Draft-dodger Donald Trump would have run into the school when he heard shots fired

The Parkland massacre is still being discussed at the highest levels of government, because those kids refuse to stay silent. Which is why one of the recent conversations has been about “good guys with guns” and their ability to stop a “bad guy with a gun.” This is an NRA talking point – the NRA wants everyone to be armed to the teeth and for people to just shoot first and ask questions never. The NRA defines “good guys with guns” as mostly white people, cops, and just garden variety psychopaths and nutjobs. When there actually was a “good guy with a gun” at Stoneman Douglas High School, the problem was that he didn’t do jacksh-t. Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson didn’t enter the school when he heard shots fired. He has resigned, because sure. It’s not like it was his job or anything.

But really, the point is that no one really knows how they’re going to react in a crisis, or how they’ll react when they hear gunfire. Except Donald Trump, the Bigliest Boy Who Ever Biglied, knows exactly what he would have done.

While slamming the sheriff’s deputy who failed to enter Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school during the deadly mass shooting just under two weeks ago, President Donald Trump asserted that he would have taken action if placed in the same situation.

“You don’t know until you’re tested, but I think I — I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,” the president told a meeting of the nation’s governors on Monday. He added, “And I think most of the people in this room would have done that too. … But the way they performed was really a disgrace.”

Continuing off script, the president also doubled down on his suggestion that teachers should be armed as a means for preventing future school shootings.

“At some point you need volume,” said Trump. “I don’t know that a school’s going to be able to hire a hundred security guards that are armed.” The 71-year-old president went on, apparently referring again to the performance of local law enforcement at the Feb. 14 massacre at Stoneman Douglas High: “Plus, you know, I got to watch some deputy sheriffs performing this weekend. They weren’t exactly, uh, Medal of Honor winners, alright? The way they performed was frankly disgusting.”

Captain Bigly to the rescue! The Hammer of Bigly. Biglyman will save us all. This reminds me so strongly of Mark Wahlberg’s “I could have stopped 9/11” speech, my God. Both men have very oversized opinions of their own hypothetical bravery. But are we supposed to believe that Captain Bigly’s bone spurs would have really allowed him to “run” into the school? Of course not. That fatass has never run a day in his life. And he only really shows a propensity for violence when he’s around women and he’s assaulting them.

President Donald J. Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference

133 Responses to "Draft-dodger Donald Trump would have run into the school when he heard shots fired"

  Aang says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:02 am

    His tubby butt can't run anywhere. What he means is that he would have quickly driven his golf cart to the doctor to get his bone spurs checked.

    Reply
  Loopy says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Hahahahhahahaha

    Reply
  Beth says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Yeah right, 5 time draft dodging Donnie. What if your bone spurs were hurting? We call BS!

    Reply
  Darla says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:05 am

    I am still laughing over this one. Samuel L Jackson tweeted an hilarious response.

    But, also, this is gaslighting. So that is the not-so-funny part of this. I mean, do his cultists really believe this? Are they that far gone? Is there nothing they won’t draw the line at and say, hey, I’ll eat a lot of ish but I won’t eat THAT ish.

    Reply
    Esmom says:
      February 27, 2018 at 8:14 am

      Good question. I'm guessing they'd say something along the lines of how Sarah Sanders tried to spin it, that Trump meant he would step in as a "leader" or some such crap. He's even admitted he ran from a guy who fell near him because he hates blood. smdh.

      Reply
      Swack says:
        February 27, 2018 at 9:22 am

        It must be tiring to go out everyday and explain what Trump "really meant" by the statements and tweets he makes. I would not want that job no matter what the pay was. My sanity would be gone in less than a week.

      jwoolman says:
        February 27, 2018 at 11:33 am

        President Bone Spurs may have a real blood phobia, in which case he would have blocked the exit for fleeing students because he would have fainted at the first sight of blood….

        He’s just doing his usual thing, pumping up himself and rushing to insult other people before he knows any facts. What a maroon.

    Annabelle Bronstein says:
      February 27, 2018 at 8:22 am

      Trump supporters are so far into their cognitive dissonance fantasy land that this doesn't even enter their brain space. He knows he could shoot a man in the street with witnesses and video footage and 30% of the crazies would still support him and say it was 'fake news.'

      Reply
    Lizzie says:
      February 27, 2018 at 9:15 am

      b/c they're uneducated and proud of it. when ignorance is celebrated and education is looked down on – you get trump.

      Reply
    Tiny Martian says:
      February 27, 2018 at 9:28 am

      His key words here are “And I think most of the people in this room would have done that too”.

      Because his followers are like him: they are deluded enough to believe that they would be the heroes in this kind of situation. So they just nod in agreement and are awed by how well he “gets” them.

      Meanwhile, he neglects to mention the true heroes who were actually present that day, like Anthony Borges, Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and so many others who deserve to be honored. But sadly, no, this miserable excuse of a human being has to play it like everyone who was there was a disgrace. He disgusts me.

      Reply
    gatorbait says:
      February 27, 2018 at 10:06 am

      Even his haters believe this. My dad, who doesn't like trump nor did he vote for him, said that he would run in too and believed trump was being honest. I've heard my dad saying more and more trump positive things lately which is really confusing since he seems more and more unhinged. God I can't wait till this is over and this country can try to recover. My son is mixed and is 3 years from voting age. I hope he and his fellow youth can right the wrongs so many adults have created for this country.

      Reply
      Sansa says:
        February 27, 2018 at 10:46 am

        It's insightful to understand Trumps appeal , (I despise him and believe Mulleur will come back with multiple charges against him) and related to what you Dad has been saying. This lays in the populist themes of bringing back outsourced jobs and no more HIB contractors taking away good paying jobs from USA citizens. This was actually part of Bernie's platform as well. Buy a copy of the Fire and the Fury for him, that book is so well written, and shows how disfuntional the WH is.

  Nicole says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Talk to anyone that has seen live combat. It is not our natural instinct to run towards danger. That's why we have professionals because they train themselves to suppress that very reaction. Another reason we shouldn't arm teachers.
And sure trump. No one believes that for one second
    And sure trump. No one believes that for one second

    Reply
    Annabelle Bronstein says:
      February 27, 2018 at 8:24 am

      Exactly. Every combat veteran is rolling their eyes.

      But Trump did get us to change the subject from something that matters to something very petty, which I believe was the whole point.

      Reply
    Otaku Fairy says:
      February 27, 2018 at 12:59 pm

      Agreed. Even if it doesn't lead to teachers actually killing students, there's always the possibility that some teachers who aren't the best at regulating their emotions or behaving appropriately might decide to threaten a few mouthy or unruly students to get them to behave. Arming teachers isn't a great idea.

      Reply
      ol cranky says:
        February 27, 2018 at 2:51 pm

        OMG I have people yelling at me that I’m an idiot when I say that a bunch of armed teachers (or even one) trying to shoot a gunman firing on a crowd is likely to cause more injury/collateral damage because the average “responsible gun owner” is not an amazing marksman with the skills of a sniper or someone on SWAT. I guess they must feel it’s somehow better if your kid is killed by friendly fire instead by the bad guy

        they also think that people who have concealed carry permits never accidentally leave their guns where a kid can find it and that nobody would know there’s a gun which means nobody would try to find/take it from them or wherever they happen to stash it

      Tiffany :) says:
        February 27, 2018 at 3:17 pm

        ol cranky, even the NYPD only hit their target 18% of the time!!!!

  H says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:05 am

    I'm a former police officer and served in the military, so I have gun training and I'm not sure I would have run into that building without back-up. A handgun against a AR-15 and perhaps a suspect with body armor? Those are horrible odds. We need to arm our law enforcement personnel better than the perpetrators.

But ha ha, Trump. You can't even walk around a golf course and you're going to RUN into a building with an active shooter? Sure.

    But ha ha, Trump. You can’t even walk around a golf course and you’re going to RUN into a building with an active shooter? Sure.

    Reply
    Hh says:
      February 27, 2018 at 8:16 am

      Our police forces are already heavily militarized. The law enforcement wouldn't need to be armed better if the AR-15 was banned. There's just no need for a civilian to have a semi-automatic assault rifle.

      Reply
    Beth says:
      February 27, 2018 at 8:17 am

      Thank you for your service. I absolutely agree and I honestly don't think I can blame the armed guards for not running in. It was their job to protect, but a handgun like a guard has is like a squirt gun compared to an AR-15, and chances are a pistol would do nothing to stop the murderer

      Reply
      jwoolman says:
        February 27, 2018 at 11:29 am

        I’m not clear that the deputy did anything wrong either. He wasn’t armed to deal with a mass shooter toting an assault weapon, or trained or armed as a sharpshooter. I assume he was there to deal with less dramatic events. I would also assume his first duty was to alert other law enforcement, which he did. He says he thought the shots were coming from outside, which is possible. And more importantly, it was all over in such a brief time, it’s hard to believe that even if he had magically shot the shooter without shooting the shot at, that the death count would have been any lower.

        Didn’t the shooter set off the fire alarm first? So the halls were full of people? I know that he tried to blend in with the kids leaving the building after he was done. What was the actual time span of the whole event from the very first shot?

        One real question is why it was easy to bring the weapon into the school in the first place. Maybe that’s where they should start with enhanced security measures. A concealed hand gun would be easy for anyone to walk in with, of course. How did the shooter hide the weapon as he entered the school? How many entrances do they have and how could they be monitored without making it into a prison? It’s actually a difficult problem, which is why at least making it hard to get such weapons of mass murder is an important step.

      Rylo says:
        February 27, 2018 at 2:35 pm

        You're quite right. His comments deflect from the real issues (whether he does this intentionally or not I'm not sure). A useful shield for the real goings on.

    • LittleWing says:
      LittleWing says:

      February 27, 2018 at 8:20 am

      Reply
      H says:
        February 27, 2018 at 8:39 am

        @LittleWing, it depends on the area you live in. Now Broward County is upwardly mobile, so you’d think their police force would have automatic weapons. Now, I’m sure the SWAT team does, but police officers assigned to high schools usually only have a handgun and maybe a shotgun in their car. They also have their bullet proof vests, but some officers I knew didn’t wear them because a high school assignment is usually a low-risk job.

        If you’ve never worn a bulletproof vest, let me tell you they’re highly uncomfortable especially for women. And until the AR-15 is actually banned, then law enforcement needs to be as heavily-armed as the shooter. If you’ve ever watched the video from North Hollywood shootout in ’98, and the bank robbers who unloaded automatic weapons on the LAPD, then you’d realize how outgunned the police actually are.

        Personally, I think all semi-automatic and automatic weapons should be banned for the civillan population. But until then, I am not going to judge police officers for not running into a building by themselves with a single handgun and maybe two clips of ammo.

    HelloSunshine says:
      February 27, 2018 at 8:25 am

      Thank you for pointing this out. The deputy had a handgun, if he would’ve run towards the shooter with just that, he would’ve been shot multiple times and died. He was probably doing more by being outside and directing kids away and stuff anyway.

      I’m sure the guy feels guilty enough without all of these people piling up telling him he’s a coward and stuff AND suffering through a traumatic event like that.

      Reply
    Nanny to the rescue says:
      February 27, 2018 at 8:29 am

      Agreed. That’s why I can’t even blame the deputy. In reality, he stood very little chance and decided to survive instead. It sounds horrible but I get it.

      As for Trump: How TF does this guy manage to lie and still make himself appear worse? That’s some talent over there. And even if he didn’t lie, he’s then just dumb. Unarmed against a shooter, what good would that do?

      Reply
      Swack says:
        February 27, 2018 at 9:27 am

        Because he's the president and through his leadership the guy would just stop shooting and give himself up. Okay, now someone has to come and put my eyes back forward from rolling them so hard. It's the same as him stating if the teachers had guns they would shoot the hell out of the shooter. Read this morning that Florida is going to allow the teachers to carry in schools.

      Giddy says:
        February 27, 2018 at 10:00 am

        He imagines his own heroic legend. In his fantasy he would have run straight at the shooter (while deflecting bullets with his Rolex) and knocked him out with a manly fist to the jaw. As the suspect fell his gun flew up into the air and Bigly Boy snatched it before it could fall. He then shouted "You're safe now, your President is here!" He then farted in his sleep and began dreaming of his face on Mount Rushmore.

    PPP says:
      February 27, 2018 at 9:45 am

      Yes, I hope Celebitchy stops talking about this poor

      Reply
    • Tiny Martian says:
      February 27, 2018 at 10:10 am

      Can’t someone please just put him to the test? Like have someone grab an semi-automatic weapon and start firing and the Donald can run towards them and attempt to disarm them?

      I double-dog dare him!

      Reply
    • ol cranky says:
      February 27, 2018 at 2:53 pm

      the irony is that, for all the NRA/RWNJ assertion that the “libtards” are trying to take their guns away from them – it will most likely be the republicans they keep voting for who create a military state and then start confiscating their weapons

      Reply
  7. Neelyo says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:06 am

    He is the coward of all cowards. The two moments where he revealed his soft underbelly:

    1. When he was speaking at a rally and there was a minor security kerfuffle behind him. He clutched onto that podium for dear life, ducked and then spun around faster than Linda Blair’s head.

    2. When he went to a black church to speak and in the middle of his ranting, the female pastor approached him to chastise him for going off script. As she slowly took steps towards him, he turned white and backed away quickly.

    He is a coward. That is his truth.

    Also, as Rachel Maddow says, pay attention to what he does, not what he says. He keeps saying all of these stupid things to keep the media cycle going but what are his overlords up to right now?

    Reply
    • Darla says:
      February 27, 2018 at 8:09 am

      Neelyo, exactly, and do you remember when something similar happened to HRC, and how cool she remained? I mean, steely. If you juxtapose those two videos, well, it makes me want to cry. She is brave. He’s a mewling coward.

      Reply
    • Jellybean says:
      February 27, 2018 at 8:27 am

      Trumps gleeful description of the disgust he felt when he watched an elderly gentleman bleed all over his marble floor whist his wife wept at his side – does he not realise what an awful picture that paints? What decent human being wouldn’t try to help, even if all they could do was put a hand on the wife’s shoulder or make sure the ambulance was on its way. Donald Trump is such a loathsome human being, how dare he brag like this whilst belittling men like John McCain and Robert Mueller, who not only fought for their country, but then dedicated their lives to public service. Trump makes me sick.

      Reply
      • jwoolman says:
        February 27, 2018 at 6:44 pm

        Jellybean– Trump also says at that end of that story that he forgot to ask about the guy the next day. So apparently he doesn’t even know if the fellow survived. Trump was more concerned about the mess on the floor. Notice that he also felt compelled to say that nobody liked the man who fell, as an attempt to justify his own behavior.

        Not only is this story quintessential Trump – he tells this story himself, so he thinks that his behavior was fine.

    • lucy2 says:
      February 27, 2018 at 11:11 am

      Can you imagine if someone threw a shoe at him like they did George W? He’d pee his pants.

      Reply
  8. minx says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Trevor Noah did a hilarious slam on this.

    Reply
  9. Indiana Joanna says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Just like how he ran out of the hospital after a five minute visit to the surviving kids injured by the shooting. Just like how he then ran into his disco party and plopped his ginormous rear end in a chair.

    Reply
  10. Nancy says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Even an elephant can be brought down running towards the hunter with the weapon. Does this man ever think before he speaks, ever….

    Reply
  11. Jenns says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:08 am

    He’s afraid of stairs.

    Reply
  12. Dttimes2 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:09 am

    This made me soooo angry and im not even American. This lying piece of sh!t wouldnt take a bullet to save his own kids…did ya see the pic of 45 walking up the plane ramp with his umbrella while Baron walked behind him …thats his true nature : the donald is all about himself.

    Reply
  13. Cate says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Dont forget the time he sat in disgust while watching a guy bleed to death all over his expensive marble. Sure Donnie, sure.

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.thedailybeast.com/the-time-donald-trump-turned-away-in-disgust-while-a-man-bled-to-death-in-front-of-him?authuser=0

    Reply
  14. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Run? Into the nearest Häagen Dazs maybe. This b*tch is 2 minutes away from a heart attack but sure. What would he have done? Confused the shooter with poor grammar?

    Reply
  15. paranormalgirl says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Yeah…. no. Big nope. He would be cowering under a car.

    Reply
  16. Alix says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:13 am

    He’s so full of hot air, I’m surprised he hasn’t exploded yet.

    Reply
  17. smcollins says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Harrison Ford in Air Force One he is not. In his dreams maybe, but nuh-uh, no way in hell.

    Reply
  18. Anastasia Beaverhausen says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:17 am

    I’ve been trolling him this morning. To every tweet he tweets, I reply “have you implemented Russian sanctions yet”?

    I’m doing this ALL DAY. EVERY DAY. because i Have time and I’ll do it until I get blocked.

    Reply
  19. Miranda says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Sure, he’ll rush to scene right after he calls Mark Wahlberg for backup.

    Reply
  20. Gutterflower says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:20 am

    https://twitter.com/j_likesbigbutts/status/968271409741877253

    ^^ Imma just leave this here lol

    Reply
  21. LittleWing says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:22 am

    That oily turd couldn’t run anywhere. He would send in some flunky instead.

    Reply
  22. Mia4s says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Just when you thought he couldn’t get more repulsive…honestly the US Presidency will never be as admired as it once was after this orange blob’s term. Ever.

    I’m not convinced he’d run into danger to save his own children, let alone someone else’s. That’s not snark, I seriously am not sure he would.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      February 27, 2018 at 9:13 am

      I’ll go further and say I KNOW he wouldn’t.

      look at how he interacts or, more accurately, DOESN’T interact with his son. pays him no attention and doesn’t even share an umbrella with him…if he won’t “protect” his son from the rain, he wouldn’t protect him from bullets.

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        February 27, 2018 at 9:50 am

        I can’t even imagine any parent I know doing that. The child is in short sleeves!

        If he doesn’t care about his son I am supposed to suspend my critical thinking skills and believe he’d mess up is carefully constructed bouffant to save someone else’s?

  23. Darla says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:23 am

    BTW he’s having a twitter melt down right this minute. Mueller must be really closing in.

    Reply
  24. Merritt says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:25 am

    This draft dodging coward can’t run anywhere. He would insist on being driven far away.

    Reply
  25. Maya says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Of course he would – straight to the toilets before he peed in his pants out of fear…

    Reply
  26. SoulSPA says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:29 am

    What do these statements show about his intelligence level *and* mental fitness? Any civilian making such statements would be considered crazy, delusional, *insert the right adjective*.

    Reply
  27. April says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:29 am

    ugh. i hate how he has the audacity to say that. anyone can say what they “would have done” or call people “cowards”.

    you dont know, dont even say it.
    i hate him

    Reply
  28. Guest says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:31 am

    What a laugh – I see him as coward – and would run the other way

    Reply
  29. Eric says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Captain Bone Spurs is in a panic this morning. What is Hope Hicks going to say? Probably not much.

    But Paulie Walnuts is going to have plenty to say before tomorrow and Friday as he is arraigned in two different courts!

    Or he will die in jail.

    Whichever will he choose?????

    It’s Mueller Time!

    Reply
  30. Alexandria says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Read an article about Mueller’s background, citing Mueller is the best of America, Trump is the worst. Mueller should be President, what a man.

    Reply
  31. hogtowngooner says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Do you ever notice how he and his gun-nut supporters all have this same fantasy that in a mass shooting, they’d automatically become Rambo or John McClane, the big hero with the marksmanship of a Navy SEAL? Nevermind that those are scripted movies with professional stunts and the good guy always wins.
    Nevermind that real situations like that are completely chaotic and no one knows what the heck is going on, so you don’t even know where to start helping if you tried. Nevermind that someone running around the scene with a gun would be far more likely be mistaken for the gunman rather than someone there to help. Nope, Bubba would rush in there and save everyone with his Call of Duty skills. Cadet Bone Spurs had a five chances to prove he could be hero and refused all of them. This was said for no other reason but to inflate his ego.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      February 27, 2018 at 9:59 am

      The school officer claims (via his attorney’s statement) that he thought the perpetrator was outside, as he saw a wounded person lying in the grass.

      All the armchair Eastwoods think they could have figured out in seconds exactly where one (maybe more) was located in a multi-story building and grounds. Just a chest-beating distraction.

      Reply
      • Lady D says:
        February 27, 2018 at 4:17 pm

        Exactly, look at the size of that school. My high school was rural and little and the building still had 7 ways in and out, not including a whack of ground floor windows. The gunman could have been anywhere. Where would you even start to look for the gunman, especially in hallways swarming with panicking, screaming students and staff, assuming he was even still in the building?

      • Christin says:
        February 27, 2018 at 6:51 pm

        Same here, Lady D. It would have taken at least 10 minutes for one person to cover the single-floor, rural high school I attended. Supposedly additional officers from a neighboring unit were on site in approximately four minutes. Not a lot of time for one to three officers outside to do very much.

    • Lyla says:
      February 27, 2018 at 3:45 pm

      Exactly, like take that church shooting for example. The police shot the guy that wrestled the gun away from the shooter because he was holding the gun.

      Reply
  32. Lila says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I mean seriously, give me a break! What would he do, throw a Diet Coke or a Paper Towel roll at them and run? What a fool.

    Reply
  33. RBC says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:48 am

    He might run into a burning building to save his golf clubs and stash of 2 for 1 Big Mac coupons. But for any other reason I can’t see him running anywhere

    Reply
  34. LittleWing says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:57 am

    He looks more and more like pepe the frog every day. Appropriate.

    Reply
  35. B n A fn says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Just another con for his base. He would not go in that school even in his dream. Everyone I know who heard him saying he would go in even without a gun , 😂 their butts off.

    Reply
  36. Starryfish says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:11 am

    He rode around in a golf cart rather than walk the 30 feet the rest of the group did at the G20, no way he’s running anywhere.

    Reply
  37. Rapunzel says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:16 am

    I’d become convinced that Bigly really wants to kill someone. Seriously. I think that’s his fantasy. It’s why he admires dudes like Putin and Duarte.

    Reply
  38. Jayna says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Right. This is the man who told Howard Stern he turns away at the sight of blood. Sure.

    Don’t you just love fake heroes like Trump? No one believes he would get his fat ass out of his limo, much less run into the school, even if his own son was in there. He would send the hired help in with no gun.

    Reply
  39. Lorelai says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:39 am

    He got scared by a BIRD in his own office.

    Reply
  40. B n A fn says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Where are Ryan and McConnell, are they in a witness protection program. I have not heard a peep from either one. What a disgrace these Republican are the money from the NRA are more important than children’s life.

    Reply
  41. jferber says:
    February 27, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Piece of shit blowhard complicit murderer liar egregious garbage. Is trying to make meat and drink for himself out of children’s corpses. This is the absolute worst thing among many absolute worsts.

    Reply
  42. Q T Hush says:
    February 27, 2018 at 11:14 am

    First he’d shove Hucksbee-Sanders and Hope in front him for a shield. This guy is unbelievable and it’s time to start calling him out on his lies. No wonder we are the laughing stock of the world.

    Reply
  43. Maria says:
    February 27, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Everything is always about him. A true narcissist.

    Reply
  44. Anastasia says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    I WANT HIM TO PROVE IT!!!

    Reply
  45. Tiffany :) says:
    February 27, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    I realized something about background checks this weekend.

    It turns out, in 1997, the Supreme Court ruled that the US gov’t can’t “mandate” that states, cities and courts report to the gun background check database. The conservative SCOTUS ruled that it violated states rights. This is a HUGE issue, especially when it comes to keeping guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, etc. Some states report NOTHING.

    What CAN be done, however, is that states can pass legislation forcing themselves to report to databases. This will only happen if the citizenry demands it. It is a massive loophole, it needs to be closed. I don’t think people are aware of this huge vulnerability.

    Reply
  46. spidee!! says:
    February 27, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    So would you have done this Mr Trump?

    https://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime/london-attack-rugbyplaying-policeman-stabbed-in-face-after-fighting-terrorists-armed-only-with-his-a3556521.html

    Reply

