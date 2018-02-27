Stacey Dash files paperwork to run for CA’s 44th congressional district

Stacey Dash is a well-known moron. She became famous as Dionne in Clueless, and starred in various TV shows and made-for-TV-movies in her heyday. At some point, I guess the work stopped coming in, because Dash went all-in with The Sunken Place. She started working as a contributor to Fox News, where they would use her as some kind spokesperson for “black issues,” only she would just parrot the Fox News talking points, however nonsensical. She got fired from Fox News a few days after Donald Trump’s inauguration, because her job was truly done, and Fox News didn’t even have to pretend to care about “black issues” anymore. Anyway, Dash is still a Republican. And now she’s going to run for Congress as a Republican.
As if her time as a Fox News contributor and political pundit didn’t give her a big enough platform, Stacey Dash is now eyeing a bigger role: U.S. Representative. The Clueless star filed papers for a U.S. Congressional run with the Federal Election Commission on Monday announcing the formation of a principal campaign committee under the name “Dash to DC.” Stacey Dash is listed as the candidate, running as a Republican for a seat in the House of Representatives representing California’s 44th district.
The 44th district is in the South Los Angeles and Los Angeles Harbor areas and includes the cities of Carson, Compton, San Pedro, and Wilmington. The news comes after Dash’s Feb. 9 tweet asking her followers what they thought of her running for political office, as she “mulled the possibilities.” She continued to feed speculation as she tweeted “Things are taking shape” on Feb. 22, and “Soon” the next day.
Dash and her representatives did not immediately reply to EW’s requests for comment.
The 44th is solidly Democratic. Most of the elections in the 44th are just Democrats running against other Democrats, and Hillary Clinton won the district by a massive margin. Granted, the turnout for midterm elections are never as high as they are for presidential years, so I doubt Dash’s Democratic opponent – sitting congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán – will have the exact same numbers as the 2016 election. That being said, I feel sorry for Congresswoman Barragan. I looked up her Wiki – she’s a lawyer who has worked in law, government, public policy and civil rights for most of her adult life. And now her opponent is a has-been actress who was too stupid/crazy for Fox News.
Y'all about to find out POC didn't vote for Obama just because he was black when Stacey Dash gets 0% of the black and brown vote.
— Eliann Marie (@Eliann_Marie) February 26, 2018
Stacey Dash representing Compton is like Mike Pence representing the Playboy Mansion.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 26, 2018
Stacey Dash is running for Congress in a district that includes Compton and Watts. She couldn’t even convince someone to give her extra jelly for her biscuit out that way. Bless her heart. (blame @XavierDLeau for sharing this news.) https://t.co/Xq4T7odtWV
— Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) February 26, 2018
anything to stay in the news…..
I’ve got nothing to say except for……danm she looks good for 51!
grudgingly agreed.
Oh geez! Of course she is!
I mean COMPTON. Homegirl would probably never go to Compton so good luck with that.
The GOP is about to learn we don’t vote for any black person you shove into token positions.
Has Stacey Dash ever even been to Compton? Isn’t she originally from NY/NJ?
I doubt it.
Born in the Bronx and graduated from Paramus High in Jersey, from what I could be bothered to swiftly glean.
I doubt she even knows where Compton and San Pedro is. She lives in Adam Schiff’s district.
Let’s hope. Gah.
In much the same way they learned that women don’t vote for any token woman, when they ran Sarah Palin.
Sometimes I feel bad for her because I feel like, how bad do you have to hate yourself to whore yourself out for a party full of people who would actually kill you given half a chance? But then I remember what a dedicated supporter she is of all the awful things this party advocates and I think “screw her-she chose this willingly”.
Having said that, the Democrats would be awfully stupid to just write her off as a joke. That’s partly how we all ended up in our present nightmare.
The only good thing is that she’s running in California. Otherwise, yeah.
Why is it good that she’s running in California?
California gave us Darrell Issa and Devin Nunes
Yes, but Issa is near Orange County and Nunes is in Fresno. These areas have been republican strong holds for a while (Issa’s demos are changing, but his district is 61% white, which is not typical for CA).
The area where she is running is not conservative at all.
I’ll admit when she first started talking up her GOP mess (way before 45 began to run), I wondered if she was hard up for cash. What could have possibly turned her into black Barbie for the GOP?
I’ve known her cousin for years. He told me the whole family wants to do an intervention on her because she is really f**ked in the head.
Girl, bye.
I wonder if those running for Congress see themselves as President some day. That thought used to make me chuckle at the narcissism but not anymore!
“… I she’s a lawyer who has worked in law, government, public policy and civil rights for most of her adult life.” This is what’s so depressing. And kids see and know this. Why go to school? Why spend all those hours in lectures, then transcribing your own notes, studying the hell out of them, projects, term papers, study groups, living in the campus library, worrying and stressing the frak out. With Google and YouTube and a TedTalks… bada bing baby.
I wish Stacey had been a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother, I would have loved to see her and Omarosa face off against each other.
Just say no!
She’s been circling the drain for years.
If someone over there could do us a solid and just misplace that paperwork, that would be great.
lol! Exactly, hook a sista up.
Did she bleach her skin? Seriously. She’s looking a little more pale these days….
I thought the same thing! Also, her eyes are very sad in that first pic. Something ain’t right with her, but I think we all knew that.
I saw the headline picture and my first thought was “when did she turn into a white woman”. I’m glad someone else noticed it too, I wasn’t going to say anything but she really does look lighter. I feel bad for her if she hates herself that much.
Same thoughts. And the shinyness of her face in that picture. Ease up on the Botox, girl.
I was thinking that too. Also her gums are very pale? Could she be taking something? Is that a thing?
according to her ex (and really, anyone who can google old pictures of her), yes, she does lighten her skin.
why is she so greasy all the time? is that a side-effect of skin bleach? let’s hope she doesn’t go full-Sosa.
Antiage crap may make her skin greasy.
As for the rest.. she really is clueless.
If you compare her to how she looked in her Clueless days, it’s very obvious she’s lighter. Ugh.
Is that header picture Britney Snow? Also, my Day Into Night Barbie had a hot pink sequined bodysuit just the same as her dress. I wanted it then, I want it now.
Can someone explain that jelly and biscuit reference? The guy’s twitter link only goes to log into twitter.
And Ms. Dash…. no…. I agree with the person upthread who said that they don’t understand why people would join a party in which at least some of the members would just as soon kill you for your race or gender. But okay.
I hope I look that good when I’m 50+
Oh dear God why.
“Stacey Dash is a well-known moron”. Thank you, Kaiser. That’s my take-away from this news and I have nothing to add.
