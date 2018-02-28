“Benedict Cumberbatch danced/flailed at the Laureus Sports Awards” links

Benedict Cumberbatch danced as he was hosting the Laureus Sports Awards last night. It was not good, OMFG. [LaineyGossip]
Dior put Cara Delevingne in a tube top. Sigh. [Go Fug Yourself]
Of course Cynthia Nixon is on Sarah Jessica Parker’s side – they’ve been friends since before Sex and the City? [Dlisted]
What movies have you walked out of? I never do that, even if the film is terrible. It’s because I’m so cheap, I feel like I need to “get my money’s worth.” [Pajiba]
What are the best pieces of Oscar bling? [Wonderwall]
Jennifer Lawrence says more words about Harvey Weinstein. [The Blemish]
Dick’s Sporting Goods will stop selling automatic rifles. [Buzzfeed]
Wait, a reality star got shot in the face?! [Starcasm]
Recap of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. [Reality Tea]
I have no idea what ABC is thinking with this Alec Baldwin show. [Jezebel]
Guys, guys! Benedict just danced on Laureus!
Sorry, I couldn't contain myself, so it's got my voiced mixed in the vid..my bad 😋 pic.twitter.com/GPqq1yMbgx
— NotReallyGeeky (@NotReallyGeeky) February 27, 2018
I walked out on STAR 80 but only because I knew how it was going to end and my adolescent self couldn’t handle watching it.
It was awful in an adorable way.
Yeah, I found it endearing.
I fell asleep twice during The Da Vinci Code. Both times I was awakened by the loud soundtrack.
I’ve never left during a movie, but I’ve fallen asleep in many!
Dick’s never sold automatic rifles. There are tough regulations in place to buy an automatic, as there should be. They stopped selling all semi-automatic rifles after Sandy Hook, but have extended that policy to their Field & Stream stores. The biggest changes are that they will no longer sell any type of rifle to people under age 21 and will discontinue selling “high capacity” magazines.
The letter explaining their decision is very well written, measured, and thoughtful. Nikolas Cruz bought a weapon at a Dick’s, although not the one he used at Parkland. They recognize that they have a responsibility to the community and are taking action. More corporations need to do the same.
I don’t disagree at all. I was pointing out incorrect language and an exaggerated headline. If we want to be taken seriously and get legislation passed, we need to at least learn the difference between semi-automatic and automatic weapons.
It’s been years since I walked out on a movie (which I totally support because mama has no time for bad movies). But then I’m also a lot choosier – movies just aren’t as important to me as they were.
Re: #metoo Evan Rachel Wood was one of 3 women who testified in congress to support the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights Act, about her horrific experiences.
Walked out of “Suicide Squad” happily. Fell asleep during “Blair Witch Project”, but I blame that on coming down off adderall after freshman exams in college. Your girl pretty much slept for a week solid after being awake for the entire previous week.
Drugs are bad, kids. Bad.
I’ve had some of my best naps during bad movies.
Laureus is always corny (global charity, gotta keep it entirely safe) but I give the Batch credit. Some of the past hosts didn’t even try. I get you’re volunteering and the material is meh but still.
Feel asleep during Adaptation twice and gave up lol.
I walked out from Twin Peaks Fire Walk With Me. It was such a mess I just couldn’t give it any more of my time. Unfortunately, my boyfriend at the time DID want to finish the movie, and he was my ride, so I sat fuming outside the theater for another hour or so.
I walked out of The Royal Tennenbaums after about 20 minutes and got a refund. Could. Not. Handle. It. My cousin was with me and he was like, nope! This is horrible let’s go.
Only movie I’ve ever walked out on was The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover. Cannibalism just doesn’t do it for me for some reason.
I was expecting Elaine Benes bad. That wasn’t terrible, and I saw that as someone who doesn’t care for him.
I walked out of Melancholia and I adore Kirsten Dunst, but no.
That was one depressing movie.
I’ve gone to a minimum of two movies a week for just over 30 years and the only two I’ve ever felt moved enough to leave midway through were ROBIN HOOD: MEN IN TIGHTS and THE DOOM GENERATION.
Even The Trumpster is shocking Republicans at the moment with his reversal on gun control and telling them to go against the NRA. Guess the 35% approval in the polls got to him. We shall see if it lasts until his 3am tweets, though. He often reverses himself on such things once Stephen Miller gets back from the toilet.
And in other breaking news — Ted Cruz has amplified on his anti-Lisa Simpson remarks. Now he’s referring to Homer as “hard-working”. Has Cruz ever even watched the intro to the show?!? Homer eats piles of donuts and drinks unbelievable quantities of Duff beer and forgets to do key elements of his job, which is kind of important at a nuclear power plant. He is famous for hard drinking and hard overeating, not hard working.
The hardest working man in Springfield is Apu, an immigrant who is supporting octuplets on Kwik-E-Mart earnings.
Oh, and according to Ted, Bart is a teenage delinquent who simply yearns to be free from the sanctimonious Principal Skinners in his life. Bart is a teenager in the fourth grade?!? Ted, Bart has not hit his teens yet. Thankfully. And sanctimonious is not exactly the word I would use for war vet Skinner who is trying to deal with chronically low school budgets, school bullies, and an abusive mother while encouraging gifted students like Lisa Simpson.
Does everyone think Hope Hicks resigning is a sign of the rats fleeing the ship? Or was she pressured to leave after saying under oath that she has told “white lies” re: Trump campaign/transition?
Please, don’t judge me for even attempting to watch the movies below:
Transcendence, everything must go, the d train, one of the transformers (the only one I tried to watch), the hateful eight
