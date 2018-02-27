Draft-dodger Donald Trump would have run into the school when he heard shots fired

The Parkland massacre is still being discussed at the highest levels of government, because those kids refuse to stay silent. Which is why one of the recent conversations has been about “good guys with guns” and their ability to stop a “bad guy with a gun.” This is an NRA talking point – the NRA wants everyone to be armed to the teeth and for people to just shoot first and ask questions never. The NRA defines “good guys with guns” as mostly white people, cops, and just garden variety psychopaths and nutjobs. When there actually was a “good guy with a gun” at Stoneman Douglas High School, the problem was that he didn’t do jacksh-t. Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson didn’t enter the school when he heard shots fired. He has resigned, because sure. It’s not like it was his job or anything.

But really, the point is that no one really knows how they’re going to react in a crisis, or how they’ll react when they hear gunfire. Except Donald Trump, the Bigliest Boy Who Ever Biglied, knows exactly what he would have done.

While slamming the sheriff’s deputy who failed to enter Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school during the deadly mass shooting just under two weeks ago, President Donald Trump asserted that he would have taken action if placed in the same situation. “You don’t know until you’re tested, but I think I — I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,” the president told a meeting of the nation’s governors on Monday. He added, “And I think most of the people in this room would have done that too. … But the way they performed was really a disgrace.” Continuing off script, the president also doubled down on his suggestion that teachers should be armed as a means for preventing future school shootings. “At some point you need volume,” said Trump. “I don’t know that a school’s going to be able to hire a hundred security guards that are armed.” The 71-year-old president went on, apparently referring again to the performance of local law enforcement at the Feb. 14 massacre at Stoneman Douglas High: “Plus, you know, I got to watch some deputy sheriffs performing this weekend. They weren’t exactly, uh, Medal of Honor winners, alright? The way they performed was frankly disgusting.”

Captain Bigly to the rescue! The Hammer of Bigly. Biglyman will save us all. This reminds me so strongly of Mark Wahlberg’s “I could have stopped 9/11” speech, my God. Both men have very oversized opinions of their own hypothetical bravery. But are we supposed to believe that Captain Bigly’s bone spurs would have really allowed him to “run” into the school? Of course not. That fatass has never run a day in his life. And he only really shows a propensity for violence when he’s around women and he’s assaulting them.

'I'd run in there.' Trump says he would've engaged the Florida shooting even without a weapon https://t.co/y6IAgW10xy pic.twitter.com/OWyJ3SK9iL — TIME (@TIME) February 26, 2018