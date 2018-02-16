Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian named their baby girl Story Annabelle

I love Aaron Paul so much. He stars on The Path on Hulu, which is a vastly underrated show which doesn’t get enough exposure. It co-stars Hugh Dancy, another highly watchable actor, and Michelle Monaghan. Frankly I would rather see Paul as a leading man in franchises than someone like Chris Pratt. I still don’t understand Pratt’s career except for the fact that he got buff and has an accessible look. Paul is a better actor and is completely believable in any role. Plus I think he’s hot. There I said it.

Anyway Aaron is also a devoted husband, he constantly gushes about his wife but he’s genuine about it, and a new dad. He and his wife, activist Lauren Parsekian, welcomed their first child, a daughter, on February 6th. The couple did not reveal the baby’s name but a site called The Blast got ahold of the birth certificate and her name is Story Annabelle Paul. More on that in a moment. First here are a couple of photos that Lauren posted to Instagram. (It’s a slideshow.) Their baby is beautiful. Look at those eyes and that full head of hair.

Here’s a pic that Aaron posted where he’s holding their baby. There are other photos of the inside of their home on Lauren and Aaron’s accounts, and it has a kind of rustic but contemporary style. I think Pottery Barn calls that “Farmhouse Industrial.” I really like their interior design.

Check out the stone fireplace in their bathroom. That’s not my style but it’s so pretty and homey.

Anyway I’ve spent enough time studying their gorgeous house. Back to the baby’s name. “Story” is one of those nouns which you wouldn’t think of as a name necessarily, but it’s not as bad as Pilot Inspektor, Apple, Audio Science, or Huckleberry or Maple. As I was doing a little research for this story I learned that Jenna Elfman also named her child, with husband Bodhi, Story. Story, 10, is a boy though. (Incidentally their other son is named Easton.)

I wouldn’t want a kid with the same unique name as a celebrity Scientologist’s child, but as I mentioned there are stranger names. Annabelle is a pretty name and it’s possible she’ll go by her middle name. Congratulations to Aaron and Lauren on their new arrival! I’m sure they’ll be devoted and loving parents.
wenn23574474

wenn23746311

Photos credit: Instagram/Aaron and Lauren Paul, WENN

 

40 Responses to “Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian named their baby girl Story Annabelle”

  1. LilLil says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I hate the name and he’s very annoying. The gushing isn’t genuine at all.

    Reply
    • mint says:
      February 16, 2018 at 11:25 am

      I do enjoy him as an actor in Breaking Bad and the Path but otherwise I always find him to be over the top, thirsty and rather creepy with his gushing. His pregnancy announcment ( “Look what I have done”) was just.. ugh!
      Dont like the name but good for them that they gave her an option to have a normal name with Annabelle

      Reply
    • Wowza says:
      February 16, 2018 at 2:31 pm

      Wow, I’m so happy to find out I’m not the only one who feels this way :) I’m not trying to be a hater, they seem like perfectly nice people, but something really bugs.

      I started following him on insta years ago, bc I liked him on Breaking Bad, and I find his relationship with Lauren really… idk… precious in kind of a vapid way. He kind of infantalizes her? He always calls her “my little bird” in this sickly sweet way. She’s so pretty but she reminds me a lot of these girls with huge instagram followings that are projecting this image of like wholesome beauty and kind of mild-mannered perfection and that’s it. She had this anti-bullying initiative that seemed to be mostly selling clothes that say “be kind” or “kindness” on them. It’s like, yeah, it’s great to be kind and pretty, but what else?

      I really don’t expect much from men lol, but they do seem to love this type. Unchallenging. I’m sorry, I feel bad bc she does seem like a nice well-meaning person, but why do men love naivety in their partners?

      Reply
  2. Léna says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Sometimes I just imagine a french kid with the french version of the celebrities babies’ names and I laugh.
    Anabelle is cute though

    Reply
  3. psl says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Oy. Another winner of a name. I love him, he is so adorable.

    I don’t understand why so many people pick words for names.

    Reply
  4. Jker says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I love them and the name is cute. Imagine them proudly pointing out their daughter 50 years from now and saying, “that’s our story”.

    Beautiful sentiment whether the majority understand it or not.

    Maybe the next one will be Legacy Thomas ;)

    Reply
  5. DiligentDiva says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:12 am

    At least they gave her a normal second name, when she’s older she’ll probably go by that.

    Reply
  6. Tiffany says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:12 am

    They were smart enough to give the kid a solid middle name. By 13 she is going to be going by Annabelle.

    Reply
  7. Sansa says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Beautiful,they really have it all.

    Reply
  8. Mia4s says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Honestly I thought it would be something waaaaaaay more off the wall. I kind of like it. 🤷‍♀️

    He is a terrific actor. He will be a crazy in demand character actor once he’s a bit older.

    Reply
  9. pf says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:20 am

    Also, Soleil Moon Frye named her last kid, a son, Story a few years ago. Maybe it’s becoming a trendy name in Hollywood. Who knows?

    Reply
  10. AnnaKist says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I had no idea about him, so had to look him up. Their baby is adorable! Her name, though? What is it with some people? I know, I’ll open this old dictionary at a random page, close my eyes and let my fingertip fall on any old word. As a family member is expecting, I’ll suggest the word my finger landed on : Secrete. Mamma mia. 🙄

    Reply
  11. PJ says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Here’s another couple whose love, I love 😊 What a sweet baby girl!

    As an aside, does anyone know why Lauren has been referred to as an “activist” (such a vague term and not a real job description as far as I know) since she and Aaron began dating? I’m not at all throwing shade here, just genuinely asking if anyone on CB is familiar with what she actually does? It kind of reminds me of when Scarlett Johannson’s second hubby was always called either a “journalist” or “entrepanuer” in the press but no one could actually find anything he had done in either area online or otherwise…

    Reply
  12. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Love his acting. He’s such a good actor that I’m really annoyed with his character’s evolution in The Path lol. In fact Dancy’s and Monaghan’s chacters are annoying as well; they really make these roles genuinely hearty.

    Love the decorating style also. I’m all over the whole industrial chic vibe. I enjoy mixing emotional pieces against aged, rigid industrial and factory hardware.

    Reply
  13. Other Renee says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:42 am

    “Here’s the Story of a man named Brady…”

    Oops that just popped into my head. Where was I now? Oh right. A baby named Story. Ridiculous. Stupid beyond belief.

    Reply
  14. JaneDoesWork says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:57 am

    I feel like a lot of times celebrities and many parents think about the full name of their children, not realizing that most people don’t know anyones middle name. Like, unless you’re a southern gentleman, most people are going to call you by your first name.

    Reply
  15. Veronica says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I can deal with Story as a name, but I feel like the order of the names should have been flipped, you know? “Annabelle Story Paul” has a better flow to me than “Story Annabelle Paul.”

    Reply
  16. Myhairisfullofsecrets says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:00 am

    I like the name. She’s a darling baby! They make a gorgeous family. I’m super happy for them.

    Reply
  17. Basi says:
    February 16, 2018 at 11:14 am

    I love the name. Just not with the last name Paul

    Reply
  18. Penelope says:
    February 16, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    “What a gift you are to this planet”?? Please. Ugh.

    Anyhow…beautiful baby! I know a woman named Story (in her 50s fwiw–so the name isn’t new). Agree with the poster who said it would have been better as a middle name with Annabelle as the first.

    Reply
  19. HeyThere! says:
    February 16, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    I had to do a double take. I thought it was Stormy at first glance! Story is awful but this isn’t my kid. Annabelle is also awful. LOL Annabelle isn’t a name I like but ya better than Story. And Paul? Story Paul…sounds off. Nobody really goes by their full name in everyday life that often. Yikes. I don’t like anything about the name but the baby is precious.

    Reply

