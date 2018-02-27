Draft-dodger Donald Trump would have run into the school when he heard shots fired

The Parkland massacre is still being discussed at the highest levels of government, because those kids refuse to stay silent. Which is why one of the recent conversations has been about “good guys with guns” and their ability to stop a “bad guy with a gun.” This is an NRA talking point – the NRA wants everyone to be armed to the teeth and for people to just shoot first and ask questions never. The NRA defines “good guys with guns” as mostly white people, cops, and just garden variety psychopaths and nutjobs. When there actually was a “good guy with a gun” at Stoneman Douglas High School, the problem was that he didn’t do jacksh-t. Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson didn’t enter the school when he heard shots fired. He has resigned, because sure. It’s not like it was his job or anything.
But really, the point is that no one really knows how they’re going to react in a crisis, or how they’ll react when they hear gunfire. Except Donald Trump, the Bigliest Boy Who Ever Biglied, knows exactly what he would have done.
While slamming the sheriff’s deputy who failed to enter Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school during the deadly mass shooting just under two weeks ago, President Donald Trump asserted that he would have taken action if placed in the same situation.
“You don’t know until you’re tested, but I think I — I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,” the president told a meeting of the nation’s governors on Monday. He added, “And I think most of the people in this room would have done that too. … But the way they performed was really a disgrace.”
Continuing off script, the president also doubled down on his suggestion that teachers should be armed as a means for preventing future school shootings.
“At some point you need volume,” said Trump. “I don’t know that a school’s going to be able to hire a hundred security guards that are armed.” The 71-year-old president went on, apparently referring again to the performance of local law enforcement at the Feb. 14 massacre at Stoneman Douglas High: “Plus, you know, I got to watch some deputy sheriffs performing this weekend. They weren’t exactly, uh, Medal of Honor winners, alright? The way they performed was frankly disgusting.”
Captain Bigly to the rescue! The Hammer of Bigly. Biglyman will save us all. This reminds me so strongly of Mark Wahlberg’s “I could have stopped 9/11” speech, my God. Both men have very oversized opinions of their own hypothetical bravery. But are we supposed to believe that Captain Bigly’s bone spurs would have really allowed him to “run” into the school? Of course not. That fatass has never run a day in his life. And he only really shows a propensity for violence when he’s around women and he’s assaulting them.
'I'd run in there.' Trump says he would've engaged the Florida shooting even without a weapon
— TIME (@TIME) February 26, 2018
His tubby butt can’t run anywhere. What he means is that he would have quickly driven his golf cart to the doctor to get his bone spurs checked.
Well, quite. This is a guy who needed that golf cart to get around at UN meetings and on his trip to the Middle East, whilst other world leaders walked. Who actually drives ONTO THE GREEN when he golfs, he’s so tragically unfit!
Anyone see that tweet with a picture of him climbing the steps onto a plane, whilst holding an umbrella and leaving Barron to get wet? This is a man who won’t take even a raindrop for his own child, let alone a bullet for someone else’s….
he won’t even release his tax returns and yet he wants us to believe he’d confront a shooter with no weapon in his possession.
sure, jan.
He would grab one of those kids and use him as a human shield.
You are probably right Carmen. A lot of us might be thinking it, thank you for being bold enough to state the truth.
Trump is a coward, everybody knows it. He dodged the draft five times faking bone spurs so he wouldn’t get sent to Vietnam. I’m willing to bet if someone tiptoed up behind him and said “Boo!”, he’d jump so high he’d leave a dent in the ceiling.
He can’t even face the press. Remember his video briefing 10 feet away from the press room?
Yep. He told two lies in one sentence basically.
God. Almighty. Bigly Mouse is completely bonkers. Truly, he’s mental.
Hahahahhahahaha
Yeah right, 5 time draft dodging Donnie. What if your bone spurs were hurting? We call BS!
Dude straight up spazzed out when that eagle flapped its wings near him. Bruh. you were afraid of a bird. You’re really going to confront a shooter?
I am still laughing over this one. Samuel L Jackson tweeted an hilarious response.
But, also, this is gaslighting. So that is the not-so-funny part of this. I mean, do his cultists really believe this? Are they that far gone? Is there nothing they won’t draw the line at and say, hey, I’ll eat a lot of ish but I won’t eat THAT ish.
Good question. I’m guessing they’d say something along the lines of how Sarah Sanders tried to spin it, that Trump meant he would step in as a “leader” or some such crap. He’s even admitted he ran from a guy who fell near him because he hates blood. smdh.
It must be tiring to go out everyday and explain what Trump “really meant” by the statements and tweets he makes. I would not want that job no matter what the pay was. My sanity would be gone in less than a week.
President Bone Spurs may have a real blood phobia, in which case he would have blocked the exit for fleeing students because he would have fainted at the first sight of blood….
He’s just doing his usual thing, pumping up himself and rushing to insult other people before he knows any facts. What a maroon.
Trump supporters are so far into their cognitive dissonance fantasy land that this doesn’t even enter their brain space. He knows he could shoot a man in the street with witnesses and video footage and 30% of the crazies would still support him and say it was ‘fake news.’
What’s really scary is that President Bone Spurs has a license to carry a gun (concealed? can’t remember) in New York. He is just the sort of person that should not have a gun at all.
@jwoolman he’s the kind of person who thinks guns are toys. I’m not convinced he matured past a toddlers mentality.
b/c they’re uneducated and proud of it. when ignorance is celebrated and education is looked down on – you get trump.
His key words here are “And I think most of the people in this room would have done that too”.
Because his followers are like him: they are deluded enough to believe that they would be the heroes in this kind of situation. So they just nod in agreement and are awed by how well he “gets” them.
Meanwhile, he neglects to mention the true heroes who were actually present that day, like Anthony Borges, Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and so many others who deserve to be honored. But sadly, no, this miserable excuse of a human being has to play it like everyone who was there was a disgrace. He disgusts me.
Even his haters believe this. My dad, who doesn’t like trump nor did he vote for him, said that he would run in too and believed trump was being honest. I’ve heard my dad saying more and more trump positive things lately which is really confusing since he seems more and more unhinged. God I can’t wait till this is over and this country can try to recover. My son is mixed and is 3 years from voting age. I hope he and his fellow youth can right the wrongs so many adults have created for this country.
It’s insightful to understand Trumps appeal , (I despise him and believe Mulleur will come back with multiple charges against him) and related to what you Dad has been saying. This lays in the populist themes of bringing back outsourced jobs and no more HIB contractors taking away good paying jobs from USA citizens. This was actually part of Bernie’s platform as well. Buy a copy of the Fire and the Fury for him, that book is so well written, and shows how disfuntional the WH is.
Talk to anyone that has seen live combat. It is not our natural instinct to run towards danger. That’s why we have professionals because they train themselves to suppress that very reaction. Another reason we shouldn’t arm teachers.
And sure trump. No one believes that for one second
Exactly. Every combat veteran is rolling their eyes.
But Trump did get us to change the subject from something that matters to something very petty, which I believe was the whole point.
Agreed. Even if it doesn’t lead to teachers actually killing students, there’s always the possibility that some teachers who aren’t the best at regulating their emotions or behaving appropriately might decide to threaten a few mouthy or unruly students to get them to behave. Arming teachers isn’t a great idea.
OMG I have people yelling at me that I’m an idiot when I say that a bunch of armed teachers (or even one) trying to shoot a gunman firing on a crowd is likely to cause more injury/collateral damage because the average “responsible gun owner” is not an amazing marksman with the skills of a sniper or someone on SWAT. I guess they must feel it’s somehow better if your kid is killed by friendly fire instead by the bad guy
they also think that people who have concealed carry permits never accidentally leave their guns where a kid can find it and that nobody would know there’s a gun which means nobody would try to find/take it from them or wherever they happen to stash it
ol cranky, even the NYPD only hit their target 18% of the time!!!!
I’m a former police officer and served in the military, so I have gun training and I’m not sure I would have run into that building without back-up. A handgun against a AR-15 and perhaps a suspect with body armor? Those are horrible odds. We need to arm our law enforcement personnel better than the perpetrators.
But ha ha, Trump. You can’t even walk around a golf course and you’re going to RUN into a building with an active shooter? Sure.
Our police forces are already heavily militarized. The law enforcement wouldn’t need to be armed better if the AR-15 was banned. There’s just no need for a civilian to have a semi-automatic assault rifle.
No kidding, I saw this guy from a town in Oregon get taken out by a tank. The local police had a tank.
Thank you for your service. I absolutely agree and I honestly don’t think I can blame the armed guards for not running in. It was their job to protect, but a handgun like a guard has is like a squirt gun compared to an AR-15, and chances are a pistol would do nothing to stop the murderer
I’m not clear that the deputy did anything wrong either. He wasn’t armed to deal with a mass shooter toting an assault weapon, or trained or armed as a sharpshooter. I assume he was there to deal with less dramatic events. I would also assume his first duty was to alert other law enforcement, which he did. He says he thought the shots were coming from outside, which is possible. And more importantly, it was all over in such a brief time, it’s hard to believe that even if he had magically shot the shooter without shooting the shot at, that the death count would have been any lower.
Didn’t the shooter set off the fire alarm first? So the halls were full of people? I know that he tried to blend in with the kids leaving the building after he was done. What was the actual time span of the whole event from the very first shot?
One real question is why it was easy to bring the weapon into the school in the first place. Maybe that’s where they should start with enhanced security measures. A concealed hand gun would be easy for anyone to walk in with, of course. How did the shooter hide the weapon as he entered the school? How many entrances do they have and how could they be monitored without making it into a prison? It’s actually a difficult problem, which is why at least making it hard to get such weapons of mass murder is an important step.
You’re quite right. His comments deflect from the real issues (whether he does this intentionally or not I’m not sure). A useful shield for the real goings on.
But aren’t police forces across the country already receiving military equipment? Imo the solution is not releasing assault weapons into the general population
@LittleWing, it depends on the area you live in. Now Broward County is upwardly mobile, so you’d think their police force would have automatic weapons. Now, I’m sure the SWAT team does, but police officers assigned to high schools usually only have a handgun and maybe a shotgun in their car. They also have their bullet proof vests, but some officers I knew didn’t wear them because a high school assignment is usually a low-risk job.
If you’ve never worn a bulletproof vest, let me tell you they’re highly uncomfortable especially for women. And until the AR-15 is actually banned, then law enforcement needs to be as heavily-armed as the shooter. If you’ve ever watched the video from North Hollywood shootout in ’98, and the bank robbers who unloaded automatic weapons on the LAPD, then you’d realize how outgunned the police actually are.
Personally, I think all semi-automatic and automatic weapons should be banned for the civillan population. But until then, I am not going to judge police officers for not running into a building by themselves with a single handgun and maybe two clips of ammo.
Thank you for pointing this out. The deputy had a handgun, if he would’ve run towards the shooter with just that, he would’ve been shot multiple times and died. He was probably doing more by being outside and directing kids away and stuff anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Why add one more death to the death toll?
Agreed. That’s why I can’t even blame the deputy. In reality, he stood very little chance and decided to survive instead. It sounds horrible but I get it.
As for Trump: How TF does this guy manage to lie and still make himself appear worse? That’s some talent over there. And even if he didn’t lie, he’s then just dumb. Unarmed against a shooter, what good would that do?
Because he’s the president and through his leadership the guy would just stop shooting and give himself up. Okay, now someone has to come and put my eyes back forward from rolling them so hard. It’s the same as him stating if the teachers had guns they would shoot the hell out of the shooter. Read this morning that Florida is going to allow the teachers to carry in schools.
He imagines his own heroic legend. In his fantasy he would have run straight at the shooter (while deflecting bullets with his Rolex) and knocked him out with a manly fist to the jaw. As the suspect fell his gun flew up into the air and Bigly Boy snatched it before it could fall. He then shouted “You’re safe now, your President is here!” He then farted in his sleep and began dreaming of his face on Mount Rushmore.
Yes, I hope Celebitchy stops talking about this poor man like he did something wrong. He will carry this around with him for the rest of his days, and that was punishment enough. He made the right decision.
Seriously. None of us know how we will react in that situation. We have no idea how frightening or panicked we may become no matter how much training we’ve had. We all want an excuse for why this happened, but the person who really need to answer for it is the perpetrator and the people who armed him.
It would have been majestic with his red tie over the shoulder of his baggy suit and his comb over flapping in the breeze
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/florida-officer-scot-peterson-defends-response-parkland-shooting-n851281
This is the deputy’s response to the criticism. I think this man is being unfairly judged honestly. And I feel like the sheriffs office is just using him as a scapegoat because they apparently had at least 45 complaints about the shooter beforehand and he still had guns legally. Mind blowing.
I can’t judge this man, no one knows what they would do in this type of situation until they are in it
Rocky, 😁
I feel sorry for him as well.
Can you imagine the president of your country basically call mob hate on you?
The only reason Trump hates him is because he undermined his ‘good guys with guns help prevent’ nonsense Trump has been spouting.
“they apparently had at least 45 complaints about the shooter beforehand and he still had guns legally.”
But the LAWS failed, not the police department. You can’t arrest or take someone’s guns away (currently) because they seem off. If Florida had “red flag” laws, or if states were mandated to report to federal background databases, then the authorities might have had the ability to do something.
As it stands right now, in many states people have to actually hurt people before anything can be done.
Can’t someone please just put him to the test? Like have someone grab an semi-automatic weapon and start firing and the Donald can run towards them and attempt to disarm them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the irony is that, for all the NRA/RWNJ assertion that the “libtards” are trying to take their guns away from them – it will most likely be the republicans they keep voting for who create a military state and then start confiscating their weapons
He is the coward of all cowards. The two moments where he revealed his soft underbelly:
1. When he was speaking at a rally and there was a minor security kerfuffle behind him. He clutched onto that podium for dear life, ducked and then spun around faster than Linda Blair’s head.
2. When he went to a black church to speak and in the middle of his ranting, the female pastor approached him to chastise him for going off script. As she slowly took steps towards him, he turned white and backed away quickly.
Also, as Rachel Maddow says, pay attention to what he does, not what he says. He keeps saying all of these stupid things to keep the media cycle going but what are his overlords up to right now?
Neelyo, exactly, and do you remember when something similar happened to HRC, and how cool she remained? I mean, steely. If you juxtapose those two videos, well, it makes me want to cry. She is brave. He’s a mewling coward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trumps gleeful description of the disgust he felt when he watched an elderly gentleman bleed all over his marble floor whist his wife wept at his side – does he not realise what an awful picture that paints? What decent human being wouldn’t try to help, even if all they could do was put a hand on the wife’s shoulder or make sure the ambulance was on its way. Donald Trump is such a loathsome human being, how dare he brag like this whilst belittling men like John McCain and Robert Mueller, who not only fought for their country, but then dedicated their lives to public service. Trump makes me sick.
Jellybean– Trump also says at that end of that story that he forgot to ask about the guy the next day. So apparently he doesn’t even know if the fellow survived. Trump was more concerned about the mess on the floor. Notice that he also felt compelled to say that nobody liked the man who fell, as an attempt to justify his own behavior.
Not only is this story quintessential Trump – he tells this story himself, so he thinks that his behavior was fine.
Can you imagine if someone threw a shoe at him like they did George W? He’d pee his pants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Noah had me LOL!
https://youtu.be/enfELcLr4q0
Thank you for the link! I’m at work and couldn’t hunt it down.
Lol That was funny.
Exactly how I feel though.
Just like how he ran out of the hospital after a five minute visit to the surviving kids injured by the shooting. Just like how he then ran into his disco party and plopped his ginormous rear end in a chair.
Even an elephant can be brought down running towards the hunter with the weapon. Does this man ever think before he speaks, ever….
He’s afraid of stairs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. Yes, there is that slight impediment to actually saving everyone single handedly and without a weapon.
This made me soooo angry and im not even American. This lying piece of sh!t wouldnt take a bullet to save his own kids…did ya see the pic of 45 walking up the plane ramp with his umbrella while Baron walked behind him …thats his true nature : the donald is all about himself.
Dont forget the time he sat in disgust while watching a guy bleed to death all over his expensive marble. Sure Donnie, sure.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.thedailybeast.com/the-time-donald-trump-turned-away-in-disgust-while-a-man-bled-to-death-in-front-of-him?authuser=0
Run? Into the nearest Häagen Dazs maybe. This b*tch is 2 minutes away from a heart attack but sure. What would he have done? Confused the shooter with poor grammar?
What’s that Tom Petty song? The waiting is the hardest part…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump wants people to think he’s like Bruce Willis in Die Hard. The truth is, he’s more of a George Costanza, shoving old ladies down and trampling children while trying to escape a small fire.
Oh God. He is George Constanza. An extremely evil, racist, garbage fire George Costanza.
There is no doubt in my mind he would use anyone, including his own wife and children, as a human shield should he ever face real danger. He is a coward, always has been, always will be. And deep down he knows that, hence the overcompensating braggadocio.
That was my exact though when I read that he said this! He is George Costanza and his stories about himself prove it!
To be fair, I could seeing him running into the school and straight into the girl’s changing room.
This fool would never be anywhere near a school, period. Education is the enemy of the Republican party. But you are right, he would make a beeline for the girls locker room *shudder*
Anybody that believes this simien would lay his life on the line for any human being is completely delusional. Only plebs that barely earn enough to be disqualified for SNAP should place their bodies between a shooter and children, according to him and his GOP cronies.
He’s so full of hot air, I’m surprised he hasn’t exploded yet.
Harrison Ford in Air Force One he is not. In his dreams maybe, but nuh-uh, no way in hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy to help 😁
I’ve been trolling him this morning. To every tweet he tweets, I reply “have you implemented Russian sanctions yet”?
I’m doing this ALL DAY. EVERY DAY. because i Have time and I’ll do it until I get blocked.
Awesome! I tweeted something at him today but I can’t repeat it here. It felt goooood.
Yes! This is the real question. He is using the shooting to distract from what his henchmen are doing behind the scenes, such as prepping to sell nuke power to Saudi Arabia and supporting Putin in his bid to weaken liberal western democracies around the world. Trump cares nothing about the pain and sorrow of Parkland students. He must be stopped!!
Every morning, I respond to his tweets with a two word directive. I’m really glad that our president gives me the chance to express myself to him directly.
Sure, he’ll rush to scene right after he calls Mark Wahlberg for backup.
and Ted “I pooped my pants to get out of the draft” Nugent.
https://twitter.com/j_likesbigbutts/status/968271409741877253
^^ Imma just leave this here lol
That oily turd couldn’t run anywhere. He would send in some flunky instead.
Just when you thought he couldn’t get more repulsive…honestly the US Presidency will never be as admired as it once was after this orange blob’s term. Ever.
I’m not convinced he’d run into danger to save his own children, let alone someone else’s. That’s not snark, I seriously am not sure he would.
I’ll go further and say I KNOW he wouldn’t.
look at how he interacts or, more accurately, DOESN’T interact with his son. pays him no attention and doesn’t even share an umbrella with him…if he won’t “protect” his son from the rain, he wouldn’t protect him from bullets.
I can’t even imagine any parent I know doing that. The child is in short sleeves!
If he doesn’t care about his son I am supposed to suspend my critical thinking skills and believe he’d mess up is carefully constructed bouffant to save someone else’s?
BTW he’s having a twitter melt down right this minute. Mueller must be really closing in.
Hope Hicks testifies in Congress today
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s all about the Mueller investigation.
The nice thing about Congressional hearings – any statements made or questions answered are done so under oath. Federal perjury charges are a b*tch, so anyone testifying needs to make damn sure their statements to Congress and to the FBI match exactly. Are we sure Ms. Hicks has the mental capacity for that sort of exactitude? Mueller has already nailed and/or flipped more than a few people for lying to the FBI.
Hicks pulled a Bannon but it sounds like Mueller got Gates to do some dirty work a while ago (while having Gates maintain a facade he was fighting charges, etc.) since he’s now proposed dropping the charges for 17 counts that Gates plead guilty too
This draft dodging coward can’t run anywhere. He would insist on being driven far away.
Of course he would – straight to the toilets before he peed in his pants out of fear…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What do these statements show about his intelligence level *and* mental fitness? Any civilian making such statements would be considered crazy, delusional, *insert the right adjective*.
ugh. i hate how he has the audacity to say that. anyone can say what they “would have done” or call people “cowards”.
you dont know, dont even say it.
i hate him
What a laugh – I see him as coward – and would run the other way
Captain Bone Spurs is in a panic this morning. What is Hope Hicks going to say? Probably not much.
But Paulie Walnuts is going to have plenty to say before tomorrow and Friday as he is arraigned in two different courts!
Or he will die in jail.
Whichever will he choose?????
It’s Mueller Time!
LOL I love this!
That’s CADET Bone Spurs! The rank of Captain would suggest that he’d actually served in the military with some degree of proficiency.
Mea culpa on the Captain. I meant Emperor Zero. Bigly Orangutan. Pol Pot-belly. Donnie Two Poops. The Dotard. “Stable Genius.”
😂
I cannot understand why anyone would further jeapordize their future to cover for a person/family who would not give them the time of day, if the situation were reversed. They all should be running to Bobby and confess everything they know.
I think Gates beat Paulie to the punch. and a pardon won’t help Paulie since he’ll face a load of state charges too
Getting him in 2 different courts is brilliant! I am guessing 1 is state level, aka pardon-proof?
Read an article about Mueller’s background, citing Mueller is the best of America, Trump is the worst. Mueller should be President, what a man.
Do you ever notice how he and his gun-nut supporters all have this same fantasy that in a mass shooting, they’d automatically become Rambo or John McClane, the big hero with the marksmanship of a Navy SEAL? Nevermind that those are scripted movies with professional stunts and the good guy always wins.
Nevermind that real situations like that are completely chaotic and no one knows what the heck is going on, so you don’t even know where to start helping if you tried. Nevermind that someone running around the scene with a gun would be far more likely be mistaken for the gunman rather than someone there to help. Nope, Bubba would rush in there and save everyone with his Call of Duty skills. Cadet Bone Spurs had a five chances to prove he could be hero and refused all of them. This was said for no other reason but to inflate his ego.
The school officer claims (via his attorney’s statement) that he thought the perpetrator was outside, as he saw a wounded person lying in the grass.
All the armchair Eastwoods think they could have figured out in seconds exactly where one (maybe more) was located in a multi-story building and grounds. Just a chest-beating distraction.
Exactly, look at the size of that school. My high school was rural and little and the building still had 7 ways in and out, not including a whack of ground floor windows. The gunman could have been anywhere. Where would you even start to look for the gunman, especially in hallways swarming with panicking, screaming students and staff, assuming he was even still in the building?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean seriously, give me a break! What would he do, throw a Diet Coke or a Paper Towel roll at them and run? What a fool.
I saw a political cartoon after the Florida shooting, showing Trump throwing paper towels to a room of bloodied people lying on the floor. It shook me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks more and more like pepe the frog every day. Appropriate.
Just another con for his base. He would not go in that school even in his dream. Everyone I know who heard him saying he would go in even without a gun , 😂 their butts off.
He rode around in a golf cart rather than walk the 30 feet the rest of the group did at the G20, no way he’s running anywhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. This is the man who told Howard Stern he turns away at the sight of blood. Sure.
Don’t you just love fake heroes like Trump? No one believes he would get his fat ass out of his limo, much less run into the school, even if his own son was in there. He would send the hired help in with no gun.
He got scared by a BIRD in his own office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol!
Where are Ryan and McConnell, are they in a witness protection program. I have not heard a peep from either one. What a disgrace these Republican are the money from the NRA are more important than children’s life.
Piece of shit blowhard complicit murderer liar egregious garbage. Is trying to make meat and drink for himself out of children’s corpses. This is the absolute worst thing among many absolute worsts.
First he’d shove Hucksbee-Sanders and Hope in front him for a shield. This guy is unbelievable and it’s time to start calling him out on his lies. No wonder we are the laughing stock of the world.
Everything is always about him. A true narcissist.
I WANT HIM TO PROVE IT!!!
I realized something about background checks this weekend.
It turns out, in 1997, the Supreme Court ruled that the US gov’t can’t “mandate” that states, cities and courts report to the gun background check database. The conservative SCOTUS ruled that it violated states rights. This is a HUGE issue, especially when it comes to keeping guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, etc. Some states report NOTHING.
What CAN be done, however, is that states can pass legislation forcing themselves to report to databases. This will only happen if the citizenry demands it. It is a massive loophole, it needs to be closed. I don’t think people are aware of this huge vulnerability.
So would you have done this Mr Trump?
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime/london-attack-rugbyplaying-policeman-stabbed-in-face-after-fighting-terrorists-armed-only-with-his-a3556521.html
