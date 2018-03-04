Allison Janney wins the 2018 Best Supporting Actress Oscar for ‘I, Tonya’

I tended to believe that Allison Janney was the most “shoo-in” nominee of the entire Oscar season. For one moment, last fall, I thought Laurie Metcalf would be a contender, but Allison Janney ended up sweeping every major award during Oscar season. Was her performance in I, Tonya really that extraordinary? I think it was. I, Tonya was excellent and Allison’s role – as Tonya Harding’s abusive mother – seemed like perfect Oscar bait. She had all the best lines and she got to chew through every scene. Allison could have done that in her sleep. But mostly, I think Janney won this year because she’s worked with everybody and everyone loves her in Hollywood. Am I little bit sad for Metcalf and Mary J. Blige? For sure. But I’m thrilled for Janney.

When Allison won her Best Supporting Oscar, she jokes: “I did it all by myself!” A great line. She thanked all of the other women in her category – Mary J Blige and Laurie Metcalf looked rather heartbroken, to be honest – and then she thanked everyone involved with the film, and everyone involved with her career. Interestingly, she thanked Joanne Woodward for giving her encouragement to pursue an acting career – who even knew that Woodward and Janney knew each other??

Anyway, congrats to Allison Janney! This isn’t said enough, but she won the right award for the right performance: she was the stand-out SUPPORTING performance. This was not category fraud, and she stole every scene she was in. YAY to OG CJ Cregg!!