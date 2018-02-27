Chris Pratt was criticized after saying he was praying for Kevin Smith

I’m not religious in any way. I would describe my personal faith as agnostic with Hindu undertones. I’m skeptical of organized religion across the board, and I have a low tolerance for the holier-than-thou types who are currently ride-or-die for Donald Trump, because guess what, all of that Evangelical sh-t was a sham this whole time. All that being said, if I was in a bad place and someone said they were praying for me, I would take it at face value. Just because I’m not religious, doesn’t mean that I loathe all religious people, and… like, whatever you need to do to get through life, you know?
Anyway, Chris Pratt is religious and pretty conservative, politically speaking. He goes to church more than Jennifer Garner, he prays, he hunts and he raises livestock on his farm. He is like the fever-dream Republican pin-up come to life. And when Chris Pratt heard about Kevin Smith’s massive heart attack, he tweeted out some thoughts and prayers to Kevin:
Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? 🙏♥️ https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY
— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018
Praying for you. I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS. I’m tagging my Lb/rb football coach who showed me the movie cause he believed in me and knew I’d be inspired. @hodge1916 🙏♥️🙏 https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY
— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018
I honestly wouldn’t have blinked an eye at this – Chris Pratt is just some guy who only knows Kevin Smith from watching his films, and the prayer seems like a general one for Kevin’s health and recovery. Why is this a thing? Because people went f–king crazy @ Chris Pratt on these tweets:
That's cool and everything but Doctors and nurses save lives not prayer.
— Retro Bigfoot (@RetroBigfoot) February 26, 2018
Prayer does nothing. Only doctors and nurses and how healthy he is will save Smith. Sending him encouragement might boost his mood and aid in the healing process.
— Dora B (@PandorasBox95) February 26, 2018
And then Pratt’s mentions became a f–king mess of culture warriors on both sides. First, the atheists and the “prayers don’t work” brigade are really dumb to pick this fight over an actor’s tweets offering seemingly genuine well-wishes and prayers to a man who just suffered a massive heart attack. As for the Evangelical culture-warriors who are valiantly defending Pratt like he’s the last white Evangelical unicorn: they need to stop it too. They are not now nor have they ever been marginalized. Some dumbass saying “prayers don’t work” isn’t a threat to their entire way of life and faith.
Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn had some thoughts about all of this too, and I liked what he had to say – go here to read. Gunn’s point is that people seemed to overreact to this idea that anyone offering “prayers” is just doing nothing, like the “thoughts and prayers” after a mass shooting. Gunn’s point is that it’s not like Pratt was just offering some boilerplate “prayer” towards a subject he could directly have an impact on (like a congressman to gun control). Pratt is just a guy – he’s not a doctor, he’s not a nurse, he’s not a surgeon. He’s just a guy who likes Kevin Smith’s films and wanted to pray for Smith’s recovery. Again, why is this a big f–king deal???
Bless his heart lol. But seriousLy, live and let live works out best for everyone, imo.
I just wonder if Pratt has always been like this?? It seems that ever since he shot to fame, he’s become a Republican’s wet dream.
I do think that knit picking at his prayer comment is a little much and seemed genuine. That’s not what bugs me. It’s his overall conservative persona.
I think this is who he has always been. I read an article about him just before the first Guardians of the Galaxy film came out. It was all about how losing weight changed him in a people started to notice him way (wasn’t he on Parks and Recreation or Community) and his faith. It was basically I’m still a Bubba. I actually like his frankness quite a bit (much more than I do that of a certain Doritos-farting Princess) in a what you see is what you get kind of way.
I think he also regained his faith when his son was born. He was very premature and almost died. If I remember correctly he talked about praying a lot during that time. Perhaps that’s why he believes so much in the power of prayer? Not that that is what saved his son, but the comfort it brought him during a difficult time of perhaps feeling so powerless.
I used to be judgy about religion. Even though I am Jewish I wasn’t practicing for several years while I found myself. It was more of my ethnic identity, and I was closer to agnostic than anything. I will always question, blind faith is not my style and found a liberal form of Judaism that works for me. I offer prayers to people I care about because I do believe it is a way to show people I care about their pain and am willing to spend a few minutes to send positive healing thoughts or energy into the world for their sake.
There are things I picked up from Buddhism and Wiccan that I liked and learning more about Islam because of a group I belong to about peace.
It has been a positive for me. So I have to open my mind to believe it can be the same for others.
Pratt claims to be a huge fan, but he clearly hasn’t seen Dogma.
I liked Dogma even when I was a Christian. Being a Christian doesn’t always mean you lose your sense of humor for Pete’s sake.
I’m a Christian, and Dogma was hilarious. Being a Christian doesn’t mean you have your sense of humor surgically removed. Poor Pratt. Stupid bots.
Religion is man’s worst invention.
OMG these people are so embarrassing. Are these liberals? I dunno. Not my kind of liberals.
It’s my personal belief that these are just more Russian bots intent on sowing discord into American life. Even if you’re not religious, prayer is not offensive.
Oh wow yes. Didn’t even think of that
Yes!!! Thank you for saying this. I felt like I was screaming into a wind tunnel when I tried pointing this out in the past. But it has to be said enough, so people actually understand what is happening.
They pretend to be zealots on both sides. The pretended to be BLM for crying out loud.
Good point. It seems so silly, that would make sense.
@magnolia @neeylo @ib
It’s alarming once you do a little research into this. Russia is spending at least $1 million a month to fund these troll farms (not to even mention other foreign adversaries.) Twitter and Facebook need to get their ish together, now.
Yes, Americans are too pure and wholesome for that.
Yes. It doesn’t matter if they’re liberals or not, they will still get pegged as such, which sucks. Definitely not the time or place to pick this battle, sigh.
Probably liberals or at least atheists.
“Thoughts and prayers” statements have been under fire because many people start and, more importantly, end with that. Like thinking “something bad has happened, what can I do” and ALL you do is think about it. That helps you to feel good about yourself and does nothing for the person hurt.
Now, in this case, it’s not like Pratt could do anything, so there shouldn’t be much fuss, but in natural catastrophes or cops killing innocent boys, people could act for change, but opt out with only thinking and praying. Which changes nothing. And that tainted the whole t&p statement.
I wonder how many people that write the phrase REALLY pray for the occasion then? I mean I know a woman that writes thoughts & prayers on FB about everything and she’s not religious.
That’s how I think about it – if you CAN do something and only offer “thoughts and prayers”, that’s hollow and dismissive.
But otherwise, all thoughts, prayers, good vibes, etc? Go for it.
I loved Pratt on Parks & Rec, but have really soured on him lately – but this was a really nice thing, for him to reach out and offer support, and as he is not a doctor, nurse, medical professional of any kind, or one of Smith’s family/close friends, what else could he do?
It’s the Dawkins crowd of hateful atheists. For people that are so committed to reality and opposed to the “fiction” of religion, you’d think they’d cotton onto the fact that the apex religions have gathered far worse hostility over thousands of years.
Yeah, those. I am an atheist, or agnostic, but I really don’t care for people who are preachy about atheism. They bother me as much as fanatic religious people, and I know quite a lot of the preachy type. They are actually the reason why I dont call myself an atheist in public anymore. I go for agnostic now because I cannot scientifically prove that there is no god (although I believe there’s none).
My boyfriends family is muslim. When they tell me that they pray for me then it just makes me happy that somebody cares enough to include me into their heart. It’s just sweet and nice and I really dont see how this would be insulting to the work of medical personal, despite my mother being a nurse.
IT IS RUSSIAN BOTS. iT IS RUSSIAN BOTS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
☝️All that we need to say about this one.
Oh please.
Or they’re overgrown teenage edge lords. you see these comments on reddit all the time.
This is why we can’t have nice things. People need to stop. It’s like we’re all turning into hysterical assh*les. I’m an agnostic as well and I have strong opinions on organized religion as it regards churches. The organizations themselves, mostly. But if a person of faith offers prayers, I’m touched. Because that is their way of expressing sympathy and just telling you they’re thinking of you. What the hell is wrong with that??? Would you throw away get-well-flowers because “they do nothing”? No. People are nuts.
Yes, very well said, thank you. People need to calm the f^ck down.
I am 99% certain it is Russian bots, they are trying to make persecution of Christians a divisive issue. Please let us not fall for it.
Yes to all of that. OMG.
@littlemissnaughty….You said everything I was thinking! I’m not a religious person. I believe in being a good person, and I don’t believe we need religion to bring out the good in human beings. As a matter of fact, it seems, that the opposite is true. Religion can, very often, bring out the worst in us. But, I have many friends that believe, whole heartedly, in an almighty creator. My sister has cancer, and when my religious friends tell me they are praying for her, I thank them. I respect their faith, and why not let them pray? It doesn’t hurt anything, and it is their way of letting me know they care. Why would anyone fault a person for that!
“if a person of faith offers prayers, I’m touched. Because that is their way of expressing sympathy and just telling you they’re thinking of you.” Exactly this. It comes from a place of love and caring … how can we judge that?
Honestly, I saw the tweet yesterday and thought it was kind.
People need to learn to choose their battles
You explained it perfectly. Seriously, people need to get a life.
I know. There is a mean-spirited puritanical left that really saps the common sense and kindness out of everything. They are just as judgmental and fixed as people on the right. Just as self-righteous and preachy and smug as evangelicals. You don’t need religion to make you that way. Intolerance happens everywhere.
The f-ck is wrong with people. I pray for people all the time, including posters on here when they reveal what they went through or still going through.
Twitter wars are such non-events. It’s like every high school hallway fight is now magnified.
Pratt looks like he borrowed Bryce Dallas Howard’s hair dye.
I think there is a segment of older whyte Americans who thanks to faux news actually think Christ -phobia is a thing, and they are trying to make that a new word. Gah. (I read their bs sites when my on the fringe relative sends it to me, and I honestly fear for how delusional these people are)
My theory is Russian bots, or some person trying to use this as an example of “you can’t say anything without getting attacked! Look at how awful America has become! Freedom of speech and God is in the constitution blah blah blah” and trying to say they are as persecuted as a ___.
And this is where we are now. A nation of braying idiots with no sense of proportion of context. False equivalencies from twidiots who can’t tell the difference.
People are dumb that’s why.
Meanwhile there will be another shooting.
… just why? Why get mad about this? James Gunn makes a great point, Pratt isn’t some congressman throwing out empty and meaningless words after a tragedy so people don’t call him out. People need to chill, there’s a lot to be angry about nowadays, and I hate policing what people feel, but yeesh!
My question is, how can we trust that anything you see on twitter isn’t bots these days? There was an interesting article about how what Russia is doing here they also did in the Ukraine – trying to make us think low of our fellow human, and that people are dumb (and thus cannot be trusted to vote)
It is really easy to buy your own set of bots and have them say stuff like this, I think a female reporter for pro publica was doing groundbreaking work on it, Julia something? Wish I could find that article.
Yeah I’m not on the side of organized religion, like, ever. And I’m no fan of Pratt. But I’m with the prayer folks here. It’s fine.
The distinction is this in my mind: All those “thoughts and prayers” after mass shootings are coming from people who could actually do something. Be they government or voters they can do something big or small. In this case Pratt is not a doctor and Smith does not need his medical bills paid. So other than sending out some good vibes? Nope, that’s about it.
If Smith’s surgeon was standing in the corner tweeting “thoughts and prayers” instead of picking up their scalpel? Then we’d have a problem.
Pick your battles more wisely people.
ITA. I don’t GAF if people want to pray. If it makes you feel better, then I’m all for it.
That being said, if I just had a massive stroke and someone was asking others to pray for me, I’d be like “Nah. No thank you. Save your prayers for someone else.” I’d probably say “if you want people to do something to help me feel better then tell everyone to pet their kitties and dogs tonight and give their family members a hug”. As an atheist, that would be more meaningful to me than prayers. That’s my personal feeling about the whole “sending thoughts and prayers” thing: it’s more for the person who is sending the prayers than it is for the person receiving them–it makes THAT person feel good and that’s great–but for me, sending thoughts and prayers is ultimately meaningless, although I can acknowledge the good intention behind the sentiment.
It’s a shame though because this just stokes the flames of The War on Christianity BS narrative.
Let people believe what they want to, let them pray when they want to. Live and let live. As long as Christians aren’t trying to legislate their beliefs (*ahem*) I’m 100% respectful of their religious choice.
I share your viewpoint, @Kitten. The “thoughts and prayers” when someone is sick are more for the sentiment-giver’s benefit than for the sick person. It bothers me when it’s the response of someone who personally knows and is nearby the sick person and thus could do more, because offering “thoughts and prayers” is a way for them to let themselves off the hook from doing something impactful or meaningful. One of the most caring people I know is an atheist and she is the person that if a co-worker is ill, she brings a hot meal to their house or babysits their kids or takes their dog for a walk. That would mean so much more to me if I was ill.
But in this instance, it is a virtual stranger to Kevin Smith, so it’s just part of his general fandom noticing he got sick and saying they hope he gets bettter, so it may lift his spirits.
Completely agree, Chaine, and you make a good point that maybe Pratt was speaking directly to his religious fan base.
ETA: @ Lorelai “It personally grates on me a little bit when someone says they’ll pray for me, but I would never respond with anything but ‘thank you’.”
You’re completely right.
And I agree with what you said about Pratt. Can’t stand him personally but he meant no harm here and certainly didn’t deserve the flack he got.
Kitten, ITA. It personally grates on me a little bit when someone says they’ll pray for me, but I would never respond with anything but “thank you.” Because as you said, I know they have good intentions.
As for the people responding to Pratt…we all know he’s like this. Why are they even following him? It’s a stupid waste of everyone’s time.
Live and let live ¯_(ツ)_/¯
I consider myself Lutheran and I am midwestern, and in some cultural respects I bet Pratt and I have quite a bit in common (though we diverge greatly in politics and my church may be called “Evangelical Lutheran Church of America” but that’s pretty much where the evangelicism ends, lol), but you put this very nicely, Kitten.
Evangelicals and fundamentalists have made such a gross hash of Christianity that I inwardly cringe when people tell me that they’re praying for me – even as I teach my kids to pray for others.
I agree with everything mostly. The only thing I don’t and I can only speak for myself is that when I send some prayers/vibes/energy because in my view they are all the same, I don’t do it for me. I feel like it is more like I am honoring and recognizing that other person’s struggle. I am empathizing with them. I am taking the only action I can take on their behalf.
But I have atheists in my life who are close enough to me that I know what they want me to do for them already. I think it makes a difference how much you know someone to be able to determine that.
However, any further than that I think it does become invasive and disrespectful. I had my Catholic grandfather try to make me say grace, on purpose and include Jesus because he deep down couldn’t accept his child was a convert and had Jewish children. He said out of respect for the family’s beliefs, but if “Sure Jan” had been a thing back then, I sure would have said it.
Pratt is not a favorite, but he was harmless here, and I believe he was genuine.
I get what you’re saying, Mags, but in terms of showing empathy, as a nonbeliever I would MUCH rather someone say something more personable than just “thoughts and prayers” or “I’m praying for you” because again, as an atheist it’s meaningless. So in that case, it is 100% for you–it is YOUR way of expressing empathy–which is fine, by the way. I say that I’m sending “positive vibes” and I’m sure plenty of religious people would rather have me pray for them instead so we are all even
But if it’s a close friend or family member going through something, I send a handwritten card, flowers, a silly gift to make them laugh–whatever–and I’m sure plenty of religious folks do the same.
But I think prayer HAS become a cheap stand-in more meaningful, productive, and helpful discussions. In the case of Parkland, for instance, it was a way to dismiss the real issues. Politicians used religion to shield themselves form public accountability and it that’s why it was so disturbing.
I totally get what you’re saying @Kitten but I think it’s worth pointing out that Kevin Smith has publically identified himself as believing in God. He’s against organized religion but he is spiritual. As someone who knows his work casually I was aware of that and so imagine Pratt was too. So in this case it really was an appropriate response by Pratt.
@Kitten
I hear you on the “prayers” being used to make someone feel like there did it, so I did something without caring at all. There is hard truth in that.
I do try to say sending positive energy or vibes. Perhaps I should say that more that way for unknowns.
Reddit’s atheist forum is just like this. Tiresomely militant but truly deeply embarrassing. Laughable really.
yeah I think people assuming these are just twitter bots haven’t spent time on reddit because it is full of real people like this, smug jerks who think they are an intellectual genius because they don’t believe in god. i’m an atheist and these people make me embarrassed to say that.
There are *so* many reasons to criticize Pratt, including the grammar in that tweet. But I’m not going to call him on his faith. The world needs more people of faith who don’t use God as a tool of repression. I’ve always admired his openness about that part of his life.
This
People suck. Some people pray and believe in prayer. What difference does it make to someone who believes otherwise? I don’t believe in putting cilantro in my guacamole because I think it’s gross, but the last thing I’m going to do is go out of my way to tell someone who does that they’re wrong or crazy.
“Tolerance goes both ways.”
Exactly. I’m not religious, but if someone of any religion offered up prayers for my health or my childres’ health, I would gratefully accept them. Because, really, you never know.
ITA. I’ve had issues with religion and faith and I’m not exactly sure where I sit on the spectrum. But if someone wants to send positive prayers/thoughts/energy/hopes in my direction during a rough time, I’ll happily accept all of the help that I can get. I don’t understand people who go out of their way to turn that into something negative.
sidenote about cilantro
I recently found out that genetics play a role in why some people think cilantro tastes like soap or is gross. Found this interesting. I taste zesty when i consume cilantro.
guacamole is delicious with or without cilantro.
never waste an avocado on toast. It’s sinful and yuppy!
avocado toast is yummy.
I read that too. I’ve never been able to describe exactly what cilantro tastes like to me, I just know that the second my taste buds detect it I have a physical reaction—like, it makes me jump back in my seat.
Oh, and avocado toast with some Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel seasoning sprinkled on top….I go all Homer Simpson…nom nom nom…
@L84Tea Omg yes! That TJ’s Everything seasoning is so good and addictive! That on avocado toast with smoked salmon is the best!
I taste soap, but I find it pleasantly soapy. Like fresh ginger!
I love taking a pita and stuffing it avocado, tomato, cilantro, onion, garlic, olive oil butter lettuce, chickpeas, spices, cilantro. Like guacamole sort of but chunky.
Judging someone for showing empathy towards another? What is happening to us as a society. We are embarrassing.
A politician offering “thoughts & prayers” instead of actually doing their job because a special interest group has their balls/ovaries in a jar is fair game for a pile on.
Everyone else doing it is pretty much harmless.
ITA
Could these be bots, possibly? We are seeing a lot of things being done online now to foment division. I am agnostic and have zero problem with someone praying for people. I know a lot of atheists also, and this would be a non-issue for them.
Yes and Russian trolls. They are because they ramp up every time there is a subject that can be used to be divisive. 45′s poll numbers are down so they trot out some culture wars.
I am pagan. I was raised Catholic but my grandma was an eclectic witch and thanks to her I had an intelligent insight into a more natural way of worship. I do not believe in organized religion. I don’t think any God needs money to help you. Nor does a God want you to kill for him/ her.
As for prayer, it is just positive energy sent out and that’s always a good thing. It will come back full circle.
These are some crazy times. People love to hate.
People on twitter are really dumb, always overreacting about nothing. What a mess!
Well put kaiser
it’s just a cry for attention. i know people who post moronic or upsetting things just so that other people will share, like, squabble over their tweets.
these people who started it are just trying to get Chris to pay attention to them, i bet… his thirsty fans i guess.
These people must have a really miserable life if they are offended by someone who prays for the health of another
Pick your battles more wisely, people.
I’m no huge Pratt fan and religion becomes more poisonous with every passing year, it seems like. Or at least, it is used in more horrible ways. But damn-the man was just trying to wish someone well in a way that is comforting and familiar to him. He didn’t say, “I’m praying for you and unless you declare you are now a Christian, you will die and got straight to hell and I will celebrate it as an act of God”. I know many people of faith and while I am not particularly religious myself, I find comfort when someone says they’re keeping me in their thoughts and prayers when I am going through tough times. It is meant as a kindness and we could all use love and support when those times happen.
++++1. Nicely said.
This!
I’m an atheist and I usually roll my eyes at “with our prayers we can turn the world around”, but those comments are just mean and ill-placed.
It’s not like Pratt was denying that doctors and medical progress are the ones that saved him. He was simply wishing him well.
Every time I see something like this, I’m reminded of a Srubs episode (how good was Scrubs?!) where Dr Cox spends the whole time trying to convince Laverne that her belief in her religion and her faith in prayer is useless. What she said to him at the end of the episode has always stuck with me. She basically tells him that, as a nurse she sees so much shit happen to good people for no reason, that her religion and faith is what keeps her going in her profession. Since then I’ve never begrudged someone for their “thoughts and prayers”. Some people need to have that in their lives in order to survive. I haven’t been religious in a long time but after the Florida shooting, I dusted off an old rosary and prayed. Is that going to change policy? Is it going to bring back those who died? No, but it calmed me down enough that I was able to look clearly and focus on what I CAN do.
That’s really nice.
I like that sentiment. These times are challenging. That is no doubt.
What kind of world do we live in when praying for someone’s recovery is considered wrong? Like WTF? And Kaiser whether you want to admit it are not in this day and age saying that you are a Christian or pray or go to church is not welcomed.
What kind of world do we live in?
…the kind of world where religious fanatics sit outside of an abortion clinic just to harass the women entering/leaving– women who are usually already terrified and traumatized.
The kind of world where hollow “thoughts and prayers” are offered in lieu of meaningful gun legislation.
The kind of world where the US Secretary of Education is making it her personal mission to bring God back into public schools and to use taxpayer money to fund private, religious schools.
The kind of world where the worst POTUS in history is seen as a Divine Being sent from God.
The kind of world where a piece of tissue in a woman’s uterus is more valued than the health and safety of women and children.
The kind of world where the VP of the United States of America, a self described “Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order” said the following about gay marriage: “societal collapse was always brought about following an advent of the deterioration of marriage and family.”
FACT: The Religious form the most powerful political lobbying groups in this country (combined annual expenditures conservatively estimated at more than $350 million) and still very much use their religion as a means to deny others their basic rights.
But yes, please tell me about how bad the poor church-goers have it and how intolerant nonbelievers are….
All of this, but I think what applies, in this case, is especially your second point.
Hollow statements have diminished the “thoughts and prayers” exclamation into “I made a statement on social media so everyone knows how much I care”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I fully support people’s right to subscribe to any religious belief system they choose but again, keep it private.
It does not belong in our political institutions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This x1000
But this is not about any of those points. Had he talked about Parkland or any such issue the outrage would have been warranted, but he’s just offering thoughts and prayers to a person in recovery that he doesn’t know very well.
Huh? My reply was specifically to the OP and had nothing to with Pratt–I thought that was clear.
ISSAQUEEN – I disagree. I’ve never had a problem saying that I am Lutheran or believe in x. I’m secure in my beliefs and I don’t put them on anyone, politically or personally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad you feel that way, Betsy and I think it’s the people who ARE insecure about the differing beliefs of others that are the most intolerant.
I feel the same way about intolerant atheists as I do about religious fanatics–just stop that sh*t.
Indeed, right? Like if you have to go on the attack, I’m not going to be swayed by your opinion, I’m going to assume your strength of conviction is false bravado.
He can say whatever he wants, but I do think he likes to set these little nuggets out there just to give a wink to the right, as if to say, “I’m your movie star.” For some reason, he is very invested in this fly-over state movie star thing…even though there is no evidence that it actually produces any results.
evangelicals are batshit crazy people. Lost an older brother to them. I listen to everything he says and shake my head. His Life of Christ church are serious hypocrites. God is great, evangelicals are not.
As if Pratt has control over Kevin’s health condition. And it’s not like Kevin needed some financial help.
Actually, a lot of doctors and nurses are asking for prayers or spiritual guidance before they do some procedures on a patient, risky or not. They want to calm their nerves. Let Chris Pratt send his thought and prayers.
Some people need to relax. These are his beliefs and he can express them. If he said “sending good vibes you way” would people be up in arms?? This is a tempest in a teapot.
I see nothing wrong with saying prayers. WTF is wrong with that?
Is that people specifically took a problem with “prayer”? Cause if he just said something like “Hoping you get better”, I bet people wouldnt have had crap to say, despite that hoping doesnt do anything either. Or is it just a “hate on a Chris Pratt” type of thing. If Beyonce had tweeted out prayers to Kevin Smith or anyone she grew up admiring, would she have received the same backlash?
I am an atheist, but I have zero issues with people of faith saying they’re praying for someone. This is NOT like politicians sending “thoughts and prayers” and shirking their duty to actually do something. Now, if Chris Pratt saw Kevin Smith lying on the ground clutching his chest and was all, ‘I’m praying for you dude,’ before stepping over him and walking away THAT would be an outrage. But offering prayers when there’s literally nothing else you can do is so not a thing to get upset about, no matter what you believe. And even though I don’t believe, having someone say they’re praying for me in similar situations is far from distressing. I’ve done similarly, with slightly different phrasing, telling loved ones they are “in my thoughts,” when there’s nothing else I can do. It’s expressing emotional support for the sufferer, and acknowledging that you wish there was something you could do to ease their distress.
That being said, the idea that Christians are “persecuted” in the United States is an idea that simply holds no water. A celeb receiving a smidge of misguided Internet scorn means it’s a Tuesday, not that Jesus has been in any way forbidden. 🙄
This is why you don’t tweet. Wanna send thoughts and prayers, do it privately and personally. I still don’t understand why people are shocked with vicious people making nasty comments. If you put something out there publicly, you’re going to get slammed. That’s our world. It sucks. I hate it. But people are rude, unforgiving, unkind and abusive. I have to question those that tweet everything anyway. It isn’t personal or truly heartfelt. It’s like a passing thought requiring no effort except for allowing others to see what you’re doing (which belittles the entire gesture) and imo, negates intention. He’s Chris Pratt. You think a personal note from him wouldn’t have made it? Then, THEN, when Smith got out of the hospital, or whenever he spoke to reporters or papps, he would thank everyone for their support and, crossing fingers, mention, Pratt for the note and crazy huge 🐼 bear illuminating Pratt in new glorious hues. Then let the twitters tweet their shiz about that instead lol.
Twitter is full of Russian trolls and bots. It is best to ignore them or stop tweeting. Just phantom IG followers. Loads of fakery all around.
The theory that these are Russian bots meant to sow discord between Americans, while maybe not true in this particular case (but maybe?), I’m into the idea of leaning that way whenever I see a Tweet that is bonkers batshit crazy.
Agreed.
Considering that Kevin liked his tweet, I would say Kevin had no issue with it. So maybe just shut up and let people have their faith. As far as prayers are concerned, they don’t hurt. And you never know, they might actually work. Growing up with nuns, I’ve always been fascinated by the potential power of prayer. I’ve seen things happen when prayer was involved. I am not particularly religious (I’m a green witch who was raised Catholic though no longer practices), but I would never turn away a genuine wish to pray for me or my family if we were in some sort of need. Just knowing that someone cares enough to concentrate their thoughts towards me feels good.
Agree!
I’m assuming “green witch” means your political party plus your religion, but the Wizard of Oz fan in me briefly imagined you as the Wicked Witch of the West, i.e., a green witch. Thank you for the giggle, Paranormalgirl.
(Also, I blew my Harry Potter-loving child’s mind this weekend when I told him that there are, in fact, witches and wizards. He was a little disppointed to find out you guys lack wands and cauldrons and similar).
I have a cauldron. And an athame. Not wand or pointy hat, though. Green Witchcraft is basically ritual herbalism (the green comes from plants). I use my training as a doctor along with old knowledge herbal medicine as part of the craft. I really don’t do spells, they are mostly mind over matter, so if you believe in them, they may work, but what’s the point, really? I will do tinctures and the like to supplement conventional medicine for family members and do recommend some herbs and plant based medications to my patients.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Betsy
That is very cute.
@Paranormal girl
Very cool. My favorite part of Wiccan is the respect for nature. My doctor isn’t a Wiccan, but she has a medical degree, naturopathic degree, and studies herbs. She’s the best doctor I have ever had.
I bet you are a gift to your patients.
That’s neat, Paranormal! Although at his age and to spare confusion, we’ll let the cauldron belief stand. I can imagine this convo: “so they do have cauldrons? so they are Harry Potter type witches?!” “Well, no, it’s” “Am I going to Hogwarts?! Are you a witch?”
@Paranormal-This is exactly like my friend Sage. She teaches folk herbal medicine, started up her own school: http://thegreenwoman.com/
I am from the south and it is very common for southerners to offer their prayers for you in times of crises. I don’t know where he grew up but it is definitely a southern thing. Y’all.
That’s not a southern thing, that’s a religious thing. And Chris is Minnesotan.
What is wrong with people? This is just so stupid. If this man or anyone wants to genuinely pray for someone because they believe in the power of prayer, that’s their prerogative. Mind your business and focus on what you choose to believe. I will never understand why people can’t respect other’s religious beliefs. You might not agree with it or understand it, but have some respect and don’t be rude.
I pray a lot but I’m a liberal and I’m not religious(spiritual not religious) just a note that rigt wing Christians don’t have a monopoly on God.
Oh and those atheists need to chill.
Yeah one of my best friends is Wiccan. She prays and she invokes the term “God” (and goddesses, too) but she would never refer to herself as religious.
When avowed and vocal atheist Christopher Hitchens was dying of cancer, people would reach out to him and tell them that they were praying for him. When asked his response he said, if they’re doing so in an attempt to convert me, it won’t work, but I suspect many are doing it as an expression of care and concern, and how can I get angry at that?
There is really something wrong with society when we start criticizing people for wishing other people well. I am far from religious but in my opinion Pratt posted his well wishes HIS way. Who gives a crap if it makes people cringe or disagree the way he did it, he was wishing someone well. I just cannot believe that we as society will find fault in human beings being good to one another. In this case, he’s damned if he does and damned it he doesn’t.
Im only offended by his grammar: “Dont know good”
You don’t know each other “well”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Came here to say exactly that… I’m more offended by his grammar. Did he run it through the “good ole boy” filter?
I wonder if people are reacting to “Can you please pray with me people?” (sic) vs. just “I’m praying for you” like he’s leading the charge to save Smith’s life.
That’s how it comes across to me, but I can’t stand him.
I’m not a religious person but I see nothing wrong with this. I’ve had religious people tell me they will pray for me or my family in times of difficulty and I have always appreciated the sentiment. There have been some studies that suggest that prayers, good vibes, positive thoughts or whatever can actually help people recover faster. I might not be a CP fan but he did nothing wrong here.
And FYI I know some nurses and medical professionals that pray too.
pratt has never made any political comments, aside from speaking out against hate when he was in mexico city for press. so why, exactly, do we assume he’s a raging republican?
Jesus Christ.
Ridiculous. I’m an atheist and could not care less if someone believes prayer helps, unless they are denying someone medical care. I’ve learned there are PLENTY of atheists who do, which boggles my mind. I overheard someone on my college campus say “I don’t like Christians, they’re so judgmental.” Just staaaahhhp.
I do understand the defensiveness because we are sick of being told we are immoral, the cause of the demise of America, told we are going to hell, told we are persecuting people by not allowing them to shove their religious agenda all over us. But you get absolutely no moral high ground by being a hypocrite.
I’m a Christian, and I just want to say that your responses are so gracious today! Lately people of faith have caught some flack because of events, people, presidents, etc, but please know the majority of us want to see more change just like you! That most of us want to see someone with character holding offices absolutely making decisions just like you! The media loves fringe nut jobs. Boring Christians like me don’t get ratings. If a person of another faith prayed on my behalf, I’d be touched. If an atheist sent me good vibes and positive thoughts, I’d be touched! It’s sharing you care about someone—how is that wrong?!
As someone who lost a sibling and both parents to illnesses and lives with a chronic illness, I’m all for offering prayers and positive vibes if someone is sick – I have no problem with that.
If there’s a mass shooting – I want action.
I want common sense gun laws on the books.
I want the NRA to STFU and I want politicians to do what’s best for the people, not the NRA.
And I will not vote for anyone politician who takes blood money from the NRA
Oh for goodness’ sake. I’m as liberal as it gets on the vast majority of issues, but I think it’s optimal to let someone express support in the way that they are comfortable, and to take it in the spirit in which it was intended.
The reactions to his tweet were just rude, IMO.
Listen, if I get seriously ill, I will welcome any and all prayers, best regards, groupons, baked goods and care packages. All hands on deck.
As an agnostic bordering on Atheist, I often envy people with religion and beliefs and I always take the prayers in the spirit they are intended. Same way as if I told someone I was thinking about them or there for them. Just words of kindness.
All religious people aren’t conservative or evil they just have different beliefs than me and that’s cool.
I just can’t with this BS. People need to leave this dude alone. As a former Christian, now agnostic, I still “pray” and even ask my mother to add to people to her church’s prayer list when co-workers and friends are having troubles or are grieving. It’s the thoughts and actions of goodwill that count. Do unto others…
Considering that Kevin Smith was raised Catholic, still occasionally attends Mass and has publicly stated he believes in God, saying a prayer for his recovery seems very appropriate. Certainly, there is a lot to criticize Chris Pratt for, but this seems fairly harmless. Even many doctors and nurses will say much of their success in healing their patients can be attributed to many other factors, including state of mind, in addition to skill. If believing in a higher power, whatever you call it, or saying a prayer, lighting a candle or verbalizing a wish for a speedy recovery doesn’t do any harm and may help a bit, why not put it out in the universe? Yes, religion has been used a weapon in some cases, especially in the last year, but I see this as a post by a fan wishing someone he admired a speedy recovery.
My mom almost died last year and spent two months in intensive care. We are Catholic, so we made prayer chains every day that even our atheist friends joined. We had monks in the Tibet, who are most definitely not Catholic, praying for her. My non religious but certainly spiritual half sister did some weird nature rituals with her group of hippie friends. It all helped. It doesn’t matter whether you believe in God or in nothing. That good energy gets to you somehow, it might no physically heal you like a doctor can, but it really really helps the people trying to hold it together. I honestly can’t understand how could someone be as bitter as to criticize what is clearly a good intentioned message, no matter if you share their beliefs or not.
Sorry, but that’s a whole lot of bs.
How so?
It is absolutely NOT BS. Good vibes, energies, they can help the person in pain and those around them. It’s about the mindset too. And having just a kind thought can really help others.
Keep being positive because there are those who believe in the theory of collective consciousness:
Collective consciousness, collective conscience, or collective conscious (French: conscience collective) is the set of shared beliefs, ideas and moral attitudes which operate as a unifying force within society.
Every other celebrity thanks God when they win an award but one actually says they pray and they get jumped on.
No they don’t. A lot of them don’t. And context is important.
I’m an atheist. I’m moved by people’s faith and if someone wants to pray for me in a time of need, then I’m moved by that. If I recall when Christopher Hitchens was diagnosed with cancer, he wrote about faith based people who he debated across the country on stage, sending in prayers for him and while it didn’t change his beliefs, he was moved and comforted by their prayers.
