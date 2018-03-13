Rex Tillerson fired as Sec. of State one day after he criticized Russia

Rex Tillerson is out as the Secretary of State. This is a wild story, so let me give some background. First of all, Christopher Steele has documented evidence that Russia chose Tillerson for State. Trump was thinking about and vetting Mitt Romney for SecState, but Russia was wary of Romney so Tillerson was “Russia’s choice,” and that’s who Trump chose. Tillerson has a long relationship with Vladimir Putin and Russian political-financial interests. But Tillerson also criticized Trump (reportedly calling him a moron) and Tillerson just this week criticized Russia for the assassination attempt on a Russian spy in Britain. As in, Tillerson did what the White House/Trump would not do: put the blame on Russia for nerve-gassing a turned spy. And now Tillerson is out.

President Trump has ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and plans to nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him as the nation’s top diplomat, orchestrating a major change to his national security team amid delicate negotiations with North Korea, White House officials said Tuesday. Trump last Friday asked Tillerson to step aside, and the embattled diplomat cut short his trip to Africa on Monday to return to Washington.

Pompeo will replace him at the State Department, and Gina Haspel — the deputy director at the CIA — will succeed him at the CIA, becoming the first woman to run the spy agency, if confirmed. In a statement issued to The Washington Post, Trump praised both Pompeo and Haspel.

“I am proud to nominate the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Mike Pompeo, to be our new Secretary of State,” Trump said. “Mike graduated first in his class at West Point, served with distinction in the U.S. Army, and graduated with Honors from Harvard Law School. He went on to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives with a proven record of working across the aisle.” The president continued, “Gina Haspel, the Deputy Director of the CIA, will be nominated to replace Director Pompeo and she will be the CIA’s first-ever female director, a historic milestone. Mike and Gina have worked together for more than a year, and have developed a great mutual respect.”

Trump also had words of praise for Tillerson: “Finally, I want to thank Rex Tillerson for his service. A great deal has been accomplished over the last fourteen months, and I wish him and his family well.”

The president — who has long clashed will Tillerson, who he believes is “too establishment” in his thinking — felt it was important to make the change now, as he prepares for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as well as upcoming trade negotiations, three White House officials said.

[From WaPo]

Clearly, Tillerson was never going to be a friend to the Resistance, but he was never a total enemy either. At best, he was a Grey Hat trying to do his job properly at various times. Of course it’s totally possible that Tillerson is mixed up in all kinds of shady sh-t too. I suspect Bob Mueller will find out.

58 Responses to “Rex Tillerson fired as Sec. of State one day after he criticized Russia”

  1. Jay says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:21 am

    What even is this country anymore.

    Reply
  2. Frome says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Yep, Russia definitely has something on the Orange one. We knew it but this is further confirmation.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Every day it’s some new bullsh*t. What a nightmare.

    Reply
  4. lightpurple says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Gina Haspel should NOT be confirmed by the Senate. She has been involved in torture and attempted cover ups of torture.

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:25 am

    *Mueller walks in to see his impeachment board.
    Stares at a picture and picks up the phone
    Someone picks up on the other end…
    …Its Rex.*

    Another one gone. This is the most turnover in my short lifetime. Banana republic continues to prove how stupid and insane this country is.

    Reply
  6. Cynical Ann says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:25 am

    While it’s insane that he got dumped immediately after he criticized Russia, his days were numbered once that “fucking moron” story got out. Also-he has absolutely gutted the State Department. I can’t even imagine who’s left to celebrate that he got pushed out. God only knows how Mike Pompeo will be.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      March 13, 2018 at 9:41 am

      Hi cynical Ann- YES. There have been rumors for many months now that Rex was on his way out to be replaced by Pompeo. Dump was just waiting for what he deemed to be a valid reason to let him go. This man is such a thug, such a f*cking mobster.

      Reply
    • mom2two says:
      March 13, 2018 at 9:52 am

      They are saying Tillerson knew he was fired when he did criticize Russia. Not sure how true that is…but this all is such a mess. I hope Tillerson’s next call is to Mueller.

      Reply
    • Shambles says:
      March 13, 2018 at 11:21 am

      While this is completely true— he was always going to go— I truly do not think it’s a coincidence that the Sentient Asshole fired Tillerson on the very morning that a little book called Russian Roulette (my copy is already on its way), a book which breaks a LOT of news, launched. The revelations in the book would absolutely have been the storyline this morning, but now it’s all Tillerson. Convenient considering that a few of the tidbits in this book include that Joe Biden said “if this is true, it’s treason” when he was fully briefed on the Russia situation last January, and that Trump reportedly encouraged George Papadopoulos to continue cultivating back channel relations with Russia. Hmmmm.

      Reply
  7. queenE says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Trumpster Fire

    Reply
  8. kNY says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Criticize Russia, get fired. I feel like Mueller cocked an eyebrow at this.

    The trump administration is like a box of chocolates where nothing is really good – there’s no caramel or truffle. It’s just weird reject flavors. But you eat the less weird ones first and then you are left with chocolate-covered garbage. Rex Tillerson was – shockingly and comparatively – palatable.

    Reply
  9. Plaidsheets says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Thank you!
    I thought I was going insane. I swore that I saw a news blip that Tillerson criticized Russia but couldn’t find it after a quick search.
    The firing was amazingly quick. I read in the Washington Post that he was asked to step down Friday. If that’s true, and he made the comment after he was asked to resign, it’s even more so intriguing.

    Reply
  10. Rapunzel says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Still can’t believe Rexxon spoke out against Putin….i guess they broke up?

    And lol at Trump thought Rex was too establishment in his thinking. Um….of course he is. He’s big oil.

    Reply
  11. Indiana Joanna says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:28 am

    drump has now proclaimed to the world his allegiance to Putin.

    We know why drump loves and needs Putin. But the Republicans who shut down the Russia interference investigation must also have deep Putin ties. The level and breadth of corruption is horrifying.

    Reply
  12. tracking says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:32 am

    I was appalled when Tillerson was picked for the position in the first place. When the billions all anticipated from Russian oil after lifting sanctions didn’t materialize, it was just a matter of time before he was out. And of course he didn’t suck up to Trump as expected, quite the contrary. He has been rumored to be on the chopping block for quite a while, but the timing here is certainly interesting. Pompeo is more qualified, but hard right, friend of Koch bros. and NRA, fan of regime change etc. The GOP will be delighted by this choice.

    Reply
  13. Tiffany says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Yeah, Rex was not there to do his job, he was there to make sure those sanctions were lifted so Russia can start going for oil. He completely dismantled the State Department, got rid of all non white staff and majority of women, and complained about having to travel for the job.

    This idiot does not needs to be put on a barely mediocre pedestal let alone one at all.

    He knew what needed to be said to get fired because Pumpkin Prostate is so transparent I can see him from over 1500 miles away.

    And if one Democrat vote for Pompeo, they need to lose their job. Period. That man will kill us all.

    Reply
  14. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Donald Trump is a sick coward. MSNBC just read a statement from an under-secretary that Rex Tillerson found out that he was fired via Twitter. He’s so much of a coward that he couldn’t even fire Tillerson in person. Trump spoke to the press before he left for CA this morning, he claims he couldn’t speak to Tillerson because he was out of the country. Then you WAIT idiot!

    Reply
  15. Carmen says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:50 am

    So Tillerson criticized Trump’s butt-buddy Putin and Putin ordered him to give Rexxie the boot. Any doubt who’s running this country?

    Reply
  16. PunkyMomma says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Methinks some indictments are going to be unsealed this week. Also, I have no expectations that Cheeto will abide by Article 5 of NATO should the UK determine that the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter was an act of war. Putin’s goal all along was to destabilize Europe via the destruction of the NATO alliance.

    Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to the United States, plain and simple.

    Reply
  17. LetItGo- says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:57 am

    So many people have faith in Mueller. It’s like we’re in such a state of PTSD FROM Putin’s compromised insane clown that we are projecting this Captain America persona onto Mueller. That he will right all wrongs. I hope he doesn’t disappoint you, me, us.

    Reply
  18. Dee says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:10 am

    This makes me nervous. One step closer to impeaching Trump but then we have Pence. Pence scares the absolute living shit out of me.

    Reply
    • Hoping says:
      March 13, 2018 at 10:37 am

      Hi, me not living in the US or being American, I read about lots of the things that Trump does (and I hope he will be removed asap), but I do not have any clear idea about Pence. If it does not bother you, may I ask the reasons of your fear? Thanks in any case.

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      March 13, 2018 at 10:46 am

      First, Pence is not going to blow up the world and he’s beholden not to Russia, but to his fellow Republicans.

      Second, Pence’s disturbing and reactionary domestic agenda is already being enacted. The US is ALREADY HAVING THE PENCE EXPERIENCE. Might as well get it out in the open.

      Third, as to the fears about Pence, it’s because he’s reactionary religious zealot who knows how sneak his ‘agenda’ through the halls of Congress. However, Trump is no ‘secret liberal’ himself. His domestic social policies are 100% Pence and Ryan.

      In any case, fearing Pence is not a good reason to “keep Trump” or stop fighting against his authoritarian forces.

      Finally, Trump has a cult following and knows how to grab media attention (because they’re lazy dupes). Pence does not have a cult following and is seemingly dull as dishwater. This stuff matters.

      Reply
    • Shappalled says:
      March 13, 2018 at 11:17 am

      Unfortunately I think Trump is going to beat the Russian investigation. As much as I’d like him to be gone nothing I’ve heard thus far has convinced me it’s going to happen.

      Reply
  19. Christin says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:22 am

    I hope Stormy releases whatever videos and photos she may have. I think she’s ready to grab the spotlight her Orange former paramour keeps desperately pulling away.

    Reply
  20. Lila says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:38 am

    For someone who constantly and often inappropriately demands loyalty he really has none.

    Reply
  21. Frosty says:
    March 13, 2018 at 11:28 am

    The Intercept is claiming Haspel ran a black site for “interrogations.” But no worries, the CIA Is a white hat!/sarc

    Reply

