Allison Janney wins the 2018 Best Supporting Actress Oscar for ‘I, Tonya’

I tended to believe that Allison Janney was the most “shoo-in” nominee of the entire Oscar season. For one moment, last fall, I thought Laurie Metcalf would be a contender, but Allison Janney ended up sweeping every major award during Oscar season. Was her performance in I, Tonya really that extraordinary? I think it was. I, Tonya was excellent and Allison’s role – as Tonya Harding’s abusive mother – seemed like perfect Oscar bait. She had all the best lines and she got to chew through every scene. Allison could have done that in her sleep. But mostly, I think Janney won this year because she’s worked with everybody and everyone loves her in Hollywood. Am I little bit sad for Metcalf and Mary J. Blige? For sure. But I’m thrilled for Janney.
When Allison won her Best Supporting Oscar, she jokes: “I did it all by myself!” A great line. She thanked all of the other women in her category – Mary J Blige and Laurie Metcalf looked rather heartbroken, to be honest – and then she thanked everyone involved with the film, and everyone involved with her career. Interestingly, she thanked Joanne Woodward for giving her encouragement to pursue an acting career – who even knew that Woodward and Janney knew each other??
Anyway, congrats to Allison Janney! This isn’t said enough, but she won the right award for the right performance: she was the stand-out SUPPORTING performance. This was not category fraud, and she stole every scene she was in. YAY to OG CJ Cregg!!
Photos courtesy of WENN, ‘I, Tonya’.
I love her, but this was definitely given to her to recognize her body of work. I personally thought her role was flat and one note, while Laurie’s had far more depth and nuance.
I love her and I’m happy she won. It’s very well deserved
Me too! I’ve been rooting for her since I, Tonya came out.
I mean we all knew she was going to win.
She looks amazing… everything about her is perfect tonite!
I absolutely love her and think she is wonderful. I’m so happy for her! For me it was a tossup between her and Laurie Metcalf, which makes me sad for Laurie, but also super excited for Allison Jannette.
Yes. Both ladies are my top choices for Supporting role so either one of them winning was fine for me.
I haven’t seen Ladybird yet (will tonight) but the whole time I kept seeing ads, I thought the mother was the mother from Malcolm in the Middle. Lol woops!
Now I see it was Jackie from Roseanne, yeah?
She was fantastic in this role.
Also, I loved her dress tonight.
Alison Janney went to Kenyon College. I also attended Kenyon for undergrad, a number of years behind her. Paul Newman is also an alum and heavily involved in the school, I suspect she meet Joanne Woodward through that connection.
Those errors in my poster speech to text errors. You think I would learn better than to use that but I keep using it!
