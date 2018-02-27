Stacey Dash files paperwork to run for CA’s 44th congressional district

Stacey Dash is a well-known moron. She became famous as Dionne in Clueless, and starred in various TV shows and made-for-TV-movies in her heyday. At some point, I guess the work stopped coming in, because Dash went all-in with The Sunken Place. She started working as a contributor to Fox News, where they would use her as some kind spokesperson for “black issues,” only she would just parrot the Fox News talking points, however nonsensical. She got fired from Fox News a few days after Donald Trump’s inauguration, because her job was truly done, and Fox News didn’t even have to pretend to care about “black issues” anymore. Anyway, Dash is still a Republican. And now she’s going to run for Congress as a Republican.

As if her time as a Fox News contributor and political pundit didn’t give her a big enough platform, Stacey Dash is now eyeing a bigger role: U.S. Representative. The Clueless star filed papers for a U.S. Congressional run with the Federal Election Commission on Monday announcing the formation of a principal campaign committee under the name “Dash to DC.” Stacey Dash is listed as the candidate, running as a Republican for a seat in the House of Representatives representing California’s 44th district. The 44th district is in the South Los Angeles and Los Angeles Harbor areas and includes the cities of Carson, Compton, San Pedro, and Wilmington. The news comes after Dash’s Feb. 9 tweet asking her followers what they thought of her running for political office, as she “mulled the possibilities.” She continued to feed speculation as she tweeted “Things are taking shape” on Feb. 22, and “Soon” the next day. Dash and her representatives did not immediately reply to EW’s requests for comment.

[From EW]

The 44th is solidly Democratic. Most of the elections in the 44th are just Democrats running against other Democrats, and Hillary Clinton won the district by a massive margin. Granted, the turnout for midterm elections are never as high as they are for presidential years, so I doubt Dash’s Democratic opponent – sitting congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán – will have the exact same numbers as the 2016 election. That being said, I feel sorry for Congresswoman Barragan. I looked up her Wiki – she’s a lawyer who has worked in law, government, public policy and civil rights for most of her adult life. And now her opponent is a has-been actress who was too stupid/crazy for Fox News.

Y'all about to find out POC didn't vote for Obama just because he was black when Stacey Dash gets 0% of the black and brown vote. — Eliann Marie (@Eliann_Marie) February 26, 2018

Stacey Dash representing Compton is like Mike Pence representing the Playboy Mansion. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 26, 2018

Stacey Dash is running for Congress in a district that includes Compton and Watts. She couldn’t even convince someone to give her extra jelly for her biscuit out that way. Bless her heart. (blame @XavierDLeau for sharing this news.) https://t.co/Xq4T7odtWV — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) February 26, 2018