2018 Oscars Open Post: Hosted by Jennifer Lawrence & Jodie Foster

Here is the 2018 Oscars Open Post, hosted by Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster. If you have a “???” thought bubble over your head right now, you obviously don’t remember the time before Jennifer Lawrence was super-famous. Before she became America’s Farty Sweetheart, she had a supporting role in the Jodie Foster-directed film The Beaver, starring Mel Gibson. No one likes to remember any of that. The point is that they know each other and J-Law is one of the younger actresses being somewhat mentored by Jodie (I feel like Kristen Stewart is another one). Jodie and J-Law will be uniting on-stage tonight at the Oscars to present the Best Actress Oscar. Casey Affleck was last year’s Best Actor winner but he’s not brave enough to show his face in the wake of the #MeToo revelations, given his own history of predatory behavior. Well, at least we’ll get some photos of J-Law.

This year’s awards shows and red carpets have been… interesting, to say the least. At the end of the day, I completely enjoyed the Golden Globes “blackout” carpet – I loved the fashion and I loved the messaging and I loved the feeling of sisterhood. It was so refreshing. The BAFTA blackout was good too, and it’s clear that designers make more than enough black gowns at this point. Still, the Oscars’ carpet won’t be a blackout. Time’s Up hasn’t asked people to dress a certain way, but Time’s Up supporters are being encouraged to wear the lapel pins. We also know that Jimmy Kimmel will be addressing Me Too, Time’s Up and more in his opening monologue, but he doesn’t want to make the monologue a downer, or have victims reliving their assaults or anything. Oh, and Weinstein victim Annabella Sciorra is presenting!!! That makes me so happy.

Another thing to look for: Michael Bloomberg’s anti-gun advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety has sent out anti-gun violence pins for Oscar guests too. It’s possible people could be wearing multiple buttons. Good. Another thing to watch: a group of Hollywood men have started #AskMoreOfHim, a campaign to encourage male allies to actively work towards gender equality and the end of sexual harassment and abuse. As in, Hollywood men telling other Hollywood men that they need to do a lot more. I don’t know if they have pins, or how that will affect the red carpet interviews, but it will be exciting if every man wearing a Time’s Up pin gets asked to name some specifics about how they are advocating on behalf of their Hollywood sisters.

We'll have posts going up throughout the night as the major winners are announced, and we'll have full Oscar fashion coverage starting bright and early in the morning.

