2018 Oscars Open Post: Hosted by Jennifer Lawrence & Jodie Foster

Here is the 2018 Oscars Open Post, hosted by Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster. If you have a “???” thought bubble over your head right now, you obviously don’t remember the time before Jennifer Lawrence was super-famous. Before she became America’s Farty Sweetheart, she had a supporting role in the Jodie Foster-directed film The Beaver, starring Mel Gibson. No one likes to remember any of that. The point is that they know each other and J-Law is one of the younger actresses being somewhat mentored by Jodie (I feel like Kristen Stewart is another one). Jodie and J-Law will be uniting on-stage tonight at the Oscars to present the Best Actress Oscar. Casey Affleck was last year’s Best Actor winner but he’s not brave enough to show his face in the wake of the #MeToo revelations, given his own history of predatory behavior. Well, at least we’ll get some photos of J-Law.
This year’s awards shows and red carpets have been… interesting, to say the least. At the end of the day, I completely enjoyed the Golden Globes “blackout” carpet – I loved the fashion and I loved the messaging and I loved the feeling of sisterhood. It was so refreshing. The BAFTA blackout was good too, and it’s clear that designers make more than enough black gowns at this point. Still, the Oscars’ carpet won’t be a blackout. Time’s Up hasn’t asked people to dress a certain way, but Time’s Up supporters are being encouraged to wear the lapel pins. We also know that Jimmy Kimmel will be addressing Me Too, Time’s Up and more in his opening monologue, but he doesn’t want to make the monologue a downer, or have victims reliving their assaults or anything. Oh, and Weinstein victim Annabella Sciorra is presenting!!! That makes me so happy.
Another thing to look for: Michael Bloomberg’s anti-gun advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety has sent out anti-gun violence pins for Oscar guests too. It’s possible people could be wearing multiple buttons. Good. Another thing to watch: a group of Hollywood men have started #AskMoreOfHim, a campaign to encourage male allies to actively work towards gender equality and the end of sexual harassment and abuse. As in, Hollywood men telling other Hollywood men that they need to do a lot more. I don’t know if they have pins, or how that will affect the red carpet interviews, but it will be exciting if every man wearing a Time’s Up pin gets asked to name some specifics about how they are advocating on behalf of their Hollywood sisters.
We’ll have posts going up throughout the night as the major winners are announced, and we’ll have full Oscar fashion coverage starting bright and early in the morning. CB and I will be tweeting throughout the carpet and awards show too – you can follow me @KaiseratCB and follow CB @Celebitchy.
I’m actually excited this year to watch for the first time in like ever, for a lot of reasons
Whoa. That second pic of J Law. Looks like she went a little too method with her ‘whore school’ (her words not mine) Red Sparrow movie. Ugh.
I heard Red Sparrow didn’t do so well opening weekend….?
Red sparrow is up against major competition. I’d bet if black panty was out and it was just basic films filling in Oscar season start and end it would have done better. That said it’s still doing ok by
Red Sparrow looks awful, the trailer makes its look like a cheesy Russian spy film and Jlaw accent makes it even more cringy.
I read that she was also drunk at that opening, I think because she had been doing interviews where they provided her with alcohol.
Reminds me of Helen Mirren in “The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and her Lover” actually. The dress anyways.
http://www.gstatic.com/tv/thumb/dvdboxart/18888/p18888_d_v8_aa.jpg
I’m so glad you brought up that movie! It was so good. I actually didn’t know it was Helen Mirren. I have to rewatch.
That was a fabulous movie in a very weird sort of way. The use of colour/no colour for the sets was also kind of genius
I’m just wondering what that horrible dress is that JLaw is wearing, with a strange underbra thing, and then the dress over? I like the dress over – should have left the gown like that.
I’m also wondering why #metoo and #TimesUp didn’t ask women to dress in black for the Oscars? Seems like they would want the attention of the biggest audience of all the shows. Don’t something like a billion people watch it? I just thought that was kind of odd.
I saw something saying they were going to not do anything at the Oscars.
It’s 10am here in Melbourne and the Oscars start at midday. I’ve got time to slip up to the gym and then come back to watch the Oscars guilt free. Win-win. 😊
Hahaha love it – I am in Melbourne too. I made my lunch at 11.50am and am now sitting at my desk watching it live on the 9now app on my phone.
I am cheering for Get Out to win all it’s noms and would love to see Margot get a win too.
Ok has anyone seen Adam Rippon’s red carpet look? He is a hoot, and extremely handsome. Almost beautiful.
I just looked. He’s got his own thing going on there with the leather and no socks. But, yeah, he’s a handsome one.
These will be special ones, I have the feeling. I’m quite intrigued to see how everything will play out.
I’m thinking about watching E!s coverage just to tweet stuff to Seacrest about how distracting it is to have him doing red carpet coverage
Watching E! I halfway excepted some sort of opening statement. No, business as usual. Started with essentially an infomercial about his suit line at Macy’s. Unbelievable.
Apparently he posted a pic on Instagram with five female staffers as lady human shields. So creepy. He should be at a viewing party at home with Casey Affleck.
I havent watched but of course its business as usual. E is trying to protect their cash cow
Rita Moreno looks fabulous. She must be 80 if she’s a day.
86. CRAZY!
Get out!! Dayum! I want to be just like her when I grow up!
She is wearing a dress she wore in 1962 when she won her Oscar. Amazing.
86, and I agree she looks gorgeous! Rita Moreno is a national treasure.
Stunning, wow! Jane Fonda also looks amazing. Octogenarians ftw this year!
The Art of Elysium founder just posted on Instagram in support of Seacrest, so that’s dissapointing. I liked that charity, but now, ugh.
I hate what Chadwick Boseman is wearing. He’s such a good looking man. I wanted to see him in a tux. I guess he is wearing something to honor Black Panther. But not feeling it at all.
WMGDTOO- so you want to see Chadwick in a western suit – a mark of the oppressor. Ok then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NO.. I don’t like the coat. Is that a problem? I wanted to see him in tux. Mainly because I think he could make it look amazing. Just a difference in taste. People are allowed to have different taste.
and MYSELF being a person of COLOR.. I don’t see a tux as an article of clothing that is about oppression. I just like a tux at the Oscar. Is that OK with you now.
@WM: As a person of color, I’m with you. That jacket isn’t doing it for me either.
Salma Hayek — ugh. Too much bronzer, messy hair and ugly dress.
Not watching E. Not just Ryan, but frankly haven’t enjoyed it since Joan did the red carpet.
E! Pre Oscar show is 3/4 over. So far Seacrest has talked to 4 people, no one I’ve heard of. Now Ripa and her husband are talking to him. She’s desperate to save him and her show I guess.
Not watching but Tom and Lorenzo are saying it’s a disaster on twitter. I am very glad.
Not watching but Tom and Lorenzo are saying it’s a disaster on twitter. I am very glad.
I love Tom and Lorenzo. I’ll check them out.
Great to hear that! I refuse to watch.
Awesome. Skipping the oscars completely this year
Salma has the ugliest dress I have eve seen.
What in god’s name IS that?!
Swarovski bomb.
Looks like a repurposed bordello chandelier.
Damn Pinterest.
The crystal epaulets with a different dress might work. But NOT that dress!
Go home losers! Agnes Varda is on the red carpet and none of you are worthy! Show’s over. 😁
https://mobile.twitter.com/ThatRebecca/status/970440919014039552
Salma Hayek’s dress was all kinds of fugly. Yikes!
Yeah, Jodie Foster said done dumb words about #metoo on Graham Norton recently. Identifies more with accused abusers than actresses trying to make a living with respect apparently.
I saw Ryan interview Alison Janney and some woman in a yellow gown. So, apparently some women are willing to chat—who knows if they truly want to or are being ‘encouraged’ by their agents.
And Mary J.
Was the woman in yellow maybe Greta Gerwig?
It was probably Eiza Gonzalez from Baby Driver.
I just saw a clip of him with Taraji, and she made a very pointed remark about the universe taking care of good people. It was pretty great.
I know he doesn’t get much love, well, anywhere, but Richard Jenkins is one of the most talented, underrated actors of our time. He is hilarious in comedies (his timing and subtleties of his movements are genius) and he can also deliver the most powerful performances in heavy-dramas like North Country. He is the least “paparazzi-photographed” celeb (if he even has any), and is one of the few nominated actors that lives far away from Hollywood and stays away from the stoplight, and is one of the few who actually deserve the nomination without all the hard-campaigning and publicity BS. That’s it. I just wanted to show my love for the underrated, under-appreciated, Richard Jenkins.
I LOVE HIM IN EVERYTHING HE DOES..
yes I shouted that
Aww yeah! Same here, same here haha and literally, everything he does, right? <3 I remember being pleasantly surprised seeing Chris Hemsworth in, "Cabin in the Woods", "oh nice, eye candy!" then I see Richard Jenkins pop up and I just about lost it and for completely different reasons. Frances McDormand spoke praises about working with him in, "Olive Kitteridge" and I think he should have gotten his first nomination for "The Visitor". I keep thinking when he'll get his, but I honestly think he's happy being able to do what he does, with or without the Oscar.
I’ve loved him since FLIRTING WITH DISASTER.
LOVE Richard Jenkins. Two particular favorites of mine are him in Six Feet Under and Burn After Reading.
Yes! Love Jenkins so much. Six Feet Under and Flirting with Disaster are my favorite Jenkins performances but he is always good in every role.
LOVE RICHARD JENKINS!
Check out Berlin station. He’s great in that!
Kind of felt uneasy watching Tiffany Haddish just interrupting Daniel Kaluuya mid-interview, I know how much she’s so adored in this site but that was impolite.
i saw that when flipping channels and it was awkward. I like her but she has many issues with things she says. The interruption was just…yikes
Yeah, she’s funny and talented but she’s also often really rude like that. Definitely a person who sucks up all the air in a room.
Tiffany who?
I saw that too. It was really offputting and rude. I love Daniel K. and wanted to hear more from him.
Also, the pre-Oscar hosts are really annoying and cheesy. I’ve never watched Michael Strahan, but I wasn’t impressed with his and the others’ over the top show bizzy manner. They try to put words into everybody’s mouths.
I just tried to watch the pre-show on ABC. I only made about 20 seconds in. Michael Strahan started to interview poor Daniel Kaluuya. He surprised him with a London watching party because he had a London accent or some such nonsense.
My secondhand embarrassment made me change the channel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks a hot mess. I actually didn’t recognize her. I have NEVER seen her looking that bad. She usually looks gorgeous. I don’t know what she was thinking of.
Such a beautiful woman, but pepto pink is a good look on exactly no one.
And that hairstyle is a disaster.
Didn’t get what Tiffany was wearing. But she said it is about her roots. So I zip my lip
Her father is Eritrean and she is wearing traditional dress.
She promised her Dad, who died last year, that she would honor him if she made it to the Oscars.
Margot Robbie’s mother is a stunning woman! I see where she gets it from!
I thought she was Robin Wright.
Yes, I thought that same thought!!!
Sandra Bullock is morphing into Cher and Emily Blunt, NO!!!
Actual Emily Blunt is there in an HORRENDOUS dress. Why does a beautiful 35 year old insist on dressing like she’s 85? Actually I take that back because it’s an insult to Rita Moreno who looks 10000x more stylish than Emily! WTF?
She needs to stop messing with her face pronto.
Yeah, Sandra looks like she’s getting work done and it’s tragic. She needs to stop before she permanently ruins it like Madonna.
I think Sandra’s face looks fine. That super dark eyeshadow all the way up makes her look weird.
Watching etalk and all the goings on on the red carpet made me think again that Hollywood and showbiz really is like high school all over again. Weird.
Why SO MANY nude sheer dresses? Everyone looks SO BLAH in their ugly nude sheer dresses. Why hasn’t this trend died already? What do people have against COLORS? It’s spring, people! WEAR a PRETTY COLOR. Sorry to vent….but this trend is a fashion pet peeve of mine.
Caveat: the one worn by Gina Rodrigues was okay–minus the awful V-plunge–sternums aren’t attractive, people.
Nicole Kidman in colbalt blue is pretty amazing.
I love the color and it looks good on her. The top half of the dress looked fine. The bottom half… ugh. I love her earrings.
I love the color but not the silhouette.
Nicole Kidman in colbalt blue is pretty amazing.
E! Live Red Carpet has basically turned into Fashion Police to fill time because almost no one is willing to interview with Seacrest.
Eh, he’s getting fewer people but people are stopping, including: Allison Janney, Gael García Bernal, Taraji P Henson, and….irony alert….Christopher Plummer.
Clearly there’s no good consensus on handling this (although yes there are definitely waaaaaay fewer than normal).
Mary J, Common, Tiffany, Whoopi. There were a few.
Jennifer Garner looks like Melissa Rivers.
I know, I was a little shocked when I saw her!
I think they are doing the presentation of former winners because I saw Eva Marie Saint.
Lupita Nyong’o -ftw!!! Literally took my breath away
Lupita could make a Pillsbury flour sack with three X’s on it look like haute couture.
Lupita’s whole look. Every single bit. Perfection. I’ve been critical of her style early on. Her street style was great, but red carpet felt awkward. And her eyeshadow always matched her outfit with no blending vs complimenting.
Here it’s perfect. She’s carrying the look. It’s amazing. Best dressed.
Lupita looked so beautiful from head to toe. I give her a perfect score, 10, for her red carpet look.
Helen Mirren still rocks the red carpet. She’s 72 years old. Amazing.
Sam Rockwell. YES!
Emily V. Gordon looks gorgeous. Her dress is my favorite so far.
Viola Davis rocking the Pepto Bismol condom look…
Gal Gadot looked stunning.
+1
Yes she does!!
Gal Gadot ‘s silver dress was awesome!
I’m seeing comments here about Seacrest getting fewer celebs to interview on the red carpet. Why is that?
This is a genuine question.
He was accused of sexual misconduct by his former stylist.
He is accused of sexual misconduct.
I had hope Angelina Jolie would be there
Noticed that Emma Stone has straightened out her permed hair. Good call.
I thought Willem Dafoe’s partner looked gorgeous. Who is she?
I don’t know who she is, but I loved her dress. Understated and elegant.
EDIT: wrong lady, I was thinking of Gary Oldman’s partner. Both looked nice!
His wife I believe, Giada Colagrande. She’s an Italian actress/director. Twenty years his junior but in fairness she was like, 40, when they started dating. He seems like one of the good ones.
No. She was about 29 when they met. She’s 42 now.
I think he is a great guy. He’s had an interesting life. His parents worked all the time and hardly home .His mom was a nurse and his dad a doctor, and he said he was basically raised by his five sisters.
HIs wife. She’s 42 now. They met in 2003 or 2004.
He had a longtime partner and shared a son. They were together almost 30 years. She is a theater director for Wooster Group, which he had been a part of also. She was 11 years older than him. His partner never wanted to be officially married, though. He left her for this woman he met in Rome. She was a young film director in Italy. So because of the breakup with his partner he said he was “ex-communicated” from the theater group. He and his partner had been founding members of the NYC experimental theater group. He’s been married to Giada since 2005 or so. I think they have a child. I’m not sure.
“Dafoe met Italian director Giada Colagrande, while shooting The Life Aquatic in Rome. “I wasn’t looking for anything, but I fell in love’ he says matter-of-factly. “And so my life changed.”
Thanks
Ok. That’s probably enough jokes about Christopher Plummer’s age.
Oh dear. That “Remember Me” performance? Oh dear. And I loved Coco but that was…weak?
Love Nicole Kidman’s gown! Stunning.
It really is very stunning! The color and fit are amazing.
Dunkirk is sweeping so far, I really don’t like Dunkirk
Jennifer Garner in a somewhat Jennifer Lopez look – hair and dress!
Jordan Peele and James Ivory — I can die happy!
There’s no post yet but GET OUT!!!! Yay Jordan
How come Americans don’t acknowledge the traditional landowners at events like this?
Because we might have to admit that we took it…
Best dresses (IMO):
Allison Janney, Sally Hawkins, Laurie Metcalf, Gal Gadot, Lupita Nyong’o, Helen Mirren, and Ashley Judd. Jane Fonda’s dress would have been better without the shoulder pads but she looks fabulous. And she got one hell of a boob lift.
No one I know is watching the Oscars this year. It’s seems to be a trend !
