Stacey Dash files paperwork to run for CA's 44th congressional district

Fox's 2014 Emmy Award Nominee Celebration

Stacey Dash is a well-known moron. She became famous as Dionne in Clueless, and starred in various TV shows and made-for-TV-movies in her heyday. At some point, I guess the work stopped coming in, because Dash went all-in with The Sunken Place. She started working as a contributor to Fox News, where they would use her as some kind spokesperson for “black issues,” only she would just parrot the Fox News talking points, however nonsensical. She got fired from Fox News a few days after Donald Trump’s inauguration, because her job was truly done, and Fox News didn’t even have to pretend to care about “black issues” anymore. Anyway, Dash is still a Republican. And now she’s going to run for Congress as a Republican.

As if her time as a Fox News contributor and political pundit didn’t give her a big enough platform, Stacey Dash is now eyeing a bigger role: U.S. Representative. The Clueless star filed papers for a U.S. Congressional run with the Federal Election Commission on Monday announcing the formation of a principal campaign committee under the name “Dash to DC.” Stacey Dash is listed as the candidate, running as a Republican for a seat in the House of Representatives representing California’s 44th district.

The 44th district is in the South Los Angeles and Los Angeles Harbor areas and includes the cities of Carson, Compton, San Pedro, and Wilmington. The news comes after Dash’s Feb. 9 tweet asking her followers what they thought of her running for political office, as she “mulled the possibilities.” She continued to feed speculation as she tweeted “Things are taking shape” on Feb. 22, and “Soon” the next day.

Dash and her representatives did not immediately reply to EW’s requests for comment.

[From EW]

The 44th is solidly Democratic. Most of the elections in the 44th are just Democrats running against other Democrats, and Hillary Clinton won the district by a massive margin. Granted, the turnout for midterm elections are never as high as they are for presidential years, so I doubt Dash’s Democratic opponent – sitting congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán – will have the exact same numbers as the 2016 election. That being said, I feel sorry for Congresswoman Barragan. I looked up her Wiki – she’s a lawyer who has worked in law, government, public policy and civil rights for most of her adult life. And now her opponent is a has-been actress who was too stupid/crazy for Fox News.

The 88th Oscars host by Chris Rock, live from the Dolby Theatre. As seen on ABC.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

37 Responses to “Stacey Dash files paperwork to run for CA’s 44th congressional district”

  1. Maria F. says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:28 am

    anything to stay in the news…..

    Reply
  2. whatever says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:29 am

    I’ve got nothing to say except for……danm she looks good for 51!

    Reply
  3. Snowflake says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Oh geez! Of course she is!

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:32 am

    I mean COMPTON. Homegirl would probably never go to Compton so good luck with that.
    The GOP is about to learn we don’t vote for any black person you shove into token positions.

    Reply
  5. grabbyhands says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Sometimes I feel bad for her because I feel like, how bad do you have to hate yourself to whore yourself out for a party full of people who would actually kill you given half a chance? But then I remember what a dedicated supporter she is of all the awful things this party advocates and I think “screw her-she chose this willingly”.

    Having said that, the Democrats would be awfully stupid to just write her off as a joke. That’s partly how we all ended up in our present nightmare.

    Reply
  6. CidyKitty says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Girl, bye.

    Reply
  7. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:38 am

    I wonder if those running for Congress see themselves as President some day. That thought used to make me chuckle at the narcissism but not anymore!

    “… I she’s a lawyer who has worked in law, government, public policy and civil rights for most of her adult life.” This is what’s so depressing. And kids see and know this. Why go to school? Why spend all those hours in lectures, then transcribing your own notes, studying the hell out of them, projects, term papers, study groups, living in the campus library, worrying and stressing the frak out. With Google and YouTube and a TedTalks… bada bing baby.

    Reply
  8. RBC says:
    February 27, 2018 at 7:38 am

    I wish Stacey had been a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother, I would have loved to see her and Omarosa face off against each other.

    Reply
  9. adastraperaspera says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Just say no!

    Reply
  10. LittlefishMom says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:29 am

    She’s been circling the drain for years.

    Reply
  11. HK9 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:42 am

    If someone over there could do us a solid and just misplace that paperwork, that would be great.

    Reply
  12. CoffeeWench says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Did she bleach her skin? Seriously. She’s looking a little more pale these days….

    Reply
  13. Betsy says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Is that header picture Britney Snow? Also, my Day Into Night Barbie had a hot pink sequined bodysuit just the same as her dress. I wanted it then, I want it now.

    Can someone explain that jelly and biscuit reference? The guy’s twitter link only goes to log into twitter.

    And Ms. Dash…. no…. I agree with the person upthread who said that they don’t understand why people would join a party in which at least some of the members would just as soon kill you for your race or gender. But okay.

    Reply
  14. Cupcake says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    I hope I look that good when I’m 50+

    Reply
  15. Lana 234 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Oh dear God why.

    Reply
  16. Olenna says:
    February 27, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    “Stacey Dash is a well-known moron”. Thank you, Kaiser. That’s my take-away from this news and I have nothing to add.

    Reply

