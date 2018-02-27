Chris Pratt was criticized after saying he was praying for Kevin Smith

I’m not religious in any way. I would describe my personal faith as agnostic with Hindu undertones. I’m skeptical of organized religion across the board, and I have a low tolerance for the holier-than-thou types who are currently ride-or-die for Donald Trump, because guess what, all of that Evangelical sh-t was a sham this whole time. All that being said, if I was in a bad place and someone said they were praying for me, I would take it at face value. Just because I’m not religious, doesn’t mean that I loathe all religious people, and… like, whatever you need to do to get through life, you know?

Anyway, Chris Pratt is religious and pretty conservative, politically speaking. He goes to church more than Jennifer Garner, he prays, he hunts and he raises livestock on his farm. He is like the fever-dream Republican pin-up come to life. And when Chris Pratt heard about Kevin Smith’s massive heart attack, he tweeted out some thoughts and prayers to Kevin:

Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? 🙏♥️ https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

Praying for you. I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS. I’m tagging my Lb/rb football coach who showed me the movie cause he believed in me and knew I’d be inspired. @hodge1916 🙏♥️🙏 https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

I honestly wouldn’t have blinked an eye at this – Chris Pratt is just some guy who only knows Kevin Smith from watching his films, and the prayer seems like a general one for Kevin’s health and recovery. Why is this a thing? Because people went f–king crazy @ Chris Pratt on these tweets:

That's cool and everything but Doctors and nurses save lives not prayer. — Retro Bigfoot (@RetroBigfoot) February 26, 2018

Prayer does nothing. Only doctors and nurses and how healthy he is will save Smith. Sending him encouragement might boost his mood and aid in the healing process. — Dora B (@PandorasBox95) February 26, 2018

And then Pratt’s mentions became a f–king mess of culture warriors on both sides. First, the atheists and the “prayers don’t work” brigade are really dumb to pick this fight over an actor’s tweets offering seemingly genuine well-wishes and prayers to a man who just suffered a massive heart attack. As for the Evangelical culture-warriors who are valiantly defending Pratt like he’s the last white Evangelical unicorn: they need to stop it too. They are not now nor have they ever been marginalized. Some dumbass saying “prayers don’t work” isn’t a threat to their entire way of life and faith.

Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn had some thoughts about all of this too, and I liked what he had to say – go here to read. Gunn’s point is that people seemed to overreact to this idea that anyone offering “prayers” is just doing nothing, like the “thoughts and prayers” after a mass shooting. Gunn’s point is that it’s not like Pratt was just offering some boilerplate “prayer” towards a subject he could directly have an impact on (like a congressman to gun control). Pratt is just a guy – he’s not a doctor, he’s not a nurse, he’s not a surgeon. He’s just a guy who likes Kevin Smith’s films and wanted to pray for Smith’s recovery. Again, why is this a big f–king deal???