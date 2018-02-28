“Benedict Cumberbatch danced/flailed at the Laureus Sports Awards” links

Embed from Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch danced as he was hosting the Laureus Sports Awards last night. It was not good, OMFG. [LaineyGossip]

Dior put Cara Delevingne in a tube top. Sigh. [Go Fug Yourself]

Of course Cynthia Nixon is on Sarah Jessica Parker’s side – they’ve been friends since before Sex and the City? [Dlisted]

What movies have you walked out of? I never do that, even if the film is terrible. It’s because I’m so cheap, I feel like I need to “get my money’s worth.” [Pajiba]

What are the best pieces of Oscar bling? [Wonderwall]

Jennifer Lawrence says more words about Harvey Weinstein. [The Blemish]

Dick’s Sporting Goods will stop selling automatic rifles. [Buzzfeed]

Wait, a reality star got shot in the face?! [Starcasm]

Recap of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. [Reality Tea]

I have no idea what ABC is thinking with this Alec Baldwin show. [Jezebel]