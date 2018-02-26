Ivanka Trump: Arming teachers with guns is ‘an idea that needs to be discussed’

Complicity Barbie attended the final days of the PyeongChang Olympics. She was there to root for the Americans (one would assume), shill for branded fashion line, and attend the closing ceremony in an official capacity, as the First Daughter. Because Melania couldn’t care less and neither could Mother or Mother’s Husband. What’s funny is that Ivanka also briefed (!!) South Korean officials on her father’s position on North Korea sanctions. Did I say “funny”? I meant “WTF?” Neither Ivanka nor Jared Kushner have permanent security clearance. The more you know.

In addition to wearing her Complicity Ski Barbie ensemble in South Korea, Barbie also spewed some words in an exclusive interview with NBC. She was asked about her father’s bright idea to arm teachers with guns, and Barbie tried to make it sound like it was a worthy idea:

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump on Sunday did not fully advocate arming educators — but didn’t break with her father, President Donald Trump, saying it’s “an idea that needs to be discussed.” “Obviously, there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our school,” Ivanka Trump said in an interview with NBC News that aired Sunday during her trip to the closing ceremonies at the 2018 Winter Olympics.” But I think that there is no one solution to creating safety.” Trump didn’t break from her father though, and continued to say that qualified educators who are capable of carrying guns “is not a bad idea…I think that having a teacher who is armed, who cares deeply about her students or his students and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea, but it is an idea that needs to be discussed,” she said. President Donald Trump last week initially suggested teachers should undergo firearm training and be allowed to carry concealed weapons inside schools — a controversial statement in which several members of his party have broken with, such as Sen. Marco Rubio and Florida Gov. Rick Scott. His idea was a result of a listening session after meeting with survivors, parents and gun control activists at the White House after former student Nikolas Cruz allegedly killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The president later clarified that only “gun adept teachers with military or special training experience” should be allowed to carry concealed guns. Over the weekend, Trump said that armed educators would get annual training and a yearly bonus, but ultimately left the decision “up to the states.”

I can’t find this now, but some political journalist made the point that we need to stop treating every one of the Donald Trump’s utterances like a policy idea that needs to be debated. The journalist was like (and I’m paraphrasing): “We need to stop giving Trump’s words the authority of the office and just say flat-out that his ideas are stupid and unworkable.” Like, we’re not going to arm teachers. We shouldn’t arm teachers. It’s the stupidest idea in the history of stupid ideas. But to Complicity Barbie, we need to “discuss” it and really act like her father is a rational person with a healthy mind. He is not. End of discussion.

Also: Barbie said words about what is and is not appropriate to discuss regarding the dozens of women her father assaulted:

“Do you believe your father’s [sexual misconduct] accusers?” -@PeterAlexander “I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it.” -@IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/23AVPgcOdE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 26, 2018