his wife but he’s genuine about it, and a new dad. He and his wife, activist Lauren Parsekian, welcomed their first child, a daughter, on February 6th. The couple did not reveal the baby’s name but a site called The Blast got ahold of the birth certificate and her name is Story Annabelle Paul. More on that in a moment. First here are a couple of photos that Lauren posted to Instagram. (It’s a slideshow.) Their baby is beautiful. Look at those eyes and that full head of hair.

Here’s a pic that Aaron posted where he’s holding their baby. There are other photos of the inside of their home on Lauren and Aaron’s accounts, and it has a kind of rustic but contemporary style. I think Pottery Barn calls that “Farmhouse Industrial.” I really like their interior design.

Check out the stone fireplace in their bathroom. That’s not my style but it’s so pretty and homey.

Anyway I’ve spent enough time studying their gorgeous house. Back to the baby’s name. “Story” is one of those nouns which you wouldn’t think of as a name necessarily, but it’s not as bad as Pilot Inspektor, Apple, Audio Science, or Huckleberry or Maple. As I was doing a little research for this story I learned that Jenna Elfman also named her child, with husband Bodhi, Story. Story, 10, is a boy though. (Incidentally their other son is named Easton.)

I wouldn’t want a kid with the same unique name as a celebrity Scientologist’s child, but as I mentioned there are stranger names. Annabelle is a pretty name and it’s possible she’ll go by her middle name. Congratulations to Aaron and Lauren on their new arrival! I’m sure they’ll be devoted and loving parents.

