Rex Tillerson fired as Sec. of State one day after he criticized Russia

Rex Tillerson is out as the Secretary of State. This is a wild story, so let me give some background. First of all, Christopher Steele has documented evidence that Russia chose Tillerson for State. Trump was thinking about and vetting Mitt Romney for SecState, but Russia was wary of Romney so Tillerson was “Russia’s choice,” and that’s who Trump chose. Tillerson has a long relationship with Vladimir Putin and Russian political-financial interests. But Tillerson also criticized Trump (reportedly calling him a moron) and Tillerson just this week criticized Russia for the assassination attempt on a Russian spy in Britain. As in, Tillerson did what the White House/Trump would not do: put the blame on Russia for nerve-gassing a turned spy. And now Tillerson is out.

President Trump has ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and plans to nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him as the nation’s top diplomat, orchestrating a major change to his national security team amid delicate negotiations with North Korea, White House officials said Tuesday. Trump last Friday asked Tillerson to step aside, and the embattled diplomat cut short his trip to Africa on Monday to return to Washington. Pompeo will replace him at the State Department, and Gina Haspel — the deputy director at the CIA — will succeed him at the CIA, becoming the first woman to run the spy agency, if confirmed. In a statement issued to The Washington Post, Trump praised both Pompeo and Haspel. “I am proud to nominate the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Mike Pompeo, to be our new Secretary of State,” Trump said. “Mike graduated first in his class at West Point, served with distinction in the U.S. Army, and graduated with Honors from Harvard Law School. He went on to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives with a proven record of working across the aisle.” The president continued, “Gina Haspel, the Deputy Director of the CIA, will be nominated to replace Director Pompeo and she will be the CIA’s first-ever female director, a historic milestone. Mike and Gina have worked together for more than a year, and have developed a great mutual respect.” Trump also had words of praise for Tillerson: “Finally, I want to thank Rex Tillerson for his service. A great deal has been accomplished over the last fourteen months, and I wish him and his family well.” The president — who has long clashed will Tillerson, who he believes is “too establishment” in his thinking — felt it was important to make the change now, as he prepares for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as well as upcoming trade negotiations, three White House officials said.

[From WaPo]

Clearly, Tillerson was never going to be a friend to the Resistance, but he was never a total enemy either. At best, he was a Grey Hat trying to do his job properly at various times. Of course it’s totally possible that Tillerson is mixed up in all kinds of shady sh-t too. I suspect Bob Mueller will find out.

Rex Tillerson statement last night: "From Ukraine to Syria – and now the UK – Russia continues to be an irresponsible force of instability in the world, acting with open disregard for the sovereignty of other states and the life of their citizens." — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 13, 2018

Yesterday, Rex Tillerson was the only member of the Trump administration to acknowledge Russian responsibility for the nerve gas attack in the UK. Today, he is fired. Trump is so guilty it's insane. — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) March 13, 2018

.@mitchellreports says Rex Tillerson's ousting is "came as a shock" to many of Tillerson's top advisers. "There was no hint at all to the people closest to him in the State Department that this was about to happen." pic.twitter.com/UW7k9WVULB — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 13, 2018

