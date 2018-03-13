Livia Giuggioli cheated on Colin Firth because their marriage had a ‘stale’ period?

Just a few weeks ago, the Colin Firth-Nicole Kidman movie Before I Go To Sleep was on, and I ended up watching the whole damn thing. It was awful! I mean, I kept watching it because there was something compelling about it, but it was difficult to see Firth play that kind of role. If you prefer to think of him as one of the Darcys, don’t watch that movie because he plays a creepy bastard and he does it well. As I’m covering this Firth story, I keep having flashbacks to Before I Go To Sleep and I keep thinking, nonsensically, “Livia cheated on him because he was so good at being creepy AF in that movie.”
Anyway, it’s looking more and more like Colin Firth was actually the tragic victim in this sordid horror show. Colin’s wife Livia cheated on him with Marco Brancaccia, and when Livia broke off the affair, Brancaccia freaked out (allegedly) and started stalking her and harassing her and he even sent an email to Firth, with a photo of Livia included. Brancaccia even claims that Firth responded to the email – Brancaccio says now that the split “hurt me very much so I wrote to him and told him everything about our affair. After a couple of days he answered. He was polite. He wrote something along the lines of, ‘You hurt me, but I understand that you are hurting too.’ After that, I never got in touch with them again.” But that shortly after he sent the email, the police were at his door. He also says that Livia ended their affair abruptly when he (Marco) asked her to leave Firth. The originating circumstances even bizarrely mirror the plot of Before I Go To Sleep.
Many of us have been wondering if Colin and Livia were ever actually separated or going through a rough time during the span of Livia’s affair, which went from mid-2015 into 2016. During that time, Livia and Colin were often on red carpets together, presenting a stable-couple image, and Colin even showed up for Livia’s various projects and more. It’s totally possible they could have been having issues behind the scenes, absolutely. But it just feels, to me, like Colin Firth is trying to protect his wife even though she screwing around on him internationally. But for now, they are united and they want us to know they are united:
Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli’s marriage is solid despite last week’s revelation that Giuggioli had a romance with another man during a recent separation, sources tell PEOPLE.
“These two have a solid commitment, are on the same level, and worked through it,” says a source. “They got back together, and things are fine. They have a good marriage.”
“It’s not uncommon for a marriage to go through periods where it seems stale, especially with children involved,” adds the source. The couple, who wed in 1997, have two sons, 16-year-old Luca and 15-year-old Matteo.
They “have a committed relationship,” says another show business source.
“It’s not uncommon for a marriage to go through periods where it seems stale…” Ouch. I mean, that’s obviously true and obviously many marriages have ebbs and flows and sometimes you want to burn the house down every time your husband has a fart attack. But coming after this admission of a lengthy affair, it sounds like a really bitchy excuse for why Livia couldn’t keep it in her pants? “We were going through a stale period, that’s why I was banging that guy for 11 months!” And there are many women who would LOVE to withstand a stale period with Colin Firth. Just sayin’. Also: of course none of this makes it okay that Marco stalked and harassed Colin and Livia. Of course not. But Colin and Livia are also trying to convince us that their marriage is 100% fine now. And I’m just feeling like… ORLY???
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I don’t know…I think it’ possible they were separated behind closed doors, that’s why he forgave her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘The way Colin reacted to revelation in his email to this dude, no it doesn’t seem like separation at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Colin reacted by saying his old friend Marco had hurt him by sending him details of a relationship with his then separated wife (with whom he was now attempting to reconcile ). That seems about right. Who wants to hear those details much less get a pic from a guy you have had in your house even if you were separated?
Actually Colins restrained reaction is what confirms that they were indeed separated. That is not the email of a man whose life of 20 years has just shattered before his eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I don’t believe they were separated. Even the narrative doesn’t support that. They would be pushing that with details of the separation to make sure it was understood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think so too. Lets face it, we live in a patriarchal society that trains boys from the moment they can speak to read female infidelity as the ultimate attack on their masculinity. The studies reflect this. Gay men and straight men hold very different perspectives on both infidelity and open marriage.
When a guy stays there are probably extenuating circumstances there. In this case, they were probably on a break.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s a face-saving lie, but I also think it is entirely possible the Livia had already told Colin what she’d done and they recommitted to the marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think it is probably a little bit of face saving. Even if they were separated it seems incredibly messy to hook up with a long-time friend of both of theirs. It shows incredibly poor judgment on her part and frankly Colin deserves better!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who knows. As far as I can make out, they’ve been pretty private and have only issued any kind of statement over this because they had to. I don’t think we can speculate based on Colin’s (alleged) reaction. “Stiff upper lip” and all that seems to be a common British thing, no matter how bad or good something is, and Colin has maintained that kind of image. So who knows. He could be shattered. He could be more annoyed that the public knows his private business than angry at his wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Once this is over, they will jointly announce a real separation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I think too. Unless Firth enjoys being cuckolded. Some men do apparently.
In any case there is no way their marriage is “100 percent” fine already, it takes years to build up the trust again after an affair. And few couples ever succeed in making it a good relationship again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think so too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have the same feeling. I mean the way she had this affair and now all their crap is being dragged out for consumption. I doubt they will make it. Or at least without help
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, this is too much on top of trying to rebuild.
Sometimes that is for the best for all involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100%
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they do, I think they’ll wait awhile. Perhaps in the fall, or early next year. Or they won’t announce anything at all but will quietly lead separate lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“sometimes you want to burn the house down every time your husband has a fart attack”
TRUE. STORY.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cackled at that! My husband has developed the endearing habit of leaving sh*t streaks in the toilet. I’ve taken to yelling “who are you leaving that there for???!!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“sometimes you want to burn the house down every time your husband has a fart attack”
‘
And it’s easy, you just light a match.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But I feel sad now that the image of Colin Firth/Darcy having a fart attack is forever burned in my brain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
VERY TRUE!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. This is true. So, so true.
The ins and outs of actually living with someone, no matter how much you love them, are a long way from romance and mystery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m inclined to buy the separation story now, if only because it sounds like she was doing a lot of traveling to meet up with her lover in various places. Unless they had an arrangement, seems like it would have been difficult to hide.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is actually the reason why I don’t fully buy the separation story. If Colin and Livia would have been separated why was traveling involved to meet the lover? She could have met this other guy at her home. Livia wouldn’t have to hide the traveling by itself, just the reason for it. And if she was on business trips (no idea what she is doing for a living) there would have been no reason for Colin to question the trips at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One big reason, she has children at home. And if they were keeping their separation quiet, another reason to keep your relationship away from your home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why? People traveling for work have the most amount of affairs. Its way easier to hide than at home. Unless she traveled more than usual it wouldnt stick out to Colin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not really. They have a traveling sort of marriage because of their jobs. If my husband or I wanted to cheat, we could make up plausible reasons for travel. We don’t have traditional careers and no patterned schedules.
If he trusted her, then he wouldn’t dig or be suspicious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eleven months?!? Dang, I didn’t realize that. Eleven months isn’t a fling. That’s a serious relationship. I don’t know if I could forgive that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah he needs to be with someone who won’t cheat on him.
ALL marriages go through periods of meh but you work it out if you love the person. My husband and I have been married 20years and he’s no Colin Firth. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I volunteer as tribute!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL he’s so dreamy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course a marriage can become stale. It’s not always swinging from the rafters fantastic. The thing is, either walk away or invest the time and try to get your marriage on track. For
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stale marriages come from stale people. We all have to keep ourselves interesting and available – bring something to the party.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. I agree with you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would Colin lie about being separated at the time? Please remember that by the time they were issuing that statement they were well aware that this was already with the police. You are saying that Colin Firth is getting ready to perjur himself in the inevitable court case? For why? OK let’s say he is willing to commit this crime to protect his wife from ignominy. Then why not say they are still separated. Saying that they are besties and co-parents who attend functions to support each other but not actually a couple would help kill this story. They could even release some snippets about attending conscious uncoupling therapy like the Afflecks. That would help shift the story to a different subject. If the movie star was never cuckolded so the top tier outlets would move along and the scum gossip outlets seem even less reliable.
I believe them when they say they were separated. This other cheater theory is salacious but illogical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Why would Colin lie about being separated at the time?”
To save his face and face of their marriage…what’s left of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Read the whole post.
You are saying he set himself up for perjury to save face? Fine, then why not just lie that they are still separated and that way save her the adulteress rumors and himself the cuckold tales. If you are going to lie, you would extend the split to today rather than go with the reconciled narrative
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Seperated’ was the story his rep fed the press..it wasn’t part of the filed complaint..perjury is only applicable regarding sworn statements. This will never go to court..that would out the correspondence they’re trying to hide.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“You are saying he set himself up for perjury to save face?”
He didn’t set himself up for anything. The legal issue here is if the guy was stalking them or not (that’s why they went to police and all) – him lying about separation wouldn’t change or affect legally the fact about stalking (if stalking really took place) .
“Fine, then why not just lie that they are still separated and that way save her the adulteress rumors and himself the cuckold tales.”
Because the affair already was over sometime ago and they were trying to sell that they were fine and fine now as a couple. Saying now that they still are separated (for several years in a row) surely won’t do anything to save the (now very damaged and ruined) public brand of Firth and of their marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“You are saying he set himself up for perjury to save face? ” Colin isnt on trial. Anyway a seperation is between two adult people. There is no evidence of it happening or NOT happening. So they could never use it against them because t hey would both maintain they were seperated wether thats true or not.
A seperation has also nothing to do with the stalking charges. Even if they started the divorce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“We were going through a stale period, that’s why I was banging that guy for 11 months!” and then “Our marriage is tots fine, yall”.
Oh dear, Livia not only screwed up, she screwed big time and actually looks really bad in all of this. And besides there is still no evidence that the guy actually stalked them. All it looks (so far) is that he was hurt by the way Livia treated him and just told about everything to Colin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just what I was going to write. 11 months? That’s not an oops or a fling.
I’ll be married 40 years in June so I know all about stale periods, believe me. But an 11 month affair involves a lot of deception and lying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I was thinking, is there any proof that the guy stalked her? They could easily dispute his few messages and email statement if there’s proof that he did more than that, but so far they haven’t or no one has countered that claim. Maybe just maybe he didn’t really stalk her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering what he did too and why they felt they had to protect themselves. I am not accusing them of lying or anything, but I am just curious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m wondering if she just threw the stalking accusation to try to seem like a victim.
It’s possible she lied to Colin about what the relationship with the other guy was like, and never thought that he was going to make his side of the story public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They have offered no physical proof that this guy stalked her or that he is abusive to women. Telling your ex-lover’s spouse about an affair is not stalking. I’m not sure why this was even made public at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you think that film shows a dark side, you should see Trauma..I like that he takes a chance..it’s called ‘acting’.. I’ll say it again..telling your lover’s hubby about the affair may be classless..but it’s not illegal..and he didn’t go to the press to ‘out’ her when it ended, which I think would be far more hurtful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Circle of Friends too, he was an a&$ hole in that one and that was the first movie I had ever seen him in so it took me a while to like him as the good guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. Normally I enjoy a good scandal but this is all just gross and sad. Oh and do I feel for their teenage sons! This must be horrendous to hear about publicly. Gee, thanks mom. 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Dear children, I was banging my old friend for 11 months, because me and dad had a stale period in marriage. It’s fine”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I think too. I feel badly for their family-and that what must be very painful for them has to be played out in public too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. If my parents had rough patches, I am not aware of it, and I don’t want to be either. They will have feelings about this, and I am sure they are hurt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel really bad for Colin Firth in all this. Poor guy. It seems he has acted like a gentleman throughout.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Colin seems as stale as five day old bread. I’ll bet he’s quite controlling behind closed doors… And being polite in public doesn’t mean he’s nice in a relationship – believe me, I grew up around people who faked nice.
His wife was obviously in the wrong but I don’t buy what Colin’s selling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then maybe she should have asked for a divorce….?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, if Colin is so stale and boring, then divorce him and get together with somebody fresh and exciting. Simple. Or she was afraid that nobody would pay attention to her eco-brand (whatever she has) and her eco-preaching unless she is Mrs. Firth?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, stale and controlling, but she sure doesn’t mind the lifestyle he provided. She could have left at any time. This is all moot though if the separation story is true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure planning to divorce someone isn”t easy. Especially if you have kids. Who’s to say he didn’t cheat on her first?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Planning to divorce someone isn’t easy, but carrying on an 11 month affair is?
If the sexes were flipped in this story would you be blaming the woman because her spouse cheated for 11 months?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stale?
He’s aging like a fine wine, has millions of dollars, speaks several languages and even in this story conducted himself with exceptional grace. 10/10 WOULD BANG.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, didn’t he learn Italian just for her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, so you know Colin well?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And bought an Italian estate near her family, and has applied for dual citizenship. Seems like a pretty wonderful committed guy to me. Unless someone spills some dirty on him, and there’s been zero chatter in that regard, he seems pretty fabulous. Which makes her an idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@tracking
IKR! All this story does is give me sympathy for Colin and like him a million times more than I did before (as in I just generally thought he was a decent guy)! The way he has handled this, has made me think that even though he’s a world famous actor, will have heart throb status until a nuclear bomb goes off and kills everyone who has ever known Mr. Darcy….and destroyed all copies of Pride and Prejudice………underneath it all, he is just a very, very sweet man. This is a sad story.
I’m guessing he and Livia are trying to work through it, and that’s their business, but I just feel sad for him. He is the nice guy who can’t win, in this scenario. I’m disgusted by all the comments blaming HIM for her cheating. If this story had come up that Colin had a year long affair WITH A FAMILY FRIEND, who then emailed his wife with evidence, there would be blood all over this thread. People would be declaring that he’s an asshole, bring up Meg Tilly and say he abandoned her with a baby (saw that on the last thread!) as evidence of his asshole-ness going back years (even though they broke up!)……..not looking for ways to excuse him cheating while his wife stayed at home and held down the fort, while he was off gallivanting with his side piece. Well, while Colin was away earning millions of dollars for THEIR family, she was off spending some of that money to see her lover (it can go both ways)….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes. Are you seriously blaming him? That’s like saying it’s understandable when a guy dumps his wife for a younger women because, you know, she got old.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m all for working things out, but cheating is where I draw the line.
Again if they were separated with the mutual understanding they could see other people that’s different. But if she stepped out then that’s plain wrong. Especially with someone who is within your social circle, I don’t know that just makes it worse when you know the other person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa whoa whoa, Tillerson is out.
Also, poor Colin. I think he’ll handle this better than Jennifer Aniston.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since he will have about a million women throwing themselves at him, and the media doesn’t go out of its way to embarrass men in these situations, of course he’ll be fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, tracking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It doesn’t sound like they were broken up or separated when Lavinia was banging the Italian bro… I mean, maybe Colin had an affair too…? Sounds pretty tragic though. I find it hard to have respect for people who cheat. I find it very weak. But I guess not everyone can be strong and break up with their partner before… this mess that can arise afterwards is much better!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I mean, maybe Colin had an affair too…?”
And here we are again trying to blame a partner for wife’s cheating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone was suggesting this yesterday as well. Nothing indicates this theory at all, but sure let’s blame him. I even bet, he cheated first and Livia just wanted to hurt him back. Or maybe he has done other terrible things to her. There is no way Livia just cheated because she was bored and had an opportunity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe she was just bored? And thought she can get away with it? She got bored with the lover after 11 months and dumped him. Sometimes things can be that simple
Report this comment as spam or abuse
11months is a long time for a revenge cheat. Even if they were separated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A nearly one-year relationship and the lies are a full blown betrayal and an affair.
When I was separated my husband was open, he was dating someone, and I was open I was looking. I wasn’t hurt because I was thinking of divorce.
I just can’t stop feeling that there is more here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eleven months is a relationship. They weren’t just hooking up. They were already friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope they don’t issue anymore statements.
Their marriage is their business!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems like they may be trying to protect their kids, too, by trying to keep their marital issues private and to try to have a not-uncivil relationship?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has so rarely looked relaxed in public photos – rare smiles, just seems tense, maybe intense. Over the years I have wondered about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This quickly went from good gossip to ewwww, I just don’t want to know anymore. It’s more fun when we read snippets woven out of fact and fiction and make up our own scenarios. This is a little too real for me to sip my morning tea over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The affair was 11 months??? That seems like a long time. One night is bad enough, of course, but I was surprised by the length of this affair.
I feel sorry for the kids. This is embarrassing because none of it is made-up, and all of us know about it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but a stale period doesn’t excuse a year long affair. Marriage isn’t one day of passion and bliss after another and the people who insist on pretending it is are lying. This relationship she had was in 2016 and we’re barely into 2018. You don’t have a year long affair and jump right back into stable marriage territory. Especially if your ex-lover is supposedly stalking you. I feel like he’s protecting her with the separation story. Regardless, she comes off really badly. I feel terribly for their two sons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder how their kids are feeling. This is playing out in the media and I doubt that they’ve been able to avoid all of it. I hope they’re okay and I hope they know it’s okay to be upset. My dad had an affair and secret family and it messed me up and I was an adult when it all came out, I can’t imagine it happening when I was a teen.
Also, 11 months is definitely not an oops, that’s a full blown, reassuring your side piece you’re leaving your partner and just waiting for the right time because reasons affair.
She doesn’t deserve to be stalked and harassed but she definitely deserves criticism for cheating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh Colin if I was older and single I would take you in my arms!!! Yes I get it married is hard but you don’t start banging randoms because you’re bored! Ugh livia is full of regret as she should be…hopefully he leaves her and finds a woman who deserves his devotion and she can bang more fun wang??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When kids are involved, ‘divorcing’ forthwith is rarely an option or the best solution. It takes time, the spouses are partners in raising a family first and foremost, in short, more to it than just them moving on. Sometimes, maybe not the case here I don’t know, a spouse looks very nice in public and is very controlling and verbally abusive behind closed doors. You still have to put a brave face for your kids, your work, etc. You try to stop the behavior, again the spouse is the parent of your kids whom he loves and love him. sometimes an emotional affair with someone who is nice with you and says your nice is must welcome. I never cheated but I know for some people the thought of it helps them to put through and keep going. I dont say its good or bad. I say life is a big grey bags of nuances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So now our new hot take is that Colin Firth is actually abusive husband and that’s why Livia cheated on him? Lol. Why not the other way round? Livia is a manipulative and abusive partner, who does as she wants out of selfishness while Colin is a decent chap who tries to get along with whatever she does for the sake of kids?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would argue that she is physically abusive as well, she is sleeping with another man and going home to her husband, bringing along the risk of all sorts of diseases risking her husbands health for some side-piece. Sounds abusive to me, also add in the emotional and mental abuses she inflicted on her husband, the marriage he has invested in emotionally and mentally was a lie, she has stood in front of him and lied about her whereabouts, what she did and who she did it with, that is a mindfu$k to a spouse to one day find out the life you thought you had is a fabrication.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem with blaming Firth for his wife’s affair, which I really don’t understand, is that she went back to him. If he was that bad I doubt she would.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Especially when she was establishing a parallel relationship for 11months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THANK YOU
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is nothing to support anything except that she cheated and lied for a year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still not seeing any proof of stalking. Colin’s wife had an affair for almost a year with an old friend who was also a mutual friend of the Firth’s. After 11 months, she broke if off and ran back to Colin. The jilted lover decided to expose their affair to Colin. This is not uncommon when an affair ends and one of the cheaters runs back to their spouse. The only feeling of threat in this scenario was Livia fearing her secret year long love affair would be exposed to Colin and the public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That this is playing out in court makes me pause. That DOES make me think the guy she had an affair with is a bit of a cuckoo. All 3 of them could have kept the affair secret from the public, but the fact that the couple were willing to take out a restraining order and have their mess exposed in the tabloids makes me think the other guy could be nuts. Why take the risk of all of this being known to the rest of us…unless the other guy was acting a bit strange. All of this is way too embarrassing, but they were willing to take the embarrassment if that meant they could get the other guy to leave them alone.
It’s not just the fact that she had an affair that is embarrassing. If we are to believe that they took out a restraining order because they feared harassment, then it’s the fact that she picked a guy who might boil a bunny in her pot that’s equally humiliating. Honestly, I would want to keep all of this a secret.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both your scenerios are not mutually exclusive. I think she had a secret affair with a (family) friend who turned stalkery AFTER she broke it off.
Going to court would have been the only way to get him to back off with the *unintended consequence that entire affair is exposed to the world.
*Don’t forget that when this was first reported in the media, the official line was that poor Livia was being stalked by a guy she barely knew except in childhood. The ‘stalker’ responded publicly with receipts that she couldn’t deny and the official story changed to an affair during a brief separation. The ‘affair’ was also reported as a fling implying it was short, meaningless and quickly broken off. ‘Stalker’ responded with dates and confirmation that this ‘fling’ was actually 11months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nobody knows if Giuggioli and Brancaccia lived together for 11 monthes or if they just occasionally met over a period of 11 monthes. As Firth and Giuggioli were regularly seen together and as the family is based in Britain it seems to me that the flingy pair didn’t live together.
And sometimes a relationship is more important to one party than to the other party. Brancaccia seems to have hoped for more. Or he had hoped for a nice financial settlement for not telling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meryam: the stalker already said that they didn’t live together, but visited each other worldwide. The stalker lives in Brazil where Livia visited him as well as the stalker travelling to her in whichever city she was visiting/ living in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*Don’t forget that when this was first reported in the media, the official line was that poor Livia was being stalked by a guy she barely knew except in childhood.”
I didn’t know that. The more information I learn, the more embarrassing it becomes! The fudging makes it even more humiliating! This whole story makes everyone look ….dumb?
I’m kind of amazed at how wealthy people cheat. If she flew all over to see him, that’s putting in some serious effort. When I think of cheating, I guess I usually think of two bored people alone in a business or law office late at night. Flying to see someone in order to cheat seems so exhausting!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really?! I’m also going through a stale period in my marriage. My attention is focused on what to do with a single future, not becoming encumbered with another man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exposure does not equal stalking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah so far there isn’t any evidence of stalking released..Just that the italian man went to her husband and ratted her out. Pretty typical after an affair with a married person ends..the other spouse is told by the jilted affair partner.
She seems to be all about what she wants – she wants to do whatever she wants in her relationships -cheat, lie and walk away when it suites her and forgets there’s another human on the other side you cannot control. She treated both men horribly, lied and deceived. No wonder the italian man went scorched earth.
I don’t feel sympathy for her, she got what she deserved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let them be. That is a private thing and they seem to be fine by now.
The interesting question is: why do they publish this story now? Why not just bury it quietly? It would be much more comfortable if they didn’t talk about it.
I guess that that Brancaccia guy wouldn’t let them bury everything quietly and privately. Or somebody else. The tabloids perhaps? So Firth and Giuggioli try to limit the damages by going public.
I tend to believe the stalking allegations. And there might even be some kind of financial blackmail involved. Firth is quite wealthy so perhaps Brancaccia wanted some money? I believe this because else I can’t make sense of Brancaccia’s motivation to go public. Giuggioli left him and there is nothing he can do about it. So why did he go public? He is too old and too experienced in tabloid matters to engage in some childish revenge games in public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one went public. The story was picked up by the Italian press when the court case finally came up. And because it’s Colin Firth, the English press picked it up and from there a skip and a hop to worldwide mess of a tabloid story with both sides trying to limit the damage to their reputation depending on their POV.
Brancaccia’s reputation is at stake as much as the Firths. He runs a bureau so he isn’t exactly small potatoes even if he isn’t a movie star flush with cash. He could lose his livelihood and then who would hire him? Especially because Colin’s movie star status means this story is easily searchable to future employers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Details on Brancaccia from celebitchy
http://www.celebitchy.com/569680/marco_brancaccia_details_his_lengthy_passionate_affair_with_colin_firths_wife_livia/
She later told Reykjavik District Court in 2004 that Brancaccia’s behaviour towards her had been violent, something he absolutely denied. The case was widely reported in Icelandic newspapers. Tragically, Didi died in 2013 after suffering an epileptic fit at home in Iceland. But her 79-year-old father, Jon Baldvin Hannibalsson, former chairman of the Icelandic Social Democratic Party, told me that his daughter, who was signed to Elite models at the age of 17 and went on to become a university lecturer, ‘was afraid of Marco’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sure she was aware of it since a simple search brings it up. Who knows what he told her about it. That doesn’t mean anything as far as Livia’s case at this point. Maybe that she has poor taste in men or there is more to it than that.
It is all out there now so I guess we will see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
they both have ugly square face – mine is round, not much better, so don’t bash me for hating it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“. . . don’t watch that movie because he plays a creepy bastard and he does it well. ” I have said the same thing about Robin Williams (on a SVU episode) and Tim Curry (on a 2 part Criminal Minds episode). They are really creepy and you don’t expect it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actors are supposed to play different characters well, it’s their job, so not watching something because actor plays evil or creepy character well there is strange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tim Curry?? Wasn’t he Pennywise in the tv version of IT? Shudders….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg I LOVE LOVE LOVE Tim curry!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get why some posters are blaming Colin for being cheated on and claiming that maybe it’s because he is ‘abusive”.
That is terrible.
I understand that women should stand together but that doesn’t mean excusing a woman’s horrid behaviour and putting it on a man because he must have been ‘abusive’.
What is the matter with some of you?
I’m disappointed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s strange….I don’t know what it is about this story that has people assuming the worst about Colin, and cutting Livia slack.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. 60% of married men have cheated and 40% of married women have cheated. Are all their spouses abusers? GMAB
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, why do we suddenly forget that some women are just, you know, capable of bag actions, bad behaviour and its all on them, not on men? Are we trying to say that all women are always unequivocally right and pure and they could never ever do anything horrid?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s probably more like “men have had social impunity to cheat for centuries, and their male peers have turned a blind eye to it – now that women are being exposed for similar extramarital pursuits, maybe other women should have their backs and give them the benefit of the doubt.”
It’s a mix of internalized misogyny, a latent fear that our own dubious actions would earn us the (often overeager) vitriol of other women, and a general distaste for the kind of bald virtue signalling that accompanies “news” about relationships that some people feel compelled to buck against.
I have no dog in this fight, and I think this is all too personal for me to comment on. I’m just guessing at maybe why the “What if Colin’s a bad guy??” comments are being made. I’ll also say this: some of the women commenting on this board have cheated. Statistically that’s gotta be true, right? You get defensive when you see yourself in someone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Colin is probably being chivalrous but also perhaps saving face. It would be awful and shameful for the world to know you are a cuckold because your wife got bored with you. And what does it say about your wife, your choice of partner, the sacredness of your marriage, the vows you made? It has got to be humiliating.
I imagine Colin is just being protective of everything in his life, about his life. I don’t blame him. It’s gotta be mortifying to be that exposed, through no fault of his own, to be so betrayed. Even then, I can imagine him blaming himself to some extent as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse