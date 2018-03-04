2018 Oscars Open Post: Hosted by Jennifer Lawrence & Jodie Foster

Embed from Getty Images

Here is the 2018 Oscars Open Post, hosted by Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster. If you have a “???” thought bubble over your head right now, you obviously don’t remember the time before Jennifer Lawrence was super-famous. Before she became America’s Farty Sweetheart, she had a supporting role in the Jodie Foster-directed film The Beaver, starring Mel Gibson. No one likes to remember any of that. The point is that they know each other and J-Law is one of the younger actresses being somewhat mentored by Jodie (I feel like Kristen Stewart is another one). Jodie and J-Law will be uniting on-stage tonight at the Oscars to present the Best Actress Oscar. Casey Affleck was last year’s Best Actor winner but he’s not brave enough to show his face in the wake of the #MeToo revelations, given his own history of predatory behavior. Well, at least we’ll get some photos of J-Law.

This year’s awards shows and red carpets have been… interesting, to say the least. At the end of the day, I completely enjoyed the Golden Globes “blackout” carpet – I loved the fashion and I loved the messaging and I loved the feeling of sisterhood. It was so refreshing. The BAFTA blackout was good too, and it’s clear that designers make more than enough black gowns at this point. Still, the Oscars’ carpet won’t be a blackout. Time’s Up hasn’t asked people to dress a certain way, but Time’s Up supporters are being encouraged to wear the lapel pins. We also know that Jimmy Kimmel will be addressing Me Too, Time’s Up and more in his opening monologue, but he doesn’t want to make the monologue a downer, or have victims reliving their assaults or anything. Oh, and Weinstein victim Annabella Sciorra is presenting!!! That makes me so happy.

Another thing to look for: Michael Bloomberg’s anti-gun advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety has sent out anti-gun violence pins for Oscar guests too. It’s possible people could be wearing multiple buttons. Good. Another thing to watch: a group of Hollywood men have started #AskMoreOfHim, a campaign to encourage male allies to actively work towards gender equality and the end of sexual harassment and abuse. As in, Hollywood men telling other Hollywood men that they need to do a lot more. I don’t know if they have pins, or how that will affect the red carpet interviews, but it will be exciting if every man wearing a Time’s Up pin gets asked to name some specifics about how they are advocating on behalf of their Hollywood sisters.

We’ll have posts going up throughout the night as the major winners are announced, and we’ll have full Oscar fashion coverage starting bright and early in the morning. CB and I will be tweeting throughout the carpet and awards show too – you can follow me @KaiseratCB and follow CB @Celebitchy.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

128 Responses to “2018 Oscars Open Post: Hosted by Jennifer Lawrence & Jodie Foster”

  1. CairinaCat says:
    March 4, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    I’m actually excited this year to watch for the first time in like ever, for a lot of reasons

    Reply
  2. Adele Dazeem says:
    March 4, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Whoa. That second pic of J Law. Looks like she went a little too method with her ‘whore school’ (her words not mine) Red Sparrow movie. Ugh.

    Reply
  3. Trixie says:
    March 4, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    I’m just wondering what that horrible dress is that JLaw is wearing, with a strange underbra thing, and then the dress over? I like the dress over – should have left the gown like that.
    I’m also wondering why #metoo and #TimesUp didn’t ask women to dress in black for the Oscars? Seems like they would want the attention of the biggest audience of all the shows. Don’t something like a billion people watch it? I just thought that was kind of odd.

    Reply
  4. Shappalled says:
    March 4, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    It’s 10am here in Melbourne and the Oscars start at midday. I’ve got time to slip up to the gym and then come back to watch the Oscars guilt free. Win-win. 😊

    Reply
  5. Esmom says:
    March 4, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Ok has anyone seen Adam Rippon’s red carpet look? He is a hoot, and extremely handsome. Almost beautiful.

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    March 4, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    These will be special ones, I have the feeling. I’m quite intrigued to see how everything will play out.

    Reply
  7. ol cranky says:
    March 4, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    I’m thinking about watching E!s coverage just to tweet stuff to Seacrest about how distracting it is to have him doing red carpet coverage

    Reply
  8. LadyT says:
    March 4, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Watching E! I halfway excepted some sort of opening statement. No, business as usual. Started with essentially an infomercial about his suit line at Macy’s. Unbelievable.

    Reply
  9. Carmen says:
    March 4, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Rita Moreno looks fabulous. She must be 80 if she’s a day.

    Reply
  10. Jussie says:
    March 4, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    The Art of Elysium founder just posted on Instagram in support of Seacrest, so that’s dissapointing. I liked that charity, but now, ugh.

    Reply
  11. WMGDtoo says:
    March 4, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    I hate what Chadwick Boseman is wearing. He’s such a good looking man. I wanted to see him in a tux. I guess he is wearing something to honor Black Panther. But not feeling it at all.

    Reply
  12. Carmen says:
    March 4, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    Salma Hayek — ugh. Too much bronzer, messy hair and ugly dress.

    Reply
  13. Justwastingtime says:
    March 4, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    Not watching E. Not just Ryan, but frankly haven’t enjoyed it since Joan did the red carpet.

    Reply
  14. LadyT says:
    March 4, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    E! Pre Oscar show is 3/4 over. So far Seacrest has talked to 4 people, no one I’ve heard of. Now Ripa and her husband are talking to him. She’s desperate to save him and her show I guess.

    Reply
  15. Kata says:
    March 4, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Salma has the ugliest dress I have eve seen.

    Reply
  16. Mia4s says:
    March 4, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Go home losers! Agnes Varda is on the red carpet and none of you are worthy! Show’s over. 😁

    https://mobile.twitter.com/ThatRebecca/status/970440919014039552

    Reply
  17. wahine says:
    March 4, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Salma Hayek’s dress was all kinds of fugly. Yikes!

    Reply
  18. Ally says:
    March 4, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Yeah, Jodie Foster said done dumb words about #metoo on Graham Norton recently. Identifies more with accused abusers than actresses trying to make a living with respect apparently.

    Reply
  19. Play it Again says:
    March 4, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    I saw Ryan interview Alison Janney and some woman in a yellow gown. So, apparently some women are willing to chat—who knows if they truly want to or are being ‘encouraged’ by their agents.

    Reply
  20. AuroraBorealis says:
    March 4, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    I know he doesn’t get much love, well, anywhere, but Richard Jenkins is one of the most talented, underrated actors of our time. He is hilarious in comedies (his timing and subtleties of his movements are genius) and he can also deliver the most powerful performances in heavy-dramas like North Country. He is the least “paparazzi-photographed” celeb (if he even has any), and is one of the few nominated actors that lives far away from Hollywood and stays away from the stoplight, and is one of the few who actually deserve the nomination without all the hard-campaigning and publicity BS. That’s it. I just wanted to show my love for the underrated, under-appreciated, Richard Jenkins.

    Reply
  21. AuroraBorealis says:
    March 4, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Kind of felt uneasy watching Tiffany Haddish just interrupting Daniel Kaluuya mid-interview, I know how much she’s so adored in this site but that was impolite.

    Reply
  22. Plaidsheets says:
    March 4, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    I just tried to watch the pre-show on ABC. I only made about 20 seconds in. Michael Strahan started to interview poor Daniel Kaluuya. He surprised him with a London watching party because he had a London accent or some such nonsense.

    My secondhand embarrassment made me change the channel.

    I’ll just have to see the fashion pictures later.

    Reply
  23. Carmen says:
    March 4, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Oh Viola, no. Just, NO!!!

    Reply
  24. WMGDtoo says:
    March 4, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Didn’t get what Tiffany was wearing. But she said it is about her roots. So I zip my lip

    Reply
  25. Lb says:
    March 4, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Margot Robbie’s mother is a stunning woman! I see where she gets it from!

    Reply
  26. Neelyo says:
    March 4, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Sandra Bullock is morphing into Cher and Emily Blunt, NO!!!

    Reply
  27. d says:
    March 4, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Watching etalk and all the goings on on the red carpet made me think again that Hollywood and showbiz really is like high school all over again. Weird.

    Reply
  28. MoAnne says:
    March 4, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Why SO MANY nude sheer dresses? Everyone looks SO BLAH in their ugly nude sheer dresses. Why hasn’t this trend died already? What do people have against COLORS? It’s spring, people! WEAR a PRETTY COLOR. Sorry to vent….but this trend is a fashion pet peeve of mine.

    Caveat: the one worn by Gina Rodrigues was okay–minus the awful V-plunge–sternums aren’t attractive, people.

    Reply
  29. LadyT says:
    March 4, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    E! Live Red Carpet has basically turned into Fashion Police to fill time because almost no one is willing to interview with Seacrest.

    Reply
  30. Neelyo says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Jennifer Garner looks like Melissa Rivers.

    Reply
  31. me46 says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    I think they are doing the presentation of former winners because I saw Eva Marie Saint.

    Reply
  32. Kc says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Lupita Nyong’o -ftw!!! Literally took my breath away

    Reply
  33. Shappalled says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Sam Rockwell. YES!

    Reply
  34. Kristen says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Emily V. Gordon looks gorgeous. Her dress is my favorite so far.

    Reply
  35. Ally says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Viola Davis rocking the Pepto Bismol condom look…

    Reply
  36. AngieB says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Gal Gadot looked stunning.

    Reply
  37. Kimberly says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    I’m seeing comments here about Seacrest getting fewer celebs to interview on the red carpet. Why is that?
    This is a genuine question.

    Reply
  38. Guest says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    I had hope Angelina Jolie would be there

    Reply
  39. Mumbles says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Noticed that Emma Stone has straightened out her permed hair. Good call.

    Reply
  40. Shappalled says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    I thought Willem Dafoe’s partner looked gorgeous. Who is she?

    Reply
    • tracking says:
      March 4, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      I don’t know who she is, but I loved her dress. Understated and elegant.
      EDIT: wrong lady, I was thinking of Gary Oldman’s partner. Both looked nice!

      Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      March 4, 2018 at 8:52 pm

      His wife I believe, Giada Colagrande. She’s an Italian actress/director. Twenty years his junior but in fairness she was like, 40, when they started dating. He seems like one of the good ones.

      Reply
      • Jayna says:
        March 4, 2018 at 9:18 pm

        No. She was about 29 when they met. She’s 42 now.

        I think he is a great guy. He’s had an interesting life. His parents worked all the time and hardly home .His mom was a nurse and his dad a doctor, and he said he was basically raised by his five sisters.

    • Jayna says:
      March 4, 2018 at 9:06 pm

      HIs wife. She’s 42 now. They met in 2003 or 2004.

      He had a longtime partner and shared a son. They were together almost 30 years. She is a theater director for Wooster Group, which he had been a part of also. She was 11 years older than him. His partner never wanted to be officially married, though. He left her for this woman he met in Rome. She was a young film director in Italy. So because of the breakup with his partner he said he was “ex-communicated” from the theater group. He and his partner had been founding members of the NYC experimental theater group. He’s been married to Giada since 2005 or so. I think they have a child. I’m not sure.

      “Dafoe met Italian director Giada Colagrande, while shooting The Life Aquatic in Rome. “I wasn’t looking for anything, but I fell in love’ he says matter-of-factly. “And so my life changed.”

      Reply
  41. Shappalled says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Ok. That’s probably enough jokes about Christopher Plummer’s age.

    Reply
  42. Mia4s says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Oh dear. That “Remember Me” performance? Oh dear. And I loved Coco but that was…weak?

    Reply
  43. Play it Again says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Love Nicole Kidman’s gown! Stunning.

    Reply
  44. isabelle says:
    March 4, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Dunkirk is sweeping so far, I really don’t like Dunkirk :(

    Reply
  45. Ally says:
    March 4, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Jennifer Garner in a somewhat Jennifer Lopez look – hair and dress!

    Reply
  46. the other bronte sister says:
    March 4, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Jordan Peele and James Ivory — I can die happy!

    Reply
  47. Nicole says:
    March 4, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    There’s no post yet but GET OUT!!!! Yay Jordan

    Reply
  48. Shappalled says:
    March 4, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    How come Americans don’t acknowledge the traditional landowners at events like this?

    Reply
  49. Carmen says:
    March 4, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    Best dresses (IMO):
    Allison Janney, Sally Hawkins, Laurie Metcalf, Gal Gadot, Lupita Nyong’o, Helen Mirren, and Ashley Judd. Jane Fonda’s dress would have been better without the shoulder pads but she looks fabulous. And she got one hell of a boob lift.

    Reply
  50. Layla Love says:
    March 4, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    No one I know is watching the Oscars this year. It’s seems to be a trend !

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment