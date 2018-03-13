Rex Tillerson fired as Sec. of State one day after he criticized Russia

Rex Tillerson is out as the Secretary of State. This is a wild story, so let me give some background. First of all, Christopher Steele has documented evidence that Russia chose Tillerson for State. Trump was thinking about and vetting Mitt Romney for SecState, but Russia was wary of Romney so Tillerson was “Russia’s choice,” and that’s who Trump chose. Tillerson has a long relationship with Vladimir Putin and Russian political-financial interests. But Tillerson also criticized Trump (reportedly calling him a moron) and Tillerson just this week criticized Russia for the assassination attempt on a Russian spy in Britain. As in, Tillerson did what the White House/Trump would not do: put the blame on Russia for nerve-gassing a turned spy. And now Tillerson is out.
President Trump has ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and plans to nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him as the nation’s top diplomat, orchestrating a major change to his national security team amid delicate negotiations with North Korea, White House officials said Tuesday. Trump last Friday asked Tillerson to step aside, and the embattled diplomat cut short his trip to Africa on Monday to return to Washington.
Pompeo will replace him at the State Department, and Gina Haspel — the deputy director at the CIA — will succeed him at the CIA, becoming the first woman to run the spy agency, if confirmed. In a statement issued to The Washington Post, Trump praised both Pompeo and Haspel.
“I am proud to nominate the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Mike Pompeo, to be our new Secretary of State,” Trump said. “Mike graduated first in his class at West Point, served with distinction in the U.S. Army, and graduated with Honors from Harvard Law School. He went on to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives with a proven record of working across the aisle.” The president continued, “Gina Haspel, the Deputy Director of the CIA, will be nominated to replace Director Pompeo and she will be the CIA’s first-ever female director, a historic milestone. Mike and Gina have worked together for more than a year, and have developed a great mutual respect.”
Trump also had words of praise for Tillerson: “Finally, I want to thank Rex Tillerson for his service. A great deal has been accomplished over the last fourteen months, and I wish him and his family well.”
The president — who has long clashed will Tillerson, who he believes is “too establishment” in his thinking — felt it was important to make the change now, as he prepares for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as well as upcoming trade negotiations, three White House officials said.
Clearly, Tillerson was never going to be a friend to the Resistance, but he was never a total enemy either. At best, he was a Grey Hat trying to do his job properly at various times. Of course it’s totally possible that Tillerson is mixed up in all kinds of shady sh-t too. I suspect Bob Mueller will find out.
Rex Tillerson statement last night: "From Ukraine to Syria – and now the UK – Russia continues to be an irresponsible force of instability in the world, acting with open disregard for the sovereignty of other states and the life of their citizens."
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 13, 2018
Yesterday, Rex Tillerson was the only member of the Trump administration to acknowledge Russian responsibility for the nerve gas attack in the UK.
Today, he is fired. Trump is so guilty it's insane.
— Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) March 13, 2018
.@mitchellreports says Rex Tillerson's ousting is "came as a shock" to many of Tillerson's top advisers.
"There was no hint at all to the people closest to him in the State Department that this was about to happen." pic.twitter.com/UW7k9WVULB
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 13, 2018
What even is this country anymore.
A Putin satellite, that’s what.
Where’s the mass walkout, people
you guys saw the report that Steele also said Russia directly intervened when Trump was considering secs of state as his initial gut was to pick Mitt Romney, an outspoken Russian critic, and there was kind of this absurdly long waiting period for finding his sec of state during which Russia was backchanneling, and he ended up picking mr moscow friendly Rex.
Yep, Russia definitely has something on the Orange one. We knew it but this is further confirmation.
This is genuinely terrifying – on the one hand with have Russian state sponsored assassination attacks on British soil…and the only American official to acknowledge this is fired the following day. Which also happens to be the day after the House GOP morons cleared Cheeto and his cronies of collusion.
Not to mention the optics of making the spy chief Secretary of State. Cold War, anyone?
And a woman who has engaged in torture head of the CIA.
This spy chief is Trump-friendly and therefore Russia-friendly.
The Trump administration continues to go from strength to strength : (
Trump was essentially penniless in the late nineties, with no US or European banks willing to lend to him, before being saved by taking up money laundering for the Russian mob through incredibly sketchy real estate deals following the fall of the USSR.
Putin knows where all the bodies are buried, which is why there are no Russian sanctions, none of the money earmarked for fighting Russian meddling has been spent by the state department, the NSA has not been instructed to investigate election tampering and anyone caught criticising Vlad has been s***canned.
No puppet! No puppet! You’re the puppet!
Trump has revealed nearly every way a rich spoiled brat can exploit the already closely entwined American systems of capitalism and democracy.
Every day it’s some new bullsh*t. What a nightmare.
Gina Haspel should NOT be confirmed by the Senate. She has been involved in torture and attempted cover ups of torture.
You’re right. And Pompeo is a maniac too.
Truth. Source: I’m a Kansan.
*Mueller walks in to see his impeachment board.
Stares at a picture and picks up the phone
Someone picks up on the other end…
…Its Rex.*
Another one gone. This is the most turnover in my short lifetime. Banana republic continues to prove how stupid and insane this country is.
While it’s insane that he got dumped immediately after he criticized Russia, his days were numbered once that “fucking moron” story got out. Also-he has absolutely gutted the State Department. I can’t even imagine who’s left to celebrate that he got pushed out. God only knows how Mike Pompeo will be.
Hi cynical Ann- YES. There have been rumors for many months now that Rex was on his way out to be replaced by Pompeo. Dump was just waiting for what he deemed to be a valid reason to let him go. This man is such a thug, such a f*cking mobster.
They are saying Tillerson knew he was fired when he did criticize Russia. Not sure how true that is…but this all is such a mess. I hope Tillerson’s next call is to Mueller.
While this is completely true— he was always going to go— I truly do not think it’s a coincidence that the Sentient Asshole fired Tillerson on the very morning that a little book called Russian Roulette (my copy is already on its way), a book which breaks a LOT of news, launched. The revelations in the book would absolutely have been the storyline this morning, but now it’s all Tillerson. Convenient considering that a few of the tidbits in this book include that Joe Biden said “if this is true, it’s treason” when he was fully briefed on the Russia situation last January, and that Trump reportedly encouraged George Papadopoulos to continue cultivating back channel relations with Russia. Hmmmm.
Love the “SA” moniker. I saw the book’s co-authors on TV last night, so the press tour and headlines related to their revelations could be what he’s trying to bury today.
Trumpster Fire
I’m stealing that ….
Criticize Russia, get fired. I feel like Mueller cocked an eyebrow at this.
The trump administration is like a box of chocolates where nothing is really good – there’s no caramel or truffle. It’s just weird reject flavors. But you eat the less weird ones first and then you are left with chocolate-covered garbage. Rex Tillerson was – shockingly and comparatively – palatable.
Earwax flavored jelly beans, as in Harry Potter. POTUS is vomit-flavored. I know that’s what I taste every time I think of him.
Exactly! Tillerson was earwax. trump is vomit.
Mueller probably also would like a word with John McEntee, Trump’s personal assistant, who was fired yesterday for security infractions.
They announced that he’s working on the Trump campaign, though. Likely a background check clearance issue?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OG OhDear, but consider that they didn’t seem to have problems with background check clearance issues in the past, even when there were MAJOR issues. like, they just ignored any problems that came up.
no, I think this is something different…a different kind of “security issue”. dude was escorted out “immediately” and wasn’t even allowed to collect any personal items. I think it’s more like he was leaking info to someone (Mueller, the press, etc.)
Thank you!
I thought I was going insane. I swore that I saw a news blip that Tillerson criticized Russia but couldn’t find it after a quick search.
The firing was amazingly quick. I read in the Washington Post that he was asked to step down Friday. If that’s true, and he made the comment after he was asked to resign, it’s even more so intriguing.
Still can’t believe Rexxon spoke out against Putin….i guess they broke up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
drump has now proclaimed to the world his allegiance to Putin.
We know why drump loves and needs Putin. But the Republicans who shut down the Russia interference investigation must also have deep Putin ties. The level and breadth of corruption is horrifying.
I was appalled when Tillerson was picked for the position in the first place. When the billions all anticipated from Russian oil after lifting sanctions didn’t materialize, it was just a matter of time before he was out. And of course he didn’t suck up to Trump as expected, quite the contrary. He has been rumored to be on the chopping block for quite a while, but the timing here is certainly interesting. Pompeo is more qualified, but hard right, friend of Koch bros. and NRA, fan of regime change etc. The GOP will be delighted by this choice.
Yeah, Rex was not there to do his job, he was there to make sure those sanctions were lifted so Russia can start going for oil. He completely dismantled the State Department, got rid of all non white staff and majority of women, and complained about having to travel for the job.
This idiot does not needs to be put on a barely mediocre pedestal let alone one at all.
He knew what needed to be said to get fired because Pumpkin Prostate is so transparent I can see him from over 1500 miles away.
And if one Democrat vote for Pompeo, they need to lose their job. Period. That man will kill us all.
Donald Trump is a sick coward. MSNBC just read a statement from an under-secretary that Rex Tillerson found out that he was fired via Twitter. He’s so much of a coward that he couldn’t even fire Tillerson in person. Trump spoke to the press before he left for CA this morning, he claims he couldn’t speak to Tillerson because he was out of the country. Then you WAIT idiot!
There is no such thing as common courtesy or dignity, much less courage, in Trump’s world.
He pulled the same stunt with Comey – he does it to embarrass people who he doesn’t like. He gets his rocks off humiliating people, I so pray for Mueller to turn the tables on the Orange one – I would drink to his end.
I’m no trump apologist, but I think Tillerson knew long before it was on Twitter. That’s why he suddenly bowed out of all his commitments in Africa, saying he was “sick.” He wasn’t sick, he jo longer had the ability to represent the U.S. in any official capacity, meaning = he was fired, and he knew it. That is just poorly executed spin on Tillerson’s part. Not that Trump deserves any passes in this – I just don’t buy Tillerson claiming he didn’t know what was going down.
Enny, you’re right. CNN now reporting that Kelly told Tillerson he was out last week.
He never fires anyone because it makes him look bad. And what about all those secure phones they have when they travel. He couldn’t even call him? Also, makes it interesting that Tillerson was “sick” on Saturday and couldn’t do any of his planned events.
So Tillerson criticized Trump’s butt-buddy Putin and Putin ordered him to give Rexxie the boot. Any doubt who’s running this country?
Methinks some indictments are going to be unsealed this week. Also, I have no expectations that Cheeto will abide by Article 5 of NATO should the UK determine that the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter was an act of war. Putin’s goal all along was to destabilize Europe via the destruction of the NATO alliance.
Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to the United States, plain and simple.
Punky you are spot on about NATO.
There’s no one in that administration who will do what needs to be done. Those indictments can’t come soon enough.
So many people have faith in Mueller. It’s like we’re in such a state of PTSD FROM Putin’s compromised insane clown that we are projecting this Captain America persona onto Mueller. That he will right all wrongs. I hope he doesn’t disappoint you, me, us.
Yes. It shouldn’t have to be about one heroic figure. It should be about the people working to save their democracy — and hundreds of thousands are, but it’s an uphill battle.
This makes me nervous. One step closer to impeaching Trump but then we have Pence. Pence scares the absolute living shit out of me.
Hi, me not living in the US or being American, I read about lots of the things that Trump does (and I hope he will be removed asap), but I do not have any clear idea about Pence. If it does not bother you, may I ask the reasons of your fear? Thanks in any case.
If Pence had his druthers, we’d live in a theocracy. Same-sex desire and non-binary identification would be outlawed, women would be one step closer to living in A Handmaid’s Tale.
First, Pence is not going to blow up the world and he’s beholden not to Russia, but to his fellow Republicans.
Second, Pence’s disturbing and reactionary domestic agenda is already being enacted. The US is ALREADY HAVING THE PENCE EXPERIENCE. Might as well get it out in the open.
Third, as to the fears about Pence, it’s because he’s reactionary religious zealot who knows how sneak his ‘agenda’ through the halls of Congress. However, Trump is no ‘secret liberal’ himself. His domestic social policies are 100% Pence and Ryan.
In any case, fearing Pence is not a good reason to “keep Trump” or stop fighting against his authoritarian forces.
Finally, Trump has a cult following and knows how to grab media attention (because they’re lazy dupes). Pence does not have a cult following and is seemingly dull as dishwater. This stuff matters.
Unfortunately I think Trump is going to beat the Russian investigation. As much as I’d like him to be gone nothing I’ve heard thus far has convinced me it’s going to happen.
I hope Stormy releases whatever videos and photos she may have. I think she’s ready to grab the spotlight her Orange former paramour keeps desperately pulling away.
Lordy. Those images are going to be the kinds of things at which one squints. On the other hand, can’t wait to see them plastered on the front page of the New York Daily News.
Seems as if they’ll come out eventually. Everything does.
Isn’t it a mix of dread yet anticipation? She’s not going anywhere. It’s just a matter of time.
For someone who constantly and often inappropriately demands loyalty he really has none.
In organized crime, “loyalty” is just another word for “intimidation.”
The Intercept is claiming Haspel ran a black site for “interrogations.” But no worries, the CIA Is a white hat!/sarc
