Ivanka Trump: Arming teachers with guns is ‘an idea that needs to be discussed’

Complicity Barbie attended the final days of the PyeongChang Olympics. She was there to root for the Americans (one would assume), shill for branded fashion line, and attend the closing ceremony in an official capacity, as the First Daughter. Because Melania couldn’t care less and neither could Mother or Mother’s Husband. What’s funny is that Ivanka also briefed (!!) South Korean officials on her father’s position on North Korea sanctions. Did I say “funny”? I meant “WTF?” Neither Ivanka nor Jared Kushner have permanent security clearance. The more you know.
In addition to wearing her Complicity Ski Barbie ensemble in South Korea, Barbie also spewed some words in an exclusive interview with NBC. She was asked about her father’s bright idea to arm teachers with guns, and Barbie tried to make it sound like it was a worthy idea:
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump on Sunday did not fully advocate arming educators — but didn’t break with her father, President Donald Trump, saying it’s “an idea that needs to be discussed.”
“Obviously, there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our school,” Ivanka Trump said in an interview with NBC News that aired Sunday during her trip to the closing ceremonies at the 2018 Winter Olympics.” But I think that there is no one solution to creating safety.”
Trump didn’t break from her father though, and continued to say that qualified educators who are capable of carrying guns “is not a bad idea…I think that having a teacher who is armed, who cares deeply about her students or his students and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea, but it is an idea that needs to be discussed,” she said.
President Donald Trump last week initially suggested teachers should undergo firearm training and be allowed to carry concealed weapons inside schools — a controversial statement in which several members of his party have broken with, such as Sen. Marco Rubio and Florida Gov. Rick Scott. His idea was a result of a listening session after meeting with survivors, parents and gun control activists at the White House after former student Nikolas Cruz allegedly killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The president later clarified that only “gun adept teachers with military or special training experience” should be allowed to carry concealed guns. Over the weekend, Trump said that armed educators would get annual training and a yearly bonus, but ultimately left the decision “up to the states.”
I can’t find this now, but some political journalist made the point that we need to stop treating every one of the Donald Trump’s utterances like a policy idea that needs to be debated. The journalist was like (and I’m paraphrasing): “We need to stop giving Trump’s words the authority of the office and just say flat-out that his ideas are stupid and unworkable.” Like, we’re not going to arm teachers. We shouldn’t arm teachers. It’s the stupidest idea in the history of stupid ideas. But to Complicity Barbie, we need to “discuss” it and really act like her father is a rational person with a healthy mind. He is not. End of discussion.
Also: Barbie said words about what is and is not appropriate to discuss regarding the dozens of women her father assaulted:
“Do you believe your father’s [sexual misconduct] accusers?” -@PeterAlexander
“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it.” -@IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/23AVPgcOdE
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 26, 2018
How about making the teachers pay for the training and guns too?
I am sure they will take it as another idea worth discussing. What I want to discuss instead is whether I am the only one who becomes a fierce believer in hell whenever I hear any of the members of this family selling out their countey including the future of America, the kids. What I find the most disturbing is realising that these people like Ivanka are parents too, imagining the morale they pass on to their kids makes me sick
Umm, I am in New Zealand and we don’t allow guns here, accept for registererd gun collectors, farmers and hunters. If there comes a time when you have to consider having armed teachers to protect themselves and their pupils you really need to have complete gun control. The time has come. Has this occured to Javanka and her mentally ill father.
Yeah exactly! No money to give teachers raises, or adequate school supplies, or for upkeep of the classrooms that are falling apart, but hey!, we’ll give you guns!!
Plus the supposed “good guy with a gun” who was there at the school didn’t even bother to engage the shooter 🙄
God knows we paid for everything else! Seriously, I taught for 30 years, and EVERY year I used to spend between 3-4K a year for supplies (like paper, pencils, books, Kleenex!) just to keep my class going, not to mention the on-going ed. classes taken on my own time, and on my own dime. There is no way on earth I would’ve brought a gun, (loaded or not!) into my third grade classroom! They are truly certifiable! Does that idiot want HER kids in a classroom with armed teachers?? Did they ask her that??
And also, I just want to add, while I abhor violence, I just want to smack the smug off Complicit Barbie’s face every time I see it!!
I feel like doing violence to this Barbie too. And I am sure none of the people ever thought that something like gun violence will happen to the posh schools they take their kids to which is a shame because as we see it can happen anywhere.
Someone posted on FB that it is more than just getting a gun. There’s certification, training, blah blah blah. It was a whole laundry list of stuff the teacher would have to pay for. I doubt school districts have that kind of money to pay for it.
Someone should ask her if she’d let armed teachers into her kids’ class. It’s good for the peasants but not for her. obviously.
Lots of people have made the point that guns are not allowed at the CPAC conference. NRA meetings, the white house etc…it is utterly hypocritical (and not to mention INSANE) to suggest they should be allowed in schools. I know I’m likely preaching to the choir, but jesus.
Mar-a-Lago too, at least when Emperor Baby Fists is there.
And Trump ralies.
It’s expensive and very insane idea. Adding fuel to the fire.
Putting a teacher into that kind of position is just insane. No one should be forced to carry a gun.
Exactly what I was talking to my husband about yesterday. What if a teacher doesn’t want that kind of responsibility? That’s a terrible thing to force on someone and for a gun to even be effective in the way the daydream about it would have to either be concealed carry or very close by them in the classroom and that is just insane, crazy, nuts.
I’m a teacher and I would never want to go to school thinking I might have to shoot a student, or anyone, that day
Stupidest idea ever. And Barbie is just a
Lizard brain.
I can’t imagine. They are already severely underpaid for having the most important job in the world IMO. And now they have to worry about handling guns and shooting kids. Jesus. This country is really starting to get on my last nerve.
Ask black parents how they feel about guns in their kids school. Trump is speaking to the white women who voted for him and no one else.
I don’t even want to think how trigger happy some teachers might be when it comes to certain races.
or black teachers…would you want to be a black teacher holding a gun when a cop enters the scene?
Black teacher shooting a white shooter?
I get that this family is using rasicm but people cannot be that blind, especially teachers. It is an honourable profession.
BOOOOOMMM, you are gone!
we can discuss it all you want…but it’s very clear IMO that it’s not the solution.
and to QueenB’s point: YOU THINK TRUMP VOTERS ARE GOING TO SHELL OUT MORE IN TAXES TO PAY FOR THOSE GUNS, FOR THOSE TRAINING SESSIONS, FOR THAT INSURANCE that would be required to arm teachers?
yeah f*cking right…
Trumpsters don’t think about details.
No, I can tell right now what will probably happen (because Trump is now stating it is up to the states if they want to arm teachers or not), the states/school districts will have to pay for it which means there will be cuts in either supplies, services or teachers. As a former teacher of 30 years this is not a new discussion as it came up when Columbine happened. As a teacher I would not want the responsibility of it. Where do you keep the gun when not needed? As I a high school teacher I can tell you the students WILL know which teachers carry and where the gun is kept for that teacher (a dangerous situation). What do you do first, get your gun, get your students safe first, go after the gunman and leave your students alone? I would not want to be responsible for the death of any student/person associated with the school. And Trump’s comment about teachers would have “shot the hell out of” the gunman is disgusting. This is not the wild west.
Sorry for the rant but this discussion should be over once and for all. Stopping these type massacres whether at school, concert, church, etc is going to take more that just arming someone and “shooting the hell out of them”. This discussion needs to stop and never come up again.
What will also happen is – if this is legislated – many many teachers or potential teachers will step away from the profession on principle (I know I would). Meaning our kids will potentially be educated and raised by teachers who agree the guns belong in the classroom; The impact on the psyche of this on younger generations is obvious.
@Clare, also with Trump saying that those teachers would get bonuses for carrying (which is illegal in my state to give bonuses to teachers) would put guns into hands of those who really shouldn’t have guns in their hands because of the extra money. My daughter has already stated that if that happens she will pull her kiddos from the school and home teach.
Thank you for your 30 years of service and dedication to our future. And to add to all the many valid points you make, those who engage in mass shootings don’t care if they die; many shoot themselves. An armed teacher won’t deter them from trying, they’ll take as many as they can down first. And to throw another of our societal ills into the mix, the death penalty isn’t working as a deterrent either.
“As I a high school teacher I can tell you the students WILL know which teachers carry and where the gun is kept for that teacher (a dangerous situation)”
Thank you for addressing one of my biggest concerns with this, something I don’t see anyone talking about for some insane reason. By doing this, would we not be giving potentially-troubled school kids MORE access to guns? What happens when they figure out where teacher keeps the gun and try to use it in the same way the parkland shooter did? Just so, so asinine and stupid.
And here was I, ranting for weeks because our new principal installed security measures involving swipe cards to two ends of our admin block. The admin block also contains our staff room. The only place parents and visitors can now access is the foyer and glassed-off reception area. I understand that security needs updating sometimes, but ours is a primary (elementary) school in a quiet suburb in Sydney, Australia, not in Compton. We don’t have America’s “gun culture”, if you will, and we have strict gun control laws, thank goodness.
I can’t believe anyone is even discussing arming teachers, just because this idiotic thought popped into Dump’s minuscule brain and he lacks the wherewithal to keep it to himself. He is a lunatic and this idea is utterly off-the-scale insane.
as has been pointed out repeatedly, we don’t even have enough funding to give them the materials they need to teach (pens, paper, etc)…now we suddenly have $ to pay for guns and training?! And we also know how effective COPS WITH GUNS were in this situation. they hid outside because they knew they were not equipped/trained to deal with a shooter with a weapon like that kid had. so, COPS hid from the guy, but teachers will stand all Dirty Harry like in the hall, gun drawn, daring the kid to “make my day”?
on a more superficial note, Complicit Barbie’s face looks absolutely PAINFUL as she tries to smile and make that “heart” symbol with her hands. Also, she should size down on those veneers…HELLO, horsey!
“White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump”
I can’t come up with anything to follow that.
It looks like something from The Twilight Zone .
If it wasn’t so scary, it would be hysterically funny. Unbelievable that she and Ball-less Ken don’t have full security clearances, yet have full access to everything.
They are just so bloody brazen. How has no one called them out on this blatant nepotism? Or have they? She is now acting like an official US ambassador. It just beggars belief.
Her plastic face looks an absolute fright. Even smiling widely, her top lip is thicker than the bottom one. But, in a deplorable’s eyes, she’s just so perfect…. 🙄
But she claims it’s inappropriate to ask his daughter about the allegations. She’s senior adviser in the White House, that’s inappropriate..trying to have it both way
If she wants to be treated as “a daughter” and not get asked legitimate questions, she shouldn’t put herself out there as an administration official. She is so disingenuous. No integrity.
It cannot be healthy… the amount of hate I harbor for this despicable person and her blind eye toward the evil her father and his administration is inflicting on us all. She, daddy and all his minions can rot in hell.
Thank you! I can’t even stand to look at any of them.
maybe this is why her face is different every time i see her, to fake us out and trick us into not hating her on sight
that pic with the giant horse laugh – her fake face wasn’t designed to do that
I’m with you! The loathing and anger I harbor in my heart and soul for these people is unbelievable.
Schooch over…may I stand with you? I feel just as you do, and I do truly worry about MY health, harboring all these feelings can’t be healthy, yet, I can’t feel any other way about them.
Couldn’t have said it better, and I’m not even American.
Ditto, Rachel.
That smug preening she does…..makes me stabby.
Yes, and an eternal mystery even WHY she’s allowed near anything to do with government or international affairs. She’s a rich little privileged fashion designer, ugh.
Grifter Barbie is horribly smug and uses EVERY WH event as a personal photo op for her brand. Notice how everyone else is focused on the Olympic event while she is staring into the camera as if she is at a photo shoot and the other spectators are props.
I cannot recall a time in my life wherein looking at people, much less listening to the idiocy spewed from their forked tongues, impacted my health.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These people are maniacs! This weekend I saw that they want to make a bulletproof blanket for kids. Wtf?
http://www.businessinsider.com/bodyguard-bulletproof-blanket-for-kids-2014-6
I’ve seen bulletproof backpacks, too. Tiny ones. Heartbreaking. But someone’s making money off them, MAGA right?
As for Trump’s “idea:” I said this as soon as Trump started babbling about arming teachers and NPR reported it so calmly — it cannot be entertained by anyone as a serious idea. The media needs to dismiss it, brush it off or call it out for the lunacy it is. Goodness knows Trump put about ten seconds worth of actual thought into the idea — it shouldn’t be given any more thought in return.
This! It’s just a way to make money. Trump promised jobs and he wants to keep children safe (as if): so instead of changing gun laws, teachers will carry weapons, pay for their own gun, training and insurance and if parents love their kids they will buy bullet proof backpacks and blankets. This should be working well for everyone involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which, terrifying and stupid as this idea is, might save lives when the shooter is using a standard gun. However, more and more frequently these mass shooters are opting to use armor piercing rounds. Those bullets are designed to inflict massive damage and those blankets would be nearly useless. How bout we do something truly radical, and get military grade weapons out of the hands of civilians instead?
Even with a regular gun, how do I, the Teacher, leave my own kids to go figure out which of the many kids in the hallway running and screaming is the shooter? And a SWAT guy said that shooting at a range and standing your ground with someone shooting a semi-automatic weapon in your vicinity are two entirely different things. Even soldiers will sometimes run away after months of training.
There’s armor piercing rounds and there’s also the velocity of rounds fired by AR-15s, etc.
I’ve read articles about what these guns do to the human body. Because the bullets are small but are fired with SUCH power, they just explode human body parts. Whereas a handgun’s bullet might shoot a straight line through a liver, a bullet fired by an AR-15 will explode the liver. A handgun bullet can be stopped by bone, an AR-15 will disintegrate a 3-inch section of bone. The AR’s bullet causes such flesh destruction around the wound, it can tear open arteries that it doesn’t even come into contact with. Like the wake of a boat, the wounds ripple out away from the source.
They are weapons of war.
the defense industry stocks are rising and not just because of the wars current and future, but also because schools are increasingly building fortresses for themselves and employing more defense contractors… i seem to have lost the link but it’s in one of those articles in the early days of the Parkland aftermath…
it is so sad, especially when we know how underfunded schools are…
No, it isn’t a bad idea, Princess Nagini of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina; it is an insane & horrible idea that is mind-blowing in its stupidity.
As for what is and isn’t appropriate to ask you, you knew what you signed up for. You even altered your face surgically to look just like a porn Star he had an extramarital affair with. Your body language says you know what he did and you’re fine with it so long as you get to take vacations at taxpayer expense.
Grifter Barbie is very good at straddling that huge divide between not inflaming her father and making herself at least appear to appeal to her liberal NY former buddies. Of course she ends up being complicit by never taking a stand against daddy baby fists’ insane, despicable ideas and comments.
His idea that teachers now should be forced to be commandos in the classroom truly sickens me.
But then baby fists also thought that drunken partiers at night clubs should also be armed in case someone decides to commit a mass murder there.
I’m quite freaked out by the thought that she’s surgically enhancing herself to keep his attention – he really truly has done a real number on his first 3 kids if they are going to these extreme’s to get Daddy to love them and keep them in the will. You’ve got Don Jr committing treason for him, she’s enhancing herself to look like his fantasy pron star and Eric is continually crossing the conflict of interest line to flog Trump properties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given the fact that 90% of teachers spend at least $500 on school supplies each year, I’d say we arm them with those tools first.
Also, this is the worst part about the Trumps as a first family. There’s SO many of them, they all want the spotlight, and they’re all equally as deplorable (except, Barron—so far). It’s exhausting. They’re everywhere. Like roaches.
She seems oblivious to the fact that just knowing how to shoot a gun isn’t going to help in that kind of a situation, and more likely students will end up killed and injured by their teacher. It takes special and continuous training to even have a chance of reacting properly under those conditions. Things happen extremely fast. And who exactly is going to make sure the students are getting shielded and/or out of the building while teacher is busy trying to aim at the shooter? Even police officers miss a lot of the time. Will the teachers be wearing bulletproof vests as well? How about helmets and face guards?
Plus of course having a gun just makes it more likely that the gun will be stolen, and that the teacher will be assaulted specifically to get the gun even in non-mass murder situations.
People carrying guns at Vegas didn’t use them because they knew it was too risky for both themselves (police would shoot at them) and for others (uncertainty about the target). That happens in other shooter situations as well. The idea that a lot of good guys with concealed handguns are protective against a shooter with an assault weapon is a myth that doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.
Trump seems to think shooters will be deterred if they know teachers are packing heat. But an armed deputy wasn’t a deterrent. Armed bank guards haven’t stopped bank robberies. Plus many shooters are hoping to be killed, it’s often a type of suicide.
Most mass shooters don’t care if they die just so long as they take others with them. And Florida’s death penalty wasn’t much of a deterrent either.
Pick a lane, honey. You can’t play the daughter card when you don’t like a question.
Agreed. She can’t play the nepotism card while also pretending to be a consummate professional.
what water do they serve at trump tower, holy wow.
it’s a collosally bad idea!
it is not something to be discussed, it shouldn’t even cross anyone’s mind!
i don’t think that even teachers in warzones carry guns as a rule!
I can only imagine this playing out.
“Okay class, welcome to math. I care deeply about each and every one of you, so don’t make me shoot you.” The school would be empty as fast as you can say “home school”.
Actually Ivanka, It’s ENTIRELY appropriate to ask a “White House Advisor” regarding allegations made against the President, especially when said President has openly boasted of sexually assaulting women.
Someone should remind her that you don’t get to ride the nepotism train to the top and then hide behind it when it’s inconvenient to you, but then we are dealing with a woman who will defend the man who attacked, sexually assaulted, humilitated and exposed to STDs her own mother, because all that counts in her world is getting the largest chunk of the will.
Oh, and how come North Korea get sanctions when the Russian ones STILL haven’t been implemented…?
Yes! Russia sanctions. The media needs to be all over this! The president has ignored congressional command. It’s ridiculous . This should be the only story.
Thank you Elkie. She’s so despicable it makes me want to rip that toque off her head. I wonder how she’d like armed teachers in her kids’ school. Self-serving twit, we see through you! The end is near…..
Exactly. Tommy Vietor from Pod Save America said it perfectly on Twitter: You can be a staffer in South Korea briefing officials on North Korea sanctions or a daughter divorced from policy and politics but you can’t be both.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, Elkie!
Has she done more work to her face
Probably. And he blue contacts in the NBC interview are new
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is some Paris Hilton sh*t right there. She looks crazy.
And arming teachers is not an idea that needs to be discussed. But what do I know. I only live in a country where this sh*t doesn’t happened every damn week.
Yeah, I was thinking that she looks different, too. Ugh.
As much as I despise her I gotta say the brunt of my loathing is reserved for Don Jr.
Yes. More botox and fillers.
I think she must have daily injections and fillers. She doesn’t allow a trace of a wrinkle to appear on that bland face. So fake-looking.
Looks like her nose fell off her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Too much lying.
OMFG she’s so disgusting. Would she send her spawn to a school with armed teachers, or is that just something for us peasants? And wtf – ‘I don’t think that’s an appropriate question to ask a daughter’ bitch, you can’t just go back and forth between “senior adviser to the president” and “daughter.” If you wanna be a daughter, gtfo of D.C. and be a gd daughter. You can’t play both cards (which is one of the reasons your position is COMPLETELY unethical) Also, yeah, you ‘know’ your father – we’ve all seen how well you ‘know’ your father and it’s creepy af, so really not that much of a stretch to believe that if he’s creepy af with his own kid, he’s creepy af with other women. (rant, sorry)
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 ^^^^^^THIS!!!!!!!
I’m trying to imagine my eigth grade social studies teacher, with one of her infamous hangovers, packing heat…or my high school gym teacher who thought I was a smartass…hmm…
funny (but not really), some of my HS friends and I were discussing which of our HS teacher would have shot a student (in his/her class, not an “active shooter” student) and we came up with a few. there was one who was notorious for yelling at students and even once broke a yard stick over his desk, he was so angry.
Or the teacher that looked away when one of my bullies punched me in the back of my head. He joined them instead and threatened me if I told anyone. So eh No. He actually said I should learn how to defend myself and if I couldn’t handle it, then it was on me. Not quite sure what a ten year old could do. If one of the bullies did something, he would punish me and not them.
I made up a lie to get transferred out of his class, and I felt so guilty about it, but I couldn’t take it anymore. It wasn’t a small one either, but my parents trusted me.
And that was a private school that screened teachers heavily, and they had to meet a high standard. Still, a demented person slipped through anyway.
So what happens to children in a public school in a poor neighborhood with overworked and underpaid teachers who maybe aren’t all that crazy about their job? What happens when gun-toting right-wing teachers use Stand Your Ground laws to shoot children of color. Or a teacher with a hidden mental illness and becomes stressed out? Or a white supremacist becomes a teacher and has children of color or a Muslim student in their class?
Complicity B needs surgery to sew her inflated mouth closed.
“Or a white supremacist becomes a teacher and has children of color or a Muslim student in their class?”
and we’ve already seen what happens to children of color with white trigger-happy cops (oh, excuse me…”ARMED security guards”) in class.
teenage girls get manhandled and thrown to the ground because some very large white man who outweighs her by 120 pounds “feared for his safety”.
Everything you guys said. And I forgot about the kindhearted but notoriously flummoxed Mrs. A. who would 100% shoot out a window or her foot by mistake.
Magnolia
You were actually punched in class at the age of ten??
@Enough Already
Yes, I was punched in the back of the head. The teacher made a lame speech about getting along, but there weren’t consequences.
The lead bully was an overindulged nightmare, but because of who her father was she was treated specially by the school. Her parents donated loads of money so that they wouldn’t have to be bothered and to make sure they never heard anything negative. They were WASPs with a name and belonged to clubs that didn’t allow Jews or other minorities and wanted to keep it that way. So I am sure she heard nasty things about Jews at home and about my family in particular.
I felt shame, so I didn’t tell my parents. I blamed myself, and in my little mind, I thought they would be disappointed. My siblings weren’t bullied so I thought I was defective and I thought maybe they would agree. Child logic. So I endured it which meant it escalated and became worse.
Physical violence was part of it. I was punched, shoved, kicked, hair pulled, arm-twisting, and slapped on top of the verbal and intimidation.
Many of the teachers were sympathetic and protected me a lot, but the notion of telling my parents threatened their jobs. School politics I guess.
@whatwhat
Agree. If a cop can claim that what can a teacher say to excuse themselves? We aren’t talking about the majority of good, well-meaning teachers who didn’t sign up for gun-toting so it would attract wannabe cops and then THAT becomes a problem.
Seriously… can’t believe that “arming teachers” is even on the table as a throwaway idea – let alone an actual idea! Like WTF… are we really debating this??? Also- it’s a no brainer to ban automatic assault weapons… again why is this a thing of debate for crissakes? These people are so exhausting! Did you ever think you’d ever live to experience such a low point in our humanity? There is simply no bottom!
Oh, fvckk off, Ivanka. You used to be a Democrat. There needs to be stronger gun laws, and assault-type weapons with high-capacity magazine clips need to be banned, period. I guess it’s going to be up to the younger generation growing and mobilizing against the NRA and voting the right people into office, because we certainly haven’t effected change ourselves since Sandy Hook and the subsequent massacres.
Your idiotic father revoked an Obama regulatory initiative making it harder for certain people with mental illness to get a gun. But, hey, the ACLU and other liberal groups objected to what Obama did anyway. I am disgusted.
From Vox:
“But it’s Trump’s party — and Trump himself — who have consistently prevented the federal government from doing anything about this kind of situation. The Obama-era gun regulation wouldn’t have had a massive impact on gun violence in the US since it’s estimated that it would only affect about 75,000 people. And disability rights groups had their own objections to the bill so some liberal groups, including the ACLU, joined with the National Rifle Association in urging Trump to reverse it.
But anything that makes it easier to obtain a gun, the research suggests, will likely worsen gun violence. After all, America already has some of the weakest gun laws in the developed world — and repealing a rule that made it a little tougher for some people to buy a gun likely makes that worse.”
The ACLU recently came out and said they are going to rethink the cases they take on in the future. They need to.
It is a dumb idea. Teachers do their best to protect the students but they are not law enforcement. Also a hand gun is useless against an AR-15. Another person shooting is just going to confuse law enforcement when they get to the scene.
Shallow comment but did she get new eyes and a new face? I don’t recall her eyes being blue.
Her face looks painfully tight.
Her eyes aren’t naturally blue.
New face + blue contacts. Unfortunate that she won’t shave those veneers down
Those things are MASSIVE.
I don’t understand the teeth. She looks like Lola Bunny, Bugs’ girlfriend.
I don’t understand the veneers either – she wore braces as a child – what did she do to her teeth subsequently to warrant getting veneers?
Large thicker veneers were a thing at one time to push the lips out and prevent the mouth from thinning from aging. It is supposed to create a more youthful look.
It just looks fake and strange.
How about you pay teachers more money and give the schools more money while you’re at it, to buy the supplies & resources needed in the classroom so teachers aren’t having to go in their own pockets every year. I can’t stand our FL Governor Rick Scott, but at least he shut that idea down (though it’s probably cause he wants to get elected as Senator). Teachers are there to teach and mentor, not be gun totting security guards.
and gun-toting COPS, never mind any kind of rent-a-cop, but an actual deputy was too afraid to go into the school. when his back up showed, THEY didn’t go in, either.
The shooter apparently pulled the fire alarm first so students were out in the hallway, and within a very short time he tried to blend in with them as they left the building. I’m not sure what the armed deputy and the others would have been able to do in that situation. How to even shoot the shooter without hitting the students?
Obviously the sensible thing is to do as other countries have done: make it very difficult for people to get those kind of weapons. They are not useful for self-defense or hunting. They are intended for killing a lot of people at once. I don’t know why this is even under debate. The whole country is simply insane.
They are beyond stupid. I can’t even believe this is even a discussion-I’m hoping the mit-term elections will help to turn the tide.
Such a stupid idea.
1. Schools should be a safe space for children.
2. Who would pay for those guns? Are schools that well funded to cover for the guns and constant training for teachers? Are they public servants? What would be the standard for armed teachers, as police and military have standards?
4. How about safety standards for keeping the guns in classrooms? Legal guns for civilians.
5. Would all teachers get guns? Stress, depression or other mental health-related for teachers?
6. How many teachers in the US?
7. How many would give up on the jobs if guns were required?
8. How many people would give up on teaching as a future career?
9. How would quality of teaching be affected if teachers were armed?
10. How many children would be pulled out of school if teachers were armed?
The state has monopoly on providing safety in public institutions, directly or by sub-contracting. That’s the big discussion. The only winners would be the weapons and security industries.
Her face is so plastic
F*** her and her surgical self! She has some f****** nerve injecting herself into this horrifying issue.
Can’t wait until Mr Three Sticks indicts a Trump. Not saying out of spite or because I hate them with a hellish vengeance, but because of the crimes.
Donnie Two Poops is going to rage when Jr or Kushner gets popped.
Popcorn time!
I remember the good old days when some women actually thought that this idiot was going to be a calming voice to her father….
Both of my parents are teachers and I know that both of them cared greatly for their students. That’s part of the deal when that’s your vocation. They cared about every aspect of their students’ lives that have an impact on their wellbeing. To then expect a teacher to turn around and harm one of their students, no matter what the situation, is absolutely ridiculous.
Also, there is no way in hell that I would allow my children to attend a school where guns are present. Like, WTF? But I guess I’m just an idiot who doesn’t understand gun culture. You know what I do understand though is profit motive. Only the NRA would argue that the solution to a gun problem is more guns. A lot of people are going to be making money off of selling the illusion that children will be safer.
You’re not the only one that doesn’t want their children to attend a school where guns are present. My daughter has already stated she would home school if it happens.
No we don’t need to discuss this. Its stupid. Last thing we need is for a trigger happy teacher to be threatened by a student of color and shoot. Or for a kid to grab the gun while the teacher steps outside and shoot.
I saw this meme where it was like “you don’t have money for school supplies but all of the sudden you have money for a glock?” and i laughed but its true. Teachers make no money and have to buy their own supplies. Its absurd.
Yeah, just arm teachers and introduce MORE WEAPONS into school, in direct and close contact with children. That is a much better solution than establishing and enforcing tougher background checks and gun regulations.
IDIOT.
I’d like to hear an official standpoint on how many countries have armed teachers. Including in countries in war. I’d like to know statistics on gun violence in schools all around the world, including in countries in war. Will the US top again? Do they still have death penalty for children, internationally recognized for under 18. Last time I checked, only US and Somalia had not ratified the international instrument on the rights of the child. Go figure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except he’s “affirmatively stated” that he does grab their genitals…
Arming teachers is a colossally bad idea, and if they propose “incredibly high standards” for teachers to have a gun in a classroom why not start by having those incredibly high standards to who can first access a gun to begin with, but ok moron.
It always amuses me that she’s the smart one. She talks like a more polished Archie Bunker. She’s the malapropism Queen. “Affirmatively stated there’s no truth…” does not mean what she thinks it means.
So what will happen is if states decide to do this, there will be more budget cuts, less for teachers to work with and a bunch of teachers quitting their jobs and finding something else to do. There’s already a huge teacher shortage, good luck filling with that many subs.
Another thing, I’m assuming schools are required to carry some kind of insurance in case something happens on campus (i could be wrong obviously), I can’t imagine any insurance covering a campus that allows guns on. Imagine a student accidentally get a hold of their teacher’s gun or taking advantage of knowing there’s a gun on campus and stealing it?
Teachers are already dying for their students, STOP PUTTING THIS RESPONSIBILITY ON TEACHERS AND DO YOUR JOB TO PROTECT CITIZENS.
Fuck off, Daughterwife.
I firmly believe…I have to believe that this conversation will go nowhere. No one, I mean no sane person, let alone an elected official could possibly pass a law mandating that teachers be armed. This is eyewatering bullsh!t and it cannot possibly go further than those plastic duck lips and silicone face. So what scam are they up to now at the White House? What are they trying to distract from with this fake “arm teachers noise”? Such a facking farce!
Americans, have you no control over your elected officials at all?
Dear students,
I love teaching. I strive to be good at it. But lately, there have been folks wanting me to make guns a part of my job. I cannot support this. And I want to tell you why.
First off, simple, basic math says more guns means a higher likelihood that someone will get shot. I cannot support actions that increase your (or my) risk of getting hurt or killed. I’m well aware that the NRA insists that more guns will equal more safety, but that is statistically impossible. I chose the non gun option because it actually lowers your risk. And mine.
In addition, you deserve to be taught in an environment that does not resemble a demilitarized zone. School shouldn’t feel like a prision. You should not have to learn in an environment where you have to contend with weapons as well as books.
There are also many, more effective, ways to make schools safer. Almost every other country but ours has found these ways. I insist our leaders look for them.
I love you, all. It is because I love you that I will quit before I see guns carried in my classroom. You may say, “good guys with guns can stop bad guys with guns” but this is a myth that has NEVER been true with school shootings. I am paid to teach. You are paying to learn. Neither of is getting paid for, or paying for, the opportunity to play gunslinger. Even professional law enforcement has a difficult time being professional protection. Let’s not distract from our jobs by trying to do theirs.
I respect guns. I respect them too much to let you be victims of them cavalierly being handed out like candies. This isn’t a second amendment issue; this is a common sense one. You can’t stop fire with more fire, and you can’t make schools safer with more killing machines. This is why I will never support arming teachers or school staff.
Signed,
Your teacher who loves you and wants what is best for you
Well said! As a former teacher I agree with everything you have said. This came up after Columbine and I said I would not carry a gun in school. Fortunately the discussion lasted about one day and nothing was done to put more guns in school. I taught high school and I can guarantee if there are guns in the schools at least one (probably more) will be stolen. The students always seem to know what is going on before the teachers do.
Huge hug Rapunzel. I was very touched when I read your post (especially for teachers family members and all the great teachers I’ve had). It’s disheartening to read about this situation. Do teachers have any choice to follow their vocation and not have to carry guns? I’d personally vote for a country wide strike all over US to ensure that the government wakes up. Teachers, students and parents alike. Even a year of lost education would not equal another lost life while at school. US, wake up!!!!!
@Rapunzel – I love you.
Bravo, Rapunzel!! Very eloquently said. As a former teacher, I stand with you/your statement 100%.
Amen!
Rapunzel, reframe this comment and send it as a letter to the editor of your local newspaper. Send it to the papers in your surrounding towns too. I worked for newspapers for a lot of years and I can promise you, your letter will be noticed. It might, in this climate, end up in the bigger or national papers. It’s a message that needs to be heard everywhere, with which the internet can help hugely, but never underestimate the power of the press.
The only snag to sending a letter to the editor is the fact that they won’t publish your letter without your name attached, at least most papers don’t. Exceptions can be made for safety, so check with your local editor. I don’t want to see you targeted by nutjobs because you spoke up.
As usual, the priority is not education. Might as well go straight to hiring combat folks as teachers. 2 in 1 deal!
Watch them make it part of military service: each tour of duty includes 4 years as a teacher, in full combat gear, just to “be ready “ of course.
Armed teachers…just buggers the imagination.
The anti- gun control arguments just get dumber and dumber. In the last three days I’ve heard some of the stupidest anti-gun-control arguments ever.
1. We don’t need gun-control because we need Jesus. How about we have both?
2. We don’t try to outlaw knives due to stabbings. Of course not, because knives are necessary for food.
3. Jim Jones killed nearly a thousand people with Kool-Aid so why bother with outlawing guns. WTF???
4. Teenagers engage in stupid things like the tide pod challenge so we should listen to them about gun control. Again, wtf?
Well quite. Jesus preached against violence, distributed food to those with nothing to eat, dished out free healthcare and never refused carpentry services based on the sexuality of his customers, but sure dumbasses, keep trying to argue that he was a pro-gun conservative!
Oh, and the cult members that didn’t drink the Kool-Aid were shot….
You left out three of my favorites:
1. CHICAGO!!!
2. We can’t have gun control because they have to put up with Planned Parenthood
3. Cars kill too! Why aren’t you banning cars?
I’ve seen some of them work through all of those arguments, beginning with Planned Parenthood and ending with Tide Pods.
I like the car argument because cars are highly regulated and guns should be regulated like cars. You can’t just buy a car and drive it. You have to take a drivers course, pass a test, Renew a license, register it every year, have insurance, you can easily lose your driving privilege if you drink and drive, etc
It has been. Teachers hate it, you shrew.
I can’t wait to see her in an orange jumpsuit.
I can’t wait to see all of them in orange jumpsuits.
This is INSANE. How is it possible that people are even considering this? The solution to massive shootings is more guns?! The NRA is an evil organization.
My fiancé is a cop here in Canada, so we don’t have the issues with guns that the US does but we were discussing this hare-brained idea yesterday. I brought up the question that if there was a school shooting and there were armed teachers and the cops went into the schools and saw a person with a gun, wouldn’t that person automatically be assumed to be a threat and would probably be shot. He said “yes”.
@kellybean, what an answer. Loud clap albeit the tragic context.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you know Canada confiscates thousands of guns a year from American tourists who come to visit and bring them in their vehicles!?
Guns used for crime in both Canada and Mexico are usually American in origin. Their loony wild Wild West life style affects their neighboring countries.
I don’t doubt it. How stupid of some people!
I cross the border fairly often and there are huge signs saying guns aren’t allowed in Canada when you cross in from the American side. If you are that blind to not see them then you shouldn’t be allowed in Canada.
Horrifying. When is the time going to be found to turn these teachers into expert shots? What if a teacher hits a student when they are trying to shoot a shooter? What if a teacher decides to shoot up a school? What if police mistake a teacher for a shooter? More guns really is not the answer to gun violence…
I have friends and family who are teachers,and they’ve all said that they won’t work at a school with armed teachers. Shooting someone isn’t part of their job.
That is what one of the musicians at the Vegas shooting said, that he and others had weapons but realized if they got them the police may confuse them for the shooter. He also said it changed his mind on guns.
(I was responding to Kellybeans post)
Ivanka Trump is happy to answer any question that is not about her financial crimes or conspiracy against the U.S. It is sickening to see the Trumpkins using the deaths of schoolchildren as a smokescreen to buy themselves more time to try and escape justice. It won’t work. The Grand Juries are coming for them. Also, her friends at the NRA will soon be exposed as Russian stooges as well.
While she loves having her picture taken *so close* to a North Korean high-ranked official. No official discussions that we know of. Intelligence work is worth … whatever. An orange cheeto is POTUS.
Way to make my blood pressure jump off the charts seeing this headline.
The big “DUH” heard ’round the world!
So what do you think will happen when these armed teachers have nervous breakdowns because of budget cuts, higher workloads and stress Ivanka?
Complicit Barbie is going to throw her husband, father and brothers under the bus to save her own guilty ass. I can’t wait for Mueller to have her arrested. She’s as guilty as daddy.
No it does not.
The end.
This infuriates me. All of it. I hate that we’re saddled with this profoundly parasitic, ethics-deficient grifter family & the many ways they’re costing us dearly.
are the deplorables planning on giving guns to the black teachers? if yes, do they get shot when police enter and see a black person with a gun? how many more black and brown kids will be shot than white kids even though school shootings are a pretty much a white male thing
THIS IS A DIVERSION, A DISTRACTION! It is never going to happen, thank GOD, but if they get us talking about this, then we’re not talking about REAL solutions, such as banning ALL 2000+ types of semi-automatic assault rifles!
Don’t take the bait on any social media or in person.
Sincerely,
A Teacher
Yes!!! It won’t happen but everyone is talking about it and not about the things that are happening.
They are hoping it all blows over if we look away but we won’t. Just like metoo this has been seething underneath the surface for a long time. Now it is wide open and we are finally dealing with it.
Says the woman who sends her kids to private schools with security paid by the tax payers
Yeah but the WORST, MOST TRAGIC thing is that taxpayers will keep paying for Don the Con and his family for years after leaving the office. They pay now for their security while being engaged in who knows what shady businesses. How many Trumps and ex-wives have SS security? Just one of the sons has 5 children. Do the men have mistresses too? And what will the whole business lot do *after* Don leaves the office with so many scandals while he occupies the oval? With security paid by the taxpayers. Just wait. This is not over.
It makes me feel very angry as I live in Florida and our dear Governor is seriously thinking of arming the teachers with strong support from all the Rednecks that live in the State. I have 2 kids that attend public school.
Not by anybody who’s actually dedicated three brain cells to seriously considering the logistics of the matter. Economics aside, what are you going to do about registration of the weapon? Is it registered to the school or to the teacher? Will it be kept on school grounds? If not, where is the gun kept? Will it be in a place where a teacher can access it during an emergency? If it’s open carry, what’s to stop students from attacking the teacher and attempting to grab the gun? If the gun is kept at home, will they punish teachers who forget to bring it with them? What happens if a teacher doesn’t want a firearm in their home? Who pays for the liability insurance? Who covers and certifies the training? Who does the psychological testing and background checks? What will be the impact on non-white children/teachers?
Any school who went through with this would be foolish. Any parent who let their children continue attending a school that allowed it would be the greater fool.
You are asking too many questions. You know you have to do bullet points for Trump (and his following) to understand. Logic is not something that is used in DC these days or that Trump would understand. These are ALL valid questions and need to be addressed if they are really seriously thinking about arming teachers. Although I doubt it will happen. Trump is a man of words, not actions and he has already changed to putting this on the states to decide.
Cheetolini probably had to send his plastic Barbie to march at the head of the delegation because there was no golf cart for him to ride.
No, they wouldn’t roll out the red carpet and give him a gold shiny medal to wear.
American police seem to be a bit trigger happy. There have been several stories during a few years, how many people the police shot. If police that have the training make too often these kind of decisions, when they should know better, how is a teacher suppose to have the ability to know when the actual time is to shoot and when it’s not?
I’ve read stories when small kids have gotten temper tantrums get arrested by police, does it mean that from now on they get shot?
It looks like from where I come from that the American police nowadays get people that only get to force to be legally able to kill and bully. Will this lead to same decline in professionalism for teachers.
P.S. I’m from Finland
Oh, Finland. First thing I think of when I hear about Finland is the quality of their education system. Rather ironic thinking of the topic of gun violence in US schools. Well done, Finland!
#imnotwithher
Hahaha #meneither
This bitch. How about she gives up her free government security and carries her own gun, preferably an assault weapon since they prove to be so useful . I hate her and her father so much.
Waiting for Ivanka’s line of professional women’s work attire that can conceal an assault rifle..
shut up ivanka
go play dress up and put on some more make up
waste of space
my sister is a teacher and would QUIT education if they asked her to carry a gun.
she is a mother to 3 children under 3 years old- she has her own family to protect and she is not willing to die for anyone but her family and i don’t blame her!
her students are extremely special needs and she can’t even fathom how unsafe it would be to have a GUN in a room with special needs teenagers. Bad bad bad idea
if this is what it is coming to at public schools and we are not going to get a handle on our gun control and are going to continue to let this happen- then homeschooling and private religious schools are the only acceptable option at this point. at least the kids will survive. this is so horrible.
As has been said about this creature by those who have dealt with her, Ivanka was, is and always will be as dumb as a brick.
I think it’s a stupid idea to arm teachers. Only because it should never have gotten to this point.
I will say I don’t think it’s appropriate to ask her about her fathers sexual conduct. Just the same as it wouldn’t be right to ask Chelsea about her father. Sins of the father shouldn’t be placed on the children. It’s as if they are looking to the children to excuse what they’ve done. Same as women having to excuse what their men have done. Donald should be held accountable. Her daughter giving him a pass shouldn’t excuse it or make what he did okay.
I agree.
Yes, and if she was just a daughter, that wouldn’t be the issue. The problem is that she’s a White House senior adviser who is working in an office paid for by American tax dollars. Other people in similar positions have been asked this question and had to respond to it. If you don’t want to face difficult questions about the president, you shouldn’t be in that position. That’s why nepotism laws exist. She is only there by exploitation of a loophole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But she has talked about metoo and Roy Moore, so she already made statements in her professional capacity.
THIS is why nepotism in government is strongly discouraged.
Hey, Princess, your hubby’s going to jail for selling state secrets. Hang on to your Korea hat and parka for those chilly conjugal visits.
Gosh, I feel like calling her Complicity Barbie is such an insult to Barbie lol …
We did discuss it ….. and the answer is no. But get back to that drawing board Barbie.
A teacher at a Pennsylvania Christian school accidentally left her loaded pistol in a bathroom, where elementary school children found it but, sure, guns in school are a good thing:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cops-teacher-left-gun-in-bathroom-elementary-kids-found-it/
“We didn’t have a policy about weapons on school grounds because we honestly never thought anybody would be that stupid,” is what the response from the school appears to be, lol.
This past weekend has heightened my disgust of Complicity Barbie to new levels. Her presence in this administration is a giant middle finger to the entire country.
Daddy’s princess, who has ZERO government or foreign policy experience, who was never elected to any position, and still does not have a permanent security clearance, is swanning off to South Korea to discuss government sanctions with an ally. A job typically reserved for senior State Department officials (or the ambassador, should her dotard father ever bother to nominate one), Ivanka, in her capacity as a “senior adviser” receives a WH office, publicly-funded staff and resources (including communication devices), yet there are no details of her actual responsibilities, with no accountability of results or oversight.
Then she sits in the VIP box with the President of South Korea and gets a front row seat to the Olympics’ closing ceremonies. A seat reserved for heads of state or other dignitaries, her presence there literally made no sense. The Americans were not the country who won the most medals, and are not the hosts of the next Olympics (summer or winter), so I was genuinely confused by the red carpet that was apparently rolled out for such a useless person.
She is the personification of someone who was born on third base and thinks they hit a triple. This whole family is disgusting.
And she was next to worthy athletes who won medals for their country in highly regulated sports competitions. The best of the best with the highest standards of excellence in sports, representing their country. WTF did she do to deserve to be there? It’s so f****ing ironic AND disgusting.
Soulspa, She saw it all as a photo op for herself and her brand. Everyone else in her orb is a prop. And the fact that drump prominently talked about her “briefing” President Moon Ja In about new sanctions against North Korea–yikes.
But it’s all in a day’s work for grifter, airhead, heavily-botoxed Barbie.
That’s not teachers’ jobs. They are there to teach and inspire learning. Safety belongs with the school and school district – and state. This is the stupidest suggestion I have ever heard, coming from one of the most immature, ignorant and unprepared presidents we have EVER had. The fact that that man is in wayyyy over his head in that job was never more apparent.
From CNN:
https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/26/politics/trump-florida-school-without-a-weapon/index.html
Trump, the man who dodged going to Vietnam, would have run into the school even if he didn’t have a weapon.
What a moron – only his most loyal disciple would believe that.
I wonder how many people honestly believe that President Bone Spurs would have done this? And what exactly was he going to do, running into the school unarmed? All out of condition “239″ pounds of him would tackle a 19 year old when kids much fitter than Bone Spurs couldn’t? And if he were armed — how much would he have added to the death toll?
What a maroon.
Lol President Bone Spurs.
You are hilarious.
I heard his statement that HE–a coward if there ever was one with his bone spurs and flailing foul name calling–would have entered the building without a gun to save everyone. My god, he sounds like a self-aggrandizing five year old. He could barely tolerate more than five minutes visiting wounded students in the hospital before fleeing to his disco club party and plopping his ginormous rear end into a chair.
This is a brilliant summation by a former school teacher:
If I’m understanding the conversation correctly, we cannot talk about how to prevent a school shooting, we can only talk about what to do once an active shooter is at school. That means we can’t discuss logical steps that most Americans support, like banning semi-automatic rifles, keeping guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them, and enforcing the gun laws already on the books. And we can’t talk about increasing funding for public schools so they can have more guidance counselors and smaller class sizes and social-emotional learning curriculums. No, we can’t talk about preventing school shootings. That’s too logical for the current administration, the GOP Congress, and the gun lobby and their supporters. Instead, we have to talk about arming teachers. I cannot believe I need to explain how asinine this idea is but as a former teacher, let me walk through this scenario and what our government would have asked of me.
I’m in my classroom teaching and get word that there’s an active shooter. I have to find the gun I have securely stored somewhere in my classroom- let me repeat, I have a gun that I store in a room regularly populated with a few dozen children- and then take that gun and leave my classroom to pursue the shooter. OK, so now my classroom full of students is left to deal with this situation on their own. Got it. Nothing could go wrong there. I’m sure they will be fine. And here I am with my gun in my hand and all the confidence that the concealed carry class I took gives me. I mean, I know police officers train regularly for intense situations like this but that concealed carry course and the couple of times at the shooting range are kinda the same. I don’t know where the shooter is but I will totally have my wits about me and so will everyone else and so I’m sure I will quickly and accurately be told where he is. And when I find him, if history is at all a teacher, I know he will likely have an AR-15 and since I likely am not keeping an AR-15 in my classroom, I am totally out-armed. But that’s ok, because I’m a teacher so I’m totally trained for this situation. Now, hopefully the police haven’t arrived because if they have and I stumble upon them with my gun drawn, I’m just gonna have to hope they can tell that I’m not the shooter, I’m just a random person walking around with a gun in an active shooter situation. I’m sure that will be fine. And now I’ve found him and one of a few things happens. Either:
1) He shoots and kills me and now, since the best solution our government could come up with for how to deal with our gun crisis was to ask me, a teacher, to stalk an active shooter, my own kids will grow up without a mom.
2) I shoot my gun and miss him but strike another staff member or child because it turns out that I’m a teacher and not a sharpshooter. Now I get to live the rest of my life knowing that I shot and potentially killed one of my colleagues or students.
3) In the fantastical dreams of all the people proposing this preposterous idea, I actually shoot and kill the shooter. If the past predicts who the shooter is, that means that I just killed a child. Yes, it’s a child in the middle of an absolutely horrific act. But it’s a child. And likely a child from my school who I know. So now, I live the rest of my life knowing that I killed one of my students and the child of someone in my community.
4) I can’t get to him in time and he kills a bunch of kids and colleagues before killing himself and now I get to carry the guilt forever that I was hired to not just teach my students but protect an entire school from an active shooter and I didn’t. Because that’s what teachers are supposed to do in this new dystopian world the GOP and gun lobby have created and I failed.
We have heard a lot of stupid ideas from Trump and the GOP Congress over the last year but this has to be one of the worst.
To be clear, the problem isn’t that we don’t have enough guns in our schools. Hell, I don’t like my kids playing at anyone’s house who owns a gun because I don’t trust the decisions two kids would make if they came across it. But you want me to send my child to school where there’s a gun and 650 kids?
And the problem isn’t mental illness. We all know that we don’t have any more mental illness in the US than in any other country but we have an exponentially larger gun problem than any other country. Yes, we need better mental health care and easier access to it but there’s absolutely zero data to support the position that mental illness is why we have school shootings.
And the problem isn’t a lack of discipline in schools. Kids these days! Those damn hippies. Oh wait. I mean, those cynical Gen Xers. Or wait, is it the lazy Millenials? I can’t remember any more which generation it is that adults are now deriding. Nope, the kids are alright.
And the problem isn’t a lack of God in schools. For all the people who love the second amendment so much, I’d like you to scroll up just a bit and re-read the first one just so you can remember that whole separation of church and state thing. And PS: If you think kids need God to tell them it’s not ok to shoot their classmates, it’s not the kids I’m worried about.
And finally, the problem isn’t all the two working parent households. I know no one supporting this idea of guns for teachers understands how logic works but I just want to point out that the people they want to hand guns to are likely women, since more than three-quarters of all K-12 teachers are women. If all these women go home to take care of their kids in order to make sure their kids don’t become school shooters, I’m not sure who will be left to teach.
The problem is guns. Guns. Guns. Guns. That is the problem. And until we are willing to regulate them and the people who have access to them, we will continue to be the only one of our peer countries where parents worry every day when they drop their kids off at school about whether they will survive the day.
Excellent reply. I would add that what you are doing is Close Quarters Combat (CQC). This is a very specific type of training that is one of the most difficult. So yeah, let’s have Mrs. Gunderson, who has been teaching social studies for 30 years, would TOTALLY be GREAT at CQC, right? /roll eyes
Any person who shoots another one fatally or not, and has been identified as a suspect, is taken into police custody. An investigation and maybe a trial will come next to establish whether the shooter had acted *lawfully*. Would any teacher subject her/himself to such situation?
Weren’t both parents working jobs in most households in the good old days? Regular household chores were pretty labor intensive. Out on the frontier, women were working on ranches and farms and small businesses. In cities, who do you think was working in the factories and shops, big and small? Where did this myth come from that women were just ladies of leisure in olden days? People with more money hired servants, but those servants had to leave their own children to do those jobs.
Frontier communities hired teachers and built schools as soon as they could because their parents were busy working at all their jobs and wanted somebody educated to teach their children.
If you actually look at the statistics for school shootings, I doubt very much that “taking prayer out of schools” correlates (which is impossible anyway, nobody is stopped from silent prayer, you just can’t impose your own religion on everybody else). What undoubtedly does correlate is easy access to assault weapons.
And tRump said today that he would have gone into the school unarmed – really? I don’t think it is is possible stuff more BShit into that imbecile.
Question: If she uses botox and fillers, why wouldn’t she put any in those deep naso-labial folds?
Her face structure is naturally puffy so it would erase the effect of her cheek implants and give her a round face.
Looks like someone is trying to birth herself a new face for her jailtime! She looks more alien than ever! Did she have it filled up with that bubbling green blood from X-Files.
She put soylent green in there and a bit of cement. It has to last through the prison years.
You know what’s really worth discussing? Removing the trumps from American politics and government.
Trump now says he would have run into the building without a gun to help. LOL And, of course, Huckabee is now trying to retranslate what Trump meant, and she said that he didn’t actually mean that he would “run in” to the school.
You can’t make this stuff up. I love the responses on HuffPo.
‘I really can’t decide if this is an actual “Presidency” or an elaborate collaboration of the executives at NBC to morph ” The Apprentice”, “SNL” & “American Horror Story”
Like · Reply · 157 · 2 hrs
Don’t forget WWE Smackdown.
Like · Reply · 45 · 2 hrs
and The Twilight Zone.
Like · Reply · 47 · 2 hrs
Include American Gothic”
Like · Reply · 47 · 2 hrs
It’s really hard for SNL and other comedians to come up with anything original these days. They just have to read what President Bone Spurs has said or tweeted and it is more bizarre than anything the writers could have imagined.
Crazy stuff! Huff also ran an article about how drump wants his private pilot to head the FAA. There’s a smug pic of the dude looking at the camera from inside a cockpit. Someone commented, “Do you like gladiator movies?” Thank g*d for Airplane movie quotes; otherwise I would have found no humor in this news.
I can’t wait for Colbert and Seth. I record them to watch their opening segments and some of the guests but mostly for the openings. Kimmel too.
Then a new SNL this weekend.
The problem is simple: ban semi-automatic weapons. Teachers in the UK, Canada, and Oz don’t have to arm up. Some Americans apparently want the wild west back.
They want to turn the schools into prison camps.
I agree. This is a DIVERSION. Trump is playing the media with his continuous stream of outrageous statements. The media needs to quit falling for this tactic.
I was thinking earlier today of the term “lame-brained”. Trump and his children are the personification of the word.
I’m not from the States, so I don’t know if this has been addressed in the media over there- but had someone, an official group or professionals, e.g. the Seals, someone who’s job amongst other things is to react using a gun/ weapon in this kind of chaotic situation such as a school shooting, cone out and said anything to the effect of how complex and dangerous that is for a professional let alone a civilian? It’s mind boggling that baby fists just regurgitates this kind of stuff and noone reacts? And if they do, I’d really loke to hear what they have to say…
It is insane what they think.
Who becomes Special Ops and a middle school teacher? Part-time SWAT and a humanities teacher?
It makes no sense.
This screams desperation.
So is she speaking to media and going to South Korea as a daughter or state actor? It seems she wants both when it suits her. She gets to know classified information and brief foreign leaders but can’t answer a question about assault allegations because it offends her as a daughter. Having her anywhere near the White House is already a conflict of interest, one that at the start of Trump’s presidency we thought was a problem. Yet, so many more and far worse offences have been committed the we don’t care anymore.
